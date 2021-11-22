Sponsored Content provided by Rad Revenue
We're living in unpredictable times, and it’s natural to crave some sort of security and clarity when everything seems so uncertain. After all, it helps us humans hold on to some hope in difficult times.
Whether it is something about our careers, relationships, or any other big decisions, a trailer of what's coming up is always coveted. Not only does it help us get back on track, but it also maintains a balance between the present and what's coming.
For some people, the answer to all these dilemmas is a popular technique for gaining spiritual guidance—tarot card readings, a key to deciphering the future.
Readings such as tarot cards can save you from spiraling into debilitating anxiety and depression over life's problems. A few words of guidance always have a positive impact. Not only can they help you plan ahead, but they also give you an entirely new perspective on the situation.
While many offer their services, both on the market and the web, finding one worth your time and money is a hurdle, especially if you are someone with no prior experience. So, we've gone ahead and scoured the internet to find five of the best online tarot card readers on the market. But first, you must be curious:
Best Tarot Reading Platforms
Kasamba - Best Tarot Readings for Guidance in Life
Keen - Best for Romantic Endeavors
AskNow - Best for Future Prediction
Oranum - Best Mediums for Video Tarot Reading
Mystic Sense - Best Variety of Services for Psychic Reading
#1. Kasamba - Best Tarot Readings for Guidance in Life
Adorned by hundreds of gifted professionals, Kasamba has served people for more than 20 years. The praise and recognition they have gathered over the past two decades simply reflect their accuracy and mastery.
With the world slowly becoming virtual, the network of online psychics is also growing day-by-day. In running the same race, Kasamba has also maintained a user-friendly website. They provide services via phone calls, live chats, and emails, all based on your preference.
For all the people coming to their website for the first time, Kasamba provides a discovery section with their top-rated readers upfront. In addition, they have eloquently listed the profile of each advisor along with their experience and specialization. The reviews from past readings are also mentioned to help the user overcome the initial confusion and hesitation.
Features
From tarot card readings to dream interpretation, Kasamba gives first-timers a trial run to acquaint themselves with the advisors and services. This means a free three-minute talk with any reader to get an idea of what they have to offer and whether it suits them or not. You can efficiently utilize this time to the fullest if you know what you are going in for.
The readers at Kasamba are top-ranked tarot reading online professionals with years of experience, as evident from the customer reviews. Kasamba gives you a transparent outlook on their psychics through the feedback left by other people. These reviews help authenticate the offerings of a psychic and allow you to filter the ones you want based on what you are looking for.
Pros
Hundreds of professional tarot card readers to choose from
Free to download app
Complete profiles of their psychics
Frequent promotional offers
Cost-effective
Satisfaction guarantee
Free online horoscope
Cons
The search filter could be better
No video calling
Why We Recommend It
Kasamba offers a vast range of services with a satisfaction guarantee. Having served millions, Kasamba is considered one of the most accurate and cost-effective sites out there. Every single one of their hires is a high-grade professional with years of experience. In addition, they provide detailed profiles and ratings, and feedback from their customers on each psychic to give their clients a sheer scope.
Apart from this, they also offer a free three-minute trial for new clients and a 50% discount on all first tarot reading sessions. All this makes choosing a reader extraordinarily convenient and helpful.
⇒Visit the official website of Kasamba
#2. Keen - Best for Romantic Endeavors
Known to connect over 1700 psychics from all across the globe, Keen is one of the most trustworthy websites operating since 1999. Having served millions of clients from every corner of the world, keen offers a diverse range of services, all coming from the best of the best. Their tarot card reading service is highly appreciated among the users. Not only is it accurate, but it is easily accessible, especially for first-time users.
Whether it's financial advice, relationship troubles, or career decisions, Keen is the way to go. The professionals at Keen are known to give valuable advice to help endure the hurdles that people come to them with. Time and time again, they have managed to produce remarkably accurate results in almost every domain.
Features
Keen scored second place on our list of tarot reading sites, all thanks to its wide range of offerings. From financial outlook to astrology, Keen covers all aspects of spiritual guidance, giving you various services to choose from. The psychics are available 24/7 for any sort of advice or consultation. After signing up, you can get a free three-minute trial run that dramatically helps you find someone you connect with and would want to keep in the long run.
With over 1700 spiritual advisors to choose from, Keen has a convenient search filter to help you narrow down the results. Once you specify your preferences, the filter gives you a list of psychics most suited for you. So, not only does it save a lot of time and effort, but your money as well. And talking about money, Keen offers varied pricing, ranging from $1.99 to $19.99 per minute. So, if you are looking for a reasonable service, you can still get a pretty good deal here.
Another great feature worth mentioning is the user interface of the website. Keen is one of the most up-to-date and user-friendly websites that are easily accessible to anyone. In addition, the website offers easy consultation through live chats and calls anywhere, anytime.
Pros
Great customer service
Over 1700 professional psychics
Accessible and user-friendly
Free three-minute trial run
Trustworthy and safe
Cons
Does not offer video calls
Limited free trials
Why We Recommend It
Keen is a well-known and trustworthy tarot reading platform that has been around for almost two decades now. They provide complete confidentiality of the user's information, hence scoring millions of customers over the years.
Keen provides an in-depth profile of each of their advisors. This gives an overview of what that advisor specializes in, so the users can choose accordingly. Another selling point for us was the pricing. It costs you $1.99 for a ten-minute talk which is a great deal considering the price of some competitors. Apart from the fair rates, the website experience offered by Keen is also applaudable and easy to use.
⇒Visit the official website of Keen
#3. AskNow - Best for Future Prediction
Next up on the list is AskNow. For all those who want a convenient on-the-go reading, AskNow is the best bet. Not only do they have great website experience, but they swore to make psychic readings as handy as possible by launching their application. In addition, the application itself offers some additional features, like free daily horoscopes and occasional promotional offers.
On the same subject of convenience, AskNow provides complete profiles of their readers. Starting from their experience to their expertise, and even some other facts about their personalities to help the users connect better. On top of this, reviews left by other users also play a crucial role in assisting customers in choosing a suitable T=tarot card reader.
AskNow has hundreds of professionals specializing in love, relationships, finance, and career-related matters. They are available 24/7 to provide their services. Since 2005, people from all across the globe have gotten advice, help, and guidance from this site. Not only does it connect you with the immensely gifted readers, but with such ease that you can wipe away your troubles with just a few clicks.
Features
The website's user-friendly interface speaks for itself. AskNow assists you in choosing the psychic best suited for you through its search filters. You can easily filter the readers based on what you are looking for. So, if you want specific advice regarding your career, you may specify that to the search engine, and it will show you the top psychics with expertise in just that. In addition, they offer nine different types of online tarot card readings, so you have a decent choice in that matter as well.
The affordable rates that this website offers are an eye-catcher, especially when you compare it with the quality of their service. Every new client here gets 30 minutes for one dollar, which they can use over one year. Not only that, they get up to five free minutes with one of AskNow’s master or elite psychics. All you have to do is register!
Pros
Excellent customer service
Convenient mobile app
One dollar per minute pricing for new clients
Offer an extensive FAQ section on their website
Affordable rates
Cons
Does not offer video calls
Limited search options
Why We Recommend It
AskNow is a great place to start if you are looking for something specific. They have a record of accurate and reliable readings, as evident from the favorable customer reviews. Another thing that grasped our interest was the price tag that comes with their services. Their prices range depending on the advisor you choose; Master is the higher-end, while top-ranked has a more reasonable price tag.
Apart from this, an unsatisfied session will get an extra five minutes of credit as compensation, which is always great. Another feature worth mentioning here is elite customer service. They are available on call 24/7, ready to assist you. Psychics are also easily accessible through various forms of communication, including live chats and calls.
⇒Visit the official website of AskNow
#4. Oranum - Best Mediums for Video Tarot Reading
Every other site we reviewed up until now lacks the feature of video calling. Oranum equips its users with video chatting as the primary source of communication. A live stream not only helps you build a stronger connection with your reader, but you can also judge whether that psychic is a match for you before investing.
Oranum is also known for its extensive filtering. The website is user-friendly and allows you to search for just what you are looking for through the various tests and filters. In addition, you have the option of filtering the readers based on the themes or methods. So, all in all, this website provides a very assistive experience if you are facing trouble finding the right guide.
Features
Apart from connecting to the psychic, this platform also offers a wide selection of reading methods from your sofa. From dream interpretation to astrology, Oranum has a place for everything. If we talk specifically about tarot card reading, they have gathered the most credible readers from all across the world. Their readings are as accurate as they get. Suppose you are looking for advice regarding your love life, career, finances, or anything else. In that case, you can easily pick from hundreds of top-rated psychics who are known to deliver promising results.
The spiritual guides at Oranum not only give you accurate readings, but they deliver them in a way that is understandable to you. The live stream feature plays a significant role here as it helps the psychics convey their points quickly, similar to how one would do face-to-face. This ensures that the user leaves satisfied and the mission is fulfilled.
Pros
Live stream
Cost-effective
$9.99 in free credits for new clients
Offers a wide selection of methods
Has a user-friendly website interface
Cons
No free trial
Why We Recommend It
Oranum has been around for quite a while now, judging by the customer reviews. It has been a significant hit. Topping the charts for accuracy, Oranum has maintained a reputable result by hiring the best of the best. To counteract this, they have a money-back policy if a customer feels unsatisfied.
Apart from this, Oranum has a very user-friendly interface that helps navigate the website quite quickly. So even if you are a first-timer, the process of finding a psychic suited for you and getting to the first live stream is straightforward.
All in all, Oranum is a great place to start if you are someone looking for live streams. They have a transparent policy of mentioning the reading reviews in the psychic's profile. Judging by the information available, feedback, and a few minutes with the reader on live stream, finding a reader that suits you isn't that hard on Oranum.
⇒Visit the official website of Oranum
#5. Mystic Sense - Best Variety of Services for Psychic Reading
Mystic Sense has been connecting its users with readers of all ages from all around the world. They have built a solid reputation over the years for their highly accurate readings and the diversity of their offerings.
Adding to the several reasons behind their popularity, the affordability of this platform is one. They have relatively low rates compared to other sites, which is a great attraction for their customers. They also offer a free five-minute trial to help new clients find just the right reader for them.
To maintain a reputable image, they perform several checks on their readers, so everything the website offers is genuine and legitimate. The psychics are ranked based on their years of experience, past readings, and expertise. You can quickly narrow it down to the ones you think are most favorable to you just by looking at the search results.
Features
One of the most outstanding features of Mystic Sense is customization. You can specify the type and tone of the reading you want. Hundreds of psychics will make sure to give you just that. You also have a wide range of methods to choose from. So, whether you are looking for a tarot reading, Reiki, or crystals, Mystic Sense is the way to go.
This platform is also known for its convenience. Users can easily navigate the website and get the desired result even if they have no prior experience. In addition, you can contact the psychics through a channel of your choice. They offer voice calls, video calls, and emails.
Pros
Video streaming available
First five minutes free trials
Customizable readings
Customer reviews are readily available
Cons
No mobile app
Why We Recommend It
Mystic Sense is one of the most reliable sites out there. Their readers are constantly under check so that their customers only get the best. There are a wide variety of psychics available that give a plethora of options to the users. Apart from this, the customer ratings and the feedback are also readily available, which offers a crystal clear image of what the psychic is offering.
They offer communication through different channels. For example, they offer video calling, allowing users to understand both their readers and reading better. They provide a free five-minute trial for first-time users, which helps them understand what they want and what the site offers.
Mystic Sense is the way to go if you are looking for reliable and customizable reading on a budget. Although the psychics set their prices, they are still way better than their competitors, considering the quality of their service.
⇒Visit the official website of Mystic Sense
How We Made This Online Tarot Card Readers List
The digital age has pushed several industries to turn to the web. Psychic readings are also gaining popularity on the net. With several companies and freelancers marking their presence, it is too arduous of a task to sift through hundreds of readers and narrow your search to legitimate readers.
To save you from the troubles of scams, incorrect readings, and phony readers, we dug through different online tarot reading websites and articles to round up a list of the top five online psychics.
Online Reputation
First and foremost, we planned to eliminate any reader or service with a reputation for vague or incorrect tarot reading. This was done by going over thousands of reviews and feedback from other users. This also helped us to get a general overview of the compatibility of psychics with the users.
Cost of Services
Next, we analyzed the pricing of each website and compared it with the services they offered. This included the psychics’ costs, ranks, and the discounts the company was willing to provide.
The trials were considered a game-changer for a website as they ensured that the company is credible and the psychics are trustworthy. Furthermore, with the help of several checks and assessments, we also confirmed that the website navigation is both valuable and straightforward.
Research
Experiencing an online psychic can be worrisome for a first-time user, but the key is to conduct thorough research and know what you want. The list we rounded up has websites that are known to be accurate and reliable. We scraped through hundreds of web pages to ensure that these were the best options out there. Any service from this list will guarantee a pleasant experience and fair readings.
Beginner’s Guide: How to Find the Right Tarot Card Reader
A lot of people assume that cost is the only factor when choosing a psychic. While it is valid to some extent, the price of a psychic isn't everything. You need to consider several factors before investing any time or money. Not just about wasting money, any sort of incorrect reading from a psychic can alter the way you think, taking a toll on your mental health, which is far worse. Below are the essential factors you should consider before booking any Tarot card reading.
Deals and Trial Minutes
As we mentioned, the cost of any service plays a crucial part in deciding which one to opt for. If the price tag seems overwhelming, you should look for trial minutes and the website's discounts. Free trial minutes are a great way of deciding whether you want to continue with a reader or move ahead.
Past Reading Reviews
Having your budget in mind, you should always go through the reviews left by other users to get an idea of what the psychic is offering and how well it resonates with you. This way, you can save yourself from any unforeseen circumstances that you might regret later.
Reader Profiles
Reviewing a reader before booking them is crucial. You need to know the services that they are offering and whether or not they are for you. You also want to take a look at their years of experience alongside their specializations. Most websites rank their psychics based on their performance and user evaluation. This is always helpful.
Know What You Are Going In For
It is essential to evaluate your needs and demands before going in. For example, whether you want to inquire about your future or any troubling issues from the past, you need to specify that to your reader. The initial hesitation is understandable, but you shouldn't be afraid to ask questions of your reader. Several websites have a search filter that gives you a specified list of tarot readers based on what you enter.
Communication Channels
Lastly, the mode of communication plays a crucial part in the reading. If you want something similar to a face-to-face experience, video calls are the way to go. They help you interpret the advice or reading better, as visual cues offer a more realistic experience. But if you are looking for a more relaxed way to do it, a live chat or a phone call should be just fine. Many companies also offer follow-ups via email, which plays a crucial role in helping you interpret the advice better.
Online vs. Offline Tarot Card Reading
Whether you do it online or in person, both have their fair share of advantages and disadvantages. The convenience that comes with online services is undeniable. You have a ton of services and readers all at a single stop. An online tarot reading session saves you from the trouble of leaving your house. Recent advancements have also allowed users to chat via a video call, which gives a similar experience to a session in person.
Regardless, when it comes to online tarot readings, the environment is what matters. The main goal is to focus, ask relevant questions, and correctly interpret the advisor's reading. In the end, you should be in an environment that resonates with you.
FAQs About Online Tarot Card Reading
Q1. Is in-person tarot card reading more accurate than online reading?
Several services are not possible online, like energy healing, which has a physical factor. But other than this, almost every online reading is just as accurate as in-person reading. For example, tarot readings have the same tarot deck sets no matter where you go, and they operate by the user choosing some cards and the psychic interpreting them. So, an accurate reading is guaranteed, whether online or in-person.
Q2. Can you get an accurate reading from a free site?
Many websites offer free tarot reading sessions, but they are mostly vague and unclear. This could be a way of attracting customers or gaining popularity. But we also have reasons to believe it is improbable that someone would offer their tarot card reading services free of cost. There could be some hidden tactic to scam you. If you stay aware and do not give your personal information to anyone, then there is no harm in consulting a free tarot reader.
Conclusion
Given that you go to reliable service, psychics provide the perfect way out when surrounded by uncertainties. But finding one that fulfills your needs is a curveball.
After thorough research and sifting through numerous sites, one of the most credible platforms we found was Kasamba. Another good option is Keen, but if you want something that offers video calling, Oranum is the way to go.
Whichever one you choose, make sure you do your fair share of research before booking a consultation and that the psychic is well-reputed.
