If we had a dollar for every time we heard some expert talk about CBD oil, we would be very rich. We can almost bet that has been the same experience for you. Why else will you be in this corner of the internet reading this article? So, is CBD oil just another trend in medicine and lifestyle that will disappear as quickly as it came?
CBD oil is one of the most preferred CBD products on the market. This oil has numerous health benefits like relieving pain, reducing symptoms related to mental health disorders, and alleviating certain cancer-related symptoms. According to some studies, CBD is effective in treating some types of pain like nerve and back pain.
Many consumers are torn about what CBD oil brands to buy, mainly because there are many to choose from. Another concern is that many CBD oils on the market are unregulated. Hence giving way to the influx of many fake and harmful CBD products. These counterfeits are dangerous to your health and may cause adverse side effects.
So, we have compiled a list of the best CBD oil brands to buy from. Instead of buying blindly and getting disappointed over and over again.
Best CBD Oil Products In The Market (2023)
Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Oil, Highest Rated
BudPop: Strongest Hemp CBD Oil For Chronic Pain
Cheef Botanicals: Most Organic & Vegan CBD Isolate Oil
Hollyweed: Top Choice Full Spectrum CBD Tincture
FAB CBD: Pure CBD Oil Products With Natural Flavors
#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Oil, Highest Rated
Our first pick for this list is Exhale wellness, which is considered one of the top brands in the business. It is well known amongst true hemp lovers and enthusiasts for its high-quality products and wide range of varieties.
Of course, high-quality products are not all Exhale is known for. In fact, what we believe sets it apart from the competition is the amount of care they put into all their practices. From manufacturing to sling, there are clear signs of customer prioritization, and it's really no shock Exhale has grown so much in such little time.
To live up to its reputation and give customers some of the best CBD oils the industry offers, Exhale takes its CBD oil manufacturing process really seriously. It partners itself with competent Colorado farms, which serve as the source of Exhale's hemp plants.
In the cultivation of these hemp plants, Exhale ensures that there is no use of harmful growth-enhancing chemicals in order to preserve the purity and quality of the hem and the overall safety of the end products.
After obtaining the hemp, Exhale begins the extraction process and uses what is known as the CO2 extraction method. Throughout the manufacturing, there is also strict supervision and a number of security checks conducted to avoid contamination.
After the extraction and manufacturing processes, the CBD oil is technically ready for sale. However, Exhale doesn't make it immediately available for purchase. It first conducts third-party tests on its oils before making them available to consumers. Unfortunately, we couldn't find the lab results for their CBD oil, among a few other products.
However, looking at other matters and the fact that the results for other products are available, we assume this is only because Exhale is still growing their database.
Luckily, the third-party test results weren't our only way of confirming the potency and safety of their oils. We also looked at their customer reviews, and seeing as there were more positives than negatives, we were put at ease.
Exhale Wellness’s CBD tincture provides quality services and has excellent policies to entice any CBD enthusiast or lover. First of all, Exhale processes all orders made on business days, not more than three days.
You can also choose different shipping types and control how quickly your order gets to you. And for people looking to stick to Exhale's pills for a long time, it allows you to save up more money through their subscription plans. It also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, and for products returned in the same condition, they even pay for the shipping.
Highlights
Highly reputable
Sources its hemp from farms in Colorado
Uses CO2 extraction method
Conducts third-party lab tests
Pros
30-day money-back guarantee
All-natural ingredients
No additives
Third-party lab tested
Cons
No international shipping
No discounts for one-time orders
#2. BudPop: Strongest Hemp CBD Oil For Chronic Pain
BudPop is yet another brand that produces high-quality products. However, that isn't exactly what caught the attention of all hemp enthusiasts; it was the fact that it is run by a group of youngsters, which is a refreshing addition to the industry.
Despite its short time in the hemp manufacturing business, Budpop has grown a lot and has built a solid reputation. We believe this is a result of the team's dedication and deep knowledge of the industry and the expectations of customers.
Of course, a brand can't grow as fast as Budpop does without putting in a little extra work into their products. Budpop's hemp plants are grown by local farms in Nevada. This is done under intense care and supervision to ensure that they are organically grown, and there is no use of harmful chemicals.
Just like Exhale wellness, they also use the Co2 extraction method to get extracts of the purest form possible. Strict care and management are still maintained in subsequent processes, and all ingredients used for the final products are 100 % natural. Hence Budpop's CBD oils are safe to use and vegan friendly.
To support all these claims and prove the effectiveness and safety of their CBD oils, Budpop conducts third-party lab tests before they are made available for purchase. The certificate of analysis or the third-party lab tests results is made available on their official website.
Their website is quite user-friendly, and you shouldn't have any trouble finding them. To get a bit more confirmation, we also decided to head to their customer reviews section; over there, we saw a lot of good reviews. Many customers claimed that the CBD oils worked fast and could see the results after a short time of taking them.
BudPop is also pretty strong in the customer conveniences department. It has a wide range of policies and offers customers the best experience possible. One of the most notable of these policies is their shipping policy.
They offer quick processing of orders no longer than 48 hours, after which you should receive a confirmation email and another after your order has been shipped, along with a tracking number so you can constantly monitor your order.
They also have a 30-day money-back guarantee on their CBD oils. To be valid for a refund, your CBD oil must be unused or in the same condition as you got it.
Highlights
Vegan friendly
Hemp plants are sourced from local farms in Nevada
CO2 extraction process
Third-party lab tested
Pros
All-natural ingredients
30-day money-back guarantee
Quick and fast shipping
Fast-acting
Cons
Not a lot of variety
#3. Cheef Botanicals: Most Organic & Vegan CBD Isolate Oil
When it comes to providing safe oils and having the health of customers in mind, there are not many brands that can rival Cheef Botanicals. It seeks to provide quality oils and serve as an advocate for CBD and educate people about the benefits of CBD.
It was founded by a group of well-meaning hemp enthusiasts looking to fill a void in the industry and give people hemp-based products they can truly rely upon and experience all the benefits of CBD oils without worrying about their health.
Cheef Botanicals' health-centered take on CBD-based product manufacturing has certainly been recognized by many allowing the brand to continuously grow and is now considered one of the best in the industry.
Cheef botanicals also join hands with some of the best farms Colorado has to offer in order to get quality hemp plants for their CBD oils. To avoid contamination leading to undesirable health issues and ensure the overall safety of their CBD oils, Cheef Botanicals uses the CO2 extraction method.
Everything that goes in the manufacturing of their oils is all-natural; they do not contain any artificial additives, preservatives and are GMO-free.
Anyone can use these oils, and we do not just mean vegans but also beginners or people with not much experience in using CBD oils. There are different potencies that you can choose from, such as 300 mg, 600 mg, 1200 mg, and 3000 mg.
As an extra precaution, Cheef botanicals’s hemp CBD oil also performs third-party lab tests on all its oils to ensure potency and customer safety. Their third-party lab results gave us some assurance that Cheef botanicals is truly legit. However, to be safe, we also decided to check out their customer reviews and see what other people had to say about Cheef botanicals.
Just a short while into looking at the reviews, we could tell that Cheef botanicals deliver just what it says it does. A lot of customers were unsurprisingly happy about different potency options they could choose from, and they also claimed to see results in a short while of usage.
With Cheef botanicals, you can also expect to enjoy some pretty convenient policies and deals. First of all, they offer different shipping options, including free economy shipping, all with quick processing times. They also offer a 30-day money-back guarantee for all unused products.
You can also return products if they were damaged while shipping. They also provide a number of money-saving options such as subscription plans and bundles, which can be very useful if you plan on using their CBD oils for a long time. You can also learn more about their policies and how they can work for you on the official website.
Highlights
Sources hemp from Colorado farms
Uses CO2 extraction method
Performs third-party lab tests
Offers great deals and services
Pros
Different potency options
100% natural ingredients
Affordable
Cons
No international shipping
#4. Hollyweed: Top Choice Full Spectrum CBD Tincture
Like any brand run by a group of experienced hemp enthusiasts, Hollyweed has been nothing but impressive since its first appearance in the industry. Just like the other brands on our list, the founders of Hollyweed felt the hemp manufacturing industry lacked something to fill that void with Hollyweed.
The brand cares about their customers and their health; it aims to produce good results while also maintaining the health of its customers. Its goal is to spread the good word about the benefits of CBD and how it could positively impact their lives.
As a result, Hollyweed avoids the use of artificial additives, flavors, colors, and animal gelatin in making their CBD oils; thus, they can be used by vegans as well. To also avoid contamination and customer safety, Hollyweed’s CBD Oil uses the Co2 extraction method on their Colorado-grown hemp plants.
Hollyweed aims to make its products usable by anybody, including beginners, which is why they offer their CBD oils in different potencies. These potency options are 300 mg, 600 mg, 1200 mg, and 3000 mg; all their oils are, of course, compliant with the law and are manufactured under approved processes.
To be certain of Hollyweed and that its products are just as good as it claims, we decided to get an unbiased point of view. Fortunately, Hollyweed runs third-party lab tests on all their products before they are available for sale. Finding the third-party lab results was easy, and we found everything concerning their ingredients was legit.
After checking out their third-party lab results, we also took a look at the customer reviews. A good number of the reviews talked about the potency of the oils and how quickly they worked. We also saw testimonies and stories of how the oils have positively impacted lives.
Hollyweed also has a set of interesting policies that can be very beneficial and enticing to any CBD lover. First of all, Hollyweed provides several shipping options, including free economy shipping which, of course, would take longer than the other shipping options. Hollywood also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, and if that isn't enough time, it may be extended to 45 days.
Which is really assuring and shows Hollyweed’s trust in their product and proves they have nothing to hide. Hollyweed also has a reward system. You can earn points for performing certain activities such as buying a product, following them on social media, and so on, which can be redeemed for discounts on your purchases.
Highlights
Has a high reputation
Sources hemp from Colorado farms
Uses CO2 extraction method
The oils are vegan friendly
Friendly customer policies
Pros
Different potency options
100% natural ingredients
Third-party lab tested
30-day money-back guarantee
Cons
Can be pricey
No international shipping
#5. FAB CBD: Pure CBD Oil Products With Natural Flavors
Our next pick for this list is FAB CBD, which first made its appearance in the industry back in 2017 and has been delivering exceptional products ever since. It has built quite a reputation in its short time in the industry and is well known by all hemp enthusiasts.
They also seek to tell the world about the benefits of CBD through their hemp-based products. There is a lot of thought and care poured into its CBD oil from start to finish making it perfect for health-conscious hemp lovers looking to use CBD without experiencing any serious health problems.
FAB CBD sources its hemp from some of the best farms in Colorado. After which, like all top brands in the industry, they use the CO2 extraction method to gain extracts of the purest form. Fab CBD's oils are all full spectrum; that is, all the original components or extracts of the cannabis plants are maintained.
Fab CBD is also against the use of artificial additives or ingredients in manufacturing the oils; they are all 100% organic. The oils are also compliant with the law and contain less than 0.3 THC.
Now making the oils isn't exactly the end of the road for FAB CBD; they also perform third-party lab results on all their products to give consumers proof of the effectiveness and safety of the oil.
FAB CBD third-party lab results are done by ProVerde laboratories, which have a lot of experience in cannabis testing. The certificate of analysis from the tests is all made easily available on the official website, and so are their customer reviews if you are still not convinced.
Just like other brands on our list FAB CBD has convenient policies you can take advantage of today. It offers free shipping for orders above $99, along with a quick processing time. It also has a 30-day money-back guarantee; of course, the item must be in its original condition before you can request a refund.
Highlights
Highly reputable brands
Sources its hemp from Colorado farms
Produces clean and safe extracts using the CO2 extraction methods.
Has convenient policies
Pros
All-natural ingredients
Affordable
Offers international shipping
Cons
No potency options
How We Made This List For The Best CBD Oils?
Before we made our list of the best CBD oil brands, we understood that popularity does not necessarily translate to high quality.
So, we created a set of guidelines and criteria to measure the brands up against. We first started with twenty top CBD brands in the industry, but we narrowed it down to five who passed our test with flying colors after thorough research.
We considered several factors like hemp sources, third-party lab reports, customer reviews, online reputation, opinions of niche experts and CBD journalists.
We also took into account the safety and health protocol of the brands to ensure that the health of consumers is not compromised.
Mode of Dosing
It is always best to take CBD oil subliminally so it can be easily absorbed into the bloodstream. Take your CBD oil by placing a few drops under your tongue and holding it there for a few seconds before swallowing.
Although there is no known correct dose of CBD oil, it is always best to follow the manufacturer's dose for maximum effect.
Depending on your needs and what you're treating, you can start with 2.5 to 5 milligrams of CBD oil twice daily. After a week or some weeks, you can increase the dosage however you like or the recommended 7 to 10 mg/kg per day.
Certificate of Analysis
You need to be wary of brands that do not reassure consumers with guarantees and assurances. The brands on our list prepare their products under the strictest medical conditions. Seeing that many CBD products enter the market untested, our selected brands have a Certificate of Analysis.
The Certificate of Analysis is given to brands that are transparent about their production process. A COA shows that the CBD product has been tested and approved by a third-party laboratory for its quality. The analysis involves tests on cannabinoid content, contaminants, and terpene content.
Product Availability
We assessed how easy it is for consumers to get their hands on quality CBD products. The brands in our list have created distribution channels for easy accessibility of their products. Their products are available online and in any credited CBD shop near you.
Verified Customer Reviews
Reading the reviews or testimonials of customers will tell you everything you need to know about the product. However, to get a real picture of how effective the product is, listen to the people that have used the product.
Some reviews of Exhale wellness hailed its CBD oil at overall best full-spectrum sleep CBD. Other customer reviews of Budpop said it offers best CBD oil products at very affordable prices.
Brand Reputation
A brand is only good as the reputation that precedes it. Great brands did not gain their reputation by being mediocre.
They did this by continuously setting themselves apart and having a proven track record of quality products, excellent customer service, and a transparent production process.
The validity of the products also adds to the brand's reputation. After cross-checking with other health agencies and laboratories, all the products are safe for human consumption.
Beginner’s Buying Guide: Hemp CBD Oil & Tinctures Online
How And Where Is the CBD Grown and Harvested
The majority of CBD products sold in the United Kingdom are made from industrial hemp produced under stringent rules in three European unions. CBD oil may be produced from the plant in three different methods.
The use of ethanol to extract CBD from hemp is the most prevalent technique of extraction. By heating the hemp and extracting the oil, carbon dioxide may also be used to extract the CBD from it; this method is known as 'supercritical Co2 extraction.'
Is The CBD Oil You Are Buying Safe?
The ingredients should be safe if the product is purchased from a reputable and legitimate supplier who can produce documentation proving that his or her product has been certified. According to a World Health Organization report, CBD is typically well accepted and has an excellent safety profile.
Documented adverse effects are attributable to pharmacological interactions between CBD and the patient's present medicine. In addition, because CBD oil has such a little amount of THC, there should be no reason for it to be addictive when taken intelligently. To avoid THC overdose, be sure to utilize high-quality goods.
Are There Any Side Effects
CBD oil is a fairly safe substance for most individuals. However, some people do encounter negative effects that are connected to the following situations:
Fatigues or diarrhea
Difference in appetite
Weight gain or loss
It is crucial to note that those who suffer these adverse effects take high doses of CBD. As a result, when taking the product, it is recommended that you do not overdose.
FAQs About CBD Oil
Q1. Can You Get High from CBD Oil?
Well, to put it in simple terms, no, CBD oil does not make you high. The reason behind this is that THC, the ingredient in marijuana that causes people to become high, is not added in large quantities. Because little more than 1 mg of THC per bottle is authorized, it cannot have any psychoactive effects.
Q2. Can You Overdose On CBD?
Typically, you can't overdose from taking CBD; however, that does not mean it should be taken however you want. Beginners or people new to using CBD are advised to take small quantities and work their way up over time. Taking too much CBD or large quantities of it may result in stomach upset, drowsiness, nausea, diarrhea, and more.
Fortunately, more and more CBD manufacturing brands are making their CBD-based products in different potencies for you to choose from. However, if your supplier does not offer that, you may want to check their website concerning the dosage or ask your doctor how much CBD you should take.
Q3. Is CBD Oil and Hemp Seed Oil the Same Thing?
Hemp seed oil is created from the seeds of hemp plants; however, when oil is extracted from the leaves and stalks of hemp plants, we are talking about CBD oil. CBD oil, also known as hemp extract, is obtained from the industrial hemp process, which produces crops with high CBD levels and low THC levels — this is what you'll find in CBD oil supplements.
Q4. How Long Does It Take to Feel the Benefit?
CBD oil has varying effects on different people and also the product. The effects of an oral spray or dropper can be felt within 30 minutes to an hour and might last up to six hours, depending on the dose.
Therefore, it is critical, to begin with, a modest dose until you have established a tolerance for bigger doses. Oral spray distribution is more effective since nutrients are delivered straight into the circulation, avoiding the digestive tract and compromising absorption.
Q5. Are CBD Products Vegan Friendly?
Vegans and vegetarians can use CBD oils because they do not include any animal ingredients. Colorado hemp (hemp seed oil), natural flavorings, and plant-based nutrients are used in the goods.
Q6. Are CBD Products Tested on Animals?
Testing CBD products on animals is not approved by the law; hence CBD manufacturing companies do not do so.
Conclusion: Which Are The Best CBD Oil Brands To Buy?
CBD oil is a safe and effective treatment for alleviating all forms of pain. It also promotes sleep and helps your muscles relax.
There have been several studies to back the notion that CBD is equally effective in reducing symptoms associated with mental health disorders. In addition, people prefer CBD oil because it is natural hence does not cause adverse side effects.
Currently, regulations in the USA keep increasing. But if it is your first-time taking CBD oil, especially to treat some pain, you will need to consult a health professional.
Compared to THC, CBD oil will not get you high but only help reduce stress and anxiety levels and nerve pain.
CBD oils from the brands listed above are the best in the industry. The oils are of high quality, easily accessible, and affordable.
We would like to note caution; misusing CBD can cause side effects like nausea, fatigue, and irritability. In addition, for people battling liver disease, using CBD oil can increase the level of blood thinning and does not allow for other medicines to work efficiently.
Also, remember that contrary to popular belief, CBD is not a cure for every disease or pain you have. So, do your research and speak to your doctor before purchasing any CBD products.
