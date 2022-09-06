Best Free Psychic Reading Online: Top 5 Real Psychic Sites
The human race has always been fascinated by the unknown. People are often curious about their chances of finding love and the timeline for doing so. They want to know what is in store for them and their families, businesses, jobs, and investments. And most individuals choose to see a Psychic to get insight into such matters.
However, it is difficult to tell which of the numerous purportedly psychic websites available today are legitimate and which free psychic readings online is the best.
Numerous articles cover the topic of psychic readings offered on the internet. However, we found most of them difficult to understand, so we drafted a straightforward alternative. This buying guide was written with one objective: to direct you to the most reputable and accurate psychic reading services available online.
Best 5 Sites for Free Psychic Reading
Purple Garden- Overall Best Free Psychic Readings Online
Kasamba- Most Recommended Tarot Readings Site
Mysticsense- Top Affordable Online Psychic Readings
Keen- Mind Blowing Best Tarot Reading Website
PsychicOz- Popular Online Fortune Reader Site
#1. Purple Garden- Overall Best Free Psychic Readings Online
Although there isn't much known about the people behind Purple Garden, they sprung from the 2004-founded psychic reading business Purple Ocean. As part of the Ingenio family of products, it facilitates communication between individuals needing guidance and the professionals most suited to provide it.
Psychic consultants with decades or even centuries of expertise make up the bulk of Purple Garden's team of specialists. In contrast to the service, its advisers' profiles provide a wealth of information to help you make an informed decision.
You may be certain that not just anybody can offer their services as a Purple Garden guide; they must first pass a rigorous screening procedure. Candidates must submit a video reading, CV, and references before they may join the team.
Purple Garden, based in California, provides its services through a user-friendly mobile application that can be downloaded from both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Purple Garden is an app that provides access to psychic and tarot readings, among other services. All of the best psychics and specialists in their fields are readily accessible for online sessions (chat, phone call, or video call) and have a stellar reputation for accuracy.
There are thousands upon thousands of qualified psychic advisers available on the site, many of whom have been in the business for a decade or more and have official healing credentials. There is a wide variety of prices offered by the advisers to the reader. Still, if you visit any of the service's social media sites, you'll notice regular discounts and a large community of over 10,000 people.
Though everyone's motives for seeing a psychic are unique, most of us look for the same things: answers, encouragement, and validation that we're on the right track. Purple Garden's array of skilled psychic advisers is here to help. Readings, analysis, and advice are available across eight distinct modalities, including "Love," "Psychic," "Tarot," "Dream analysis," "Palm," "Astrology & Horoscopes," "Angel Insights," and "Oracle Guidance." Your psychic reading will be unique to you since no 2 Purple Garden counselors are the same.
The Purple Garden dashboard lists the best, most accurate, and personally recommended advisers, so you may quickly choose the one that fits you best. If you already have a favorite adviser in mind, you must decide how you'd want to get in contact with them.
The chat function is the primary means of contacting an adviser, although many also provide more traditional methods of communication like phone and video calls. One of my favorite features of the Purple Garden app is the ability to check which advisers are available and which are otherwise. No waiting around in doubt if you want a reading immediately.
Features
The psychics at Purple Garden have a solid track record, so that you may put your faith in them.
The Purple Garden mobile app is now available.
Positive testimonials have been left for each Purple Garden psychic.
Purple Garden's user interface is exceptional.
All of the psychics at Purple Garden have been in the business for at least ten years.
Pros
A psychic reading may be obtained through video chat or a prerecorded video.
There is no better user interface than that of Purple Garden.
Purple Garden has earned a reputation for professionalism and honesty.
The privacy of all users is protected on Purple Garden.
There are several types of psychic readings available to you.
The internet biographies of all psychics are easily available.
Cons
Some of the time, the psychics you choose won't be available.
Certain psychics charge a high fee for their services.
Customer’s reviews
Purple Garden is well-known for the high quality of its online psychic readings and the happiness it consistently brings to its customers. Customers of Purple Garden rave about their readings there and say it's their go-to psychic reading spot.
If you're looking for a psychic reading, Purple Garden is your best bet. This company has traveled a long way and gained a wealth of experience. Their priority is protecting your privacy.
Many of the comments we've received from satisfied clients attest to the accuracy of our predictions. Customers love Purple Garden because its website is so user-friendly.
Purple Garden's straightforward UI makes setting up appointments and conducting phone readings a breeze. Purple Garden puts you in touch with several different psychic readers; hence, if you're looking for an easy way to get in touch with an experienced online fortune teller, there's no better place to look than Purple Garden.
#2. Kasamba- Most Recommended Tarot Readings Site
Since its inception more than 20 years ago, Kasamba has provided a legitimate online physics reading service. During this time, it has amassed many favorable reviews from consumers, provides new customers with a free psychic readings online trial and discount, and has assisted thousands of individuals in being more self-aware and making wiser choices. When you use Kasamba, you may talk to real psychics from the comfort of your own home.
Top-tier psychics are available for consultations on romantic matters, foretelling the future, and more. You can talk to a psychic reader over text or phone conversation, and there's even an app for that.
Kasamba's "Sign Up" button is located towards the top of the website, while the "Let's Chat" part of a psychic's profile is where you may initiate contact with them. You need to complete three forms before accepting the conditions, and those fields are your email address, password, and username. All that remains is for you to verify your email address, and then you're good!
Hundreds of psychics call Kasamba their home. Different types of psychic advisors are available. For guidance in romantic matters, for instance, you may choose among 295 professionals right now. Choosing the ideal psychic has never been simpler than with Kasamba. You may learn more about a psychic on Kasamba by reading their introductory section and seeing where they fall in the site's overall rankings based on user input. Each psychic has a star ranking system (from 1 to 5) and consumer reviews.
Kasamba provides both live chat and phone access to psychic advisors. As you type, you can watch the advisor's cursor move across the screen during a chat discussion. Just click the "Call Now" option on their profile to initiate a phone call with a psychic.
Hundreds of psychics offering anything from tarot readings and astrological readings to online fortune telling may be found on Kasamba. Love readings are among Kasamba's most sought-after offerings because they reveal useful information about the person you're seeing, whether it's your first date or you've been together for years.
Kasamba employs around 300 psychic love and relationship consultants who can help you navigate what may be the most difficult territory of your life.
The psychic readings on Kasamba may be had for a wide range of prices, which is wonderful news. So whether you're looking to save money or hire a professional, you'll find what you need here. Costs range from roughly $1.99 per minute to $30 per hour. Price ranges for psychic readings vary widely from one reader to the next, depending on their level of expertise, the quality of their reviews, and their overall ranking. Naturally, the greatest psychics will have higher rates.
The complexity of your questions and the psychic's response will affect the final price you pay for your reading. Remember that you are, essentially, paying for a service when you make your decision. Psychic counselors will charge more money if they are more skilled, knowledgeable, and resourceful than their competitors.
Features
Kasamba was founded in 1999 as a meeting place for those seeking guidance from psychics and mediums.
A psychic reading on Kasamba can usually be relied on to be on the money.
When you consult with a psychic on Kasamba, you may do it by email, phone, or any of their other available methods.
Hundreds of customer testimonials may be found on the Kasamba website.
An online psychic reader's profile will give you a good idea of the level of expertise to expect from your reading.
All brand-new clients may save 70% and receive a free 3-minute reading.
Pros
Kasamba is a site where you may connect with online psychics.
The process of signing up and browsing the site is simple.
Over a thousand professional psychics are at your disposal.
Psychic readings of all kinds are offered, including horoscopes and dream interpretations.
A nice and reliable internet psychic community.
All pricing points are covered to accommodate most shoppers.
The online psychics available via Kasamba don't break the bank.
The psychic readers' skills result from years of study and practice.
Cons
Unfortunately, psychic readings via video calls are now unavailable.
Refunds are issued as credits so you won't receive your original payment back.
Customer’s reviews
Kasamba has garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews from its patrons because of the site's crew of gifted psychics. As professionals, these psychics have a high degree of accuracy when making predictions. A return policy is also popular with customers.
Users of Kasamba have said that the psychics there are open to all sorts of questions. Because of its stellar reputation for customer service, Kasamba has quickly risen to the top of the heap among online psychic reading platforms offering online psychic readings.
#3. Mysticsense- Top Affordable Online Psychic Readings
Mysticsense provides a wide variety of reading options; you may narrow your search for a psychic by selecting their area of expertise, preferred reading method, availability, and other criteria. Mysticsense strikes the perfect balance between many reading options and a manageable number of options (unlike Keen), so it's a pleasure to use.
Many Mysticsense psychics now provide video readings in addition to their chat and phone services. So, Mysticsense is a terrific choice if you'd rather have a one-on-one conversation. There are also extremely precise names for the different reading kinds used by Mysticsense. For instance, the site doesn't stop at a simple label regarding love and relationships. Instead, it separates your search results into categories like "affairs and cheating hearts," "destructive relationships," "new love," "friends and social life," and many more.
One may find more than 170 psychics on the website who focus on relationships and infidelity, with most charging between $1 to $3 per minute. Almost all of the readers on the site have 5-star ratings or higher from previous clients, so you know you'll get sound advice.
Mysticsense, in contrast to the other free psychic readings site, has a modern design. Mysticsense's sign-up process is also straightforward, even though its form is more in-depth than competing services. Their form requires you to provide your contact information, location, and time zone, in addition to the more typical areas for entering your email address, name, and password. If you dig further into the system, you'll find the answer.
The Mysticsense website displays a psychic's availability based on your current time zone. This is fundamental functionality, yet it distinguishes the site from many others. This useful function can let you schedule your psychic consultations with more ease.
Information on their frequently asked questions suggests the online psychic reading platforms does periodic psychological quality checks to maintain uniformity. Potential psychics undergo a comprehensive interview procedure where their moral attitudes are addressed. Another sort of proof of competence is a reading performance.
If your balance reaches zero, Mysticsense will not automatically charge your credit card; you will need to add cash to your account manually. The site's price structure is likewise quite simple.
Mysticsense seems to be committed to openness and forthrightness. They aim to provide only the highest quality possible when working with customers.
Features
MysticSense offers a full refund if you are unhappy with your reading.
Psychic readings on this platform are cheap.
Psychics at MysticSense have extensive training and expertise.
All first-time clients are eligible for a free 5-minute psychic reading.
When clients have questions, they may quickly get answers from support.
Pros
If you're unhappy with the service provided by MysticSense, you may get your money back.
The psychic readers at MysticSense are vetted via a series of established procedures, including an interview.
Several helpful blogs are available on the site for customers to peruse.
The user interface is appealing.
The services provided by psychic readers are great.
Cons
MysticSense does not yet have an accompanying mobile app.
No free horoscopes can be found on this site like on other sites.
Customer Reviews
As may be seen from the many online reviews, MysticSense has garnered mostly good reviews from its customers. The psychics have extensive training and can give you an accurate picture of the future. Reviews indicate that they also provide dream interpretation and analysis.
You need help selecting a trustworthy online psychic reader to make the most of your experience with MysticSense.
#4. Keen- Mind Blowing Best Tarot Reading Website
Users of Keen, an online live advising platform, have access to a wide variety of psychics, astrologers, and other spiritual guides. It's like a dating service or social networking site; only it's tailored to your psychological requirements. These experts have varied experiences and perspectives, and they each have something unique to contribute. Just as no two persons in the real world are the same, no two Keen psychics are the same.
Anyone, wherever in the globe, may utilize this online psychic service. However, they largely use written communications in English as a means of communication. Thanks to Keen's large pool of experts, you should be able to connect with a native speaker of your language. Although most communications take place digitally, some also provide calls for people who prefer spoken readings.
The mission of Keen is to increase people's access to psychics. Having access to a reader online might be a lifesaver, especially for individuals living in remote areas. Among Keen's many offerings are a selection of reading styles from some of the world's most recognized psychics. In addition, the first 3 minutes of your Keen call are always free.
There isn't much of a functional difference between in-person and keen psychics. The main difference for seasoned pros is that there won't be anybody sitting across from them.
A psychic reading's initial few minutes are spent getting to know each other. After a comfortable rapport has been established between the client and the psychic, the client may begin asking questions. It's important to identify a psychic who specializes in the field in which you need help since your queries should be tailored to that person's abilities.
To get an accurate reading, different psychics may employ various techniques. Some people focus their energy using traditional tools like tarot cards and charts, while others rely solely on their intrinsic talents. Keen success may be attributed, in part, to the fact that it feels like going to real psychic reading. A user may even "fall in line" for a psychic who is presently busy.
To ensure that all of Keen's advisers are genuine, the company also conducts screenings of psychics who seek to work on the site.
In addition to a comprehensive Frequently Asked Questions page, they provide round-the-clock live chat support. The online form for customer service requests is available on the customer support page.
Features
Numerous psychic advisors are available for your perusal on the web.
One may use many different methods to contact a psychic reader on Keen.
Anybody may read the feedback left by customers and examine details about psychic readers.
Your psychic reading from Keen is completely private.
High-quality service and merchandise are two things Keen promises to its customers.
It only costs $1.99 for 10 minutes of counsel with a psychic's time on Keen.
Pros
The psychic readers have years of experience in the industry and are thus quite good at what they do.
Downloadable apps are available on the Keen website with either an iOS or Android mobile device.
Each psychic reading starts with a free three-minute trial.
Discounted psychic readings are available.
Cons
There is a small pool of available psychics from whom to pick.
Customer’s reviews
Online psychic readings from Keen seem to be the most cost-effective option compared to other providers in terms of price and accuracy. Keen has psychics that can provide insight into the future in various methods.
Customers have given Keen a positive review because of the professionalism and accuracy of its psychic readers. Keen is the best place to obtain an accurate online psychic reading.
#5. PsychicOz- Popular Online Fortune Reader Site
Since its inception in 1989, PsychicOz may claim to be the platform with the longest track record. For over 30 years, the network has presented some of the world's most gifted psychics while constantly expanding its offerings and enhancing the quality of both.
Although the psychics on the network have been selected using stringent criteria, the number of available counselors is lower than on competing platforms. This, however, is not a drawback since PsychicOz takes great care to protect the integrity of its recruiting procedures and the experts it employs.
It is important to keep in mind that you can acquire a refund in the form of free credits only. Requests for refunds must be made within 24 hours following the session, and sessions should last no more than twenty minutes.
You can choose the best online psychic reading by filtering the available psychics based on rating, price, and reading type. When you click on their profile, you may learn more about their specialized areas, their skills, and the tools they use for their online psychic readings. For the last time, Psychic Oz offers a free three-minute trial in addition to some tempting special offers.
One of the most striking features of PsychicOz psychics is the inclusion of instructional films in their profiles. It's possible to find a psychic who can offer you sound advice on how to better yourself.
It helps its psychics gain a following and expand their careers beyond readings into content creation. Also, before spending credits on a psychic, you may learn as much as you can about them. You may watch some of these films for a fee, while others can be seen without cost.
Psychic Oz now provides access to many psychics, so picking the right one might be challenging.
You'll be asked a few simple questions about your needs, and the site will immediately provide recommendations for the most qualified psychics in your area based on your answers. Your search criteria will be the focus of the questions.
Features
Professional psychics who have already established their reputations in the industry tend to charge more.
If clients are unhappy with their reading, they may ask for a refund according to PsychicOz's return policy.
The online psychic readings provided by Psychic Oz have been accurate for over 25 years.
Psychic Oz is an expert in the I-Ching, a method with ancient Chinese origins.
Professional psychics are available around the clock, seven days a week.
There are tools on the site that might help you decide.
Pros
There are exclusive discounts only for new members.
The site only features genuine, experienced psychics.
Online psychics provide in-depth readings.
The whole group of readers is quite knowledgeable and wise.
Online psychic readings may be conducted by chat, email, or telephone.
Online psychic readings are more affordable than in-person consultations.
Cons
Professional psychics who have already established their reputations in the industry tend to charge more.
Customer Reviews
PsychicOz is a big hit among customers. What sets Psychic Oz apart is the ease with which its consumers may connect with psychics using a special technology the firm provides.
If you're not completely pleased with your reading from Psychic Oz, you may ask for your money back. In our quest to find the best trustworthy psychic readings online, we came across several options. Psychic Oz was a well-liked tool, but not all psychic networks are created equal.
It is the highest-rated option on the overwhelming majority of services.
Because clients appear to favor websites that are simple to use while yet fulfilling their special needs, we sought a firm that has received high praise for its attention to detail and accessibility. Don't forget that PsychicOz offers discounted rates for repeat customers.
How to Select the Best Free Psychic Reading Website?
The credibility of the Site
If you need online psychic reading services, it's best to go for a reputable site that's been around for a while. This will give you peace of mind knowing that the site has established its reliability and longevity over the years. Many upbeat comments from contented visitors are a sign of a well-designed site.
Equally crucial is investigating the experience and training of the site's personnel. Where can I get proof of their expertise? Are they active participants in key trade associations?
Discovering these and other characteristics can help you select a great service provider. Online psychic reading requires you to provide personal information, including your deepest fears and hopes. For this reason, choosing a site with a history of connecting customers with genuine psychics who can provide accurate readings is crucial.
They should be selective about the psychics they deal with and verify their credentials and reliability before allowing them to do readings on the site.
Accuracy in Reading
How precise a psychic site's readings are will determine your choice. Accuracy is crucial since it ensures that consumers get insightful and helpful readings.
Psychic readings are intended to benefit both the requester and the subject of the reading; hence they must provide reliable information. For instance, if customers are interested in predicting their romantic prospects, they anticipate receiving an exact and comprehensive analysis of their future relationships.
Without this kind of insight, the reading is worthless and erroneous. Even if the psychic is spot-on accurate in assessing your romantic prospects, it won't do you much good if you end up disliking their prognosis.
There are many online psychic chat services, but most have poor accuracy ratings because they deliver unhelpful platitudes or no answers. Most importantly, a reliable reading should be your priority. An accurate psychic is much rarer to discover than a competent one.
Don't spend your time or money on a psychic who gives poor readings; instead, be sure they have a high accuracy rate.
Means of Contact
Choosing the correct psychic is essential, and the first step is figuring out how you feel most comfortable communicating with them. Live chat is available through phone readings; however, online readings are more cost-effective and handier if you're trying to compare options.
Do you need someone's assistance right now, or can you wait one or two days until they are available? Determine your preferred connection method, and then consider the site's credibility. Choose reputable sites that are known for thoroughly checking out psychics before allowing them to join their networks.
The most useful websites are those with a wide variety of alternatives. You should be able to pick from a large pool of prospective customers as they should have access to many.
The greater the number of psychics available, the higher the likelihood that you'll discover one who is familiar with your issue or reading preferences.
Pricing
If you have a certain budget in mind, you'll be able to eliminate options that are out of your price range quickly. When picking on the greatest online psychic site, it's also crucial to consider how much time you're willing to spend researching the various options and how in-depth of an understanding you want to get of each.
The quality of your time spent with a psychic may be affected by several things; thus, you must be confident in the website and its offerings.
The availability of psychic consultants in your region, whether they provide phone or in-person sessions, and whether or not a guarantee is offered on available readings are all factors to consider.
Online Psychics Vs Offline Psychics: Why are free psychic readings better online?
Where do you usually search first when trying to find online psychics? Which kind of psychic reading—online or in person—do you prefer?
Ultimately, they'll give you the same thing, so it's not a competition. The only difference is in how they provide the service.
One of the most common reasons people seek out psychics is the hope that they would be able to learn more about themselves and their futures via the conversation. It's likely to be an intimate experience, so inviting this individual to sit in on your session can be challenging.
The best Psychic reading is available both online and in person. However, for various reasons, many find actual psychic readings more helpful than internet ones.
Some individuals prefer offline psychic readings because they desire the personal touch of speaking with a reader in person. However, there are many situations in which consulting an internet psychic is an ideal option.
There is a common belief that internet readings are less accurate than in-person sessions because of the absence of physical touch. The advancements in communication technology have made it seem like you are having a face-to-face conversation.
The top online psychic services will provide the tools you need to build a rapport with your reader and have an in-depth, private conversation.
Many individuals would rather read anything online than in a physical book since it's more practical for their lifestyle. There is no need for the other party to go to your location, making things simpler for everyone concerned.
One advantage of getting a reading from a psychic online rather than in person is the lower cost. Despite the high demand for inexpensive psychic readings, reputable service providers continue to charge high rates since their clients want nothing less than the finest.
Online psychic readings are of the highest quality. You can't compare it to readings from clairvoyants, astrologers, or tarot card readers, but it is a kind of psychic insight.
Psychic readings conducted over the phone online may be done from any location with an internet connection, including the comfort of one's own home.
It's accurate to say that internet psychics are more accurate than their in-person counterparts. You may feel safe using their service, and they prioritize your privacy. And because most psychics are accessible at any time of day or night, you may have a psychic reading from them whenever you choose.
FAQ's: How To Choose The Free Psychic Reading Website
Does it cost anything to get a psychic reading online?
Most internet services have a fixed rate per minute. In contrast, several websites that provide psychic readings may provide new consumers with a few complimentary minutes of service during their initial contact. A variety of deals may be found on a variety of different websites.
Consequently, signing up for an online psychic site is feasible, and taking advantage of a few complimentary minutes or a complete first free best online psychic readings session.
How Do I Prepare for My Online Psychic Reading?
The process of a psychic reading conducted online is the same as in person. So, before you go into your first reading session, decide what sort of reading you'd want to undertake and formulate some open-ended questions you'd like to ask to get the necessary answers.
Pick a quiet, undisturbed spot where you won't be interrupted if you want to make the most of the session. If you want to be sure you don't forget anything the psychic tells you, you may always write it down.
It's important to set aside enough time to finish the session if you want to utilize an online psychic reading service since their advice may be quite useful.
Conclusion:
Feel free to give it a go if you're curious about life or if you're missing anything. Choose the aforementioned free online best psychic reading website for the highest quality service. Even if a psychic is less than stellar, you should only put your faith in those who have already been validated as the finest in their field. Finally, we hope this post was useful in pointing you in the direction of some unique resources for psychic readings and that you find a psychic who can assist you. For the best psychic reading, acquiring many viewpoints from different readers is preferable. Have fun!
