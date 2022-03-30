Sponsored Content Provided by Rad Revenue
If you are like a lot of people who love Delta 8 , then you are probably looking for an excellent place to find some best delta-8 gummies. THC products like these can be easily bought online nowadays, but that does not mean you are equally well off just buying at any company.
List Of Top 5 Delta 8 Gummies on The Market
We decided to do our own research and came up with the following 5 companies. We found that they excelled at slightly different things:
Exhale Well: Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies On The Market, Editor’s Choice
BudPop: Most Potent D8 Gummies Infused With Hemp
HollyWeedCBD: Popular For Full Spectrum THC Gummies & THC Products
DiamondCBD: Wide Variety Of THC Edibles & Weed Gummies
3Chi Gummies: Affordable Weed Edibles & THC Gummies
There are detailed descriptions in every entry, but you can also just skim through to get to the bullet points if you are just here to get a quick look.
#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies On The Market, Editor’s Choice
First, Let’s look at some of the gummies created by Exhale Well, a company that provides a fantastic customer experience and also sells some of the most well-made gummies you will find anywhere, at a great price.
Every gummy comes dosed at 25 mg of CBD. In addition, these gummies come in fruit flavors and are completely vegan and GMO-free. Not only that, but you do also not have to worry about the manufacturing quality of the gummies themselves either.
So, that means there are no preservatives or additives being used in the manufacturing. They don't use artificial flavoring either, making it all the more impressive that they taste so darn good.
The company is also very transparent regarding how they handle itself. Every product has reviews that you can easily find and read. There is also a ton of information regarding their manufacturing practices.
You also do not need to worry about the prices; they are some of the best around. One single jar costs $59.95. There is also the option to buy two at a discounted price of $99.95. Subscribing will give you a further 25% discount
To top it all off, everything gets shipped for free and is covered under their 30-day money-back guarantee. So, all things considered, one of the best choices around.
Features
Premium gummies: These gummies are completely natural and have been made in an FDA-registered facility. That means that this is one of the most well-made gummies on the cannabis market and is entirely vegan-friendly and organic.
Excellent discounts: This is a company that will give you a discount when you buy more than one item. Beyond that, you can also usually find a discount code floating around somewhere, and a subscription will knock the price down even further.
⇒ Visit the Official Website of Exhale Wellness
Pros
A 30-day money-back guarantee.
You get free shipping.
All gummies are organic.
All gummies are vegan-friendly.
You can get a discount with the subscription.
All gummies are tested by independent third-party labs.
They have some great prices overall.
Cons
Some states cannot be shipped to.
Customer Experience
There is only one complaint that we found, and that is from people who cannot get products shipped to their states. That does suck but is also hopefully something that will get solved with time. Beyond that, this is probably one of the most well-reviewed companies out there in terms of their gummies.
#2. BudPop: Most Potent D8 Gummies Infused With Hemp
BudPop matches our first entry when it comes to delivering a quality product. They provide healthy and organic ingredients and make sure that everything stays as natural as possible.
Things are a little more limited in the flavor department, with a choice of Blue Dream Berry, Strawberry Gelato, or Watermelon Zkittlez. One jar has 25 gummies. Most other companies will put 30 in a jar. Still, every jar contains gummy 25 mg of THC and is more than potent enough to get the job done.
We mentioned that this company takes the quality of their ingredients very seriously, and we were not kidding. The company also goes through a lot of pains to ensure that the manufacturing process is as clean as a whistle. Simply put, they make sure that you are getting some premium stuff here,
One jar costs $59.95. Remember that there are only 25 in there? Good, now you also know why they are a little too expensive buying single units. You are better off buying their 3 pack for $159.95 or their 5 pack for $275.95 instead.
You can save a further 20% through a subscription, and you also can rely on the free shipping and money-back guarantee with every order you place with the company.
Features
Great customer service: You can rely on the company to cover any purchase you make there under their 30-day money-back guarantee, which is always a good thing to have. You also can make use of the always free shipping on anything you buy there.
All-natural vegan gummies: BudPop probably puts the most effort out of any company that we found in making sure that all of their products are as natural and organic as they are reasonably (and sometimes unreasonably) able to make them. That includes keeping it completely vegan.
⇒ Visit the Official Website of BudPop
Pros
This is a company that loves to offer a bundle deal.
You get free shipping on all of their products.
Everything goes through regular third-party testing.
All gummies are non-GMO.
All gummies are entirely vegan-friendly.
You can always rely on the 30-day money-back guarantee.
Cons
Buying singular items is less cost-effective than buying in bulk.
Customer Experience
BudPop is very popular, and there is not a whole lot to get into when it comes to any negatives. Most people are just quite happy with the level of quality that the company is able to provide both in terms of service and products.
#3. Hollyweed CBD: Popular For Full Spectrum THC Gummies & THC Products
If you want one thing, that being flavor, then you owe yourself no less than giving the gummies by Hollyweed a try. They are a fairly new company, but they provide some of the best flavors out of any company that you will find.
There is no substitute for trying these gummies so that we won't waste any words there, but you should keep in mind that this is a company that does not use any sort of sweetener or artificial colorings. That is quite impressive, considering how good they taste. The company also uses excellent natural ingredients that are entirely vegan and all-natural.
Something that is neat is that you can also choose to get the gummies in cube form. It does not do a whole lot for you beyond that, but it is still a pretty neat thing to have.
Another nice thing is that this is one of the only companies we have found that use recyclable packaging. You also get to rely on the company's 30-day money-back guarantee. In addition, everything gets shipped for free as well, so make use of it!
Features
The best taste in the game: There are a lot of gummies out there that you can buy, but you should be aware of the fact that Hollyweed probably has the best tasting ones out of any that you are likely to find. People who care a lot about the taste owe it to themselves to give these gummies a try!
Premium services: This is the last company on this list that will provide you with free shipping under all circumstances, as well as a money-back guarantee that you can make use of for 30 days.
⇒ Visit the Official Website of Hollyweed CBD
Pros
The top of the line when it comes to providing stellar taste.
All thoroughly tested by independent labs.
Completely natural formulas.
Completely vegan friendly.
You get a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Everything is shipped for free.
Cons
They are a bit pricier than our previous 2 entrants.
There do not seem to have been any reviews left from customers.
Customer Experience
One problem we ran into is that this is one of those companies that is still fairly new. There is nothing wrong with that, but it does mean that there is a lack of reviews on their products.
So, you have to look elsewhere, but you will find that there are many people who seem to praise this company for providing some of the best-flavored products anywhere.
#4. DiamondCBD Chill Plus: Wide Variety Of THC Edibles & Weed Gummies
Let's say you are just looking to get a lot of products. Then you are probably going to find yourself at Diamond. Of course, these are not the best gummies you will find, but you will be getting a lot of them.
The gummies are cube-shaped and contain 20 mg of CBD per gummy. That is not a whole, but then again, you get 200 of them in every jar, so there is plenty to go around.
Still, there is one big fat asterisk that we have to hang on these gummies, and that is due to the fact that they have been made with gelatin. That means that these gummies are not vegan friendly, which may mean that certain people will have trouble fitting this into their diet.
You also get the assurance that these gummies have gone through independent third party lab testing . While they may not be vegan, they are still sourced from organic cannabis plant CBD that has been extracted using clean methods. They also have been made in an FDA-registered facility.
One jar of 200 gummies costs $240.49. They also have made sure to include free shipping with that, which is nice to have. However, they do not have a money-back guarantee, so that is a bit more annoying.
Features
Buy in bulk: Most of the products you will notice here will be quite a bit lower in price than most other companies, and you can also expect to get some of the great prices anywhere.
⇒ Visit the Official Website of Diamond CBD
Pros
Get a lot for a little. Very few companies can compete with these guys on a level of price.
Get free delivery on all of their products
You get 30 days to return products hassle-free
Cons
This is the first company on this list that does not provide a money-back guarantee. Instead, they offer a return policy.
Some of the gummies sold here contain gelatin, so vegans beware.
Customer Experience
You can find a lot of reviews on this product, but you will notice that the opinions seem to be a little mixed. Many people point out that there are better gummies out there, which is true, but plenty also point out that you go here to get quantity rather than quality.
#5. 3Chi: Affordable Weed Edibles & THC Gummies
To start wrapping things up, we may also point you to the final company we will discuss here, 3Chi. This company provides some of the best gummies that you will find anywhere to get an experience that will help you unwind no matter the day you have had.
These gummies come in the flavors of Watermelon and Black Raspberry. They are dosed at 25 mg, which is not that special. However, how the formula has been put together is rather special, and the formula has been expertly dosed to provide its users with optimal relaxation.
There is a big downside, and that is that buying these gummies is going to get pricey. You can pick from two options, but both get expensive. You can buy a packet of 8 gummies for $19.99 or a packet of 16 gummies for $29.99. As you can tell, that is not particularly cost-effective
Things get even more annoying when we look at the shipping options; this company makes sure to provide you with free shipping, but only when you exceed a total purchase amount of $99.
There is no issue with the gummies themselves, but the prices do leave a little bit to be desired.
Features
A fantastic relaxation aid: You can choose from two different delicious flavors, and the company has some of the best gummies out there when it comes to making sure that you end up losing all the stress you had throughout the day.
Premium quality ingredients: Everything is completely vegan and natural. The company also allows you to get a closer look at the manufacturing process on the website.
⇒ Visit the Official Website of 3Chi
Pros
The company has a whole lot of reviews on its page.
One of the best relaxation aids that you can find.
Vegan-friendly and gluten-free gummies.
Excellent manufacturing and regularly third party laboratory testing is done.
They operate a loyalty and reward program for regular customers.
Cons
There is only free shipping when you buy for more than $99, which still will not get you that many gummies compared to any of the other companies here.
The gummies are costly.
They come in small packets, not jars.
Customer Experience
You can find quite a lot of positive customer reviews on the page of the company. These are all pretty positive, but a few people seem to bemoan the lack of general free shipping. Still, you can also see that a lot of people have decided to start using these gummies as a way to unwind.
How We Chose These THC Products?
You may still have some questions after going through the article. We will answer a few general questions in the part, but there may be one question that you may want an answer to before anything else. Namely, how were these companies picked and ordered to begin with?
So, to answer give you an answer, we wrote out this little section to help you get a better idea as to how we came up with the ordering:
How was the hemp grown? When it comes to cannabis and plenty of other high quality ingredients, one of the most important things is how it was grown. To ensure that everything is on the up and up itself, we want all cannabis products here to only use organic cannabis. We also wanted to make sure that all of the hemp plants were grown in the United States.
What is the manufacturing process like? You shouldn't like it when companies try to cut costs by saving on manufacturing or other parts of the process. We certainly don't! To ensure that this is not a problem, we made sure that all of the companies on this list made sure to have all of their products be manufactured in an FDA-registered facility while also having been certified by the Good Manufacturing Practices program. This helps to ensure both the quality and the safety of all the products that are sold.
Are these products tested regularly? We are going to give you a lot more detail as to why this all matters in the upcoming part. For now, just keep in mind that you should always check to ensure that companies allow for their products to be analyzed by third-party laboratories.
See what the brand reputation is like: If you have a bad reputation as a business, this is one of those things that is difficult to get rid of. However, it also makes it much easier to find companies with an excellent brand's reputation, as word of mouth will generally help them spread on their own. That also helps to ensure that you can easily rely on the company to keep up its end of the bargain.
What their delivery options are like: Plenty of companies out there will deliver to you for free. Of course, not every company will do that, but there are more than enough out there that provide exactly such services. Unfortunately, there are a few companies that cannot deliver to all of the states. That kind of sucks, but this is becoming much more of a rarity these days.
Does the company offer any guarantees? You can find a lot of companies out there that are willing to offer you a money-back guarantee, but this does not mean that people know when to make use of them. All it takes is just a simple message to the company after you have received the product, and the company will send you your money back without any need to give a reason.
A Beginner’s Guide To Buy Weed Gummies & THC Edibles
So, you want to get some delta-8 gummies. That is perfectly understandable, but there are a few things that you have to keep in mind before you get started. We wrote this little section to help you get started on this front, so to get started, let's first get into what the actual differences between delta-8 and delta-9 are anyway.
Delta-8 is great because it can give you all of the benefits that delta-9 gives you, but without any of the downsides that often are associated with the latter. That is also the main reason that you find this particular component getting the surge in popularity that it has recently had.
So, how do you make delta 8? Delta-8 is created when the delta-9 compounds start to decay. One method to get this done is simply by waiting, but that takes too long, so no one does that. Instead, there are some ways to speed up the process. Most of these involve chemistry, so they can be somewhat dangerous if not done properly.
If you choose one of those shoddy methods, there is a decent chance that you end up with a contaminated product at the end of it. This is why it is very important to have third-party's run tests. There are a number of reasons for this that you will want to know about.
First off, it helps prevent any sort of conflict of interest, which could otherwise play a part. The company does not have any stake in the lab, and vice versa. That means that the lab will be properly motivated to ensure that you get all of the clean products you deserve.
Second, it will also be a good sign if the company volunteers its products for these types of things because it shows that they have a lot of faith in their products, which is exactly what you want to see out of these companies. So, all in all, this is not something that you ever want to have ambiguity on from a company because it can really impact your health if improper methods have been used.
A second myth that we have to bust here for a second regards the actual color of THC. There is a myth out there that the actual color of THC is white. The only way that delta 8 thc gets a white color is through human interference.
Why does it matter? Because the main method used to achieve this look is bleach. Hopefully, we do not need to explain to you why that is bad. You do not want any of that in your body if you can help it.
Sometimes, you can even spot this in some gummies if they are see-through. They show up as little white flecks. Should you see that, just make sure to avoid those products whenever it is possible. Your body will thank you for it later.
Make sure to keep these things in the back of your mind whenever you decide to buy any sort of CBD product. None of the companies on this list engages in any such foolishness, but there are plenty out there that do. So, make sure that you keep this in mind if you decide to stray away from the companies we have recommended here.
Now that you need to know all you need to know about buying CBD products, it would also be pretty useful to know how to use them safely. So, we wrote out the rest of this section to give you basic tips to get started with gummies.
Now the actual process of ingesting these gummies is not necessarily very complicated. All it takes is eating a gummy. But then again, there are a few things that you will want to keep in mind before you go hog wild with it.
The first thing you should know is that delta-8 products are a lot more effective on an empty stomach. Therefore, we recommend that you at least have some food in you before you decide to take delta-8 products. This is especially due to the fact that edibles tend to be a lot more potent than taking delta-8 through vaping or smoking.
Most of the gummies here are pretty potent, so make sure you do not just start out eating half the jar. They are not meant to be eaten like regular gummies. You may even want to consider tearing up the gummy in order to take a little bit less if you feel the effects very strongly.
The opposite also applies. If you are ever in a position where you feel that you do not get the desired effect and need a little more, there is hardly ever any harm in taking an extra gummy.
Our final note here considers the actual storage of the gummies. You will want to store them somewhere cool and dry, but also somewhere where they will not get confused with regular gummies. That could have some unfortunate circumstances if it came to pass, so we recommend you make an effort to avoid this from happening.
Frequently asked questions On Delta 8, THC Gummies & Weed Edibles
Q1: Everything Here Is Fully Legal, right?
A: Yes, thanks to the legalization of cannabis on a federal level in 2018, all of these products can be sold, bought, and enjoyed without issue.
Still, there are a few limitations to the types of products that can be sold, but this is not really something you ever have to worry about from the consumer side. All you need to consider is exactly which gummies it is that you would like to order.
Q2: What Is the Best Gummy?
A: That is going to come down to preference at the end of the day, but there are certainly some brands that put a lot more effort into the quality of their gummies as opposed to others.
Still, at the end of the day, things like the flavor and the shape really do not matter anywhere near as much as the quality of the CBD that went into their creation.
So, as long as you make sure that all of these are of proper quality, you can expect all of these hemp products to work just fine.
Q3: How Do Those Money-Back Guarantees Actually Work?
A: They are really something when you get down to it. Whatever you buy and is sent to you, you can keep. All you need to do is just send the company a message, and they will make sure to refund you as soon as possible. That is probably also the best way you have to test out hemp derived products when you can.
Q4: Can I Mix Multiple Gummies?
A: You can, but you should always make sure that you do not go crazy with this. There are a lot of gummies that are designed to achieve different results, and if you start mixing these, there is always a risk that you will start to develop issues with them working against one another. So, this is something that you will want to be careful with.
Q5: Can I Mix Gummies with Other Forms of CBD Products
A: This is another thing that you definitely can do, but it is still something that you are going to want to be somewhat careful with. Since different ways of ingesting CBD can have different types of effects, this is something that you will need to ensure that you always keep an eye on before you go too far. Not only these gummies can help you cure many health issues such as chronic pain but also you can combine them with the best testosterone booster to get better effects in your system.
Finalizing On Buying Best Delta 8 Gummies & THC Edibles
As you can see, there are a lot of delta 8 thc gummies out there that you can buy. Still, there is also quite a bit of variety to all of the options you have, and you should always make sure that you go with the product that will get you the best results. With that said, we wish you good luck and happy shopping!
