There are many reasons why you might have been prompted to consume THC. People these days have found a reprieve from THC products by relaxing and forgetting every one of their worries for some time. However, this habit can be a problem when your company calls for a drug test. One of the most effective ways of passing such a test is through THC detox.
Clearing the THC out of your system does not have to be to only pass a drug test, this process also tests your tolerance level and makes you feel better generally by giving a well-deserved break and keeping your body up to par. Quite often, it might be your workplace or boss asking for a drug test so they can ensure that the environment remains productive. A good detox method can be a game-changer in such scenarios, especially when time is essential.
We realize the need people have to find good detox methods to trust based on their requirements. To save you time and hard work, we took it upon ourselves to create a list of the best THC Detox Methods you can find on the market. Continue reading for more details!
Swift, Easy, and Result-Oriented— 4 Best THC Detox Methods to Remember
Detox Drink: Overall Best THC Method to Detox System; Editor’s Choice
Detox Pills: Highly Recommended THC Detox Method To Pass A Drug Test
Hair Shampoo: Trusted Choice To Pass Hair Follicle Test
Mouthwash: Affordable Detox Method for Saliva Test
#1.Detox Drink: Overall Best THC Method to Detox System; Editor’s Choice
After rigorous research and personal experimentation, we could conclude that detox drinks are the best way to go if you want to detoxify your body to improve your health or pass an emergency drug test. Detox drinks, especially the Mega Clean Cleansing drink, are one of the best THC methods because of their reputation as a fast-acting treatment which can vary from 5-10 days, depending on the program you opt for.
Not only has the brand upheld its position for a few decades, but its price value, combined with the effectiveness of the treatment, makes it a popular choice across the market. The drink is engineered to remove the harmful toxins in your body and the influence of any remaining THC. It also contains additional vitamins and minerals to boost and help you get through the detox process. According to their instructions manual and advertisements, the drink starts its job three hours after drinking it so that you can save a lot of time.
You will notice lowered toxin levels and more energy in just one hour after it has started doing its magic. Test Clear understands the difficulty of the detoxing process, especially if you are a regular user, and therefore they give you something to look out for by providing the drinks in Tropical and Wild Berry flavors. Some orders might also get free tablets to accompany the detox drink.
In line with their use of natural supplements to boost your health, the other ingredients that go into this product are also natural and organic. The flavoring is made from real and fresh fruits, and the drink qualifies as a herbal supplement. The process of taking this drink is also quite easy and detailed in the instructions manual. You drink the contents and then wait 15 minutes before filling the same bottle with water to drink. Hydration is key.
=> Click here to visit the official website “Detox Drinks”
#2.Detox Pills: Highly Recommended THC Detox Method To Pass A Drug Test
Detox pills like the Test Clear 5-day Detox Program have the same benefits as detox rinks, thereby the close competition, but the one aspect where pills lost a few points was the time required. Therefore, detox pills are a good option for you if you still have 5 to 15 days before you have to appear for a test.
This will give the pills enough time to complete the entire detox process. Detox pills speed the body's mechanisms and metabolism, so what might have taken a month to detox happens in only a few days.
The company we thought best was Test Clear, which has proven itself excellent in all things detox. Despite their required time, the 5-day program is reliable and quite effective. Their popularity among people can also be attributed to the vast variety of toxins they target. From cocaine and marijuana to opioids and amphetamines, the pills will work wonders for THC and non-THC detox.
While we listed the program under pills, Test Clear does not only send in pills for this program. The entire package comes with PreRid tablets (75 of them), Detox Liquid, and Dietary Fiber to improve your health and energy levels. All three of these products combine to create a powerhouse that successfully eliminates toxins from your body.
Some detox products have the program of not being effective since they do not stay in the body for long enough, but that is not a program Test Clear products have. These pills work exceptionally well for people who use around 2-5 mg of THC daily or occasionally consume the drug. You can also rest assured that whether the product works or not, your money won't go to waste because there is a money-back guarantee you can avail yourself readily.
=> Click here to visit the official website “Detox Pills”
#3.Hair Shampoo: Trusted Choice To Pass Hair Follicle Test
Our discussion thus far has been limited to how you could pass blood and urine tests by detoxing your body, but the two remaining types of tests require different preparation if you wish to test negative. As discussed, the hair follicle drug test assesses the substances that may have taken root on your scalp, and new hair begins to grow. For this reason, you need to focus on your scalp by ensuring it is clean of all toxins. The hair test might be known for its wide detection window, but if you are through, there is always a way to get around it.
The Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo is one of the best detox shampoos you will find on the market, and it has been that way for many years. One of their many plus points is that the product's effectiveness does not come from harmful ingredients, which could cause long-lasting damage. Rather it has aloe in it, which is gentle on the hair. With each wash, the shampoo removes toxins from the roots for each strand. Unlike regular shampoo, which will never be effective, Old Style provides deep treatment and goes deep into each hair follicle to remove the junk. Even the most stubborn traces are no match for this shampoo.
Since hair can be sensitive for many people, it is always a good idea to read the instructions thoroughly before using the product. This shampoo is a substitute for your regular hair, so the company also recommends that you keep your routine and only use this before applying conditioner. The shampoo must sit on your hair for 15-20 minutes to get maximum results. You also need to ensure that all the shampoo has washed off after use so as not to cause excess damage. You will require a decent window before the effects of the shampoo are seen. Therefore, the product must be used daily for 3-10 days before the tests are due.
=> Click here to visit the official website “Hair Shampoo”
#4.Mouthwash: Affordable Detox Method for Saliva Test
The fourth category of drug test is the saliva/swab test which gathers the saliva from a person's mouth to inspect whether there is a presence of drugs. Saliva tests are minimally invasive. The test results are accurate and do not take as long to produce. Since it is only concerned with the mouth, detox drinks and pills might not be the best choice to try and pass the test. Instead, it would be best to have a decent mouthwash to target the toxins in your mouth so you may test negative for THC.
A bonus in your favor is the very short detection window this test has and how you can work to pass it in only a few hours, if not less. The Test Clear Toxin Rid Detox Mouthwash is the product we would always recommend for saliva tests, and there are multiple reasons for it.
The major benefit is that this detox product is effective but only takes as long as 30 minutes to show good results. You can easily pass any test since you only have to gargle the mouthwash around your mouth for 15-30 seconds before spitting it. This process has to be repeated 2-3 times to give the best results. Just remember not to eat or drink anything else between the time you use the mouthwash and when you appear for the test. The entire bottle is small and has to be used in one go.
=> Click here to visit the official website “Mouthwash”
#5.Home Remedies: Lemon Juice & Water to the Rescue
There is no doubt that Detox drinks are the best option when it comes to quick and effective detox, but not only people might readily agree with this method. It could be their relatively high cost or the potential side effects, but there is always a chance that many would want to look for something more natural to detoxify their body. Therefore, we could shortlist three home remedies many people have used to achieve the desired results.
Number 1 on our list of home remedies is the good-old lemon juice and water combination. It has been used as a detox drink for centuries, and regardless of the need to pass a test, many health enthusiasts use this combination to cleanse their bodies thoroughly. It has the added refreshing benefit and is easy to consume without making you feel like puking or even having to rehydrate continuously.
If you add ginger to the mix, research has shown that metabolism would speed up further. To prepare this drink, add one tablespoon of concentrated lemon juice to half a liter of water. It can be drunk 7-8 times a day regularly, but you ought to remember that this is a slower process, and it could take a few weeks to see actual results, unlike the 5-day pills and drinks.
#6.Cranberry Juice: Top Natural Detox Solution
Another classic and centuries-old remedy on our list is cranberry juice as a detox solution. It is perhaps one of the cheapest methods you will find since you only have to use a few dollars to purchase a bottle of cranberry if you already don't buy it in your groceries.
Cranberry juice's popularity is its excellent taste which is liked by many, and very few people have come up with stories where the juice did not help them detoxify the THC out of their systems. It might require some additional time, but there is no confusion that the cranberry juice will prove to be effective in assisting you to pass the test.
Additionally, cranberry juice is a diuretic which means it will cause you to urinate more often. That is good because you will flush more toxins out of your body naturally if the juice is consumed regularly. You will, however, have to ensure that you stay hydrated, so there are no serious side effects like nausea or headache. It would also be a good idea to stay close to a bathroom (ideally in your house) when the need to urinate arises— and it will rise.
#7.Apple Cider Vinegar: Effective THC Detox At Home
The third option on our list to pass the test through a home remedy is apple cider vinegar. You might have only thought of apple cider vinegar as a salad dressing, but it has been used for decades, if not centuries, in cleansing your body of all toxins, including THC. As a versatile substance, apple cider vinegar has many medicinal uses.
Aside from clearing out the TCH and pollutants from your body, apple cider vinegar also works to get rid of toxins through its antibacterial properties. This vinegar is one of the items you can readily find at any grocery store; many people buy it as part of their groceries. Making the concoction is also very easy since it requires mixing raw vinegar with 250ml of distilled water. Remember to use unfiltered apple cider vinegar since some companies sell the distilled material through false advertisements. Many people might find the taste of ACV (Apple Cider Vinegar) bitter and unpleasant, so you can also add stevia or raw honey.
To get the best results, it is recommended that you take the drink regularly (6-7 times a day) until the day of the test. Many people have commented that a few weeks are required before you can see effective results.
Kinds of Drug Tests to Look Out For To Pass A Drug Test Easily
THC stands for Tetrahydrocannabinol and is the drug you want to get rid of when it comes to passing a drug test. It is a chemical created in the marijuana plant's glands and goes from the lungs to other parts of your body once you consume it. This compound then influences the different parts of your brain, from those controlling movement and feelings to those determining judgment and coordination.
While the results of your drug test are determined by factors such as frequency of use and the level of THC you consume, drug testing keeps note of your intake and is the process by which employers or interested parties would know if you have been under the influence or not. Different drugs will enter different body parts, and their length of stay for these parts will also vary. For this reason, there are several test options, out of which you might be asked to appear for one.
We shall look into what each test entails and what determines the choice of any particular test.
Urine Test
A urine test is regarded as one of the most popular choices for drug screening methods since it has a detection window of up to a month. As a part of this test, your metabolites are analyzed; these are the result or byproduct of your body breaking down the drug. The other compound that the urine tests look out for is the antigen-antibody complexes released by the immune system if a drug enters your body.
The test is also credited for not being invasive since it requires the patient to provide their urine sample in a bottle, so many labs and companies opt for this method unless impossible. A urine test can detect substances such as opiates, cannabis, cocaine, amphetamines, alcohol, etc.
The number is not definite when we look at how far back the THC can be detected since it depends on the THC consumed (regular vs. occasional users). For an occasional user, the test would return positive if you consumed the drug one to three days ago. In contrast, moderate consumers would have to stop their drug intake a week or three before the testing. Lastly, heavy users would fail the test if they took the drugs less than 45 days ago.
Blood Test
While not the most popular, blood tests are one of the most precise screening methods available today. They are also considered the most invasive because of the blood they must extract through a needle. They can trace marijuana for up to a day or two or even 25 days in some rare cases. If a repeated user comes for the blood test, their detection window will be longer.
Blood tests are only used in emergencies or when the employer asks for pre-employment screening. Since a blood test is not limited to the detection of drugs, it is also a part of yearly physicals. The short screening window and people's fear of needles do not make it an ideal test for THC detection.
Hair Follicle Test
Hair Follicle testing is another simple and convenient method not many think of regarding THC testing. A strand of your hair from the head, face, or armpit would suffice for this testing. It also provides one of the longest detection windows with the scalp hair detecting drug use of up to three months and body hair pointing out the usage of a year ago. This is made possible because of the longevity of drugs staying in the hair follicle once you have consumed THC or any other drug.
A hair test detects drugs such as PCP (Phencyclidine), Opioids, MDMA, cocaine, and amphetamines. While this kind does have the fear factor since regular users can't run from it, hair testing can also be negative in some ways. Since the hair needs to grow before the test can detect use, this form would not be able to identify if the drug was used in the last few days, thus making it a little easier for the occasional or even moderate users.
Mouth Swab/ Saliva Test
Saliva/ Mouth Swab/ Oral Fluid testing must be collected immediately for effective results. While this does remove transportation costs and time required, it also becomes very time sensitive since a few minutes could destroy the entire process. This method tests for the presence of any drug in the person's saliva, so it does not cost any pain. The detection window is very small, with the usage of up to 24 hours (or 2 days in some cases) being detected.
As with other methods, the detection window increases based on the frequency of intake for a user. The test holds massive appeal for employers who want to conduct the testing themselves and can observe the specimen before it is sent to the lab. But this might not be the case for every state.
When There Isn’t Enough Time for Detox
Even though detox drinks and home remedies might be the best solution to a complete THC detox, one of their limitations is time. In most cases, you need a certain amount of time to prepare your body before the test. This can be very problematic if your employer or any other person jumps a urine test on you. You would not have the month to prepare, and it might only be a matter of days, if not hours, to come up with a solution. This situation calls for another method that would provide positive results, i.e., faking your pee.
Synthetic Urine to the Rescue
Many companies and laboratories are suspicious of at-home tests since the risk of samples getting messed up is higher. When you are forced to go to a lab for a test, using fake urine might be your only option.
When we say synthetic urine, it does not imply any low-quality pee but rather the top brand, replicating urine compounds perfectly to match the color, smell, and everything else. We were able to shortlist some companies producing the best synthetic urine, powder, and liquid for you to choose from.
Test Clear
Test Clear was awarded the best overall and has built a reputation in the industry. They claim that their product has never failed in its entire history. Their powdered urine comes in a sealed vial with a 50ml transport vial, activated heater, and a temperature strip. All the instructions are detailed, and their product is reasonably priced.
Sub Solution
Sub Solution is another extremely reliable brand on our list that has been in the synthetic urine business since 2003! The urine is cheaper than models like the Quick Look but still worth the same. The package contains heat source packets and the standard container. Additionally, men and women alike can use it for drug tests.
Clear Choice Incognito Belt
As the name suggests, Clear Choice is unique in allowing you to smuggle urine into the lab easily. Their Incognito Belt variety comes with head pads, instructions, temperature strips, a bladder band, and an adjustable bag. You must pay just the right amount for the whole package and have a year's shelf life.
Quick Luck
When they introduced Quick Luck, it was a game changer for the synthetic urine market. The cost for their fake pee aligns with the effectiveness of the package. The product is quite easy to use, a useful feature since too long in the washroom could raise the lab practitioner's suspicion. The complex formula comes in a pre-mix which you can use anytime as well as the heat pads and activator powder. The money-back guarantee ensures complete satisfaction.
Urinator
The Urinator uses the latest technology to ensure you pass your drug test. If done right, the urine can last close to four hours! The test kit has numerous products ranging from the dual-port IV bad bag to the temperature sensor rod and silicone heater. All gadgets are reusable, so you will only have to buy the powder urine each time.
FAQs: Best THC Detox Methods to Pass a Drug Test
What effect does THC have on my body?
When you consume THC, either by smoking or some other way, the marijuana compounds enter your blood instantly. The drug quickly spreads to the other organs and your brain, and it only takes a few seconds, if not milliseconds, for the effects to show themselves. One of the most commonly associated feelings with THC is the sense of relaxation. You will feel a pleasant euphoria with heightened senses. You might perceive things differently, and thus it would reduce the pain and anxiety significantly.
Aside from passing the drug test, what benefits does a THC detox provide?
Many non-users reading this article might ask why people do not simply leave the use of THC-related products. But the answer is not easy. There is a certain appeal of a drug that brings you so much relaxation, and when people go for detox, they avail those benefits, too, including tolerance reset and improved well-being.
When you get into the habit of using THC, it builds your tolerance toward any cannabis. This increased tolerance only means you want more of the cannabis to feel the desired effects, which can affect your health adversely and be heavy on your pockets. In such circumstances, the best THC detox is exactly what you need. It will reset your tolerance to its initial levels to only require the least amount to feel the most effects, such as relaxation.
Moreover, a detox can be beneficial for your overall health. This method removes all the harmful chemicals and toxins from your body to improve its condition. Many detox treatments have vitamins and minerals to give you the appropriate boost. For example, Vitamin C boosts immune systems, and magnesium strengthens the bones.
Are there any serious side effects to a THC detox?
If you opt for a high-quality THC detox, there is a very low chance of serious side effects. However, you should expect to have some minor side effects in certain cases. These effects would include fatigue, nausea, and headaches. If you begin to experience them, there is no cause for worry since the effects will disappear in a few days as your body adjusts to the detox.
Additionally, you can also expect to have low energy levels during the detoxing process. This situation is primarily because your body is working harder to remove junk from its system. You should ensure regular water intake and move towards a healthier diet.
Is alcohol a good detox option?
Even though some people might recommend using alcohol as a suitable detoxing option, we would advise one thing: DON’T!
No study has shown that alcohol cleanses the body of THC and its related toxins. Alcohol is categorized as a diuretic, which only causes a person to urinate more. This property can be dangerous since excess urine could lead to dehydration and the body requiring longer to detoxify fully.
How long will it take for me to detox THC from my body?
If you do not opt for a detox kit or similar detox methods, you can expect the TCH to stay in your body for more than 90 days (longer if you are a regular user). However, when you choose one of the best THC detox methods, it reduces the days significantly. If you are short on time, the best way to go is emergency cleanse kits, which work under an hour but keep your system clean for more than six hours.
If you are looking for a more permanent solution that does not just pass the test, you have longer kits, such as 7 and 10-day kits which remove the THC fully. These methods come in pills and are packaged as entire programs to be taken consistently. These kits contain various capsules (pre-cleanse, post-cleanse, daytime, etc.) and occasional drinking supplements.
Are THC detox options expensive?
A common misconception about this process is that they are unnecessarily expensive. While these options might not be the cheapest thing you may ever buy, the price is parallel to the product's quality. THC detox products like pills and drinks contain many natural ingredients that cost more. That coupled with the cost of manufacturing processes, the prices will be higher than those of products with artificial ingredients.
Is there scientific evidence for these detox products available on the market?
While we have laid out an entire article explaining the best THC detox kit option, some might still be hesitant to choose one because we have become accustomed to relying on proof and evidence before trusting any process. The research on THC and its related process had been limited up until the legalization of hemp in 2018.
Shortly after, studies showed that abstaining from THC might not be the best option if you want to pass the drug test. The reasoning is that people who might have been exposed to secondhand marijuana are also likely to fail the test. Studies and research on THC detox products came back positive when the groups passed their test impressively.
Final Word On Choosing The Best THC Detox Methods In 2023
At the beginning of this article, we could establish that the fast-paced nature of this world can get too much for some people, and they might feel the need to use recreational drugs occasionally as a welcome reprieve. This situation can get problematic when certain workplaces have strict restrictions under the tricky laws of weed consumption.
We understand the difficulties of navigating this terrain, particularly when your employer might ask for a drug test at any point. Therefore, we created a list of the seven best products you can choose from regardless of the type of drug test you are subjected to. If it is a blood or urine test, Detox drinks, like the Mega Clean, should be your priority, with detox pills coming in at a close second if you have a few more days to prepare. We listed home remedies for people skeptical of commercial products and recommendations for the other tests, i.e., saliva and hair follicle tests.
Faking your urine might be a suitable option if you are very short on time. Nevertheless, our article went into great detail about each possible scenario and the solutions you can choose. It ensures you get one of the best THC detox pills and pass the drug test with flying colors.
