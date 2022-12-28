Research papers are time-consuming and require a lot of effort. But there are companies out there that help you write them. With the right research paper service you can cut out the worst of the process and save more time and energy for other pursuits. But which one is the best?
There are many options out there, and we know it can be pretty confusing. So we're going to cover some of the best options currently available. For now, we think PaperHelp is the best research paper writing company overall, but they all have something to offer.
Top Research Paper Writing Companies:
PaperHelp⭐: Overall best writing service
GradeMiners ⭐: Quickest turnaround
JustDoMyEssay ⭐: Meets deadlines the most reliably
99Papers: Most amount of free features for a cheap service
EssayPro: Free plagiarism reports
EssayBox: Best customer support
Nearly every student will have to write an academic paper at some point in their life. But the requirements can vary dramatically depending on many factors. So the right service for you may vary depending on different things.
Listed above are the best research paper writing services according to American college students. Pick the one that is right for you!
PaperHelp: The Best Overall Research Paper Writing Service
PaperHelp is unique in that it lets you select the skill level of the professional research paper writer for your order. There are basic, advanced, and top research paper writers. The higher up in tiers you go, the more skilled and capable the professional writers are, but you have to pay more for them. This means you have the freedom to pick who you think is most qualified.
Of course, they couldn't have tiers if they didn't have some way of separating their writers into ranks. To do this, PaperHelp employs a rigorous screening and testing system to determine how good their writers are. You can rest easy knowing those in the top category truly are the best and most qualified.
PaperHelp promises to check for plagiarism to ensure that you don't have to worry about it with your paper. However, you have to pay extra if you want to get a plagiarism report that you can look at yourself.
If you're willing to pay higher rates, you can outpace the average turnaround speed of the company. Your order can even be placed at the top of a priority list if you are willing to pay for it.
It's also worth noting that PaperHelp is fairly affordable. It's definitely one of the most affordable options on this list.
Pros
Great quality value for its money
Multiple writer levels
Plagiarism-free
VIP customers get a very quick turnaround
Very affordable research paper writing help
Cons
You have to pay extra for advanced services
Where Does PaperHelp Fall Short?
PaperHelp is a great service, but you have to pay extra for access to many of its useful services. Because of that, people may want to consider picking a different service if they want to get as much bang for their buck as possible.
Quality
PaperHelp only hires professional paper writers that have degrees, and it assigns those writers to orders based on their compatibility with their degrees. This means you can expect extremely well-researched and put-together papers well worth your money.
Turnaround Time
PaperHelp has a solid turnaround time, though it is about average for the industry. Standard orders take twenty days, while rush orders can be received within three hours.
Customer Reviews
On Sitejabber, PaperHelp has a 4.7/5 rating based on 2,318 reviews. This many positive reviews prove that clients are almost unanimously content with the website and its offerings.
Cost
PaperHelp has quite affordable prices, ranging from $10 to $21 a page for a twenty-day deadline. The range is $40 to $57 per page if you want to do a three-hour deadline. If you want extra services though, you'll have to pay a little extra.
Summary
PaperHelp is the best overall research paper writing service, in our opinion. It has the perfect blend of quality, speedy service, and affordability.
GradeMiners: The Service With the Fastest Turnaround Time
GradeMiners is the choice you should make if your primary concern is speed, not money. Their rush orders can be completed in literal hours, which is extraordinary.
This service is also suitable for those who do want to write their own papers, but would like some help with it, since GradeMiners does offer such advisor services if you want them.
Pros
Quick research paper help: GradeMiners has the fastest turnaround time for standard orders
They can meet very short deadlines
Many discounts are available
Money-back guarantee
Cons
You cannot choose a specialist writer
Few customer reviews to support their reputation
Where Does GradeMiners Fall Short?
GradeMiners is a good choice if money is no issue for you and you need a paper written quickly. But if price is a concern, there are definitely cheaper alternatives available.
Quality
You should expect a fairly decent level of quality if you order a custom research paper from GradeMiners. They allegedly hire experts to write their papers, but they don't actually provide any details on the qualifications or experience of their writers, so we don't know that for certain.
Turnaround Time
Of all the services we've mentioned in this article, GradeMiners has the fastest turnaround time. Standard orders are generally received in days, and rush orders in three hours.
Customer Reviews
GradeMiners is nearly a decade old, but there aren't many reviews out there. The small number may be alarming on the surface, but it's actually an indicator that most people are likely content enough with the service to not say anything bad about it. The reviews we did find were all good.
Cost
GradeMiners is definitely on the more expensive side, with their basic order pricing starting at $13.28 per page. However, it does offer a money-back guarantee for its clients.
GradeMiners Summary
GradeMiners is one of the best choices if you want a truly qualified writer to work on your paper, and if you need that paper quickly. However, it's certainly not a cheap option.
JustDoMyEssay: The Most Dependable Research Paper Writing Service
While JustDoMyEssay isn't the fastest essay writing service around, it is well known for constantly completing projects before their deadlines, with an alleged 97% success rate on that front.
They offer a plagiarism report so you can know that your paper is original in every instance. There are more than 50 research topics you can choose from to make sure the best writer for the job is selected, and they offer reliable 24/7 customer support. They also offer many security features.
Pros
Very good at meeting paper deadlines
They offer detailed plagiarism reports
They write for dozens of research subjects
24/7 customer service
Many confidential security features
Cons
Quite expensive
Where Does JustDoMyEssay Fall Short?
JustDoMyEssay is not one of the cheapest essay writing services, nor is it particularly fast outside of rush orders. So those who need fast papers on a budget will need to look elsewhere.
Quality
Unfortunately, JustDoMyEssay employs both native English speakers and those who know it as a second language. This means there is not a great deal of consistency regarding the quality of the papers provided. Expect decent quality at least, but you never know if your writer is a native speaker or not.
Turnaround Time
JustDoMyEssay has a good turnaround time, though it's not the absolute fastest on this list. Standard orders are typically complete within twenty days, while rush orders can be finished in one hour. That said, only reasonable essays can be rushed at that speed.
Customer Reviews
On Sitejabber, JustDoMyEssay has a 4.53/5 customer rating comprised of 234 reviews. These reviews prove that clients are overall quite happy with the service and its many facets.
Cost
For an order that takes 20 days, you're looking at a price range of $16.06 to $26.72. If you want a one-hour rush order, that will cost around $43.60 to $54.25. JustDoMyEssay is not cheap, but it does offer a money-back guarantee and a 15% discount to first-time clients.
Summary
JustDoMyEssay has a long record of meeting tight deadlines, making them a great pick for those who need work done fast. They aren't the absolute fastest, but they are cheaper than the service that does claim that title, with very competitive prices.
99Papers: Cheap, But Still Offers a Lot of Features
99Papers is the best paper writing service in terms of price, as it is quite affordable but still offers access to a lot of free features. For instance, you can get a title page, bibliography, and unlimited revisions all for free.
They also have a very simple and streamlined ordering process, if you tend to have trouble with that sort of thing. You can figure out how much your order is going to cost and how long it will take before you order it at all.
99Papers is one of the best in the business, and uses plagiarism-checking software to ensure that they always provide top-quality content.
Pros
Affordable, but still offers many features
Free limitless revision requests
Extremely simple ordering process
Has both ESL and ENL writers
They use their own plagiarism checking software
Cons
You cannot choose the English skill level of the writers
Where Does 99Papers Fall Short?
You can't choose the exact professional writer you want at 99Papers. They have both ESL and ENL writers, but you don't get to pick between the two. Some people might find this to be a problem. If it is, you'll want to consider a different service.
Quality
99Papers does its best to employ the best research paper writers, both ESL and ENL. This means the quality of finished products is dependent on which one you get. However, quality appears to be mostly consistent, according to reviews.
Turnaround Time
It's not the fastest around, but 99Papers does offer a 15-day turnaround on standard orders, which is about the middle of the pack. Of course, if you are willing to pay extra, you can get your orders completed faster.
Customer Reviews
Compiled from 129 reviews on Sitejabber, 99Papers has a 4.6/5 rating. It's overwhelmingly positive, which indicates that clients are more than satisfied with the service, cost, and turnaround the site offers.
Cost
If you are alright with a 15-day deadline, the price range at 99Papers is $9.95 to $27.20. If you want a three-hour deadline paper, that ranges from $30.20 to $55.50. The service also offers clients a money-back guarantee.
Summary
99Papers is notable for having the most amount of free features compared to all of the others. You get what you pay for and then some.
EssayPro: One of the Cheapest Research Paper Writing Services Around
If money is your main concern, EssayPro is one of the cheapest options that you can still trust, though that's because they take longer to write college papers. That said, they offer many nice benefits free of charge, including a plagiarism report. You can also request free unlimited revisions of your paper.
EssayPro also offers a variety of other writing services, for things like dissertations, theses, book reviews, etc. They're a good choice if you need something niche like that done.
Pros
They offer a free plagiarism report
One of the most affordable options
Unlimited free revisions
Clients remain anonymous
Cons
No information is provided about the English skills of the writers
Standard order turnaround time is quite long
Where Does EssayPro Fall Short?
EssayPro doesn't offer exact credentials regarding its writers. They are tested, allegedly, but they do not tell the client if they are ENL or ESL speakers, so pick a different company if that bothers you.
You should also look to a different research paper writing company if you need your paper written very quickly. Standard orders at EssayPro take two months, one of the longest turnaround times in the business. It can be shortened, but you have to pay more to do that.
Quality
Professional research paper writers at EssayPro are required to pass tests in order to be hired, so you can rest easy knowing that your paper is being written by someone who knows what they are doing, and has proven it.
Besides, you can get involved in the writing process by following the progress of your order and guide your writer with comments and edits on the paper.
Turnaround Time
EssayPro is pretty slow in turnaround time compared to the competition, with standard orders taking two months. If you are willing to pay more, you can bump that time down to one month, or even six hours in some cases.
Customer Reviews
EssayPro's Sitejabber rating is 4.75/5, according to 14.787 reviews. Needless to say, such a good rating with so many reviews means that EssayPro has a very good reputation and can be trusted to meet your expectations.
Cost
EssayPro is one of the cheaper options on this list, provided you are alright with a longer turnaround time. If two months is acceptable, you can expect to pay $10.80 to $14.40. That said, six-hour rates are more expensive, but still an affordable $16.20 to $21.60.
Summary
EssayPro provides high-quality research papers, term papers and college essays at a very good price. Especially compared to much of the competition on this list. Turnaround time is average to long, however.
EssayBox: Affordable Research Paper Writing Service With 24/7 Customer Service
EssayBox is one of the best term paper writing services that has very accessible customer support: you can contact them 24/7 through multiple avenues of communication.
If you want to be certain that the person writing your paper has actual academic credentials, writers at EssayBox are required to have an academic background. You can choose from many subjects to make sure your order is assigned to the most suitable writer available.
Pros
24/7 customer service
Writers are required to have academic backgrounds
Subject categories ensure you get a good research paper helper for your task
Very affordable research paper assistance
Cons
No way to know if the writer is a native speaker or ESL
Where Does EssayBox Fall Short?
EssayBox allegedly only hires writers with an academic background, but it hires both ENL and ESL writers, and there is no way for the client to know which the writer assigned to them is. If you want more info on the writer filling your order, you'll want to use a different service.
Quality
EssayBox only hires writers who already have an academic background, so you can rest assured that the quality of your paper will be acceptable.
Turnaround Time
For standard orders, EssayBox offers a pretty decent turnaround time of 15 days. If you are willing to pay more, you can get papers written in ten days, or even a few hours, though that is only for reasonable orders.
Customer Service
EssayBox has an impressive customer rating of 4.56/5 on Sitejabber, put together by 115 customer reviews. Clients tout the writing quality and customer service availability of this service.
Cost
For 15-day orders, you're looking at a price range of $12 to $28. Three-hour assignments span the $31 to $55 range. This website does offer a money-back guarantee.
EssayBox Summary
If you want a cheap research paper writing option, EssayBox is the way to go. You can contact their support team at any time of the day, on any day of the week.
How Did We Rank Our Research Paper Writing Services?
A ranking means nothing if you don't know how the ranking was formed. We used the following criteria to rank the many services we talked about today.
Special Features: Many services offer the same type of features, so services that offer something special received unique attention from us.
Quality: We judged the quality of work the services provided, based on the skills and professionalism of their writers, including the hiring criteria and credentials.
Turnaround Time: We assessed how long it takes for each service to write an essay, on average.
Customer Reviews: We judged the level of client satisfaction based on reviews from multiple sites around the web.
Cost: We weighed the average pricing of each website against one another to find out who was most affordable and who was most expensive.
FAQ
Below are frequently asked questions regarding research paper services.
How Do Research Paper Writing Services Work?
These services edit or write academic papers for students in high school or higher education. You lay out the requirements of your paper, they tell you how much it will cost and how long it will take, and you agree to it. From there, they write the paper to your specifications. Some services allow edits until the paper meets your criteria exactly.
Are Research Paper Writes Sites Legal and Safe to Use?
It is legal to use these services. The only legal concern is plagiarism, but no reputable company will allow that to be a concern. It can be quite risky to buy research papers online from unreputable websites. You should only trust a company that adheres to copyright laws that protect original works of authorship. They are safe as long as no plagiarism occurs.
Are Papers Written by These Services Plagiarism Free?
As long as you hire a reputable term paper writing service, yes. They will use plagiarism-checking software to ensure that your papers are fit for submission. Always make sure to select a service that has such guarantees.
How Much Does It Cost to Use a Research Paper Writing Service?
The price you can expect to pay for these services varies, but generally, you can expect something like $9.95 to $28 a page for standard orders. If you need to rush an order for a tight deadline, the average is more like $16.20 to $57 a page. However, this is all dependent on the length and complexity of your order.
Final Words: Best Research Paper Writing Services
A first-rate research paper writing service empowers college students to submit high-quality papers. We recommend all the best research paper writing services in our roundup. Our top choice is PaperHelp since it combines writing professionalism and value for money. We hope our review helped you choose the ideal research paper writing service.
