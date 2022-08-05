The office now feels different to pre-pandemic days.
With more people splitting their work hours between home, the office and other locations, many workplaces are seeing peaks and troughs in employee numbers throughout the week, with different teams crossing paths less frequently than before.
It’s now up to companies to find new ways to re-energize the office to make the commute feel worthwhile and support employees who may be battling feelings of isolation and disconnection.
JLL’s Regenerative Workplace research found that 36 percent of employees feel they lack energy while working, while a quarter feel too exhausted by work and family life to take care of their health and wellbeing. A third even say their company is no longer a good place to work.
Yet good energy levels are intrinsic to employee engagement and motivation, driving creativity and innovation.
Energy to engage
Although remote work has helped many employees achieve a better work-life balance, video meeting fatigue and longer workdays have also taken their toll.
A McKinsey survey of attitudes to post-pandemic work found that many employees now fear their work-life balance will suffer. Mental health is now a top priority and employee expectations that companies will support their well-being are growing.
Companies like JLL are taking note; taking measures to promote employee well-being, including flexible work schedules, and providing more support for mental health issues such as stress, anxiety, and depression, which often are hidden.
Elsewhere, other HR-driven initiatives are helping people to build new connections with colleagues. A renewed focus on mentorship programs and teambuilding activities can develop valuable workplace relationships that many employees felt were negatively impacted by remote work, while specialized onboarding for people who were hired during the pandemic is helping them feel part of the team.
Designed to energize
The workplace itself has an important role in encouraging community and boosting energy levels. Workplace design that emphasizes collaborative space over individual workstations can nurture communal energy when fewer employees are in.
Meeting spaces that are equipped with high-quality screens and audio technology make it easier and more enjoyable to collaborate with remote colleagues. Open-air work areas such as terraces and rooftops can significantly improve employees’ sense of wellbeing while adding more greenery – such as green walls and desk plants – can boost energy and reduce stress.
Space dedicated to health and wellbeing also benefits energy levels, whether that’s quiet rooms, fitness zones or break areas. In the JLL San Diego office, having a transition space where employees can switch off between different tasks and avoid back-to-back meetings helps people to recharge. It also provides an opportunity for social experiences, which helps develop personal connections.
It’s this sense of shared purpose and personal connection that today’s companies need to fuel a new type of office buzz in the hybrid work era.
As work takes place in an increasingly digital environment, the physical office is more relevant than ever as the space which brings people together, whether they’re employees or clients. While people may spend less time there, the experience is more sophisticated, carefully designed to support a vibrant community and nurture sustainable, long-term performance.
