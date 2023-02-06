FINALLY! The weekend is here. You can finally put up your feet, pop in the gummy, and wait for that high.
You turn on Netflix and chew the gummy. You get through one episode. Then two. By the third episode, you've come to the conclusion we all hate...
Your gummy was a lie.
Yes, we’ve all gotten crap gummies before. I’m sorry you had to learn this lesson, but you’re in good company.
I’ve had my dreams of being pleasantly high ripped away from me after eating some edibles that were probably just a money grab.
After getting over the annoyance of being scammed, I researched. And I'm excited to have you along!
So come along, young grasshopper. You've got a lot to learn about the best delta 9 gummies brands.
Top 5 Brands For Delta 9 Gummies: Reviewed
Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta 9 Gummies; Editor’s Pick
Budpop: Most Potent THC Gummies; 100% Natural
Cheef Botanicals: Hemp-derived Delta 9 Gummies With Organic Ingredients
Delta Extrax: Trusted THC Edibles With Variety In Flavors
Mr. Hemp Flower: Organic Delta 9 THC Gummies; 100% Vegan
#1. Exhale Wellness - Overall Best Delta 9 Gummies; Editor’s Pick
Pros
Naturally sourced ingredients
25% subscriber discount
Cost-effective bundle deals
Doses tailored to your needs
30-day money-back guarantee
High ratings on third-party websites
Cons
No single-flavor gummies (mixed fruit only)
Products Offered: Gummies, Flowers, Cigarettes, Dabs, Capsules, Oils, Carts, Pre-rolls, Disposable Carts
LA-based Exhale Wellness is a famous name for hemp-derived cannabinoids. They have lots of positive customer feedback and have garnered recognition from Forbes and the LA Times.
Aside from using naturally sourced hemp from Colorado farming operations, the brand is famous for using natural ingredients to keep products as safe as can be.
All of their products go to third-party labs for testing so you can verify they are potent but also free of heavy metals and contaminants. Exhale Wellness posts these results on its website for your convenience.
They made a big name for themselves by reaching the top of the food chain for delta-8 items, and then they expanded their market to include Delta 9.
They use organic ingredients only. We are highly confident in recommending their products to others. The hemp used in making these items comes from Colorado, where natural hemp products are grown. You can enjoy full-spectrum hemp and take comfort in knowing it is non-GMO.
Exhale is also famous for ensuring they do their part for the planet, using sustainable farming practices. The gummies here are bigger than we've usually seen and offer CBD and Delta 9 in one handy package.
Features
From the get-go, Exhale Wellness offers lots of Delta 9 products for your enjoyment, and you've got the chance to choose your favorite (Gummies, of course).
These gummies are made with full-spectrum hemp, which will offer you the full effects- namely, the entourage effect.
The Exhale Wellness website offers a personalized dose feature. You can know which dose is right for you. You enter your weight, age, sex, and Delta 9 goals (pain relief, recreational high, etc.), and you can see which items are best for you.
There are lots of ways to save, too. You can enjoy free shipping and a 20% coupon off your first order.
The mixed-fruit format ensures you'll have a delightful surprise in every bite. These gummy treats are coated with a fine sugar that adds great taste. And there's a 30-day money-back guarantee, too, so buy with confidence.
Exhale Wellness is also famous for providing clean, safe hemp products for all its buyers. All the products are tested rigorously by a third-party lab. The products are devoid of harsh chemicals or heavy metals and are gluten-free and cruelty-free.
The Exhale Wellness company only uses hemp sourced from USDA farms, which must follow the government's hemp farming guidelines. You can read more about those here.
The gummies contain 7.5 mg of Delta 9. The brand uses the clean CO2 extraction technique to get the oils needed to make these gummies.
We also appreciated the great price point for Exhale Wellness’s gummies. Some of their money even goes to charity, and shipping is free. You can also use their 30-day refund policy if you need it (but you won’t)!
Customer Thoughts
You will be blown away (insert galaxy brain meme here) when you read about the quality of these gummies. Have you ever checked out a product before you buy and learned it's terrible?
Okay, so hold your noggin in because the ratings for these gummies are nearly 5 stars EVERYWHERE. Yes, even Trustpilot has a 4.3/45 rating.
The efficacy of the products is what customers tend to mention most.
=> Click here to visit the official website of Exhale Wellness
#2. Budpop - Most Potent THC Gummies; 100% Natural
Pros
All gummies are organic
Highly potent treats
You can get 15% off your first order
Fast and free shipments for all orders
Friendly customer care
Cons
Pricey brand
Products Offered: Vapes, Oils, Gummies, Flower
Budpop is the creme de la creme of cannabis goods. It’s what you WISH all Delta 9 gummies could be like, but they just cannot seem to measure up.
They’re pretty famous, too. Publications in Forbes, features in Ministry of Hemp, and tons of positive customer reviews….
Man, does it get any better?
They make all their gummies vegan-friendly, USA-made, tested with third-party labs, and non-GMO.
BudPop’s Delta 9 gummies are also highly potent. You'll fly through the stars and then to the kitchen for that bag of Doritos you've been saving.
Features
Okay, we know some of you are speed readers (read: skimming), and you missed us when we said these guys were the most potent products of all.
How is it possible?
They use the CO2 extraction method, for starters. You get your oils in a clean, safe format.
Then, they send the products off to a third-party lab for testing. That way, you're sure of the purity and safety, not to mention potency. They're a highly transparent brand.
Not only can you get these incredible gummies, but you can also get oils, vapes, and smokable flowers.
And if you’re brand-new to this stuff, try out the “Which Product Is for You?” Quiz.
You will answer questions about your weight, age, gender, and the effects you want, and that will give you recommendations and a special discount.
They offer a 30-day money-back guarantee for the products, so you have nothing to lose. (Well, what are you waiting for? Go buy it!)
Customer Thoughts
Five stars here, five stars there. No complaints. There is everything to love about Budpop products, and customers show it. They keep selling out of these gummies, flowers, vapes, etc.- and customers can't get enough. They loved the speed of the shipments, also!
=> Click here to visit the official website of BudPop
#3. Cheef Botanicals - Hemp-derived Delta 9 Gummies With Organic Ingredients
Pros
Can buy in bulk to save money
Positive customer reviews
Vegan-friendly
Great taste
Different D9 Gummies for Different Purposes
Cons
No bundle deals available
Products Offered: Vapes, Oils, Gummies, Flower
If you want the most relaxing and enjoyable way to take your gummies, you have to have yourself some Cheef Botanicals gummies. These are the real deal, folks. Just a single gummy is like… well… it’s like finding a $100 bill, on your birthday, at the theme park, oh and you just won a new car.
Okay, that’s an exaggeration, but read on to learn why these are the best:
Features
First off, different gummies are available. Currently, Cheef Botanicals’ THC gummies offers the following:
Delta 9 Gummy Cubes- the OG’s. These are your classic helpful relaxation buddies.
Delta 9 Live Resin Cubes: The inclusion of live resin helps you enjoy more of the plant’s benefits.
Delta 9 plus CBN- These gummies help promote restful sleep.
Delta 9 Plus CBD- These gummies offer maximum relaxation.
The gummies are also sized for beginners. They are 7.5mg per treat for the Delta 9 THC Gummy Cubes (the OG’s, which our team reviewed). Regular users will feel great with one. Newbies should use half a treat to see how they feel first.
CheefBotanicals takes care of its customers by providing excellent customer service via telephone and email. All items are lab-tested for safety, with reports readily provided on the website. Best of all, you get free shipping on your order.
Customer Thoughts
At Trustpilot, these gummies feature a 4.5/5 rating across 2600+ Reviews. Customers note they are the “Real deal,” they say “A+,” and they just cannot get enough of these delicious treats that promote a safe, relaxing high.
=> Click here to visit the official website of Cheef Botanicals
#4. Delta Extrax - Trusted THC Edibles With Variety In Flavors
Pros
Big Delta 9 flavor selection
Bundle discounts available
Lots of positive customers reviews
Shipping is fast
Cons
Must spend at least $75 to get free shipping
Products Offered: Carts, edibles, disposable vapes, flowers, tinctures
Aside from their big features in Forbes like other famous brands on our list… and the fact that some flavors sell out fast…
The Delta Extrax brand of products reached 1st and 3rd spots in the ‘22 High Times Hemp Cup.
Saying it louder for the folks in the back: they won a contest for the best hemp items available.
And like you expect from any good brand, Delta Extrax is careful about third-party testing and posting those results for all to view. The people behind this brand have an extensive background within the hemp industry. They have funneled all their product knowledge and expertise into creating products with the best results, all at an exceptional value for the money.
Delta Extrax gets you all the best items that won't leave you hanging but will have you flying through the sky (yeah, you're THAT high)! The flavors are exceptional and exotic, and it all begins with the brand sourcing their hemp from USA farms and then combining it with other quality ingredients to create these soft, chewable gummy treats.
All Delta 9 gummies sold here are quality tested, raw ingredients and finished products. No matter how big its operation gets (and it is growing in popularity), Delta Extrax has remained committed to its products' purity, safety, and quality.
The products are highly popular thanks to their ease of use, great taste, and dosing size.
Their gummies contain about 10 mg Delta 9 in each piece, which is potent. Some companies list it as "Maximum Strength," so use it if you've had some experience with edibles before. Remember, newbies should cut their gummy in half first.
Features
Like other brands, you'll find lots of products to enjoy here, plus bundle deals that could net you 15% savings. It's great if you have to stock up.
While their selection may be pleasantly overwhelming to newbies, we applaud them for providing a big selection of gummy treats to suit all palates.
The gummies are sold in exciting flavors like Caribbean Cool and Wild Cherry. If you are a vegan eater, go with their Extrax vegan line- my vegan roommate tried the Guavaberry Fruit and really loved them.
They offer a big learning center for all newcomers- put your thinking cap on and educate yourself! You can make quality decisions (unlike me last Saturday, but let's not go there) and purchase stuff that's right for you.
The ship times are pretty speedy. You can expect your items anywhere from 3-7 business days.
We also noticed how great for your budget these Delta 9 treats were. You can get some seriously amazing gummies for a pretty reasonable price. They also have a money-back guarantee in order. If, after 30 days, you aren't satisfied, feel free to request a refund for the product.
Customer Thoughts
So far, you’ve probably gotten sick of customers gushing over these treats. But, sorry, we’re not stopping just ‘cause you’re ready to buy.
Nope. You're going to sit here and read about the over 11,000 positive customer feedbacks the brand has received across all its products.
Customers praise the fast effects of the treats, and they praise having a vegan choice. They love the wide variety of flavors. And although we listed the shipping cost as a "con," customers don't seem to mind; they stock up on all their favorites and can relax without fear of running out.
They also appreciate having a flavor that suits them. Not everyone likes the classic standard flavors, so having some funky new favorites helps with those picky people. Sweet Watermelon was sold out. It was so popular!
In all seriousness, we had a hard time finding ANY kind of complaint about this product. We could hardly even find somebody complaining about the price, the shipping, or another factor beyond the gummies.
So, with great customer service, great taste, and amazing results, what are you waiting for? Go order some!
=> Click here to visit the official website of Delta Extrax
#5. Mr. Hemp Flower - Organic Delta 9 THC Gummies; 100% Vegan
Pros
Superb customer care
30-day money-back guarantee
Full-spectrum hemp
Organic and vegan ingredients
Legal gummies; hemp-derived
Cons
We hope they can add more flavors soon
Products Offered: Chocolate bars, gummies, lollipops, flowers, tinctures, and pre-rolls.
So, you got these two guys, one who calls himself “The Viking” (Real name Frederik) and the other named Alex. They decided to start a business in North Carolina. They started it for fun and extra cash, but eventually, everybody bought it so much that they went full-time.
Yep, that’s the story of Mr. Hemp Flower!
You can enjoy gummies with great potency and taste here. You can also try out their other great products, which we heartily recommend (them lollipops, tho).
The company cares about transparency. Your gummies are made using safe hemp from Colorado, Oregon, and WA. The gummies are made with 10mg per gummy, a high dose. Cut it in half if you’re new, OK? You’ll get to the big doses soon enough!
The gummies are all tested using third-party labs for your safety. You can enjoy blue raspberry and watermelon flavors, which taste amazing and don’t have much of that hempy taste. Try their Melatonin gummies if you have trouble sleeping.
The treats are vegan-friendly and come with a 30-day money-back guarantee. They'll send a refund if you're unhappy with the treats. You'll enjoy the heck out of them, though, as we sure did.
Features
All items of the Mr. Hemp Flower family are organic. The gummies are made with hemp harvested from Colorado and Oregon. Full-spectrum oil is part of their delightful treats.
These gummies are packed with 10mg of Delta 9 THC in each gummy treat, making it ideal if you are experienced with cannabinoids. Other cannabinoids like CBC are included for extra benefits.
The company cares about the safety of its products and, in doing so, posts all its third-party lab test reports for you to check out. Potency and purity are the names of the game with Mr. Hemp Flower's products, and the reviews show it.
The gummies offered at Mr. Hemp Flower are ideal for vegans. Taking it back to my vegan roommate, I gave her one of these delightful watermelon-flavored treats after showing her the bag and confirming it had no animal products inside.
We both had an amazing time watching old cartoons from the 2000s that night (Kim Possible, anyone?) and watching random YouTube videos while munching on a bag of pretzels and sipping ginger ale.
Needless to say, these delightful treats are potent, and the price point is just right. Give them a try if you want great taste, value, and quality.
Customer Thoughts
Customers just keep ordering these products. And all three of their Delta 9 gummy items are so highly reviewed. It seems unreal… until you try one. Do it! See for yourself how amazing they are!
Customers rave about feeling sleepy when it’s time for bed, relaxing after stressful work days, and feeling euphoria when using them.
Customers love the potency of the treats but also like the 15% off coupon for new customers when they sign-up for the newsletter, plus the ability to choose the size of gummies that makes sense to them. You can buy 5 packs, 30 packs, or 60 packs of these great treats.
=> Click here to visit the official website of Mr Hemp Flower
How Did We Shortlist The Most Recommended Brands To Buy Delta 9 Gummies From?
OK, now we're entering the business side of this article. I drop the lame jokes (sort of), and we focus on the methodology of the article.
So, keep soldiering on- we’re almost done, I promise.
Hemp Source
All the brands featured on our list get their hemp plants from local USA farms, ordering from grow operations in KY, CO, NV, and others.
Why is that?
Using local cannabis is the best way to enjoy full control over your product and to use sustainable farming practices plus quality processing procedures. All of this helps manufacturers get the best hemp plants and enjoy the world's best hemp-derived goods.
Third-Party Testing
This is perhaps the most crucial aspect of all. We only included companies that displayed their third-party lab testing results.
For instance, Budpop offers an entire page devoted to their lab tests. Other companies on our list have done the same or put the lab test on the product page.
If you encounter a Delta 9 gummy for sale and the company doesn’t post lab test results, steer clear of that brand.
Product Range
We tried to put ourselves in the shoes of our readers. We chose brands that offered the customers plenty of choices. You can find a variety of potencies, and flavors, when you shop the above brands. There are vegan options as well. You can find just the right flavor- for you!
Potency
Gummies with decent/high potency were prioritized. That way, experienced users could enjoy a strong dose, while newbies had the freedom to cut the treats in half and slowly work up to the dose that makes sense for them.
Returns Policy
We get it; not all gummies will work for all people. So, we chose companies that offered satisfaction guarantees. That way, even if the gummies aren't what you expected, you can walk away with a replacement or refund- and everybody’s happy.
Brand Reputation
All the brands on our list have thousands of positive customer reviews. There's no better way to see which brands are best than asking loyal customers!
Brands to Steer Clear From: Factors To Be Careful Of When Choosing Delta 9 Gummies’ Brands
Don’t touch these guys with a ten-foot pole.
As per our fellow stoners at Reddit, here’s who to avoid.
Companies that do not show you lab tests or who don't conduct them whatsoever. Some brands are highly misleading in how their goods are labeled. You should choose brands that create their own hemp extracts from their homegrown plants.
Only choose gummies made in the good ol’ US of A. Here in ‘Merica, we have to keep factories and hemp farms clean and follow the 2018 Farm Bill when producing such products. The market is still pretty unregulated, but USA items are safer.
Any company with a lackluster reputation. Check out brands ahead of time and do your research first before you buy. See what others had to say and what they thought of the product first. Do a Google search to ensure they don't have any bad press or reviews.
Delta 9 Gummies− FAQs
Delta Extrax, Exhale Wellness, and Budpop are the best of them all.
Why is that?
To make it plain, they (and all other brands on our list) comply with the 2018 Farm Bill.
This bill said that Delta 9 items sold in the USA have to have 0.3% or less THC. All of the brands on our list have this requirement already met.
Before you make a purchase, you can also check out the lab reports or ingredients list and review the THC content that way, too.
What Are The Most Powerful Delta 9 Gummies According To Reddit?
You cannot go wrong with any of the companies on our list. We checked out what Redditors had to say, and a user going by "Zmoney641'' said (we're paraphrasing here), "The delta Extrax Gummies got me feeling right.”
You can find similar statements about all the brands on our list, however!
Does Delta 9 Get You High?
Yes. Delta 9 produces a psychoactive high. Delta 9 is the stuff in regular cannabis that makes you high, so you can expect a high from these gummies.
Which Edibles Are The Best On Reddit?
The world’s best delta 9 gummies are the ones made by Exhale Wellness, Budpop, or Delta Extrax. The Strawberry Gelato gummies from Budpop are a massive hit among Redditors, and they report the gummies hit hard even on a low dose.
What Does Reddit Say About Delta 9 And THC-O?
THC-O is much stronger than Delta 9, but THC-O is a synthetic cannabinoid. Meanwhile, Delta 9 is a natural cannabinoid.
You may be wondering, “what is THC-O?” It’s a relatively new development as the world begins to explore these new cannabinoids.
According to Vaping360, the compound is nearly identical to Delta 9 THC, and the effects are quite similar. However, THC-O is much more intoxicating than delta-8 or HHC, and even delta-10. It’s also stronger than Delta 9 THC.
You can purchase the cannabinoid in a variety of formats. There are edibles, flowers, vapes, plus oils. You can find vape oils and carts sold with no-flavor distillates or terpenes to create flavor.
THC-O gets combined with edible food oils like MCT to create tinctures you can take sublingually. THC-O chocolate bars and gummies exist also. Smokable flower exists, it is merely hemp flower infused with THC-O.
Which Delta-8 Disposable Is Best According To Reddit?
The best one, according to Reddit users, is the Pineapple Express cart from Exhale Wellness. Many have recommended it thanks to the great potency and prices for that cartridge.
Can Delta 9 Make You Laugh?
Yes. Euphoria and a feeling of calm are one of the primary side effects of Delta 9 THC. However, everyone reacts differently. Go slow with the cannabinoid and take your time.
delta 9 THC gummies are what makes you feel intoxicated when you take the gummies on our list.
You may experience these effects, says Healthline, when you use cannabis:
Relaxed feeling
Better focus
Feeling giddy
Altered sense of time
Taking too much THC can lead to these side effects (hence, we encourage you to go low and slow):
Red eyes
Increase in appetite (the munchies)
Dry mouth
Anxiety
Trouble speaking and thinking
Increased heart rate
Slower reaction time
Take half of your gummy first to see how you react, if you are brand-new to the cannabinoid.
Can Delta 9 Make You Fail Your Drug Screening?
Yes, Delta 9 can lead to failing a drug screening. Regular drug tests look for THC, along with other commonly-used substances. If you know you have a drug test coming up, quit using as early as you can—at least four weeks ahead of time.
There are also shampoos, fake urine kits, and mouthwash kits available, but I'm going to let you do your own research on that one. It's better to do the right thing, so you don't have to worry about failing the drug test.
I Have Heard About Delta-8 Dabs, Are They Strong?
Yes, delta-8 dabs are quite strong.
They are made of THC concentrates with 93% delta-8, which is highly potent. As a new user, check out the recommended amount for use and start slow, consuming responsibly.
Conclusion: Best Delta 9 Gummies & THC Edibles Of 2023
Yahoo! I cannot believe you made it this far unless, of course, you're one of those people who goes, "tl; dr, got my gummies ok, bye."
You learned which of the strongest delta 9 gummies is the best, and now you can tell your friends about them, too.
You’re ready to choose the best gummies and have an experience like no other (and it’s guaranteed not to be a crappy gummy).
Just select the company that appeals to you the most. All of the companies on our list are backed by positive reviews and solid manufacturing techniques.
If you still can’t decide where to go, stay with Exhale Wellness. This company offers the best federally legal hemp items and has a money-back guarantee to back everything up.
Delta Extrax and Budpop are also two highly respected brands. They offer incredible choices for all your Delta 9 THC needs.
No matter what you choose, start off low and work your way up until you find the amount that makes you feel the best.
Stay safe, and remember: never drive a car or operate heavy machinery using Delta 9. Keep your gummies away from kids and pets.
