Sponsored content provided by Rad Revenue
Delta-9 gummies are the most potent ones that you can find on the market. Since they are legal on a federal level, the popularity of these edibles has been significantly rising in recent years. Moreover, gummies are a fun way to experience the effects of delta-9, as they come in an array of flavors and potencies and are easy to use and carry everywhere.
However, there is an abundance of such products on the market, and there are plenty of brands that produce and sell such products. So, finding the right option for you can be difficult. To save you time, we have conducted research and set strict guidelines to find some of the best delta-9 gummies that you can purchase online.
Top 3 Best Delta 9 THC Gummies on the Market:
Exhale Wellness: Potent Delta-9 Gummies with Quick THC Effects
Delta Extrax: Wide Variety of Delta-9 Gummies & THC Edibles
Mr. Hemp Flower: Top Delta-9 Gummy Edibles Online
Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:
#1. Exhale Wellness: Potent Delta-9 Gummies with Quick THC Effects
About the Brand
Exhale Wellness is a well-known brand whose products are highly-rated and loved by plenty of customers. The brand was founded by pioneers in the organic food industry, so through research and development, they were able to create products that will benefit everyone’s well-being.
This Los Angeles-based brand believes in the healing properties of hemp-derived products, so they manage to do that, creating plant-based and organic products. Exhale, as a reliable brand, is customer-oriented, so they offer a range of products suitable for everyone from CBD and delta-8 to HHC and delta-9 products.
Moreover, their products are vegan-friendly, dairy-free, and gluten-free and are tested for quality and potency. The high-quality products, affordable pricing, excellent customer policies, educational resources, and other factors definitely put Exhale Wellness on top of brands on the market.
Features
CBD + Delta-9 THC Gummies Details
What we really appreciate about Exhale Wellness is that they cater to customers with different dietary restrictions. So, their gummies are vegan-friendly and cruelty-free since they do not contain animal gelatin. What makes them really powerful is the combination of full-spectrum CBD and THC they contain for the ultimate experience.
The gummies come in two strengths — 750mg with each gummy containing 25mg CBD and 1mg THC, and 1,500mg with 50mg CBD and 2mg THC per gummy. Besides being very potent, the gummies are also all-natural without artificial colors and flavors. These gummies are not only fruit-flavored and delicious, but they are also portable and discreet to consume.
These gummies will give you a relaxing sensation, making them ideal treats to use after a busy day. Moreover, the effects are quick and long-lasting so you can enjoy them. Since these gummies are derived from hemp, they are also Farm Bill compliant, making them legal. The gummies contain only naturally-derived cannabinoids and are said to help with digestion, enhance mood, reduce discomfort, promote sleep, etc.
Price and Customer Policies
If these potent gummies are your choice, you can purchase them online by ordering from the brand’s official website. You can get the gummies for $44.95-$84.95 based on the strength that you would like to purchase. If you are buying for the first time, Exhale also provides a 20% discount, and all you have to do is enter your email address.
In addition, for a subscription, you get 25% off your purchase, which is another excellent deal. Furthermore, Exhale Wellness offers free shipping on all orders and a 30-day money-back guarantee in case you want to request a return. On Exhale’s website, you can also see the lab test reports, make use of the dosage chart, or view useful articles on different topics related to the products they sell.
Pros
Highly potent
Vegan-friendly
Affordable
Blend of CBD and THC for maximum effects
Excellent customer discounts
Free shipping
30-day money-back guarantee
Cons
Only available online
=> Click here to visit the official website of Exhale Wellness
#2. Delta Extrax: Wide Variety of Delta-9 Gummies & THC Edibles
About the Brand
Delta Extrax is a premium brand that specializes in creating high-quality hemp-derived products that will support your healthy lifestyle. The brand also wants to educate the users about the products they sell, so you can easily find a blog with educational articles and a learning center section on their website. Since it was founded, the brand has gained a large customer base and has received a reputation as being one of the most reliable ones on the scene.
What is impressive about Delta Extrax’s products is that they are made using carefully selected ingredients, are tested for quality and potency, and are individually certified for being safe-to-consume. The brand’s website is also simple yet effective, and it is easy-to-use. So, you can easily scroll and search to find the product that you are looking for.
Features
Delta-9 Gummies Details
Among the range of their delta-9 gummies are the Chronic Wild Cherry gummies that come in a delicious cherry flavor with 10mg THC per gummy. Delta Extrax makes their gummies from the cleanest terpenes and natural compounds without any artificial flavors that can be harmful to your health.
The brand also offers Chronix Green Apple flavored gummies that come with premium hemp. Other ingredients that you can find in these gummies are gelatin, pectin, vegetable oil, natural hemp oil, carnauba leaf wax, and others.
For customers that are vegan, Delta Extrax offers several gummies for selection, known as Guavaberry Fruit, Blueberry Citrus Burst, and Kiwi Mixer, which we really like. Such gummies are all-natural and are tested for quality, purity, and safety. These tasty THC edibles are intended to give you uplifting feelings and a nice body high.
Additional Details
Additionally, people who are fans of sweet flavors can enjoy the brand’s Sweet Slices delta-9 gummies which, like the other gummies, feature 10mg of THC. As it can be seen, Delta Extrax is a brand that offers something for everyone’s taste, and their gummies definitely do not disappoint. The brand’s gummies are made to provide you with a unique experience, and they are suitable for both beginners and experienced users alike.
Price and Customer Policies
All of the delta-9 gummies from Delta Extrax are available for purchase for a price of $14.99. If you want to get the Sweet Slices, the price is $19.99. The brand offers fast shipping with a flat rate of only $3.99, which is very convenient for many customers. However, when it comes to their return policy, once the CBD and THC products are shipped, the sales are final. There are no returns and exchanges, except if there is a damaged or missing order.
Pros
Budget-friendly
Several flavors to choose from
Third-party lab tested
Made with only natural ingredients
Trustworthy brand
Cons
No free shipping option
No returns or exchanges
=> Click here to visit the official website of Delta Extrax
#3. Mr. Hemp Flower: Top Delta-9 Gummy Edibles Online
About the Brand
Mr. Hemp Flower is a popular name in the hemp market, as its products are of top-tier quality and are available in different varieties. The brand offers an array of products, the most popular being their delta-9 hemp flowers that are highly bioavailable. Recently, they have introduced the newest addition in their line of products, which are the delta-9 gummies.
Mr. Hemp Flower is a North Carolina-based brand, but their organic hemp is sourced from farms in Oregon, Washington, and Colorado. The brand also features a well-designed website that is simple to use, and the customers can find all of the products they need very easily.
In the hemp and CBD industries where transparency and consistency are often lacking, Mr. Hemp Flower is a refreshing provider to see, as the brand is informative about everything they sell. They also provide educational resources that can be very useful, especially for beginners.
Features
Delta-9 Gummies Details
Their new gummies come in two delicious options — Blue Raspberry and Watermelon. Given the fact that they are made from hemp using organic farming practices, the gummies are organic and, on top of that, vegan-friendly.
The users are delighted with these gummies, as they are made with only natural ingredients and full-spectrum cannabinoids and terpenes. They are also potent enough to give you the effects you need, with 10mg of delta-9 THC per gummy. The Blue Raspberry and Watermelon gummies have an excellent chewy texture and are easy to consume as well as convenient and discreet to carry with you.
Although the gummies are potent, they contain less than 0.3% delta-9 THC by weight, so they are also Farm Bill compliant. Moreover, the gummies come with certified lab tests for purity and potency assurance. For the best results, such gummies contain other cannabinoids as well, such as CBD, CBN, CBC, and others.
Usage and Price
If taken at a lower dosage, these gummies are said to assist with fatigue and improve your focus and relief, making them ideal for use throughout the day when you need to stay active. The full-spectrum cannabinoids profile of these gummies is also beneficial for relieving pain, discomfort, and stress.
The dosage depends on the person, but if you are trying the gummies for the first time, you can start taking half of a gummy and increase the dosage according to your body's tolerance. Regarding pricing, if Mr. Hemp Flower’s tasty THC edibles are your choice, you can purchase them from the official website from $29.99 to $159.99, depending on the quantity that you buy. Such gummies come in a 5-pack and a 30-pack for maximum experience.
What we especially appreciate about this brand is that they are confident in their hemp products. But if you are not pleased with the THC gummies, you can notify them within 30 days to get a full refund. Moreover, Mr. Hemp Flower offers fast shipping and gives you an option to track your order.
Pros
No artificial additives and pesticides
Clean CO2 extraction used
Two flavors to choose from
Reasonable prices
Third-party lab tested
30-day money-back guarantee
Cons
Only available online
=> Click here to visit the official website of Mr. Hemp Flower
How We Made This List of the Best Delta-9 Gummies
The market has an abundance of hemp-derived products that the users like and enjoy, but as a result, finding the best options is not always easy. Hence, we have decided to set some requirements and implement research to find the most suitable options for you, the readers. Let us take a look at how we have come up with our selection:
We included THC gummies made from organic hemp and natural ingredients without harmful compounds.
The opinions of the customers are very important for us, so we managed to read hundreds of reviews from customers and experts to find the best THC gummies.
In order for the THC gummies to give you the effects that you need, they need to be strong. So, we have included THC gummies that are very potent.
The brands that we select must test their products for potency and purity, so we included products that are certified from independent labs.
We included THC gummies made from hemp grown in an organic and suitable environment.
Another significant thing for us to check is whether the company has implemented a CO2 extraction method to remove undesirable compounds.
The company reputation is also something that we take into consideration, so we have included THC gummies sold by reliable and well-reputed companies.
Even if this factor is overlooked, we also looked for brands that offer suitable packaging for the delta-9 THC gummies so they can stay fresh and effective.
We checked the brands’ policies and prices to ensure they were reasonable as well.
Buying Guide – Factors to Consider Before Purchasing Delta-9 Gummies
Ingredients
A crucial factor that you need to take into consideration before you make a purchase is checking the ingredients of the delta-9 THC gummies. With that being said, you need to look for legal THC gummies that contain only natural ingredients without any artificial additives, like colors and flavors, and without chemicals. If you have a healthier diet, we also suggest going for THC gummies that are vegan-friendly and organic.
Lab Testing
Knowing whether a product is of great quality is not easy, especially if you are doing online shopping. However, you can check the lab test reports that the best THC gummy brands provide, as that shows that their products are third-party tested for purity, safety, and potency.
Such reports also contain significant information like all of the ingredients used, whether the product contains any harmful components, how potent it is, and others. If the THC gummies you are buying are not tested, or the brand doesn not publish the reports, we suggest avoiding that product.
Customer Reviews
If you would like to do research and find out more about a product before you make a purchase, we suggest reading reviews from other customers. Having said that, some customers might have a different experience, as some products work differently, and the effects depend on the dosage, frequent usage, etc. Still, the testimonials of other users can tell you much more about the gummy's quality and effectiveness and make your decision much easier.
Price
Delta-9 gummies come at various prices on the market, but it is necessary to mention that making high-quality ones is a difficult and expensive process. Therefore, such THC gummies might be costlier than other products.
Also, if the product is very cheap, it might be low quality and ineffective. For this reason, we recommend finding a quality option, comparing prices, and selecting the one that will provide you with the effects you need while being affordable for your budget.
User-Friendly Policies
Generous discounts and free and affordable shipping rates can contribute to your experience even better. With this in mind, we suggest buying from brands that provide customer-oriented policies as well as a money-back guarantee. Although such delta-9 THC gummies are effective, it is nice to know that there is a return policy in case you are not satisfied. Also, these policies can save you much more money in the long run, which is very significant.
FAQs: Delta-9 Gummy Edibles of 2022
Q1. How to Dose and Stay Safe When Using Delta-9 Gummies?
Dosing
There is no universal dosage for all users, as it can vary by age, weight, metabolism, body tolerance, and other factors. However, if you are just starting using this product, we suggest starting with a lower dosage of half of a gummy and increasing the dosage based on your body tolerance. A vital thing to mention is that since these THC gummies go through the digestive system before they enter the bloodstream, it might take a while until the effects kick in.
Staying Safe
Therefore, we suggest waiting for the effects to be noticed before taking another gummy to avoid any side effects. In order to use such products, you need to be at least 21 years old, and it is advised not to operate any type of heavy machinery or drive when you are using such delta-9 gummies.
If you are not sure whether these gummies will be suitable for you or if you take other medications, we recommend contacting a healthcare professional to ensure the delta-9 THC gummies are safe for you to consume. Also, we suggest checking whether you are allergic to any of the ingredients before you consume the THC gummies.
Q2. Which Benefits Can You Get from Using Delta-9 Gummies?
If you would like to relax after a very stressful and busy day, then these THC gummies are the ideal treats to go for. Such gummies are also known to improve your appetite, regulate your digestive system, and enhance your mood. Some people take delta-9 THC gummies to alleviate pain and discomfort and improve the quality of their sleep.
These THC gummies also come in different flavors that you can choose from, and they are easy to consume. In addition, these THC gummies have a higher potency than delta-8 gummies, and they provide all of the CBD soothing effects as well.
Moreover, if taken in the recommended dosage, they are also not addictive, but you must not exceed the dosage limit. When the dosage is exceeded, some people might experience uncomfortable symptoms, such as stress, anxiety, delusion, and paranoia, which is something that you want to avoid.
Q3. Do You Need a Prescription to Get Delta-9 Gummies?
To purchase such THC gummies online, you do not need a prescription, as long as they are legal according to the 2018 Farm Bill. In other words, if the THC gummies contain less than 0.3% delta-9 THC in weight volume, they are legal to buy and consume. However, some states have restrictions regarding these products, and some have even banned the use of delta-9 THC products. Therefore, to avoid any problems, we suggest checking the laws in your state before you place an order and get these edibles.
Conclusion – Best Delta-9 THC Gummies Online
If you would like to get a powerful high and relax on your weekend, then these delta-9 THC gummies might be suitable for you. However, you must find a trustworthy seller and a brand that is recognized for providing high-quality products with quick and long-lasting effects.
Now that you are even more familiar with how these THC gummies work and what effects they give, you can check all of our selections to find the right one for you.
On our list, you can find different options, and the brands tick all of the boxes regarding quality, testing, pricing, and policies. We hope that with the assistance of the article, you will get the best experience using these tasty treats. But remember to stick to the right dosage and stay safe when consuming them.
