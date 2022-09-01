Online living makes everything easier. Due to the pandemic, many people have found a way to make some everyday activities using online services, like shopping, booking, and even borrowing.
If you think online borrowing is impossible, it is time to change your mind because now, everything can be possible.
Many lenders and lending platforms have been part of the online borrowing market for years. You might not know about them if you did not need to search for a loan online. Now, when you know it, it is time to learn what you can do and how you can find a trusted lender that might give you an excellent loan offer in a matter of time.
The online borrowing process is much easier and shorter than traditional bank borrowing. You are free to search for documents and collect reports to prove your income, spending, and possessions.
It takes only your ID number and bank account details. Applying for a loan will cost you $0 and will take only a few minutes of your precious time. The best part comes at the end, and it is an instant fast cashout! You can have the money 24h after putting your loan agreement on the contract.
Best Debt Consolidation Loans of 2022
Money Mutual - Overall Best Debt Consolidation Loans To Consolidate Debt
BadCreditLoans - Reliable Secured Consolidation Loans For Bad Credit
CashUSA - Most Extensive Lending Marketplace For Debt Settlement
PersonalLoans - Excellent Loan Company For Debt Consolidation and Personal Loans
#1. Money Mutual - Overall Best Debt Consolidation Loans To Consolidate Debt
Intro
MoneyMutual is always on the client’s side, giving the applicants complete freedom to choose how much they want to borrow and which loan offer to choose. The website, as you can see when you open it, has no registration requirement. You don’t need to create an account to use the form or some of its support services.
Also, you would not be asked to enter a payment method or pay for using the MoneyMutual website. The platform is free for you and all other clients seeking a loan to cover their expenses. While completing the online MoneyMutual form, you and your shared information are protected with 2048-bit RSA measures.
MoneyMutual is one of the most trusted sites for mediating services between lenders and clients. It is also a member of the Online Lender Alliance, meaning it has some relieving options and restrictions related to the loan’s rates and fees.
All lender partners of MoneyMutual have agreed on complete transparency, which includes sharing all loan rules, fees, and rates in the loan contract even before the potential borrower signs it. In this case, the borrower can review the expenses and monthly installments and determine if they meet his budget. He is not obligated to accept any offer.
Application requirements
The online application firstly asks for the loan amount you want to borrow. You have the freedom to choose between $100 and $5,000. Borrow as much as you need because overborrowing may bring difficulty in repaying the higher fees.
The second step requires your living state. It is essential to enter the state before proceeding because MoneyMutual’s services are unavailable in some states like New York. Then, you should enter your name, email, and Zip code and give the agreement with the website’s Terms of use and Privacy policy.
The application requirements are actually the same as the eligibility criteria of MoneyMutual. You might not meet the qualification criteria if you can not complete some application requirements.
Further, the form will ask for your phone number, employer information, income amount and source. The income amount is an essential part mentioned in the qualification criteria of MoneyMutual. Income’s source can be from employment, pension, benefits, aliment, etc.
Military members should positively answer question number 6 because they receive a loan with different conditions and rates. MoneyMutual has lender partners who offer specialized military loans with unique terms.
The application also asks about your valuable possessions and the possibility of getting a secured loan if there is a better option for a secured loan type.
Features
MoneyMutual’s lenders can deposit up to $5,000 in 24 hours. This does not mean you can not request a higher loan amount. You may request more, but you might not get the funds that fast. Anyway, loan amounts of over $1,000 are available only to clients with good or excellent FICO scores.
The unsecured loans for consolidating debt come with a fixed interest rate (set by the lender) and an annual rate of 5,99% to 35,99% (also set by the lender). The annual rate limitation prevents too high rates and repayment difficulties.
Since MoneyMutual is just a middleman between potential borrowers and lenders, it has no impact on the loan offer, its terms, rules, fees, or installments. You continue working with the matched lender individually when you get loan approval. MoneyMutual is no longer part of the lending process.
Borrowing process phases
Borrowing via a lending platform takes a few steps that can be completed in minutes. Before starting, get your ID or Driver’s license and a paper where you can find your bank account number, a report, or another kind of bank-issued document.
The first step is providing your information. You should share everything the form asks for. Ensure the details are accurate and authentic because you might not receive any response if you want to sneak in fake information.
Completing the form won’t take much time if you get the required documents by hand before applying. Submit the form and continue with your everyday activities and hobbies until the lenders make an offer for your financial need mentioned in the application form.
The second step is the lenders' review of the application you have sent. They analyze and check the information and verify its accuracy. If you qualify for a loan, you will get an email with the lender’s website URL.
Agreeing with the lender’s offer is the final step, and you can get your requested money in 24h.
Pros
Fast application process
MoneyMutual is a free mediating platform
Every credit score is welcome
Over 2 million Americans got loans via MoneyMutual
The borrowing process takes only 3 simple steps
Get up to $5,000 in 24h
Cons
MoneyMutual is unavailable in some US states
The loan offer may have high interest and fees
⇒ Visit the Official Website of MoneyMutual
#2. BadCreditLoans - Reliable Secured Consolidation Loans For Bad Credit
Intro
Our second choice is BadCreditLoans, a mediating service initially founded to help bad credit clients find a loan quickly. As the website developed, more and more clients were interested in using its services, among which were good credit ones.
Because of the huge interest, BadCreditLoans decided to extend the loan offer. They included other loan types, like personal, credit cards, business, student, auto, home, mortgage, etc.
You can select a loan topic based on your needs and get the most suitable loan offer. Using the BadCreditLoans website, its educational information, and the loan request form is free of cost for every potential borrower.
Everything you share in the application form is protected and encrypted with industry-standard protection measures. BadCreditLoans values your privacy and safety and does not allow any external party to access its database.
Scroll to the website’s bottom, and you can see some useful “Scam Alert” guides. We warmly recommend checking them to learn about the possible red signs that may happen if you are not highly cautious.
Application requirements
The application requirements are just a reflection of the eligibility criteria everyone should meet to be able to complete the form. You can easily find the form since it is located in the middle of the website’s home page.
Enter your Zip code, the last digits of your Social Security number, and your birth date. By entering these three pieces of information, you complete three of the required criteria: being a US citizen, being over 18 years, and having US residential status.
Introduce yourself by sharing your name, enter the loan reason, and the loan amount. With the loan reason, you automatically choose the loan type you want to get. For example, if the loan reason is debt consolidation, you automatically request a debt consolidation loan.
Complete the form sharing more details about your living location, email, and phone number, and select the period you live at that address. The form will also ask if the living house is your property or if you rent it. This answer plays a role in how much funds you spend or save if you pay rent or own the house.
The last part of the application process requires information about your income source, amount, and employer’s info.
Features
BadCreditLoans offers higher loan amounts that can reach up to $10,000. The lender partners of BadCreditLoans can transfer loans of $10,000 or less in 24 hours if both of you agree. To qualify for this amount, you should have a stable financial condition and excellent credit history.
The website guarantees privacy and security and keeps your information safe in its encrypted database. By choosing BadCreditLoans, you can borrow money with complete privacy and avoid annoying answers about your financial situation. You don’t need to ask your friends and relatives to lend you money anymore.
BadCreditLoans is available 24/7, and you can complete the loan form at any time of the day or night. Your request will be reviewed once the lenders get online. The lenders have a working time, but it is not specified since part of them are available for a large part of the day.
Borrowing process phases
The first phase is preparing your government-issued identification document and bank acc number. They are the only documents you need to apply for a loan. Online borrowing is a time and money-saving process since you don’t have to visit the lender’s store physically at any phase.
The process happens in three phases. The first one is completing the online application form. You complete only one application form, not multiple separate ones for multiple lenders. The requirements in the form are simple and easy to fill out. This phase may take only a few minutes of your time.
The second phase is reviewing your request. This phase happens without your presence, and during this period, you can continue with your hobbies and activities. The lenders will review the request, check the information, and see if everything is accurate.
If you receive a loan offer, you can review it and calculate the rates and installments. If you don’t like the offer, you end the process here. If the loan seems like a good deal, you put your e-signature and finish the second phase.
The last phase is the cashout. After signing the loan contract, you should expect the money deposit in 24 hours. Sometimes it takes less than 24h, meaning you may receive the funds faster.
Pros
Extensive lender and non-lender partners network
Free intermediating services
Option to choose, compare, and reject loan offers
BadCreditLoans has erupted, and trusted lender partners
You may get up to $10,000 in 24 hours
The process happens without a physical meeting with the lender
Cons
Neither BadCreditLoans nor its owners are actual lenders
BadCreditLoans does not guarantee loan qualification
⇒ Visit the Official Website of BadCreditLoans
#3. CashUSA - Most Extensive Lending Marketplace For Debt Settlement
Intro
CashUSA, as a mediating service platform, cares for everyone to get the right financial solution. Even if your credit is bad, you might find a loan offer if you choose this website. CashUSA has many loan categories to meet everyone’s needs, including those of bad credit holders.
The website’s surface looks pretty simple and informative, suitable even for older potential clients who do not understand technology much. The form pops right in the middle of the website’s home page, and you can quickly complete it.
The website’s organization is excellent, and you can check the education center section before getting started with the loan request. In this section, the website owners have shared some constructive tips that may make you a better, financially responsible person.
CashUSA is not directly involved in the borrowing process. It is just the bridge you should cross to get to the matching lender's address. Meanwhile, you will not pay anything for crossing the CashUSA bridge because everything you see on this website is free.
CashUSA may connect you with other financial partners if you don’t qualify for a loan. Those partners may offer other relieving solutions or credit-related services.
Application requirements
Check the website’s criteria before jumping on the application. CashUSA might be unavailable to some states because separate US states have some state law restrictions for lender borrowings. The criteria are also part of the form’s requirements.
You must be older than 18 years, have US Social Security Number, US residential status, good income amount, steady income source, and have an active bank account.
The first page of the application process requires the Zip code, SSN, and birth date. Enter these details in the first window, and the website will redirect you to the official loan application form. Therefore, you continue sharing information like your name, loan’s purpose, the amount you want to borrow, living address, etc.
Then, you should share contact information so the lender/s can reach you if you qualify and get loan approval.
The upcoming part of the requirements is mainly financially-rated and asks if you own or rent the home you live in, your income source, the time you get paid, the monthly pre-tax income, etc. Finish the form by sharing your ID number, full SSN, and other details.
Ensure everything you have entered in the form is accurate before submitting it.
Features
The lenders of CashUSA can transfer up to $10,000 in 24 hours. You should qualify for this amount by showing a good credit score and an immaculate credit history. Borrowers with damaged credit can not get high loan amounts because they are a risky category of clients.
The borrowing process is relatively fast, keeping the time on your side. You can spend as much as you need time to review the received loan offer, calculate the fees, rates, and installments, and think if you would accept it or not.
Meanwhile, the process is safe and secure, and no information will leak outside the website’s Terms of use. Remember to check the terms and privacy policy of CashUSA before agreeing with them when you start completing the form.
The only limitation of the rates and fees is the APR, which should not get over 35,99%.
Borrowing process phases
The borrowing process involves four phases: completing the form, reviewing the request, providing additional info, and depositing the funds.
To initiate the borrowing process, you have to take action and complete the online loan request. You take the first phase as a potential client of CashUSA. Fill out all the requirements the form asks for and ensure they are all correct and authentic. Sharing fake or stolen information will lead to request rejection.
The second phase might be a positive response from the lender, meaning you might qualify for a loan. This is not a 100% loan approval because, in step three of this process, you might have to complete another questionnaire with additional information.
In the third phase, you should review the loan offer and think if you are going to accept it or not. Consider all the fees and rules before getting yourself in a difficult situation because of inattention.
The loan offer should not have additional fees outside the ones mentioned in the main contract. Before accepting the loan, you can ask the lender for some changes or relieving options (if possible).
The last phase is when you get the requested money onto your bank account.
Pros
Borrow funds in 4 easy steps
Provide general information without collecting documents
No need to prove your income amount or source
Even the unemployed can request a loan via CashUSA
No obligation to accept loans with unreasonable requirements
The mediating service is free for everyone
Cons
The loan’s penalties apply as additional fees
Unavailable for individuals who are not US citizens
⇒ Visit the Official Website of CashUSA
#4. PersonalLoans - Excellent Loan Company For Debt Consolidation and Personal Loans
Intro
Our last mediating platform is PersonalLoans, a mediator that has successively connected millions of clients with matching lenders. The website has a good reputation, meaning you can trust the process that PersonalLoans enables while finding the right lender for you.
The mediating process is secured with 2048-bit measures. The collected information is stored in the PersonalLoans database, where it is encrypted and unavailable to external parties. Check the Privacy Policy section to see where your information will be sent and who will have access to it.
In general, the collected information is shared with the website’s partners, which are lenders and non-lender individuals in this case. The non-lender partners of PersonalLoans are external sources that may offer financial help or credit relief services when a specific client does not receive a loan offer from the lender partners.
The lender partners, on the other side, undergo checking and verifying before joining the PersonalLoans platform. You can feel secure borrowing from the PersonalLoans lenders since they are trusted, reputed, and licensed money providers.
Complete the free form and become a potential client of a PersonalLoans lender.
Application requirements
The platform and lenders accept clients with every FICO score, but some limitations apply. Not everyone can use these services if sharing inaccurate information that does not meet the website’s criteria.
The requirements of PersonalLoans are included in the loan request form. You can not proceed further in the form if you do not meet the following criteria: age and residential status, income, bank account, and credit score.
Applicants under 18 years can not even start filling out the form. One of the first requirements is the birth date which does not allow clients to apply for a loan if they are not meeting the age criterion. The ID number and further SSN in the form guarantee US residency status.
In the last steps of the form, you will be asked to share your income source and amount. The platform does not limit the income amount, but it might be limited by the lender you may connect to. The income’s source can be a job or pension, benefits, aliment, or other steady sources. This gives a chance even the unemployed to request a loan and get some extra funds for covering expenses.
Features
PersonalLoans allows you to request from $1,000 to $35,000, which is a pretty higher loan amount compared to the previous lending platforms. The credit score is not required, but it is always better when it is higher.
Depending on the loan type you choose, you repay the borrowed amount in installments or at once. Most loans are repaid in installments, while only the payday loan is repaid in total with the next paycheck.
The loan you may get comprises fees and rates. The lender partners of PersonalLoans have agreed to be completely transparent with the loan offer they give you before accepting it. You can feel secure because you might have the chance to accept a loan after you review its fees and rules.
As we mentioned, the FICO score is not required, but you might not qualify for a debt consolidation loan if your score is too low. In these cases, you might only receive a debt relief service.
Borrowing process phases
The PersonalLoans online process is designed to help potential clients find a matching lender. If the lender partners do not want to give a loan offer to a particular client, the website may connect that client with a non-lender party on its network.
To request a loan, you should open the process and complete the online form, which is the first phase of the lending process. As we previously mentioned, the loan request process takes a few minutes and asks for a few simple pieces of information.
Meanwhile, you don’t have to collect bank reports or other documents to prove the information's authenticity because, in the second phase, the lenders check it by themselves. The lenders have free access to some institutions that might confirm the information’s accuracy.
So, the second phase begins with checking the shared information and reviewing the loan request. The lenders check the credit and income and compare them with their preferred minimum. If you meet the set minimum, you might get a responsive email.
The last phase is the moment you receive the loan offer. Review the terms and rates and see if they meet your budget and needs. You can reject the offer with high rates or accept it if the terms seem good to you.
Pros
PersonalLoans welcomes all FICO scores
There are no strict qualification limits
An extensive network of lenders and non-lender partners
Excellent possibility to find a debt consolidation solution
Authentic matching algorithm
You are not duty-bound to accept the loan you receive
Cons
The credit score is not strictly required, but it might be a determining factor
PersonalLoans services are unavailable for some US states
⇒ Visit the Official Website of Personal Loans
How Did We Make the List For The Best Debt Consolidation Loans up to $35,000 ?
Fast and free services
Borrowing via a mediating platform might be the best option if you need funds faster. The services these platforms provide are saving a lot of your time, which is the first reason we chose them. All four platforms use a fast matching algorithm that might connect applicants with lenders in a matter of time.
Conversely, the platforms will not ask you to register, enter a payment method, or make prepayments. Everything is free and fast so you might be pretty surprised. Even when you receive the loan offer and check its fees, you will not find the application fee on the list.
Neither the website nor the matched lender will charge you an application fee or fee for using the lending services of the mediating website.
Instant cashout
When the application process is finished and the clients accept the loan offer, they might receive the funds within 24 hours. All four websites of our selection have a loan amount their lenders can transfer in 24h. You might be able to ask for more money, but they would not be transferred this fast.
There is no other money-providing service that will transfer funds instantly like these lenders. This is an excellent advantage for clients needing fast action and instant funds for covering expenses or consolidating debt with a tight expiring period. The instant money deposit was a rare feature among online lenders, so we set it as a selection criterion.
No strict requirements
Because many people are tired of the strict requirements, documents, and reports needed to apply for a loan, we searched for lenders that might make it less painful. Our selected lending platforms partner with trusted lenders who are always ready to provide funds to applicants who meet the minimum qualification.
The qualification criteria are not strict but set to prevent foreigners, fraudsters, and minors from receiving money by sneaking with fake information. Generally, the borrowers should prove their age, residential status, income amount, income source, and own a bank account under their name. To complete the process, you need only your bank account number and ID or Driver’s license.
Non-binding option to accept a loan offer
This was our favorite part of the research. When everything ends and the applicant receives a loan offer, he has time to think about the loan and its terms, rates, fees, penalties, and the total amount that should be paid back. In cases when the loan has unreasonable fees and too high rates that drastically increase the loan amount the borrower should repay, he has no obligation to accept it.
Neither a lender nor the mediating service will force the applicant to accept something he can not afford because of the limited income and tight budget. This feature was mutual for all four platforms, making them outstanding from the crowd.
Factors to Consider When Searching for Debt Consolidation Loan Services
Your debt amount
As the name says, the debt consolidation loan is a loan for consolidating debt. It is not money for spending on vacation or repairs and purchases. Consider the purpose of the loan and try not to overborrow. Overborrowing may get you into another debt, and then another debt, which is a non-ending loop if you think clearly.
Every financial article and guide sharing helpful tips for safe borrowing recommends borrowing money at the same amount as the debt you have to consolidate. Higher loan amounts carry higher fees, which is logical for the rates’ percentages to grow with the loan amount increase.
We believe that you don’t want to fall into another debt, which is why we recommend considering the debt amount and borrowing the same amount.
Your budget
Your budget is also an important thing to consider before accepting the first loan offer you receive. Private lenders offer “expensive” loans, which might cross your budget. You must accept the fact that the loan amount you get and the loan amount you have to repay will be drastically different.
The loan comprises multiple fees, penalties that may apply if you break a rule, rates, terms, and repayment period.
The lender will give you the calculation upfront before you accept the loan offer so that you can see the calculated monthly installments and the final amount you should repay in the predicted period. If your income is insufficient to carry all living expenses plus the loans, you better not get into another debt.
FICO score
Many platforms will mention that the credit score is not a considered factor in the determination of giving loan approval. This might be partly true, but not for debt consolidation loans. The mediating websites might mention that all credits are welcome, but it is mostly for the bad credit loans of lower value.
In many cases, the lenders consider the client’s FICO score when deciding if he qualifies for a debt consolidation loan or not. The score is considered because often, debt consolidation loans have different terms and rules and come in higher amounts.
Loan’s fees and terms
The e-signature you must put on the electronic loan contract is your legal agreement to all loan terms and fees. So, you must be highly cautious when signing anything, including online documents and contracts. Take the chance and review the loan offer before signing it. Most lenders calculate the fees and installments in the exact contract, allowing you to see them before accepting the loan.
Ensure that the monthly installments meet your budget. The fees and rates might sometimes be high and unreasonably increase the loan amount you should pay back to the lender.
Also, don’t forget to check the additional fees that may apply if you miss a payment or make an early or late payment. These fees are known as penalties and apply additionally if you break a rule. They will not apply if you make steady payments.
Debt Consolidation Loans- FAQs
Q1. What kind of debt can I consolidate with a debt consolidation loan?
In most cases, people request a debt consolidation loan to cover credit card, medical, and student loan debts. In most cases, students lack money and decide on getting a fast loan to cover some expenses. They are unaware that the loan is easy to get but hard to repay, and most students get into debt.
Consolidating credit card debt is best by choosing a funding source with lower interest than the current one. You might receive a good loan offer from private lenders, which is excellent to get a loan for consolidating the high-interest credit card.
Q2. Is it easy to get a debt consolidation loan?
It can not be easier!
The process is much faster and more convenient, making you amazed by the speed you receive the requested funds. The application process is not difficult and does not require hard-to-find information. When you open the loan request form, you will see that 90% of the information is simple and general.
The only things you might need to complete the request are your ID or Driver’s license and the account number you own in a bank. Submit the request and wait until the lender makes you a loan offer.
In the end, when you accept the loan, the money gets into your account in less than a business day.
Q3. Are online legend platforms a trusted place for getting a debt consolidation loan?
They might be if you choose wisely. Not every lending platform is a trusted source for connecting clients with trusted lenders. The online world is full of scammers and fraudsters that might only cause bad to you.
So, be careful when choosing a website for borrowing money. Check the reputation, clients’ testimonials, and lenders’ ratings. Ensure the website and its lenders are well-known among the clients and have legal licenses to do the services they say they provide.
Also, ensure that the reviews are legitimate and written by actual clients. It is okay to meet a bad review because not everyone can be happy with the loan offer. Plus, meeting combined reviews (good and bad reputed) means the website is transparent and does not want to hide anything.
Conclusion: Can I get a debt consolidation loan with bad credit?
We believe that our chosen platforms can help you find a loan and consolidate your debt quickly. You can freely choose some of our lending platforms since we believe their lender partners are licensed and friendly people.
Take the chance and think before accepting anything. You are not obligated to get a loan with unreasonable fees and rates. The point is to get out of debt, not enter a new one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.