The market for cannabis is growing faster than ever before. More and more people are discovering the healing benefits of cannabis.
A more significant majority have no idea what a live resin gummy "looks like" or how it tastes. Live resin is made by extracting quality strains of cannabis through advanced extraction processes, specifically CO2 extraction.
These live resins allow the cannabinoids to remain intact while they journey to your mind and body. You'll want to learn more about these live resins considering you want this medical property in your system.
So, here’s a full review of the best four you can find on the market!
4 Best Live Resin Gummies On The Market Reviewed
Exhale Wellness - Best Overall Live Resin Gummies; Editor’s Pick
Cheef Botanicals - Premium-quality Live Resin Gummies
Secret Nature - Vegan Live Resin Gummies With Multiple Flavors
Hemp Hop - Live Resin Gummies With Real Cannabis Extracts
#1. Exhale Wellness - Best Overall Live Resin Gummies
Brand Info
In today's world, it can be hard to find a cannabis product that's both effective and enjoyable to consume. Luckily, Exhale Wellness has a full line of products for you to choose from—all of them are delicious!
The Exhale Well live resin gummies are made with the highest quality cannabis available and come in three different flavors: strawberry Kush, sour apple, and pineapple express. Each dose contains approximately 10mg of THC and 5mg of CBD.
The company believes in the power of good nutrition, so it uses organic ingredients whenever possible. The manufacturers never use artificial additives or preservatives. The products are always vegan-friendly.
But most importantly, Exhale Well live resin gummies taste great! With over 100 years of combined experience in baking and making sweets, the manufacturing team knows how vital taste is for edibles.
If you're looking for a delicious way to get your daily dose of cannabis, look no further than Exhale Wellness' live resin gummies!
THC Gummies for Sale
Live Resin Gummies
If you're looking for the best live resin gummies, look no further than Exhale Wellness. The company is committed to providing its customers with high-quality products at affordable prices. Its live resin gummies are made with 100% cannabis oil and come in various delicious flavors.
If you're new to cannabis or want to try something new, live resin is the way to go. The active ingredients in this type of gummy are released slowly into your body over time, giving you a more gradual effect than other types of edibles. And since they're made with 100% cannabis oil, they can be more potent than other edibles.
The company prides itself on having a wide selection of flavors so everybody can find something they like! Its popular flavors include Sour Watermelon, Sour Blue Raspberry, Sour Cherry Limeade, and Sour Mango.
They also have many other flavors, including Lemon Drop, Lemon Lime Twist, and Blueberry Blast. Each flavor has its unique taste and profile, so you can try as many as possible until you find one that suits your palate perfectly!
Pros
The taste is great
The texture is delicious
It's easy to take your medicine with these
Cons
It may take a while to kick in
=> Click here to visit the official website “Exhale Wellness”
#2. Cheef Botanicals - Best Legal Live Resin Gummies
Brand Info
Cheef Botanicals is a brand that sells live resin gummies made with only the highest quality ingredients, including an active form of CBD called CBD-A.
The company uses a proprietary process to make its products, which ensures that the CBD content is at its highest possible level.
The company's founder has been working in the cannabis industry for over 15 years and has seen how many people have benefited from the use of CBD.
He created Cheef Botanicals after realizing that many people were not accessing high-quality products with effective dosages of CBD.
Cheef Botanicals aims to provide consumers with safe and reliable products that provide real benefits.
THC Gummies for Sale
Cheef Botanicals wants to make it easy for you to get your hands on the best live resin gummies.
They've got everything you need, from the highest quality gummies to a variety of flavors. They also have a wide selection of other products sure to delight you.
With Cheef Botanicals, you can be sure that all products are made with care and love. The staff is dedicated to ensuring customers are satisfied with their purchases, which is why they only use the finest ingredients in the products.
The company is so confident in its products that it offers a 100% money-back guarantee! If you aren't satisfied with your purchase, just send it back within 30 days of receiving it, and they'll refund your money.
Pros
The taste is amazing
The price point is great, especially compared to other brands' costs
It's a high-quality extract
Third-party lab tested
Cons
The packaging is not as attractive
=> Click here to visit the official website “Cheef Botanicals”
#3. Secret Nature - Best Live Resin Gummies for Anxiety
Brand Info
Secret Nature is a brand of live resin gummies. They are made with the highest quality, organic ingredients and taste incredible. They're so excited to share these with you!
Its live resin gummies are made using a proprietary process that preserves the terpene and cannabinoid profiles of each strain.
This means that when you eat the gummies, you're getting all the benefits of whole-plant cannabis without any of the negative side effects associated with smoking or vaping.
Secret Nature offers four flavors: Pineapple Banana, Blueberry Lemonade, Orange Mango, and Strawberry Watermelon—all of which are vegan-friendly!
Each flavor comes in its own package with a simple label design that lets you know exactly what strain you're getting.
The company believes everyone should have access to high-quality medicine that works for them—especially if they don't want to smoke or vape it. They hope the gummies can make your life better!
THC Gummies for Sale
Secret Nature THC Gummies are an excellent choice if you’re looking for a high-quality, potent edible to enjoy on your own or with friends and family.
These gummies come in various delicious flavors and are made with organic ingredients. They contain no artificial sweeteners or dyes, so they’re safe for all ages.
Secret Nature THC Gummies come in various delicious flavors: Grapefruit Kush, Lemon Zest, Strawberry Lemonade, and Watermelon Kush. Each flavor has its own unique effects that all can enjoy.
Pros
The product is made with a high-quality cannabis extract that provides a full-spectrum experience
The product is easy to consume and has a variety of flavors
It’s gluten-free, vegan, and kosher
Cons
They can be very expensive for some people
=> Click here to visit the official website “Secret Nature”
#4. Hemp Hop - Best Live Resin Gummies for Sleep
Brand Info
Hemp Hop is a CBD company specializing in manufacturing and distributing the highest quality CBD products. They offer a wide range of products, including their best-selling Live Resin Gummies, designed to help you relax and unwind.
Their live resin gummies are made with real cannabis extract, so you get all of the benefits of marijuana without any of the negative side effects associated with smoking it or consuming edibles containing THC.
These delicious gummies are non-psychoactive, meaning that they won't produce a high or impair your motor skills—they're simply a great way to relax and enjoy some healthy pain relief.
When you buy from Hemp Hop, you can be confident that you're getting a safe product for human consumption made ethically with sustainable practices. All its products are lab tested for purity and potency before being shipped to customers like yourself!
THC Gummies for Sale
Hemp Hop CBD's live resin gummies are made with the highest quality cannabis flower, and they use only organic ingredients in our recipes. They believe that every product you buy should be good for you, so they make sure to use the best ingredients possible.
Live resin gummies are a great way to get your daily dose of THC without having to smoke or vape it! The terpenes in Hemp Hop CBD's gummies contribute to the entourage effect—the synergistic interaction of cannabinoids and terpenes that creates a fuller effect than either can alone.
These gummies are great for anyone who wants a quick dose of THC without having to smoke or vape it, but they're especially well-suited for those with sensitive stomachs or who have trouble eating solid food.
Pros
The gummies are vegan and gluten-free, with no artificial colors or sweeteners.
They contain no THC, so they won't make you high
It has an intense flavor and aroma
The packaging is beautiful and functional
Cons
They are relatively very pricey
=> Click here to visit the official website “Hemp Hop”
How We Picked Our Top Brand of Live Resin Gummies–A Complete Buying guide
We know that finding the best live resin gummies can be a daunting task. That’s why we decided to make this list for you.
To provide you with the best possible information, we have carefully examined each of these products. We have devised a ranking system based on their quality and overall value.
The following factors were considered when choosing our top brands of live resin gummies:
Brand Reputation
Brand reputation is a big factor in choosing the best gummies because you want to be sure that your brand has a reputation for quality and consistency.
You can gauge a product's brand reputation by looking at its reviews on sites like Amazon and Yelp.
You should also check out social media accounts for the company itself (if it has one) and any other online reviews associated with the brand.
Not only will this help you determine whether or not your desired brand is worth buying from, but it can also give you some indication of what kind of customer service they provide.
If they have an active social media presence and seem responsive when customers reach out to them, they're likely helpful if something goes wrong with your order or if you need assistance with a return or exchange.
Ingredients
When choosing the best live resin gummies, we always look for the highest THC and CBD concentration. We want our gummies to pack as much of a punch as possible, because we know that's what you want too!
We also look at how many milligrams are in each gummy. If there are too few milligrams per gummy, it means you'll be spending more money on your supply and having to eat more of them to get the same effect.
That's not something we're interested in doing! We want to ensure that every one of our gummies has enough THC and CBD so that you don't have to take multiple doses throughout the day.
And finally, we consider how fast acting each gummy is. If you have 10 minutes before work and need to relax before heading out into a stressful situation, having a fast-acting edible is important for your peace of mind and for easing the day!
Optional Features
When you're looking for the best live resin gummies, you'll want to make sure that they have the right features. That is why we considered some other optional features in making our list.
These features include:
Exclusive flavors: Many companies offer their own unique flavors, so you can get a truly unique experience.
High-quality ingredients: The best live resin gummies will use high-quality ingredients that are safe and delicious.
Refreshing taste: You want your gummies to taste amazing, even if they're made from a potent strain!
CBD Potency
The importance of CBD potency can't be overstated. The higher the potency, the more effective the product.
Almost all brands will claim to have high-potency products, but it's important to research and find exactly how much CBD a gummy contains. For example, if you're looking at a product that contains 50 mg of CBD per gummy and another that contains 100 mg of CBD per gummy, it's clear which one will be better for you.
The potency of a gummy is also important because it will affect how quickly you feel its effects. If you're looking for something that will give you an immediate effect, then look for a product with high-potency CBD content (and make sure it's not going to cause any adverse reactions).
Pricing
We considered the price of each brand of live resin gummies when choosing our top brands.
The prices of live resin gummies vary greatly, and it is important to consider that when looking for the best deal. Live resin gummies can cost anywhere from $20 to $100 per gram, depending on the brand and quality of the product.
The cost of live resin gummies is affected by many things: how much THC is in each dose; whether it's produced using CO2 or solvent-free extraction; whether it's 100% pure or mixed with other ingredients; and so on.
We looked at the average price per gram of each brand we considered and how much they cost per package (by weight).
We then compared these numbers across all brands to see which companies were offering their products at a fair price for what you get in terms of quality, potency, and quantity.
Third-Party Lab Testing
As you're probably well aware, live resin gummies are a popular product in the cannabis industry. Since they're made from fresh, raw cannabis flower and not concentrates, they have a higher THC content than their counterparts. The best part? They taste like candy!
But even with the delicious flavor and high THC content, there's one thing you should always look for when buying live resin gummies: third-party lab tests.
Why? Because when you buy from a company that has third-party lab results to back up its claims, you can be sure your product is safe to consume.
Third-party lab tests are important because they assure consumers that their products are meeting government standards for quality assurance and cannabinoid potency and purity levels.
Third-party lab testing is an important part of our process. That's because we believe that there are few things more important than knowing that you're getting the highest quality product possible.
But what does it mean? When you see third-party lab testing on a product, it means that the company has done their own analysis of the product's quality and purity and have had their findings independently verified by an independent lab. This means you can trust that your product is exactly what it says it is—and nothing else!
Extraction Method
When looking for a brand of Live Resin Gummies, you want to ensure that the extraction method used is safe and clean.
The extraction method has to be able to preserve the integrity of the terpenes in the live resin gummies, as well as not leave behind any residual solvents or toxins.
To ensure that they use a safe and clean extraction method, we first considered whether or not the company was using CO2 as their solvent.
CO2 is one of the safest and cleanest solvents for extracting cannabis oil. It also does not leave any residual solvents or toxins because it is an entirely natural process.
We also examined whether companies were using butane as their solvent. Butane is an artificial chemical solvent that can create some serious health problems if inhaled or ingested over time.
We eliminated companies from our list who were using butane as their solvent because safety is paramount to your health!
User Reviews
One of the most important factors we considered in choosing our top brands of live resin gummies is user reviews. We looked at how many users had given each brand a review, and how many stars the average rating was.
We also looked at which companies had the best overall ratings and the highest number of reviews per product.
This helped us find out which ones had been around long enough to build up a loyal customer base, but also which ones were new and exciting enough that people were still talking about them.
We also checked out what people were saying about these brands online—both on their own websites and on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter.
This helped us get a sense for whether or not these companies have a good reputation amongst cannabis consumers (or connoisseurs!)
Customer Service
Customer service is a huge factor in our consideration of a brand, and it's especially important when it comes to live resin gummies.
We want to be able to trust the company we're buying from—not just that they're selling high-quality products, but that they care about their customers as people.
We want a company that will help us if we have any questions or concerns and who will respond quickly when we reach out to them with problems or issues.
We also want a company that will stand behind its product—and not just by ensuring you get your order if there are any issues (though that's important too), but by being there for you when things go wrong.
That means offering solutions beyond just sending you more product, like helping you find other ways to use the gummies or explaining why something happened so you can avoid it next time!
It also means going above and beyond what may seem reasonable for customer service—for example, offering refunds for people who aren't satisfied even though it isn't required by law in some states (because we believe in doing the right thing).
Guarantees
We considered the number of guarantees that the gummies offer. We know that you want to trust in your product, and we believe that companies who offer multiple guarantees are more trustworthy than those who don't.
When it comes to guarantees, some gummies will offer a money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied with their product.
Others will guarantee that if your order is lost or damaged in transit, they will reship it for free. Some gummies even go so far as to include their own return address labels!
We think this makes them feel extra special and well-made—it's a sign that they care about the customer experience and want you to be happy with your purchase.
Flavors, Colors, and Sweeteners
We know that you're looking for the best gummies on the market, and we've put together this guide to help you find the perfect one.
It also comes down to four significant factors: flavors, colors, sweeteners, and price.
Flavors are a big deal for us. We want to try as many different kinds of gummies as possible to figure out which ones we prefer.
If a brand has fewer flavors available than another, then we won't be able to get a good sense of whether or not it's worth purchasing from them.
Additionally, when it comes down to choosing our favorites from each brand, it will be easier for us if there are more flavors available in total for us to choose from.
Colors are important because they allow us to determine how much artificial coloring has been added during manufacturing processes; this is an essential factor when considering whether or not a particular brand is worth purchasing from.
That is because some people prefer artificial-colored gummies, while others don't want any artificial ingredients in their food products at all (even if they come from natural sources).
Finally, we looked for sweeteners that would give us a good buzz without being too strong or leaving an aftertaste in our mouths.
Bottom Line: If a brand we were considering failed to pass any criteria, we immediately discarded them. Using these criteria, we ran through hundreds of brands and tailored our list to the brands we reviewed.
FAQs About Live Resin Gummies
Q1. What are Live Resin Gummies?
Live Resin Gummies are just like regular gummies, but they're made with a special type of cannabis called "live resin." What's the difference between live resin and other types of cannabis?
First, it's essential to know that there are three main ways to consume cannabis: smoking, vaping, and eating. Smoking and vaping are the most popular methods, but when you eat cannabis (or use it in edibles), you get a different experience than you would by smoking or vaping.
That's because eating or ingesting cannabis makes it change its chemical structure. It changes from an oil-based substance into a water-soluble molecule, taking a little longer to reach your bloodstream than when you smoke or vape it.
That's why live resin is so attractive: it still has all of its potent cannabinoids (like THC or CBD) intact instead of being broken down into smaller pieces like other types of cannabis products such as shatter or kief do when they go through your digestive tract.
And those cannabinoids make up most of the benefits of cannabis—including pain relief!
Q2. Are Live Resin Gummies Effective?
Live resin gummies are intended to be a form of edible cannabis. The gummies are made with live resin—a highly potent extract processed right after the plant is harvested.
This means that the plant's trichomes (crystals) are still intact, giving you a stronger dose than you would get from any other type of concentrate.
But how effective are live resin gummies? Well, let's start by taking a look at what makes them so effective:
The potency of live resin is much greater than other concentrates because it has not been heated during processing, meaning that all of its THC content remains intact.
Live resin also contains terpenes and flavonoids, which help to make it more effective. Terpenes bind to receptors in your brain to produce psychoactive effects, while flavonoids interact with neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine for mood enhancement.
Q3. Are Live Resin Gummies Safe?
Live resin gummies are a great way to get the benefits of live resin without the hassle of smoking or vaping. If you're new to using gummies to consume your favorite strains, we have some important information for you.
First, live resin gummies are unsafe for young children or those with pre-existing conditions such as heart disease or high blood pressure. They also should not be consumed by pregnant women or people sensitive to THC.
Live resin gummies may be right if you're looking for a healthier alternative to smoking. They deliver all the same benefits as other types of cannabis products—they just come in a chewable form!
Q4.How Strong Are Live Resin Gummies?
Live resin gummies are a type of edible concentrate. They're typically made with a solvent-based extraction process that uses CO2 as the solvent, giving them a consistency similar to peanut butter or sap.
While live resin gummies are actually quite safe, it's important to remember that they're also highly potent—so much so that they can be too strong for some people.
The strength of live resin gummies depends on the strain used and how it's extracted, but most have THC potency levels in the range of 50% to 100%.
Some have even higher levels of THC, which can make them very potent. This means that taking too much at once could result in unpleasant side effects like dizziness and nausea.
You should always start with small doses when trying out new edibles or concentrates like live resin gummies so you can gauge your tolerance level before increasing your dosage amount or frequency over time (if desired).
Q5. How Long Do Live Resin Gummies Last?
Live resin gummies are a delicious and effective way to get the benefits of live resin, which is a type of cannabis extract that's made by freezing the plant at temperatures below 0°C. Live resin is known for its high concentration of terpenes, which give it a distinct flavor and aroma.
The shelf life of live resin gummies depends on how you store them. If you keep them in an airtight container and out of direct sunlight, they'll last anywhere from two weeks to two months.
If you prefer not to keep them in an airtight container, try freezing them; this will extend their expiration date by about three months.
Q6. Are They Worth the Price?
Live Resin Gummies are a cannabis product that has recently gained popularity. They're essentially gummy bears soaked in cannabis oil and made to be taken orally.
Live resin gummies are typically more expensive than other edibles because they require more work.
The process involves extracting the cannabinoids from the dried plant material and then dissolving them into a solution containing sugar or another sweetener. The solution is then poured over an edible base, such as gummy bears, and allowed to set.
The main difference between live resin gummies and standard edibles is how their effects manifest themselves.
Live resin gummies take longer to kick in than many other edibles because the cannabinoids are absorbed through the stomach lining rather than being digested by your body's digestive system, like most other edibles do.
Q7. How Do I Choose a Live Resin Gummy?
When you’re looking for the perfect live resin gummy, it can seem like there are an endless number of options.
There are a few things to keep in mind when choosing your first live resin gummy, including:
The strain. Each strain has its own unique effects and benefits, so it's important to know what you're getting into with each one! Some strains are known for their relaxing effects, while others have more energizing properties.
The potency levels. A high-potency gummy will give you a stronger effect than a low-potency one, but you may not want that much of a buzz.
If you're trying out a new type of edible for the first time, start with something on the lower end of potency so you can see its effects on you without being overwhelmed by them immediately!
The consistency. Some people prefer softer gummies that melt easily in their mouth, while others prefer harder ones they can chew on longer before swallowing them down whole. Try out different types until you find one that best suits your needs and preferences!
Q8. How Many Live Resin Gummies Should I Eat?
The answer to that question is… it depends! There are a lot of factors that go into determining how much to consume, and it really depends on your tolerance level. The best way to determine this is by starting out small and working your way up.
Start with just one gummy, wait about 30 minutes, and see how you feel. Do you feel any kind of high? If so, then try two gummies next time. If not, then stick with one.
After 30 minutes of waiting, you should be able to tell if the dosage was right. If you’re feeling anything from a buzz to a full-blown trip, you probably took too much live resin gummy!
If you don’t feel anything after about an hour after taking the dosage, try taking more than one live resin gummy next time. You should feel something eventually if you keep up this routine.
Conclusion: Top-rated Live Resin Gummies On The Market
We hope you've enjoyed this review on the best live resin gummies. Live resin gummies are not only a treat for your taste buds but also for your health.
As long as the marijuana used is grown organically, you'll get all of the medicinal goodness that comes with marijuana, minus the smoke in your lungs.
That's even more appealing when you realize the slow onset of effects allows you to savor the fruity flavors.
Check out one or all of the brands mentioned on our list. You’ll be sure to find something that meets your needs.
