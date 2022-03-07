Sponsored content provided by Rad Revenue
Financial hardship can be stressful, and if you have a bad credit history, it can be even worse. If your track record is not up to scratch, nobody will give you a loan. You feel alone and helpless during these difficult times.
In such situations, you would usually consider different companies that offer loans to people, but most of them need a history of good credit scores. These companies demand a consistent source of income, a good credit score, and a guarantee that you can return the loan quickly. Otherwise, they do not cater to people with bad credit scores.
Although you may feel discouraged, your hope is not lost. Certain online companies provide loans to people in dire circumstances. These loan providers do not care about your credit score and immediately approve your loan request without making you wait for too long. The process is smooth and efficient.
In this post, we'll analyze the five best lenders with guaranteed approvals for bad credit loans.
Top 5 Bad Credit Loan Lending Company With No Credit Check
- MoneyMutuals: Best Bad Credit Loans Overall, Editors Choice
- FundsJoy: Best Payday Lenders for Installment Loans Online
- BadCreditLoans: Great for Emergency Loans with minimum credit score
- CashUSA: Top Direct Lenders for Installment Loans
- Personal Loans: Best Personal Loans For Bad Credit
#1 MoneyMutual — Best Bad Credit Loans Overall, Editors Choice
MoneyMutual was introduced when the creators felt a need to help people with bad credit. A vast number of Americans were facing challenging times whenever there was an emergency. They could not come up with the money needed during their financial crisis. Moreover, nobody was ready to lend them loans because of their bad credit status.
Keeping this issue in view, MoneyMutual came into the scene in 2010. It changed the dynamics of loans and made it easy for you to get a loan at the hour of need. MoneyMutual claims that until now, they have managed to provide loans to more than 2 million people. It is proof that people trust their brand and get no-fuss loans even if they have a bad credit rating. In addition, the company has a smooth and quick procedure to get loans in any kind of emergency.
Features
MoneyMutual has a simple process of applying for a loan. You just need to visit their website and fill their form with your basic information like address, age, income, etc. They ask in the form whether you earn more than $800 per month or not. After filling in this super basic personal information, you can submit the form. The rest is up to the company, and they will keep you updated about the status of your request.
MoneyMutual connects you with the lenders that best suit your information and requirements. They have to find lenders that are ready to provide loans. Once you finalize the lender and agree to their terms and conditions, MoneyMutual does not interfere in the subsequent process.
MoneyMutual’s job is to connect the lender and borrower, this means that the company itself does not offer loans. Your lender can contact you directly and discuss the interest rate, repayment period, and other agreement details. After that, MoneyMutual does not play any role in the process. Additionally, MoneyMutual does not charge any fees for its services, which is excellent for people already going through a financial crisis.
Pros
- A simple and easy approval process
- Absolutely no charges for the services
- The website has a user-friendly interface
- You receive the funds in your account within 24 hours
- More than 60 lenders on board
- Your personal information is kept confidential
Cons
- Services are only available for United States residents
- The company does not take any responsibility if anything goes wrong after signing the lender agreement
- MoneyMutual will not approve your loan request if you do not have a steady source of income
Customer Experience
MoneyMutual is doing a great job which is evident by the reviews of more than 2 million users. These reviews are pretty good and satisfactory, and most of the clients seem happy with the services.
People appreciate the fast and smooth transfer of funds that allows them to rely on MoneyMutual for emergency loans. In any kind of urgency, many borrowers with bad credit prefer taking help from the company.
Once you experience the loan approval process of MoneyMutual, you will refer it to your friends and family. It shows the credibility and worthiness of the company.
#2 FundsJoy: Best Payday Lenders for Installment Loans Online
Fundsjoy is one of the most discrete and successful direct lenders in the market right now. They provide instant cash loans to people who have bad credit history overall. With the help of an easy interface, users can get instant access to the system and fill the application within minutes.
The website is 100% encrypted which means that confidential information entered into the website does get shared or stored with anyone. This is done to maintain the confidentiality of the information and the right to privacy. The users are ensured of their confidential information and can sit back and relax after applying for the loan application.
FundsJoy is one of the recent direct payday lenders that has recently emerged in the scene. They provide rapid access to loan options, and the loan amount goes up to $5000. Even though one may have a bad credit score, Fundsjoy asks no questions regarding the bad credit score. They believe that everyone has their own story, and everyone has the right to prove themselves once.
By providing funds, they are revolutionizing the financial industry.
Features
The loan amount starts from $500 to $5000. There are only a few direct lenders who provide loans amounting up to $5000 even with a bad credit score. The loan application process takes less than 10 minutes to complete. The website can be accessed by phone, tablet and a laptop. Apply for your loan on-the-go. With an advanced management system, information is direct, clear and easy to understand. You don’t need a financial advisor to fully understand what Fundsjoy does. Go to the official website of Fundsjoy and apply for your loan now.
Pros:
- Easy application
- Loan amount $5000
- Encrypted website
- No hidden or miscellaneous fees
- Correct and true information
Cons:
- Filling the application form does not guarantee loan approval
#3 BadCreditLoans—Great for Emergency Loans With No Minimum Credit Score
BadCreditLoans is another excellent option for emergency loans with bad credit. The company ensures that all your money-related problems get solved immediately. It also provides knowledge about wisely spending the funds.
It guides every user to make decisions while negotiating with the lenders. This company has been in the lending business for quite a long time which shows its credibility. It is an excellent choice for first-time online borrowers as there are no hidden secrets or information about the company.
Features
BadCreditLoans provides up to $10,000 worth of loans which is quite a good amount for an online portal to offer. The company truly cares for its customers, so it only connects you to lenders ready to lend you money immediately.
You can pay back the money at your own pace over a repayment period of about 36 months. The lender decides the terms and conditions of the agreement, but you can request changes if your lender is open to suggestions. Otherwise, BadCreditLoans is not responsible for any problems later on.
To get the approval of the loan, you need to be above 18 years, have a steady source of income, and have American citizenship. You also need to provide basic information about yourself, i.e., your name, date of birth, address, and bank details.
Once you fulfill all the requirements, getting the money transferred to your bank account takes no time. The company then connects you to lenders that are ready to give loans to you.
The lender will ask you to sign an agreement, and if you find it appropriate, you can go ahead and sign it. After completing the whole procedure, you will receive the money in your bank account on the next business day.
It is truly a safe and fast process to get loans with bad credit when everything else seems impossible.
Pros
- You just need to fill a simple form
- It connects you to several lenders that are ready to lend money
- This website shows other loan-providing companies if no lenders are available to lend money
- Authentic information about the lenders is available on the website
- You can decline the offer of a lender if you feel doubtful or insecure
Cons
- People with awful credit scores might not get more than a $1000 loan
- Does not have a good review from Better Business Bureau
Customer Experience
According to the reviews of past users, BadCreditLoans appear to be a reliable source of loans. The company provides detailed information about everything, which is a great thing. Your bad credit rating is not considered when you apply for a loan which is why most people prefer using this company.
You need to provide extra detailed information about yourself to the company if you want to get the loan, but it is okay as long as you get the loan during your tough times.
#4 CashUSA — Top Direct Lenders for Installment Loans
Next up, we have one of the USA’s most trusted online loan providers named CashUSA. It has a vast number of lenders that are ready to hand you timely loans. It allows you to access loans of up to $10,000, so you can always rely on them for bigger loans as well.
In addition to providing a loan, CashUSA also gives necessary information about taking a loan, spending money, and much more. The knowledge provided by the website is quite helpful because it teaches you how to plan your budget.
Features
The process of applying for the loan of CashUSA is quite similar to the other brands on the list. You fill an online form with your basic information, i.e., your name, email address, and the amount you need to borrow.
In the next step, you have to submit detailed information like your contact number, monthly income, the company you work for, and address. CashUSA will also ask you about your bank account information to use for the transfer of funds between you and the lender.
Some people might find it annoying to provide so much personal information to an online portal, but you do not have much choice if you have a bad credit store. These companies need to ensure they have authentic borrowers on their websites.
Once your form gets submitted, the next job is done by CashUSA. They send your request to all available lenders, and if a lender finds you suitable for the loan, they will contact you themselves. The lender will discuss their terms and conditions with you, and if you agree, you will sign an agreement.
You will receive your loan in one business day, which is super fast and efficient. The simple process of CashUSA is easy to follow and execute.
Pros
- Quick service
- Free of cost
- CashUSA has one million monthly users
- Repayment time is up to 70 months
- Several lenders are on board
- Provides valuable information about budgeting and planning
- Secure and safe funds transferring method
Cons
- It demands a lot of personal information
Customer Experience
The users of CashUSA have been satisfied with the services and return every time they need help to manage their financial needs. It is undoubtedly one of the best options for small and immediate loans.
#5 Personal Loans — Best Personal Loans For Bad Credit
Personal Loans is a reliable loan provider that offers quick and straightforward loans if you are in dire need of money but have a poor credit score. It is your faithful companion and stays by your side during dark times.
A poor credit score can be devastating to your life and your relationships, even your closest friends may fear loaning you money, but Personal Loans do not care about your credit score. They are ready to connect you to the trustable lenders for the loan.
If they do not have a lender available, Personal Loans will connect you to another company that provides loans. It is also a free-of-cost service that you can use 24/7 without any worries. As soon as you and the lender are connected, Personal Loans steps back and leaves everything up to the lender and borrower.
Features
As a starter, you need to fill a basic form with your general information. For every info asked, the website provides a clear reason for getting that information from you. This boosts your confidence when you see that the company truly cares about you and is not just there to make a profit.
The information that you provide about yourself attracts lenders who are ready to give loans immediately. If they find you a perfect fit, they will send an offer to you, or they might talk to you directly. Once both parties agree on the terms and conditions, they can continue with the process.
After the agreement, funds are transferred to your bank account within 24 hours. Another fantastic thing about Personal Loans is that it provides a repayment time frame of up to 72 months. You can quickly pay back your loan in such a flexible period.
Still, if you feel you will be unable to pay the loan at a specific time, you can talk to your lender for an extension in repayment time. Overall, it is an excellent option for anyone who is broke and urgently needs help.
Pros
- Funds get transferred within 24 hours
- A flexible repayment time frame of up to 72 months
- You can apply up to a $35,000 loan
Cons
- Personal Loans might not approve your request if you have a poor credit score
Customer Experience
Personal Loans has managed to build a clean and good reputation in the field. It aims to make the lives easier for the people who suffer from a financial crisis.
#6 Credit Loan — Bad Credit Loans with guaranteed approval
Since 1998, Credit Loan has been helping people going through an extreme crisis in their lives. It aims to help as many people as possible with their financial problems. The company has a positive image among several other competitors, so it is a part of our list today.
Credit Loans provide reasonable interest rates for people who have poor credit scores. The company itself chooses the best-suited lenders according to the information that you provide. This feature saves your time as well as that of the lender.
The company provides a platform for trustworthy lenders and connects them with the people who are in need. The professionally trained staff of Credit Loans provides informational articles about budgeting and financing. These articles are pretty helpful for the naive borrowers that visit the website.
Features
Applying for a loan is again the same for Credit Loans as it is for other top companies on our list. On the website, you will see a form that requires your basic information. The good thing about Credit Loans is that it keeps your personal information secure and safe. You can be assured that your privacy is protected by this company.
TRUSTe verifies the company for its credibility and how they keep every user’s information confidential. Credit Loans also has a certification from McAfee SECURE that assures secure web browsing for users.
After filling a basic form about your personal information and required loan amount, it is sent to the lenders on board with the company. If a lender finds you suitable for the loan, he approaches you and takes you to his website.
The lender discusses his terms and conditions with you, and you have to sign an agreement if you agree with all the conditions. If you disagree with the lender, you can decline his offer and find another lender.
Once all the legal matters are discussed, you will receive the money within one business day. It is a quick and efficient way of getting help from trustworthy resources during your tough times.
Pros
- Verified by TRUSTe
- Secured by McAfee SECURE
- Fast and safe process
- Free of cost
- Funds transferred within 24 hours
- Great for small loans
Cons
- Maximum of $5000 loan
Customer Experience
Credit Loans takes pride in providing extraordinary services to online users, due to which the company has a vast number of regular visitors. Once you use this website to get the loan, you will become a returning customer.
The immense number of positive feedback for the company speaks for the authenticity of the website and lenders. It is truly an option that you should hold on to in your crisis.
Factors to Look for While Getting a Bad Credit Loan
Getting a bad credit loan online can be risky for people already suffering from a financial crisis. They usually need urgent help, and there is no chance of making a mistake by trusting the wrong platforms. If you consider an online company to get a bad credit personal loan, here are some factors you should consider before applying.
Are You Eligible?
To apply for a loan in any company, your foremost priority should be eligibility, whether you are eligible to apply for a loan in a specific company or not. You should do your homework and ask for help from the loan providers ready to give the loan at your credit score.
Lenders have a minimum credit score criteria so that they are sure about the credibility of the borrower. Your lender might demand a detailed history of your credit score to be more aware of your finances.
Most lenders consider borrowers who have a constant source of income. They want to know about the income to be sure about the punctual and timely repayments. Hence, your monthly income plays a vital role in getting you a loan.
The lenders set the repayment terms,i.e., how much money you will pay back yearly or monthly. Some lenders might not impose such limits, but they will still ensure timely repayments from you.
In case you cannot meet these requirements of the lender, you can try finding a co-signer. The co-signer must have a good credit score and source of income, which will help you get the loan. This way, your interest rate will also be comparatively low.
Your co-signer guarantees that you will repay the amount on time, and if you fail to do so, he will be the one paying it. Therefore, you might need a trustworthy family member or friend to become your co-signer. However, keep in mind that not all lenders will permit you to have a cosigner.
Interest Rates
When you are borrowing a loan, another important thing you should consider is the interest rate. Every company and lender offers a different interest rate which is why you should inquire about interest rates from several lenders before making a decision. You should go with the most reasonable interest rate.
Your credit score plays a crucial role in determining your interest rate. A good credit score means less interest rate and vice versa. However, some lenders have a fixed interest rate for people with bad credits, and it does not fluctuate. A fixed-rate is better than a variable interest rate because it does not change with the index rate.
Terms and Conditions
When a lender wants to give a loan, they will contact you and send you an offer with the agreement. The agreement includes the terms and conditions, the total amount given as a loan, and repayment time.
You must thoroughly read the agreement and understand each point to avoid future problems. You must ensure that you are comfortable with all the conditions that are mentioned in the contract. If you disagree, you can decline the offer of the lender. However, if you agree with everything, then go ahead and sign the agreement.
Extra Charges
A few lenders charge a fee for their services, and they will discuss it with you beforehand. The fee ranges from 1% to 6%, while some lenders do not charge any fee.
If you fail to repay the loan at the decided time, the lender might charge extra money. But some lenders give an additional 10 to 15 days to the borrowers without charging extra money. All these things depend on the lender; some are pretty lenient with everything while others are strict.
You should also keep in mind that processing fees, bounced cheques, late payment, commencement, inadequate funds, and other charges might apply to your total loan.
Backup Plan
Before borrowing a loan, you should be well aware of your assets and bank balance. You might turn a valuable item into cash and use the money to meet your needs. It will save you from future financial crises and downfalls.
Step by Step Guide: How to Get a Loan With Bad Credit?
You can find many companies and lenders ready to give loans even if you have a poor credit score, but you need to be careful while deciding. You must choose an authentic and trustworthy lender through a credible source.
To make it easy for you, here is a step-by-step guide on how you can get a safe, bad credit loan with guaranteed approval.
Step 1: Get Your Credit Report
The first step of this process is to get your credit report and assess it for all the mistakes. You are the only one who can determine the problems and improve them to make the overall credit score better. A better credit score will eventually lead you to achieve a lower interest rate on loans. Usually, all major bureaus provide credit reports free of cost.
A credit report is the most crucial part that every lender notices when you apply for the loan. Based on the credit report, the lender judges whether you will pay your loan within the decided time frame or not. It is the only way to evaluate your credibility as a borrower.
Do not forget to check your credit report at least three months before applying for the loan to have ample time to correct the mistakes. This way, your chances of getting the loan increase a lot.
Step 2: Make a Realistic Target and Plan
Next up, you must set a realistic amount that you truly need to fulfill your needs. Do not try to get excess loans, only get an amount you can easily pay back. Remember that a loan is not easy money; you have to return it with interest, so never get more than you need.
You should also make a detailed payment plan that includes your monthly budget, savings, debt payments, etc. After analyzing your budget and income, you should assess whether you are in a condition of repaying the loan or not.
Make all the calculations and come up with the amount that you will be able to pay regularly. Discuss that plan with your lender and see if they agree with it or not. You should choose monthly installments as it will not be a huge burden.
Step 3: Check the Interest Rate
The interest rates differ from lender to lender and company to company. Therefore, it is crucial to find a loan at the most reasonable interest rate. A higher interest rate will become a problem for you in the future when you have to repay the loan.
Initially, the lenders discuss and share all the terms and conditions mentioned in the agreement that you have to sign. This is the time when you need to pay close attention and understand everything written in the agreement.
The best option for you is to check the interest rates of several lenders and then decide the most suitable lender for your loan. The lender with the lowest interest rate should be your priority.
Step 4: Be Aware of Scams
Financial crises are the worst because they make you confused and indecisive. You are easily prone to scams in such situations because you are too desperate to get the money. These scams primarily affect first-time borrowers, so you need to be extra careful if you take a loan for the first time.
A typical sign that a lender is a scammer is that they ask for an advance fee. Yes, they get the money in advance from a helpless person and then vanish away. Always be aware of such scams and try to find credible and trustworthy lenders.
Step 5: Plan Your Payments On-time
On-time repayment is your duty, and you have to plan it accordingly. Late payments might cost you some extra fees, so you must ensure timely payments. If you pay back your loan on time, it will positively impact your credit history and overall image. You will become a trustable borrower for the lender, and they will be ready to give you loans in the future.
Alternative Options to Bad Credit Loans Online
If your loan request gets rejected due to bad credit, you might feel like the most lonely person in the world. Hopelessness is inevitable in such a situation, but there is still hope in every condition. Here are a few alternative options that you can try if you are unable to get the loan.
Sell Assets
Not being able to get a loan is not the end of the world. Look around and think about all your belongings. Do you have some assets that you can sell for cash? Anything that can get you some money in a time of dire need is an asset. Thus, think about whether you have an asset or not. It is the best choice for you, even better than getting a loan online. You will not have to pay it back with interest.
Ask for Help From Your Employer
Another good option is to ask for help from your employer. You can even get your salary in advance if you have a good track record. You can discuss your problem with them, and they might be nice enough to offer help. It will help you a lot during your difficult times.
Borrow Money From Close Ones
If nothing else works for you, you have the option to borrow money from your family or friends. When you know someone has a good financial situation, and you're on good terms with them, do not be afraid to ask them for help. But do not take it lightly and pay back the loan as soon as possible so that you can again ask for help in the future when the need arises.
Make sure you discuss all the terms and conditions in advance to avoid future issues. It can be risky because you might lose a good relationship if you fail to pay the loan. Therefore, if you borrow money from your closed ones, always return it on time.
FAQs On Bad Credit Loans
How can you assess your credit score?
To thoroughly assess your credit score, you need to get your credit record. Once you get your hands on your credit record, you have to assess it using a scale known as FICO that ranges from 300 to 850. A score that is between 580 to 669 is pretty good. A score between 300 to 570 is considered poor. The best credit score falls between 669 to 850, so it is too easy to assess your credit score.
Can I get rid of a bad credit score?
To get rid of a poor credit score, one needs to follow some tips and tricks religiously. Here are a few tips to get rid of a bad credit score:
Regularly check your credit score and keep a record. Never forget to pay your due bills on time. Always plan your finances and budget. Be punctual in paying your monthly installments. Be mindful of spending money, avoid overspending. Whenever you feel lost about managing finances, seek professional advice.
What is the result of a bad credit score?
The most severe impact of a bad credit score is that your loan gets declined. When you need the support of others the most, they will not help you just because you have questionable credibility.
There might be several other hurdles in your way when you have a bad credit rating. You might not be eligible for additional advantages like car loans, personal loans, credit cards, and student loans. Thus, bad credit will only bring loss and failure to you.
How can you get an urgent loan if you have a bad credit score?
Most Americans find it difficult to manage expenses during emergencies because they often do not prepare themselves for mishaps. Therefore, when they end up in such a situation, they require urgent loans with bad credit.
Online personal loans providers are helpful in such circumstances. They provide quick and secure loans even if you have a poor credit score. You get the money in your account immediately. The process is straightforward without extra charges and complexities.
Can I get personal loans without checking my credit score?
Applying for a loan without checking your credit history can cost you extra money. You might need to pay an insanely higher interest rate or additional fee. Your lender will decide the compensation, and you will indeed have to pay for it. Showing your credit history works in your favor because there is a chance of less interest rate. However, if you still want to avoid showing your credit score, then here are some ways to do so:
Pawnshops are your best option if you want to hide your credit score because they are not interested in it. You only need to mortgage anything that you possess with the pawnshop and borrow a loan in its place. The mortgaged item is the guarantee that you will return the money. If you fail to return the money, your mortgaged item will be gone.
Another option is to attach your vehicle’s title to your lender, which means if you fail to pay the loan, you will lose your vehicle too. It can be risky, but you do not have many options to hide your credit score.
A payday loan is also an option, but you will have to prove a constant source of income for it.
Conclusion: Should You Get a Loan if You Have a Bad Credit?
Planning and executing are excellent skills, but there are some emergencies you cannot avoid. These events usually ruin your budget plan and end up leaving you in debt or a bad credit rating.
You need urgent money to cope with such circumstances, but none of your friends will trust you with a poor credit score. That is when companies like MoneyMutual, Bad Credit Loans, and Personal Loans, etc., come to the rescue.
All these companies are a part of our review of the best bad credit loans with guaranteed approvals. We discussed their features, pros, cons, and customer reviews to help you decide the most secure and safe option. They are all reliable sources to get the bad credit loan without getting scammed.
Therefore, which one of our recommended services will you try to get a credit loan? Good luck! Do not forget to share your reviews with us because we would love to hear your feedback.
