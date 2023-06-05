It’s just taken you the last forty-five minutes to fit multiple surfboards into your car. It was a nightmare of a puzzle with the plethora of fins and sharp points and tails and rails, but you figured it out.
As you stand there, admiring your work, you realize you forgot one very important thing: space for your passengers.
Your friends are troopers, so they squeeze in with the boards. One person is sitting on another’s lap in the front seat, while two more lay flat in the trunk.
One kooky friend offered to get an Uber down there, but you insisted that he not. It’s blasphemous to ride separately from the crew while your board is chartered there for you.
It’s all going fine, until you hit that first bump and everything hops and shuffles. You hear the crunch of surfboards smacking together, while that kooky friend yelps after getting a fin to the shoulder.
Still, you persevere and get to the beach. Everyone piles out in one piece, and even the boards are okay despite the crunch, but you don’t come away unscathed.
There’s wax all over your seats. You know how difficult it is to remove wax from your car’s interior.
You’ve tried all the different tactics from the butter knife scraping method to the popsicle stick technique to using ice to harden it first. You’ve even made a clay paste and let it dry on the wax.
None of it works. All of it is annoying.
“There’s only one tried and true method to getting wax out of your car’s interior forever,” says Steve Mara, owner of local surf brand Ho Stevie! “our padded Surfboard Car Racks.”
These “thru-the-door” style racks are universal and fit any car, truck, or SUV (2 or 4 door) and come with textured pads so that you don’t need previously installed crossbars.
They take only minutes to install. Stevie’s done it in less than three!
Most roof racks like these come with exposed metal buckles forcing you to use towels or wetsuits to stuff in between the board and the strap to keep from getting dings and dents.
We’ve all seen a loose wetsuit or towel flailing in the wind, holding on for dear life as you’re driving along the freeway.
You don’t want to be that guy.
These roof racks are equipped with silicone covers on the metal buckles so you can keep the wetsuits and towels inside the vehicle, and the boards safe on top.
With summer quickly approaching, there’s going to be a lot of sunny surf days coming. And when the waves are good you never want to have to worry about parking multiple cars.
To keep you and your carpool crew on the waves, your boards safe, and your car clean, these surfboard roof racks are all you need. Carry up to 3 surfboards of any size, longboards or shortboards.
Ho Stevie! recently moved locations from their retail store in Pacific Beach, to a bigger warehouse downtown, but all their surf gear can still be found online at Amazon or HoStevie.com with fast free shipping and 30 day money back guarantee.
To take it a step further this summer, ditch the messy sunscreen and grab a rash guard shirt and bucket hat with chin straps. The ultimate summer surf essentials for fun in the sun.
See you out there!
