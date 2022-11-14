Best Essay Writing Sites
If you ever had to write an essay in a hurry, you know how stressful things can get. Fortunately, essay writing services exist and can help you when you're in a crunch. However, not all writing services are the same.
There are so many paper writing services out there. Some are 100% legit while some are outright scams. So, how do you know which essay site to trust? In this article, you'll find some of the best essay writing services available. Now you can know who to outsource your work to with confidence.
Essay Pro - Best essay writing service overall
99 Papers - Best for academic papers
Essay Box - Best college paper writing services
Wise Essays - Best with professional essay writers
Essay Edge - Best for editing and proofreading
Essay Elites - Best academic writing company
CheapPaperWriting - Best with free benefits
EvolutionWriters - Best professional essay writing service
ExtraEssay - Best cheap essay writing service
SpeedyPaper - Best with a clear price guide
Essay Pro - Best college paper writing services
Essay Pro is one of the oldest essay writing services available. They make it easy for students to connect with professional college essay writers. Essay Pro offers several different services.
They can write, edit and proofread all types of college papers. These include admission papers, research papers, professional copy-editing, dissertations, term papers, and others. Essay Pro's writing quality is as solid as its reputation. The papers are well thought out and structured properly.
Prices vary on Essay Pro. The process depends on the type of essay, the writer you choose, the deadline, and the subject. However, the average price for one page is around $10.
This essay writing service offers unlimited revisions. They also take things one step further by offering a free plagiarism report. The ordering process is easy. You simply need to fill out the form on the site. You can then pick the writer based on price, rating, number of orders completed, and past reviews.
Essay Pro allows you to place your order directly through support. Reach out to the support team via live chat. The agents are professional and friendly and respond fairly quickly.
Pros
Pick your own writer.
Unlimited revisions
Free plagiarism reports
Cons
The order form can be confusing for some.
Choosing a writer can take some time.
99 Papers - Best for academic papers
99 Papers is also an essay writing service with years of experience in the industry. It is popular among students looking for relief from their heavy workload, and those who are on a budget.
99 Papers can prepare case studies, PowerPoint presentations, and college essays. They also help with math assignments. Papers usually have an excellent structure with no mistakes or inaccuracies. The writers provide high-quality papers in any style you require.
On average, the price for one page on 99 Papers is around $9.95. They also have huge discounts throughout the year. You can also pay in installments on orders more than $600. 99 Papers offers some legal guarantees. These include free revisions and a money-back guarantee.
This essay-writing company makes it easy to place your order. You need to fill out the form and chat with your writer. If you run into any issues, you can reach out to 99 Papers. The support team can be reached via live chat 24/7 and response times are quite favorable.
Pros
Affordable college essay writing services
Free unlimited revisions
Communicate and work directly with writers.
Cons
Plagiarism reports available for a fee
Some customers aren't happy with their paper. This is most prevalent among those who need papers on complex topics.
Essay Box - Best college paper writing services
Essay Box offers writing services to students of all academic levels. This includes high school, undergraduate and postgraduate students. Essay Box offers a ton of academic writing services. Some of the most common are essays, research papers, dissertations, editing, and others.
The majority of the writers here are native English speakers. This means you'll get a paper with little to no grammatical or spelling errors. Past users seem quite happy with the quality of the paper produced.
This essay service has a pricing table on its website. This makes it easy to determine how much you'll need to pay for your paper. Prices usually range from $12-$60 per page. The price depends on a few factors like academic level, number of pages, and deadline. This trusted essay-writing service also offers generous discounts, especially to new customers.
Essay Box guarantees plagiarism-free papers and offers a money-back guarantee. They will also have the writer make changes to your paper. However, you have to make the request within 10 days of receiving your paper.
The Essay Box website is easy to navigate. AIt even includes a price calculator and you can place a free inquiry as well. The order process is very simple. Choose the type of assignment you need, academic level, deadline, and page count. You then fill in specific details of your paper and proceed to checkout.
Essay Box customer support is available around the clock. You can easily get them on the phone. They have toll-free numbers for both U.S. & Canada as well as international customers. You can also reach them via email if you prefer.
Pros
Fast delivery
Tons of services offered
Money-back guarantee
Cons
Prices can get high especially if the deadline is close.
Lack of information about the qualification of writers
Wise Essays - Best with professional essay writers
Wise Essays is a custom essay writing service with writers holding more than one degree. Best of all, the writers here are not afraid to show off their awards so you can be sure of their skills.
This site offers online essay-writing services to high school, college, and graduate students. They have the usual offerings of essay writing companies. These include research papers, essays, theses, and others.
You can expect your paper to be written by talented writers who are experts on specific subjects. Papers from this provider are well-written, 100% original, and plagiarism free.
Wise Essays offers some reasonable prices. Prices start at $9.11 per page for a high school paper. They also offer discounts if you're new or when ordering bulk orders.
This essay-writing service offers some awesome money-back and revision guarantees. Those who aren't satisfied with their paper can get a free revision within three days after it was delivered.
The ordering process on Wise Essays takes just a few minutes. Click on the "Order Now" button and follow the instructions from there.
Wise Essays support agents are available every day even on holidays. You can get in touch with them in either of four ways, You can call, email, or reach out via live chat.
Pros
Expert and qualified writers
High-quality papers
Fairly reasonable prices
Cons
Limited services
Refunds only possible under specific conditions
Essay Edge - Best for editing and proofreading
Essay Edge has been in business for about 25 years. The New York Times calls Essay Edge the "world's premiere essay-editing service." This is because they can help students get into their dream colleges.
Unlike essay writing sites, Essay Edge offers proofreading and editing services only. They can help with college application essays, academic assignments, MBA applications, and others. Topics range from accounting to architecture to engineering, science, and social work.
Essay Edge consists of Ivy League graduates in its team of editors. The editors all have years of editing experience under their belt. They can help you improve the quality of your essays.
Essay Edge has four different pricing plans. They offer a standard, premier, proofreading, and an all-in-one package. Prices range from $149 to $229+.
There is no money-back guarantee mentioned anywhere on the site. This is because the editors work hand-in-hand with you to improve your paper. They will help until you are fully satisfied with the quality of your paper.
It takes three easy steps to place an order on Essay Edge. The first thing you need to do is upload your paper. You then need to provide your contact information and choose the type of service you need. If you find an editor that you prefer, you can select him/her to work on your paper. After that, you pay for your order and wait.
You can contact Essay Edge's customer support at any time of the day. There is a live chat feature, email, or phone option to get in touch with them.
Pros:
Ivy League editors
Wide range of proofreading and editing services
Various ways to contact customer support
Cons:
High prices
No money-back guarantee
Essay Elites - Best academic writing company
Essay Elites has been in the essay writing industry for seven years. They offer professional writing assistance to students at different academic levels. Regardless of what you need, Essay Elites may be able to help.
Essay Elites can help with narrative, descriptive, expository, five-paragraph, or persuasive essays. They can help with custom essays, college papers, dissertations, and others.
Essay Elites takes pride in providing the best custom essay for students. They make sure to double-check papers after they finish writing them. The writer performs a grammar, structure, and format check before sending the paper to you. This ensures a high-quality paper that covers topics with no issues.
Essay Elite has a price calculator on its homepage. This makes it easy to get a quick quote of how much your paper may cost. Prices typically range from $12.99 per page to $48.99 per page. There are also free and paid add-on services which cost from around $2-$11.55. Essay Elite even offers discounts to new and returning customers.
This essay writer service guarantees plagiarism-free papers. They offer free revisions if you are not satisfied with the completed paper. They also have a money-back guarantee so you can feel safe using their services.
Ordering a paper on this college paper writing service isn't complex at all. Just submit your paper details, pay for your order, communicate with the writer, and get your paper.
Essay Elites provides 24/7 customer support. They have a toll-free number on the website so it's easy to reach them on the phone. You can also email or reach out via live chat. The support agents are all friendly and super helpful.
Pros:
Free add-on services
Money-back guarantee
Reliable customer support
Cons:
Slightly pricey
Reports of some grammatical errors in papers
CheapPaperWriting - Best with free benefits
CheapPaperWriting is quite popular among students that need professional writing help. They offer a bundle of free benefits and that's what sets it apart from competitors. They offer services to high school, college, and university students. You can get help with academic writing, editing and proofreading, and math problems.
This essay writing service includes native English writers. Grammar is usually on point and corresponds to the specified academic level.
Prices vary on this paper writing service site. You can use the price calculator to get an estimate of what your price would be. They guarantee error-free papers. However, if you find mistakes, you can get free revisions.
Like most, CheapPaperWriting has an easy-to-use processing process. Fill out the form with details regarding your paper. Choose your writer and wait for the writer to complete your paper.
CheapPaperWriting allows you to contact customer support using a form on the website. You can also use the email address provided on the website to email them. You also have the option to communicate with the writer of your paper throughout the process.
Pros:
Several free services
User-friendly interface
Can contact the writer throughout the writing process
Cons:
No live chat feature
No samples of past papers written by their authors
EvolutionWriters - Best professional essay writing service
EvolutionWriters has been around for about 10 years. In that time, it has amassed more than 105,000 happy users. One of their best features is that they offer freebies with every order. They cover most services that students need help with in their studies.
They can write up to 40 different paper types. This includes book reports, literature reviews, research proposals, and others. According to reviews from third-party sites, the quality of writing is good. The writers listen to instructions and follow them well.
Prices on EvolutionWriters depend on various factors. These include academic level, deadline, writer's category, and others. Prices usually range between $10 to $238. The more complex the paper and the closer the deadline, the more you pay.
You can get 100%, 70%, or 50% of your money back if you're not happy with the finished paper. You also get an anti-plagiarism check, formatting, and up to three revisions for free.
EvolutionWriters website is easy to use. All you need to do is submit your order and pay. Once that's complete, the writing process begins and the writer delivers the paper to you.
Customer support representatives are available 24/7. You can contact them by calling the toll-free numbers on the website. There's also the option to contact them via email or live chat.
Pros:
Freebies with every order
Money-back guarantee
Can help with 40 different paper types
Cons:
Some reports of slow response times from customer support
Only three free revisions
ExtraEssay - Best cheap essay writing service
ExtraEssay is a great choice for anyone looking for regular writing help. You can order any type of assignment. The writing team consists of individuals who can deal with complex topics.
This service can prepare papers that can bring you top grades. You can order essays, presentations, term papers, case studies, and others. You can browse the free samples for various levels and on different topics. This gives you a fair idea of what your paper may look like.
Writers always strive to produce the best papers possible. They follow instructions and prepare comprehensive papers. Grammar and structure are always on par. Most people seem quite happy with their paper quality.
In terms of prices, this site starts at $9 for high school-level writing. As the level of writing goes up, so does the price. Also, the shorter your deadline, the more you pay.
There is a money-back guarantee, so you can use this service without fear. They promise to resolve any disputes as quickly as possible. you also get unlimited revisions within 10 days after approving your paper.
The website is easy to use. Placing an order is no hassle at all. As for customer support, you can get them around the clock. The agents are all prompt, professional, and super helpful.
Pros:
Affordable prices
Awesome discount policy
Unlimited revisions within 10 days of receiving your paper
Cons:
No option if you need a paper in a hurry
Limited variety of services
SpeedyPaper - best with a clear price guide
SpeedyPaper can help with all types of college papers. The writing team consists of writers with a diversity of degrees. This makes it easy to find someone to meet your demands.
They offer essay writing, letter writing, proofreading, editing, and other writing services. The quality of papers produced seems to be of high quality. Past customers seem happy with the overall paper produced.
SpeedyPaper has a price calculator on its homepage. They also have a clear price guide on the site. Prices start at $11 and can go up to $99+. They offer a money-back guarantee and three free revisions.
The platform is easy to use and placing your order is simple. You'll need to create an account and then follow the instructions from there to order your paper.
Customer service is excellent on SpeedyPapers. You can get in touch directly with the writer of your paper. If you run into any issues you can reach out to customer representatives 24/7.
Pros:
Helps with all types of college papers
High-quality papers
Money-back and revision guarantees
Cons:
Slightly high prices
Some reports of grammatical mistakes
Is it Safe to Buy Essays Online?
The best paper-writing services are 100% safe to use. They will guarantee that their services will remain private and 100% confidential. Some even go as far as to provide you with anonymity when using their services.
As for payment, they provide secure payment options. This way you can feel safe knowing your financial information is safe.
Stay away from sites that share your information with third parties. Be sure to read the terms of service before using cheap essay writing services.
How to Avoid Scam Paper Writing Service
It can be hard to tell if an essay-writing service is a scam or not. Here are some things to look for when looking for the right site.
Fake reviews
Some of the services include fake reviews on their sites. To ensure you're getting the truth, head to third-party sites and check reviews there. Some of the best third-party sites include TrustPilot, Sitejabber, and even Reddit.
Cheap service
If you find that the provider is offering its writing services for dirt cheap, chances are that it's a scam.
Similar sites, but different domains
If you come across two essay-writing websites that look the same, close the tabs. Moreso, if they have different domains. This is a clear sign that they are not legit and just looking to scam users.
Absence of user agreement
Last but not least, if there's no user agreement, do not use the provider.
How to Choose the Best Essay-Writing Site?
Plagiarism-free essay
The best paper writing services will provide plagiarism-free essays. Opt for a provider that offers a free plagiarism report. This way you can be certain a paper like yours does not exist elsewhere.
Turnaround time
If you're in a crunch and you need your paper in a hurry, turnaround time is important. Look for a provider that offers a turnaround time of as little as three to six hours.
Revisions
Sometimes you will get a paper back that is nearly there, but it needs a few changes. Maybe there’s a section that slightly missed the point, or the writer didn’t include a core component of what you know your teacher/professor would want. Most sites will offer a few free revisions. If a site doesn’t allow you to send back a completed essay with feedback for revisions, don’t go with that service.
FAQ on Essay Services
Is Speedy Paper legit?
SpeedyPaper is 100% legit. They offer professional essay writing services to students. Multiple Reddit reviews attest to this. They even have positive reviews on SiteJabber and TrustPilot.
Can you get in trouble for buying an essay?
Buying an essay online isn't illegal. However, you can get into trouble if the paper is plagiarized. You can get suspended or expelled from school. This is why it is important to choose a site that provides a free plagiarism report. Also, your professor may give you a zero on the paper, or may fail you from the course entirely if they find out you used an essay-writing service. Always weigh the risks when using an essay-writing service.
Can professors tell if you bought an essay?
It depends. If an essay is well-written and contains no plagiarism, it may go under your professor’s radar. However, let’s say that you normally give your professor essays that get low marks, and then you suddenly give them an essay of expert caliber. This may set off an alarm with them. Make sure that whatever essay you submit feels like something that you could write. If you are a D student in your world literature class, and you submit something of Shakespearian quality, your professor will know something is up.
Can Turnitin detect essays bought online?
Turnitin cannot detect original essays written from scratch. If the essay contains plagiarized content, then Turnitin will flag it.
Are essay writing services legal?
Using essay writing services is legal. This is because you're technically paying for an essay sample. The company you buy your paper from is protected from any kind of liability. This is because they sell original work for research purposes.
Bottom Line
You can now eliminate the stress of getting your assignments and paper done on time. Essay writing services can do all the hard work for you. They employ some of the most qualified writers to help craft your paper. Each provider has its advantages and disadvantages. It is up to you to sort out and filter the one that best suits your needs and budget.
