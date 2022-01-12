There’s no question that mammograms save lives. According to the American Cancer Society, since 1989 more than 500,000 breast cancer deaths in the US have been prevented thanks to early detection and advanced treatment options. Still, for those who hear that an abnormality was detected on their mammogram, it can feel like the start of a journey into the unknown. Here, a Scripps oncologist walks us through what comes next, from diagnostics to recovery. Thyroid problems often go undiagnosed, despite being common. The symptoms—depression, fatigue, weight gain, and hair loss—are subtle and can often be mistaken for other conditions.
For more nutrition, wellness, and healthy living tips, sign up for the San Diego Health newsletter here.
San Diego Magazine has partnered with Scripps Health to bring you the stories behind some of the most innovative health care in America, happening right here in San Diego. Stay tuned for more inspiration from San Diego Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.