Hundreds of weight-loss supplements that exist today act as natural metabolism boosters. These supplements use natural ingredients to contribute to your metabolic rate, allowing you to burn more calories throughout the day and lose weight.
Although every metabolism booster claims to aid in weight loss, only a few have been scientifically proven as effective. We conducted extensive research on hundreds of weight-loss products for boosting metabolism to identify the best and the worst so you do not have to.
Look no further than this list for the best metabolism boosters of 2023. The following are the best weight-loss supplements for contributing to your metabolism. To find the best of them on the market, we analyzed thousands of customer reviews, read peer-reviewed studies, and consulted medical experts. So, let us take a look at them.
At a Glance: Top 5 Metabolism-Boosting Supplements
PhenQ – Overall Best Metabolism Booster; Top Pick
PhenGold – Natural Fat Burner for Weight Control
PrimeShred – Best Pills to Speed Up Weight Loss
Leanbean – Metabolism Booster to Curb Appetite
Instant Knockout – Weight-Loss Pills to Boost Metabolism
#1. PhenQ – Overall Best Metabolism Booster; Top Pick
Overview
PhenQ is the best supplement for boosting your metabolism. The majority of fat-burning pills only focus on one aspect of weight loss. They may help you lose weight by decreasing your appetite, but they do not affect your overall health, fitness, or strength. Because PhenQ is multi-faceted, each dose provides the most weight-loss benefits possible.
PhenQ may suppress hunger, increase energy, improve mood, and promote weight loss by targeting stored fat. PhenQ is one of the best fat burners for burning belly fat because of its multi-faceted approach to weight loss.
Features
PhenQ first aids weight loss by increasing metabolic and thermogenic rates as a fat-burning supplement. As a result, the fat burner may also help prevent the body from accumulating additional fat.
Ingredients
The patented a-Lacys Reset ingredient blend is what makes PhenQ so well-known. Faster metabolism and increased heat generation are two of the benefits of this powerful concoction, according to the brand. As a result, the body's metabolism speeds up, allowing it to burn more calories and lose stubborn fats.
Pros
Scientifically proven ingredients
May reduce food cravings
May contribute to metabolism
May improve energy and mood
Positive customer feedback
Made in FDA-approved facilities
Discounts for bulk purchases
Cons
Expensive
Customer Experience
An FDA-approved facility is used to manufacture this powerful supplement to ensure the highest quality standards. Customer satisfaction is ensured because this metabolism booster is created to the highest safety and potency standards.
#2. PhenGold – Natural Fat Burner for Weight Control
Overview
To burn more calories while exerting the same effort, PhenGold may contribute to your metabolic rate. You may slim down to your ideal weight with the help of this thermogenic fat burner.
Weight loss may be achieved with the help of this supplement, which burns calories without making you crave food.
Features
Using PhenGold, you may reduce your caloric intake while still eating a healthy diet. Every order from Swiss Research Labs Ltd. comes with free shipping. There is a 100-day money-back guarantee, and products are shipped within one to three days. Additionally, each diet pill has a "Made in the USA" label and is made by industry quality control and production (GMP).
Ingredients
What PhenGold lacks makes it unique. Lactose, soy, artificial ingredients, and fillers are not present in this product. So, vegetarians and vegans alike can enjoy the benefits of this product.
Pros
Organic ingredients
Suitable for both men and women
100-day money-back guarantee
Vegan-friendly
May enhance the strength of the muscles
Discounts with bulk purchases
Cons
Only available on the official website
Customer Experience
The PhenGold website has some of the best customer reviews we have ever seen. Many PhenGold users claimed the supplement has helped them go down several dress sizes. If a customer is not happy with the product, they have 100 days to return it. PhenGold has been in business for so long that they care about their customers and are confident in their product.
#3. PrimeShred – Best Pills to Speed Up Weight Loss
Overview
The journey to a slimmer, leaner body does not end with fat loss. PrimeShred, a thermogenic fat burner, may help you build muscle and lose fat. This vegan-friendly product uses a highly potent formula that maximizes your gains every time you hit the gym.
To burn fat, PrimeShred activates thermogenesis, a metabolic process that requires heat release. Burning calories to raise one's body temperature is known as thermogenesis. When the body is depleted of carbohydrates, it uses fat as an energy source.
Features
PrimeShred is the go-to supplement for bodybuilders around the world. This is a great supplement if you are looking to tone up and trim down. Using the powerful formula, people may break through frustrating plateaus and reach their peak fitness levels. Three pills a day with water is all that is required.
Ingredients
The ingredients in PrimeShred are designed to speed up your body's metabolic rate. They are powerful and proven to boost fat burning during exercise.
Pros
Quality ingredients
May help control cravings
May enhance concentration
100-day money-back guarantee
Cons
Men seem to benefit the most from these products
Customer Experience
PrimeShred's money-back guarantee is hassle-free and does not require customers to go through hoops. A full refund is available to customers who return their PrimeShred within 100 days of their purchase. This is one of the longest money-back guarantee windows in the market.
#4. Leanbean – Metabolism Booster to Curb Appetite
Overview
With Leanbean, you may contribute to your metabolism, reduce cravings, and feel more energized. The makers of Leanbean, Ultimate Life Ltd., designed these fat-burning pills specifically for women. Women's specific weight-loss needs are met by the potent natural boost provided by the formula.
A powerful appetite suppressant known as glucomannan is one of the main ingredients in Leanbean. This makes you feel fuller between meals and less likely to snack on junk food. Dietary glucomannan, found in konjac root, is an absorbent fiber that helps keep you fuller longer. Because it prolongs the sensation of fullness, glucomannan helps people feel less hungry.
There is more to Leanbean's strategy than just reducing hunger pangs. A safe combination of all-natural thermogenic ingredients also supports fat metabolism.
Features
If you are searching to slim down your midsection, you should think about trying Leanbean. You can get your supplement shipped for free if you buy a certain amount, and it has a 90-day money-back guarantee.
Ingredients
Glucomannan is a potent component of the Leanbean formula. For decades, this dietary fiber has been used to make people think they are full without giving them the feeling of being full. Each capsule of Leanbean contains a high concentration of glucomannan.
The amount of glucomannan in each serving of Leanbean is higher than any other product on the market, at three grams per serving. As a result, cravings are drastically reduced, and fewer calories are consumed.
The Leanbean formula takes into account the unique anatomy of women. As a result, the product's formulation was meticulously tailored to meet the specific needs of women.
Pros
Powerful formula for women
May reduce hunger pangs
May boost stamina
Positive customer feedback
Cons
Only available online
Customer Experience
Users of Leanbean rave about its effectiveness and ease of use. Many have reported great results, and their hunger was reduced as claimed. Customers also like the flexible policies offered, making Leanbean affordable.
#5. Instant Knockout – Weight-Loss Pills to Boost Metabolism
Overview
Men who want to lose stubborn fat, speed up their metabolism, and feel more energized will love Instant Knockout, one of the best metabolism boosters on the market. When it comes to professional sports, diet and exercise are essential. Various weight-loss supplements also lend a helping hand to these people. Athletes who use fat burners like Instant Knockout stay in peak physical condition, allowing them to give their all on the field.
Instant Knockout contributes to your metabolic rate to get rid of unwanted fat cells. It does not matter how stubborn the fat is on your stomach, legs, or arms. With a daily dose of Instant Knockout, your desire for sculpted shoulders, perfect pecs, and rock-hard abs may be achieved.
Features
Several natural stimulants in this fat burner also help to raise energy levels. As a result, you will not feel tired or sleepy during your cardio or gym workout. Instant Knockout may help you stick to your diet and avoid overindulging in unhealthy foods. Fat-burning supplements like Instant Knockout are essential for male athletes who want to train and compete like pros.
Pros
Anti-obesity properties
Achieve a lean, athletic physique
Natural formula
Cons
Some may find the amount of caffeine in each serving (300mg) to be excessive
Customer Experience
Many customer reviews claim that Instant Knockout helped them lose weight while maintaining or even increasing their muscle mass.
Instant Knockout is a popular option for men who want to build lean muscle mass quickly. If you are a professional athlete or combat sports star, you are likely to use it. As a result, women and non-athletes alike can benefit from Instant Knockout.
How We Made This List of the Best Metabolism Booster Supplements
Some supplements claim to help you lose weight by increasing your metabolic rate, but not all of them can back up these claims. We used a variety of ranking criteria, including the following, to sort out the genuine products from the fakes.
Science-Backed Ingredients & Dosages
Coffee and green tea extract are clinically proven to help burn fat and lose weight. The best metabolism supplements use scientifically proven ingredients and dosages that have been clinically proven to improve metabolism.
Ingredient & Dosage Transparency
As a purchaser, you have the right to know exactly what you are putting into your body. To trick you into believing that their products work, brands will sometimes include stimulants in their formula. Transparency in ingredients and dosage is a hallmark of the best metabolism boosters. You should steer clear of products that use proprietary formulas to hide behind.
Physician Formulated
Weight-loss supplements formulated by medical experts or a medical advisory board are some of the best. The more medical experts endorse a product, the more highly we rank it because it indicates that it is more likely to be both safe and effective for you.
Honest & Reasonable Advertised Benefits
Some metabolism boosters claim to be able to help you lose 25 pounds in the first month without making any changes in your diet or exercise routine. Using these products in conjunction with a well-balanced diet and regular exercise may help maintain a healthy metabolism and reduce body weight. The product should be avoided if it makes wild, unsubstantiated claims. Most likely, they are tricking you out of your money.
Company Reputation & History
Sadly, the weight-loss supplement industry has a poor track record of dangerous or ineffective supplements. A company's track record of producing high-quality metabolism-enhancing products is a good indicator of a product's quality.
Price & Value
The cost of metabolism boosters can vary greatly. It is possible to find one for as little as $25, but more expensive goods go for as much as $200. Although we did not exclude more expensive items, our goal was to find the most effective ones at any given price point. Consequently, the best metabolism boosters we reviewed in this article come in various price ranges.
Money-Back Guarantee
The best metabolism boosters offer a money-back guarantee. Within a reasonable time, you should be able to get your money back if a product does not work for you. If you do not get the results you were hoping for or experience any side effects, you should be able to get a refund.
Customer Reviews
Customer reviews are the best way to find the best metabolism boosters, as these are the only real way to learn about the typical customer experience. As part of our brand's evaluation process, we examined tens of thousands of customer reviews.
Factors You Should Consider While Choosing Metabolism Boosters
In the realm of science fiction, it sounds like taking a pill could solve all of your weight issues. Small print is packed with information, and there are a few things to be aware of. Despite the critical importance of a metabolism booster to your weight-loss efforts, you should think twice before purchasing one. Choosing a brand is not as difficult as you might think.
Product Cost
Our comparison shows that some supplements to boost your metabolism are more expensive than others. As a result, before diving in headfirst, you might want to think about your budget.
Another thing to remember is that low-quality products may cost significantly less than their more expensive counterparts. Ensure the advertised effects of the products are met before making a purchase and that the manufacturers did not cut corners with its formulation. Consider looking at the company's bulk deals as well. You may be able to save some funds if you choose one of the brands on our list that offers discounts when purchasing multiple product units.
Your Needs
Ask yourself what you want to accomplish before purchasing any metabolism booster. Determine what you want to accomplish before looking for the best thermogenic fat burners to meet those requirements. If you know what you want, you will be able to make better decisions.
Manufacturer's Reputation
Be sure to research any metabolism booster manufacturer thoroughly before making a purchase. You can feel confident doing business with a company that has received positive feedback from its customers in open forums.
Ingredients
Do not get so swept up in the claims of some metabolism boosters that you neglect to read the ingredients list. Examine and learn about the supplement's ingredients and serving size before taking action. It is also good to see if the supplements contain any ingredients you may be allergic to.
Interaction with Other Medications
Consult your doctor before consuming any dietary products to boost your metabolism. A very small percentage of people will be adversely affected by the natural ingredients in these supplements. As a result, if you take other medications, you must seek medical advice.
Possible Side Effects
Before purchasing supplements, check to see if they have any side effects. The manufacturer may include a list of possible side effects on the product's packaging or website. The website or other platforms may have patterns of side effects that users have reported.
Customer Reviews
Customer reviews are the best way to determine a product's efficacy. Check out online review sites to see what others say about the brands you are considering purchasing from. This feedback will help you make an informed decision.
Natural Metabolism Boosters
Caffeine
If you are looking to boost your metabolism, caffeine could be your best friend. Thermogenesis is activated in the body, allowing you to burn more calories without supplements. Caffeine is popular in thermogenic fat burners because of its ability to burn fat.
Capsaicin
Despite what you may have noticed, spicy foods can help you burn more calories. This is because the same thing that makes food spicy may help you shed pounds. When combined with a reduced caloric intake, the thermogenic properties of capsaicin may help with weight loss.
L-Carnitine
In converting fat into energy, L-carnitine plays a critical role. It can be found in legumes, meat, and dairy products, and the human body produces it in the liver and kidneys. Weight-loss supplements may contain this amino acid derivative.
Chromium Picolinate
Chromium picolinate has a variety of functions in the human body. For overweight women, a daily dose of 1,000g of chromium reduced their hunger cravings for eight weeks.
This mineral is found in fat-burning supplement products, but you can also get it from protein-rich foods. For example, a single serving of beef provides 6% of your daily chromium intake. Broccoli, oranges, apples, and whole-grain products are also excellent sources of metabolism-boosting nutrients.
Green Tea Extract
Having a cup of green tea each day may help you lose weight. Using a stimulant may increase your metabolic rate and fat-burning abilities. Antioxidants in this supplement also benefit the heart, skin, and liver.
Green tea helps people keep their weight under control, and increased metabolism and decreased appetite are two benefits of this extract.
Some Tips to Boost Your Metabolism Naturally
Eat More Protein
Cravings can make it difficult to maintain your weight-loss efforts, as consuming processed foods and saturated fats can make it more difficult to lose belly fat. Protein is a great appetite suppressant, allowing you to keep cravings at bay.
Drink More Cold Water
You do not have to make a radical change to your eating habits to shed pounds. Drinking cold water instead of sugary drinks is an easy way to improve your health. Not only does drinking water help you lose weight, but it also helps you burn calories for a short time.
High-Intensity Interval Workouts
The gold standard for weight loss is HIIT, or high-intensity interval training. Rapid and intense exercise bursts are used to raise your metabolic rate. Hitting the treadmill, skiing, or racquetball for 30 minutes can burn as many calories as a 30-minute HIIT workout.
Lift Heavy Weights
Many of the advantages of HIIT workouts can be achieved by lifting weights. As a part of the training regimen, you will need to do a lot of short, high-intensity workouts. Strength training, such as weightlifting, may help people build and maintain muscle mass.
Drink Coffee
A small amount of coffee may have an impact on your metabolism. Caffeine increases fat oxidation and thermogenesis, allowing the body to burn calories quickly.
Eat Spicy Foods
Introducing a little spice to your food may help you shed pounds without additional dieting. Adding a pinch of capsaicin to a meal burns additional calories. Despite the low-calorie count, the increased fat oxidation may help you lose weight gradually over time.
Benefits of Having a Healthy Metabolism
These advantages should motivate you to maintain a healthy metabolism even more. These are the ones we are referring to:
Keeps Weight in Check
As long as you maintain a healthy metabolism, your weighing scale will be a constant good news source. Your weight may remain stable if your metabolism is functioning properly. Having to worry about over-tipping the scale will not be an issue here. On the other hand, a sluggish metabolism may cause you to gain weight around your midsection. The more calories you burn per day, the more weight you lose.
May Increase Energy Levels
Your energy level rises when you have a healthy metabolism. With more physical activity, you will have no problem eating more frequently throughout the day. This means you do not have to be concerned about gaining weight due to increased caloric intake because the calories are burned continuously throughout the day.
May Clear the Body of Toxins
Toxins must be cleared from the body, which necessitates a healthy metabolism. Consequently, your body's ability to purify itself improves. These wastes and toxins are flushed from the body through these bodily functions. All of these functions can be significantly affected by poor metabolism.
May Keep Blood Sugar Levels Balanced
A person's ability to process all the fat, sugar, and carbs from the food they consume is compromised when they overeat. Because insulin production must be increased, your pancreas will have to work harder. Insulin resistance develops over time if this continues, and type 2 diabetes can develop if the problem is not addressed. It is possible to burn more fat if your metabolism is functioning optimally.
May Help You Sleep Better
Having a healthy metabolism may also help you sleep better and get a better night's rest. If your metabolism is working properly, you may have more energy and a better mood throughout the day.
You can use technology advancements like smartwatches and other related devices to keep track of your sleeping hours and patterns to ensure a healthy metabolism. To maintain an optimal metabolism, you must get enough sleep.
Frequently Asked Questions: Metabolism Boosters
Q1. Who could use fat burners to lose weight?
When it comes to losing weight, diet and exercise are the foundations. They will ensure you are getting the right amount of calories in and out of your system. But, these pillars are not always enough to get you to your ideal physique.
If you are having trouble losing weight, you might want to think about adding a thermogenic fat burner to your regimen. It has ingredients that have been scientifically proven safe to support weight loss by boosting your metabolism. Weight-loss plateaus can be overcome with the help of fat-burning supplements.
Q2. Does eating fewer calories prevent weight gain?
Despite what you might think, cutting back on calories can slow down your metabolic rate. To do its job, your body requires a steady supply of energy. You may notice a slowed metabolism if your body lacks a fuel source. When your body senses it is running low on energy, it shuts down to conserve what little it has.
Q3. Can metabolism boosters be abused?
Metabolism boosters like those on this list result from extensive research and testing by the companies that produce them. To get the best results, you must strictly adhere to the directions provided. Abuse occurs when a patient takes more medication than is recommended in an attempt to achieve faster results.
Taking a metabolism booster while underweight is just one example of how these supplements can be abused without the user's knowledge.
Q4. How long does it take until you start to see results after taking a metabolism booster?
A good diet and regular exercise are fundamental to reap the benefits of these metabolism-boosting pills. You must burn a large percentage of your calories to lose weight.
After 60 days of using the supplements consistently, you may see changes in your body; however, other products may take up to 90 days to show results. People's bodies and lifestyles vary so widely that some will notice changes much more quickly than others. To make an intelligent choice, it is recommended that you use these supplements as directed for at least eight weeks.
Q5. Can breastfeeding women use a metabolism booster supplement?
Those who are breastfeeding should exercise caution regarding the supplements and medications they take. The ingredients in the supplement may enter the breast milk and be passed on to the child.
Women who have recently given birth are not advised to take a metabolism-boosting supplement or a weight-loss supplement. Several fat-burning ingredients have been found to pass into breast milk, and the baby's health may be harmed if exposed to these. Because of this, you should wait until your child is no longer breastfeeding before taking a metabolism-boosting supplement.
Q6. Can I exercise more to boost my metabolism?
Exercising is an excellent way to lose weight and build muscle mass. Because muscle is a highly active tissue that creates a tremendous demand on your body, the more muscle you have, the higher your BMR. Men have higher metabolisms than women since they have more muscle mass. As a result, even if it may not have a large impact, it is a factor you can control.
Most people's metabolisms are not affected by this. Weight-loss efforts in the gym are not insignificant, as they account for 5-10% of the overall effort required to reduce weight. In other words, physical activity expends only a small amount of calories, whereas food consumes the remainder. This is why, among other things, you should enjoy your workouts rather than torture yourself to lose weight.
Q7. How do I lose weight with a slow metabolism?
Your weight-loss efforts may be hindered if you have a slower metabolic rate than average. Because your body burns fewer calories at rest than other people's, it may be more difficult to lose weight and exercise. You cannot just take a pill and expect immediate results.
You need proper nutrition and exercise, but you also need dietary supplements that can speed up the conversion of food into energy. Fortunately, there are various options available to those interested in increasing their metabolic rates, such as metabolism booster supplements that contain vitamins, minerals, herbal extracts, plant compounds, and natural stimulants.
Q8. Is it true that proteins make a difference in metabolism?
This is accurate. Remember that your body expends some of its energy to burn the calories it consumes, so you burn roughly 10% of the calories you ingest simply by consuming them. A protein calorie takes more effort to burn than a regular calorie. It is nearly twice, but it varies from person to person. Protein may provide a greater calorie-burning effect to a thin individual than an obese person.
However, do not forget to take carbohydrates when eating those proteins. Carbs may protect your muscles from natural breakdown when weightlifting, so low-carb diets are not recommended for anyone looking to bulk up.
Q9. Can I improve my metabolism naturally?
The rate at which a person's body burns calories for energy is referred to as their metabolism. The rate of metabolism is affected by several factors, including age, gender, body fat, muscle mass, degree of activity, and heredity. While a person has little influence over the hereditary features of their metabolism, you may do several things to assist the body in absorbing calories more quickly.
Balance and regularity are essential to the human body. Maintaining metabolic equilibrium may be aided by eating at regular intervals. If a person eats a lot of food and then fasts for a long time, the body may burn calories more slowly and retain more fat cells. You can reduce this propensity by eating at regular intervals.
Conclusion: Accelerate Your Weight-Loss Journey with the Best Metabolism-Boosting Pills
Diet and exercise may raise metabolism by themselves, but they may not be sufficient. A supplement that boosts your metabolism is essential if you want to lose weight at an accelerated rate. To help you achieve your health and fitness goals, these powerful natural pills may help you.
You can use our rankings to find the best metabolism booster, and the advantages of each option are distinct. PhenQ is an all-in-one supplement for athletes and bodybuilders, whereas Instant Knockout is geared toward them specifically.
