If gummies were your favorite childhood treats, now you can enjoy them in adulthood as well, providing a lot of benefits for the user’s overall wellness. The gummies are among the most demanded hemp-derived products on the market in recent years, and their popularity is constantly on the rise.
They are made to provide pleasant effects and come in tasty flavors and potencies. Moreover, they are portable to carry with you as well as convenient to use. If you are a fan of the Delta 8 gummies, now you can enjoy an even stronger version and get a euphoric buzz as you have never experienced before.
Let’s dive into more details on these delicious treats and help you find the best Delta 9 gummies according to your needs.
Top Weed Store To Buy Delta 9 Gummies
Exhale Wellness - Overall Best Delta 9 Gummies On The Market; Editor’s Pick
BudPop - Top Weed Brand To Buy Strongest Delta 9 Edibles For Sale
Delta Extrax - Popular For Delta 9 THC Edibles With Natural Ingredients
Mr. Hemp Flower - High Quality Delta 9 Gummy Bear; Vegan Friendly
#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta 9 Gummies On The Market; Editor’s Pick
We cannot talk about highly-potent gummies and not mention Exhale Wellness. Ever since the brand was introduced to the market, it has caught the attention of a lot of enthusiasts in the hemp space due to the wide range of high-grade products it provides.
Exhale’s team consists of professionals with years of experience in product production who use skills, knowledge, and advanced technology to produce and develop some of the best hemp-derived products. The main goal of one of the leading providers of hemp products is to give the users what they want as well as what they need.
Hence, they value the user’s experience and put a lot of thought and care into every product. The brand’s team believes in the healing power of the cannabinoids in the hemp plant, so they want to produce products that might increase the user’s wellness and fit well with their healthy lifestyle.
As a brand with a stellar reputation and a large customer base, Exhale Wellness offers a broad range of products, including their new addition of Delta 9 treats.
Highlights
Exhale provides exceptional Delta-9 gummies in various tasty flavors
The treats are made from 100% natural ingredients and organic hemp
You can choose between gummy cubes and gummy drops
Made with pectin instead of animal gelatin, the treats are cruelty-free
The gummy drops are packed with 7.5mg Delta 9 per gummy or 225mg in total
Exhale’s gummy cubes contain 15mg Delta 9 or 450mg in total
The gummy treats also contain 1.0 and 2.0 CBC, CBG, and CBN per gummy
Each jar comes with 30 gummies to last you for a longer time
These Delta 9 gummy treats are third-party lab tested and legal to use
Effects
By using Exhale’s Delta 9 gummies, you may get a one-of-a-kind experience. These treats may elevate your mind, body, and spirit and give you a pleasant and powerful buzz. Such treats may relax you after a busy day, boost creativity, and improve sleep quality. Additionally, the gummy treats from this California-based brand may stimulate your libido and regulate your appetite as well as improve your general wellness.
Price and customer policies
Exhale Wellness is considered one of the top brands providing hemp-derived products as not only the quality of their goods is incredible, but they come at an affordable price. You can purchase the Delta 9 gummy drops for a price of $69.95 as a one-time purchase or get the gummy cubes for a price of $89.95.
The brand also has an amazing introductory offer as a welcome bonus for the new customers, offering a 20% discount on their first order after registering. That said, you can also get a subscription to have your favorite treats delivered monthly and save 25% on your order. The shipping for Exhale’s products is free on all orders, and the brand also has a 30-days money-back guarantee.
Pros
Organic, vegan-based, and all-natural gummies
Exhale’s treats come in tasty flavors and two options
The gummies have undergone testing by professional labs
The brand has a stellar reputation and focuses on quality
Free shipping and a money-back guarantee of 30-days after purchase
Cons
You can only purchase Exhale’s gummies from the official site
Customer reviews
Exhale’s products have a lot of positive feedback from customers. A lot of users have expressed that Exhale’s gummies are delicious, and their texture is excellent. Moreover, we found many positive comments about the gummy’s potency and effectiveness.
Others like that the brand caters to all customers, so the gummies are vegan-friendly and all-natural. The users also appreciate that the gummies are lab-tested and free from artificial colors and flavors.
#2. BudPop: Top Weed Brand To Buy Strongest Delta 9 Edibles For Sale
When it comes to quality and potent hemp products, BudPop is undoubtedly up there with the very best in the industry. The company tries to stand out by providing delta-9 gummies in different flavors to cater to different tastes. The delicate mix forms quality and highly potent hemp and CBD products. The brand gives the products, including the new delta-9 gummies, a beautiful finish to provide users with a wholesome experience.
BudPop products are laboratory tested both in the raw and finished states. Despite the changes recorded in the CBD industry, the company has maintained its focus on manufacturing pure, safe, and quality products for its large customer base.
The company's range of delta-9 gummies is easy to use, just like those that came before it. This feature and the simple and easy product doses have made BudPop incredibly popular among CBD users. Its delta-9 gummies line features five distinct flavors, including Blueberry, Kiwi, Mango, Strawberry & Watermelon Flavors widely known among CBD users.
Furthermore, BudPop delta-9 gummies come in fancy packets that contain a total of 15 mg. The website recommends that you begin with half of one gummy to establish tolerance before slowly increasing the dose to achieve the desired effect.
Highlights
Made from 100% natural ingredients and organic hemp
The gummy drops are packed with 15mg Delta 9 per gummy
Each jar comes with 2mg CBC, 2mg CBG & 2mg CBN per Gummy last you for a longer time
Third-party lab tested and legal to use
Organic Products
All BudPop products are organic, including the delta-9 gummies. They are free of artificial flavor, and the hemp used to manufacture them is cultivated without pesticides or chemicals. Moreover, the hemp is cultivated by seasoned hemp farmers.
Price and customer policies
BudPop is considered one of the top brands providing hemp-derived products as not only the quality of their goods is incredible, but they come at an affordable price. You can purchase the Delta 9 gummy drops for a price of $89.95 as a one-time purchase or get the gummy cubes for a price of $89.95.
The brand also has an amazing introductory offer as a welcome bonus for new customers. That said, you can also get a subscription to have your favorite treats delivered monthly and save 25% on your order. The shipping for Exhale’s products is free on all orders, and the brand also has a 30-days money-back guarantee.
Pros
Organic, vegan-based, and all-natural gummies
Available in tasty & delicious flavors
The gummies have undergone testing by professional labs
The brand has a stellar reputation and focuses on quality
Free shipping and a money-back guarantee of 30-days after purchase
Cons
Only available on the official website
Customer reviews
Customers who have used the BudPop delta-9 gummies have given the brand nothing less than five-star reviews. They also praised their potency, highlighting the effects of reducing pain and helping them get some rest. Many consumers are also satisfied with the customer's service practices, including the money-back policy.
#3. Delta Extrax: Popular For Delta 9 THC Edibles With Natural Ingredients
Delta Extrax is a brand that never disappoints its customers. The popular brand is constantly developing formulations and is on a mission to provide high-grade hemp products that all of the customers will enjoy. Delta Extrax also wants to educate the world about the effects of cannabinoids, so on the site, you can find plenty of educational resources.
This brand focuses on purity and potency when it comes to its products. Hence, Delta Extrax sends all of its goods for testing by independent labs to ensure they are of great quality before they are put on sale. Delta Extrax’s team has extensive experience in the hemp industry, so they offer a range of products, including the powerful Delta-9 gummies.
Highlights
Delta Extrax has multiple options to offer regarding Delta 9 gummies
One of the brand’s bestsellers is the Wild Cherry Chronic gummy treats
Such treats feature 10mg Delta 9 THC per gummy or 200mg in the whole pack
The gummies are delicious with a fantastic texture and are easy to use and digest
With balanced flavor and pleasant high, the gummies can give a unique experience
The gummy treats from Delta Extrax are suitable for both experienced and new users
Each ingredient of the gummies is carefully chosen, so the treats are additives-free
The plant-based gummy treats are all-natural, organic and vegan-based
The potent formulation of the gummies can make them provide quick effects
Effects
Delta 9 gummies are always in demand on the market, and people use them for a variety of purposes. As this innovative brand is focused on creating highly-effective goods, their gummies are no exception.
Based on the effects you would like to experience, you can choose gummies that give you a mellow and relaxing effect and are ideal after a stressful day, or opt for ones that might uplift you and keep you going throughout the day. The yummy treats from Delta Extrax may also give you many health benefits, and they might relieve pain and reduce anxiety.
Price and customer policies
Delta Extrax offers Delta-9 gummies for a price of $14.99 for a one-time purchase, as well as premium Delta 9 gummies costing $26.99. The brand allows you as a user to get a subscription and receive products of your choice every two weeks or every month for $12.74 and save 25% on your order.
On top of that, with every purchase that you make, you can earn points and get even better deals. In terms of shipping, there is a flat rate of $4.25 for every domestic order in the US. It is significant to note that all the sales from Delta Extrax are final, and no refunds, exchanges, or returns are allowed. However, if the product you have ordered arrives damaged or is missing, or it is wrong, you can contact Delta Extrax within 14 days of receipt of the package.
Pros
Multiple gummy options available in several mouth-watering flavors
The gummy treats from Delta Extrax are vegetarian-friendly and gluten-free
Their Delta 9 gummies are crafted from organic hemp and are non-GMO
No artificial additives or harmful compounds are present in the gummies
The brand has a fantastic reputation and offers affordable prices for the products
Cons
There are no returns and exchanges for Delta Extrax Products
Customer reviews
By reading customer reviews, we noticed they are very pleased with the quality and the potency of the gummies from Delta Extrax. The customers are delighted with the tasty flavors, and they like the gummy’s texture and their effectiveness.
We found many comments stating how such gummies have improved their mental and physical health, and many customers also like that despite the affordable prices, the gummy treat’s quality is amazing.
#4. Mr. Hemp Flower: High Quality Delta 9 Gummy Bear; Vegan Friendly
Mr. Hemp Flower is one of the leading retailers of hemp-derived products, but the brand also has incredible products of its own. To source organic hemp and produce high-quality hemp products such as their Delta 9 gummies, the brand partners with experienced and knowledgeable farmers from Oregon, Washington, and Colorado.
The team behind Mr. Hemp Flower believes in the powerful effects of hemp, and its mission is to spread the word about its healing and therapeutic properties. As they provide only the best products in the hemp space, this brand has earned the trust of the customers and, as a result, has a stellar reputation.
Many users are looking for affordable options but without compromising the product's quality and efficiency, and Mr.Hemp Flower delivers exactly that. The team uses sophisticated and advanced manufacturing practices, putting a lot of thought and care into each product.
On top of that, all of the products on Mr. Hemp Flower are third-party lab tested for quality checks so the customers can ensure they are purchasing pure products that are safe to use.
Highlights
The brand offers full-spectrum gummies packed with 10mg Delta 9 THC in each
You can choose between two tasty flavors: watermelon and blue raspberry
The gummy treats from Mr. Hemp Flower have a juicy and chewy texture
The delicious treats are 100% organic, and they are vegan-friendly
Such gummies have undergone third-party lab testing and are Farm Bill compliant
Aside from Delta 9, the gummies have CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, and Delta 8
Mr. Hemp Flower’s gummies are gluten-free and free of any additives and chemicals
The brand offers a variety of products available at competitive prices
Effects
What we especially like about Mr. Hemp Flower is that the brand values the customer’s experience and is devoted to providing products that will improve the wellness of the customers. Thanks to the full-spectrum formulation and their potency, the gummies might provide many health benefits.
They may relieve pain and physical discomfort, reduce stress and inflammation, improve sleep quality, and many others. These types of gummies may also help with daytime fatigue, improve your focus and keep you active throughout the day.
Price and customer policies
Depending on the size of the packaging that you would like to get, the price for gummies from Mr. Hemp Flower ranges from $20 to $160. When you are purchasing from this brand, you don’t need to worry about waiting for days to receive the packaging as the shipping is free on all orders.
This brand also has a 30-days refund policy and provides a 15% discount on the customer’s first orders after the sign up for the brand’s newsletter.
Pros
High-quality gummies with a full-spectrum formulation
The gummy treats come in two mouth-watering flavors and have excellent potency
The gummy treats are vegan-friendly, gluten-free, additives-free and non-GMO
Mr. Hemp Flower uses superior and clean manufacturing practices
The brand offers reasonable prices and free shipping on all orders
The gummies may provide a lot of health benefits and might improve the general wellness
To create all-natural gummies, the brand sources organic hemp
Mr. Hemp Flower has friendly customer service that is friendly and active
Cons
The Mr. Hemp Flower gummies are only available on the official site
Customer reviews
Mr. Hemp Flower’s gummy treats are highly rated on the market, and the customers seem to enjoy their delicious flavors and texture. Many users like this brand as their gummies are top-quality, third-party tested, and available at reasonable prices.
A lot of customers expressed that these gummies give them a uniquely pleasant experience and are very beneficial for their overall health.
How Did We Make the Selection of the Best THC Gummy Brands To Buy Delta 9 Gummies?
As the market has a plethora of options when it comes to gummies, it is not easy to make a selection. Hence, to help you out with research and save you time, we decided to set a few strict criteria and evaluate each brand to come up with a list of the greatest Delta-9 gummies.
In continuation, read more about the criteria we considered.
Gummy quality
Gummies with top quality were a must for us, so we looked for Delta 9 gummies made from organically-grown hemp and natural ingredients picked with careful selection.
Lab testing
Whether the gummies are of great quality can be determined by lab testing. Therefore, we searched for gummies that have undergone strict testing by third-party labs for quality, potency, and safety checks.
Manufacturing methods
Aside from the hemp source, the manufacturing methods play a vital role in the overall quality of the product. Hence, during the selection process, we picked out Delta 9 gummies that are made using advanced manufacturing practices.
Variety
Delta 9 gummies come in different options, and every user has a different taste and needs. With this in mind, we wanted to include gummies available in several tasty flavors and potency levels so that our readers have a variety of options to choose from based on their needs.
Credible brand
Plenty of gummies provide hemp-derived products on the market, but not all of them are pure and safe to use in the long run. For this reason, to select the best gummies, we evaluated the most popular brands and checked their reputation to determine which are reliable and provide products as advertised.
Buying Guide - Essential Factors to Consider When Buying Strongest Hemp Derived Delta 9 THC Gummies
Hemp and ingredients
Before you place an order to purchase any gummies, we recommend checking whether they are made from organic hemp. The reason for this is that organically-grown hemp is free from chemicals and pesticides, making the product pure.
In addition, it is advised to look for Delta 9 gummies that are made from all-natural ingredients and avoid ones made with artificial colors and flavors. If you are on a specific diet, you can search for gummies that are vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free.
Flavor and potency
Delta-9 gummies come in a range of different flavors. Hence, we suggest going for flavors that you like so that you have an enjoyable experience. However, the gummies must be of great quality and pure as your health shouldn’t be put at risk.
In order to provide effects, the gummies need to be potent enough, as otherwise, you might not get the effects that you desire. That said, we suggest choosing gummies with a potency that is suitable for your body's tolerance.
Lab testing and transparency
All trustworthy brands send their products to professional third-party labs to ensure they are pure, potent, and safe to consume before they sell them. During such testing, it is determined whether the gummies contain any harmful compounds that can put the health at risk.
Equally important is to purchase from transparent brands that have published such lab reports publicly so that you know what the gummies contain and whether they are suitable for you.
Brand reputation and customer reviews
If you are buying Delta 9 gummies for the first time, it can be difficult to determine whether they are as advertised. For this reason, we suggest checking the company’s reputation and choosing gummies made from highly-reputed brands.
Moreover, to get more familiar with the gummy’s quality and effectiveness, we suggest reading as many reviews from other customers as possible as they can guide you to make the right decision.
FAQs On Delta 9 THC Gummies
Q1. What is the right Delta 9 dosage to take?
There is not one defined dosage that works for every user, as it depends on the user’s age, height, metabolism, body tolerance, and other factors. However, if you are a beginner user and you are unsure how the Delta 9 dosage will affect your body, you can start with a lower dosage and potency for some time, see how your body will react, and increase it gradually.
You can start with a half gummy or one gummy and see how your body reacts, and then if the effects are not enough for you, you can start increasing the dosage. As Delta-9 gummies are the most potent ones, if you exceed the dosage, you might experience some side effects such as dizziness, drowsiness, headache, sweating, diarrhea, and others.
Q2. Are there restrictions when it comes to consuming Delta 9 Gummies?
Delta 9 gummies are psychoactive and therefore are recommended only for adults at least 21 years old and who don’t have a history of health problems. Such gummy treats are not recommended for pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers.
Although they can provide a lot of health benefits, Delta-9 gummies are not intended to substitute medications. If you are unsure whether such edibles are suitable and safe for you and whether you can take them with other medications, we advise contacting a healthcare professional before consuming any gummies.
Q3. Are Delta 9 Gummies legal to purchase and use?
You can easily purchase Delta-9 edibles online and without prescription, as hemp-derived products are legal in most states in the US. However, certain states still have restrictions or have banned Delta 9 goods, which is why it is necessary to check the laws in your state before you make a purchase.
In order for the gummies to be considered legal, they need to contain less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC per dry weight volume to be under the 2018 Farm Bill.
Concluding On The Best Delta 9 THC Gummies Near Me
If you are searching for a euphoric high and a lot of health benefits from tasty treats, then Delta 9 thc gummies might be the best option for you. Such edibles not only come in delicious flavors, but their potency also makes them highly effective, and they are easy to use and digest.
However, it is necessary to take the right dosage to avoid side effects and to purchase gummies that are pure and safe to consume. Hopefully, this article will guide you to make the right selection to jump into the Delta 9 world to get a pleasant euphoric experience.
