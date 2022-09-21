To make ends meet, we all need some financial support at some point in life. If you are struggling with some unexpected expenses, you are far from alone. Almost one-third of the earth’s population has reported declining household income since 2020. The pandemic hit us, and hard for that matter. People started losing jobs, medical bills were piling up, and most importantly, we could not leave our house.
People’s businesses went to the ground, and overall, everyone started losing hope of regaining control over their finances. Once all the savings were gone, individuals began to look for a quick way to obtain a loan. Going to a bank or other financial institution can be a hassle, and the whole process can last about 2 to 3 weeks. After all, what good is emergency cash obtained too late?
The operation becomes much more difficult if individuals have a bad credit score.
For that reason, the online lending platforms for bad credit personal loans became lifesavers and offered people a way out of difficult economic situations. The post-Covid-19 hardship loans are available for people who need financial assistance. Keep reading to learn how these loans work and whether they are eligible for you. We will help you by sorting out your options.
Top 4 Loan Places That Offer Hardship Loans 2022
After losing your job, there may be some sudden medical bills, and you need cash for mortgage or rent payments. Plus, there may be any funeral costs, or your car needs repairing. Whatever your expenses, a loan can greatly help you regain your confidence and financial stability.
If your credit score is bad, all hope is not lost; you may still be eligible for a hardship loan; you just need to put in a little more effort. Borrowers with poor credit scores may apply for an installment loan, also called a hardship loan for bad credit.
After a lot of research and the previously mentioned factors, we selected four platforms from the entire industry that checked every box for a trustworthy and reliable company. These websites work as a bridge between users and lenders and have no say in the terms and conditions of the contract. Without any further ado, the best platforms that offer hardship loans are:
MoneyMutual - Overall Best Hardship Loans for Bad Credit, Editor’s Pick
Bad Credit Loans - Reputable Loan Platform Offering Bad Credit Hardship Loans
CashUSA - Direct Lender Hardship Loans With Low Interest Rates
Personal Loans-Trusted Same Day Loans Platform With Personal Lines of Credit
#1. MoneyMutual - Overall Best Hardship Loans for Bad Credit, Editor’s Pick
MoneyMutual is our first choice. The company has operated as a connector for bad credit score owners and reliable lenders for over a decade. Often referred to as the best platform overall, MoneyMutual considers every individual that struggles with poor credit scores eligible for a loan. The company offers guaranteed approval and collaborates with more than 100 reputable lenders. The platform connects clients with a vast network of lenders that provide people with reasonable APRs and interest rates. Plus, there is no hardship loan effect on people’s credit scores.
Using this platform, you only need to fill out one application form that will be sent to each lender later. Compared to banks and other respectable financial institutions, the application form at this website only requires a couple of minutes of your time. With MoneyMutual, you can ask for personal loan amounts ranging between $200 and $5,000.
In addition, the company allows you to review the rates, terms, amount, and repayment period before you sign any contract. When a lender decides to work with you and make you an offer, you can accept if you like the terms, decline, try your luck elsewhere, or negotiate and get a better offer.
Features
MoneyMutual’s services are free. You can apply for a loan without spending a single penny. The company may offer a solution to your financial struggles and evaluates lenders and loan offers that are most eligible for you based on the provided information in the application form. The platform is open to use, and you are not obligated to accept any offer. If you have limited options regarding your poor credit score, you can try and negotiate the terms of the contract and get a better deal.
If a lender is willing to look past your bad credit score and make you a deal, by accepting, you can receive the funds in your bank account in less than 24 hours. This is a crucial benefit if you need urgent cash for a hospital bill, mortgage payment, vehicle fix, and more.
If your credit score has made other institutions turn down your loan request, MoneyMutual can still be able to help you. The company is not a financing institution but more of a connecting platform. That said, the terms and conditions of every deal are made solely by the third-party lender.
MoneyMutual has no hidden charges, and all the taxation, costs, and terms are presented.
Pros
Best platform overall
Quick turnarounds
More than 100 reliable lenders
Reasonable annual percentage and interest rates
Free service; no hidden charges
No obligation to accept an offer
Straightforward application process
Eligible for bad credit owners
Guaranteed approval
More than a decade of experience
Cons
Unclear screening process
⇒ Visit the Official Website of MoneyMutual
#2. Bad Credit Loans - Reputable Loan Platform Offering Bad Credit Hardship Loans
Our second choice is Bad Credit Loans, a company that was established in 1998 and since then has been able to offer a helping hand to people who suffer from poor credit. Bad Credit Loans is much more than an online lending platform. The company combines peer-to-peer lending platforms, native loans, and lending institutions. This website has managed to stand the test of time and offer hardship loans to many Americans with poor credit scores.
Working just like the previous company on our list, Bad Credit Loans is not a direct financier; instead, the platform works as an intermediate between clients with lousy credit and respectable lenders that can offer them a loan. In addition, the website allows you to gather as much information as you like from different banks and lenders before agreeing on the best possible deal.
Bad Credit Loans is one of the best companies that you can ask for financial help. The platform has more than two million clients and has been operating for more than two decades. As the name suggests, this company can grant your financial wish if you suffer from a bad credit score.
Features
The company offers a wide range of financial services for free. Plus, the brand provides obligation-free rates, and you can decline a deal at any point of uncertainty.
Regardless of the reason behind your loan, it can be for covering some healthcare bills, debt settlement, or auto repairment; Bad Credit Loans can be very beneficial. As we mentioned, this company is not a typical lender-finding platform. The website also offers financial assistance to self-employed people or individuals with a dynamic credit history. Everyone is eligible for a hardship loan through this online lending platform.
As a bonus, the website contains extra educational content like mortgage calculators, reviews, and blogs that can help you make a better loan decision and offer guidance on improving your credit.
The website uses top-notch encryption software that keeps every provided information by the clients safe. This is a great feature because the online lending platforms require a lot of personal and banking data. The platform uses security protocols that meet the legal requirements and prevent unauthorized access.
Because Bad Credit Loans is not a provider but a connecting platform, there are no payback requirements. The website collaborates with multiple reliable lenders that dictate the terms and conditions of your payments. On top of that, most lenders add an extra closing fee and an entrance fee of 1%.
Pros
Respectable company
More than two decades of experience
Eligible for bad credit score borrowers
No collateral is required
Mobile application is available
Secure and safe website
Excellent feedback from customers
Free of cost
A vast network of lenders
Multiple loan options
Extra educational content
Cons
The company is not a direct lender
⇒ Visit the Official Website of BadCreditLoans
#3. CashUSA - Direct Lender Hardship Loans With Low Interest Rates
Continuing our list, CashUSA is an online lending marketplace that successfully connects bad credit borrowers with a network of lenders in America. Being one of the few trustworthy providers of safe hardship loans, CashUSA collaborates with reliable lenders that offer clients the best loans possible.
The company’s massive network of creditors includes tribal and state lenders. The platform offers clients safe and secure services alongside quick and easy loan requests. In addition, you can use the services of CashUSA without spending a single dime.
The platform has been operating for many years and can be referred to as an industry veteran. Arguably the oldest firm in our article, CashUSA allows applicants loan amounts starting from $500 and up to $10,000. Plus, if you have a poor credit score, you are still eligible to apply and obtain a hardship loan, thanks to the firm’s straightforward procedure. If you agree with a lender, the funds will be transferred into your account in less than 24 hours.
The company works swiftly and efficiently to match bad credit score owners with suitable and approved lenders. You must supply accurate personal and banking information in the application form for the best match. The application form is straightforward, safe, and quick. On top of that, there are no application fees.
Features
Using CashUSA for an emergency financial crisis is a great option. With this platform, you can receive the funds quickly after the approval. Whether there is a medical emergency or some other urgent expenses that you need to take care of, the money will be transferred into your account in less than 24 hours. CashUSA is one of the fastest lending platforms because it has been operating for many years and understands the importance of quick turnarounds during a financial emergency.
Since the company is not a direct lender, the economic effects on the loan are solely specified by the lender willing to work with you. CashUSA offers free connecting services and makes a profit by charging the lender a small fee every time a deal is made. The company links clients with specific lenders that can offer hardship loans for poor credit. Given the details that clients provide in the application documentation, the annual percentage and interest rates can vary from lender to lender. Plus, the particular terms and conditions can depend on your eligibility.
Because the application form requires personal and financial information like your name, bank account number, social security number, and email, CashUSA uses software for security measures. The company offers lock-down procedures and encryption that keep each client's personal information safe and secure. That said, only lenders and authorized personnel can access your data.
Pros
Lending industry veteran
A well-respected online lending marketplace
Reasonable interest rates
Loans of up to $10,000
Fast fund transfer
Guaranteed and same-day approvals
Works with a lot of reliable lenders
Encryption system that keeps the personal data of clients safe
No credit check loans
Flexible repayment schedules
Free services
Obligation-free rates
24/7 available customer support
Cons
The benefits are limited to the United States
The approval for hardship loans may take longer
⇒ Visit the Official Website of CashUSA
#4. Personal Loans-Trusted Same Day Loans Platform With Personal Lines of Credit
Our last choice is Personal Loans, a company that, despite your bad credit score, can offer you a loan amount of up to $35,000. The company specializes in personal loans, but it can also provide people with hardship loans, bad credit loans, payday loans, installment loans, and no credit check loans.
We decided to give this company the final spot in our article for many reasons. For example, Personal Loans separates from its competitors by offering larger loan amounts. As we mentioned, this platform can acquire a loan of up to $35,000, which is more than any other online lending marketplace. Personal Loans have been on the market for more than 10 years and have proven to be a lifesaver for people in desperate financial situations. The company can unburden any economic pressure quickly and effectively. Everyone is welcome to apply for a loan on this platform, even bad credit score owners.
The company works with multiple lenders from different states that can offer clients financial assistance without guidance on how to spend the money. People can do what they please with the acquired loan, whether a medical situation, a wedding, vehicle repair, mortgage, debt consolidation, or something else.
Features
This reputable and trustworthy platform has many years of experience. Personal Loans offers free, convenient, and easy services. The company works as a mediator and links borrowers with an extended network of lenders.
If you don’t get any offers from the direct lenders collaborating with the platform, Personal Loans will find another way to offer you a helping hand. For instance, it will connect you with third-party lenders. With such a wide network of lenders, we are confident you can find the most compelling annual percentage rates.
The firm can offer competitive interest and annual percentage rates because it collaborates with many reputable lending partners. The vast network of lenders allows Personal Loans to offer ambitious rates to its customers. Plus, the company ensures that you are linked with an eligible lender based on the provided information and does not waste your time with lenders unsuitable for your financial needs. In addition, the company offers flexibility in the repayment terms, and you can repay your debt in 3 to 72 months.
Most lenders collaborating with this platform know people’s struggles with poor credit and don’t outrageously charge them with sky-high interest rates.
Pros
Safe and secure transactions
Approval within one day
Loans of up to $35,000
Straightforward application process
Repayment schedules from 3 to 72 months
No hidden charges
Many reliable lenders as partners
Reasonable APRs and interest rates
The company is an OLA partner
Higher hardship loans to bad credit score owners
Great customer service
Cons
The minimum loan amount is $1,000
⇒ Visit the Official Website of PersonalLoans
How Did We Make the List For Best Hardship Loans for Bad Credit?
Life is always unpredictable, even if you are a neat person who likes to plan and bag enough savings for the future. Plus, as much as we think we have more stability with a larger savings account, finances are never in our control. If you have a sudden expenditure or an emergency, you may need emergency cash that can be in the palm of your hand immediately.
With that said, what if you have a bad credit score?
The hardship loans and emergency loans both fall into the personal loans category. These loans are perfect for assisting borrowers and helping them through an unanticipated financial situation.
But, the number of online lending platforms that offer bad credit loans has significantly increased in the last two years after the pandemic. Some websites provide genuine help to people to overcome their financial crises. Still, most of this market is filled with companies that like to feed on the vulnerability of people. They ask for sky-high interest rates, collateral, or a set-in-stone repayment period.
For the good news, we spent a significant portion of our time researching and finding the best online platforms to help you obtain a hardship loan. The factors that we considered while analyzing are:
Application process
The drawn-out application process when it comes to hardship loans is, in most cases, necessary. Since the platforms that offer this type of loan operate online, there must be a quick and easy application form. This factor is the first thing that we considered while doing our research. When people face financial difficulties, the whole appliance step must be done quickly and simply. In some scenarios, creditors ask you to fill out the application with details that can take several pages, such as income, name, existing debts, history, credit card bills, and much more.
In our article, you will read about hardship loan providers that offer quick and accessible forms that only require a couple of minutes of your time. Applying for a personal loan was never easier. Plus, the form asks for basic personal and financial information you already know, so there is no reason to go into every drawer possible and read all your special information.
Eligibility requirements
The next crucial thing that we considered is your credit score. The score can be a critical green or red flag that describes your financial stability. Banks and other financial institutions think that because you have a low credit score, you will not manage to return your funds properly. However, the companies we reviewed in our article ensure that individuals with bad credit are not excluded and that everyone is eligible for a loan. Personal loans, payday loans, emergency loans, hardship loans, and installment loans offer everything to individuals with a tough time raising their credit history.
The terms and conditions for the loans in our article are lenient. Some don’t even require a minimum credit score limit, and the lenders only do a soft credit check. The four platforms in our article only ask for you to be older than 18 and capable of making financial decisions, have an active bank account, be a US citizen or permanent resident, and have a stable income.
Loan amount
If you are a bad credit score owner, the lenders from a bank or another financial institution will typically not give you a big loan. Your request for a hardship loan will be most definitely denied. For that purpose, we searched for platforms that collaborate with lenders that can offer at least $1,000. This will provide you with access to more significant credit amounts. Thanks to the larger maximum loan amounts, you can acquire a loan that meets your required funds.
Repayment
The borrowers with good credit scores usually get a pass from banks. Their repayment period is extended because they have confidence in their ability to repay the emergency loan fully and on time. With that in mind, we selected loan companies that are flexible with repayment schedules and better understood individuals who struggle with poor credit scores.
With a great chance of a return, the websites and their partnered lenders on our list give you a long period to repay your loan. The repayment period can be up to seven years.
On the contrary, some creditors offer a fixed payback term of 3 months. For that purpose, we suggest repaying your debt on time, whether it is a personal loan, payday loan, or hardship loan. By paying on time, you can reduce the interest rates and improve your credit score for the future.
Quick fund transfer
Despite offering a quick and easy application form, we will talk about platforms that provide fast turnarounds. This is a huge plus because every individual that tries to apply for a hardship loan usually needs the money as quickly as possible. Waiting for approval and transferring the funds if you ask a bank for a loan can take several weeks. The online lending organizations we selected offer hardship loans to those with terrible credit and transfer the funds within 24 hours. In addition, the cash will be transferred directly into your bank account without any additional procedures.
Network of lenders
The online lending platforms that offer hardship, emergency, installment, and payday loans online cannot directly lend you the money. These websites only work as a bridge between the borrowed and reliable lenders that can offer them financial help. Once the connection is made, the companies have no say in the terms and conditions of the deal. The lender solely dictates the requirements.
For that purpose, we selected platforms that have been in business for over a decade, and in that period, they started collaborating with multiple lenders. A vast network of lenders means much more options for individuals with poor credit scores. The one application form is sent to each lender in the company’s network. This allows the companies to advertise guaranteed approval because no matter how bad your credit history is, one lender will be interested in working with you and making you an offer.
Interest and annual percentage rates
Last but not least, the catch of the whole operation. When people who struggle with bad credit scores find out about online lending platforms, they immediately assume that the interest rates are high. After learning about the platforms and reading about the quick application process that does not require you to leave the house, the immediate funds' transfer, the guaranteed approval, everything is in people’s favor. But, when it comes to the interest rates, this is the compensation for a bad credit score.
The platforms offer higher annual percentage rates than banks or other financial institutions. But, we are here to educate you and explain that the rates don’t have to be sky high.
The platforms that we selected offer reasonable interest and annual percentage rates. In the bad credit world, average rates are between 5% and 35%. Based on your requested amount and the stability of your income, you can choose a loan that is the most suitable for you. Plus, the platforms offer an option where you can compare the interest rates and make a more knowledgeable decision.
Lending Guide : Can you get a hardship loan with bad credit?
Researching the Internet for platforms that safely offer hardship loans can be a daunting and time-consuming job. You must go through many companies that advertise themselves as the best in the business. However, a background check is necessary to apply at a safe marketplace that can offer you the requested loan. A trustworthy online lending platform can help you regain control over your financial situation by pairing you with multiple lenders. The lenders are willing to look past your credit history and focus more on the stability of your income.
Asking for a hardship loan can be difficult anywhere, and if you add a bad credit score, you can eliminate your options of requesting a bank or other financial institution. For that reason, we decided to write a whole article about online lending platforms that provide hardship, personal, emergency, payday, and installment loans to people who struggle with bad credit.
Factors to consider before applying for a hardship loan
In our article, you can learn about four reliable platforms operating for decades. The platforms that offer no credit check loans are not direct lenders; instead, they work like a bridge between you, the borrower, and potential lenders that can make your financial wish come true. However, if you like to do your research, here are some factors you should consider before applying for a loan.
Loan requirements
The online lending platforms that offer hardship loans are not direct lenders; instead, they operate as mediators between reputable lenders and bad credit score owners. In most cases, the lenders encourage every applicant to have a regular income to sign that despite the bad credit score, the individual will be able to repay their debt.
Regarding the loan requirements, they can vary for every lending institution. We recommend that you stick to companies that capture the eye of a broader audience and only request a steady source of income for the applicant to be 18 or over, US citizenship, and an active bank account.
Another thing worth mentioning is that these are the loan requirements for the platform. If a lender decides to work with you and offer you a loan, you may be asked to provide some additional personal or financial information.
Interest rates
The second thing you should take into consideration is the interest rates. Many people believe that since they apply for a loan with a bad credit score, the institution that can offer them money to escape financial difficulties will charge high-interest rates as compensation for the credit. The online lending platforms that offer bad credit loans charge higher interest and annual percentage rates than banks or other financial institutions, but there must be a limit. To receive the most favorable rates, you can try to improve your credit history first to receive the best rates.
In hardship loans, average annual percentage rates are between 5.99% and 35.99%, and we suggest looking for a platform that offers loans for bad credit with rates along those lines.
Opting for lower interest rates should be your number one priority before agreeing to the terms and conditions of a lender. The company that can connect you to a lender has no say in the rates, terms, or conditions. Therefore, you must be careful and read everything thoroughly before signing any contract.
Another friendly piece of advice from us is to compare the interest rates. The most reputable loan lending platforms offer free services, so you can apply at multiple places and compare the rates to agree on the best possible deal that can meet your financial needs.
Charges and penalties
Not obliging the loan's repayment schedule can get you additional charges, fees, and penalties. Therefore, we recommend selecting a platform that can successfully pair you with reliable lenders that can meet your financial needs and offer flexible repayments. The chosen platform should collaborate with multiple lenders that offer extra time if you have trouble completing your due date.
If a company is not flexible and has strict rules, you may face additional charges every time your bank account is empty on the repayment date. If you have a bad credit score, the late repayments can downsize your score even more and limit your loan options for the future. Plus, you will need to pay additional charges for your mistake. Therefore, we suggest you carefully read the terms and conditions offered by the lender before agreeing and signing the contract. Many reliable lenders leave some room for negotiation, so if you know your financial situation beforehand, you can ask for more time to repay your debt.
Another thing, if a platform asks for cash before you agree on a contract, and the terms and conditions are disclosed, you are definitely on a shady website and need to apply for a hardship loan elsewhere.
Customer reviews
Last but not least, before choosing a platform, we recommend that you check the customer reviews. You can do so on the official website, but if you like to do more thorough research, you can check social media and other respectable platforms like Reddit or TrustPilot. The testimonials from previous clients will paint you a much clearer picture of the company and its services. The four websites that work as a bridge between borrowers and lenders that you can read about in the article above have been operating for many years and have more than 90% of positive feedback from clients.
Tips on how to obtain a hardship grants for individuals
Obtaining a hardship loan with bad credit has never been easier. The whole operation was much more difficult a couple of years ago. It is 2022, and we can apply for a hardship loan regardless of our credit history, and we can do so without leaving the house. The application process requires only a few minutes and is filled out online. Plus, in case of an emergency, you can ask for a loan in the middle of the night, and the platforms have 24/7 customer support.
Despite being easy to acquire a loan, some specific rules and procedures still need to be followed to obtain the best possible offer. The whole process should be simple without any bumps on the road. To receive the best possible deals from lenders, here are some tips that you can do:
Check your credit score
Before applying for a hardship loan, we recommend you fully know your credit ratings. With this process, you can have a general idea of what is in your range and what type of loan is the most eligible for your situation. Checking your credit history can be done by contacting your credit card providers or checking their websites.
Improve your credit score
After you are aware of your credit score, there are some things in your hands that you can do to improve it. If you have a score that falls in the “low” category, try and repay any existing debt. In addition, you can lower your credit utilization. Although the platforms that offer hardship loans collaborate with lenders that are willing to look past your bad credit and focus more on the stability of your income, by improving your credit score, you can receive a much better loan offering with significantly decreased interest rates.
Choose a suitable lending company
Selecting an eligible lending platform is crucial. The industry overflows with shady companies that advertise offers that are too good to be true. That said, you have a high chance of falling right into a scam. One major sign that a company is fraudulent is if it requires any charges before you agree to the terms and conditions of a contract. You can avoid shady business and save yourself multiple headaches and time by selecting the most reliable websites on the market for many years. You can use our article and the four platforms we reviewed if you need a starting point.
Hardship Loans -FAQs
Q1. What are hardship loans?
Some people are still unaware of what the term hardship loan means and whether or not it fits their conditions. These loans are installment loans that are designed for clients that have financial difficulties. It can be an accident, mortgage payment, vehicle repair, medical bills, etc.
Hardship loans got their name after Covid 19, and their usage has significantly increased. The loans are not rotating lines of credit the way credit cards work; instead, you receive full one-time payment by acquiring a hardship loan.
Q2. Who is eligible for a hardship loan?
Qualifying for these loans can be very easy because most of the lenders that offer them have lax requirements. This means that as long as you can convince the lender that the pandemic was hard on you and your family, you get a big chance of getting authorized for a loan.
The creditors will verify your credit history if you need an emergency loan to cover some unexpected bills. In addition, the lender willing to cooperate with you will probably need proof that you can successfully repay your debt.
Q3. Can a hardship loan cover my tuition?
Hardship loans are strictly for one-time use in case of a financial emergency. With that in mind, the answer is no; a hardship loan cannot cover your tuition. A tuition fee is usually considered essential, but it is not an emergency. For paying a tuition fee, student loans can be a better option.
Conclusion: Can I get hardship loans for unemployed?
Being a bad credit score owner and economically vulnerable can be a tough position for anyone. But, you should try to maintain your composure. Hardship loans can offer you the financial support that you need along the way. Remember that these loans are only for temporary use, and you should only acquire them if you can repay them. You can search for other measures to increase your income if you don't need emergency funds.
