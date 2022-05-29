Sponsored Content Provided by Rad Revenue
After a long and stressful day at the office, most people like to unwind and relax. However, turning off your mind from work mode is pretty tricky.
In these cases, you may need a little something to take the tension away, and what better way than with something sweet.
Many people use hemp products to help them relax and manage some health conditions. You may be wary of using hemp products due to their legal status, but we are talking about Delta 8 gummies. A cannabinoid that is well within the legally permissible amount, and best of all, it is available in the form of delicious and the best Delta-8 gummies.
#1. Exhale Wellness - Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies; Editor’s Choice
Exhale Wellness is a cannabis company fully dedicated to providing people with products that promote healthy living. The Exhale Wellness motto is that nature holds the key. Hence they make all of their hemp-infused products with all-natural ingredients.
The brand puts its customers first, which can be seen from the high-quality products it manufactures.
Furthermore, the organic hemp they use to infuse the various products is sourced from the best farms in Colorado. This state is considered one of the best sources of high-quality hemp buds, and Exhale Wellness has been partnered with the best farmers since its creation.
The brand's journey started in 2016 because the team behind it was highly dissatisfied with the state of the hemp industry back then.
So, this tribe of cannabis pioneers, as they refer to themselves, decided to take matters into their own hands and create a brand that would offer customers a healthy alternative to pharmaceuticals.
Today Exhale Wellness offers a wide range of hemp products, including CBD, Delta-8, THC, and HHC.
You can make your order on its official website, and every order is eligible for free shipping. Furthermore, the orders are backed with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Features
Exhale Wellness makes various products with Delta-8 like edibles, oil, disposable carts, flowers, pre-rolls, cigarettes, capsules, and its most popular product, Delta-8 THC gummies.
The gummies are available in a variety of fruit flavors that you can get in a cube shape or regular gummy shape.
The gummies are manufactured in two potencies, 25 mg of Delta-8 THC per gummy or 750 mg totally. The other potency is 50 mg per gummy or a total of 1500 mg of Delta-8 THC.
The gummies are packed in airtight bottles with a month's supply of gummies in them. Furthermore, you will find instructions printed about the correct dosage on the bottle.
Exhale Wellness makes the Delta-8 THC gummies with natural pectin instead of animal gelatin, making them suitable for vegans.
Moreover, the gummies undergo rigorous testing by third-party labs to check for any harmful contaminants and confirm their quality. You can find the results posted on its website, as the brand practices full transparency with its customers.
Pros
High-quality Delta-8 THC gummies
All-natural ingredients
Vegan-friendly and non-GMO
Third-party lab tested
30-days money-back guarantee
Free shipping
Cons
No international shipping
Customer reviews
Exhale Wellness is a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts who leave countless reviews praising the brand for its high-quality products.
Another thing often mentioned in the customer reviews online is the delicious taste of the gummies. This is greatly appreciated, especially by those that do not like the taste of hemp but want to feel the benefits of Delta-8 THC.
=> Click here to visit the official website of Exhale Wellness
#2. BudPop - Strongest Delta Edibles And Most Potent Vegan Gummies
Young but experienced is the best way to describe this brand because even though it was created only in 2021, BudPop has taken the hemp market by storm.
BudPop's main focus is manufacturing high-quality Delta-8 THC products, which has earned them a strong reputation and propelled them to the top of everyone's list.
However, the company has also branched out into making products with cannabinoids like CBD, and more recently, they introduced HHC.
The company has its headquarters in Los Angeles, California. The team that does the research, sourcing, and manufacturing has thirty years of combined experience in the industry.
BudPop sources its hemp from farms in Nevada, grown under strict rules and following the guidelines outlined in the 2018 Farm Bill.
Furthermore, the products are all sent out to independent certified labs to confirm their safety and quality. The testing results are available on BudPop's website for everyone to check out.
The company offers free shipping on all orders to the states where you can legally purchase hemp products. Moreover, a 20% discount is offered to new customers and a satisfaction guarantee of 30 days for every order.
Features
BudPop has an impressive catalog of Delta-8 products but where it truly shines is with its tasty gummies.
The gummies come in three varieties: Strawberry Gelato, Blue Dream Berry, and recently the company introduced Watermelon Zkittlez. The Delta-8 THC gummies are available for purchase in bottles of 625 mg of Delta-8 THC or 25 mg per gummy.
The Strawberry Gelato gummies are great for those looking to unwind and relax after a long day. The Blue Dream Berry strain is perfect for those in the mood for a slight euphoric experience.
And finally, the Watermelon Zkittlez gummies are a hybrid strain that is excellent for relaxing and increasing a person's concentration.
BudPop recommends that you start dosing by taking one gummy and then waiting for 45 minutes to an hour to see if you feel any effects. Depending on your body's natural tolerance of cannabinoids, you may need to take one more gummy.
However, do not take too many at once, especially if you are new to hemp products, as you will not know how your body might react.
Pros
Organic hemp sourced from Nevada
100% natural ingredients
Third-party lab tested
Satisfaction guarantee
20% discount for new customers
Vegan-friendly
Free shipping
Cons
Available only online
Customer reviews
The customer reviews for BudPop are overwhelmingly positive, which shows that the brand is on the right path to success.
In fact, we will not be surprised if it soon becomes the number one Delta-8 brand. The high quality of the gummies with the considerate customer policies truly elevates the brand.
=> Click here to visit the official website of BudPop
#3. Hollyweed CBD - Premium Weed Gummies and THC Edibles
Now, this is a brand with a fun name, and if it sounds familiar to you, it might be because of the stunt its creator pulled back in 2017.
On New Year's Day, the residents of Los Angeles started the new year with the legendary Hollywood sign reading Hollyweed. This was done by none other than Hollyweed's very own Zach "Jesushands'' Fernandez.
He changed the sign to celebrate the end of cannabis prohibition in California. From there, the brand has only grown in popularity.
Today Hollyweed CBD is entirely dedicated to providing people with hemp products that elevate their overall wellness.
According to the official website, the company is built on the six pillars of wellness, including spiritual, physical, environmental, emotional, intellectual, and social.
The company uses the famous ultra-clean CO2 extraction method when sourcing its hemp, which results in pure hemp buds, and it also protects the environment as it traps hazardous CO2 gasses. Hollyweed CBD makes Delta-8 THC, CBD, and HHC-infused hemp products.
Furthermore, if you are a new customer, the brand will give you a 20% discount on your first order. All orders are shipped within one to three days, and if you cancel your order before it is shipped, Hollyweed CBD will give you a full refund.
Features
Hollyweed CBD's Delta-8 THC product line is pretty extensive. It includes flowers, pre-rolls, gummies, carts, capsules, soft gels, edibles, vape carts, cigarettes, etc. The gummies offered by the brand contain less than 0.3% THC content, so you will not have to worry about their legality.
You can get the gummies in bottles with two potency levels, 750 mg and 1500 mg of Delta-8, or 25 mg and 50 mg per gummy. Besides being available in regular gummy shapes, you can also purchase them in square cubes.
Furthermore, the gummies are made entirely with natural ingredients. There are no animal byproducts. Instead, Hollyweed CBD uses natural pectin, making the gummies suitable for vegans.
The packaging of the gummies is minimalistic and discreet, which is perfect for those with nosy neighbors. Furthermore, the packets are airtight and resealable, so they have a pretty long shelf life.
Pros
Transparent and reliable cannabis brand
All-natural ingredients
Manufactured using pectin and not animal gelatin
30-day money-back guarantee
Third-party lab tested products
Free shipping
20% discount for newcomers
Cons
No international shipping
Customer reviews
Customers are extremely satisfied with the gummies provided by Hollyweed CBD, especially the fact that they are suitable for everyone due to the use of only natural ingredients.
Furthermore, many of the customer reviews praise the excellent customer policies the brand has in place. Some of the customer policies users enjoy are the month-long refund policy, the free shipping, and the discounts.
=> Click here to visit the official website of Hollyweed CBD
#4. Diamond CBD - A Wide Range of Variety for Delta 8 Edibles
Diamond CBD is one of the longest-standing cannabis brands in the hemp industry. Over the years, the brand has managed to become one of the most popular CBD companies on the market, in large part thanks to its dedication to producing high-quality products.
Diamond CBD invests a lot in its manufacturing practices, making sure that they are up to standard, no matter the cost.
The organic hemp used by Diamond CBD is sourced from the best farms in the United States, and consequently, the entire manufacturing process takes place in the US. Diamond CBD has a team of chemists, doctors, researchers, and growers to ensure smooth manufacturing.
In recent years, the growing popularity of new cannabinoids like Delta-8 THC has encouraged the brand to expand its product line to feature them also.
The company makes Delta-8 THC-infused oils, flowers, edibles, gummies, disposable vape carts, etc. The products are all tested by third labs for their purity and safety for consumption.
The brand offers free shipping on orders over $100 to all legal states. Moreover, if there are any issues with your order or you are dissatisfied with the product you receive, Diamond CBD offers a 30-days money-back guarantee.
Features
Diamond CBD has an impressive product line of Delta-8 products, with the most sought-after being the Chill Plus Delta-8 Square gummies.
The gummies are available in three impressive potency levels, including 500 mg, 1000 mg, and 4000 mg of Delta-8 THC and CBD. So, there is a suitable choice for novices and experienced users alike.
The gummies offer plenty of benefits to the users as they contain ingredients like L-theanine and melatonin that may aid with sleep and relaxation. Many clients use gummies to manage their chronic pain conditions and anxiety symptoms.
Furthermore, the gummies are free of GMOs, and other harmful contaminants, which is confirmed through independent testing.
Diamond CBD makes its gummies in various mouth-watering flavors, including Mango, Island Mix, Sunshine Mix, Watermelon, and Blueberry.
Moreover, hemp is sourced using the industry-standard CO2 extraction method because the company is dedicated to preserving the environment.
Pros
Vegan-friendly and non-GMO
Third-party lab tested products
Excellent potencies available
The gummies come in various flavors
30-days money-back guarantee
Excellent customer service
All-natural ingredients
Cons
Free shipping on orders over $100
Customer reviews
The customer reviews we found online were all praising the brand and the high-quality products it manufactures.
Another thing that the customers raise is the tasty flavors Diamond CBD offers. Furthermore, the clients appreciate the customer policies the brand has in place that are beneficial for them.
=> Click here to visit the official website of Diamond CBD
#5. 3Chi - Most Effective THC Gummies For Pain Relief
3Chi is a Delta-8 brand created in 2018 by a chemist that is responsible for discovering the beneficial properties of the cannabinoid. Since then, the company has only grown in popularity. The brand is the one that laid the groundwork when it comes to Delta-8 manufacturing.
The company sources only the best organic hemp from farms across the United States, where it is grown following the strict rules and guidelines outlined in the Farm Bill of 2018.
Furthermore, the hemp is sourced using the famous CO2 extraction method, which results in pure hemp buds.
3Chi makes Delta-8 THC-infused gummies, oils, edibles, carts, drinks, tinctures, etc. The brand has also branched out in producing goods with other cannabinoids like CBD, Delta-9, Delta-10, and HHC.
Furthermore, 3Chi offers fast shipping all over the United States. It usually takes from one to four days for customers to receive their order. Plus, the company offers a 10-day money-back guarantee.
Features
The gummies available on the 3Chi website are made with organic hemp and all-natural ingredients. They are also made with pectin instead of animal gelatin, making them suitable for those following vegan or vegetarian diets. They are among the few brands that ensure no animal byproducts are used in the manufacturing process.
You can get the gummies in packs of 8 and 16 with potencies of 200 mg and 400 mg Delta-8 THC, respectively.
You can buy the gummies in two flavors: Watermelon and Black Raspberry. 3Chi is the perfect brand for beginners to hemp products, as it offers potencies tolerable for all.
Moreover, the brand offers its products with reasonable price tags, ensuring everyone gets a chance to try them out. Plus, the brand claims that once the effects of the gummies hit, they may last for up to six hours.
Pros
An excellent brand for beginners
Vegan-friendly and non-GMO
Third-party lab tested
Watermelon and Black Raspberry flavors
Fast shipping
Long-lasting effects
Reliable and trustworthy brand
Cons
The refund policy is only ten days
Customer reviews
Most of the customer reviews for 3Chi are positive and speak about the benefits they experience from consuming the gummies.
Many people use gummies to manage their pain levels due to the long-lasting effects. Other reviews talk about how the 3Chi gummies helped them sleep better at night.
=> Click here to visit the official website of 3CHI
How We Chose These Delta-8 Gummies
There were several factors to consider when narrowing down our choice of gummies. This list was compiled to save everyone time and energy. More significantly, we wanted to keep the readers from deceptively advertised products.
Many products on the hemp market are knock-offs of already existing brands, and often these products do not follow the legal guidelines. This may cause you a further headache because if you are caught with them, you may get in trouble with the law.
So, you must be wary of fake products, which may pose a health risk. So, we decided to make a list of the most important factors we needed to see in a brand to put on our list.
Brand reputation
We concentrated on a company's reputation and popularity. We did this by combing through a slew of online feedback.
We were able to narrow our list to the brands with the most positive feedback due to this. It was very effective because we learned which business is well-known for its high-quality items and excellent customer service.
One thing to keep in mind concerning seasoned brands is that they have a reputation to uphold. As a result, businesses spend a lot of money on research and development. This means their gummies are more effective, flavorful, and high-quality.
Transparency
We searched for brands with great transparency when evaluating various companies. Buyers worry about a lack of knowledge in the emerging hemp-based business.
We sought to promote open companies due to a lot of companies lacking in the area of transparency.
We looked at brands that used third-party lab tests to do so. In addition, we investigated the availability of analytical certifications (COAs).
Cost
Delta-8 goods can be pretty costly. The extensive work required to make Delta-8 items drives up pricing.
However, we know that not everyone can afford such items. Due to product overflow, dupes and fakes are becoming as pricey as genuine products.
When the ingredients appear to be exotic and of excellent quality, but still the price level appears to be extremely low, suspicion arises.
We checked out consumer and user reviews to discover if the offer was genuine. Even if the product is inexpensive, remember to look for things with a realistic price point for what is offered.
Customer feedback
The best way to see if the fuss about a company is true is to read through what the customers say about the company. Those companies with years of experience in the industry will also have customer reviews displayed on their websites.
However, we also checked out what people were saying on third-party review sites, as we considered them to be more honest.
If the brand we were looking at had seemingly no reviews or only a handful, we ignored them. The companies on our list have an overwhelming amount of positive customer feedback.
Buying Guide For Beginners
Staying safe when dosing with Delta-8 THC gummies
When contrasted to its sibling, Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 THC is a gentler product, which does not, however, imply that you can take much beyond your needs. Reduce your intake to what is absolutely essential, and begin slowly.
Make sure not to overdo it if you are unfamiliar with the cannabinoid; instead, try starting with a lower dose. To minimize negative results, do not take too much of it. Gummies take about an hour to react, but their effects are strong and long-lasting. Start taking one a day and gradually increase your dosage.
Before consuming any Delta-8 items, consult your doctor or physician, especially if you intend to use the gummies as a health alternative. You should ask your doctor for advice on how to use Delta-8 to treat your health issues.
Also, keep in mind that you must be 18 years old or older to purchase and consume Delta-8 THC gummies legally and securely.
Manufacturing process
The production process is always something to keep an eye on. Delta-8 THC is a complex molecule to extract and purify on its own. Because hemp plants contain such small amounts of it naturally, manufacturers must extract it using delicate and precise methods.
As a result, you should always check the production processes to verify if they are clean and safe. The gummies discussed in this article, for example, were made using either CO2 or ethanol extraction, both of which guarantee product purity and potency.
Additionally, check for production methods that are free of chemicals, pesticides, metals, or other hazardous substances. These can often seep into the Delta-8, so do not take any chances with your health and safety.
Look for companies that list their method and get it validated by official and external bodies.
Ingredients
The ingredients of a reputable and authentic brand will always be shown for you to see. Many customers have medical issues or sensitivities that the product could exacerbate. So, you must be aware of the ingredients in order to avoid any negative reactions.
When you have found a provider who fulfills your requirements, go to their website and look at the ingredients used to make your chosen product. If you want to buy fruity Delta-8 THC gummies, the ingredients list should include Delta-8 THC oil with natural berry flavors.
Some manufacturers use synthetic chemicals to improve their products' taste, effectiveness, and durability. While such additions can have various advantages, they can also have long-term consequences.
As a result, we recommend choosing companies that employ only natural components.
Dosage
Delta-8 THC gummy sweets come in various strengths, so pick one that fits your needs. Knowing your ideal dose as a novice can be difficult.
Fortunately, top manufacturers always give sufficient information to assist you in determining how many Delta-8 THC gummies to consume. It is recommended to start with tiny doses and progressively increase them as you notice how your body reacts.
Flavor
One of the greatest parts of Delta-8 THC gummies is that you may enjoy both the taste and the benefits of the product. Consider companies that deliver a variety of flavors while looking for the best gummies.
Top Delta-8 THC brands are always looking for innovative ways to make their products more attractive while maintaining the desired effect. Choose a brand that offers a variety of intriguing flavors that you can mix and match as you relax.
THC concentration
You should always make sure that the product you are buying contains THC levels that are within the legal range. They should have a THC content of less than 0.3%. Excess Delta-9 THC can be harmful and toxic. Therefore you should avoid buying gummies that surpass this amount.
Some products, unfortunately, are deceptive in their marketing, portraying them as a good thing. Do not fall for it; you can still enjoy the full effects while remaining safe.
Lab testing
Honesty and openness are two attributes that distinguish a trustworthy brand. Impartial lab testing is one way they might demonstrate their reliability, and always look for products that state testing is outsourced.
Moreover, brands that make the lab reports public can be trusted. This is a good indication that the companies have nothing to hide and their products are safe to use.
The reports are available as COAs, or Certificates of Analysis, proving that other sources have approved the product.
Frequently Asked Questions About Delta 8 THC Gummies
What is Delta-8 THC?
The sister molecule to the well-known tetrahydrocannabinol is Delta-8 THC. Low levels of it are found in hemp plants, making manufacturing pretty challenging.
The best way to end up with a pure Delta-8 THC extract is to use the CO2 extraction technology, and another effective method is ethanol.
Delta-8 THC is a psychoactive cannabinoid with calming qualities, making it an excellent medical treatment. It has no negative side effects, such as anxiety or psychosis, unlike Delta-9 THC, making it great for users who want to reap the healing advantages without fear.
Delta-8 THC is a far safer cannabinoid than regular THC, as it is less concentrated. Many prefer to use Delta-8 to manage their anxious feelings, and some even use it for pain treatment.
What exactly are Delta-8 THC gummies?
Delta-8 THC gummies are little, delectable sweets with a high concentration of Delta-8 THC. The gummies are frequently fruity and flavorful, making them ideal for those with sweet tooths.
Furthermore, Delta-8 THC gummies are ideal for masking the earthy, muddy aftertaste that Delta-8 THC can have. Delta-8 THC gummies are said to have a variety of health benefits. They may, for example, produce a euphoric yet meditative sensation.
They are supposed to promote focus, improve sleep, and relieve chronic pain. Since Delta-8 THC gummies have no intake limits, you can take them at any moment during the day.
Some people prefer to take the gummies on an empty belly for faster effects. You can take it whenever you want as long as you stick to the recommended dosage.
How many gummies should you take, and how long do they last?
First of all, you should get medical advice to determine your needs. Second, keep in mind that Delta-8 THC gummies are taken according to your body composition. The total dosage is determined by your age, height, weight, medical condition, and other factors.
To figure out how many gummies to eat, you must first learn what your body requires. Finally, begin slowly by consuming one or half of a Delta-8 THC gummy every day. This is the normal dosage recommended by all brands and customers.
The shelf life of Delta-8 THC gummies is usually one year. Some may live for a shorter period, while others may last for a longer period.
The most reliable approach to determining the storage life of Delta-8 THC gummies is to contact the manufacturer. The majority of brands will have exclusive information on their websites. In addition, such information is included in the product package.
Delta 8 Gummy Brands - Conclusion
In conclusion, these are our top choices for the best Delta-8 gummies available on the hemp market today. We made sure that the brands we included on our list are trustworthy and have excellent reputations in the industry.
If you are a new customer of hemp products, we recommend that you choose one of the companies from our list, as they offer their gummies in various potencies. You will be able to choose gummies with a potency level that makes you comfortable.
