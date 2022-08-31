Best Online Fortune Teller for Most Accurate Fortune Telling in 2022
As much as we avoid it, it is every human's natural instinct to be curious about the future. You do not necessarily have to believe the things you find out through fortune tellers or tarot card readers, but sometimes it is fun just trying it out.
Fortune telling is a service that is very easily available, and you could find a psychic setup randomly at a carnival or even while shopping at the mall. However, the best fortune tellers online are the way to go if you are searching for the best and most accurate readings. Psychic readers are certified and provide more in-depth and accurate readings that might fascinate you.
Sometimes, when you are feeling lost and just want something to help motivate you or guide you in the right direction, an astrological reading can be quite comforting. With online fortune tellers, you do not have to leave the comfort of your home. Over time, psychic reading has become so popular that it is hard to find a good service among so many options. Even when you do find a reliable website, their services cost a fortune.
To help make this process a whole lot easier for you, we have compiled a list of the best fortune telling sites online.
Top 5 Best Online Fortune Teller Sites
Purple Garden: Overall Best Fortune Teller
Kasamba: Most Accurate Online Fortune Telling Site
Mysticsense: Highly Recommended Fortune Teller
Keen: Top-Rated Fortune Tellers for Astrology Answers
PsychicOz: Fortune Teller Online for Phone Readings
#1. Purple Garden: Overall Best Fortune Teller
Purple Garden is the highest rated fortune telling platform. It is well-known for its accurate readings and the number of different advisors it is affiliated with. They have built a website that features many different psychic readers that are all specialists in different areas. Whether you are looking for spiritual guidance, love advice, career help, or you want a general reading, at Purple Garden, you can find guidance on all these topics and so much more.
To help make your decision easier, they allow all their new users to have a free three-minute initial reading. You can then purchase the readings, which are charged according to minutes. All psychic readers have different rates. Purple Garden has excellent customer support, guidance on how to apply to their fortune teller websites as a reader, and much more. They also have an online customer support form that you can submit to have any of your questions answered.
Features
The website is very user-friendly
Verified love specialists, advisors, intuitive guides, tarot readers, astrology experts, and many more
Customer support form that can be filled out to have questions answered
Free three-minute demo with any reader for new customers
Rates per minute vary according to different readers
Offers a mobile application with lots of different features
Pros
Highest rated psychic reading platform
Thousands of customer reviews
Free services to new customers
All psychic readers are verified
Multiple psychic readers with different specialties
24/7 customer support
Readings via call, chat, and video call
Cons
Some readers have very high per-minute charges
Readers are not available at all times
Why We Recommend This Site
Purple Garden is the best-rated online psychic reading site for various reasons. The website is very easy to use for both new and old customers. It is also easy to find psychic advisors that provide the type of reading you are in search of. All the readers are verified and have their ratings from customers displayed in their profile to make your choice easier. Almost all readers at Purple Garden have four- to five-star reviews. This site also allows you to get a free three-minute demo with any reader of your choice if you are a new customer.
#2. Kasamba: Most Accurate Online Fortune Telling Site
Next up, we have Kasamba, a well-known platform for providing accurate readings from verified readers. Kasamba has been in the business for over 20 years, offering you a platform with spiritual guides, love specialists, career guides, and many more. The site is relatively easy to use, offering you a live chat with any reader that fits your requirements. All the readers on Kasamba are verified, and most of them have received four- to five-star ratings from customers.
Kasamba wants to help new users have the experience they are looking for, and they allow users to have free demo sessions with readers. Kasamba features some very affordable psychic readers for those who do not have a big budget. You can access their mobile application and opt for a session at any time with available readers.
Features
Provides readings on both chat and phone call
Unique satisfaction guarantee for your first reading
Offers three free minutes with any reader for all new customers
50% discount on the first reading after the demo session
Per-minute charges vary from reader to reader
Has a mobile application offering on-the-go features
Many different psychics specialists in different niches
Pros
Readers with five-star ratings
Free demo session with as many psychics as you want to try
Over four million satisfied customers
Some readers have very low per-minute charges
Easily request a refund on your first reading
Cons
No option to get readings via video call
Some readers have extremely high per-minute rates
Why We Recommend This Site
We recommend Kasamba to all those that are looking for a live, interactive, and accurate reading. You can find a psychic reader for your every need on their website, from tarot readers to love specialists. If you are looking specifically for a tarot reader, then Kasamba features some of the best verified tarot card readers out there. The best thing about Kasamba is that they allow you to have a free demo session with any psychic that you try and then offer you an additional 50% off on your first proper session with the psychic. If you are not satisfied with your first session for unfortunate reasons, you can easily request a refund.
#3. Mysticsense: Highly Recommended Fortune Teller
Mysticsense is well-known for providing some of the best psychic readings. What sets this platform apart from others is that it is very interactive, making it really easy for users to find the type of psychic they are looking for. Whether you are looking for career advice or love advice, at Mysticsense, you can find a psychic for almost any purpose.
They provide longer demo sessions with psychics than any other platform. At Mysticsense, you can opt for psychic reading anytime, anywhere on either live chat or phone call in English or Spanish. Most individuals that are just looking for guidance in the right direction have many informative articles available to enlighten them about the world of psychic reading.
Features
Features many different specialists, such as love psychics, career psychics, medium psychics, energy healing, and intuitive psychics
Readings via phone or live chat
Different psychics available 24/7
Features articles on different topics for beginners
Offers customer support through email, online form, and live chat
Money-back guarantee for your first session
Five-minute free demo session with any psychic
Pros
Variety of readers
Request a refund if you are not satisfied
Offers a longer demo session than most platforms
Quick and easy sign-up process
Informative articles on psychic reading
24/7 live phone or chat option for customer support
Subscribe to their newsletter for details on promos and deals
Thousands of amazing customer reviews
Cons
No mobile application
Some readers have extremely high per-minute charges
Why We Recommend This Site
Mysticsense offers one of the best services, allowing you to have a longer demo session than most platforms. They also allow you to request a refund if you feel disappointed with your first session at any point. They are one of the few platforms that offers informative articles on tarot readings and astrology for those that are new to psychic readings. Mysticsense has one of the best customer support services, and they have an online contact form, a support email address, and a live phone or chat option for urgent inquiries.
#4. Keen: Top-Rated Fortune Tellers for Astrology Answers
Keen provides a platform that is well suited for individuals new to astrological readings. Once you open their website, you can find a long list of psychics, all specialists in different niches. Whether you want to get an astrological reading or love advice, you can find it all on one platform. All the psychics at Keen are verified and known to give very accurate readings, which is why Keen claims you will be 100% satisfied with their services.
At Keen, you can opt for a free three-minute demo session with any psychic of your choice. If you are interested in getting a more detailed reading, you can pay their per-minute charges and opt for reading via live chat, email, or phone call. To give individuals more knowledge on fortune tellers, they have articles that are based on general advice on certain topics.
Features
Thousands of psychics with specialists in different niches
Psychics with readings based on astrology
Provides readings via live chat, phone call, or email
Per-minute charges vary from reader to reader
Filter out the type of advisor you are looking for
Articles with advice on love, tarot, spiritual, astrology, and psychics
Pros
Easy and fast sign up
Psychics are available 24/7
Free horoscope readings
All psychics are verified
Ongoing discount deals
Most psychics have four- to five-star ratings
Good customer support
Cons
Some readers have extremely high per-minute charges
No option for a video call session
Website can be a bit confusing
Why We Recommend This Site
We recommend Keen to those who are new to the world of fortune tellers because this site not only offers readings from many different psychics but also has articles with advice. They allow you to have a free demo session with a psychic, and if you feel unsatisfied with the reading, you can just opt for the articles or horoscope readings on their website. They also have a 24/7 customer support system so you can get your questions answered at any time.
#5. PsychicOz: Fortune Teller Online for Phone Readings
Last but not least, we have PsychicOz, a platform that features many different and well-known psychic readers. Before taking psychics on board, they conduct a background search and make sure only to hire the best and most authentic readers. You can turn to PsychicOz for advice on many matters such as relationships, love, career, and money decisions.
At PsychicOz, you can get your reading via email, phone call, live chat, or video. Once you open the website, you can find amazing introductory deals and offers. You can also find reviews and rates for all the different psychics on your screen. In comparison to most psychic reading platforms, the per-minute rates at PsychicOz are quite affordable, as they want you to receive the guidance you require without having to pay extra.
Features
Readings via video, phone call, live chat, or email
All their psychics are screened and verified
Free three-minute demo with the reader of their choice
100% money-back guarantee
Per-minute rates vary from reader to reader
Customer support via online contact form or helpline
Pros
Multiple ways to get readings
Many different psychics onboard
Special introductory rates to new customers
Request a refund if you are not satisfied
Excellent customer support
Cons
Must pay initial charges before availing of the free three-minute demo
Why We Recommend This Site
PsychicOz is a great pick because it is one of the few platforms that offers you a variety of ways to get your readings done. They have many different psychics available online at all times. You can check detailed reviews and the years of experience each psychic has on the website to help you decide which one you want to work with. You can save a lot more money getting a reading at PsychicOz, as they have amazing deals for new customers and overall very affordable rates. If you are unhappy with the reading you receive at any point, you can easily request a refund.
How We Compiled This List of the Best Online Fortune Teller Sites for Future Readings
Astrological readings and fortune telling are things that intrigue people, and even individuals who do not believe in such things try them out for fun. Many tarot reading and fortune telling sites have benefited from the growing popularity of people getting psychic readings. However, this has made the online fortune telling market quite competitive. It is hard to tell whether the fortune telling services of a website are genuine and authentic.
Authenticity
It is easy to come across a website that is just scamming people for their money and giving fake readings. If you carefully do your research, you can find a company that offers good fortune telling services with accurate readings. However, this research trying to find an authentic website would take you too long, and for a beginner, it might even be hard to tell the difference. So, to make this process easier for you, we did our research and shortlisted the fortune telling websites offering the best services.
Expenses
One of the first things we prioritized was to make sure the services were free or did not charge unexplainable fees. We understand that whether you are just trying it out for fun or genuinely believe in these services, you should not have to pay a huge amount of money. Typically, when you find such services offline, they are just trying to make quick cash, and they overprice their services and fake the readings. Most of the best online fortune telling sites that we have mentioned offer a brief free reading and then separately charge the rest of their time and services.
Customer Reviews
Another factor that we prioritized while compiling our list was thoroughly checking the customer reviews. Customer reviews are the only way to determine whether the services are genuine and if you will actually receive a psychic reading that is worth your money. Former customers mention all sorts of details like how precise they found their readings to be and how the reader and company treated them. It is easy for any company to state that their services are the best, but reviews can give you an idea of how good their services actually are. While checking the reviews, we cross-checked to make sure they were genuine and not fabricated.
Customer Service
You can only form a good relationship with any reader and company if they provide you with good services and policies. While selecting our companies, we ensured to pick those that have excellent customer service. It makes your entire experience go so smoothly, and it also benefits the company because many customers return to avail of the services again.
While shortlisting the best online fortune tellers, we set basic criteria and assessed all the websites from those aspects. When looking at any company's website, a few things like customer reviews, customer service, and service charges are a few of the many important factors we prioritized.
Factors to Keep in Mind for Beginners Looking for Fortune Tellers Online
Here is a beginner’s guide to help you remember some important factors that you need to consider before deciding on which psychic reader you want to work with:
Customer Reviews
To ensure you are not getting yourself into a scam or unauthentic service, this is the one factor that you need to check for every platform. Customers that have actually availed of the services of a platform are able to tell you whether their services are good or not. It is very easy for online fortune tellers to state that their services are the most authentic, but their ratings and reviews show whether that is the case or not. More in-depth details like the behavior of readers or extra hidden charges can also be found in reviews.
So, it is essential to review the reviews and ratings of websites and their psychics before you start working with them. Sometimes, websites also post fake reviews to help attract more people, so always make sure to cross-check with reviews on reputable platforms. If you are ever torn between which psychic you should select for your reading, always go for the one with better ratings.
Free Trial
You cannot possibly know if the reading you are about to get helps you or not. To make sure you know what you are getting yourself into, always opt for platforms that allow you to have a free demo reading. Most psychic reading platforms nowadays allow new customers to get free demo sessions with every new psychic they try to get an idea of the type of reading they will receive.
Most platforms allow you to have a three-minute demo reading, and some platforms like Mysticsense offer five-minute demo sessions. So if you look further, you might be able to find longer demo sessions and further deals and discounts as well.
Per-Minute Charges of Readers and Discounts
Every website shows the varying charges that different psychic readers quote. All psychic readers charge different per-minute rates depending on their specialty, demand, and authenticity. You can find so many psychic readers on all online platforms, but they all have different charges. So, when selecting an online fortune teller site to work with, keep your budget in mind. Keeping your budget in mind, see how many psychic readers on that online fortune teller site fit your budget. If you find a reader that fits in your budget and has good ratings, then go for them.
Always be on the lookout for good deals and discounts too. The good thing about working with a big fortune teller platform rather than a separate psychic reader is that such a website always has ongoing discounts. Most websites offer discounts to newer customers to increase their sales and attract more customers. However, if you look carefully, you will find sites that offer affordable rates and site-wide discounts on the charges of all their psychic readers.
Variation of Niches
When opting for an online fortune teller, remember that one of the perks is finding readers of so many different niches on one platform. If you look at the platforms mentioned in this guide, you will find that they all feature readers from different niches. Select a fortune teller platform that features love specialists, career advisors, intuitive guides, tarot card readers, spiritual guides, and more.
Another good thing about working with a website offering readers with different niches is that if you are a beginner and not exactly sure what you are looking for, you can switch from one reader to another to find better answers. In case you were stuck on a platform with restricted reader options, you would probably feel more lost and misguided than when you started. Make use of your free demo session to see if you like the reader's aura and style; if you do not, you can easily switch to another reader of the same niche without having to change a whole platform.
Form of Readings
The more methods of reading a website offers, the better it is for you. Some people prefer having their readings done on a video call, as they want an offline reading experience from the comfort of their home. Others might prefer reading via phone call and phone chat, as they might feel a bit uncomfortable being face to face with the reader. Also, some might prefer to get their reading via email and get back to it later whenever they are free.
Select a platform for yourself depending on what form of communication you prefer with your psychic reader. However, if the website of your interest does not offer all these ways of communication but offers one you are comfortable with, it is still okay to opt for that platform.
Customer Support
One important factor to check before you start working with any platform is their customer service. You want to make sure you feel comfortable throughout your experience, and in case of a mishap, you are working with a platform that is willing to help you out and accommodate you. The more forms of contact the platform has, the better. Prioritize platforms that offer more than just an online form for customer support. This way, if you ever have any urgent inquiries, you can get to them through their helpline or email for a faster response.
Many platforms now offer a special money-back guarantee to their new customers on their first session. Not only does this policy make you feel secure, but if you are a beginner, it also allows you to explore your options. Such policies also make you develop a trustful relationship with the company and keep you coming back for more.
Difference Between Online and Offline Fortune Telling Services
Many people wonder what the difference between online and offline fortune teller services is. The truth is, it entirely depends on what kind of experience you prefer. Both online and offline fortune telling services have their own pros and cons.
The biggest perk of online fortune telling is that with the help of technology, you can now do a psychic reading from the comfort of your home. Usually, with offline fortune readings, you would have to go out of your way to the psychic's office and schedule a meeting with them. With an online psychic, you can log on to get a reading at any time of the day from anywhere.
When you find a psychic office or stand just walking down a street, it would be hard for you to tell whether their services are authentic or not. Sometimes, many just try to make some quick money by faking as a psychic reader. With online platforms, you have a guarantee that the psychic you are working with is verified and genuine.
Online fortune teller platforms provide you with psychics from so many different niches. With offline readers, you have to go out of your way to look for psychics with specific niches like love specialists, astrological psychics, etc.
FAQs: Fortune Teller Sites Online
Q1. What is a psychic reading, and what can it help with?
A psychic reader involves a professional reader using their abilities and experience to study your inner energy and interpret your life and future. Depending on the method the reader uses, they study your stars, cards, or birth date to give you answers. If you feel lost or require guidance in a specific aspect of your life, you can opt for a fortune reading. Fortune reading lets you get a better idea of your future, which might help you make your decisions. The accuracy of your psychic reading depends on the skills of your reader.
Q2. How many different niches of fortune telling are there?
There are many different niches of fortune tellers. Some readers use tarot cards to help give you a better vision of your future. Some astrological readers use your stars to interpret a vision of your future, providing a lot of information on your past life, future, and behavior. Psychic readers use their intuitive gifts to guide you further about the future and what to expect. Numerology readers use your birth chart to give you more insight into your fate. Besides these niches, you can also find readers who specialize in love, career, and financial advice.
Q3. Do psychic readings give correct answers to everything?
Psychics only give you guidance and clear vision on some things you might be unsure of. It is up to you how you interpret the information any psychic provides you. Whatever your psychic says may not be entirely legit and the only solution to your problem. So, you always have to make your own decisions while considering the information they provide. You will never receive the same answer from two different psychics because all psychics have different ways of interpretation.
Q4. How can I tell if a psychic reader is genuine or not?
The only few ways to check any psychic reader's authenticity is by ensuring the platform has verified them and that they have good customer reviews. If you select a reputable platform to work with that verifies all its psychic readers before featuring them, you are less likely to end up with a fake psychic. Make sure you carefully check the reviews and ratings of every psychic reader before making your payment. All the platforms mentioned in this guide carry background and authenticity checks on all their psychics.
Conclusion: Which Online Fortune Telling Service Is the Best?
At some point in our lives, each one of us needs guidance or just a sign to help us know if we are going in the right direction. Online fortune tellers can help us clear many of our doubts or reassure us of our purpose in life. You do not necessarily have to believe everything that a psychic tells you, and you can test it out and see if it works for you.
Each online fortune teller slightly differs from the other. Hopefully, this detailed guide can help you find one that aligns with your interests. However, with so many websites trying to offer these services, it is easy to land up on scam websites. Make sure to thoroughly go through our buying guide to ensure you do not end up wasting your money and time. Customer reviews and ratings are something you should always check out before selecting any psychic to get a reading from.
Keep your budget in mind, and remember to always check for deals and discounts. Most websites mentioned in our list offer great deals that can help you get amazing readings while saving some money. Hopefully, this guide can help you find a good authentic psychic reading platform where you get accurate readings.
