Sponsored content provided by Rad Revenue
Delta-9 oils are hemp-derived oils containing delta-9 THC as an active ingredient. Research suggests that regardless of the intoxicating influence of delta-9 THC, it has potential health benefits. Since the federal legalization of hemp-derived products containing no more than 0.3% delta-9 THC, many products incorporate it, with delta-9 oils being one of them.
Delta-9 oils are a great way to get your daily dose of THC. You can take them directly or add them to food. They are being used to relieve and manage pain and mental health issues such as stress, insomnia, and depression.
So, we have taken the liberty of helping you choose the best delta-9 oils in the market, so keep reading to learn more.
Top 2 Best THC Oil on the Market: Buy Delta 9 Products
Here are the best quality and affordable delta-9 oils available now.
Exhale Wellness: Overall Best THC Oil on the Market
Medterra: Best Full-Spectrum THC Oil, Runner Up
#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best THC Oil on the Market
CBD + THC Delta-9 Oil is another masterpiece from Exhale Wellness, America’s number one natural hemp company. Exhale Wellness makes quality hemp-derived products, so this is not an exception.
Exhale Wellness made this delta-9 oil with full-spectrum CBD extract from premium Colorado hemp. This means it is very potent since it contains all other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids which enhance the performance of delta-9 THC. Every ingredient in the oil is natural, and the CBD and THC are sourced from organically grown hemp plants.
In addition, this oil has undergone tests by an independent third-party lab and were found to be clean and safe for use. The COA is accessible to buyers on their website, so you can take it with no worries of consuming toxins.
It is available in four quantities, which include 300mg, 600mg, 1,200mg, and 3,000mg per 30ml glass dropper bottles.
Highlights
Oil Extracted with CO2 Method:To obtain the hemp flower extract used in this oil, the CO2 extraction method is used. This is the best and most expensive method of extracting clean and safe hemp oil.
Long-Lasting Effects: Exhale Wellness’ CBD + THC oil is a full-spectrum CBD oil. With all the constituents working together, you will feel the effects faster and longer — up to seven hours. As a result, you can sleep better, work better, and be happy.
Delta-9 THC Content: Every glass dropper of a 600mg bottle contains 0.5mg delta-9 and 20mg CBD, and a 1,200mg bottle contains 1.5mg delta-9 and 40mg CBD. This amount of THC is potent, but it will not get you "high.”
Portable: Each bottle of this delta-9 oil weighs approximately one ounce, which is about the weight of the most miniature glue bottle. Consequently, it is easy to carry and use anywhere. You can even take it to a restaurant and put in your food, snack, or drink.
Pros
High-quality, clean, and safe delta-9 oil
Easy to carry around
All-natural and organic
Non-intoxicating
Third-party lab tested
Available in four quantities
30-day money-back guarantee
Cons
Only available online
=> Click here to visit the official website of Exhale Wellness
#2. Medterra: Best Full-Spectrum THC Oil, Runner Up
Medterra is another trusted brand that produces and sells CBD and delta-9 products. They formulated this great quality delta-9 oil.
True Full Spectrum CBD Oil is an all-natural and organic full-spectrum delta-9 oil. As a full-spectrum oil, in addition to hemp-derived CBD and delta-9 THC, it has all other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids found in the hemp plant. Typically, these components work hand in hand with THC to improve your experience. As a result, the oil becomes more potent and beneficial.
Using only natural flavors and sweeteners, it is tasty and does not have any plant taste. Also, made with all-natural and organic plant-based ingredients, it is chemical-free, saturated fat-free, low in calories, and vegan-friendly. Therefore, you will get the benefits of the delta-9 oil without fear of unnecessary substances or feeling cruel.
This Medterra delta-9 oil was extracted from high-quality Kentucky hemp and purified with the best methods. It has undergone third-party lab tests and is certified accurate, clean, and safe for consumption. You can find the COA on their website.
True Full Spectrum CBD plus THC oil is available in two flavors — Citrus and Mint Chocolate — and you can get it in three quantities — 750mg, 1,500mg, and 3,000mg — in glass dropper bottles weighing 0.5 ounces and one ounce. Consequently, you can carry and take your delta-9 oil anywhere, anytime. You can buy it in physical stores (pharmacies, convenience stores, etc.) and online.
Highlights
Cannabinoid Content:The constituents of this product make a very potent and efficient delta-9 oil in the right proportions. This amount of THC (less than 0.3% by weight) is strong enough without passing the limits set by federal laws. It also has no intoxicating effects.
Sweetened with Stevia Extract: Stevia extract is a natural sweetener from the stevia plant. It is sweeter than sugar and contains no calories; hence, it is a good substitute for refined sugars. This sweetener has health benefits such as lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels, thereby preventing heart disease.
Addition of MCT Oil: Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT) oil contains short-chain saturated, easily digestible fats. These fats do not clog up your system or make you gain weight, especially the quantity present in this delta-9 oil. Coconuts are the primary source of MCT oil, which comes with many health benefits.
Flavored with Natural Flavors: The citrus flavor is collected from fresh citrus fruits, and the mint chocolate flavor is also obtained from natural cocoa and mint.
Pros
High quality and effective
100% natural and organic
Two flavors
Potent but no "high"
Found in physical stores
Third-party lab tested
Cons
Contains saturated fats
Available in only three quantities
How We Chose these Top THC Brands To Buy Oils & Drops
The hemp-derived products market has many delta-9 oils, but getting the best one is essential. Since we wanted you to get the best value for your money, we researched those with the best quality and compiled a list. The best quality, in this aspect, follows the full process from growing to feedback from customers.
To start us off, we went online and searched for the best delta-9 oils. Of course, we saw several since the market is bursting with options. So, how did we single out the best two oils? We did further research on the oils, the ingredients, the brands, legal status, potency, and availability.
What We Looked For:
There is more to delta-9 oils than just looks and effect. In the process of beating down our list to the two best delta-9 oils on sale, we considered the following criteria.
Reputable Brand
For any delta-9 oil to make our list, it must be from a trusted, legally compliant, and reliable company. Cannabis-related issues are sensitive ones. We do not want you to buy a product from a less visible brand that could sell low-quality and law-breaking products to you.
THC Content
We ensured the delta-9 oils contained a potent amount of delta-9 THC within legal laws. According to the 2018 Farm Bill, the THC content of any product must be below or equal to 0.3%. So, we brought you delta-9 oils that are effective and legal. Therefore, you can get them and use them anywhere in the U.S.
Full-Spectrum Oil
When selecting the best delta-9 oils, we also considered the type of hemp-derived extract used. Full-spectrum oils do not only contain THC but also CBD and other cannabinoids and terpenes found in hemp. These constituents improve the potency and efficiency of THC. We wanted you to get all the benefits of THC for your health and well-being; therefore, we picked full-spectrum oils.
Third-Party Lab Tests
We ensured the delta-9 oils have easily accessible third-party lab test reports. Quality delta-9 oils must be tested and verified by an independent third-party lab. We checked the test reports, the Certificates of Analysis (COAs), for ingredients' accuracy and content. We also looked out for toxins and the metal composition of the oils. This way, we picked the cleanest, safest, most potent, and legally-compliant delta-9 oils.
All-Natural Ingredients
We also considered the ingredients used to make the delta-9 oils while making this list. The healthiest products contain natural and organic ingredients. So, we picked oils according to this standard. We do not want you worrying about consuming empty calories and unnecessary sodium, fat, and chemicals.
Consumer Satisfaction
Another aspect we examined was the satisfactory rate of the delta-9 oils. Since brands often ask for feedback and rating from customers, it is pretty easy to determine this. Through feedback and ratings, consumers air their views on the product. This way, we could see how effective it has been for consumers and how satisfied they are. So, we chose delta-9 oils with more positive reviews and ratings.
Pricing
Finally, we looked at each delta-9 oil’s price. Usually, the average cost of a quality delta-9 oil is $35. Anything below this, which is not discounted or on promo, is probably low quality and ineffective, which is a waste of money and time. Therefore, we selected the best delta-9 oils within the expected price range but that are affordable.
Essential Factors to Consider When Buying THC Oil
You cannot just go online or into a store to buy delta-9 oil. There is so much you need to know about delta-9, which is the primary psychoactive component in marijuana.
To help you pick the best product for your needs, we have listed the features that make a good delta-9 oil below.
Reputable and Trusted Brand
This is the first factor to consider when buying delta-9 oil. Check if the oil is from a trustworthy company or brand.
Here are a few pointers:
First, search online for the brand. Reliable brands are popular, and they have websites where they sell their products. It is also where they give valuable information about their products and services.
Second, check through their site to see if they are legal, e.g., US Hemp Authority certified. It would be safer if you bought from a legally-compliant company.
Other indicators of reputability are customer reviews and membership of regulatory industry-related organizations like the Hemp Industries Association.
All-Natural and Organic
The best delta-9 oils contain all-natural and organic plant-based ingredients, and these ingredients should be chemical-free. This way, you will get the benefits of the oil without unwanted fats, sugars, and chemicals.
Third-Party Lab Tests
Ensure you buy delta-9 oils with proof of a third-party lab test. This proof, the COA, is the report that verifies the oil is free from harmful chemical byproducts and toxins. It also shows the accuracy of the dosage and content of the oil. Essentially, the COA tells you that the oil is safe to use.
Full-Spectrum Extract
Delta-9 oils that contain full-spectrum hemp extract are the best. They have all the cannabinoids, which work together to form an incredibly potent oil. Since they function in unison, the effects (which is called the "entourage effect") of the cannabis oil increases, and it is felt faster and lasts longer, from seven to eight hours.
Price
We often get enticed and deceived by low prices when buying things. However, you should avoid this behavior when choosing delta-9 oils because they could harm you if not properly made. So, do not look for cheap delta-9 oil; instead, look for quality delta-9 oil. Depending on your preferences, they usually cost between $35 – $200 or more, and anything lower can be low quality and dangerous.
Consumer Reviews
Our advice includes not ignoring customer reviews on the product and brand, as this is where you get to see customers' feedback on the product. You will know if the delta-9 oil is worth your money and effort from the reviews. If customers are happy with the brand's THC products and services, then it is a reliable brand. Also, check if the consumers of the delta-9 oil you have an eye on are satisfied with the results they got from using it. Then, if more consumers are happy with their results from using it and recommending it, it is a quality product.
Frequently Asked Questions: Delta-9 THC Oil
Q1. How do I take delta-9 oil?
There are quite a number of ways to take your delta-9 oil. You can take it sublingually, i.e., you can put a drop or two beneath your tongue. Or for better effects, hold it there for about a minute or two. This way, it will be absorbed into your bloodstream faster. This is the fastest way to feel the effects of the oil. However, other methods are putting it in your meals, snacks, and drinks.
Q2. When do I take delta-9 oil?
You can take delta-9 oil anytime and anywhere. However, this depends on the dosage or amount you take. You should not do any attention-dependent tasks like driving or operating heavy machinery when you take a high dose. This is because delta-9, especially in high dosage, is sleep-inducing. 0.5mg to 1mg should elicit happiness and clear-mindedness without making you fall asleep. Therefore, you can take a higher dose when you need pain relief or sleep.
Q3. How much delta-9 can I take daily?
Your dosage depends on several factors like weight, age, height, gender, diet, preference, and experience using delta-9. Although most delta-9 oils are predosed and do not need a doctor's prescription, it could also be a factor. Normally, you can take between 1mg to 20mg daily for a light dose. A heavy dose, especially for experienced users and increased effects, could be between 20mg and 50mg. Other experienced users, who usually want the "high" can take up to 100mg. Nonetheless, it is advisable to start small and watch your reaction to it.
Conclusion:
In conclusion, delta-9 oils are an incredible way to take your daily dose of delta-9 THC. You can gain the effects you desire from the oils, just like with any other delta-9 product. Whether you want to sleep better, relieve pain, alleviate stress, or manage depression, delta-9 oils are potent and effective. The ones mentioned in this review can give you a good start with value for your money. But, be sure to look beyond the price and consider other factors listed in the article to inform your choice of delta-9 oils as you make your purchase.
