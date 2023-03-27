Disclaimer
With a valuation of $65 billion USD in 2022, online real money casinos are gaining an incomparable reputation.
So, are you ready to play online casino games?
You don’t need to go very far- we’ve listed the 10 best online casinos, offering a fun place for you to place your bets and gamble from anywhere in the world.
You’ll enjoy total anonymity along with the confidence of knowing all personal data and funds are secure and protected. Stay ahead of the game and be in the loop about the hottest online casino games.
Big money can be yours! Read on, and we will show you.
Will you be the next millionaire?
Best Real Money Online Casinos of 2023
Ignition - Overall Best Real Money Casino Online, Editor’s Pick
7Bit - Best for Casino Games With Generous Bonuses
Bitstarz - Best For Online Video Poker Games
mBit - Most Popular For Variety Online Casino Games
Café Casino - Recommended For Authentic Real Money Games
BetBeard - Best Online Sports Betting Options
Bovada -Best Online Casino For Fastest Payouts
Wild Casino - Best Live Dealer Gaming
Super Slots - Best For Online Slots
Wild.io - Best For Online Casino Gambling
#1. Ignition - Overall Best Real Money Casino Online, Editor’s Pick (5/5)
Year: 2016
License: Curacao eGaming
Language(s): Chinese, Spanish, English
Ignition Casino is where you need to be if you’d like the most thrilling online gaming experience. There are plenty of real money casino games for you to try, making Ignition a top online casino site.
Being the best casino online comes with pressure, but Ignition delivers punters what they want- a casino online with real money winnings.
Moreover, the environment is secure and protected. You’ll find the payment options are conducive to all punters, and their site is mobile-friendly. You can enjoy the best online gambling wherever you are.
In addition to being the best online casinos for real money, there are many great bonus opportunities to enjoy.
Top Games
Fast and Sexy
21 Wilds
777 Deluxe
Highlights
Reputation 5/5
Ignition is a brand known for following strict security protocols
Ignition follows responsible gaming practices and fair gaming laws
Ignition has millions of fans worldwide who game there daily
Game Selection 5/5
Plenty of great games offered, like specialty games, roulette, baccarat, video poker, slots, and table games
You’ll find all the hottest slot titles waiting for you, such as Golden Gorilla and A Night With Cleo
Video poker is offered at Ignition Casino; enjoy titles like Joker Poker, Deuces Wild, and Jacks or Better
Check out fun specialty games such as Sudoku and Keno Draw.
Head over to the Live Dealer area for immersive, Las Vegas-like gaming fun.
Enjoy the best online gaming anywhere with top developers like Betsoft, Rival Gaming, and Realtime Gaming (plus others) represented.
Mobile Compatibility 5/5
You don’t need an app or anything- simply access the Ignition Casino website on your device and begin playing the huge library of games.
Enjoy big wins anywhere you go in the palm of your hand.
The site runs smoothly on your device.
Banking 5/5
Ignition provides customers with secure, safe banking options.
You can deposit and withdraw using bank wire transfer, BTC, Mastercard, or Visa.
All transactions are encrypted and secured, so customers can breathe easy as they enter their payment data.
The casino is known for offering quick payouts, that way, you enjoy your winnings faster.
Wagering Requirement
To get the money advertised in the casino’s Welcome Bonus, punters must gamble their deposit and 25x the bonus.
Pros
Best payment options anywhere
Customers have nothing but positive things to say
Biggest game variety anywhere
Licensed online casino
Cons
Anonymous accounts not permitted
#2. 7Bit: Best for Casino Games With Generous Bonuses (4.5/5)
General Information
Year: 2014
License: Curacao eGaming Authority
Language(s): German, Polish, Finnish, Norwegian, Japanese, Russian, French, Italian, English
7Bit Casino offers punters a fun 80’s vibe when you check in. You’ll love the neon signs, because it takes you back to an era of records spinning on an old turntable, synthesizer sounds, and cool sunglasses.
I promise it’s not that cheesy!
It’s a lot of fun to gamble at 7Bit, a new-wave real money online casino. Their bonus, which is 175 free spins plus 100% up to 5 BTC, is highly generous and great for new punters.
Top Games
Book of Pyramids
Brave Viking
Aloha King Elvis
Highlights
Races 4.6/5
Races are limited-time pokies tourneys centered around a theme. The higher you climb up the leaderboard, the bigger your prize. All slots count toward your progression.
Four regular races exist, but sometimes they’ll do a huge race such as the Stake Million Dollar Race. Yes, a million bucks were the prize!
The Welcome Race, Weekly Race, Joker Race, and Lucky Race are available, each with different stipulations and wagering requirements.
VIP Loyalty Program & Bonuses 4.3/5
The loyalty program spans 10 levels. You get on the road in a sharp ‘57 Cadillac Eldorado, and you get ten free spins for each Monday and a CP exchange rate of 100%.
Then, you unlock new cars as you go, but to know what these hot rides are you gotta play and get higher on the loyalty scale!
The 5 BTC/$500 and 100 free spins across your first four deposits is generous.
Avail of Monday Reload, Weekly Cashback, or the Wednesday 100 Free Spins bonus to get even more for your money.
Games Offered 4.7/5
The 7Bit Million Slot is the coolest thing we’ve ever seen. You can play it in demo mode and then switch to real currency when you’re ready. It’s made by BGaming and is designed for gambling with Bitcoin.
They have the smash hits Elvis Frog in Vegas and Aloha King Elvis. This fun game features colorful characters and graphics, plus music inspired by Las Vegas, Hawaii, and of course, the King of Rock ‘n Roll.
There are over 6,000 games in their library to enjoy; you’ll never be bored.
Several Ways To Bank 4.9/5
You may deposit your money using Interac, Zimpler, EcoPayz, Rapid, Paysafecard, Neteller, Skrill, BTC Cash, Dogecoin, ETH, LTC, Neosurf, BTC, Maestro, Mastercard, Visa
You can withdraw using Bank Transfer, Interac, Zimpler, Ecopayz, Rapid, Neteller, Skrill, BTC Cash, Dogecoin, ETH, LTC, Neosurf, BTC, Maestro, Mastercard, Visa
Wagering Requirement
Wagers have to be 40x the bonus amount prior to making a withdrawal.
Pros
Free chip bonuses offered
Slots exclusive to 7Bit offered here
Lots of ways to bank
Licensed casino
Cons
Lacks live chat features
#3. BitStarz: Best For Online Video Poker Games 4.7/5
General Information
Year: 2014
License: Curacao eGaming Authority
Language(s): Portuguese, Japanese, Chinese, Brazilian, Russian, English
Maybe you remember the name Bitstars.net if you’re an OG punter. If you don’t know about that, don’t worry- Bitstarz is a great place to gamble whether you’ve been gaming online for years or just starting out.
They’re owned by the company Direx N.V., a company operating under Curacao law.
The reputation of Bitstarz is trustworthy. Their deposit guarantee lies with a company called ThePogg.com, and this company will refund your deposit if you’re not treated with fairness by the casino operator.
You might say ThePogg is a supervisor to Bitstarz, keeping them in check. But, there’s nothing to worry about- that is, unless you miss the great games and deals at Bitstarz!
Top Games
Exotic Fruit
777 Vegas Wins
Aztec Magic
Platinum Lightning
Banking Choices 4.5/5
Bitstarz accepts a good mix of cryptocurrency and fiat payment methods.
You can pay using Visa or Mastercard, Neteller or Skrill, Bitcoin, Cubits, Paysafecard, and more.
Deposit fees are assessed for all methods except iDeal, Bank Transfer, and Bitcoin.
Withdrawals may be done via Cubits, Bank transfer, Neteller, Skrill, BTC, Mastercard, and Visa.
Promotions 4.3/5
For new punters, enjoy the no-deposit offer. This gets you 20 free spins, and you need to sign up. That’s it- no wonder Bitstarz is the best casino online.
First Deposit Bonus- match your deposit 100% up to 1 BTC or $100. Plus, you can enjoy free spins on Fruit Zen, Starburst, or Boomanji.
You’ll get your first free 20 spins once 23 hours have passed from your first deposit. After that, you’ll get 20 more 24 hr later on. This happens for 9 days until all 180 spins are delivered.
Weekly Rewards 4.3/5
Bitstarz keeps you coming back with fun deals like a 50% reload bonus- each Monday, you get a 50% match bonus up to $50 or 250 mBTC.
Wednesday Free Spins are sure to delight; make your deposit Wednesday and wager that same amount prior to midnight. Do this to earn free 20 spins on deposits of $30 or 30 mBTC or greater, or get 80 free spins on deposits of $150 or 150 mBTC or larger.
Live Casino 4.6/5
You’ll find plenty of rare live games here that you might only see in a Singapore online casino; for example Dragon Tiger and Sicbo.
Other fun games are Multiplayer Baccarat and Baccarat VIP.
You can enjoy interacting with other players, and feeling like you’re in a real casino with these experienced croupiers.
Wagering Requirement
The bonus wagering requirement is 45x the bonus amount and must be bet in BTC.
Pros
Registrations are fast and easy
Big selection of promos and bonuses
Runs fast on mobile
Provably fair gaming
Cons
USA players will need to use a VPN
#4. mBit - Most Popular For Variety Online Casino Games (4/5)
General Information
Year: 2013
License: Curacao eGaming Authority
Language(s): Deutsch, English
mBit is one of our best online casinos where you can enjoy the best in online gambling. They have the most exciting music, sound effects, and game providers. You’ll find that it is a truly unique online gambling experience here. There’s always something going on, whether it’s one of mBit’s fun online tournaments with great prizes or slots. You’ll find that it is a great real-money online casino.
Top Games
Lucky Oak
Hit Slot
Gold Rush Johnny Cash
Highlights
User Interface 4/5
Using the mobile-optimized website, you’re free to enjoy all the same fun on your device as you would on a desktop.
Players can easily locate what they need in the lobby.
The user interface offers a seamless, intuitive experience that eliminates frustration.
Promotions 4.7/5
Enjoy up to 1 BTC at your first deposit
There is a 75% reload and 75 free spins bonus up to 1 BTC (First Deposit Bonus)
Enjoy 100% Reload and 100 Free Spins up to 1.5 BTC (Second Deposit Bonus)
125% Reload and 125 Free Spins (3rd Deposit Bonus)
Live-Dealer Online Casino Games 4.8/5
These live dealer games are the real deal- they offer an immersive, realistic experience.
Enjoy interacting with the dealers as you would at a land-based casino.
Anonymity 4.5/5
Blockchain technology keeps each transaction untraceable and anonymous.
Players may use BTC Cash and Coins for extra anonymity.
Players needn’t disclose personal data to gamble; they can make an account and get started.
The site is secure for the best experience available at mBit Casino.
Wagering Requirement
Deposit bonus must be wagered 40x at mBit to avail of the bonuses offered.
Pros
Instant/fast withdrawals and deposits
Promos tailored to BTC punters
Big bet limits and low min. Deposits
Bigger transactions carry fewer fees
Highly secure platform
Cons
Customer service could be faster
#5. Café Casino: Recommended For Authentic Real Money Games (4.3/5)
General Information
Year: 2016
License: Curacao eGaming Authority
Language(s): English
Ready to feel like you’re in Monte Carlo? It’s time to get to Cafe Casino. It is the best online gambling experience you could imagine, and all the best slots are found here in a convenient, one-stop US Casino.
Using the site’s current software and security measures, you get the safest and fastest gaming experience you could ever want at a real money online casino.
From the generous bonuses to the user-friendly site build to the rewards, Cafe Casino will go down in history as a gambler favorite.
Top Games
Lawless Ladies
Pirate’s Pick
Ten Times Win
Highlights
Mobile Compatibility 4.8/5
Cafe Casino is a user-friendly online casino made for on-the-run fun. You can game using any device you like -tablet, phone, laptop- and it’ll run smoothly.
You’ll enjoy seamless transitions and spins with every touch of the screen.
New Games 4.3/5
Cafe Casino knows punters want new, exciting titles. They’re always adding new titles to keep you entertained, and coming back for more.
Whether you love slots, table games, specialty games, or poker, they’ve got something for you.
Feel free to try the new titles in demo mode before playing with real money.
Some of these games are exclusive to Cafe Casino, which keeps you hooked!
Referral Program 4.7/5
Not every casino offers such a great program, but Cafe Casino does.
You get a bonus of $100 when you get your friends to sign on also.
If a friend makes a BTC deposit after they join, you get $25 extra.
Crypto-Loving Casino 4.5/5
Cafe Casino is an online gambling casino that happily takes cryptocurrency.
They accept Litecoin and Bitcoin among others.
You can also use fiat currency if you wish, but crypto ensures instant withdrawals.
Friendly Live Help 4.6/5
Plenty of easy ways to talk to customer service is at your fingertips.
Live chat is offered around the clock. Email is available, also with quick replies.
The Help Page is a great way to help yourself if you have a concern about payments or your casino account.
Wagering Requirement
Punters will need to wager 40x to meet the rollover requirement for the welcome bonus at Cafe Casino.
Pros
Cryptocurrency gaming is welcomed here
The VIP program helps you earn rewards quickly
Fun weekly mystery bonus offer for returning punters
They host exclusive games from the hottest developers
Cons
Not available for NJ, DE, MD, NV, or NY customers
#6. BetBeard: Best Online Sports Betting Options 4.⅗
Year: 2015
License: Curacao eGaming Authority
Language(s): Russian, Portuguese, English, German, Spanish
Betbeard was launched in 2015 and features 30 of the best-loved software studios for your enjoyment. Enjoy titles from companies like Betsoft, NetEnt, Microgaming, and more.
The site is regulated by the government of Curacao, and the graphics are so clear, you’ll feel as though you’re seated at a slot machine in Vegas. Since the casino is secure with high-grade encryption, you can game freely knowing your personal info is safe.
USA, Hong Kong, Spain, and Philippines customers are restricted. Therefore, it’s worth getting a good VPN if you reside in these nations- that way, you can get in on the fun with others.
Top Games
Money Jackpot
Piggy Bank
Playboy Gold
Highlights
Pad Your Bankroll 4.6/5
Enjoy a welcome bonus up to $4000
Take advantage of a 25% reload bonus
Get their 35% bonus up to $500
Enjoy 7% cashback each Thursday
BetBeard always wants you to come back, so check out their daily bonus codes. The welcome bonus is to be used across your first four deposits with a multiplier each time you deposit.
So Many Slots 4.3/5
There are 2300 games and counting to enjoy at Bet Beard. Many of these are slots from famous software providers we all know and love. If you love Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, Betsoft, Microgaming and more, start here.
All punters access the full catalog once they’ve started their account. You may play the games in demo mode to get a feel for them (or just enjoy yourself without spending a dime). Then, deposit real money and get started.
EZ Deposits and Withdrawals 4.7/5
Bitcoin is the most commonly used method here, but deposits and withdrawals may be made with Visa, Paysafecard, Interac, EcoPayz, Neteller, Klarna, and Mastercard, plus others.
Withdrawals are simple- just request your withdrawal from the casino, ensuring it is with your withdrawal limits. Then, wait for the confirmation, and rest assured your payout will be done within three days.
KYC documentation is required for some transactions, so be ready with the correct forms of identity.
Secure Casino, Fair Gaming 4.6/5
Betbeard takes fairness seriously. Also, security for punters is not a joke. Betbeard takes all necessary steps to ensure players’ financial and personal data is protected and safe. Penetration-proof firewalls and high-grade encryption keep everybody safe.
All games are random and determined via RNG or random number generators. Game results are random and fair each time you play. No outcome can be predicted or modified.
Wagering Requirements
Players must bet a minimum of 35 times the bonus before any winnings from the bonuses can be taken out.
Pros
Hosts many games from popular software providers
Free to use the payment/withdrawal method that you like best
Mobile-friendly website
Cryptocurrency is accepted
Live chat available 24 hours
Cons
Not all countries are accepted
#7. Bovada: Best Online Casino For Fastest Payouts 4.6/5
General Information
Year: 2011
License: Curacao eGaming Authority
Language(s): Portuguese, English, Spanish
Bovada offers the best online casinos in the USA. They are a stellar real-money online casino. You’ll find hundreds of great games whether you seek card games, sports bets, or slots. They’ve got it all.
Beyond the great gaming library, you’ll learn about fast payouts, promos, bonuses, and more all waiting for you at Bovada. If you want the best chance of hitting the jackpot, or you just want serious fun, Bovada’s the real money online casino you seek.
Top Games
Cash Money Mermaids
Forbidden Slot
Koi Garden
GoodFishes
Gold Rush Gus
Highlights
Game Selection 4.7/5
Enjoy the best in software developers with studios like Rival Gaming, Betsoft, and Realtime Gaming represented.
Over 300 popular slots are offered.
Enjoy table games like craps, baccarat, roulette, and others.
Poker lovers will enjoy 7-Card Stud, Texas Hold’em, and Omaha Stud.
Enjoy horse racing excitement and sportsbook betting at Bovada.
The live dealers are talented and attractive, offering a fun, immersive gaming session.
You can play every game on the desktop right on your mobile device, so enjoy the fun anywhere.
New games are added all the time, so you’ll always have something to look forward to.
Reputation 4.5/5
Bovada is a highly trusted online gambling hub.
Bovada is one of the best casinos online thanks to how they make the experience secure and safe.
Bovada has entertained punters for the last decade, with many of them returning frequently.
Customer Support 4.3/5
Bovada provides customers friendly and fast online support.
Their support staff works 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to answer concerns and questions.
Their phone, email, and FAQ page are always available to help out and get you answers fast.
Loyalty Program 4.6/5
Bovada is regarded as having one of the best loyalty programs a punter can ask for.
You can enjoy rewards for each game you participate in or each wager you place. You can get Bovada merch, sweepstakes entry, or extra bonus chips.
The Bovada loyalty program helps you advance your levels and helps you enjoy bigger rewards the more you play. There are six levels, from Starter to Hall of Fame.
You can play any game you like- video poker, sports singles, slots- and you can earn points.
Wagering Requirement
Players have to wager their deposit amount at least five times before they can collect winnings from their Bovada casino online account.
Pros
Fair gaming guaranteed
Customer care is top-notch
A one-stop casino with sports betting, slots, and poker plus much more
Best cashback rewards we’ve ever seen
Cons
Minimum bet amounts are very high
#8. Wild Casino: Best Live Dealer Gaming 4.1/5
General Information
Year: 2017
License: Panama Gaming Commission
Language(s): English
You can count on Wild Casino to provide you with a fun gaming experience, after all, the company is owned by the same family of online casinos like Sports Betting. ag and BetOnline.
You already feel like you can trust the brand based on that fact alone- and that you’ll have a great time. And despite being owned by the same brand, they’ve created their own fun style that’ll have you feeling like you’re on a casino safari.
Most software providers here are Bestoft and Nucleus, two famed providers of fine gaming titles. This is a US casino and one of the few online casinos in the USA offering a full selection of live dealer gaming.
Top Games
Gepetto’s Toy Shop
High Noon
There’s Gold Yonder
Lucky Clovers
Totem Tumble
Highlights
Big Bonuses 4.3/5
If you love slots, there’s an exciting offer waiting for you. Each player can enjoy a 250% bonus up to $1K at their first deposit. Across your next four deposits, avail of 100% up to $1000!
Use code CRYPTO300 to get 300% up to $3000 at your first deposit, and then earn 150% up to $1500 using the bonus code CRYPTO150 over the next four deposits.
The rollover requirement is 45x for the 300% bonus; the 150% bonuses are equipped with a 30x rollover. You’ll have 30 days to earn these.
Easily Navigable Site 4.6/5
Enjoy playing these games on your mobile or desktop with no downloads needed on your part. Log in and get started- that’s it.
The website features a fun safari theme and is easy on the eyes.
The casino lists all the games in a menu across the top of the page. Whether your favorite game is poker, slots, or blackjack, or you want to access the live casino, you can easily do it.
Professional Live Dealers 4.7/5
Live dealer options can be hard to find in USA-based online casinos, but not at Wild Casino. Here, you’ll find all the best live games with the most professional croupiers around.
Fresh Deck Studios operates these live feeds, and you can play blackjack, roulette, bingo, and more as much as you want.
Red and Black’s live casinos are offered. Red has games like blackjack, roulette, bingo, slots, and tables. Black offers two roulette tables, 12 blackjack variants, and a baccarat table.
Specialty Games Abound 5/5
Keno, scratchers, and other great games are found here.
There are 14 different scratcher games to try out.
This section is powered by the Romanian software company FlipLuck.
It’s a great way to pass the time if you’re looking for something new.
Wagering Requirement
The max bonus is $1K per deposit and comes with a 35x wagering requirement.
Pros
Two live dealer areas
Part of the Sports Betting and Betonline family
Many banking choices offered
The site is highly user-friendly
Cons
The slots section could use more organization
#9. Super Slots: Best For Online Slots 3.8/5
General Information
Year: 2020
License: Panama Gaming Commission
Language(s): English
Since bursting onto the scene in 2020, Super Slots Casino is a big win for US casino fans. Many online casinos in the USA require the use of a VPN, but Super Slots offer gambling for online casinos real money to their heart’s content.
We were delighted at the generous welcome bonus, which grants you 250% up to $1000, but also took note of the rollover requirements.
With a great mobile interface, plenty of banking choices, and games everywhere you’ll love your time at Super Slots.
Top Games
Golden Dragon
Genie’s Riches
Primal Wilderness
Wilds of Fortune
Highlights
Blackjack 4.6/5
There are 17 different blackjack variants to try, and three more in their Live Casino.
There’s a blackjack walkthrough to help newbies learn how to play and place wagers. They discuss rules, strategies, and variations.
Blackjack tourneys are available so you can put your skills to the test and interact with other players. Prizes go from $5K to $20K.
Try out Pirate 21, Double Deck Blackjack, Single Deck Blackjack, and Multi-Hand Blackjack for more excitement.
Table Gaming 4.8/5
You’ll enjoy 15 types of roulette, two types of craps, three keno, and four baccarat titles.
They are a fun way to pass the time if you get tired of blackjack or slots.
Other fun table games we don’t normally see at other casinos are Teen Patti, Multihand Casino War, Three Card Rummy, and Andar Bahar.
Live Casino
Handsome/beautiful dealers await you, and you may enjoy super 6, baccarat, roulette, and blackjack against a real croupier!
Mini-games are available to keep you entertained while you wait for your spot at the table.
The Black Casino is live and designed for punters who love card games. The minimum buy-in is just $10.
Welcome Bonus 4.8/5
Lots of great casino bonuses to avail; the welcome bonus gets you up to $6K total spread out over six deposits. For the first deposit, you may claim $1000 max, and on the next five deposits, you may claim up to $1000.
The crypto bonus is made just for crypto punters and gets you 400% up to $4000.
The Referral bonus lets you enjoy 20% up to $200 plus you get 50 free spins.
Wagering Requirement
While we love the highly generous welcome bonus of Super Slots, we noted the 45x wagering requirement to unlock it.
Pros
Many deposit and withdrawal choices
15 poker types and 17 blackjack variants
Well-designed site and optimized for mobile play
Over 300 different slots to try out all from six well-known developers
Cons
We’d like to see more than just English language support
#10. Wild.io: Best For Online Casino Gambling 4/5
General Information
Year: 2022
License: Curacao eGaming Authority
Language(s): English
Since the time this online casino real money debuted in 2022, they’ve gained fan after fan. You’d think that this place had been around for a decade- but nope, they simply learned from other top-rated casinos and offer a stellar game selection plus a great VIP program.
Extra money can be made when you participate in their weekly challenges and tournaments.
You’re free to use many cryptocurrencies here, and with the minimum deposit being just 0.0002 BTC, you’re in good hands. Let’s see the highlights of this real-money online casino.
Top Games
Three Corsairs
Beauty and the Beast
Wild Crowns
Red Hot Volcano
Highlights
Loyalty Program 5/5
The VIP/Loyalty Program of Wild Casino is great. You’ll enjoy four bonus levels, and at each level, you can enjoy more and more benefits. Loyalty has its perks here.
You will get comp points for every deposit made when you wager on any game in the extensive library. The more you collect, the higher you go. Plus, you can exchange points for free spins and bonus money.
Level 1 punters get 150 bonus spins on Mondays. Plus you can enjoy 35% reload bonuses and a free Mystery Box.
If you get to the final VIP level, you may enjoy 7.5% daily cashback, a free mystery box a week, and plenty of other great freebies.
Software Studios 4.2/5
The Wild.io game selection offers you the best in mobile and computer playback, all thanks to the software studios who make these great games.
You’ll find games from Endorphina, Zillion, Mascot, Evolution, Spribe, BGaming, and Belatra.
Mobile Optimization 5/5
The website is optimized for mobile and works well across iOS and Android devices. Each game can be played on your smartphone or tablet with no hiccups.
Don’t worry about the lack of apps; just go to the Wild.io website and start having fun.
Bonuses For Everybody 4.7/5
The daily bonus is here for players who make their first deposits each day. The size of this bonus shall depend on the amount deposited into the account. If you deposit between $10 to $49, you can enjoy a 15% reload. If you deposit upward of $250, you get a 35% money boost.
Daily cashback is a perk of this online gambling hotspot. You can get between 0.5% and 7.5% rebates daily. Cashback is for losses exclusively. The minimal loss to get this bonus is $10 or 0.0086 BTC. And with a 5x wager requirement, everybody wins.
Mystery Boxes are a blast because they contain fun prizes you can’t guess. Status points, comp points, reload bonuses, cash rewards, and free spins can be yours.
Wagering Requirements
The max bonus amount of 1BTC may be availed if you meet the 40x wagering requirement.
Pros
Very low minimum deposits
Daily Rewards offered regardless of loyalty level
24-hour support
Licensed, safe, secure casino
Accepts over 10 cryptocurrencies
Cons
Lacks a jackpot slots game like Mega Moolah
How We Picked The Best Online Casino Sites?
We chose these sites based on simple factors that make a huge difference.
For starters, all the online casinos mentioned herein are licensed by a regulatory body. Many of our casinos are licensed with Curacao eGaming for instance, Ignition Casino and Bovada.
We chose these casinos because they are regulated, safe, and random. All the online casinos on our list treat each player fairly, whether they are a low or high roller.
The casinos on our list offer provably fair gaming. This means that all games are operated using RNG or random number generator technology. An algorithm works in the background to generate unpredictable outcomes for each game. They cannot be hacked or tampered with, which means all outcomes are fair.
Finally, we chose these sites because they have a variety of fun for all punters. Sportsbooks, slots, table games, and more can be found at ALL of our casinos, our favorite being Ignition Casino.
Factors for Selecting Best Online Casinos
When it comes time to choose a great online casino, there are a few different things to think about.
Licensed Casinos
Our team only includes fair, safe, licensed casinos. You will find that all of the casinos on our list are licensed via Curacao gaming.
If you choose to go elsewhere, ensure that the casino you go with has a valid license from somewhere- Panama Gaming and Malta Gaming Authority are two examples. That way, you’ll have some form of recourse if something goes wrong. While all of our casinos are licensed, try out Wild.io for a licensed, fun gaming experience.
Game Library
Having many things to do at a new online casino will keep you busy and make it easier to win real money online casinos for free. By having many games to try and look forward to, you’ll keep coming back.
Reviewing the game library before we chose the online casino with free signup bonus real money usa was important. We could verify that each of these casinos offered something for everybody- live dealer games, slots, poker, etc. For a true all-in-one casino experience, we recommend BetBeard.
Bonuses and VIP Programs
One way to get the best odds in the casino is to be a frequent punter. You can earn VIP points and get bonuses that way. Our team checked each site for generous bonuses, great loyalty programs that give you something to work for, welcome bonuses, and perks like
free spins casino. While ALL of our casinos provide generous bonuses, we recommend Ignition Casino for the best welcome bonus.
Payment Methods
Some of you love cryptocurrency, others want to win real money online casinos for free using fiat currency. Whether you enjoy using Dogecoin or bank wire transfer, Neteller or Visa, or anything in between, you can count on our list to include payment methods for everybody. Some of our casinos like 7Bit are crypto-exclusive, but others welcome all forms of payment.
Customer Care
When you think about gambling online, you think about online casino sign-up bonus- but never the customer service. We chose casinos that offered great deals but also customer service that really helps.
Each of these online casinos offers friendly, round-the-clock customer service, so you can always get help when you need it. While we got amazing customer service everywhere, the reps at Bitstarz were diverse, providing support in many languages.
Withdrawal Methods
In your quest for the online casino best payout, you want your winnings fast. You earned it, you deserve to use it! We checked out all online casinos for withdrawal methods that suited everybody’s tastes. Cryptocurrency gets you immediate withdrawals, but other methods are accepted also and winnings are disbursed in a timely fashion. mBit offers plenty of crypto gaming options.
Provably Fair Vs. Traditional Casino
Provably fair casinos are the ones you want for the online casino index. They feature random outcomes for all games. The outcomes cannot be tampered with or modified in any way. RNG or random number generation ensures unpredictable outcomes each time.
Meanwhile, traditional casinos require third-party auditors to come in and perform tests to see that all games are random. You’ve got to trust them to do the right thing; so it’s ultimately better to go with an online casino fast payout.
Security
Land-based casinos are notorious for having money or chips stolen. Online transactions come with a certain risk if the transaction isn’t encrypted. What is a punter to do?
Simple- stick with our online casinos. We checked that all of them offered SSL encryption and hack proof firewalls. You’re in good hands at any of these sites.
Advantages of the best online casinos
Financial Privacy
The freedom to use cryptocurrency helps you stay private in all your dealings. Betbeard and 7Bit are two examples of the best cryptocurrency casinos. You can deposit and withdraw big sums minus the risk of identity theft or monetary fraud.
Play with confidence knowing that all transactions made are private and that data is protected.
These online casinos operate in compliance with KYC verification and take all necessary precautions to stop money laundering via the casino.
Bigger and Better Bonuses
Online casinos are quite popular worldwide thanks to the big bonuses offered and low deposits needed to have fun. You can deposit just $10 and get started having fun.
You’ll find several other bonuses, too- free spins are one example, and punters love them. You usually have to deposit a certain dollar amount. Incentives for regular customers are available, too.
Loyalty programs exist where every dollar spent gets you prizes, bonus money, cashback, vouchers, and more. Each of our online casinos provide punters with generous bonuses, but the loyalty scheme of Wild.io gets you daily bonuses no matter your level.
Play Anywhere
Up late and can’t sleep? Try a few spins on the slot machine. On a lunch break at work and ready to put down your wager for the upcoming football game? Feel free to do so.
These online casinos make it simple for you to enjoy your favorite bets and games anywhere. No desktop computer or mobile app is needed, and you can stay in the loop on the latest lines and bonuses wherever you are.
Each of our online casinos lets you enjoy mobile gaming, but we enjoyed the smooth operation of Ignition Casino on our devices.
Low Fees
One advantage of the best casinos online is that the fees aren’t outrageous to get started. The fact that cryptocurrency is usually fee-free makes it even better.
Some casinos, such as mBit and Wild.io, have fee-free deposits. You get to gamble with ALL your hard-earned money.
Plus, there are hundreds of online casinos out there. It’s stiff competition for operators, so, by offering no or low-fee deposits, they can draw in more customers.
Great For Beginners
New to the casino? Not sure what you’re doing? It’s OK- feel free to learn from the comfort of home. You can learn poker, roulette, baccarat, and more all from home.
Many online casinos offer demo mode. This is where you’re given pretend money and allowed to gamble with it. You won’t win real money, but you can simulate what it would be like without risking any capital.
It’s a safe place to make mistakes and learn before you jump into the real deal. Check out Wild Casino for great live dealer gaming at home.
Quality Games
Recently, the gameplay has improved drastically. Slots have sequels these days, plus storylines, memorable music, and compelling themes.
Land-based casinos tend to have the same machines as always, and some are out of order when you visit.
Online casinos have what you want. They’re open when you’re ready to game, the outcomes are fair, and the jackpots are fat. For jackpots and other big-money games, we recommend Super Slots.
Safety
Each of our online casinos offers safe, secure gaming. Measures are taken to keep customer data secure, such as SSL encryption. So, when you’re gaming online at any of our casinos featured, you can be confident all data is kept safe. No personal details or banking info will be shared with bad actors. All of our online casinos offer safe, secure gaming.
Why Choose Online Casinos Over Traditional casinos?
Online casinos are becoming more and more popular by the day. There are many reasons for this, too.
For starters, online casinos are much more convenient than land-based casinos. You can game anywhere you like. You don’t need to find a sitter for the kids, waste gas and time driving to the casino, deal with the hassle of parking, or sit next to people smoking and coughing.
Online casinos are also known for their ability to incentivize punters’ visits. You can get loyalty points and earn VIP status when you game online. At land-based casinos, such perks are usually reserved for high rollers.
The variety you get at online casinos trumps the games you find at a land-based casino. Some traditional casinos do not offer a full selection of games because it’s simply not popular.
For example, you may find it hard to locate a baccarat table at a smaller, traditional casino. Meanwhile, you can find plenty of baccarat variants at the online casinos above- and get to know fun games you may never have had the chance to try at a land-based casino such as Teen Patti.
It’s also easier to budget when you’re using an online casino. Land-based casinos lack windows and clocks. You can easily lose lots of time and funds in these places, which is a scary prospect for some.
At an online casino, you can set play time limits and budgetary limits. Some deposits do not show up immediately, so it gives you time to walk away and think things over before you start gambling again. Meanwhile, a land-based casino requires you to simply insert money or plunk down bills at the table- there are no constraints.
Finally, safety is much more prominent when you’re at an online casino. Money can be stolen while playing at a land-based casino, along with chips. Whether it is a machine that isn’t fair or a common thief, it’s arguable that it’s easier to lose money at a land-based casino to theft versus at home.
Plus, you can game safely knowing that the online casino features protection for its customers. The online casinos on our list, for example, are all secured with SSL encryption and offer provably fair gaming. Your information is safe every time you log on.
How to Choose the Top Online Casinos in the USA?
Legality
While selecting the best casino for you as an American punter, you have to think about the legality of that casino. Ensure that the casino chosen is OK with American players patronizing their services. Also, review your local laws and regulations to ensure that gambling is legal where you live.
Game Variety
A US casino online will offer you plenty of ways to stay busy. Whether you want roulette, poker, baccarat, slots, or sports betting lines to entertain yourself, you’ll find it. Review the title offerings to ensure you can get the games you want.
Reliable Payment Methods
Check and double-check that the online casino you’d like to patronize has reputable, safe ways to make your payments. Debit and credit cards, bank transfers, cryptocurrency, and e-wallets are some ways punters get peace of mind.
Moreover, it’s smart to review the fees associated with using these payment methods so you can budget accordingly and avoid surprises.
Bonuses Deals
You can find a plethora of deals and promos with these great online casinos. You can find reload bonuses, no-deposit bonuses, free spins, and welcome offers.
There are loyalty programs offered at some of these casinos as well. You spend money, your dollars spent are tallied and converted to points you can use toward more gaming and a bigger bankroll.
By taking a few moments to read about and compare the bonuses from each best online casino, you can learn what’s best for you.
Mobile Compatibility
The best casinos online should offer you the chance to play on your mobile device such as a phone or tablet. That way, you’re free to enjoy gaming wherever you go. When checking out which are the best casinos in the USA, check for those that work smoothly with Android and iOS devices.
Restricted Countries For Online Casinos
Online casinos are a great way to unwind and enjoy a little break from everyday life. However, some countries restrict online casino gaming.
Here they are:
Poland
Lebanon
Qatar
Cyprus
Singapore
Japan
North Korea
Cambodia
Brunei
United Arab Emirates
How to Buy Your First Chip?
Ready to get your first chip? Here’s the steps to follow.
Pick your favorite online casino from our list. Do some of your own research to confirm it has the games you want and the payment methods you need.
Create an account with that casino. You may need to provide proof of age and identity, so be ready with the correct documentation.
Select the chip offering that fits your budget. Newbies should start with the cheapest package.
Pay for the chips using the payment method you like best.
Review the order carefully, and if you’re satisfied, hit “Pay.” Your account should update to reflect the chip purchase.
Go forth, gamble, and cross your fingers that you’ll win big. Enjoy yourself and have fun.
Best Online Casino Bonuses
Online casino bonuses make it easy to increase your available spending and offer you more incentive to play your favorite games at the online casino. Depending on the website, bonuses can vary from match deposits to loyalty rewards to free merch or prizes.
To get the most out of your casino online fun, let’s review all the bonuses available and what you can do to take advantage of the offers.
Welcome Bonus
These bonuses are advertised by online casinos as a means of welcoming new punters and showing off the latest games. You usually earn a percentage based on your initial deposit. Bonuses can be as small as 10%, or very large at rates such as 500%.
No Deposit Bonus
No-deposit bonuses are what we all wish for. You don’t need to deposit a dime to get this bonus. These incentives are designed for new players so they can get to know the site and how it works- and keep them coming back.
Reload Bonus
Reload bonuses provide cash back options that grant you rewards for coming to the online casino. You are rewarded for spending money and coming back as a repeat customer. You’ll get a percentile-based bonus when you make a deposit.
Loyalty Bonus
Loyalty bonuses are designed to thank customers who frequently come to the casino and spend money on their favorite titles. Loyalty bonuses are usually formatted as a tiered program that offers points for each wager made. Then, you trade the points for free spins, cashback, or VIP bonus offers.
High Roller Bonus
Are you what poker players call a “whale?” Do you have a big bankroll? Check for a casino that offers a high roller bonus. You’ll be treated to higher deposit bonus percentages, however, these often come with greater wager requirements.
Game Bonus
Some casinos promote new or existing games by offering bonuses related to that particular title. For example, free spins may be granted for a specific slot, or poker bonuses may be offered on certain days. The wagering requirements may be lower for these promos, so check them out.
Cashback Bonus
Cashback bonuses give you rewards for partaking in your favorite online casino games. The casino sometimes rewards you with a percentile of your losses or wins as you play.
Such bonuses are great because they incentivize you to play, even if you are on a losing streak. You get better at the game and get a consolation prize, so to speak.
As shown, there are many bonuses to avail when gaming at an online casino. Whether you’re a casino old-timer or just starting out, there’s a fat bonus waiting for you somewhere!
What to keep in mind when switching to the best online casinos?
When you’re ready to make the jump to an online casino, it’s important to take things slow. You should also break out of your shell. You’re online- nobody can see you, and it’s OK to mess up!
Explore many online casinos, and try out their games in demo mode. You can get a feel for the games and the site this way.
Send test questions to the customer service reps and see how they answer. Do you find them to be knowledgeable and friendly? If yes, consider becoming a full-fledged member and making a deposit.
Review the licensure of the casino and the security measures taken by the establishment so you can gamble with peace of mind.
Finally, have fun. Choose a casino with themes and games that suit you- whether it’s the retro stylings of 7Bit, the jungle fun of Wild Casino, or the all-rounder Ignition Casino.
FAQs
Q1. Can you play at online casinos with pretend money?
Yes! You can get online using demo mode, where pretend or play money will be deposited into your “account,” and you can feel free to explore the various games offered.
7Bit Casino, for example, permits demo-mode poker. Bovada doesn’t require you to make an account, so if demo mode is something you’re interested in, they are one great option.
Q2. Is it safe to patronize an online casino?
Yes. You are in safe hands when you use any of the casinos on our list since they are all secured via SSL encryption. They also employ firewalls to keep out bad actors. Cryptocurrency is also accepted at all of these online casinos, which helps you remain anonymous.
Q3. What does “Instant Play” mean at an online casino?
Many casinos provide a link on the homepage which says “Flash Casino,” or “Instant.” These are both representations of an instant-play casino page. If you click on that link, you’ll find games other punters are enjoying and that you can simply dive right into. Click the game you find appealing, give it a few seconds, and you can start playing immediately.
Q4. What are live dealer tables, and how do they work?
Live dealer tables make you feel as though you’re in a real casino with other players. Live croupiers deal with the cards and the video in real time. You can chat with other players in some cases and enjoy a social experience this way.
You’ll enter the lobby and choose a seat at the table. Once you’re “seated,” you can begin placing wagers and playing the game. Live dealer offerings usually include baccarat, roulette, poker, craps, and variants of such games.
Q5. What is a wagering requirement?
Wagering requirements are stipulations affixed to a bonus offer that says a player may not withdraw their funds immediately. It guards the casino against losing profit without the added benefit of promo wagering.
A wagering requirement, usually referred to as “playthrough,” or “rollover”, indicates how much money a punter has to wager (in bonus multiples) to withdraw bonus funds. The requirement can be anywhere from 5x to 90x at some casinos.
Many requirements exist, such as a rollover stipulation that involves the deposit amount plus the bonus (30x the bonus plus the deposit). Read all terms and conditions carefully so you are knowledgeable about what is expected.
Conclusion: Best Online Casinos
We hope this exploration of the best online casinos has been helpful. Any of the online casinos on our list will be great for your gambling pleasure. All are great, but our top favorite is Ignition Casino.
They have the best selection of games, the friendliest customer service, and of course fast deposits and withdrawals. You’ll find lots of chances to win big here, whether it’s through poker or hot drop jackpots, or something else.
We hope you have fun. Just remember to gamble responsibly and walk away once your personal limits for time/money are exhausted.
Contact NCPG if you or a loved one is a problem gambler. You can also visit:
