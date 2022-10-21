Sponsored Content Provided by Rad Revenue
Delta-9 THC is the reason that marijuana gets such a bad rep. The compound is psychoactive, meaning it can lead to a high. Depending on the dosage and potency, that high can be good or bad. However, most folks use delta-9 to manage their medical conditions and relax.
Unfortunately, delta-9 isn't legal in a lot of places. But, it's pretty popular in the states where it is legal. Thus, brands have been releasing different product lines with delta-9 THC. These brands have saturated the market, each claiming to be the best.
So far, delta-9 gummies are the most popular of the lot. That's because they taste great. Plus, people can take them discreetly. Not all brands are the same, though. Some are better than others, and it's your job to ensure you choose the right one. That way, you can reap all the benefits of delta-9 without the risks.
Top Picks For Best Delta-9 Gummies
After looking into all that and more, we narrowed our list until we had only four contenders left. These four brands have built a reputation for themselves in the cannabis industry. These are:
Exhale Wellness - Overall Best Delta-9 Gummies On The Market, Editor’s Pick
BudPop - Most Potent & Strongest THC gummies
Delta Extrax - Affordable & Delicious Premium THC Products
Mr. Hemp Flower - Top-Rated Brand For Tasty Delta-9 Gummies
#1. Exhale Wellness - Overall Best Delta-9 Gummies On The Market, Editor’s Pick
Exhale Wellness started its work in Los Angeles with delta-8 products. However, they have grown far beyond that. The brand now offers CBD, HHC, Delta-10, and delta-9 products. As expected from a brand like Exhale Wellness, none of these products is anything less than extraordinary.
The folks behind the brand describe themselves as a tribe of cannabis enthusiasts from the organic food and CBD industry. They have come together to distribute quality CBD and THC products to the public. These people believe in using natural medicine to ensure physical and spiritual well-being.
The brand has carved out its place in the hemp and cannabis industry. So much so that they're now acknowledged as a household name. Given all that, it's not surprising that various publications have endorsed them. These publications include the Ministry of Hemp, LA Weekly, Forbes, Los Angeles Times, and Observer.
The brand is serious about using quality ingredients in its hemp-derived products. That's why they're partnered with Colorado-based farms to get their hemp. Since these farms are in the USA, they're federally regulated. These farms adhere to strict cultivation practices and don't use pesticides, GMO technology, or other methods to boost growth artificially. Consequently, you get organic, high-quality hemp.
When we look at customer response for Exhale Wellness, it's pretty positive. The brand has built its image around excellent customer service. As such, they enjoy a 4.4-star rating on Trustpilot. Users were pleasantly surprised by the superior product quality and the brand's dedication to customer care. Exhale wellness has been ranked as the number one brand on The Island Now to buy delta-9 products.
Highlights
Organic Ingredients: Exhale Wellness prides itself on its organic products. The brand does not use any artificial flavors or ingredients in its products. Furthermore, the products are cruelty-free and vegan-friendly. The brand substitutes animal gelatin with plant pectin.
Lab Testing: The brand is pretty uptight regarding product safety. It gets the products tested in its labs and then sends them to independent labs for testing. Then, they publish the results on their website. The lab report includes a cannabinoid profile and potency report. The total THC content is less than 0.3% of the dry weight following the Farm Bill.
Bottle Size and Gummy Potency: The brand offers two potency options for the gummies; 225 mg and 450 mg. Each bottle has thirty gummies. The 225 mg version has 7.5 mg THC per gummy, whereas the 450 mg version has 15 mg per gummy.
Flavors: The gummies are fruit-flavored. Each bottle comes with four differently flavored gummies. These include berries, passionfruit, watermelon, and apples. Exhale Wellness infuses all these flavors naturally using plant terpenes.
Pros
Industrial hemp from US farms
Two potencies: 225 mg and 450 mg
Vegan and organic gummies
Multiple flavors
30-day money-back guarantee
Farm Bill compliant
Free shipping
Cons
Only available in the US
Lab reports lack toxin profiles
=> Click here to visit the official website of Exhale Wellness
#2. BudPop - Most Potent & Strongest THC gummies
BudPop is relatively new to the cannabis industry, but that hasn't stopped it from delivering top-tier products. The brand started with delta-8 products. They're one of the best companies in delta-8. Recently, they even launched products with other compounds like CBD, HHC, and delta-9. Of course, these lines are also as high-quality as the delta-8 series.
The team behind BudPop has over thirty years of cumulative experience, and they have combined their expertise to get quality cannabis products to us. Of course, all their products are hemp-derived, as the Farm Bill dictates. The brand is mainly focused on transparency since the lack of transparency in the industry is why it started in the first place.
The brand has been doing fantastic, which is why the big guns are noticing it in the cannabis world. We mean major publications like LA Weekly, Forbes, Observer, Men's Journal, Ministry of Hemp, and US Weekly by big guns.
BudPop sources its hemp from hemp farms in Nevada. These farms are federally licensed and regulated. Thus, they ensure that the soil is free of toxic contaminants. Furthermore, they do not use GMO technology or pesticides during cultivation to ensure high-quality hemp. After they get the hemp, they process it in their facility in Nevada using CO2 extraction to get the best products.
Moreover, the customer reception has been quite positive. The Better Business Bureau accredits the brand. The website features an almost perfect rating from over eleven hundred positive reviews. Moreover, customers love these potent and delicious gummies. Furthermore, they love how the brand is so dedicated to them.
Highlights
Lab Tests: Lab Tests are a priority for any brand concerned with product quality. BudPop is no different. The brand tests its products through independent labs to ensure transparency. You can find the results on their website, which are pretty detailed. You can find results for pathogens, fungi, heavy metals, pesticides, and residual solvents. Moreover, they give a potency result and cannabinoid profile.
Flavor: BudPop only offers one flavor; Fruit Punch. As the name indicates, the bottle has fruit-flavored gummies. The particular flavors are kiwi, blueberry, watermelon, strawberry, and mango. The brand doesn't use artificial flavors.
Potency: The gummies are extremely potent as each has 15 mg THC. Unfortunately, there's no lower potency option. Additionally, each gummy has 2 mg of CBG, CBN, and CBC. Each bottle has thirty gummies.
Vegan: The brand advertises these gummies as vegan-friendly. That means the brand doesn't use animal gelatin or other byproducts during manufacture. Instead, they use pectin to give the gummies their texture.
Pros
Hemp from Nevada
Multi-flavored gummies
Potent gummies
30-day money-back guarantee
Detailed Certificate of Analysis
Free shipping
Bundles deals
Cons
No potency choices
Flavors are not available separately
=> Click here to visit the official website of BudPop
#3. Delta Extrax - Affordable & Delicious Premium THC Products
Delta Extrax started as Delta Effex. Later, they rebranded and continued launching hemp products. Of course, that's not surprising, considering it is a brand affiliated with Savage Enterprises.
Savage Enterprises is one of the biggest players in the hemp space. They have worked for years and have continued to improve during this time. Delta Extrax is aimed at the general public and works to provide them with quality hemp products at affordable prices.
Like the other brands in this list, Delta Extrax started by developing delta-8 products. Since then, it has launched multiple other cannabinoid lines, including delta-10, delta-11, HHC, THC-O, THCh + THCjd, THCP, THCV, and Live Resins. When it comes to product variety, Delta Extrax is an absolute winner.
Delta Extrax uses local industrial hemp to ensure that it's organic. This hemp is free of pesticides, heavy metals, GMO technology, and other undesirable traits. Once the brand secures the hemp, they transport it to their facility in Irving, California.
Delta Extrax has a pretty strong user base which isn't surprising considering how long they've been around. They have been featured by GQ, Leafly, Vogue, Dope Magazine, and Forbes.
Users have praised the brand for how good the gummies taste. They've also appreciated how much variety they get to choose from and the product potency. The only complaints they had were about shipping and packaging. All the reviews on the website are legit and powered by a third party called YotPo. The brand has a 4.5-star rating from ninety-nine hundred reviews.
Highlights
Lab Testing: Like any other reputable brand, Delta Extrax ensures its products undergo rigorous testing procedures. The brand follows a two-phase testing protocol. They've partnered with Kaycha labs and Desert Valley for this purpose. Unfortunately, the reports only show the cannabinoid profile for the gummies.
Flavor Variety: Delta Extrax probably offers the largest variety of flavors for delta-9 gummies. These flavors include Wild Cherry Chronix, Green Apple Chronix, Blueberry Citrus Burst, Guavaberry Fruit, Kiwi Mixer, Pinkberry Live Resin, Sweet Slices, Caribbean Cool Live Resin, Sweet Watermelon, Sour Strawberry, Peach Citrus Pomegranate, and Tropical Raspberry.
Sizing Options: Delta Extrax offers the delta-9 gummies in two sizes. You can get twelve or twenty-five gummy packs. Each gummy has 10 mg THC. However, they also have other cannabinoids that fortify the effects.
Subscription Service: If you want to save some money, you can opt for Delta Extrax's subscription service. The subscription results in monthly automatic orders, and you get a 15% discount on each order.
Pros
Hemp from US farms
Multiple flavors
Two sizing options
Two-phase lab testing
Subscription offer
Dedicated information center
Cons
Limited potency options
No money-back guarantee
No free shipping
=> Click here to visit the official website of Delta Extrax
#4. Mr. Hemp Flower - Top-Rated Brand For Tasty Delta-9 Gummies
Mr. Hemp Flower is an emerging name in the hemp industry. Even though the brand is new, its product quality is no joke. It specializes in delta-8 products but has also launched other cannabinoid products like delta-9, HHC, and CBD.
The brand aims to promote healthy lifestyles and spiritual well-being through natural products. It believes that the answer lies with nature, and that's why they are developing hemp products. They want folks to reap the plant's benefits and lead healthier lives.
The brand has been growing remarkably quickly. It's already a member of the National Hemp Association. Additionally, notable websites like Hemp Industries Association and the North Carolina Industrial Hemp Association. At this rate, it'll soon make its way to more mainstream sites like Forbes and Vogue.
Mr. Hemp Flower has allied itself with hemp farms in Oregon, Colorado, and Washington State, and the brand only works with farms cultivating hemp for over five years.
These farms have licenses to operate. Thus, they don't use GMO technology or pesticides during cultivation. Additionally, they ensure that their soil is safe and free from toxins like heavy metals.
The brand is pretty strict about hemp quality. Thus, the farmers have first to test the hemp at their end and submit the results to the brand. If the brand is satisfied with the lab results, they'll accept the hemp.
So far, the customer response has been pretty positive for the brand. The website displays all the reviews, but since a third party manages them, we can safely say they're real. The brand has a 4.8-star rating from over fifty-nine hundred reviews.
Customers say that the product is potent and that they help them manage their conditions. Additionally, the gummies taste great. The brand's customer service is also phenomenal. If you have any queries, the customer care representatives will be more than happy to solve them.
Highlights
Third-Party Lab Testing:Mr. Hemp Flower has a two-phase lab testing policy. The first phase is carried out at the farm when the farmers submit the cannabinoid profile of their hemp. The second occurs through independent labs. You can find the lab results on the website. The lab reports have a complete cannabinoid profile.
Potency: Each gummy comes with 10 mg THC content. There are two sizing options: 50 mg and 300 mg. The 50 mg pack has five gummies, while the 300 mg pack has 30 gummies.
Vegan: The gummies are completely vegan and organic. The brand uses plant terpenes and pectin to create the gummies and give them their taste.
Flavors: The gummies are available in two flavors; Blue Raspberry and Watermelon.
Pros
US-based hemp
Two-phase lab testing
Two sizing options
Organic
Vegan
Two flavors
Cons
No toxin report
Not as potent
=> Click here to visit the official website of Mr Hemp Flower
How We Made the List About These Delta-9 THC Gummies
As we said, not all delta-9 brands are equal. Some are here to extort money from their customers in the name of sub-standard products. These brands aren't clear about their ingredients, nor are they clear about the source of these ingredients. Given all that, you possibly can't trust them.
What We Looked For
To ensure that we selected only the best for you, we went through the most active brands on the delta-9 scene. Once we had the list, we checked them against the criteria we had created for quality delta-9 THC gummies.
If they passed these criteria, we included them in the list of the best delta-9 gummies. Of course, we should let you know what factors we considered. So here goes:
Ingredients: When you're ingesting something, it only makes sense to go over the ingredients. When selecting delta-9 products, this is all the more important because the ingredients decide whether or not your gummies are legal. You see, delta-9 comes from cannabis plants, but marijuana is still illegal in most states. Brands overcome this hurdle by using hemp-derived delta 9 THC gummies. Hemp plants are considered federally legal as long as they're farm-bill compliant with less than 0.3% THC content.
Manufacturing Process: We opted for transparent brands about the entire production process. That's because even if the ingredients are legit, the manufacturing process decides the extent of product safety. CO2 extraction is the best process because it preserves the ingredient's integrity. However, some brands use solvent distillation methods too. We also looked into the manufacturing facilities to see if they were any good.
Lab Testing: Lab testing is another important aspect because it ensures the product's potency and safety. We used brands that don't have their products lab-tested in-house. That's because third-party lab testing is much more reliable. Of course, we don't mind if the brands test the product twice. First, by themselves, and then through independent labs. Of course, the results should be available to the public.
Brand Reputation: Brand reputation is pretty important in the CBD industry. Hemp products can be tricky, so we need brands that follow due diligence. For this, we turned to review sites. We looked through the consensus there and then checked their histories. We avoided brands that had prior scandals about their products. The scandals could be about ingredient discrepancies, forged lab reports, or poor customer service.
Buying Guide For Delta-9 Edibles
Now, you have the list of trusted brands that you can use to purchase your delta-9 gummies. However, the journey doesn't end here. There are still things that you must learn before you can choose the best product for yourself. These are:
Hemp Source
Hemp Source is pretty essential in delta-9 and other cannabinoid products. That's because the Farm Bill legalized industrial hemp and its derivatives and defined it as a plant with less than 0.3% THC content.
If the farms are in the US, they'll know the law and ensure that the hemp complies with it. However, foreign farms are obligated to adhere to these standards. Plus, local hemp will remain fresher for longer periods.
US Farms also ensure that the plants are non-GMO and that there was no pesticide use during cultivation. Since hemp is very absorbent, there is a high chance that it will absorb any impurities like pesticides, which can end up in you.
The same goes for heavy metals too. If the soil has heavy metals, there's a high chance that the hemp will absorb them. That's why the soil must be completely clean before cultivating hemp.
Hemp Extract
There are three types of hemp extracts; broad spectrum, full spectrum, and isolate. Brands use these extracts and then convert them into delta-9 THC for the gummies. Resultantly, the strength of your gummies depends on the kind of extract that the brand has used.
Broad spectrum extracts tend to have every cannabinoid except THC. Since the cannabinoids work together to fortify their effects, the broad-spectrum extract should be of sufficient strength even if it doesn't have THC. However, since you want delta-9 THC gummies, the broad-spectrum extract isn't an option.
The second type is an isolate. These are generally CBD isolates; they only contain CBD and are the least effective of the three types. Since you want something with THC, isolates are not an option.
The third option is full spectrum extract. This type contains all the cannabinoids along with THC. It's also the strongest because all the cannabinoids work together to produce an entourage effect. You should use full spectrum CBD oil or hemp extract products if you want something with THC.
Certificate of Analysis
Independent lab testing is important for establishing that the gummies are as potent as the company says. It also ensures that the THC levels are within the legal limit. However, that's not all they can establish.
It's common for agricultural land to be contaminated with heavy metals. Moreover, hemp is so absorbent that it's used for heavy metal removal in compromised sites. If the soil is contaminated, the hemp plant will also become contaminated. The same goes for pesticides.
Additionally, the plant could be infected with fungi which can release mycotoxins. Ultimately, all this can end up in the final product making it unfit for consumption. That's why lab testing is so important.
Only buy delta-9 gummies from brands that have their products tested through independent labs. Furthermore, you should look at the reports before you buy the gummies. If you can't find the reports, ask for them.
The reports should have a complete cannabinoid profile and the percentage of each cannabinoid. Furthermore, they should have an analysis for pathogenic presence, mycotoxins, solvent residue, pesticides, and heavy metals. Don't accept lab reports with only half the information.
Dosage
Delta-9 dosage for each person will vary based on their metabolic rate, weight, age, and more. Most gummies are pre-measured, so you shouldn't have difficulty determining the dosage.
Start with half a gummy or the recommended amount. You can gradually increase the dosage based on how your body reacts. Always start with small quantities to see if there is any adverse reaction.
Since gummies are flavored, they taste delicious. Once you start eating them, it may be hard for you to stop; however, you must stick to the recommended amount to avoid any adverse reactions.
You should take your doctor's advice before starting delta-9 gummy bears or other products if you're on prescription medications. You don't know how they'll interact. If you're pregnant, avoid taking delta-9, as it could affect your baby.
Customer Reviews
Customer reviews are as important a part as any when it comes to selecting a brand of delta-9 gummies. Look through customer reviews to see how the products work and how the brand accommodates its clients. Additionally, look at the brand's privacy policy before purchasing to see how they'll use your data.
Go through refund policies and opt for brands that offer guarantees or exchanges. They're easier to test out, and the guarantee is a testament to the brand's confidence in their product. Also, look for free shipping and discounts to save a few bucks. Once you settle for a brand, you can use their subscription service.
Delta-9 Gummies FAQs
What are the benefits of taking delta-9?
Delta-9 THC can help you manage several conditions if you use it moderately. Some of the most common benefits include reduced anxiety, relaxation, euphoria, increased appetite, greater sensory perception, and enhanced creativity. It can also help with chronic pain and insomnia.
Are delta-9 gummies legal?
It depends on how they are made and how much THC they have. The 2018 Farm Bill made hemp and its derivatives legal. These derivatives include delta-9 THC; however, the THC content should be below 0.3% of the dry weight.
Remember, delta-9 THC is federally illegal. However, some states do allow recreational use. Some states have declared delta-9 illegal, so you can't order or consume delta-9 gummies in these states. Furthermore, even if delta-9 is legal, you must be 18 or 21 to consume it. Just be sure to check your state's laws before doing anything.
How long till the effects of delta-9 gummies kick in? How long do they last?
It is different for every person. Ingestion is usually the slowest way of taking delta-9. However, the effects last a lot longer. Remember, when you're under the influence of delta-9, you can not operate any heavy machinery like cars. We recommend clearing your schedule beforehand and staying inside after taking the gummies.
Generally, the effects should peak in two hours and last five to six hours. Do not take the gummies before going to school. Moreover, do not put them within reach of children and pets.
Will delta-9 show up in a drug test if I eat delta-9 THC gummies?
Yes, drug tests detect THC and delta-9 gummies have THC. So if you have drug tests, avoid taking the gummies for a while. Athletes are forbidden from taking delta-9 THC as it can make them fail the doping test.
What are the side effects of delta-9?
We haven't seen cases of death via overdose in delta-9 users. However, using more than the recommended amount still has consequences. You might experience paranoia, anxiety, dry mouth, red eyes, sedation, confusion, and dysphoria. Delta-9 may also affect blood pressure causing hypotension.
Get a doctor's advice if you have severe symptoms like nausea, extreme vomiting, abdominal pain, and dehydration. Some studies have shown that prolonged delta-9 use can lead to psychological issues similar to substance abuse.
Can I pass through airports while carrying delta-9 gummies?
It depends on the airport's location. If delta-9 is legal there, you shouldn't have a problem. However, if it's illegal, you may get in trouble. That's because the authorities think you're trying to smuggle the delta-9. We don't recommend taking such a risk. Read up on the local laws before taking delta-9 gummies anywhere.
What is the difference between delta-8 and delta-9?
Delta-9 and delta-8 are pretty similar as both have psychoactive effects. However, delta-8 is generally much less potent than delta-9. Additionally, delta-8 THC is federally legal, while delta-9 remains a controlled substance.
Many brands offer delta-9 products, which are federally legal. However, the thing is that they only have 0.3% THC. Plus, they're derived from hemp, not marijuana. So, the high won't be as intense as the marijuana-derived delta-9.
Conclusion: What Is The Best Choice For Delta-9 Gummies?
That winds up our guide on delta-9 gummies and which brands suit you. We have also added some tips and instructions on how you can decide if a brand is safe enough for you. Remember, go for transparent brands about the manufacturing process and other details like hemp source and THC content. Don't compromise on lab reports.
Some brands offer a variety of flavors and potencies to choose from. However, if you're new to delta-9, go for the lowest potency product. Once you get used to how it feels, you can change the dosage according to what's best for you. If you have a pre-existing condition, ask your doctor before starting delta-9 gummies.
We recommend using Exhale Wellness's delta-9 gummies because they are two potency options. Plus, they're multi-flavored so that things won't get boring. If unsatisfied with the results, you can simply return the product and apply for a refund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.