You may be looking for healthy fat burning supplements if you've recently started going to the gym or working out at home. A healthy diet alongside external fat burning supplements can be the best combination to tone your body quickly.
There has been a severe influx of thermogenic fat burners for men in the market, but you need to choose one that has natural fat burning ingredients. Through the brands in this article you can find yourself the best fat burner for men supplement and get rid of that stubborn belly fat in no time!
Top 6 Fat Burner For Men That Actually Work
PhenQ - Overall Best Fat Burner For Men; Editor’s Pick
Instant Knockout - Popular Fat Burner To Boost Metabolism
PrimeShred - Affordable Thermogenic Fat Burner For Men
Burn Lab Pro - Effective Pre Workout Fat Burner For Men
Clenbutrol - Natural Fat Burner For Men For Bodybuilding
Testo Lab Pro - Best Fat Burner Supplements To Suppress Appetite
#1. PhenQ - Overall Best Fat Burner For Men; Editor’s Pick
PhenQ is a UK-based brand produced under the famous company Wolfson Berg Ltd. In terms of authenticity this company and its products are unparalleled, as they have shown effective results in weight loss.
Burning fat may seem like a complex journey but PhenQ is reported to make it easier for men to lose body fat through its stimulant free fat burner pills. PhenQ pills have a mixture of thermogenic ingredients such as caffeine anhydrous, dietary fibers, and chromium picolinate which is a strong appetite suppressant.
If you are new to the journey of weight loss, then PhenQ pills might be your best bet at losing the stubborn fat accumulated in your body. Through a mixture of natural ingredients, these pills will help to reduce your appetite, and directly encourage weight loss by burning fat.
Paired with a healthy workout schedule and diet, these pills will show you results in no time. People who struggle with binge eating and other excessive eating disorders will find these pills more than suitable for their weight loss journey.
Highlights
Helps reduce appetite thus encourages losing weight
Produced with all natural fat burning ingredients
Five-in-one Formula for pills
Free shipping on all orders
60 day return policy
Pros
Provides an energy boost
Stops/slows down fat production
Reduces appetite and improves mood
Burns stored fat and boosts metabolism
Cons
Only available for purchase through website
Results may vary for different people
Relatively expensive
⇒ Visit the Official Website of PhenQ
#2. Instant Knockout - Popular Fat Burner To Boost Metabolism
Instant Knockout is without a doubt one of the best fat burners in the market. Through the best mixture of ingredients, this brand has proved its worth in the market with great ease.
Originally, the brand was launched to help professional MMA fighters and boxers to gain strength and reduce body fat. Over time, Instant Knockout has cemented its place as a fat burner pill that helps any man who needs it.
Some of the pure and natural ingredients used in the production of Instant Knockout pills are glucomannan, caffeine, cayenne powder, chromium, zinc. Brand instructions do suggest that the pills be taken four times a day, so you will have to space out your meals accordingly.
Highlights
Helps suppress appetite and reduce cravings
Made from thermogenic natural ingredients
Discounts on monthly supply
Pros
100 day return policy
All natural fat burner supplement
Boosts metabolism and energy levels
High quality, natural fat burner pills
Cons
A few side effects, such as restlessness or insomnia, may be experienced.
⇒ Visit the Official Website of Instant Knockout
#3. PrimeShred - Potent Fat Burning Pills For Extreme Weight Loss
PrimeShred has been successful in the market due to its authentic fat burner pills. This thermogenic fat burner is all natural and guarantees fat reduction for your body in a way that you want.
As we have mentioned before, fat burner pills do not cause magic weight loss, but they do help reduce fat absorption in a way that you do not gain more weight. Once you start taking these pills by PrimeShred you will notice a significant difference in your appearance and energy levels.
This brand encourages and helps you maintain your desired weight through a combination of excellent fat burning ingredients, such as green tea extract, cayenne pepper extract, and green coffee extract.
The combination of only natural ingredients is what makes PrimeShred one of the best thermogenic fat burners in the market. You can check the quantity of these ingredients on the packaging which displays accurate and honest data.
Customers who have used PrimeShred agree that it is a great help for their energy levels and workout routines. The pills have helped these users reduce their body fat percentage while preserving lean muscle mass.
It is a brand that is focused on consumer welfare, and is confident in its services which is why it offers a remarkable 100 day return/cash-back offer.
Highlights
Accelerates and improves metabolism
Contains only thermogenic natural ingredients
Preserves muscular mass while reducing fat storage
Helps decrease and maintain body weight
Helps regulate binge eating habits by reducing appetite
Pros
100 day return policy
All natural fat burner supplement
Boosts metabolism and energy levels
Cons
Quantity of caffeine can prove to be overstimulating
Claims no side-effects despite users reporting otherwise
⇒ Visit the Official Website of PrimeShred
#4. Burn Lab Pro - Highly Effective Fat Burning Supplement
Burn Lab Pro is yet another excellent fat burner pill that boosts your body's metabolism, and encourages weight loss through legitimate and reasonable means.
Non-thermogenic fat burners that have artificial ingredients can sometimes manage to display a greater result but the side effects of using them can be severe. Burn Lab Pro is an all natural thermogenic fat burner for men who want a safe and reliable way to lose weight.
Its easy to consume vegan and stimulant free tablets are known to cause genuine weight loss that isn't gained back on the next meal you eat. Paired with a workout regime, these pills can help you maintain and preserve your muscles while you lose weight as well.
These pills are particularly useful for people wo are just starting their weight loss journey and find themselves lost on how to balance their muscular gain and weight. The burn lab pro pills will boost your metabolism and energy in such a way that you will notice results almost immediately.
A reduction in your appetite will be the main cause of your weight loss, since the lower your carb and fat intake is the lesser your body will absorb. If you have a specific weight you wish to reach, these are the pills that will help you get to it.
Burn Lab Pro offers a spectacular 30- day risk free guarantee and a return policy for unsatisfied customers who claim and provide proof of no change caused by the pills. This brand is known to support men who wish to look like the best version of themselves, so it offers a great deal of information regarding weight loss and body maintenance.
It is also important to know that Burn Lab Pro is a stimulant free fat burner which is why it contains no caffeine. If the amount of caffeine in the previously mentioned brands offsets you from purchasing them, this one just might do the trick!
Highlights
Gluten-free
Vegan friendly
30 day return/cash-back guarantee
Produced with all natural ingredients
Induces fat loss and calorie burn
Pros
Reliable, and safe dietary supplements
Natural belly fat burner
Stops fat accumulation and helps boost metabolism
Cons
Some ingredients may cause side effects
⇒ Visit the Official Website of Burn Lab Pro
#5. Clenbutrol - Natural Weight Loss Pills For Cutting Lean Muscle
Clenbuterol is a beta2-agonist drug that cause dilation of the bronchial muscles. This drug has commonly been known to treat asthma and respiratory diseases. Many trainers are fond of using Clenbuterol as it increases muscular mass in the body.
Crazy Bulk’s Clenbutrol pills for weight loss are the best alternative for the clenbuterol drug, and it is all the hype these days. These pills are proving to be an easy way to bulk up and lose weight at the same time. With remarkable results, as suggested by customers, this brand is all the rage in the market.
Since scientists and experts suggest that weight loss is highly dependent on your metabolism, the focus of Clenbutrol is to improve your BMR or basal metabolic rate. Once it is able to enhance your metabolic rate, your fat absorption will reduce, and your body will burn fat at a much higher pace than before.
The resulting success of Clenbutrol is backed by the many customers, workout experts and trainers who recommend it. In fact, it is so effective that many people prefer to take it before workout and bodybuilding competitions in order to appear bulkier.
Clenbutrol is not exactly a steroid, but it is known to cause an increase in muscles and health of individuals. With ingredients such as Vitamin B3, Niacinamide, Guarana, and bitter orange extract, this fat loss supplement is a strong preference for many people.
It is recommended to take three Clenbutrol tablets approximately 45 minutes before a workout or exercising. You should read the instructions on the box for Crazy Bulk’s Clenbutrol carefully, as there is also a suggestion to take a ten-day break after consistent usage for 2 months.
Highlights
Improves performance by boosting BMR
Retains lean muscle while reducing weight
Excellent for use pre-workout
Safe and Legal alternative for Clenbuterol
Pros
Generous return policies
Improves stamina and muscles
Bulk discounts available on site
Cons
People under the age of 18 are not allowed to take these tablets
No known side effects listed by brand, despite customers suggesting otherwise
⇒ Visit the Official Website of Clenbutrol
#6. Testo Lab Pro - Best Fat Burner Supplements To Boost Stamina
As far as fat burner supplements for men are concerned, we absolutely had to include Testo Lab Pro on our list. Through an effective increase in testosterone levels, this fat burner causes an indirect but definite boost for the body's metabolism.
A two in one process, this brand provides men with the opportunity to enhance their sex drive and virility while also losing weight and keeping in shape. You may have guessed correctly that this is a strong preference for many men as a fat burner supplement.
However, it is last on our list because its effects on the body are more indirect than the other brands. It contains similar ingredients such as Vitamin D3, K1, and K2 alongside zinc, and magnesium. Some extra ingredients help control the production of oestrogen and encourage the reduction of globulin which can limit testosterone production in the body.
Overall, Testo Lab Pro is an excellent way to kill two birds with one stone: you get a muscular, and well-defined body, and a stamina boost in the bedroom. While those two factors may be convincing enough for you to purchase the product, you must remember to check the ingredients on the label to prevent any unnecessary side effects from occurring.
If your main goal is simply to lose weight, or if you already have high testosterone levels then you may need to consult a doctor of physician before consuming this product.
Highlights
Increases testosterone production
Improves sex drive and invigorates male potency
100% clean, natural and safe
Pros
Boosts energy levels, metabolism, and testosterone levels
Revives masculine energy and virility
Naturally produced by Opti-Nutra
Safe and reliable testosterone production
Cons
Ingredients may cause side effects for some people
⇒ Visit the Official Website of Testo Lab Pro
How Did We Make This List Of The Most Effective Fat Burner Supplements?
We understand if you're curious about the research that we've put into the creation of this list. Truth be told, finding the best fat burner for men has been a lengthy process. We have processed a lot of information on the matter so you don't have to.
Here are some of the factors we investigated before making this list for you:
Ingredients
Ingredients are not just a crucial factor of consideration for us, but for you as well. They are the key through which your fat burning journey begins and prospers, so we believe it is highly important to confirm the safety of the ingredients used in fat burner pills.
A good fat burning supplement can consist of many ingredients, which can differ from brand to brand. Some of them have high concentrations of caffeine, while others don't have any at all.
Whatever ingredients are present in the fat burner pill, the bottom line is that they should be natural and effective. The use of artificial additives or drugs can display significant results, but the side effects of these ingredients are not worth the lost weight.
We want you to lose weight in a way that you are able to maintain it even after your fat burner course ends. Your appearance, bulky or slim, should be sustainable once you see the results shaping your body into the way you want it to look.
Hence, we have considered the ingredients of fat burner pills as the most important point of our consideration.
Price
It is no surprise that price was a competitive consideration for us. The bottom line of a good pricing strategy is that the product should be worth the price.
When we consider brands for the best fat burner, we need to remember that the ingredients used in their production are highly expensive. Natural fat burners are produced with ingredients such as chromium picolinate, green coffee beans, black pepper extract, cayenne pepper extract, and other pricey products.
As a result, the fat burning ingredients hike up the price of the pills, gels, and powders. Primarily, these pills should be effective which is how users can review that they are worth the price value.
The brands included on our list may be pricey for some people, but the companies are more than generous in serving a wider user base. We took into account discounts, bulk order placements, and fast delivery to understand the legitimacy of the prices these brands are charging.
Safety
You may be expecting side effects before you take these pills, which would not be an incorrect assumption. The fat burning ingredients in these pills can have direct or indirect effects on different body types and metabolisms.
The use of natural ingredients is unlikely to cause any severe side effects, unless you are allergic to any of the substances found in the pills. Always remember to check the label before you consume any such product.
When we were curating this list for you, we found many brands selling highly effective pills with harmful ingredients and additives in them. While these ingredients can be a good source of fast and easy weight loss, they are also more prone to causing negative side effects.
We wanted to provide you with the best thermogenic fat burners that have a much higher degree of positive effects and no negative ones. The list below contains only naturally produced fat burners, so you can rest assured that choosing any of these brands means that you are in safe hands.
Brand Reputation
Brand reputation can be a generous indicator of product quality and effectiveness. A large degree of negative ratings and reviews cause a brand's reputation to spoil, while the vice versa is also true.
A brand will only be successful in the market if its reputation is strong enough and supported by its customers. As a result, customer loyalty and repeat purchases were strongly considered by us when we chose the brands for this list.
Repeat purchases are the one of the best ways to know whether a product is effective as well. Customers will only spend on a product again and again if they are convinced of the results, hence the brand's reputation is raised by continuous purchases.
Customer Reviews
Customer reviews are tied to our previous point for the importance of a brand's reputation. In fact, reviews are one of the easiest ways to judge a brand's success and honesty in the market.
When we skimmed through the reviews for many fat burner brands, including the ones on our list, we could easily spot the false claims and scams apart from the authentic brands. The reviews would honestly display the identity of these brands, and point on any flaws even if they were as simple as late deliveries.
The brands we ended up choosing were the ones that had few or no negative reviews from customers. A few complaints about side effects were dismissed due to low severity and the knowledge that some people are at a higher risk of harm due to other health issues.
We recommend you do your own research on brands, side effects, and customer reviews if you are unconvinced of the brand details mentioned below.
What You Should Look For Before Purchasing Top Quality Fat Burner Pills
We hope the brand reviews have helped you narrow down which company you will be purchasing your fat burner pills or products from. Here are some factors you should definitely consider before making your purchase:
Ingredients
The reason why ingredients have been repeatedly mentioned in this article is because they are the most crucial element of this weight loss procedure. It is necessary that the quality and quantity of the ingredients in your fat burner pills be regulated and safe for consumption.
There are several brands in the market that use artificial ingredients in order to display a greater effect on your body. These unnatural fat burning ingredients can cause a great deal of damage to your digestive system and body.
Therefore, you must always check to see what exactly is the makeup of your fat burning pills, so you can avoid allergen or harmful products. If you choose any of the products on our list you will find your weight loss journey is in safe hands, otherwise you will have to look out for product safety by yourself.
Price
Pricing for fat burners can be high or low depending on the quantity and quality of the product. Usually, a well-sourced, non-GMO, and allergen free fat burner will have a higher price than a lower quality product.
Producing an effective fat burner pill is both time consuming and expensive, which is also why fat burners cost more. Fortunately, responsible and consumer-oriented companies offer bulk discounts on such products making them more affordable for you.
You will have to set your budget for how much you spend on fat burners because of their high cost. In many cases it may be more advantageous for you to buy them in bulk.
Safety
Side effects of fat burner supplements and pills are not very common, especially if you take the natural fat burners mentioned on our list. However, certain male fat burners have banned ingredients in them such as DMAA, DNP, and phentermine. You should keep an eye out for these ingredients since they are harmful, despite their generous effects on weight loss.
The production of these fat burners should take place in secure facilities, and there should be no external additives that cause harm to your digestive or respiratory system. Certain drugs can show improvements in body strength and muscle appearance quite easily, but they should be avoided due to their excessive harmful effects.
Checking the ingredient lists and reviewing the brands you wish to purchase from thoroughly can help you prevent any future negative consequences of using a fat burner pill. If you face side effects even after being reassured of the quality of your brand, do not hesitate to consult your doctor or stop usage altogether.
Dosage
While you may find it reasonable to take one fat burning pill before working out or after a meal, it is not always the recommended course of action. Different fat burner pills have vastly irregular requirements for dosage.
The ingredients and make of these pills, even the brands mentioned on our list, differ from each other by a great margin. Some of these pills have a higher caffeine content, and may not be suitable for people who workout at night time as it can mess with your sleep schedule. Other brands require taking three pills instead of one for every dosage.
These subtle intricacies are very important and should be noted before purchase and consumption of any product, not only fat burner pills.
Your Goals
Deciphering what your goals and aims are on your journey to lose weight can be very helpful in decision making. Some fat burner pills and powders will offer a higher quantity of certain ingredients that cause rapid weight loss, while others may be more focused on muscle gain.
The quantity and often the brand of preference can be chosen according to your goals. Some brands focus more on boosting testosterone levels, while others are more intent on enhancing your metabolism.
In any case, you should know what results you want from yourself in order to find a suitable fat burner supplement.
Benefits of Usage
The advertised benefits of a fat burner pill can actually provide you with a good view of how authentic the brand is. If your preferred brand of fat burner pills claims that you will lose weight immediately after you take them then it is probably a case of false advertising.
You should avoid such brands particularly because they may have harmful additives in them to cause extreme weight loss, or simply because false claim reduce the brands trustworthiness.
Instead, you should look for and accept those brands that have a more realistic outlook for your fat loss journey. These brands will reassure you that while the reduction of your weigh may take some time, it will last longer and be easier to maintain.
Customer Reviews
A brand's reputation in the market is a very important consideration, both for us and you. It is necessary because only through the reliable reviews of people who have already used the product will you be able to figure out whether or not the pills are worth purchasing.
Customer reviews will tell you whether a brand lives up to its claims or not. If a brand claims a certain time duration for weight loss, speedy delivery, or discounts, then users are the only ones who will be able to successfully prove whether or not the brand is honest.
For many people, a brand's reputation is the last line of consideration, but also a deciding factor on their choice. Scams or misconduct by a brand in recent times, or a history of dishonesty can drive customers away very easily.
The best thermogenic fat burner should live up to its reputation and provide its users with the highest quality, results, convenience, and care. We encourage doing your own research before you choose your product.
FAQs On Fat Burners for Men
We hope to have cleared your confusions regarding fat burners for men through our buying guide and brand details. However, you may still have some basic questions regarding this topic which we have tried our best to answer in this section.
Q1. What is meant by a fat burner?
Fat burners or fat burning supplements are pills that contain natural or artificial ingredients which are known to encourage fat loss. These ingredients work together to help you burn stubborn belly fat, reduce your appetite, and bring out your lean muscle mass.
Most of these fat burners for men function by attacking your metabolic rate and increasing it from its resting position. A higher fat metabolism encourages burning of stored fat and slows down the production of body fat.
Q2. Do fat burner supplements work?
Fat burners do work in theory, as they can help to increase metabolism, reducing fat absorption, and decreasing your appetite. When all these factors come into play you can witness a significant reduction in your weight.
However, if you are expecting these pills to work magically overnight then it is impossible. To witness a proper effect of how fat burners work you will need to pair it with a healthy diet, and most likely a workout routine to build muscle mass.
Q3. Are fat burning supplements healthy and safe to use?
The fat burners and weight loss supplements mentioned in our list are all natural and produced through safe, registered means. However, due to a high demand in the market and monetary gains many companies tend to add artificial ingredients that can sometimes be harmful for your health.
In general, all natural fat burners are safe for usage so long as you are not allergic to any of the ingredients listed on the product. You should keep in mind that checking ingredients on any fat burner pill is extremely important to avoid unnecessary side effects.
Q4. Are there any side effects of using fat burners to lose weight?
Any natural fat burning supplement will have minimal to no side effects after usage. However, everyone has a different body health and metabolism, which is why these pills can cause negative effects for a few users. Some of the common side effects reported by customers are:
Upset stomach
Dizziness
Headaches
Bloating
Nausea
Never hesitate to consult your doctor if you face any severe side effects. It is recommended to not take these pills if you are a frequent consumer of energy drinks or highly caffeinated products.
Q5. What are fat burner supplements made of?
A natural fat burner is made from some common ingredients you may already have heard of such as:
Green tea extract
Cayenne pepper extract
Chromium picolinate
Black pepper extract
Caffeine anhydrous
Green coffee bean extract
Carnitine
Yohimbe
These ingredients may sound common to you, and you may even know the benefits of using them already. Not only do these ingredients promote weight loss but they also stimulate a healthy nervous system, improve metabolism, and boost energy levels.
Q6. How do the ingredients found in fat burners for men effect my body?
As mentioned above, there are quite a few commonly known ingredients found in fat burners for men. The effect of these in not just to lose weight and burn fat, but to improve your body's health in a way that you can maintain your weight as well.
Some of the effects of these common ingredients are:
Caffeine
Stimulates the nervous system and boosts energy levels, but can cause shakiness and trouble in concentration if taken in excess. Fat burners contain a much higher amount of caffeine than tea or coffee.
Green Tea Extract
You may have heard of the benefits of drinking tea, which are similar to the effects of this extract. Green tea can reduce fat absorption and significantly helps in digestion. It stimulates weight loss more than causing a direct effect.
Carnitine
Carnitine has been a renowned substance effective in treating weight loss and reducing BMI. It is found in many supplements, powders and pills, but it can have side effects. Particularly, people with high blood pressure should avoid fat burner pills with carnitine as it can cause hypertension.
Q7. How do thermogenic fat burner supplements help you lose your excess fat?
A good thermogenic fat burner for men will not suddenly cause a dip in your weight. In fact, it will take some time for the pills to take effect as your metabolism improves and your fat absorption decreases.
It is far easier for people with certain blood types or lifestyles to lose weight than others. Some people may take these pills and have no solid exercise regimen to back it up. Other people may have easier access to gym equipment to gain muscle mass and tone their body.
In any case, a good fat burner for men will take some time to take effect but when it does the results will be obvious and, as reviews suggest, extraordinary.
Q8. How long does it take for fat burner supplements to work?
fat burners take a few minutes up to 45 minutes to start working upon consumption. This time also depends on the ingredients the supplement holds, so if your fat burner has caffeine or green tea, the stored fat in your body is broken down faster.
The effects of fat burners, such as high energy and sharpness, remain for around 5 hours. After that, you will notice the impact of the fat burners decreasing.
The results mainly depend on your body composition, so it works differently for each man. Some of you may see results instantly while others will have to wait a few months. The average time to start seeing changes is 2 months, so continue usage until then before you decide to change supplements or stop altogether.
Q9. When should I take my fat burner pill?
For best results, take your fat burner pills before your morning breakfast or right before a workout session. This helps in kick starting your metabolism which quickens the breakdown of fat. Moreover, it’ll give you an energy boost which will take your workout to a whole new level.
Q10. I forgot to take my supplement. Can I take two the next day?
Forgetting to take your daily dose is a common mistake everyone makes. However, fat burners are prescribed accurately based on your physiology, so they are meant to work for a specific time and produce particular effects.
If you double your dosage, you will risk experiencing negative side effects. We do not recommend taking two tablets in one day. Even if you forget your dose, continue taking the assigned amount the next day.
Q11. Who should take a fat burner?
It is recommended that those on a fat loss journey should commit to a diet, exercise, and a good sleep routine. This way, they will lose the excess weight naturally. However, using a fat burner can fasten the process and help exponentially.
The fat burners that are ineffective tend to have defective compositions and falsely marketing. Investing in an authentic and legitimate fat burner, like the aforementioned ones, help anyone who uses it.
If you’re looking to lose some kilos, replace fat with muscle, or just live an active and alert lifestyle then fat burners are for you, especially if exercise and diet alone are not working for you.
Q12. What brand produces the best fat burner supplement for men?
Fat burner or weight loss supplements are not miraculous drugs that can help you lose weight in one night. These pills take time, and effort on your part, for you to achieve the look you desire. More often than not, they are simply there to help speed the process along.
There are several ways in which any of the brands on our list could be a considerable choice as a fat burner for men. Some of the best qualities we have noticed in these brands are:
PhenQ - Overall best fat burner for men
PrimeShred - Best fat burners for bodybuilding/workout
Burn Lab Pro - Best naturally produced/ stimulant free fat burners for men
Clenbutrol - Safest, naturally produced fat burners
Testo Lab Pro - Best for improving testosterone levels
Conclusion: Achieve Your Weight Goals Efficiently With The Best Fat Burner For Men
You may have realized by the end of this article that there are many factors involved in the process of buying a fat burner for men. The benefits of these pills are endless and they can help you achieve your weight goals quickly and efficiently.
We hope that through our list you are able to find an excellent fat burner that suits all your needs and requirements, and helps you become slim in the way you want.
Good luck!
