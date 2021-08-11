Content provided by Delta 8
After a long day, are you ready to unwind, kick back, and simply let your mind wander?
If you answered yes, the Delta 8 cart could be just what you need. Brands are rushing to capitalize on the latest green rush to hit the market, as interest in Delta 8 THC has exploded recently.
Delta 8 THC carts are a relatively new hemp product, but they offer many benefits over other Delta 8 dosing methods. They're simple to use, even for beginners, and there are a variety of formulas to choose from to suit your needs.
However, there are so many brands selling Delta 8 carts in the market today that it might be very difficult and confusing for you to select the best one out there. As a result, we have done all the research and reviewed the five best Delta 8 carts in this article. Without further ado, let's smoke the best Delta 8 cartridges.
Best Delta 8 Carts On The Market (Full Reviews)
Exhale: Strongest & Best Value
BudPop: Premium Brand & Best Flavors
Delta EFFEX: Runner-Up in Value
Diamond CBD: Best CBD & Delta 8 Mix
3Chi: Most Popular
#1. Exhale Wellness: Strong Delta 8 Carts
Brand Overview
Exhale has a mission of providing everyone a way to heal their body’s stability, comfort, and performance. The company is committed to expanding and funding research into cannabis farming and cannabis product production.
After careful research and consideration, they have enhanced their knowledge thoroughly on Delta 8, which has led them to produce the best, highest-quality products. Their success has set new standards in the industry.
They are constantly improving their operation to create more cannabis products to promote health and well-being, thanks to the growing popularity of Delta 8 THC. In comparison with vape cartridges, Exhale’s 900 mg Delta 8 carts provide a smooth hit and a powerful experience.
The Delta 8 THC extract tanks are made with natural and organic ingredients, such as CO2-extracted full-spectrum distillates and terpenes, and do not contain any cutting or thinning agents like VG/PG or MCT, as required by federal law.
Third-party labs test all products to ensure you get everything the brand promises in terms of quality, efficiency, and potency. The test report for each product can be found on the brand's website.
Pros
Third-party lab reports are available on the website
100-percent natural and contain no fillers or additives
Free economy shipping
High quality
Amazing customer service
Cons
Available only online
Customer Experience
Exhale Wellness has received amazing reviews by their customers. This brand has proven to be trustworthy, credible, and reliable. Customers have mentioned that their carts have a light and smooth flavor and aroma. The cartridges come in over ten flavors and may be used to benefit both physical and mental health issues.
The vape tanks have CCELL hardware built in, which is compatible with most vape devices. The vapor forms thick clouds and provides a satisfying hit.
Users also seemed pleased that the vape tanks offer good value for the money when compared to other brands' Delta 8 THC products.
⇒ Click here to visit the official website of Exhale Wellness for the best discount
#2. BudPop: Premium Brand & Best Flavors
Brand Overview
BudPop is a brand that was created by a group of individuals who were not content with the current hemp market. They were inclined to study the whole process of product creation, from seed and cultivation to product packaging, the consumer experience, and more. One factor that stood out about their brand is how they make their customers their priority throughout it all.
Their Delta 8 THC carts are made with hemp-derived terpenes and other natural flavorings. They provide two flavors, Grape Runtz and Strawberry Gelato, and the THC vape juices deliver a smooth vaping experience.
Overall, we believe BudPop makes the best Delta 8 cartridges, and we highly recommend giving them a try if you prefer smoking. The vapes are high quality and pure, with no PG, VG, PEG, MCT, or vitamin E in them. You'll get 800 mg of Delta 8 THC per cart, as well as those fantastic terpenes. The flavoring is made entirely of natural ingredients.
Pros
Third-party lab tested
Made entirely of natural materials and contains Delta 8
No PEG, PG, VG, MCT oil, or Vitamin E are used as additives
You receive a free cartridge when you purchase four or more
Many users appreciate this brand's safe and potent Delta 8 THC products
Cons
Available only on their website
Customer Experience
The company's website is user friendly and provides a positive experience. The site is simple to use for everyone, including beginners, resulting in an excellent shopping experience.
If you have any questions or need clarification on their products, the site provides a texting option, where you can send your concerns as a text message. Most of the brand's carts have an average rating of 4.5 or higher out of 5, indicating that it is still a popular choice among consumers.
⇒ Click here to visit the official website of BudPop for the best discount
#3. Delta EFFEX: Runner-Up in Value
Brand Overview
Delta EFFEX is a well-known brand in the industry that has been around for a long time. To ensure quality, all of its products are tested by a third-party lab. Because of its hemp experience and knowledge, the company was able to create high-quality products that adhere to all safety and quality standards.
Delta EFFEX is a fantastic combination of pure terpenes and distillates. You will get approximately 500 puffs per gram of the cartridge. The Delta 8 THC vape cartridge also contains full-spectrum hemp extract (20 mg) and 0.3 percent THC, as recommended.
The Delta 8 THC cartridges from Delta EFFEX are small and can easily fit in your pocket.
You can see how much oil is left in the atomizer thanks to the Pyrex glass main chassis. The carts are made from organically grown materials that have passed rigorous third-party laboratory tests. The brand has demonstrated its transparency by making all of its products’ lab test results available on its website.
You can easily toss them away once you're done with them because of their small size and disposable design. The ceramic mouthpiece is curved and has a diameter of 10.5 mm. The tank capacity of the cartridge is 1 ml.
Pros
Delta EFFEX Delta 8 THC vape cartridges are available in three different flavors, allowing you to choose your favorite
Delta EFFEX carts are less expensive than similar products on the market and can be ordered directly from the company's website
Carts are small, lightweight, and easy to dispose of
Sturdy and do not easily break, even after several falls
Made of high-quality Pyrex glass to resist breakage
Quality, purity, and safety are all verified by a third-party lab
GMO-free natural ingredients with no artificial additives
Cons
Filling out a web form is the most efficient way to contact customer service, but it is time-consuming
Although a phone number is provided, they are unavailable on weekends
Packaging isn't particularly appealing, but it's adequate
Customer Experience
The majority of this brand's customers love and are satisfied with their purchases. Customers believe that the products perform exactly as expected and provide good value for the money, as evidenced by their reviews.
Most customers said the products help them relax, fight anxiety, stay focused, and improve their moods. The carts are smooth, and they will provide you with just the right amount of euphoria.
They will not make you “stoned,” but they will provide you with a mild high. This high is very tolerable and manageable, but it still leaves you feeling euphoric.
⇒ Click here to visit the official website of Delta EFFEX for the best discount
#4. Diamond CBD: Best CBD & Delta 8 Mix
Brand Overview
Diamond CBD is a well-known CBD brand that has been around since 2015. The company is known for producing high-quality cannabinoids. It's no different with their Delta 8 THC cartridges. We can assure you that this is the best brand for delivering your carts because of its focus on quality.
In general, the company is known for producing a wide range of CBD products, including the top ten CBD products on the market, as well as an award-winning CBD oil that is a popular choice among consumers.
The company offers a variety of Delta 8 THC vape oils for use in vape pens, e-cigarettes, and vaporizers, which can be flavored or unflavored. All of Diamond CBD's products are made from natural hemp grown in the US.
Diamond CBD Delta 8 THC vape oils have a wide range of oil tinctures and flavors to choose from. There's something for everyone, with potency options ranging from 25 mg to 3,500 mg, so no matter how experienced you are, there's something for you. They are suitable for all users, regardless of experience level.
Pros
Cartridges are excellent in quality and are made using only organic methods
Products undergo independent third-party lab testing and are thus pure and safe to consume
Comes in a variety of flavors, giving users a variety of Delta 8 options to choose from
Provides more value and better satisfaction than the price suggests
Made from all-natural, hemp-derived Delta 8 that's 100-percent organic and free of any additives
Customer Experience
Diamond CBD has a fantastic customer service team. On their website, they have an contact section where you can write or call them with any questions or concerns about their products.
They give you 30 days to return an unopened item if you want to exchange it for something else. Sales of vaping products are final unless the product arrives damaged.
Diamond CBD also has a blog where they discuss issues related to their products, which will provide you with more information and clarification on what you're looking for.
⇒ Click here to visit the official website of Diamond CBD for the best discount
#5. 3Chi: Most Popular
Brand Overview
In the CBD industry, 3Chi was one of the first brands to produce Delta 8 THC products. It was created by a biochemist whose aim was to help as many people’s lives as possible by offering the best Delta 8 THC and CBD to help them feel refreshed. It’s among the top brands in the market that produce Delta 8 gummies, carts, and other products.
This product contains a cannabinoid that is both pure and highly concentrated. This makes it extremely effective at providing a “high” sensation to its users. It comes in a variety of sizes and batches: A 1 ml package would contain approximately 900 mg of Delta-8 THC, however, most packages contain more than 900 mg.
The CBD oil used by the company is of the highest quality, as evidenced by its water-clear appearance. 3Chi's cartridges are among the most powerful and should be used with caution.
The oil is packaged in a CCELL glass cartridge with a ceramic core and mouthpiece to improve taste and performance. It’s the most potent Delta 8 THC cart, due to its high concentration of Delta 8 THC oil, which makes users high while also providing a calming effect.
Pros
3Chi vape cartridges are a mix of CBD and Delta 8 THC
No GMOs, preservatives, or artificial additives are present in the products; all products are grown organically
Made of pure hemp oil; it's organic, and you can use it regularly if you take the right dose
They come in a variety of strengths and can be used by both newbies and the experienced
May give you more energy and improve your mood
Cons
Before using the product, people with certain medical conditions should consult a doctor
May be harsh on beginners' throats due to the high concentration
Vape carts are generally harsh and should be consumed in small doses
Customer Experience
Based on the numerous positive reviews left on the website, we can conclude that the majority of customers are satisfied with the products. They enjoy the various flavors of the Delta 8 THC vape cartridges, and many consider the carts to be life-savers. They give you a mild high while still motivating you to complete your tasks.
Customers cited the carts' benefits as lowering their anxiety levels, assisting them in relaxing, and helping them complete tasks. The new strains introduced by the brand appear to be extremely well received by customers. Most customers raved about how much they enjoyed them and how happy they were to have tried them.
⇒ Click here to visit the official website of 3Chi for the best discount
Factors to Consider Before Choosing Delta 8 Cartridges
Terpene Profile & Taste
Terpenes, which provide flavor as well as additional therapeutic effects and benefits in cannabis products, can come from three sources: botanical (extracted from plants), cannabis (real cannabis terpenes extracted from cannabis plants), or synthetic (created in a lab, sometimes derived from cannabis plants, often cheaper).
As always, nothing beats the real thing, and cannabis-derived terpenes will always be the preferred option because they come from the earth rather than being synthesized in a lab. Myrcene, limonene, pinene, and ocimene are some of the most common terpenes found in cannabis plants.
Price
It all boils down to the cost. A low price could be a sign of a low-quality product or a con. The reason for this is that extracting Delta 8 THC is extremely difficult, and charging a very low price would result in the company losing money. If a product's price is too low, don't buy it, because it generally means that it lacks quality.
Ingredients
To begin, make sure the Delta 8 vape product you choose is made with Delta 8 THC derived from cannabis and with other cannabis-derived ingredients. Check the ingredients list and look for third-party test results (which should show the cannabinoid profile and potency of the product).
Effects on the Body
The ideal Delta 8 product will induce mild euphoria, lightheadedness, and pain relief. This is linked to the previous two points, as full-spectrum products with high-quality terpenes are more likely to have therapeutic effects.
Lab Tests
Although it may seem self-evident these days, we must remind you: Never consume cannabis products that have not been lab tested. In addition to verifying potency, residual solvent testing should be performed on Delta 8 to ensure that any solvents used in the conversion of CBD isolate to Delta 8 have been removed. Residual solvents from lab work are always removed by high-quality extraction equipment, but they should be double-checked.
Brand Reputation
As a general rule, we try to avoid “gas station” brands, or people who rush to capitalize on a trend in the cannabis industry by putting together a subpar product. Stick with companies that have been doing this for a long time and have a track record of success and satisfied customers.
A Broad Spectrum
The oil is usually nearly pure Delta 8, not full spectrum, because it’s converted from CBD, and manufacturers must reintroduce the terpenes and other cannabinoids (CBD, CBG, CBN, D9 THC under 0.3 percent, etc.).
This adds an extra, more expensive step to the manufacturing process but results in a higher-quality product, and we appreciate the extra effort. Full-spectrum products always get bonus points, because all of the cannabinoids and terpenes working together have a greater effect.
Cartridge Material
The quality of the formula is important, but a great vape formula is only as good as the materials used to package it. After all, you'll be connecting your Delta 8 THC cart to a battery that will heat it up to the point where the oil will vaporize. When your rig heats up, you don't want any hazardous materials to leach into the oil, and you certainly don't want any leaks or breaks to ruin your day.
Alternatives/Variants
Size, potency, and flavor are three parameters you can base your Delta 8 cart selection on, according to your needs and preferences. Most brands provide a wide range of options to satisfy customers in every way possible. As a result, you, as the consumer, have the option of selecting the concentration that best suits your dosage requirements while also being able to enjoy your favorite flavor.
Best Things to Do with Delta 8 Carts
Are you looking to make the most of your Delta 8 experience? To begin, you must consume the best Delta 8 THC cartridges or gummies while avoiding the worst. Don't just type in "Delta 8 near me" into Google. For your Delta 8 cartridges or gummies, consider the Delta 8 product brands listed above. These businesses sell both kinds of products.
When you consume high-quality Delta 8, you can enhance your experience by doing certain things at the same time. These should be activities that do not require perfect judgment or cognitive awareness. That means you won't be able to get behind the wheel of a car.
With Delta 8 in your system, you can engage in the following activities that are both safer and more enjoyable:
Watch a Comedy Movie
When you're high on Delta 8, comedy movies are a whole lot funnier. You'll lose track of time watching a silly comedy like Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle or Dude, Where's My Car? in minutes.
Consume Food
Delta 8 won’t keep you full for long. In fact, it’ll almost certainly give you the “munchies.” So, grab a bowl of potato chips or nachos and settle in to watch a movie.
Take In Some Music
When you're in a good mood, nothing beats listening to a good song or instrumental tune. Simply relax and take your Delta 8 while listening to music.
FAQs About Delta 8 THC Carts
Q. What are Delta 8 THC vape carts?
Prefilled Delta 8 THC cartridges fit on the end of a rechargeable vape battery. Typically, these vape carts contain around 1 gram of Delta 8 THC concentrate, a cannabis isomer known for its mild intoxicating effects.
Compared to other dosing methods, vaping Delta 8 THC has distinct advantages, such as faster-acting effects and the convenience of incremental, "stackable" dosing. Therapeutic users frequently choose to vape as a "regular maintenance" product because it takes effect almost instantly.
Q. Will THC Cartridges with Delta 8 get you high?
Delta 8 is mildly intoxicating, which means it has psychoactive properties similar to Delta 9 THC (the main psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis). In a nutshell, Delta 8 gets you high.
Still, the effects are quite different from those of traditional THC products.
The effects of Delta 8 are milder than those of Delta 9, and they are generally described as “relaxing” rather than sedating. When using Delta 8, many people find it easier to control their psychoactive experience, with fewer heady effects and more body euphoria.
Q. Is it safe to use Delta 8 THC carts?
There has been much debate over whether vape carts are safe in general. (Note that smoking or vaping anything has risks, and vaping or smoking Delta 8 may not be the best option for someone who has respiratory problems or has any difficulty breathing.) Consult your doctor if you have any concerns about the safety of vaping Delta 8.
Some research directly compares the effects of smoking and vaping, claiming that vaping can be harmful to lung health as well. However, there's a catch: Most of the negative claims are related to nicotine vapes and other products used to replace cigarettes, which are frequently laced with harmful chemicals.
Delta 8 THC vapes made with high-quality ingredients, on the other hand, may not pose the same level of risk. Purchasing a high-quality product that has been professionally formulated with premium ingredients is the key to Delta 8 safety.
Q. For Delta 8 THC carts, what kind of battery do I need?
A rechargeable and reusable Delta 8 THC cart battery.
Delta 8 THC carts are disposable cartridges that work with a rechargeable battery. As a result, they are frequently a cost-effective option because you only need to purchase the battery portion once. But how do you know which vape battery to get?
That is debatable. Check the Delta 8 THC vape cartridge you want to use to see what kind it is. A 510 battery threads into a standard vape cartridge (and the vast majority of those on the market).
Q. Is it legal to purchase Delta 8 THC cartridges?
Many people are intrigued by Delta 8 THC's mild psychoactive effects, but they are also wary of its legality in places where cannabis isn't legal. Thankfully, Delta 8 THC is not currently prohibited under federal law, making it far more accessible than Delta 9 THC, particularly in areas where high-THC cannabis is still prohibited.
Q. Is Delta 8 THC detectable on a drug test?
Because of the similarity in molecular structure, some drug tests have been reported to be unable to distinguish between Delta 8 THC and Delta 9 THC. As a general rule, if you need to be drug tested for your job or legal purchases, it might make you fail a drug test, so you shouldn't consume it. It's not worth the risk!
Q. What's the difference between Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC?
The double bond in a molecular structure is referred to as "delta." The structural difference between Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC is that Delta 8 THC has a double bond on the eighth chain of carbon atoms rather than the ninth. This distinction may appear insignificant, but it can result in different molecular characteristics.
Conclusion: Which Delta 8 Cart Brand Should You Buy?
These were the best Delta 8 carts available in the market for you. Every cart mentioned above is phenomenal. These are products that are powerful, effective, safe, and created by companies that value the potency and purity of their offerings.
From our list of the top five best Delta 8 carts, we will recommend both Exhale Wellness and Budpop as our top two favorites. Go through the article carefully and choose the best one for yourself. Happy smoking!
