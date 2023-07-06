Sponsored content provided by Rad Revenue
Are you living in a state where many medicinal and recreational products are banned? Don't worry, we've got you covered with our article on the best delta 8 brands! While other products may be restricted, delta 8 is still allowed due to a unique legal loophole.
Delta 8 is a cannabis compound that offers users a psychoactive experience, often described as a milder version of THC. Our team went on an adventurous journey, hopping from one delta 8 store to another, to bring you the most reliable and exceptional delta-8 brands available. We analyzed each company's processes, products, scientific methods, and customer reviews.
After thorough research, we selected nine outstanding delta 8 companies that stand out in terms of quality and uniqueness. So, sit back, relax, and let us guide you through the world of Delta-8 products!
Oh, and if you're curious, our number one recommendation is Exhale. Stay tuned to learn more!
Best Delta 8 Brands and Products In 2023
Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta 8 Brand (20%Off)
BudPop: Most Potent Delta 8 THC Brand for Hemp Products
Hollyweed CBD: Popular D8 Brand For Wide Variety of Organic Products
Cheef Botanicals: Get Up To 25% Of On Delta 8 Products
Best Delta 8 Brands On The Market
#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta 8 Brand
Exhale Wellness has outdone itself in leading the cannabis industry as far as high-quality delta-8 products are concerned. Based in Los Angeles, the company is known for using strictly organic ingredients in making all the products in its line. Quality is a priority at Exhale Wellness. Hence we have the pleasure of recommending their products.
The brand also has a reputation for its cartridges that are much more potent than other brands in the cannabis/delta-8 industry. The cartridge also provides users with a high that soothes and provides relief, especially at the end of a busy day.
We always want to look for the hemp source when buying delta-8 gummies/vape carts. Exhale Wellness's products contain hemp cultivated in Colorado, where the practice is to produce hemp naturally.
The products are made using organic full-spectrum hemp. The hemp is non-GMO, which makes the brand even more credible. They also use sustainable farming practices.
Their collection includes a wide range of excellent products, including delta-8 gummies, tinctures, flowers, and vape carts. You will love this collection and enjoy the feeling they provide.
Highlights/Features
Safe and Effective Extraction Method: Exhale Wellness uses the CO2 method to extract their hemp, meaning that the product is highly concentrated and of superior quality. In addition, they do not use any chemicals during the production process.
Organic Ingredients: Another highlight is that the products in their line are organic and vegan, as they contain no animal-based ingredients.
Third-Party Lab Tests: The products are all sent to a third-party lab for testing. The tests are carried out at independent labs; hence, you can rest assured that the vape carts, flowers, and gummies contain no harmful substances.
Excellent Customer Reviews: Most importantly, the site and its products have received positive reviews from customers. Many customers feel happy to know that they use Exhale products to achieve a legal, safe, and uplifting high. Furthermore, the packaging also has a list of dosage instructions, which is excellent for newbies.
Pros
Gluten-free
Vegan friendly
Non-GMO hemp
Free delivery on all purchases
30-day money-back offer
Transparent company
Cons
Users can only purchase it online
#2. BudPop: Most Potent Delta 8 THC Brand for Hemp Products
The BudPop team has a primary goal to increase awareness of the benefits and healing qualities of the hemp plant. They create products that help people be at ease and have a good time, relieve anxiety, and enjoy themselves.
A group of entrepreneurs created the brand with a common interest to push the limits of hemp and the beneficial cannabinoids it contains. While they package it with the younger generation in mind, everyone should give this company a trial irrespective of their age.
The company is earnest with third-party testing, and its website provides information about the lab reports for every product they offer. They also have gummies, carts, flowers, and others for sale. None of their products contain reagents or additives for flavoring. Instead, they achieve their flavors from plant terpenes.
Highlights/Features
Transparency: Before proceeding, you must know that this delta 8 brand cares about third-party lab testing. It's so clear that they prioritize making their products pure for use because on the website, you'd find lab testing results printed on the right, where you can click and read. So, if there's any product that captures your interest, you can read about it and know just how potent and safe it is.
Great-Tasting Flavors: Although the company has limited flavors, they are pretty delicious. For example, they have vape carts in Grape Runtz and Strawberry Gelato, with the gummies available in Blue Dream Berry, Strawberry Gelato, and Watermelon Zkittlez. The fact that they are limited gives them enough time to ensure that their available flavors are of the best quality.
Free of Impurities: Also, you'd find out that the carts are pretty clean. If you're buying a vape cart here, you wouldn't have to worry about agents like MCT, PG, VG, Vitamin E, or PEG.
Pros
No additives
It is organic
The benefit of free shipping for U.S. orders
Tested in third-party labs
You have a 30-day money-back guarantee
Website is user-friendly
It's organic hemp grown in Nevada.
Cons
You can only find it on the official website
#3. Hollyweed CBD: Popular Delta-8 Brand For Wide Variety of Organic Products
The core goal of Hollyweed is to ensure that its customers get CBD and delta-8 products that are both natural and of the best quality. Apart from being organic hemp sources, they are also safe and are a source of the best oils that go into their products.
You need to hop on to their official website to see the list of gummies and vapes you can get. When it comes to delta-8 products, you'd be amazed at the plethora of options you'd have to choose from.
Highlights/Features
Excellent Delta-8 Gummies: The delta-8 THC gummies are probably the most popular product they offer. They are very affordable, making them very popular among users (both old and new).
Federally Compliant: The brand ensures that all of its products are federally compliant by containing 0.3% or less of delta-9 THC. You also have a variety of strains and flavors as options.
Third-Party Lab Testing: Another thing the company cares about is third-party lab testing. All the products have a third-party test backing, which assures delta-8 customers that what they're getting is safe for consumption.
Customer-Centric Policies: They also have a commendable return policy and shipping policy. Getting your items delivered will take between three and seven days, and if you happen not to be satisfied with any item, you can take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee.
Pros
The hemp is of high quality and is grown in the U.S.
It is completely natural
Cruelty-free
Users love the brand
Top-quality products for reasonable prices
You have a 30-day money-back guarantee to take advantage of
Shipping is free
Cons
Compared to other leading brands, there are not enough reviews
#4 Cheef Botanicals: Get Up To 25% Of On Delta 8 Products
Delivering the premium quality of Delta- 8 products Cheef Botanicals has established itself as a trusted name in the CBD industry.
At Cheef Botanicals Delta-8 products are crafted with utmost care and precision, using only the finest organic hemp extracts. At Cheef Botanicals, ambition for quality coexists with a strong dedication to its clients' wellbeing. Their focus is on producing Delta-8 items of the highest caliber, created to take your experience to new heights.
But what sets Cheef Botanicals on fire? To guarantee the integrity and efficacy of their Delta-8 products, they are unwavering in their commitment to procuring quality, organic hemp and using exacting manufacturing procedures. You may be confident that you're indulging the best goodness of Delta-8 products with each puff or bite.
Highlights/Features:
Transparency: In order to guarantee the purity and security of their products, Cheef Botanicals places a high value on Third party lab testing and makes lab findings easily accessible on their website.
Great Flavors: Despite having a small selection, they have wonderful, premium flavors that improve the CBD experience as a whole.
Free of Impurities: The vape carts from Cheef Botanicals are especially pure because they don't contain any additives like MCT, PG, VG, Vitamin E, or PEG.
Pros:
Additive-Free
Organic:
Free Shipping
Third-Party Tested
30-Day Money
User-Friendly Website
Cons:
Exclusive Availability
How We Made the List of Top Delta 8 Brands
All companies that produce delta-8 THC have a common purpose. They all claim to offer the same benefits using high-quality hemp and the best production practices in the industry. Some delta 8 companies fail to deliver on this promise, while others do not. So, we had to separate the good from the bad.
The Criteria We Used for Selecting Best Delta 8 Brands
Our editorial team has filtered the best and worst delta 8 brands using the following criteria:
Legal/Safe Operations: When considering a delta-8 brand, the first box to check is whether or not they comply with federal laws. The quantity of delta-9 present in delta 8 is not more than 0.3%, which means it is compliant with federal regulations and legal almost everywhere. However, it is illegal in some states. We have chosen only brands that operate according to the law and do not ship to places where it is not legal. The products also undergo tests to ensure that their delta-9 THC content is strictly 0.3% or less.
Transparency in Lab Testing Reports: The best delta 8 brands and CBD are honest and transparent when it comes to lab test reports. They provide the reports online so that customers can easily see the exact content of all the products. On the other hand, inferior companies do not publicize their lab test reports or do not go through the testing process. Since delta-8 is becoming more and more popular, we checked and verified the lab test reports before recommending the products.
Hemp Source: Many delta 8 brands in the U.S work with local farmers to get the hemp they use for their products. We compiled a list featuring companies that revealed their hemp source, especially those that source from organic growers.
Brand Reputation: Due to the recent popularity of delta-8, it is easy for customers to get lost in the sea of producers. This list features producers with an excellent reputation, especially brands with a track record for delivering high-quality delta-8 gummies, vapes, pre-rolls, oils, and other products.
Customer Reviews: It is necessary to find out what other customers are saying about the products. After all, one foolproof way of knowing the quality of a product is finding out what real customers have said about it. From the reviews, we got to know whether customers were satisfied with the results of the delta-8 products in terms of enjoyment, relief, taste, excellent customer service, and absence of adverse side effects. We also read similar articles, revealing what users said, including honest product reviews and star ratings.
Shipping and Returns: We considered companies that offered products with fair shipping and return policies. After all, it may be necessary to replace a defective product or something different from what you ordered. We also had to confirm that they have reasonable shipping fees and delivery times. Some people want to relieve pains, aches, and anxiety with delta-8. Hence, it was essential to consider affordable and speedy delivery when choosing what brands to feature on this list.
Price and Value: Finally, we evaluated the price as this is something that many people tend to consider first. Once we found a delta-8 brand that showed potential, we looked into the price range. We aim to provide a guide that focuses not only on the health benefits but also on the different budget categories. Besides, a compelling delta-8 brand with prices in the medium to high range is better than a brand that offers low prices and needs clarification.
Delta 8: How Does It Work?
Delta 8 interacts with the body's endocannabinoid system (ECS), a complex network of receptors and neurotransmitters responsible for maintaining balance and harmony within the body. Similar to its close relative Delta 9 THC, Delta 8 binds with the CB1 receptors found primarily in the central nervous system, albeit with a milder psychotropic effect. This interaction triggers a cascade of reactions that can lead to various physiological and psychological effects.
When consumed, Delta 8 enters the bloodstream and eventually reaches the brain, where it influences the release of neurotransmitters such as dopamine and serotonin. The result is a subtle yet blissful state of relaxation and euphoria, often accompanied by improved mood and reduced stress.
Exhale Wellness and Budpop are among the notable brands that offer premium Delta 8 products. Exhale Wellness specializes in crafting high-quality Delta 8 gummies and tinctures, ensuring consistent potency and delicious flavors. Budpop, on the other hand, offers a diverse range of Delta 8-infused vape cartridges, providing a convenient and efficient way to enjoy the benefits of this unique cannabinoid.
Both Exhale Wellness and Budpop prioritize quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction. Their dedication to sourcing Delta 8 from trusted hemp farms and employing rigorous testing procedures guarantees a safe and reliable experience for consumers.
Key Differences Between Delta 8, Delta 9, & Delta 10 THC
Delta 8, Delta 9, and Delta 10 THC are three distinct compounds that belong to the larger family of cannabinoids. While they share similarities, there are key differences that set them apart in terms of their effects, legality, and availability. Understanding these differences is crucial for consumers seeking to make informed choices.
Delta 8 THC is a mildly psychoactive cannabinoid that occurs naturally in the cannabis plant but in lower concentrations compared to Delta 9 THC. It interacts with the body's endocannabinoid system, producing a subtle euphoric effect accompanied by relaxation and clarity. Many users appreciate Delta 8 THC for its potential to provide a more balanced experience, with reduced anxiety and paranoia compared to Delta 9 THC.
Delta 9 THC, often referred to simply as THC, is the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis. It is responsible for the well-known "high" associated with marijuana use. Delta 9 THC binds strongly to the CB1 receptors in the brain, resulting in potent psychotropic effects. It is classified as a Schedule I controlled substance in many countries, including the United States, where its use is restricted to medical and recreational purposes in certain states.
Delta 10 THC, while less well-known than Delta 8 and Delta 9, is gaining attention for its unique properties. It is believed to be an isomer of Delta 9 THC, meaning they have the same molecular formula but differ in their arrangement of atoms. Delta 10 THC is considered to have a more uplifting and energizing effect compared to its counterparts, though further research is needed to fully understand its potential benefits.
In terms of legality, Delta 8 THC has gained popularity due to its legal status in certain jurisdictions where Delta 9 THC remains restricted. This has led to the emergence of Delta 8 products, including edibles, vape cartridges, and tinctures, that are more readily available to consumers.
When considering the purchase of Delta 8, Delta 9, or Delta 10 THC products, it is important to choose reputable brands that prioritize quality and safety. Conducting thorough research, reading customer reviews, and seeking third-party lab testing results can help ensure a positive and reliable experience.
How to Select the Best Delta 8 Products
Let's look at some things you should watch out for as you shop for delta 8 products.
The Ingredients
Ensure that the delta-8 brand you choose uses natural ingredients. Artificial flavors/colors or gelatin are some of the ingredients that some companies tend to add. These additives are not harmful, though, and some of our listed delta 8 brands today even use them.
But, what you may have in mind is to get a completely organic product from d8 brand without any artificial ingredients or additives. Ensure that you go through the ingredients label to confirm that there's no added ingredient you don't want.
Third-Party Laboratory Testing
Most manufacturers that deal in delta-8 edibles, oils, flowers, etc., ensure that they send their items for tests at third-party labs. After testing, they would also create a report that talks about the purity of the product.
Some companies send the distillate over for checking, including the final product. To get the best quality delta-8 products, always ensure that you choose brands that do both.
The Hemp Farming Processes
The best way to ensure more hemp is grown is through sustainable farming processes, allowing a harvest of more products in the coming years.
Because you will be getting the plant naturally, non-GMO practices are better. Always choose a brand that uses hemp that's grown in the U.S.
Hints of Delta-9
On legal grounds, it is a must that delta-8 THC products contain less than 0.3% of delta-9. Presently, there aren't a lot of regulations surrounding delta-8 because its cannabis market is still a fresh one. Not only is anything above 0.3% illegal, but it can also be vital for frequent users.
You can go through lap reports and third-party lab testing details to see the list of ingredients in the products and their amounts.
User Reviews (Company Reputation)
You can view how well customers enjoyed the product by checking the customer reviews. However, you shouldn't only look at reviews posted on the company's official website.
Try checking third-party websites where you can get legit reviews from - not just the good ones, but the bad and the ugly. A product with most of its reviews as positive but still has about one to three negative reviews could be a recommendable purchase. But stay clear of the product if there are too many negative reviews.
FAQs Related To Delta 8 THC Brands
Q1. Are there Any Health Issues Delta-8 Can Help With?
We can’t particularly state any medical-related claims about this product because we are not medical doctors. You should consult your doctor or healthcare provider if you are looking for answers of such magnitude.
However, what we can offer is information about what delta-8 may be able to help with. This cannabinoid assists in the relief of stress, anxiety, and depression because it provides a soothing and relaxing high.
Q2. Delta-8: What Is It? Will It Make Me High?
Yes, delta-8 will make you high if you ingest it. It is a psychoactive cannabinoid with a natural content in every slight trace within help and cannabis. Makers of delta-8 products have to synthesize it from CBD because it occurs in such small amounts.
Q3. How Should Delta-8 Products Be Stored?
It is quite a common thought that it's best to store delta-8 products in the refrigerator. However, this is not true for most brands. As long as your delta-8 products are kept away from direct sunlight and in a cool, dry, dark place, they will remain in good condition.
Q4. How do I choose a reliable Delta 8 THC brand?
When choosing a reliable Delta 8 THC brand, there are a few factors to consider:
Reputation: Look for brands that have a positive reputation within the Delta 8 THC community. Check online reviews, testimonials, and feedback from customers to gauge their reliability.
Transparency and Testing: Reliable brands should provide transparency regarding their sourcing, manufacturing processes, and testing procedures. Look for brands that conduct third-party lab testing on their products to ensure quality and purity.
Compliance: Ensure that the brand complies with all legal requirements and regulations surrounding Delta 8 THC products. This includes proper licensing, accurate labeling, and adherence to safety standards.
Customer Support: A reliable brand should have responsive and helpful customer support. They should be able to address any inquiries or concerns you may have regarding their products.
Q5. What factors should I consider when selecting a Delta 8 THC brand?
Consider the following factors when selecting a Delta 8 THC brand:
Product Quality: Choose brands that prioritize high-quality Delta 8 THC products. Look for brands that use reputable sources, employ good manufacturing practices, and provide detailed information about their products' potency and ingredients.
Variety of Products: If you desire a wide range of Delta 8 products to choose from, consider brands like Exhale Wellness, Hollyweed, Cheef, and Budpop, as they offer a diverse selection.
Ingredients: If you prefer organic and natural ingredients in your Delta 8 THC products, brands like Exhale Wellness and Hollyweed are known for using such ingredients in their formulations.
Manufacturing Process: Some brands prioritize high-quality manufacturing processes, ensuring consistent and reliable Delta 8 THC products. Exhale Wellness is known for its strict manufacturing standards and quality control.
Q6. Which Delta 8 THC brands have a wide variety of products available?
Brands like Exhale Wellness, Hollyweed, Cheef, and Budpop offer a wide variety of Delta 8 THC products. These brands typically have an extensive range of options, including Delta 8 THC gummies, tinctures, vape cartridges, edibles, and more.
Q7. Can you recommend Delta 8 THC brands that use organic and natural ingredients?
Exhale Wellness and Hollyweed are reputable Delta 8 THC brands known for using organic and natural ingredients in their products. They prioritize providing customers with a more natural and holistic experience.
Q8. Are there any Delta 8 THC brands known for their high-quality manufacturing processes?
Exhale Wellness is recognized for its high-quality manufacturing processes. They maintain strict quality control measures throughout their production, ensuring that their Delta 8 THC products meet the highest standards of quality and consistency.
Q9. What are the customer reviews and ratings for popular Delta 8 THC brands?
Customer reviews and ratings for Delta 8 THC brands can vary, and it's important to conduct thorough research to get a comprehensive understanding. However, popular Delta 8 THC brands like Exhale Wellness, Hollyweed, Cheef, and Budpop generally receive positive reviews from customers, with many praising their product quality, effects, and customer service.
Q10. Do Delta 8 THC brands offer any discounts or promotions for their products?
Delta 8 THC brands often provide discounts and promotions for their products. It's recommended to visit the websites of Exhale Wellness, Hollyweed, Cheef, and Budpop to check for any ongoing discounts, promotions, or loyalty programs they may offer. Additionally, following their social media accounts or subscribing to their newsletters can keep you informed about special offers and deals.
Final Thoughts: Which Is The Best Delta 8 Brand?
The delta 8 market is rapidly expanding, and there are many brands to choose from. However, not all delta 8 brands are created equal. When it comes to finding a reliable and high-quality delta 8 product, Exhale Wellness stands out from the crowd.
Their commitment to transparency, quality ingredients, and customer satisfaction makes them a top choice for anyone looking to try delta 8 products. With a range of products to choose from and a reputation for excellence, Exhale Wellness is a brand that you can trust.
Give them a try and experience the benefits of delta 8 for yourself.
