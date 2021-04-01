One of the most common wellness uses for cannabis and CBD is as a sleep aid or relaxation tool. Many products, in fact, are tailored to target both. Let’s take a look at how cannabis can be used as a supplemental wellness tool for sleep, and some products that you can try today!
Lack of sleep can have a big impact on a person’s physical and mental health. In fact, almost half of the US population experiences symptoms of a sleep disorder. Marijuana is known to cause a state of relaxation and drowsiness, but does it actually help improve sleep?
- One study that tested 147 subjects found that cannabis helped decrease sleep latency. In other words, people were able to fall asleep faster when they consumed cannabis before bedtime.
- That study further points to a role for the endocannabinoid system in regulating the sleep cycle.
- Other research shows that in states where people have access to legal cannabis, over-the-counter sleep medication sales have decreased.
With this research in mind, let’s take a look at some factors to consider when you want to use cannabis as a sleep aid.
Best-Selling Cannabis Products for Sleep in 2021
1. Camino by Kiva: Midnight Blueberry Camino Gummies
2. Care By Design: 18:1 CBD Cartridge
3. Lost Farm by Kiva: Raspberry Blue Dream Live Resin Gummies
Which Cannabis Strain Is Best for Sleep?
While most people associate indica-dominant strains as the most relaxing or sleep-inducing, that might not always be the case. The differences between indica and sativa should not be the sole basis of your decision when choosing a cannabis product for sleep.
Take note of which strains have successfully eased you into sleep in the past. Consider THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol) levels, as well as terpene profiles—all play a significant role in how an individual person reacts to marijuana.
What are terpenes and why are they important? Learn more here.
What Is CBN? Can CBN Help You Sleep?
Another cannabinoid that appears to have powerful sedative effects is CBN, or cannabinol. In fact, we are seeing more and more products hitting the market with CBN as a listed, advertised ingredient. CBN is a nonintoxicating compound that occurs naturally and becomes more prominent as cannabis ages.
Learn more about CBN and its potential benefits for improving sleep and reducing chronic inflammation here.
Fast Effects: The Best Weed for Sleep
Inhaling cannabis, whether from flower, vape, or concentrate form, is a method to consider when you want to feel the effects quickly. For those who may not want to eat or inhale cannabis, sublingual tinctures offer another fast-acting way to feel its effects. Tinctures may also be added to foods such as a caffeine-free tea before bedtime. Learn more about the differences between inhaling and eating cannabis here.
March and Ash is a customer-focused, licensed cannabis dispensary with four locations in Mission Valley, City Heights, Vista, and Imperial Valley. We believe that consumers deserve a comfortable and confident cannabis experience, and we prioritize customer education, safety, and satisfaction at our dispensaries. Shop our wide selection in-store, online, or in-app.
It’s important to consult with your medical doctor before consuming cannabis if you take any other medications, as cannabis may interact with your body differently. This article is not meant to serve as medical advice, but rather provide information about the purported effects of cannabis as it relates to sleep. Know the risks associated with cannabis.
License Numbers: C10-0000076-LIC, C10-0000541-LIC, C10-0000636-LIC, C10-0000778-LIC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.