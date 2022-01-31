Sponsored content provided by Rad Revenue
Are you tired of munching on the same old cannabinoid gummies? With so many delta-9 and delta-8 products around, it is harder than ever to find the right product with a unique taste and texture.
Additionally, the quality gap between synthetic cannabinoids and naturally occurring compounds is narrowing. Education and awareness are rising rapidly, making cannabis the hot topic of the 21st century.
It is time for you to try HHC (hexahydrocannabinol) and discover what so many cannabis connoisseurs already have. Products containing HHC are like nothing you have experienced before, and in fact, they are the next generation of legal weed.
So far, the range of new HHC products that taste amazing and really get you high is quite limited. Also, despite being relatively confident in their CBD knowledge, there are people still unfamiliar with the new, alternative cannabinoids on the market.
Therefore, we are here to help. We have done all of the hard work for you by sourcing HHC gummies that are the best in 2022. Read on to learn about HHC and this new range of cannabinoid products that taste better, buzz better, and provide a rather mellow experience.
Top 3 Best HHC Gummies & Edibles of 2022:
Exhale Wellness: Overall Best HHC Edibles on the Market; Editor’s Choice
Delta Extrax: Premium HHC Cannabinoids Online
Diamond CBD: Highly Potent HHC Gummies & Chewables
Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:
#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best HHC Edibles on the Market; Editor’s Choice
Are you stuck with unsatisfying, flavorless cannabinoid products? Fortunately, Exhale Wellness is here to change that. They make some of the most innovative and high-quality natural hemp-based products on the market.
Exhale Wellness has the privilege of being the first brand to launch its HHC-based product line composed of HHC gummy cubes, pre-rolls, flowers, and vape carts. The company is also highly esteemed in the cannabis business due to its CBD and delta-8 THC products.
The company’s mission is to spread the word about HHC and all of the benefits of its excellent HHC products. Exhale Wellness has a wide range of highly effective products that are appealing to a variety of tastes and preferences.
The brand has been referenced in publications like Forbes, the LA Times, the Observer, and the Ministry of Hemp due to its sustainable manufacturing, reliable customer support, and delicious hemp products.
Highlights
Exhale Wellness’ HHC Gummy Cubes let you kick back and enjoy each moment with a new kind of high. The HHC buzz will make you joyful and relaxed, as each gummy contains 25mg of potency. The product comes with 30 gummies in a bottle, so you get 750mg of total HHC content for consumption.
The aesthetically pleasing packaging is filled with gummy cubes of fruity flavors. Just like the CBD and delta-8 THC products from this brand, these gummies are free from animal gelatin, so they are the perfect choice for vegans.
Exhale Wellness sources its hemp from strictly regulated farms in the U.S. Hence, all of the pesticides and GMOs are filtered out from the extract. The company is also well-known for its organic ingredients that are free from any artificial food coloring and flavors.
Moreover, if law compliance concerns you, Exhale Wellness’ HHC gummies are Farm Bill compliant. Besides, the brand sends their gummies out for third-party lab testing to prove their quality and safety. These lab reports are public, and you can check them at any time on the company’s official website.
All in all, Exhale Wellness’ HHC Gummy Cubes are the real deal if you want to enjoy tasty treats full of HHC benefits.
Pros
Highly potent
Vegan-friendly
Fruity flavors
All-natural ingredients
Cruelty-free
Farm Bill compliant
Third-party lab tested
30-day money-back guarantee
Fast, free shipping
Cons
Only available online
Customer Reviews
The product has been recently launched, and there are few reviews on the internet. However, people who tried Exhale Wellness’ HHC Gummy Cubes report feeling an extreme pleasure accompanied by relaxation.
=> Click here to visit the official website of Exhale Wellness
#2. Delta Extrax: Premium HHC Cannabinoids Online
With more than 5,503 certified reviews on the website, Delta Extrax is a brand that many many customers on the internet trust. Delta Extrax is one of the few brands in the cannabis market that provides credible and transparent information to its customers. In fact, the company attaches a list of extensive independent lab reports to the description of every product.
The company also has a ‘learning center’ for its customers and, thus, contributes to the education of people on hemp-related topics. So if delta-8, delta-9, delta-10, THC-0, and THCP are words unknown to you, get your hands on their available materials for quality information.
Apart from this, the Delta Extrax website is quite handy in providing a comfortable user experience and an in-depth FAQ section. Delta Extrax offers Sours Hydro HHC Gummies as a part of its Hydro HHC line, which we will discuss next.
Highlights
Delta Extrax’s fruity flavored new HHC gummies contain a blend of organic and all-natural ingredients. Some of the common ingredients are corn syrup, natural hemp oil, food coloring, leaf wax, pectin, citric acid, and sugar. The bioactive cannabinoids are THC, terpenes, and HHC.
In the pack, you get 25 gummies with 10mg of HHC per piece. The extensive list of third-party lab tests linked to the product proves the brand’s credibility. The prominent feature of this cannabis company is that it publishes the lab reports of the final product and the raw materials used.
As far as the hemp source is concerned, Delta Extrax’s gummies contain organic hemp obtained from the local farms in the U.S.
Moreover, Delta Extrax is dedicated and responsive to their customers. They run a rewards program that allows you to unlock exciting perks on account making, earning points, and referring to others.
Overall, these gummy cubes are the best for people who want to please their taste buds by chewing a sweet gummy with a sour kick.
Pros
Tasty fruity flavors
Third-party lab tested
Less than 0.3% THC
Secure ordering
Highly affordable
Organic ingredients
Non-GMO hemp
15% off on subscription
Cons
Free shipping not offered
No return policy
Customer Reviews
Delta Extrax’s Sour Hydro HHC Gummies brings the benefits of HHC and THC just beyond expectations. In the product’s review section, you can read verified customer experiences. According to users, the gummies make your body relaxed while you get a moderate high. Apart from the unique and yummy flavor, their fast-acting potential is another reason to love them.
=> Click here to visit the official website of Delta Extrax
#3. Diamond CBD: Highly Potent HHC Gummies & Chewables
Diamond CBD is a renowned brand in the cannabis market that sources its hemp from Colorado and Scandinavia. These areas produce high-quality hemp, free from genetically modified additives, heavy metals, and pesticides.
The company has a versatile range of impressive cannabis products, and Diamond CBD excels in providing every type of CBD product to its customers, from pre-rolls to flowers, gummies, and vape cartridges.
Notably, the company uses the CO2 extraction method to isolate cannabinoids from hemp, a technique that provides considerably pure extracts of CBD in a safe way.
So, when you buy Diamond CBD’s Artisan HHC Cube Gummies, you can rest assured you are getting nothing more than pure and delightful treats.
Highlights
Diamond CBD’s HHC gummies are handcrafted and induce the perfect buzz every time you chew them. These gummies have a staggering high potency due to the 1,250mg of HHC concentration. The package comes with 50 gummies, so you get to consume 25mg of HHC in a single gummy cube on the go.
Another outstanding feature of these high-quality gummies is that they are infused with a natural hemp-derived cannabinoid. Apart from the potency they offer, Diamond CBD’s HHC gummies come in funky red, blue, yellow, and green colors when you choose the Tropical Mix flavor. Plus, the company offers six additional flavors, including Blueberry, Fruit Punch, Fruity Mix, Mango, Pineapple, and Watermelon.
On the company’s website, you will find detailed product descriptions of these quality products and gummies that will help you learn more and educate yourself on the properties of this product. Diamond CBD is transparent about its sustainable manufacturing process, which is clear from the lab sheet attached on the product page.
These tropical-flavored gummy cubes are pure from contaminants and contain a delta-9 THC concentration lesser than 0.3%. In addition, you will be happy to know that the company offers not only free shipping but free two-day express shipping. However, to avail of this offer, you must shop at least $100 worth of products from their website. Apart from convenient exchanges, you can also avail of Diamond CBD’s 30-day return policy if you receive a damaged product.
Pros
Variety of fruity flavors
1,250mg of HHC per bottle
Third-party lab tested
Free from pesticides and artificial flavors
Natural, hemp-derived HHC
Free, two-day express delivery over $100
30-day return policy
Easy exchanges and returns
Cons
High price compared to other brands
Customer Reviews
Like Diamond CBD’s other products, their Artisan HHC Gummies have been a hit since their launch. The customers love the perfect blend of tropical flavors and how these best-quality gummies melt in the mouth while producing a soft body high.
=> Click here to visit the official website of Diamond CBD
How We Chose the Best HHC Gummies of 2022
You must be curious about what led us to research HHC, the new cannabinoid on the market. While the rest of the internet talks about the delta-8 and delta-9, we wanted to leave a mark by spreading the word about this euphoric compound.
Since not many brands have launched HHC-based products, it was pretty challenging for us to hand-pick the best ones. Nevertheless, we checked one brand after another in search of the HHC product lines that deliver what they claim.
Also, we ensured to cross-reference each brand according to proper criteria developed by our editors. We included the following benchmarks as a priority.
Brand Reputation
Although new brands are initiating with the novel cannabinoid formulas and traditional ones, one of the main determinants was the brand’s authenticity.
Some of the brands that emerged on the hemp market lacked years of experience. However, we preferred the brands that have been around for decades selling delta-8, delta-9, and other related products. This way, we could vouch for the reputation and transparency a specific brand holds towards its customers worldwide.
Manufacturing Process
When we verified the expertise and years of experience a cannabis brand should hold, we moved forward to the manufacturing practices. HHC derives from hemp, thus we needed to know the origin during characterization.
While the extraction method makes the difference, the sustainable process and the final product packaging were also the factors that we did not neglect.
Certificate of Analysis
Our professional team focused on the third-party lab reports of each brand. It is substantial for a cannabis company to send its products for rigorous lab tests in independent laboratories rather than testing them out in their own lab in order to confirm the credibility and the quality.
Although HHC is a novel compound, there are no proper lab tests put in place for it yet. Most of the HHC certificates are composed of information that might be challenging to understand and only show the cannabinoid potency results.
However, we looked for brands who had Certificates of Analysis on their other products. The lab reports also speak for the purity of the final product and every ingredient used in the manufacturing.
Therefore, we excluded the brands that were not transparent about hemp products and did not publish the lab reports on their website for the public.
Customer Feedback
We know that HHC products have hit the market not long ago. Still, we did not ignore the customer testimonials of these products. There were mixed customer reviews, as some people felt the difference between HHC and other cannabinoid gummies, and some did not.
Even so, the overall customer feedback of the HCC gummies on our list was positive.
Buying Guide for Beginners – Best HHC Gummy Edibles & HHC Products of the Hemp Industry
Discovering new products and strains in the cannabinoid community can be overwhelming. With so many options to choose from, it is tough to know where to look. This is especially true if you are looking for some of the new products of the cannabis industry.
Still, you have to do enough research on your end to be sure of the product’s high-quality and the promising effects. To save your time, we outlined some crucial factors that you should never overlook.
Extraction Technique
HHC is not a naturally occurring compound in high levels, but it converts chemically from CBD, delta-9 THC, and delta-8 THC. Thus, researchers characterize it as a semi-synthetic cannabinoid formulated in a lab.
While the CBD and THC variants are employed to manufacture HHC, you must note the methods used to extract these cannabinoids. Different brands opt for different extraction techniques, resulting in cannabinoid extracts with varying potencies and benefits.
Furthermore, the extraction method contributes to the purity of the final product. Thus, a wise cannabis user would always get a product with the highest purity. On that note, you should know that many HHC producers do not disclose the exact manufacturing process.
Third-Party Lab Tests
As a general rule of thumb, you must only buy cannabis products that have passed independent lab testing. HHC is present in minute concentrations in the marijuana plant. As we have mentioned before, its production in the laboratories elevates the risks due to its semi-synthetic nature.
The brands that pursue their cannabis products with lab testing can check the exact amount of HHC present in their products. Consequently, you get a clear idea of the HHC amount along with the total concentration of THC.
By looking at the third-party lab reports offered by the brands, you can verify the presence or absence of heavy metals, pesticides, mycotoxins, or residual solvents.
Cannabinoid Concentration
Most HHC products on the market have relatively high concentrations of cannabinoids, with a 90% HHC content to be a stunning potency. Some of the important cannabinoids mixed with the HHC are non-intoxicating CBD.
If a product has a blend of HHC and CBD, it will deliver therapeutic effects instead of a psychoactive high, as opposed to HHC alone.
Terpenes
Some HHC-based products like vape carts and flowers have terpenes. Due to the presence of terpenes, certain forms of cannabis cause stimulation, and some make you feel sleepy.
If you want a relaxing feel out of your HHC product, look for indica terpenes in the ingredient list. While sativa terpenes would give an energizing high, a hybrid HHC terpenes blend will produce a soothing and stimulating effect.
FAQs: HHC Gummies & HHC Cannabinoids
Q1. What is HHC exactly?
HHC is a shorthand for hexahydrocannabinol. It is a semi-synthetic compound formulated in the laboratory using naturally occurring cannabinoids. Generally, HHC is a hydrogenated THC covering a set of THC derivative compounds.
HHC is present in trace quantities in the pollen and seeds of the marijuana plant. Therefore, it is hard to extract and distill it for product formation. What differentiates it from other cannabinoids is its specific psychoactive effects. As compared to vaping other cannabinoids, HHC vapes produce instant mind-altering effects.
Q2. What is the legal status of HHC?
The legality of HHC compounds compared to other cannabinoids is not crystal clear. The cannabis derivation from CBD and THC renders it federally legal, but the government has not legalized it at a federal level as a THC variant. However, if we talk about the 2018 Farm Bill, HHC is legal under a 0.3% delta-9 THC concentration. The bill’s statement legalizes hemp isomers and derivatives.
Many U.S. states have enforced their own laws regarding synthetic cannabinoids. Therefore, states that have outlawed delta-8 THC may also ban HHC products.
Before buying any HHC product, you must check whether your state laws legalize consuming HHC.
Q3. How safe is HHC?
Due to its recent incorporation in cannabis products, not much research has been conducted on HHC yet. For this cause, you must approach this cannabinoid with caution due to its unknown short and long-term effects.
Furthermore, most laboratories are not prepared for proper testing of HHC, but only some provide lab reports. Third-party lab reports provided by the company make you understand the product’s safety easily.
Q4. Do HHC gummies produce euphoric highs?
HHC is famous for its fast-acting psychoactive properties. HHC cannabinoids are different from THC. They interact with your brain and stimulate it in different ways, which translates to a unique experience on its own. Each person’s brain is different, thus the varying reaction to these alternative cannabinoids.
Many users experience not only euphoric highs but also muscle relaxation. Since the HHC is a derivative of CBD and THC, it might produce anti-inflammatory effects as well.
Conclusion – Best HHC Gummies & HHC Edibles
Exploring new cannabinoids can be a hit-or-miss ordeal. If you are a cannabis enthusiast, you would surely like to test the new cannabinoids booming in the market.
If you are like us and want to delve into the buzzing excitement that HHC gummies provide, you will love the brands we have picked with due diligence.
The HHC cannabinoid is a novel compound that recently emerged in the cannabis space. In order to get the full picture of this compound, we have mentioned its pros and cons. Browsing thoroughly through the internet, we selected the best HHC gummies and presented you with a line of premium products. However, in case you want to explore further, make sure you inform yourself on the specific brand and take all of the significant factors and criteria into consideration.
Finally, do not forget to follow the recommended dose for these products, as the safety of this new compound is yet not crystal clear. Also, checking with the cannabis brand for legit third-party lab tests should be your top priority.
