Electric dab rigs, also known as e-rigs or electronic dab rigs, are a newer addition to the dabbing world. E-rigs, as in contrast to traditional dab rigs, use an electronic heating element to heat the nail to the desired temperature. This eliminates the need for a torch and can improve the consistency and convenience of dabbing.
Another advantage is that these devices are typically sold as an entire kit, complete with tools and accessories such as dabber tools, carb caps, and cleaning accessories. Many of them also come with a limited manufacturer warranty in the event that something goes wrong or your product malfunctions.
Here is a list of the best e-rigs available in the market in 2023
Pulsar RoK Electric Dab Rig - Overall Best Electric Dab Rigs On The Market
G Pen Roam Portable E-Rig Vaporizer Dr Greenthumb X Edition: Top Rated Electronic Dab Rig With A Travel Case
Lookah Unicorn Wax E-Rig: Recommended E-Rigs For Enhanced Smoking Experience
G Pen Roam Portable E-Rig Vaporizer Lemonade X Edition: Popular Dab Rig In Delicious Flavour
Carta Vape Rig - Best Electric Dab Rig, Laser Edition
#1. Pulsar RoK Electric Dab Rig - Overall Best Electric Dab Rigs On The Market
The Pulsar RoK Electric Dab Rig, also known as the Luna Glow, is a cutting-edge concentrate consumption device. This rig combines the ease of use of an electric nail with the traditional water filtration of a dab rig to create a smooth, flavorful experience.
This e-rig is an improved version of Pulsar's classic ergonomic electric e-rig. The Luna Glow also has a water filtration system that helps to cool and smooth out the vapor before inhaling it. This not only improves the taste and aroma of the concentrates, but also makes the experience more comfortable and enjoyable. The rig is made of high-quality borosilicate glass, which is known for its strength and resistance to heat.
The Luna Glow has a sleek and stylish design in addition to its functional features. The rig comes in a variety of colors, including the eye-catching "Luna Glow" option, which emits a distinct blue color when heated. The rig is also compact and portable, making it easy to transport on the go.
The Pulsar RoK Electric Dab Rig includes the rig itself, an electric nail, a quartz banger, a USB charging cable, and a user manual. The rig is simple to set up and use, making it an excellent choice for both experienced and inexperienced dabbers. It not only performs well, but it also unlocks the full potential of concentrates by opening up full flavor profiles and taste. The all-metal body of the RöK fits onto a boro glass filtration base and includes a disc percolator for maximum airflow.
Overall, the Pulsar RoK Electric Dab Rig is a high-quality device that provides a convenient, efficient, and enjoyable method of consuming concentrates. Its electric nail, water filtration system, durable construction, and stylish design set it apart in the dabbing world. It can be purchased on any head shop/marketplace or even retail stores.
#2. G Pen Roam Portable E-Rig Vaporizer Dr Greenthumb X Edition: Top Rated Electronic Dab Rig With A Travel Case
The G Pen Roam Portable E-Rig Vaporizer Dr Greenthumb X Edition is a high-quality concentrate vaporizer. It is a collaboration between B-Real, a legendary Los Angeles rapper and entrepreneur, and Grenco Science, the creators of the G Pen brand.
The G Pen Roam also has a powerful heating element that can vaporize concentrates quickly and efficiently. The device has a temperature range of 400-800°F that can be adjusted to your liking. The device also has a ceramic heating chamber, which aids in the preservation of the flavor of your concentrates.
This E-rig is encased within a light yet durable aluminum alloy shell that fully shelters the Quartz tank and glass water tube and was designed with strict attention to discrete portability in mind. The device can be used while plugged in, and all parts connected to the vapor air path can be easily disassembled and cleaned. The G Pen Roam also has a long-lasting battery that can be used constantly and consistently. It also has a convenient USB-C charging port, making it simple to charge the device when it runs out of power.
The electric dab rig is also extremely simple to use. It has a simple one-button control system that makes turning it on and adjusting the temperature simple. The device also has an LED display that shows the current temperature as well as the remaining battery life.
Ultimately, the G Pen Roam Portable E-Rig Vaporizer Dr Greenthumb X Edition is an excellent option for anyone looking for a high-quality, portable concentrate vaporizer. It is a long-lasting, powerful, and simple-to-use device that will provide a satisfying vaping experience. It is available on Dopeboo for a reasonable price, making it available to anyone who desires it.
#3. Lookah Unicorn Wax E-Rig: Recommended E-Rigs For Enhanced Smoking Experience
The Lookah Unicorn Wax E-Rig is a small and portable electronic dab rig that allows users to easily vaporize wax concentrates. It is intended for use with and includes a built-in rechargeable 1900mAh battery, making it ideal for portable use. The Lookah Unicorn Wax E-distinct Rig's design is one of its most notable features. The device's body is made of tough, heat-resistant glass, allowing users to see the vapor as it forms.
This e-rig uses a porous quartz core in a ceramic cup, resulting in fast heat-up times and the purest flavor; in comparison to the 3 minute heating and cooling process required by a traditional dab rig and torch, the Unicorn e-rig heats up in mere seconds.
The Lookah Unicorn's name comes from the replaceable glass cone that sits snugly in a silicone dish. The water cone is constructed of thick borosilicate glass. This percolator filters the vapor, allowing for big rips. A silicon mouthpiece tip helps prevent glass percolator spillage. You can dab however you want with three temperature settings, an automatic preheat mode, and on-demand heating.
The device also has a temperature control system that allows users to set the temperature to their liking. This feature is especially useful for those who like to experiment with different temperatures to achieve various vapor tastes and effects. The device also includes an LED light that illuminates the vapor as it is produced.
It is also extremely simple to clean and maintain. Simply clean the chamber and mouthpiece with a cotton swab or q-tip dipped in isopropyl alcohol. The device's glass body can also be cleaned with a damp cloth or paper towel.
Overall, the Lookah Unicorn Wax E-Rig is a high-quality device that vaporizes wax concentrates in a convenient and efficient manner. Its distinctive design, temperature control system, and simple one-button operation make it an excellent choice for both new and experienced vapers. Furthermore, its rechargeable battery, quick heating time, and simple maintenance make it an excellent choice for those who are constantly on the go.
#4. G Pen Roam Portable E-Rig Vaporizer Lemonade X Edition: Popular Dab Rig In Delicious Flavour
The G Pen Roam Portable E-Rig Vaporizer Lemonade X Edition is a premium portable vaporizer for concentrates and oils. Grenco Science, a company known for producing high-quality vaporizers in collaboration with legendary Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur Berner, created the device. The G Pen Roam is simple to use, with a one-button operation and a sleek, portable design.
One of the device's standout features is its ceramic heating chamber, which heats up quickly and evenly, ensuring that your concentrates vaporize at the optimal temperature. The device also has a temperature range of 400-800°F, allowing you to personalize your vaporizing experience. The Roam is encased within a light yet durable aluminum alloy shell that fully shelters the Quartz tank and glass water tube and was designed with strict attention to discrete portability in mind. The device can be used while plugged in, and all parts connected to the vapor air path can be easily disassembled and cleaned.
The G Pen Roam Lemonade X Edition Vaporizer is a limited edition of the G Pen Roam. The device has a distinct lemonade color scheme and a matching glass percolator. The package also includes a matching carrying case, making it simple to transport the G Pen Roam.
The e-rig's portability is one of its best features. The device is small and lightweight, making it simple to transport wherever you go. It is also intended to be unobtrusive, with a sleek and simple design that will not draw attention to itself.
Each Lemonade X G Pen Roam complete kit includes a hemp travel case with space for two concentrate jars and a pocket for accessories such as a micro USB to USB charging cable, loading tool, and cotton swabs.
#5. Carta Vape Rig - Laser Edition: Best Electric Dab Rig, Laser Edition
The Carta Vape Rig - Laser Edition is a premium portable vaporizer made for concentrates. It is manufactured by Focus V and is part of their Carta line of vaporizers. The Carta Vape Rig Laser Edition is a limited edition version of the standard Carta Vape Rig with a unique laser-etched design on the body.
The Carta Vape Rig - Laser Edition vaporizes concentrates with a powerful heating element, providing a smooth and flavorful vaping experience. The Carta Vape Rig - Laser Edition's build quality is one of its most notable features. High-quality materials, such as borosilicate glass and stainless steel, are used to ensure the device's durability and longevity. The device is also easy to clean and maintain, making it a practical option for those who use concentrates on a regular basis.
A carb cap, loading tool, and water adapter are also included with the Carta Vape Rig - Laser Edition. The water adapter enables the device to be used with a water pipe for a smoother and cooler vaping experience. The device also comes with a carrying case for easy transport.
A smartphone app controls the device, allowing for precise temperature control and other customization options. The app also enables firmware updates to keep the device current.
The Carta Vape Rig - Laser Edition performs admirably in terms of vapor production and flavor. The app's precise temperature control enables a customizable vaping experience, and the device heats up quickly, allowing for immediate use. The device is also known for producing smooth and consistent vapor, which is a big plus for those who use concentrates on a regular basis.
All-in-all, the Carta Vape Rig - Laser Edition is an excellent portable vaporizer for concentrate use. Its high build quality, precise temperature control, and impressive vapor production make it an excellent choice for those who frequently use concentrates. The limited edition laser-etched design distinguishes it as a distinct and appealing option for those looking for a high-end vaporizer.
What are Electric Dab rigs?
Electric dab rigs, also referred to as e-rigs, are a relatively new addition to the cannabis consumption world. They are essentially vaporizers designed specifically for use with cannabis concentrates such as wax, shatter, or oil.
One of the primary advantages of using an electric dab rig is that it provides more precise and consistent temperature control than traditional dabbing methods, which typically involve heating a metal nail with a blowtorch. Because the user can select the exact temperature that they prefer for their specific concentrate, this precision in temperature control allows for a more efficient and enjoyable dabbing experience.
Electric dab rigs, in addition to temperature control, provide additional benefits that traditional dabbing methods do not. Many electric dab rigs, for example, have digital displays that allow the user to easily monitor and adjust the temperature as needed. Some models even include Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity, allowing the user to control the temperature and settings via a smartphone app.
Another benefit of electric dab rigs is that they are thought to be safer to use than traditional dabbing methods. There is less risk of fire or burn injuries because they do not rely on open flames. Furthermore, many electric dab rigs have built-in safety features, such as automatic shut-off, to reduce the risk of accidents.
How To Choose The Best Electric Dab Rigs Available Online?
With so many options available, deciding on the best one for you can be difficult. There are a few key factors to consider when shopping for an electric dab rig:
Power source: Electric dab rigs can be powered by a battery or by a plug-in power source. Battery-powered e-rigs are more portable, but they require more frequent charging and may not be as powerful as plug-in models. Plug-in e-rigs, on the other hand, are more powerful and provide more consistent heating, but they are less portable and must be plugged in.
Temperature control: Look for a dab rig that has precise temperature control. Controlling the temperature allows you to personalize your vaping experience and find the ideal heat level for your concentrates.
Size and portability: Electric dab rigs are available in a variety of sizes, ranging from small, portable units to larger, more powerful models. Consider where you will be using your e-rig and how important portability is to you.
Build quality: Look for a long-lasting electric dab rig made of high-quality materials. Avoid cheaply made units that are prone to breaking.
Ultimately, the best electric dab rig for you will be determined by your personal preferences and requirements. When making your decision, consider your budget, the features that are important to you, and the brand's reputation. You can have a more efficient and consistent vaping experience with the right electric dab rig.
FAQs About Electric Dab Rigs
Q1. Is it true that electric dab rigs outperform traditional dab rigs?
This is a matter of personal taste. Although electric dab rigs are more convenient to use and may provide a more consistent vaporizing experience, traditional dab rigs are frequently preferred for their simplicity and ease of cleaning.
Q2. What is the best way to clean an electric dab rig?
Cleaning an electric dab rig requires disassembling the rig and cleaning the individual parts with isopropyl alcohol. It is critical to clean the heating element and the water chamber on a regular basis to ensure proper operation and to avoid unpleasant tastes or odors.
Q3. What features should you look for when purchasing an electric dab rig?
When shopping for an electric dab rig, look for features like a high-quality heating element, a sturdy construction, and a temperature control system. Some models include extras like LED lights, glass bubblers, and wireless charging.
Q4. How does an electric dab rig function?
An electric dab rig works by using electricity to heat a nail or a banger to a high temperature. A small amount of concentrate, such as wax or oil, is then applied to the nail or banger, which vaporises the concentrate. After that, the vapor is inhaled through a water chamber and mouthpiece.
What Is The Best Portable Electric Dab Rig?
Dabbing has grown in popularity as a method of consuming concentrates, and electric dab rigs have become a popular choice for many users. These devices vaporize concentrates in a more convenient and efficient manner than traditional torch-based rigs, providing a cleaner and more consistent experience.
In conclusion, electric dab rigs provide a more convenient and efficient way to consume concentrates while also providing a cleaner and more consistent experience than traditional torch-based rigs. Before making a purchase, consider your preferences and needs, and keep in mind that a higher price tag often corresponds to higher quality materials and construction or just go through this article and best fit for yourself.
