If you're sick of messing around with fat burners that just aren't doing anything for you or your cutting/weight loss efforts, it's time to pay attention to this article.
We've got the best fat-burning supplements on our list ready for you to check out. These supplements were hand-selected for their quality, efficacy, and solid return/shipping policies.
These supplements are fairly priced for the level of quality, and all of them ship promptly and discreetly. Best of all, you'll find that they contain naturally sourced ingredients. So, let's get started, first by letting you know how we created the following list.
1) PhenQ - Overall Best Fat Burner For Weight Loss; Editor’s Pick
For years, people getting in shape have trusted PhenQ. 60 capsules come in a single bottle. This is a month's supply. The ingredients on the label are listed clearly; simply go to the website to check them out for yourself. The transparency that PhenQ operates with is appealing to us and helps them earn first place on our list today.
The supplement is ideal for males and females. If you want to lose a couple of pounds for a special event, or you need to lose weight because your health is becoming affected, PhenQ is an excellent place to start. You will find that it brings your appetite down, making it easier to stay away from junk foods and other highly palatable foods such as chips, cookies, and sodas.
The secret ingredient is called A-lacy's reset. This stuff, in a nutshell, is a fat burner and lean muscle increase. Alfa lipoic acid is the secret. This increases the metabolism of the body and keeps you awake, alert, and you will also find it easier to recover from your workouts. L-cysteine is also included. This stuff is excellent for improving your confidence, protecting us from aging, and helping to improve our moods.
Make sure you're ready to change your lifestyle. This pill is not a magic spell. It's going to require a reduced-calorie diet and regular exercise on your part. Be ready to partake in an exercise that you enjoy, such as swimming, walking, weight training, or whatever gets you off the couch. You will find that results happen a lot faster than with diet and exercise alone.
PhenQ is to be taken during the morning and the afternoon. Take a capsule with your breakfast and then with your lunch. Keep it to these meals only because taking it with dinner could keep you up at night, thanks to its energy-boosting characteristics.
Some of you may be concerned about cycling. Because the ingredients are natural, you don’t have to do that. You can take it as long as you need until goals are reached, or even after you reach your goals, to more easily maintain your weight.
Highlights
Made in UK and US CGMP Facilities
It puts you in a better mood, so you avoid "hanger" and stay alert on lesser calories.
It burns up fat we've stored, so you have greater energy and defined muscles.
It is an appetite suppressant, so you may find it easier to avoid those vending machine runs.
Inhibits production of body fat
Pros
Visit their site for a discount code on your order
Great for men and women
You do not need a prescription to enjoy this supp
Check out the results photos on the website- they are realistic and encouraging.
It is also an appetite suppressant, so it's easier to say no to junk food.
Cons
Caffeine is included- those sensitive to the formula will need to look elsewhere.
=> Click here to visit the official website of PhenQ
2) Leanbean - Trusted Fat Burning Pills For Women
This particular supplement is for women that are ready to drop those excess pounds, fit back into their high-school jeans or just feel great about themselves by adopting a healthy lifestyle.
This formula makes it easier for women to lose weight by suppressing their appetite, especially during times when we want to eat emotionally, such as menstruation or when we are extremely stressed out.
So, why is this a true supplement for women? Aside from its packaging, which is certainly marketed to women, and its website, which features women working out and slimming down, how do we know it works?
The secret lies in the ingredients. This stuff sets fire to your metabolism. Instead of it burning like a scented candle, it essentially turns it into a bonfire. Green coffee beans, or coffee beans before they get roasted, are the ingredient behind this. Turmeric and cayenne pepper come next as ingredients responsible for this. They all work to digest our food quicker.
Fat is also prevented from absorption while digestion takes place. Some fat will end up getting absorbed, but not all of it, thanks to Leanbean. Garcinia Cambogia is responsible for this. The less fat you take in, the less you need to worry about burning (so make sure to follow that healthy diet we talked about!)
Ingredients such as acai berry, konjac fiber, and raspberry ketones are great for keeping our hunger at bay. They help the stomach feel full when eating less, and this could help you create a calorie deficit, which is necessary for weight loss.
You may also find it’s easier to quit snacking with Leanbean. The chromium picolinate is a regulator of blood sugar levels. Keeping our blood sugar levels stable means we won’t reach for high sugar, high salt foods as a result of getting very hungry.
Even though this supplement is excellent for women's weight loss, it's important to follow the 80/20 rule when it comes to food- 80% of the time you're eating wholesome foods such as proteins, healthy fats, and complex carbs; 20% of the time you can have your indulgences. However, even on your days off from the gym, you'll be burning calories like a furnace, thanks to Leanbean's formula.
Rest assured that Leanbean is made in FDA-registered facilities that follow good manufacturing practices in their operations. The ingredients are natural, so don't worry about artificial ingredients in your supplement.
Leanbean’s formula requires you to take 6 capsules every day. You will take them at each of your meals, so just have your bottle on hand or a few capsules nearby if you’re at work or out to lunch with friends. Have a glass of water with you when you do so. It might seem like a lot at first, but it becomes easy to remember.
Highlights
Glucomannan is included, which keeps you feeling full
Designed exclusively for women
It helps you avoid snacking when it's not appropriate
Ingredients within are naturally sourced
Pros
Safe for vegans to use, no gelatin used in the formula
It helps you avoid emotional eating
No jitters involved
It helps burn calories even on off days
Cons
You need to take a total of 6 per day.
=> Click here to visit the official website of LeanBean
3) Instant Knockout - Ultra-powerful Fat Burning Capsules
So, some of you might be here because you're serious, and we mean serious, about diet and exercise. Perhaps you're preparing for a figure competition, or you simply want to look the best you've ever looked- you're not here just to drop pounds for the sake of a bikini body or a pair of jeans.
No, you're into supplements as a means of reaching athletic goals- and we respect that. It's why we've included Instant Knockout's Weight Management support- check it out.
You will find that the site includes testimonials from professional MMA fighters- the main example being Diego Sanchez, who won Ultimate Fighter Season 1. The ingredients included in the formula are caffeine anhydrous, Vitamins B12 and B6, Black pepper extract, Green tea extract, Vitamin D3, and cayenne pepper.
This is a thermogenic formula. Thermogenic pertains to something that creates heat. This is how the formula works; it increases the number of calories burned because our body creates heat which requires our metabolism to work faster.
Just take a single capsule with every meal and one extra, totaling four pills a day. Take with water every time, and do not go beyond four a day.
And yes, there is a section of the website devoted to women’s supplements. There you’ll find many female athletes who have worked their hardest to achieve their body goals. Some women find success in just a single month of hard work.
You can subscribe to the supplements as well, even if you choose something different from their website. The bottle is priced at $60 for a single, $118 for two, and 3 bottles plus one free for $185. Subscribing gives you 10% off your order upon each shipment.
The supplement is made in an FDA-approved facility that follows cGMP. The ingredients of the formula are safe and natural. Everything about this supplement is transparent, and the ingredients are also listed on their website so you can research for yourself before buying.
You can also stack this with other supplements if you like. Don't use it alongside other stimulants, however. Be sure to take the last dose of the day five hours before bed; otherwise, you might be up all night.
Highlights
Lots of real reviews by other customers to peruse
It is a natural thermogenic
Increases speed of your metabolism
It helps with controlling your appetite
Great for cutting
There’s a formula like it for women
Pros
Endorsed by two professional athletes
Vegan-friendly formula
Great if you’re serious about athletic performance
It contains helpful vitamins and minerals
Cons
Caffeine is present in this formula- those sensitive to it will need to go elsewhere.
=> Click here to visit the official website of Instant Knockout
4) Trimtone - 100% Natural & Effective Fat Burner for Women
This is another formula aimed at reaching women who want to lose weight. This helps women release fat from those problem areas we sometimes get with age or childbirth or general changes in our bodies from getting older- namely, the hips, the waist, the thigh, and the belly area.
The formula is a winner because it converts fat into energy, making it easier to eat less and lose weight faster. You’ll find that when combined with diet and exercise, results happen faster with Trimtone.
The thing we liked at Trimtone was their transparency. They say themselves that their supplement is not magic, that the users need to be ready to commit to a diet, exercise, and healthy living if they want to get the most out of the fat burner.
Trimtone could make it easy to lose weight- just a few weeks could yield results, they say. Every bottle has 30 capsules within; you will take one per day. You can bundle the supplement together to save money.
A single bottle costs $50, two bottles plus a free one is $99, and 3 bottles plus 2 free is $150. They let you return the supplement so long as you buy over a one-month supply, and it does exclude freight costs. You can also contact their customer service reps 24 hours a day by telephone or send an email.
We also took comfort in the fact that there are no reported side effects with Trimtone, unless you count weight loss goals being achieved as one. This is because the formula used in the Trimtone supplement is natural.
The reviews listed on the website are positive, and you’ll find that women around the United States (and the world) have found success with the use of Trimtone. We recommend you take a look at them.
Some of the ingredients listed include green coffee, caffeine, and grains of paradise. Caffeine is a thermogenesis promoter; green coffee lowers glucose levels when consumed and increases our metabolism and insulin levels. Grains of paradise is one extraordinary ingredient because it burns brown fat, which keeps us warm and keeps blood sugar levels in check. Glucomannan is an appetite suppressor and keeps you feeling fuller, longer.
Highlights
100-day money-back guarantee with purchases over 1 month supply
Great for busy women
Just 1 capsule a day
Natural formula, no fake ingredients/fillers
Pros
Simply take a single capsule once per day
Reduces absorption of fat
Increase energy levels
Ships worldwide
Cons
The capsule contains gelatin, not suitable for vegans.
=> Click here to visit the official website of Trimtone
5) PrimeShred - Powerful Fat Burner That Helps You Shed Pounds
Prime Shred works fast to deliver men the results they want. The formula works by boosting your metabolism using its natural ingredient blend and then utilizing specific enzymes and hormones to turn your body into a fat incinerator.
With a healthy diet and regular exercise, you are sure to see results much faster than those losing weight without the help of a fat burner.
The blend works because it signals to your body that it needs to break the fat down and use it as energy. Lipolysis is the scientific term for this phenomenon. Cayenne pepper, Rhodiola, caffeine, and green tea increase hormone production that helps you burn more fat, specifically norepinephrine and epinephrine.
L-theanine, caffeine, and green coffee reduce triglyceride levels. These are fats that are stored within the fat cells of our body. By lowering the amount we have, we shrink our fat cells and make it harder for our body to hold onto them.
Rhodiola is an ingredient you want to learn about. This uses an enzyme known as HSL to break fat down quickly. It breaks the triglycerides contained within our fat cells down, and the more we activate this hormone, the better and more effectively it can work. It’s easy to do this when you use PrimeShred.
Primeshred also keeps your mood stable. When we cut, it becomes harder to maintain an even-keeled attitude because we want to eat more food. So, this makes the process easier by keeping you alert and keeping your mind off of food. The formula includes helpful nootropics that will have you thinking clearly and keeping focused on your day-to-day tasks.
What are some of these nootropics, you ask? Caffeine is one of them, which is an old favorite if you love coffee, tea, and energy drinks. L-theanine is next; this increases caffeine's effects and will keep you alert without the jitters. You won't feel as tired during your workout, so feel free to lift heavy or run longer.
L-tyrosine works with l-theanine and caffeine to increase serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine. These hormones are what lead us to happy feelings, so even if you’re feeling stressed out between cutting and working out, these will make it easier to stay level-headed. B-vitamins are also part of the ingredient list.
They will transform amino acids into "happy chemicals" our body produces and thus make it easier for you to handle the physical stress/emotional stress that comes with a body transformation.
Rhodiola is next. This increases our body’s manufacture of ATP during workouts. So, although you are operating at a calorie deficit, you can still enjoy intense and satisfying workouts that will have you feeling great once they’re done.
Now let's discuss pricing for this stuff. One bottle cost $50. Three bottles are $100, and 5 bottles will cost $150. As you can see, buying in bulk is advantageous because the price per bottle drops down the more you purchase.
So, guys that want to get cut and look great try this out today. Put in that work at the gym and in the kitchen, and you are sure to see results.
Highlights
Made in the USA
It helps break through plateaus
It helps men in losing fat rapidly
It helps men gain muscle, get a cut body, and shred through fat
Made in cGMP facilities
Pros
Great if you need to lose a lot of weight and are willing to commit to healthy diet and exercise habits
Increases the metabolism naturally to support greater calorie burn
It Helps keep appetite at bay
The ingredients are formulated just for men
Cons
A bit expensive compared to others like it.
=> Click here to visit the official website of PrimeShred
6) Clenbuterol - Best Supplement To Increase Muscle Mass & Reduce Body Fat
Some of you guys and girls out there in the bodybuilding world may have heard of “clen,” or Clenbuterol. This stuff is used to treat equine asthma. It may not be used on animals to be processed into food, and some nations use it for the treatment of breathing problems such as asthma.
So, you can see why this substance becomes problematic. It does help with the burning of fat and the creation of lean muscle mass, especially when stacked with other steroids. However, we all know this isn’t healthy or legal.
Clenbuterol is the answer. This is a blend created by CrazyBulk, a company that’s just mad about fitness, bodybuilding, and wellness. They’re aware that many of you are interested in steroids in some capacity, but they also know that you don’t want to deal with having to find the stuff and possibly get in trouble for possessing it.
So, the company created a line of supplements engineered with only natural ingredients. Everything is made in a clean GMP facility, and nutritionists guided the production of the supplement.
This, like some of the others, is thermogenic. It increases BMR or basal metabolic rate. This leads our body to use its fat as energy. It will help you melt away that excess weight and leave nothing but muscle in its wake.
The secrets are Vitamin B3, Guarana, and Bitter orange, along with Garcinia Cambogia. As you can see, the point of the formula is to use natural ingredients to mimic clenbuterol, burn up that excess fat and improve your performance during cardio exercise. So, follow the dosing instructions, adopt a healthy diet, and exercise program, and you could see results by next month.
You should take the supplement as described on the bottle. It is a natural supplement, so you might feel tempted to use it more because it will get you faster results. Not the case- especially with bitter orange as one of the ingredients.
Bitter orange is good, but not in high amounts. Too much of the stuff may cause high blood pressure, stroke, heart attack, or fainting. There is caffeine in the blend also. So, just use as directed.
You should take three capsules per day about 45 minutes before your workout with water. You can use this supplement for two months and then take a 1.5-week tolerance break for cycling.
Highlights
It’s like Clenbuterol, except this is legal, natural, and cheaper
Lots of photos of men and women who have had success with Crazybulk’s goods
It helps you gain and retain muscle mass
Effective for fat burning
Pros
Coupon code on their website will help you save money
You can stack with other Crazybulk supps
Great for vegans
Ships free worldwide
Cons
The supplement lacks bundling packages, as only one was offered during our visit to the site.
=> Click here to visit the official website of Clenbuterol
7) PowHer - Effective Pre-workout Cutting Supplement For Women
PowHer is another women-centered supplement. The ingredients you'll find here are sourced from nature and safe for most women to enjoy. Magnesium is included, which helps keep blood sugar in check.
Selenium is present, which is ideal for helping our thyroid stay functional. Chromium picolinate helps process glucose. Iron increases oxygen, and choline is a fat breakdown agent. Konjac root is also included, which keeps you satisfied longer. And as you may have expected, caffeine is present as well.
The supplement suppresses the appetite and does this by using konjac fiber. This fiber helps the stomach feel full by activating once it comes into contact with water. You then feel the need to eat less to be satisfied.
It also increases your metabolism. Caffeine is the reason behind this. You’ll find yourself able to exercise and run longer and with more vigor, thanks to this formula’s endurance-boosting properties. It does this by improving how our body metabolizes glucose, which in turn helps us work longer without fatigue, extends our endurance, and keeps urges to consume sugary foods at bay due to insulin regulation.
One bottle has 180 tablets. You need to take 6 tablets each day, two at every meal. Be sure to drink water when you do this- and take it a few minutes before eating so it can activate. You don't have to worry about side effects.
After all, the supplement uses natural ingredients. Be mindful that it does have caffeine, so you don't want to take this and then drink a large cup of coffee/tea or energy drinks. Be sure to take the last capsule five hours before bed, so you don't stay up during the wee hours.
Highlights
It keeps you alert and even-headed even when you are on a lower-cal diet
Supports fat metabolism
Increases your endurance and energy so you can work out harder
It helps you stay away from junk food/excess calories
Pros
Features natural ingredients scientifically backed for efficacy
The formula is great for vegans
A 90-day money-back guarantee is offered
Cons
The formula is quite expensive and can only be bought from the official site.
=> Click here to visit the official website of Powher
How We Made This List Of The Most Effective Fat Burner Supplements
Making this list wasn't easy. We first began by busting out sheets of paper and physically writing down all the brands of the best fat burner we'd ever seen. You name it; we listed it.
Once that was complete, we had to research them and cross off the list (which we moved into an Excel spreadsheet, mind you). We read reviews. We looked at other articles. We researched ingredients.
As time went on, we crossed more and more of them off. In good time, the list was cut down to size. We had narrowed our list down from 50 or so fat-burning supplements to 7 solid choices.
Now, let’s get specific about what we looked for when researching and comparing:
What's In It?
The ingredients of the fat burner you choose matter. After all, you don't want fake stuff in your supplements. Many of us are trying to lead healthier lives, free of fake foods, medicines, and other unnatural ingredients.
Those of you looking to improve your physique will take great pride in being able to say you did so naturally, without the use of steroids or other sketchy supplements.
So, we made it a demand that all the supplements we featured were made from stuff you find in nature, not made in a laboratory somewhere.
Manufacturing Methods/Plants
Now, onto a different kind of plant- a factory. The concepts of safety and sanitation have come to the forefront of everyone's mind, thanks to the pandemic. We must carry that same demand for sanitation and cleanliness to the supplements we take.
So, we made sure that the supplements featured on the list today were made in cGMP facilities, so buyers didn't have to worry about where these were made or what was in them.
Customer Opinions
Reviews are everything. Everyone reads reviews before they buy something, whether it's a box of K-cups or a refrigerator. But with fat burning supplements, there's a bit of a caveat: fake reviews.
Some people will make crazy claims in reviews for products like these, such as "I lost 30 lbs. in a month," (Not sustainable or realistic, BTW), or you might see two images next to one another of persons who look like they might be the same person, but they're not.
We checked reviews carefully and made sure they were legit- we also made sure that reviews were positive. After all, who better to decide how well something works than the person who bought it?
Investment
Nobody WANTS to pay $50 and up for supplements, but then again, nobody wants to waste their money on chintzy products, either.
We checked supplements over to ensure that the price matched the quality- after all, sustainably sourced, natural ingredients aren’t cheap.
However, you will get something that is far more likely to work compared to the cheap ones you find at big box stores or eBay.
Buying Guide: Factors To Consider Before Choosing Quality Fat Burner To Aid Weight Loss
Our buying guide gives you everything you need to know about making a good appetite suppressant buying decision.
Check it out below:
Returns & Shipping Policies
We get it- not every product listed here today will work for everyone. That’s why we chose products with a fair return policy/fair shipping policy. You should do the same when shopping for your fat burner of choice- make sure you can return the item if it doesn’t work out.
Companies that offer a return policy know that they are providing a quality product; it’s the companies that say “all sales final” that you need to watch out for. Those with a return policy do not fear people returning the item.
Label Transparency
We've said it before, and we'll say it again- knowing what's in that fat burner matters. You may see the phrase "proprietary blend" on a label. Companies do this, so they don't have to list what's really in the blend.
This is dangerous- after all, there could be something illegal or something you're allergic to in it. Supplements are not worth the risk. Make sure you can identify and look up each ingredient on the bottle, so you know what you're getting.
Customer Opinion
Be sure to read carefully what other customers had to say about the product before you buy! Make sure that you check out photos of customers, too. Be sure that you look at the photos and verify that they are realistic.
A photograph of a very large person next to a thin person claiming weight loss in a short time frame is simply not realistic (remember, 1-2 lbs. a week is sustainable weight loss). Be sure to go beyond the website itself and see what others had to say about the product on social media or YouTube.
Indeed, customer reviews are a goldmine for determining whether or not a product is any good- what better way to determine if something is worth it than by seeing what others thought.
Ingredients Source
By choosing ingredients derived from Mother Earth, we can reach our goals in a healthy, sustainable, and safe way. Before you plunk down money for a fat-burning supplement, be sure all ingredients within are natural.
This will minimize your risk of dealing with side effects. Plus, it erases the worry of consuming a banned or illegal, and possibly dangerous, supplement.
Buy More, Save More
See if the fat-burning supplement you have your eye on offers a discount code. A trick we've learned is to move your mouse up to the page and act like you're going to close the tab- sometimes, they offer a discount code because they want to draw in your business.
Others offer flash sales just by visiting their site. You should also see if the supplement you like has bundling deals. These are great because they reduce the cost per bottle.
Every supplement on today's list features this, so make sure the one you like has this or at least a reduced subscription price.
FAQs About Fat Burner
Are There Any Side Effects for Using Thermogenic?
First, we need to make it clear that we are not doctors and cannot say for sure that NOBODY will have ANY side effects. So as long as you take them right, you probably won’t experience any side effects, but everyone is different.
That being said, if you fail to use your thermogenic as directed, you may experience adverse side effects. You might feel nauseous and nervous or jittery with caffeine, for example. Synephrine (bitter orange) may cause heart problems.
If any fat burner makes you feel uncomfortable or unwell in any way, stop taking it and talk to your doctor. Persons sensitive to caffeine must be extra mindful of the fat-burning supplements they choose, as many contain this stimulant.
Rest assured that there are fat burners out there that are caffeine-free, so take your time and find the right one.
What Ingredients Make for A Good Fat Burner?
Natural ingredients are best, so choose natural if you decide to go out on your own and search for a fat burner. Glucomannan, caffeine, cayenne pepper, black pepper extract, and bitter orange are all examples of good ingredients for quality fat burners.
Others include green coffee beans or green tea. These are not the only good ingredients, so make sure to research the ingredients in the fat burner you have your eye on.
How Do I Know a Thermogenic Fat Burner Is Right for Me?
Do you want to lose weight? Do you need to maintain your weight loss? Would you like to cut weight? If so, a fat burner could be right for you.
Remember, a fat burner must be used in conjunction with a healthy diet and exercise, so you see optimum results. Any supplement that claims it can help you lose weight with no changes on your part is to be avoided.
How Many Calories Do I Need to Consume to Lose Weight on My Fat Burner?
You need to burn 3500 calories to lose 1 lb. of fat. So, cutting out 500 calories a day will help you lose 1 lb. of fat a week. Your calorie needs will depend on your age, height, weight, level of physical activity, gender, and specific dietary requirements. Your best bet is to consult a doctor to help you create a weight loss plan that works.
In the meantime, you can also check out this weight loss calculator that will help you formulate your calorie count. Once you’ve got that figured out, you can plan healthy meals to fit within the calorie budget- and watch that weight fall off sustainably and naturally so long as you stick to your plan.
Conclusion: Natural & Safe Fat Burner Pills For Your Weight Loss Journey
Looking for the best fat burner yourself can be tricky. However, we hope our article has been helpful for you in figuring out which one will be best for you.
The bottom line is to look for ingredients that are natural and safe. Make sure you know every ingredient in your fat burner to avoid getting a tainted or illegal product. Yes, such products do exist- you can check this FDA page out for more details.
So, just be smart. Research any supplement you wish to buy before you spend your hard-earned money on it, and make sure you know the return policy if it doesn't work out. Best of luck, work hard, and enjoy the results!
