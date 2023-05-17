An estimated 20 percent of new moms experience postpartum depression. The period after a baby is born can be stressful for women and take away focus from their health. While it’s normal to feel emotional, fatigued, anxious and overwhelmed for a short time after birth—often referred to as the “baby blues”—persistent feelings of sadness, hopelessness, guilt, fatigue or mood swings could signal a need for medical intervention. Scripps is increasing its efforts to help new moms who may be struggling. Pediatricians, who often see them more in the first year than their obstetricians or primary care physicians, are also looking for signs of postpartum depression and can work with obstetricians and primary care doctors on scheduling wellness checks or referrals to a mental health care provider. Scripps is also working to educate more providers about perinatal mood and anxiety disorders. Read more about what Scripps is doing to support new moms here.
Having a new baby is an exciting time, but with the hectic schedule of that comes with a newborn, making healthy choices for yourself may not always be a priority. As a new mother, your health is more important than ever. Studies have shown a correlation between a woman’s health and that of her entire family. Click here for seven “baby steps” to get back on track.
For more nutrition, wellness, and healthy living tips, sign up for the San Diego Health newsletter here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.