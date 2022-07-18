Sponsored Content Provided by Rad Revenue
Financial problems are an inevitable part of our lives. Recent surveys show that many Americans struggle to save cash, leading to very challenging situations every time an unexpected expense emerges.
Having bad credit can make things worse. If you're often struggling with your finances, like 16% of Americans do, you're probably looking for a safe and trustworthy place where you can get a loan despite your credit score.
In that case, we have a pretty good offer for you - it's called bad credit loans with guaranteed approval. Bad credit loans are credit products offered by unconventional lenders who are interested in working with people with poor credit. They're easy to obtain online and significantly simplify the application process.
Therefore, if you're looking for the right place where you can get online loans for bad credit, we've got you covered. We've already researched some of the top-rated lending platforms to introduce you to the absolute best options.
Top 5 Bad Credit Loans With Guaranteed Approval
MoneyMutual - Overall Best Platform For Bad Credit Loans
Bad Credit Loans - Get Loans For People With Bad Credit
RadCred - Online Loan Lenders For Hardship Loans For Bad Credit
CashUSA - Get Cash Advance And Installment Loans For Bad Credit
Personal Loans - Recommended For Personal Loans With Bad Credit
#1. MoneyMutual - Overall Best Platform For Bad Credit Loans
MoneyMutual is an online lending service with vast experience on the market. The lending network was established in 2010 and has helped millions of Americans overcome financial challenges. As a lending network, MoneyMutual doesn't actually hand out loans - it brings together borrowers with lenders who are able to offer their help.
The service aims to make online lending easily available for everyone who needs the extra funds. Therefore, the loan application process is made entirely concise and straightforward, allowing you to apply for a loan within less than 5 minutes. The processing and depositing times are always brought down to a minimum so that you can sort out your financial problems as quickly as possible.
Features
MoneyMutual takes the ultimate care of your online safety. The company utilizes the latest industry standards for online security and protection, so you don't have to worry about the safety of the data you're entering on the site. Although the data required is pretty basic, MoneyMutual ensures that it is never accessed without authorization.
The application process is pretty similar to opening up an email account. Despite the fact that you'll have to provide some employment info or proof of monthly incomes, the rest of the information is quite general. To make things easier on those who've found themselves in a challenging situation for the second time, MoneyMutual offers an even more straightforward application for returning customers.
Lacking financial knowledge can make it much more probable for people to get caught up in debt. That's why the company offers a vast library of educational resources for all of its customers. Before applying for a loan, you can get more information about online loans, loan fees, repayments, cash advances, etc. You can also get a detailed guide to bad credit loans that'll help you decide on the best option for your situation and help you better manage your debt.
Pros
A top-rated lending network, according to the opinion of millions of Americans
There are always a lot of online lenders, regardless of when you decide to apply
Loan amounts between $200 and $5.000
Immediate processing of the application, with super-fast loan offers and approvals.
The lending platform is secured with 2048-bit RSA encryption and certified by TrustedSite
A pretty basic and straightforward set of requirements, so pretty much everyone can apply
Cons
MoneyMutual cannot guarantee the final terms and conditions of the loan offer
Why do we recommend it?
According to theislandnow, MoneyMutual is one of the most popular lending platforms. The company has vast experience with online lending and understands the needs of its customers. It offers impeccable speed and outstanding services, so we recommend choosing it as your first option if you're looking for an online loan.
After conducting extensive research about the platform, we found nothing that we would object to. According to customer feedback, MoneyMutual provides an incredible service to all its customers, and people are very satisfied with the success ratio of the platform. With such fantastic support from its existing customers, you should definitely try MoneyMutual. It is entirely free for borrowers, so you have absolutely nothing to lose.
⇒ Visit the Official Website of MoneyMutual
#2. Bad Credit Loans - Get Loans For People With Bad Credit
Next in line is another reputable lending network - Bad Credit Loans. Bad Credit Loans strives to make affordable funding closer to those in need. To achieve the goal, the company collaborates with an admirable network of lending partners.
The comprehensive range of lenders includes both tribal and state-licensed lenders, increasing your chances of getting approval. However, you should be very careful with the extensive opportunities, as tribal lenders may offer you some less favorable rates and fees.
Bad Credit Loans' service allows you to explore multiple options at once without being obliged to accept any offer. With some luck, you can get several loan offers, so make sure you don't rush into the decision and make the right choice.
Features
Bad Credit Loans is one of those financial services that you can turn to when you need help with more severe financial problems. If you have "larger" financial troubles on your mind, the service is here to help you get a loan of up to $10.000. Therefore, even if you need quite a lot of help, Bad Credit Loans is here to deliver. Although higher loans are available, your credit score may impact your odds of getting approved for higher loan amounts.
Bad credit loans are readily available on the platform. The service is utterly flexible with its clients, so there are no hidden fees or obligations to accept an offer you don't like. Instead of charging borrowers, Bad Credit Loans charge their fees to lenders. They also pose no burden for you to accept any of the offers you get and even feature some valuable insights that'll help you make the right call.
The service values its clients and strives to help them avoid online inconveniences. Since online scams often focus on borrowers, Bad Credit Loans offer a vast library of resources that'll help you avoid such fraud. You can read a lot about existing scams on the website and get valuable tips on spotting a scam.
Pros
The company prioritizes the borrower's security on the platform and outside of it
A wide variety of bad credit loans, including personal, auto, home, and mortgage loans
Impeccable transparency throughout the entire lending process
Loan amounts up to $10.000, loan terms up to 72 months
You can contact Bad Credit Loans' support team at any time, via email, phone, or the contact form on its website
A convenient online form makes online lending easier than every
Cons
The severity of your credit may impact and increase the height of the fees and penalties
Why do we recommend it?
Bad Credit Loans is a flexible lending service allowing you to get higher online loans, up to $10.000. The platform works with all types of credit, so even if your credit score seems hopeless, the service may find your way out of a challenging financial situation.
Bad Credit Loans is known for making successful borrower-lender matches, significantly increasing your chances of getting an online bad credit personal loan. Once you get a fair offer, most Bad Credit Loans lenders should be able to transfer the funds immediately. Therefore, Bad Credit Loans are undoubtedly the best choice if your financial problems require immediate attention.
⇒ Visit the Official Website of Bad Credit Loans
#3. RadCred - Online Loan Lenders For Hardship Loans For Bad Credit
RadCred is another highly reputable lending service. Similar to the other options we reviewed so far, RadCred is a lending network and not an actual lender. The company works with a vast range of lenders that offer their financial assistance to people with all sorts of credit, allowing you to get funding, regardless of your credit score and report.
Instead of looking for an impeccable credit score, RadCred asks for a guarantee of your credibility in your monthly income. Therefore, if you have a steady monthly income, even if it doesn't come from employment, you can apply and get approved for a loan through the service. The best part about lending with RadCred is that your personal data is utterly protected, so you don't have to worry about any information being leaked or breached.
Features
Since we already mentioned the remarkable security offered by RadCred, let's fill in all the details. The data you enter on the platform is safely encrypted using a 2048-bit RSA encryption algorithm. Despite the impeccable encryption, RadCred employs many other security measures to enhance your safety. Thanks to flawless security, it is certified as secure by TrustedSite.
However, you should know that once you step out of RadCred's website to communicate with individual lenders, the service cannot do anything to protect you, so you have to be careful about what you share and who you share it with. Since the service cannot interfere with the terms and conditions offered by individual lenders, you'll need to be cautious about what you're agreeing to and ensure you understand every detail before accepting an offer.
If you're interested in trying out your luck on RadCred's platform, it will only take you a couple of minutes to do. The website features one of the most straightforward application forms, which can be completed in less than 5 minutes. After completing the application form, you should expect multiple offers from RadCred's lenders. If the service cannot find you a match in its network, it may reach out to some third-party services that might be able to help you.
Pros
The simple application form only requires a portion of your basic info
Direct bank transfers instantly after you accept an offer
Submitting a loan application with RadCred is free of charge
You can use the loan funds for anything you need
RadCred allows you to increase your credibility by adding a co-signer to the application
You can contact RadCred via email or at the company's headquarters in Burbank
Impeccable customer feedback
Cons
The severity of your credit score may significantly impact the APRs you're offered
Why do we recommend it?
RadCred is an utterly flexible lending network, allowing people simple access to the funding they need. The service features some very loose requirements, so almost everyone can apply. If you're an adult US citizen with a steady monthly income, nothing is holding you back from asking for RadCred's help.
The service is one of the most trustworthy lending marketplaces that always puts its customers' needs first. Therefore, it insists on impeccable service, fast processing and depositing times, and offers unlimited support for any questions or uncertainties you might have. With such excellent service, we encourage you to add RadCred to the list of options you're going to explore before getting a loan, as it might provide you with some pretty fair offers.
⇒ Visit the Official Website of RadCred
#4. CashUSA - Get Cash Advance And Installment Loans For Bad Credit
CashUSA is one of America's most trusted sources for online loans. The company features a vast network of lending partners and collaborates with other third-party services that offer financial assistance. It has a comprehensive network of lending options available at your disposal, so the chances of getting approval are almost unmatched.
CashUSA continuously works on improving the already excellent loan application procedure. The website features a short and convenient application form that'll give you access to all the lenders in Cash USA's vast database. Although not all of the offers may go in your best interest, you can get some pretty good deals with a bit of luck and a slightly better credit score.
Features
CashUSA offers loans of up to $10.000 regardless of your credit score. Instead of focusing on credit, the lending network requires that you have a higher monthly income that'll allow you to make all the monthly installments on time, avoiding any late payment penalties and further expenses.
One of the strongest sides of CashUSA is its educational center. The website offers an extensive library of educational resources to prepare you for the challenging task ahead. You'll get the chance to learn a lot more about credit, finances, debt management, and banking, so you can retain control over your financial situation, even when things are pretty complex and challenging.
The eligibility criteria for applying for a loan with CashUSA are pretty basic. You need to be more than 18 years old, provide US citizenship or a green card, have an active checking account, and provide some contact details, including a phone number and an email address. However, since the loan amounts are significantly higher, CashUSA requires that you provide proof of monthly incomes higher than $1.000 after taxes.
Although it may seem like a demanding requirement, having a higher monthly income is the best way to ensure you can afford to repay your debt.
Pros
A wide variety of options for people with all types of credit
An excellent range of lending partners topped up with additional third-party services
Loan application within 3 to 5 minutes
Long-term loans of up to $10.000 with repayment times up to 72 months
Most lenders should be available to deposit the funds directly into your account in a single business day
Loan amounts, APRs, and all other terms and conditions vary between states and individual lenders
Cons
CashUSA's lenders may conduct a hard inquiry on your credit record
Why do we recommend it?
CashUSA is another excellent place where you can look for extra funding. The service offers unlimited assistance for your financial issues, so even if it cannot find you a suitable lender in its network, CashUSA will try to supply you with other offers for debt relief or credit repair to help you reach your financial goals.
The thing we value most about CashUSA is the impeccable financial education it has to offer. On the website, you can browse through a vast amount of educational content specifically designed to help people with bad credit take control of their financial situation and work on improving it. So if you need some extra help, you should definitely check out CashUSA's articles.
⇒ Visit the Official Website of CashUSA
#5. Personal Loans - Recommended For Personal Loans With Bad Credit
Personal Loans is another great place where you can look for bad credit loans with guaranteed approvals. The lending network mediates loan amounts between $1.000 and $35.000, so if your financial problems are significantly more complex, Personal Loans are where you should turn to.
The platform significantly simplifies your way to the funding you need. It doesn't pose any fees or charges to the borrowers, so you can apply for a loan without spending any money or committing that you'll definitely accept an offer coming from the website. That way, you can explore your options and perhaps get a fair deal that you shouldn't miss out on. With the platform offering personal loans, you can spend the funds as you want, be we advise you to be responsible.
Features
Personal Loans is a lending marketplace where you can get some pretty competitive rates for your new line of credit. The platform has a broad network of lenders, which might be able to offer competitive rates, despite your poorer credit. However, the platform cannot guarantee a favorable offer if you're struggling with an abysmal credit score.
With the large number of available lenders both inside and outside the Personal Loan's lending network, you should be able to get a few loan offers. That way, you can compare different alternatives and choose the most suitable option for your situation. If you have particularly poor credit, Personal Loans may not be able to connect you with a lender, but the service will still try to offer you some other credit-related products which could come in handy.
Just because you're faced with a financial emergency doesn't mean you have to rush in with your decisions. Personal Loans' have professional customer service that's ready to answer all your questions at any time. Whether you have a specific question or need some extra information about the loan application procedure, you can contact the support team through email or phone to get all the answers you need.
Pros
A user-friendly website allows you to apply for an online loan within minutes
Your loan application is immediately verified and shared with potential lenders that might be interested in working with you
Fast depositing of the funds after you accept an offer
Extensive loan guides for fast cash, bad credit, debt consolidation, and emergency loans
Loans of up to $35.000 are available
Personal Loans' service is entirely free for borrowers
Cons
Personal Loans may show you third-party ads and share your contact info with the advertisers if you open the adverts
Why do we recommend it?
Personal Loans is a loan marketplace offering some pretty admirable loan amounts. The service works with an incredible range of reputable lenders who might help you put an end to your financial problems. It is pretty flexible, so you can apply for a loan at any time and get instant feedback.
The service utilizes advanced data encryption technology to guarantee the safety of your data. However, it may share your information with third-party services in order to introduce you to some additional credit-related products when there are no other options to provide you with the funds you need. The company works relentlessly to supply you with a decent offer, even when there isn't a suitable lender in its own network.
⇒ Visit the Official Website of Personal Loans
How We Chose the Best Platforms for Bad Credit Loans?
With the increasing number of Americans looking for bad credit loans, many new companies are trying to satisfy the vast demand. However, not all lending services are created equal. Many lenders try to take advantage of the delicate situation of online borrowers. Therefore, you must be careful about who you trust and work with.
We conducted extensive market research to help you stay safe and found some of the most reputable online lenders. We were very thorough and careful in introducing reliable services for you to explore. If you want to know how we found the best services for bad credit loans, here's what we based our decisions on.
Requirements
The first thing we insisted on was flexible requirements. It is pointless to ask people with already poor credit scores to follow some impossible list of requirements, so we tried to make things as easy as possible for you.
Therefore, we looked at some of the most flexible service providers who only posed some essential eligibility criteria that shouldn't be too much of a trouble to fulfill. All of the services we've included in our reviews feature loose requirements, so if you're an adult US citizen with a steady monthly income, you can apply on the below platforms.
Processing speed
We understand that financial problems cannot wait, so we tried to find the lending services that offer the ultimate speed. To provide you with that, we considered the length of the application process, the time it takes for the service to verify and process your application, along with the depositing time offered by the lenders.
We insisted on bringing the entire procedure to a minimum, so if you go with any of the platforms we reviewed, you can expect short application procedures that shouldn't take longer than 5 minutes to complete, immediate application processing, and depositing times ranging between one and a couple of days.
Security
Another thing we kept in mind while looking for the most trustworthy bad credit loan services was the security of the platforms. Although the application form for these online payday loans is pretty basic, we wanted to make sure that your data is safe and searched for the safest options.
To ensure the ultimate safety, we investigated how different services handle the privacy of your data and the features they use to protect you against safety breaches. We've considered services that offer the latest security measures as the best way to guarantee your safety while looking for online loans.
Beginner's Guide to Bad Credit Loans
After you've taken a closer look at some of the best services offering bad credit loans with guaranteed approvals, it is time for you to take the next step. But before you rush into applying for a loan or accepting an offer, we suggest you reconsider your option one last time.
Taking out a loan is a serious action, so you have to be absolutely sure it is the right step. After you decide you need a loan, you should still reconsider all the details about the decision and minimize its risk.
To help you make the right call, we have a couple of things you should consider before submitting your application.
Loan amount
With services like Personal Loans offering loan amounts of up to $35.000, it can be very tempting to ask for a higher loan than you actually need. We're here to warn you that it would be a terrible decision.
When determining the loan amount you're going to apply for, you have to insist on the lowest amount possible. Try to make the best assessment of your situation, and see what's the least you can work with. Although getting a higher loan can be very tempting, it might cost you a lot more money in the long run.
Loan term
The loan amount and the loan term directly affect the height of the monthly installments you'll have to make. If you have to repay a total debt of $2.400 over a period of 6 months, the amount of the fixed monthly installments will be $400 each.
But what if you don't have $400 to spare every month? Then you'll either have to lower the loan amount or extend the loan term. In both cases, you'll end up paying more interest, which is not something you'd want.
That's why it is vital that you do the math and get the lowest loan you can get while minimizing the time it'll take you to repay the debt. Otherwise, you'll end up paying extra interest or late payment fees.
Loan conditions
You must be very careful with the loan conditions before accepting any loan offer. If you decide to go with some of the lending networks we reviewed, you should know that they have to say in the final loan conditions, as they have to be arranged between you and your lender.
The loan conditions dictate a lot of things about the loan, such as APRs, late payment fees, early payment fees, and so on. Although these things may not seem that important while you're applying for a loan, they may give you a headache later, which is why it is best you sort out these things right away.
FAQs
Q1. Who can apply for a bad credit loan with guaranteed approval?
There are almost no limitations on who can apply for a bad credit loan with guaranteed approval. The qualification criteria for obtaining such a loan are pretty flexible, so nearly every adult can apply.
The initial requirements for applying for a bad credit loan include being of the legal age to apply for a loan in your area, providing proof of citizenship, and having a verifiable source of income. That said, almost every adult can apply. You don't even have to be employed, as long as you have another steady income source, such as social benefits, rental incomes, alimony, etc.
Q2. Will a bad credit loan application affect my credit score?
Most bad credit lenders realize the severity of a hard pull on your credit record and try to avoid performing such hard inquiries. However, there are some cases when individual lenders may perform a hard pull on your credit score, which will be noted in your credit records and take its toll.
Still, most lending networks and services avoid performing hard pulls as much as possible. Instead of basing their decisions on your credit score, these bad credit loan providers focus on your monthly income to calculate whether you can keep up with the monthly installments and repay your debt on time.
Q3. Can I improve my credit score quickly before submitting a loan application?
There are many ways in which you can improve your credit score, but you shouldn't expect miracles to happen overnight.
The credit record is the first thing you should look into when trying to improve your credit score. It isn't uncommon for credit bureaus to mix things up and end up damaging your credit score by mistake. In fact, recent surveys show that millions of Americans have errors in their credit reports.
Therefore, if you're looking to work on your credit, you should take a good look at your credit record and see whether any items seem to be out of place. If you notice something odd, you should file a dispute with the credit bureaus.
Another thing you can do to improve your credit score is to make timely payments for all your regular expenses. Monthly bills should always be paid on time, as they account for a large portion of your credit score. If you cannot keep up with the different due dates of various bills, you can set up automated payments from your bank account and never miss a payment again.
There are many other ways to improve your credit score, but none of these actions will immediately affect it. If you're faced with a financial emergency, you might not have the time to repair your credit before applying for a loan.
Q4. How will my bad credit score affect the loan offer?
You can definitely get a loan with guaranteed approval despite your bad credit. Although your poor credit score may not prevent you from getting a loan, it may significantly worsen the terms and conditions you're offered.
People struggling with bad credit are often faced with less favorable conditions. For instance, some lenders may not approve a long-term loan and will only offer you to get short-term credit.
Other than that, bad credit loans are generally more costly compared to traditional loans for fair and good credit scores. The APRs are significantly higher, so you should expect to pay more interest.
Depending on your credit score, qualification, and the lender offering you a loan, interest rates for bad credit personal loans range between 5.99% and 35.99%.
Q5. What can I do if I'm not approved for a bad credit loan?
Bad credit loans are often considered a last resort, but there are a few other options you can try before you give up hope.
For instance, you can try to get a paycheck advance from your employer. If you're a couple of bucks short and need a short-term advance to get you going until the next paycheck, a paycheck advance might be the perfect solution. If you're a hard worker and enjoy a good reputation with your superiors, you shouldn't be ashamed to ask for help. A paycheck advance will help you cope with financial trouble, and you won't have to worry about the due date for repayment, as the money will be deducted from your future paychecks.
If the paycheck idea also fails, you can try to pawn some valuables at your local pawn shop. Pawning valuables is also a short-term solution, as most pawnshops won't wait for too long and might sell your items if you fall behind with the payment.
Borrowing from friends or family is also an option if you have no place else to turn to. If any of your close ones are in a financial situation where they can help you with your problems, you can ask for their help.
Q6. Can I get a same-day approval for a bad credit loan?
Yes. Many of the bad credit loan services offer pretty quick processing times, so it is possible to get a same-day approval. The abovementioned services offer immediate processing times by automatically verifying your loan application and distributing it to potential lenders.
Therefore, if there are available lenders who are willing to offer you a loan, you can easily get a loan offer within a couple of minutes after applying.
Q7. What's the easiest way to get a bad credit loan with guaranteed approval?
When looking for an online loan, you can either contact individual lenders or turn to lending networks collaborating with many individual lenders. If you're looking to make the loan application process easier on yourself, we suggest you go with lending networks.
Contacting a lending network will save you a lot of money and trouble reaching out to individual lenders who might not even be available to work with you. Instead, you'll only have to fill out a single form and wait for interested lenders to contact you.
Concluding On The Best Urgent Loans For Bad Credit In 2022
Taking out a loan is an important life decision that can either help you exit a problematic situation or get you into even more trouble. That's why it is very important that you reflect on your situation before you make the final call. Financial emergencies may put a lot of pressure on you, but you shouldn't succumb. Take all the time you need before you make the right decision.
If you decide to take out a loan, make sure you work with trustworthy services. The platforms we reviewed above are some of the most reputable and reliable options online. They are ready to work with your poor credit and only have some loose requirements that'll help you get the funds you need in little to no time.
Whatever your decision is, make sure you always explore your options. Don't rely on a single platform; send multiple applications to different services. That way, you may get a few offers and a chance to get a better deal.
