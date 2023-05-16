1. Happy Head
Happy Head is an online telemedicine provider of custom-made topical hair growth treatments, made with prescription-grade ingredients by board-certified dermatologists.
Both men and women can consult with a physician about hair loss and get a hair growth medicine that’s made to order and shipped discreetly to your door. Happy Head provides access to prescription ingredients such as Finasteride, Spironolactone, Dutasteride, and Minoxidil at higher concentrations than you’ll find anywhere else. They also make use of effective over-the-counter ingredients including saw palmetto, biotin and pumpkin seed oil, which are known to promote healthy hair growth. Hair growth is all they do, so just tell them about your hair in a quick questionnaire and send over photos to get started.
Happy Head is safe to use on all hair types and hair colors and you have access to your assigned dermatologist for any questions along the way. In addition to its effective formulas, Happy Head is giving first-time customers 50% off your first order, with free shipping and a 6-month money-back guarantee. These added benefits make Happy Head an even more attractive choice for those looking to start their hair growth journey.
2. Nioxin
Nioxin is a hair growth system that includes a shampoo, conditioner, and scalp treatment. The formula is designed to cleanse and nourish the scalp, promoting healthy hair growth. It contains a blend of vitamins, minerals, and botanicals, including niacin, biotin, and saw palmetto, which are known to strengthen hair and prevent hair loss. Nioxin is a popular choice for those with thinning hair or hair loss, and many users have reported noticeable results after consistent use.
3. BoselyMD
BosleyMD targets and reverses thinning hair with 5 percent minoxidil. Their hair regrowth treatments are designed to nourish hair follicles, leading to thicker and fuller hair. They offer customized solutions for delivery and also provide professional hair restoration treatments, such as hair transplants and laser therapy, for those experiencing severe hair loss. Their hair growth products are free from sulfates and parabens, making them safe for regular use.
4. Keeps
Like others on this list, Keeps products are tailored to men's hair loss needs, and they offer personalized treatment plans based on each individual's hair loss situation. Keeps uses FDA-approved medications like finasteride in their products, ensuring the use of the most effective solutions currently available. Their online platform makes it easy to order products and regular check-ins with a licensed healthcare professional help ensure you are on track to achieving your hair goals.
5. Hims
Hims is a well-known men's health brand that offers a variety of products, including hair growth, mental health, and sexual health products. Their main hair growth product is the Minoxidil Foam. While it is on the more expensive side of options, Hims is an awesome choice for those who also want to take advantage of their other men's health offerings. You can consult with a medical professional for a personalized solution or skip that and head straight to the foam for one-time or subscription options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.