Kratom, also known as Mitragyna Speciosa, is steadily gaining influence in US markets with its exceeding benefits and fun experiences. The substance originated from the Southeast Asian tree by the same name and has been used by natives for years.
Our list of the best kratom vendors brings you the safest and most reliable market producers and sellers of Kratom. While the drug has a multitude of advantages, as reported by users, there are certain drawbacks and issues you must keep in mind before consuming it.
We have elaborated more on how we created this list and what are some necessary factors for your consideration below. We hope you will be able to experience the euphoria derived from the consumption of Kratom through the brands mentioned below.
Top 5 Best Kratom Vendors Online
Super Speciosa – Best Kratom Vendor Overall, Top Choice
Kratom Spot – Strong Kratom Extracts To Buy Kratom
Klarity Kratom – Organically Grown Maeng Da Kratom Capsules
Golden Monk – Affordable Kratom Products For Buying In Bulk
Kats Botanicals – 100% Organic & Premium Kratom Strains Online
#1. Super Speciosa – Best Kratom Vendor Overall, Top Choice
Super Speciosa is our top pick on the list of kratom vendors because it’s got all the best features packed into one reliable brand. As a matter of fact, Super Speciosa is one of the leading brands in the market, and it gains more influence every day.
Starting with the intense safety precautions this brand takes to bring you the best kratom products: all of the products produced and sold by Super Speciosa are made in GMP-approved laboratories. Moreover, all product lab tests are available on the brand website, and you can access them easily.
Transparency is key for this brand; you will find all relevant information regarding your kratom product on the packaging or website. There are no secrets between the customer and the supplier, which is why it is one of our top brands: it has inevitably gained the trust of its users.
For all those who are new to buying Kratom: don't fret! Super Speciosa has got your back with the most helpful information regarding kratom strains and dosage instructions, along with which kratom vein color to choose. The brand offers informative advice right beside its enjoyable kratom capsules, powders, and drinks.
Overall, Super Speciosa is believed to be the best kratom vendor because of its production, distribution, and sale of kratom products. Customers who have reviewed the Kratom provided by this brand have had few to no complaints regarding the products.
Highlights
GMP approved production of kratom goods
Bulk purchases available for merchants and other distributors
Safe and healthy kratom plants imported from Indonesia
Pros
Kratom tea bags, powder, and capsules are available
Relatively affordable (according to weight)
Bulk supply for merchants and distributors
Good brand reputation
Effective and potent kratom products
Cons
Discounts on bulk purchases not offered
=> Click here to visit the official website “Super Speciosa”
#2. Kratom Spot - Strong Kratom Extracts To Buy Kratom
Kratom Spot is our runner-up kratom vendor, and the position is well-deserved. With headquarters in California, this company has managed to win the hearts of many kratom users with its excellent services, high-quality products, and authentic production methods.
Kratom Spot has been a hit with users due to its wide variety and accessibility, with 30 different strains of Kratom carefully curated from around the world. The creators of this brand were highly motivated individuals with the intention of providing the best and safest quality of kratom products to the US.
The production procedures for Kratom at this brand's facilities are top-notch. The high investment this brand has received has led to its perfection in quality, which makes its prices slightly higher than its competitors. Users usually agree that the effectiveness and quality of this brand's products warrant higher prices.
You can find all the products and lab test details on the Kratom Spot website. The company is entirely transparent with its production process and has no involvement with synthetic or harmful additives in its kratom products.
Highlights
Safe and reliable production of kratom goods
Free delivery for orders over $50
Remarkably high-quality products
Pros
Third-party lab tests available on the website
Effective and potent kratom products
Excellent brand reputation
Bulk purchases are available
Cons
Solely US-based company – no international delivery
Comparatively pricier than other brands
=> Click here to visit the official website “Kratom Spot”
#3. Klarity Kratom - Organically Grown Kratom Maeng Da Capsules
Klarity Kratom is a California-based company focused on providing safe and dependable kratom products wholesale. The capsules and powder produced by this brand are not available to the masses but instead to merchants and distributors who want to retail the products.
Focusing on wholesale production and sale has allowed Klarity Kratom to gain a good reputation amongst people who are new to the industry. So, if you want to join the kratom trade or need bulk purchases, this brand is the best you will find.
Klarity Kratom's differentiating factor is its focus on packaging. As a matter of fact, keeping Kratom stored in cool and safe packaging is a good way to preserve its freshness and potency. According to users, the kratom capsules and powders by Klarity Kratom are incredibly effective, and a lot of it is due to the packaging that stops pollutants from mixing with the products.
Some of the most popular Klarity Kratom products are Red Bali Kratom and Maeng Da Kratom, both strong and affordable products available in capsules and powders. One of the most appreciated facts about Klarity Kratom is that it allows customers to pay through many different methods. These options make the products more accessible to merchants across the nation.
Highlights
Safe, authentic production of kratom products
Third-Party Lab tested goods
Available for merchants and wholesalers in bulk
Pros
Money-back guarantee available for all products
Excellent customer service representatives
Discounts are applicable on bulk purchases
Cons
Not available in retail or offline markets
=> Click here to visit the official website “Klarity Kratom”
#4. Golden Monk –Affordable Kratom Products For Buying In Bulk
Golden Monk, headquartered in Las Vegas, is a kratom brand with a focus on providing its users with a satisfying and euphoric experience. Its purpose is to make sure you benefit from using Kratom and enjoy its most joyful results.
This brand has simply the best cultivation and production methods which it is consistently working on improving. The Kratom used to produce the capsules and powders sold by this brand is of supremely high quality and is extremely effective when used in appropriate amounts.
Golden Monk's Kratom is not used for treating addictions but is simply used by people who want to experience calm, euphoric sentiments in their daily life. The website displays various strains of kratom and vein colors, offering customers a wide range of options to choose from.
These products are all tested by independent laboratories, and you can easily find the results on the website. Moreover, the capsules and powder do not have any harmful ingredients added to them, which you can attest to through the lab reports.
The brand is entirely focused on its customers so you will find the best packaging, pricing, delivery, and customer service through Golden Monk. All stages of product development with Golden Monk are GMP-approved, so you can rest assured that there will be no external involvement in the process.
The overall judgment of this brand's kratom products is praiseworthy and appreciative. You will have to manage your dosage by yourself if you order in bulk quantities so you don't experience negative side effects. Conclusively, Golden Monk is a trustworthy and reliable choice for kratom capsules and products.
Highlights
Free shipping for orders over $50
Anti-inflammatory & weight loss properties
Affiliated with the American Kratom Association
Pros
Affordable and safe kratom products
Six procedures of lab testing before the sale of kratom products
Excellent customer service representatives
Cons
Not informative about kratom products
=> Click here to visit the official website “Golden Monk”
#5. Kats Botanicals – 100% Organic & Premium Kratom Strains Online
Kats Botanicals, much like the other brands on our list, has a highly reputable following. Kats Botanicals eases customers' worries through its compliance with the American Kratom Association. With the influx of scams and harmful websites, this brand has become a reliable source of Kratom worldwide.
Kats Botanicals has set up safe production facilities to make its capsules and kratom powder. The Kratom available through this brand is divided into numerous strains. In fact, this brand has one of the widest varieties of strains of Kratom in the market.
Despite the large quantities in which these products are produced, they are all tested by independent labs and sealed safely into GMP-approved packaging before being shipped out for delivery.
Moving onto the website and order placement, Kats botanicals has one of the easiest processes for kratom purchase, with a user-friendly and easy-to-navigate website. You won't find any trouble buying Kratom from this brand even if you've never placed an online order.
Although Kats Botanicals is last on our list of best kratom vendors, it is a well-loved and reputed brand in the industry. You may have already heard its name if you have previously purchased kratom products or if someone you know is a frequent user. Customer's rarely have anything bad to say about the Kratom sold by this brand, and if you choose to buy from Kats Botanicals, you will have no issues either.
Highlights
Free shipping for orders over $100
Money-back guarantee on all products
Safe and authentic production and sale of kratom products
Pros
Customer Satisfaction and money-back guarantee
Third-Party lab test reports are available
Excellent customer service and reviews
The website contains helpful information about Kratom
Cons
Lab tests can only be accessed after a purchase is made
=> Click here to visit the official website “Kats Botanicals”
How We Created This List Of Best Kratom Vendors To Purchase Kratom Online?
It is reasonable to be curious about how we created this list because Kratom is not a product that should be advertised without a complete understanding of it. We skimmed through piles of data to find the best kratom brands in the market so you can have the safest experience when consuming Kratom.
Third-Party Lab Tests
Kratom is a drug that has been high in demand for the past few years. Due to consumer demand, there have been instances of unsafe production and sale of Kratom in the market. We want you to avoid such sites and would like for you to have access to the safest and most reputable companies.
A trademark for transparency and healthy production is when a brand openly shows its production procedures and third-party lab tests to all its users. There is no discrimination on this basis; the test results will be available to you on the brand websites that you access.
Checking for lab testing was extremely important because we needed to ensure the brand could be trusted. These tests provide a sense of authenticity for the brands on our list that others simply do not have.
Costs
The price for Kratom varies according to its weight in grams. The general price range for 30 grams to 1 kilogram of kratom is $6 - $240+. Some of the reasons why the cost of Kratom is high is due to the quantity, quality, delivery, and strain of the product. A few of the strains are cheaper, and of course, some companies will be more than willing to provide Kratom at cheaper prices or at discounts.
The varied price range means that this drug can be easily accessed by a lot of people nationwide. We took the prices into deep consideration when choosing the brands to promote in our article because we want you to have a reliable and affordable choice in that matter.
Brand Reputation
Kratom vendors have had to work hard to maintain their reputation in the market. The drug is an enjoyable experience for many people, but it has side effects that make people wary of using it. Moreover, there is production and sale of unsafe kratom strains that can be harmful to consume.
The brands on our list of the best kratom vendors work under strict integrity and transparency. You can know all there is to know about Kratom's production, extraction, and consumption on the brand websites.
The popularity of a brand is reflective of the quality of Kratom it provides, so we have chosen the most prevalent and effective kratom vendors for our list.
Customer Reviews
Reviews and ratings are the correct way to find out the truth about kratom brands. You won’t know how effective and useful a brand is until you read the reviews provided by people who have already used the product.
Through customer reviews of kratom vendors, we found the causes of praise and the issues people have with Kratom. We decided to choose the brands that have shown remarkable progress over the years in the production and sale of Kratom. We couldn't avoid the few cons here and there, but the overall judgment by customers of the brands on this list is very well-received.
What Should You Consider When Buying 100% Organic Kratom?
Now that you have processed the brand reviews of kratom vendors, we would like for you to take into consideration the following factors before you make a purchase. Remember, these factors can affect you financially and physically, so you should read through them carefully to avoid being scammed or negatively affected.
Dosage
Checking the dosage of any drug you take is the foremost step you need to take. Kratom, in high quantities, can be unsafe for consumption, but some people who have been using it can, over time, increase their dosage. However, if you are a beginner to buy Kratom and use it, you should make sure to start small.
Research the kratom capsules or powder thoroughly, no matter which brand you choose to buy it from. The dosage instructions and other ingredient details should be listed on the packaging or on the website of the brand. If you find any discrepancies or absence of information, you should refrain from purchasing Kratom from that particular brand.
Lab Testing
Lab testing, as mentioned before, provides a safety shield for people who want to use Kratom or any other drug. Lab testing is crucial even with more generalized products such as CBD.
It is not enough for a brand to simply display its third-party lab test; it is also important for you to read through it. Additives, hazardous doses, and unsafe production can all be spotted in a lab test, so you should remember to skim through the tests carefully.
Quality
Kratom's quality depends on the company's manufacturing process and the freshness of the Kratom itself. Since the drug is derived from Mitragyna Speciosa, it is found in a herbal form, and it can be chewed, taken as a capsule, or mixed in with drinks in its powdered form.
You wouldn't be able to judge the quality or effectiveness of Kratom before you actually consume it, but user reviews are a safe way to have a certain assessment of a brand’s kratom quality before you purchase.
Health
One of the primary factors you need to consider is your own health. You know better than anyone else what your tolerance levels are and how the mentioned side effects will harm you, so you should be wary of consumption. If you are in doubt about the safety of using this drug, you should ask a health professional for advice.
Strains
Since Kratom is native to Southeast Asia, the kratom plant is often imported from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and other regions. The strains from each region are different due to carried growing and harvesting conditions.
The strength and effectiveness of the Kratom you use will depend on the strain that it is. The Maeng Da Kratom is known to be one of the strongest strains of Kratom in the market, while the Bali Kratom is the most affordable one. Such differences are stark between all the strains that different brands offer.
You should thoroughly research the strain your choice of kratom vendor is offering before you decide on a final purchase. It is absolutely necessary to look into strains so that you do not have to face undesired side effects or issues.
Costs
Affordability is a barrier in this industry which keeps people from accessing and consuming Kratom easily. The price range for low doses may be cheaper if you are looking for a new experience, but higher doses and bulk supply come at a hefty price. If there is no discount offer for high doses of Kratom, then your wallet may suffer for it!
You should assess the prices of various brands carefully before making your ultimate decision for a kratom vendor.
Customer Reviews
As mentioned before, customer reviews can be a pathway to finding out the quality and effectiveness of a brand, as well as the diligence with which it treats its customers. If there is any lacking in the overall production and supply of Kratom by a brand, then you will find a review that says such.
A negative review can badly affect a business's reputation, but it can help you avoid such harmful companies. The brands on our list have been chosen according to their positive reviews, but you should always skim through these ratings to keep up with new developments or changes within the brand.
Personal research is strongly encouraged when it comes to the purchase of Kratom. Do not buy the substance from any brand without confirming that it is authentic, tested, reliable, and safe to consume.
Kratom Vendors: FAQs
We hope to have cleared up your confusion regarding kratom vendors in the brand reviews above, but you may need answers to some basic questions regarding the substance. We have tried our best to provide you with the right answers below.
Q1. What is Kratom?
Kratom, a member of the coffee family, is a drug derived from the Mitragyna Speciosa tree, which is native to Southeast Asia. Kratom is a preference for people who are trying to treat opioid addictions, and it has mood-enhancing effects, which many people enjoy. Asian countries have used it for many years, but its rise in the US markets is recent.
Q2. What is Kratom used for?
Kratom is the drug most effective in dealing with and treating opioid addictions. When the dosage is low, this drug can make people feel spirited and motivated to work. As the dosage increases, people can find themselves experiencing pain relief and euphoric sentiments. For many people, this is also helpful in inducing sleep and dealing with insomnia.
In some cases, Kratom has been known to relieve anxiety, and it also works as a stimulant for men if they require it.
Q3. What are the risks of taking Kratom?
Kratom can be at times risky due to some of its negative side effects. If consumed in low doses, the mild high and energy boost will hit and fade eventually, but if you suddenly increase your dosage, it may cause extreme side effects for many people. If you experience any of the following side effects, you should consult a doctor or health professional immediately:
Nausea
Hallucinations
Aggression
Trouble Breathing
Liver damage
Death (in the case of overdose)
Q4. Are there retail outlets to buy kratom products?
Since Kratom can be used in several ways (including with tea), you can find the product in retail outlets for bars, smoke shops, or local head shops. However, the substance is more popularly sold online through various kratom vendors.
Q5. Is Kratom legal to consume?
There is no national regulation for Kratom, but a few states have taken precautionary measures to ban this substance. Unfortunately, if you live in any of these states, such as Arkansas, Alabama, or Vermont, you won't be able to buy the products promoted on our list of kratom vendors.
Q6. How does Kratom work or take effect?
Kratom produces side effects similar to the use of opioids and is often used to treat addictions in the same regard. The main chemical, mitragynine, breaks down into 7-hydroxymitragynine, which stimulates such effects on the mind and body. These compounds activate mu-opioid receptors, but the result is only a shadow of using any proper opioid.
Q7. Is it unsafe for anyone to consume Kratom?
It's not safe for many people to consume Kratom, particularly those who have health issues or are expecting mothers. Admittedly, these people are the ones who could benefit most from the effects of kratom and experience pain relief, but the negative side effects are too harmful even to consider consumption.
Mostly, Kratom is safely administered for people dealing with opioid addiction as it is a less severe drug. Using unsafe or unhygienically Kratom produced in high quantities can be deadly for anyone.
Q8. Can Kratom be detected on drug tests?
A high dosage of Kratom can be easily detected on a drug test, so it is not recommended to take any before a drug screening. Surprisingly enough, this drug does in fact have some addictive qualities, but not with the same severity as opioids.
Q9. In what form can I consume Kratom?
Kratom can be ingested in many forms depending on your preferences, availability, and accessibility. The most popular forms of Kratom's various strains are dry leaves or crushed/powdered leaves. Commercially, the powder form is more popular, and it can be put in tea as well as other drinks. You can also take a spoonful of powder and then drink water or juice over it to consume Kratom. The substance is also available in powder form.
Q10. Are kratom capsules better than the powder?
Kratom capsules are easier to consume than powder, requiring you to take it with some liquid, like in tea. You can consume powder with a spoon and wash it down with water, but if you want to enjoy the experience more, you will have to add it to some other drink. Capsules generally take a longer time to kick in with the effects.
It depends entirely on your preferences of consumption, whether you like kratom capsules or powders more.
Q11.How long will Kratom affect my body after I take it?
Kratom's effectiveness doesn't just depend on the number of grams you take. Your body weight, BMI, and gender can also play a role. Moreover, your health plays a strong role in this process. If you don't have a strong immune system, then Kratom will affect you faster. As for how long it will affect you is debatable. Generally, Kratom can leave your system in a week or so if you take normal doses as a healthy individual.
Q12. What are the best kratom vendors or brands online?
The judgment of which brand is the absolute best kratom vendor is dependent on what you want from your experience in the first place. There are certain ways in which a company can be superior to others objectively, such as customer service and delivery procedures. The quality, quantity, and effectiveness of these brands can only be judged by users themselves.
Here is how we have categorized our list of the best kratom vendors:
Super Speciosa – Overall Best Producer and Supplier of Kratom
Kratom Spot – Highest Quality of Kratom Products
Klarity Kratom – Best Wholesale Provider of Kratom Capsules & Powders
Golden Monk – Best Supplier of Kratom from Recreational Purposes
Kats Botanicals – Highly Reputable and Authentic Supplier of Kratom
Conclusion: Top Places For Quality Kratom Strains & Products In Bulk
Buying Kratom is not a decision that can be made lightly. You need to consider many factors and evaluate a brand's position in the market very carefully before deciding whether it is a viable choice or not. Moreover, you need to know the side effects and consequences of using Kratom before you choose to take it.
Although herbal, this substance is used primarily to treat opioid addiction, so you should research the effects and importance of the products before taking them. If you take it in limited amounts from safe and reliable sources, you should have no trouble consuming it.
We hope you can find and use genuine products through our list of the best kratom vendors of 2023. Good luck!
