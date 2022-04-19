Sponsored content provided by Rad Revenue
As you already know, the cannabis plant contains cannabinoids such as CBD, THC, and CBN. Delta-8 is another natural chemical in the cannabis plant, similar to other cannabinoids.
However, scientists have recently found that this chemical has its own unique psychoactive properties. Brands can create potent delta-8 products by combining strains that have high amounts of the chemical and isolating it from the other cannabinoids.
The popularity of these products is no secret. If you research delta-8 and check out the experiences of those who have used it, you'll find that people love it. It is affordable and legal, and you can receive home delivery of incredible edibles and vapes. And it gets better with the fact that you can do this without the need for a medical marijuana card or a prescription.
There are a lot of brands in this business, and some are ahead of others. You need to identify the brands that are worth the shot. So, this article will guide you in choosing the top delta-8 brands with particular emphasis on the 4/20 sales.
Best Deals On Delta 8 Brands on the 420 Sale
For anyone on the search for the best 420 Day deals on delta-8, we have done most of the work! Check out these three excellent delta-8 brands and find your preferred products. They have whatever you need, whether it is gummies or carts.
#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta 8 Brand For THC Products; Editor's Choice
Exhale Wellness has outdone itself in leading the cannabis industry as far as high-quality delta-8 products are concerned. Based in Los Angeles, the company is known for using strictly organic ingredients in making all the products in its line. Quality is a priority at Exhale Wellness. Hence we have the pleasure of recommending their products.
The brand also has a reputation for its cartridges that are much more potent than other brands in the cannabis/delta-8 industry. The cartridge also provides users with a high that soothes and provides relief, especially at the end of a busy day.
We always want to look for the hemp source when buying delta-8 gummies/vape carts. Exhale Wellness's products contain hemp cultivated in Colorado, where the practice is to produce hemp naturally.
The products are made using organic full-spectrum hemp. The hemp is non-GMO, which makes the brand even more credible. They also use sustainable farming practices.
Their collection includes a wide range of excellent products, including delta-8 gummies, tinctures, flowers, and vape carts. You will love this collection and enjoy the feeling they provide.
Highlights/Features
Safe and Effective Extraction Method: Exhale Wellness uses the CO2 method to extract their hemp, meaning that the product is highly concentrated and of superior quality. In addition, they do not use any chemicals during the production process.
Organic Ingredients: Another highlight is that the products in their line are organic and vegan, as they contain no animal-based ingredients.
Third-Party Lab Tests: The products are all sent to a third-party lab for testing. The tests are carried out at independent labs; hence, you can rest assured that the vape carts, flowers, and gummies contain no harmful substances.
Excellent Customer Reviews: Most importantly, the site and its products have received positive reviews from customers. Many customers feel happy to know that they use Exhale products to achieve a legal, safe, and uplifting high. Furthermore, the packaging also has a list of dosage instructions, which is excellent for newbies.
Pros
Gluten-free
Vegan friendly
Non-GMO hemp
Free delivery on all purchases
30-day money-back offer
Transparent company
Cons
Users can only purchase it online
#2. BudPop: Strongest THC Brand for Hemp Derived Delta 8 Products
The BudPop team has a primary goal to increase awareness of the benefits and healing qualities of the hemp plant. They create products that help people be at ease and have a good time, relieve anxiety, and enjoy themselves.
A group of entrepreneurs created the brand with a common interest to push the limits of hemp and the beneficial cannabinoids it contains. While they package it with the younger generation in mind, everyone should give this company a trial irrespective of their age.
The company is earnest with third-party testing, and its website provides information about the lab reports for every product they offer. They also have gummies, carts, flowers, and others for sale. None of their products contain reagents or additives for flavoring. Instead, they achieve their flavors from plant terpenes.
Highlights/Features
Transparency: Before proceeding, you must know that this brand cares about third-party lab testing. It's so clear that they prioritize making their products pure for use because on the website, you'd find lab testing results printed on the right, where you can click and read. So, if there's any product that captures your interest, you can read about it and know just how potent and safe it is.
Great-Tasting Flavors: Although the company has limited flavors, they are pretty delicious. For example, they have vape carts in Grape Runtz and Strawberry Gelato, with the gummies available in Blue Dream Berry, Strawberry Gelato, and Watermelon Zkittlez. The fact that they are limited gives them enough time to ensure that their available flavors are of the best quality.
Free of Impurities: Also, you'd find out that the carts are pretty clean. If you're buying a vape cart here, you wouldn't have to worry about agents like MCT, PG, VG, Vitamin E, or PEG.
Pros
No additives
It is organic
The benefit of free shipping for U.S. orders
Tested in third-party labs
You have a 30-day money-back guarantee
Website is user-friendly
It's organic hemp grown in Nevada.
Cons
You can only find it on the official website
#3. Hollyweed CBD: Premium Quality Marijuana To Buy D8 THC Online
The core goal of Hollyweed is to ensure that its customers get CBD and delta-8 products that are both natural and of the best quality. Apart from being organic hemp sources, they are also safe and are a source of the best oils that go into their products.
You need to hop on to their official website to see the list of gummies and vapes you can get. When it comes to delta-8 products, you'd be amazed at the plethora of options you'd have to choose from.
Highlights/Features
Excellent Delta-8 Gummies: The delta-8 THC gummies are probably the most popular product they offer. They are very affordable, making them very popular among users (both old and new).
Federally Compliant: The brand ensures that all of its products are federally compliant by containing 0.3% or less of delta-9 THC. You also have a variety of strains and flavors as options.
Third-Party Lab Testing: Another thing the company cares about is third-party lab testing. All the products have a third-party test backing, which assures delta-8 customers that what they're getting is safe for consumption.
Customer-Centric Policies: They also have a commendable return policy and shipping policy. Getting your items delivered will take between three and seven days, and if you happen not to be satisfied with any item, you can take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee.
Pros
The hemp is of high quality and is grown in the U.S.
It is completely natural
Cruelty-free
Users love the brand
Top-quality products for reasonable prices
You have a 30-day money-back guarantee to take advantage of
Shipping is free
Cons
Compared to other leading brands, there are not enough reviews
How We Made the List Of Best Deals To Buy Marijuana
All companies that produce delta-8 THC have a common purpose. They all claim to offer the same benefits using high-quality hemp and the best production practices in the industry. Some companies fail to deliver on this promise, while others do not. So, we had to separate the good from the bad.
The Criteria We Used
Our editorial team has filtered the best and worst brands of delta-8 using the following criteria:
Legal/Safe Operations: When considering a delta-8 brand, the first box to check is whether or not they comply with federal laws. The quantity of delta-9 present in delta 8 is not more than 0.3%, which means it is compliant with federal regulations and legal almost everywhere. However, it is illegal in some states. We have chosen only brands that operate according to the law and do not ship to places where it is not legal. The products also undergo tests to ensure that their delta-9 THC content is strictly 0.3% or less.
Transparency in Lab Testing Reports: The best brands of delta-8 and CBD are honest and transparent when it comes to lab test reports. They provide the reports online so that customers can easily see the exact content of all the products. On the other hand, inferior companies do not publicize their lab test reports or do not go through the testing process. Since delta-8 is becoming more and more popular, we checked and verified the lab test reports before recommending the products.
Hemp Source: Many delta-8 brands in the U.S work with local farmers to get the hemp they use for their products. We compiled a list featuring companies that revealed their hemp source, especially those that source from organic growers.
Brand Reputation: Due to the recent popularity of delta-8, it is easy for customers to get lost in the sea of producers. This list features producers with an excellent reputation, especially brands with a track record for delivering high-quality products.
Customer Reviews: It is necessary to find out what other customers are saying about the products. After all, one foolproof way of knowing the quality of a product is finding out what real customers have said about it. From the reviews, we got to know whether customers were satisfied with the results of the delta-8 products in terms of enjoyment, relief, taste, excellent customer service, and absence of adverse side effects. We also read similar articles, revealing what users said, including honest product reviews and star ratings.
Shipping and Returns: We considered companies that offered products with fair shipping and return policies. After all, it may be necessary to replace a defective product or something different from what you ordered. We also had to confirm that they have reasonable shipping fees and delivery times. Some people want to relieve pains, aches, and anxiety with delta-8. Hence, it was essential to consider affordable and speedy delivery when choosing what brands to feature on this list.
Price and Value: Finally, we evaluated the price as this is something that many people tend to consider first. Once we found a delta-8 brand that showed potential, we looked into the price range. We aim to provide a guide that focuses not only on the health benefits but also on the different budget categories. Besides, a compelling delta-8 brand with prices in the medium to high range is better than a brand that offers low prices and needs clarification.
How to Select the Best Delta-8 Products During 420 Sales
You will have to know a couple of things about these products to ensure you get delta-8 of top quality. Let's look at some things you should watch out for as you shop for these products.
The Ingredients
Ensure that the delta-8 products you're purchasing are from natural ingredients. Artificial flavors/colors or gelatin are some of the ingredients that some companies tend to add. These additives are not harmful, though, and some of our listed brands today even use them.
But, what you may have in mind is to get a completely organic product without any artificial ingredients or additives. Ensure that you go through the ingredients label to confirm that there's no added ingredient you don't want.
Third-Party Laboratory Testing
Most manufacturers that deal in delta-8 goods ensure that they send their items for tests at third-party labs. After testing, they would also create a report that talks about the purity of the product.
Some companies send the distillate over for checking, including the final product. To get the best quality delta-8 products, always ensure that you choose brands that do both.
The Hemp Farming Processes
The best way to ensure more hemp is grown is through sustainable farming processes, allowing a harvest of more products in the coming years.
Because you will be getting the plant naturally, non-GMO practices are better. Always choose a brand that uses hemp that's grown in the U.S.
Hints of Delta-9
On legal grounds, it is a must that delta-8 THC products contains less than 0.3% of delta-9. Presently, there aren't a lot of regulations surrounding delta-8 because its cannabis market is still a fresh one. Not only is anything above 0.3% illegal, but it can also be vital for frequent users.
You can go through lap reports and third-party lab testing details to see the list of ingredients in the products and their amounts.
User Reviews (Company Reputation)
You can view how well customers enjoyed the product by checking the customer reviews. However, you shouldn't only look at reviews posted on the company's official website.
Try checking third-party websites where you can get legit reviews from - not just the good ones, but the bad and the ugly. A product with most of its reviews as positive but still has about one to three negative reviews could be a recommendable purchase. But stay clear of the product if there are too many negative reviews.
FAQs Regarding Weed Brands
Q1. Are there Any Health Issues Delta-8 Can Help With?
We can’t particularly state any medical-related claims about this product because we are not medical doctors. You should consult your doctor or healthcare provider if you are looking for answers of such magnitude.
However, what we can offer is information about what delta-8 may be able to help with. This cannabinoid assists in the relief of stress, anxiety, and depression because it provides a soothing and relaxing high.
Q2. Delta-8: What Is It? Will It Make Me High?
Yes, delta-8 will make you high if you ingest it. It is a psychoactive cannabinoid with a natural content in every slight trace within help and cannabis. Makers of delta-8 products have to synthesize it from CBD because it occurs in such small amounts.
Q3. How Should Delta-8 Products Be Stored?
It is quite a common thought that it's best to store delta-8 products in the refrigerator. However, this is not true for most brands. As long as your delta-8 products are kept away from direct sunlight and in a cool, dry, dark place, they will remain in good condition.
Q4. 420 Day: What Is It?
420 (April 20th) is now a sort of (informal) holiday popular in cannabis culture. It is a day that cannabis enthusiasts celebrate, and it serves as a reminder for them to continue their call to have cannabis decriminalized.
Q5. What are the best 4/20 Day sales on Delta 8?
Your budget typically determines the answer to this question. Also, other factors are the product types you're looking for and how you wish to take it. We recommend that you go through the deals above, visit the company's official website, go through the user reviews, and choose what best suits you.
Q6. The Coupons, How Do I Use Them?
When you visit and shop on the brand's official website, you'd add products to your online shopping cart. You will find a coupon or discount code field on the checkout page. Enter the coupon code shown above and click the "apply" button. After that, you should see the savings applied in your order summary.
Q7. Can I Take Advantage of These Sales Even if I Live Outside The U.S.?
Aside from the legally allowed states in the U.S., some of the brands on our list do international shipping. Each brand provides sales details, and that's where you'll find information about international shipping, if applicable.
Q8. How did the term "420" come to be?
It all began when a group of five fun-seeking high school students went out to find a forsaken cannabis plant. Like any other regular group of teenagers looking for adventure, they met to plan 'the search' every day at 4:20 pm.
Their search quickly turned into a regular smoking session, which they referred to as 420. The group of five had no idea that their activities would eventually become a customary annual day.
The story was brought to light by Steven Hager from High Times, and it spread like wildfire. 4:20 pm also became the socially recognized cannabis hour. Amazingly, the story became so intriguing that the American writer felt compelled to publish it on a massive scale.
Hager was an anti-hard drug (heroin and cocaine) pro-cannabis activist. Through his journalism, he revealed the positive effects and benefits of hemp. He also fought for its legalization. Along with several other cannabis lovers, Hager often organized events and rallies to promote hemp. One of the journalist's projects that focused on encouraging the use of cannabis was 420. It became the socially accepted hour of cannabis and the official festival for lovers of cannabis.
Final Thoughts: Buy Weed For Sale!
Does the forthcoming 420 excite you? Perhaps you've had some huge plans in place with your friends that are pot lovers. The truth is, everyone needs cannabis accessories, gear, and tools all year, and there's not a better time than now to buy them too.
Around the world, 420 is usually celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm. Cannabis lovers meet each other at big festivals, parties, and tallies to make the occasion a big one. Unfortunately, however, you may not be able to go about it the usual way.
No one says you can't celebrate this year's cannabis culture day. With the 420 sales day, you have every reason to go one step further than usual, and enjoy!
Despite all of this, you still have to be entirely responsible. Want to know what's best? It's to have a confined gathering of the people closest to you and give yourselves away to the CBD oils, gummies, and vapes. Check out the 420 sales from the brands available in this review, and give yourself a treat this year!
