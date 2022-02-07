Sponsored content provided by Rad Revenue
Have you tried the latest addition to the growing range of CBD products? You might have tried various CBD, delta-8, and THC products. But now, there is another exciting new cannabinoid on the market — HHC.
HHC is short for hexahydrocannabinol and is a simplified form of THC or delta-9. Like THC, HHC is also a psychoactive compound and can cause a ‘high’ feeling. We are seeing new and innovative ways of consuming cannabinoids, and HHC vape carts are the latest addition and are growing in popularity.
With so many products to choose from, it is not easy knowing which ones are the best. Therefore, we have made a list and thoroughly reviewed the best HHC carts available to buy. Our detailed guide will help you decide which high-quality HHC cart is best for you.
Top HHC Brands To Buy HHC Carts In 2022:
After thorough online research, we carefully picked the following four HHC brands that sell the best HHC carts:
Exhale Wellness – Overall Best HHC Vape Cartridge, Editor’s Choice
Hollyweed CBD – Most Potent HHC Vape Carts, Runner Up
Delta Extrax – Premium-Quality Hexahyrdocannabinol Carts
Diamond CBD – Full Spectrum HHC Vape Cartridges
#1. Exhale Wellness– Overall Best HHC Vape Cartridge, Editor’s Choice
Exhale Wellness has branched out from various CBD products to HHC. The company understands the needs of CBD lovers and has become the first brand to introduce HHC-based products. As a result, Exhale Wellness offers a variety of HHC products, including vape carts, pre-rolls, and gummies.
The brand uses green manufacturing methods to create its CBD products, and it believes nature helps in bringing out healing solutions for health and wellness. Due to its unique and effective products, Exhale Wellness has been featured by various publications, including the Observer, Forbes, Ministry of Hemp, and the LA Times. The brand's latest line of HHC products will make your hemp experience more exciting.
The HHC vape cartridge by Exhale Wellness is a disposable vape cart packed with flavoring and distillate. It is attached to vape batteries, and you can inhale to enjoy the flavor. They are portable, and each vape cart allows you to take 200 to 400 puffs.
Highlights
Premium Hardware: Exhale Wellness uses high-quality CCELL hardware for its HHC products. The HHC cart consists of ceramic heating coils and contains a combination of terpenes and 95% HHC distillate only. The balanced formulation of compounds allows you to feel an excellent euphoric high.
Supercritical CO2 Extraction Method: The company uses the advanced CO2 extraction method for formulating its products. This method uses a high-pressure, low-temperature technique that extracts the compound and preserves its constituents. It is the cleanest way to extract cannabinoids from hemp.
Three Different Flavors: The HHC cart by Exhale Wellness is currently available in three different flavors, including Purple Space, Pineapple Express, and Sour Candy. The flavors come in 1ml vape carts, and they do not contain any MCT, PEG, VG, or PG oils.
Third-Party Lab Tests: The company conducts rigorous tests to ensure its products contain no contaminants like pesticides or harmful metals. It also conducts third-party lab tests and makes the reports public to show the purity and safety of the HHC products.
High Potency: The carts have a high potency of HHC. According to the company, the carts are incredibly powerful. The strength of these HHC carts comes from the extraction of phytocannabinoids.
Pros
30-day money-back guarantee
95% HHC and 5% terpenes
Third-party lab tested
Three unique flavors
Cruelty-free HHC carts
Organic hemp
High-quality hardware
Cons
Only available online
Customer Reviews
There are no customer reviews yet since Exhale Wellness has only recently introduced HHC vape carts. However, if we compare other CBD products by Exhale Wellness, there are many positive customer reviews. Whether it is customer service, quality, or blends, the brand has always lived up to the expectations of its customers.
=> Click here to visit the official website of Exhale Wellness
#2. Hollyweed CBD– Most Potent HHC Vape Carts, Runner Up
Hollyweed CBD is another well-known brand that offers a variety of HHC carts. Its CBD products are available at a reasonable price, and they do not compromise on quality. Hollyweed brings health and wellness to CBD lovers with its natural and high-quality products.
The HHC vape carts are a new addition to the company's CBD product line. Since the company has years of experience in the cannabis industry, people trust them for reliable and safe products. The brand uses the most advanced and the cleanest CO2 extraction method for extracting hemp. Furthermore, the company works with farmers in Colorado to cultivate the purest quality hemp that maintains the required HHC cannabinoid potency.
Hollyweed CBD offers a variety of CBD products, and their HHC vape carts are also making waves among CBD enthusiasts. They also provide lab reports for people who wish to check the safety and reliability of the products.
Highlights
Three Different Strains: Hollyweed CBD offers three strains, including Candy Skies, Tropical Express, and Venice Haze. The carts have a balanced combination of HHC distillate blended with natural terpenes. The fruity flavors give your taste buds a treat and may provide health benefits.
Natural and Organic: The company makes sure its HHC carts are free from harmful ingredients. Therefore, it uses only 100% natural and organic ingredients. The hemp used in these HHC carts is also taken from reliable sources. Additionally, the vape carts are non-GMO, dairy-free, and gluten-free.
Transparency: The company places a lot of importance on transparency, as it includes lab test reports and product information on its website. You can visit the website to see the product’s Certificate of Analysis and lab test reports. Also, there are informative blogs to read and find out more about hemp-derived products.
Relaxing and Calming: The HHC vape carts offered by Hollyweed CBD may provide a relaxing and calming feeling. In most cases, you may feel a lightness and calmness minutes after puffing the carts. The euphoric feeling may help relieve stress, anxiety, and depression.
Pros
High potency
Made with natural and organic ingredients
Free and fast shipping
U.S.-sourced hemp
Fruity and delicious flavor
30-day money-back guarantee
Cons
Only 900mg carts available
Available online only
Customer Reviews
Hollyweed CBD's affordable and natural products are admired by lots of customers. There are only a few reviews for the HHC carts since they are new to the market. However, most of its customers are satisfied when it comes to the company's overall reviews.
=> Click here to visit the official website of Hollyweed CBD
#3. Delta Extrax– Premium-Quality Hexahyrdocannabinol Carts
Delta Extrax, previously known as Delta Effex, is well-known for creating high-quality products, including THC-0, delta-8, and delta-10. The company has recently launched its HHC product range. The brand was one of the delta-8 and delta-10 product pioneers, and it is now following the same path for creating HHC vape carts.
Furthermore, the brand is committed to providing a healthy and high-quality way for people to enjoy the effects of marijuana. It is a good brand that makes the safest and most potent HHC products. The products also differ in strains, consumption, and other features.
Delta Extrax focuses on the therapeutic properties of HHC and has developed a firm grip on the cannabis market. It is one of the most reliable and popular brands, as it makes potent products with a well-balanced proportion of the compound.
Highlights
Premium Quality: One of the main reasons people choose Delta Extrax's HHC carts is that they are high quality. The company uses high-quality oil in its vape carts, making them more effective and very potent.
Unique Design: Delta Extrax has a high-quality cart which is a unique selling point of the company. If you are new to HHC carts, you will love the excellent design. The carts are available in three variants — Blue Widow, Cherry Pie, and Straw Nanna Ocho.
Pre-Filled Carts: The Delta Extrax HHC carts come prefilled with cannabis oil. Therefore, there is no need to spend time refilling the HHC carts. It is convenient and makes using the carts hassle-free.
Discounts and Offers: The brand offers numerous deals and offers on its products. If you are a first-time buyer, you will get a 15% discount on your first purchase. The shipping time is also short, and you can easily track your package to know when it will arrive.
Pros
93% HHC distillate and terpenes
Discounts for email subscriptions
Excellent brand reputation
Transparent about lab tests
Product-specific COAs
Potent HHC carts
Attractive designs
Plant-based
Cons
Shipping is not free
Customer Reviews
The customer reviews for Delta Extrax HHC carts are positive. Moreover, many customers admire the design of the carts and appreciate the premium-quality HHC vapes. The Delta Extrax carts are also popular among customers because of their flavors.
=> Click here to visit the official website of Delta Extrax
#4. Diamond CBD– Full Spectrum HHC Vape Cartridges
Diamond CBD has years of experience in the field and has a good reputation for delivering healthy and safe CBD products to its customers. They have a wide variety of CBD products available, and the company claims to get hemp extracts from farms in Scandinavia, Colorado, and Kentucky. Their hemp plants are monitored carefully and are cultivated to preserve as many cannabinoids as possible.
The company offers an excellent HHC product line named Artisan. The Artisan HHC vape carts feature a variety of strains and are considered the most relaxing on the market. Although Diamond CBD is not a new company, it has adapted well to produce new hemp products. Furthermore, the company provides a Certificate of Analysis for its products on its website, making it more reliable.
The Artisan HHC vape carts offered by Diamond CBD are the purest and safest ones available on the market. Therefore, it is a famous brand among HHC enthusiasts.
Highlights
Experienced Team: Diamond CBD has a professional and experienced team of scientists, cultivators, and researchers. The knowledge and expertise of the group is visible in the premium-quality CBD products. The company does advanced research before coming up with a new product.
May Provide Pain Relief: The Grape Ape vape cart has a soothing effect. HHC is an indica-dominant strain, so it may provide pain and stress relief. Although CBD products are not a direct cure for illnesses, you can use them for possible relief purposes.
Flexible Packaging: The Artisan HHC vape carts are beautifully designed and carefully packed. The products are packaged well to avoid damage during shipping and delivery. They arrive sealed and stored correctly with airtight shock-absorbing bags.
Delightful Taste: The HHC vape carts have an excellent taste and are available in several flavors. They are packed with proprietary HHC extract blend and natural cannabis derived terpenes to give you a euphoric high.
Pros
Strict supervision of CBD production processes
Experienced team of scientists and researchers
Third-party lab tested
Free shipping on orders over $100
Variety of strains to choose from
User-friendly website
Cons
Only available online
Customer Reviews
Although the Artisan HHC vape carts are new to the market, they have satisfied customers. Some customers claim the Grape Ape flavor of the HHC vape cart has helped them relieve stress and anxiety. Customers have also stated the Artisan vape carts have helped treat insomnia.
=> Click here to visit the official website of Diamond CBD
How We Made This List Of Full Spectrum HHC Carts Online?
With interest picking up fast on HHC, various brands are coming up with products. However, it is easy to get lost in the mix when you do not know much about the market trends. Therefore, we followed specific criteria to choose the best brands on the market for our list.
First, we did extensive online research and evaluated various CBD brands based on brand reputation, third-party lab tests, legality, and cannabinoid breakdown. Next, we removed the brands from our list that did not meet our selection criteria.
There were so many brands that were not up to the mark. Thus, we kept on reducing the number of brands on our list. In the end, we were left with the four best brands that offer high-quality HHC carts.
What We Looked For:
We considered the following factors while reviewing the best HHC cart providers on the market.
Brand Reputation: Since HHC is new on the cannabis market, it was challenging for us to consider the reputation of the newer brands. Therefore, we considered only those brands with experience that have been in the hemp industry for some time. We did not want to take risks, so we reviewed the most reputable brands in this regard.
Independent Lab Testing: When it comes to third-party lab testing of products, it shows a lot about the brand and its transparency. Companies that test their products through third-party labs provide pure and high-quality products. Therefore, our team looked at the third-party lab test reports of all the brands we reviewed in this article. We made sure the brands selling HHC follow FDA guidelines as well.
Extraction Methods: CBD brands use different techniques and strategies to extract cannabinoids. HHC is present in small concentrations in CBD and is a natural compound. Therefore, the HHC compound is mixed with other strains while the manufacturers process it in the laboratories. To ensure high-quality products, companies use the CO2 extraction method. It is the most advanced way of extraction, as it produces the purest products with no solvents.
Legality: HHC is legal in almost all states in the U.S. HHC is made using a chemical extraction process from cannabinoids that are already recognized under the current legislation. However, some brands might not follow the FDA standards for extracting hemp and creating HHC carts. Therefore, we selected only those brands that strictly follow the guidelines and legal requirements provided by the FDA.
Factors to Consider Before Buying HHC Vape Carts
A lot of research and evaluation goes into choosing the best HHC vape carts. With such a variety of brands and products on the market, knowing what to look for when buying the best HHC carts is essential. We have compiled a list of factors you should consider to make an informed decision. Here are the factors to look out for:
Third-Party Lab Testing
The most crucial factor to look for when choosing CBD products is their third-party lab test results. Results from third-party labs provide unbiased and reliable information about the products. A good CBD company has the lab test results of all of its products on its official website. Therefore, make sure you check the independent lab test report of the product you want to purchase.
Ratio of HHC to CBD
An HHC vape cart should have a good balance of distillates and terpenes. It does not need to be high in potency to be an effective product. However, hemp-derived products should have the right blend of compounds and ingredients to provide a balanced effect. You can check the strength of the CBD products by going through the product information and lab test reports. An HHC vape cart with a ratio of 20:1 HHC to CBD will have more psychoactive effects. So, if you are looking for more potent effects, you will need to buy products with a different balance.
Manufacturing Process
HHC vape carts are quickly growing in popularity, and vapers are now more concerned about the reliability and safety of the products. To get the best HHC vape carts, you must ensure the company uses high-quality and advanced manufacturing processes. The CO2 extraction method provides the purest extracts that are free of harmful chemicals, heavy metals, and other solvents.
Cartridge Form
HHC vape carts are available in disposable and non-disposable forms. There are also a couple of brands that offer device-specific cartridges. Therefore, to get the desired product, you must visit the website and check if the cartridge meets your preferences.
Strain Variety
A good strain variety allows the users to choose from multiple flavors, potencies, strengths, and cannabis strains. Strains such as sativa, hybrid, and indica provide different effects. As a result, some people might feel more stimulated with sativa, while others prefer indica. Therefore, it is nice if the company has various strains available so you can choose your preferred one.
FAQs About HHC & HHC Vape Cartridge
Q1. What is HHC?
HHC is the hydrogenated form of THC. It has a longer shelf-life than THC, and it gives the same euphoric effect to the user as delta-8 and delta-10.
Q2. Is HHC safe to use?
Since HHC is a new compound, research is still underway regarding its usage and effects. However, HHC has the same chemical composition and effects as THC, which is considered safe. The side effects of HHC and THC both include dry eyes, lack of concentration, dry mouth, and low blood pressure.
Q3. What is an HHC cartridge?
HHC comes in cartridges or vape carts. These carts are filled with HHC distillate, or synthesized HHC, and are combined with a carrier, which may be a cannabis-derived terpene-rich distillate.
Q4. Is HHC better than delta-8?
Each compound has its benefits. However, hemp-derived HHC is more potent than delta-8 and delta-10. HHC is a hydrogenated compound that readily binds to different receptors, which other CBD products like delta-8 do not do.
Q5. Is there any difference between CBD and HHC vape carts?
The difference between CBD and HHC vape carts is the psychoactive effects. Both have health benefits, but HHC provides a more potent relaxation and euphoria after inhalation. Therefore, HHC vape carts are a good option for people who prefer a euphoric high.
Wrapping Up - Are These HHC Brands Sell High Potenty THC Vape Carts?
HHC carts have proven to be a popular option for CBD enthusiasts, particularly those who prefer a euphoric high. Moreover, HHC carts have also been legalized in most U.S. states. Since HHC has the same medical and psychoactive effects as the illegal compound delta-9, it is a good option for those who cannot access delta-9 products.
HHC vape carts are easy to use and allow you to choose the potency and dosage, making them a popular product. Our list has the best HHC vapes from the most reliable and experienced brands on the hemp market. Therefore, you can confidently pick an HHC vape cart from a brand on this list with all the information at hand.
