Pets mean no less than your children; a pet owner might relate. Many pet owners are searching for a safer and more affordable way to meet their dog's health and wellness needs due to the rising cost of pet health care and the potential negative effects of veterinarian-prescribed pharmaceutical therapies. While you should never offer THC-containing marijuana to your dog, hemp CBD is derived from cannabis Sativa, a completely different strain from cannabis Indica.
The endocannabinoid system in dogs is comparable to humans and may even be more sensitive. This indicates that the administration of CBD oil into animal systems may have effects similar to, and maybe even more pronounced than, what their owners experience. In addition, dogs are susceptible to many health problems, including arthritis, persistent pain and inflammation, separation anxiety, and even digestive problems. Even while further study is always required, there is evidence showing that CBD may assist with all of the issues mentioned above for people and their dogs.
List Of Top Rated CBD Oil For Dogs In 2023
Holistapet - Overall Best CBD Oil For Dogs; Top Selling
Pet Hemp Company - Strongest CBD Oil Brand For Dogs In The Market
Nuleaf Naturals - High Quality CBD Tincture For Pets
CBDistillery - Popular CBD Oil For Anxiety In Dogs
Joy Organics - Best CBD Oil For Pain Relief
#1. Holistapet - Overall Best CBD Oil For Dogs; Top Selling
Holistapet is an American firm that specializes in providing holistic pet care products. Exceptional CBD recipe is developed by wellness professionals that contain vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients your dog needs and craves.
As a website with a primary focus on pets, Holistapet is knowledgeable about the needs of your four-legged friend and is unconcerned with the market for CBD oil intended for human use; as a result, it can devote its whole attention to satisfying the needs of your furry companion. This CBD oil has none of the artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives often found in other products, and it is natural. Holistapet’s CBD oil for dogs guarantees that its canine CBD products are made in a gluten- and dairy-free environment and are never tested on animals. Also, CBD oils are non-GMO and additive-free, according to the business. You may have faith that it contains nothing but components of the finest possible quality since it was particularly developed to promote healthy growth in your dog. To put it more simply, this is an oil that includes all of the cannabinoids that are currently known to exist. Because of this, your dog will consume an extensive variety of healthful cannabinoids, vitamins, and minerals.
In addition to providing a comprehensive selection of CBD oil for canines, Holistapet also provides a lot of information on appropriate dosage, product safety, and the characteristics to search for when making a purchase. To assist pet owners in choosing the right CBD product for their dog, Holistapet has developed a questionnaire available on their website.
You can find many discounting opportunities on Holistapet's website, and they are available to both new and existing clients. Customers who sign up for the newsletter offered by the firm are eligible for discounts of up to 25% off the total price of their orders. While, customers who enroll in a subscription plan are eligible for additional savings of up to 25%, making it a steal.
Excellent ratings for Holistapet have been left by a great number of contented pet owners. According to their owners, CBD oils from this firm have helped dogs with various ailments, including degenerative ones. As a result of using the firm's CBD oil, many customers reported a decrease in their dog's anxiety levels.
Highlight
Hemp-derived from Colorado
Non-GMO has no dairy or gluten preservatives
CBD oils available in doses of 150mg, 300mg, 600mg, 1200mg and 3000mg
Full-spectrum blend
Specifically focuses on pets
Pros
Third-party lab tested
30-day money-back guarantee
A wide range of oil, treats, and capsules
Great discounts for everyone
Positive customer reviews
Free shipping
Cons
Some dog treats are not as effective as per customer reviews
=> Click here to visit the official website “HolistaPet”
#2. Pet Hemp Company - Strongest CBD Oil Brand For Dogs In The Market
When the family dog, Woody, was diagnosed with a tumor, it was the start of a beautiful and inspiring story that would eventually become Pet Hemp Company. After a series of ineffective treatment modalities, they discovered relief for Woody in the form of cannabidiol (CBD), which he took daily, eventually restoring his health and allowing him to live out his days contentedly. After their beloved dog died, the owners determined to continue their company and manufacture CBD products for other pet owners. Because this company is still growing, there is a lot of optimism for its future. The mission of Pet Hemp Company is to spread the therapeutic power of hemp to our animal companions.
Cannabidiol (CBD) products for dogs, cats, and farm animals are the primary emphasis of The Pet Hemp Company, an e-commerce company that sells its wares online. This particular manufacturer does not mark up the price of a product just because it is designed to be used with dogs. Pet Hemp Company knows how hard it can be to find good things for pets, and they try to make it easier. Their platform offers a wide range of CBD products that are good for vegans because they don't have any THC, additives, gluten, wheat, animal by-products, artificial colors, etc. The company constantly sends the products it sells to third-party labs for testing. This adds an extra layer of safety for your dog's health.
These full-spectrum CBD oils are available in 150mg, 300mg, 600mg, 1200mg, and 3000mg potencies. One cannot anticipate a vast selection of items from the firm because of its exclusive focus on certain pets. The firm concentrates on a limited number of items to ensure that the quality of those products is never compromised. Pet Hemp Company offers test results on its products by a third party. These tests examine the goods for levels of THC, pesticides, and residual solvents.
Shipments to any location in the United States are free of charge from Pet Hemp Company. Additionally, they give a money-back guarantee on items returned to them within the first 30 days after purchase if they are found faulty or damaged.
Highlights
Hemp is sourced within the United States
No GMOs, gluten, dairy, additives, or preservatives
Available in 150mg, 300mg, 600mg, 1200mg, 3000mg
THC-free
Independent laboratory testing
Pros
Free standard shipping
30-day money-back guarantee
Outstanding customer support
Great customer feedbacks
Affordable rates
Cons
Only available in full-spectrum blend
=> Click here to visit the official website “Pet Hemp Company”
#3. Nuleaf Naturals - High Quality CBD Tincture For Pets
Since its founding in 2014, NuLeaf Naturals has made it one of its highest priorities to provide customers CBD products of the highest possible quality. They do not add anything to it to maintain the highest possible potency and purity in their CBD oil.
NuLeaf Naturals is one of the most innovative hemp firms in the United States because of its dedication to producing premium products. One of the finest CBD oils for dogs is NuLeaf Naturals Full Spectrum, a concentrated oil with a few other terpenes and cannabinoids that synergistically improve the effectiveness of the final product. NuLeaf Natural sources and manufactures its full-spectrum CBD oil with great care and consideration, resulting in a high-quality, diverse product. NuLeaf Naturals Full Spectrum Pet CBD Oil brings the therapeutic advantages of CBD to your pet.
This CBD product developed from organic hemp is strongly recommended if you want to offer your dog the therapeutic benefits of CBD. These products include a full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes, both of which have been formulated to enhance your pet's health without putting them in danger. This CBD oil for dogs is produced in a facility certified to ISO 8 standards using organic hemp and operates in accordance with GMP. Any products from this firm do not use artificial fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, preservatives, or additives during the manufacturing process. Instead, it includes around 50 mg of cannabinoids per milliliter of oil.
NuLeaf Naturals publishes the results of their tests on their website in order to demonstrate their dedication to maintaining total transparency. By scanning a QR code that has been provided to them, consumers are able to see the findings of the laboratory tests that were conducted on NuLeaf Natural.
In their search for the best CBD oil for dogs with arthritis, many dog owners have discovered that the NuLeaf Naturals Full Spectrum Pet CBD Oil has helped their senior pets with mobility and joint discomfort. Even though these dogs were already being treated for their health concerns using more traditional methods, the use of NuLeaf Natural enhanced their quality of life significantly and extended their lifespan.
Highlights
Full-spectrum CBD blend
Available in 300mg, 900mg, and 1800mg CBD
CO2 extraction process
GMP-certified product
Gluten-free and vegan product
Third-party lab tested
Pros
Excellent quality control
Great value for money
Free shipping within the United States
30-day money-back guarantee
Excellent customer testimonials
Cons
Some dogs do not like the taste
No distinct flavoring
=> Click here to visit the official website “Nuleaf Naturals”
#4. CBDistillery - Popular CBD Oil For Anxiety In Dogs
The CBDistillery was established in Colorado, a state that permits the growing of hemp and is home to the nation's first legal cannabis dispensary. Its mission is to grow hemp morally responsibly, make CBD products of the highest quality, and sell them at competitive prices. A significant portion of their website is devoted to educating clients about the many advantages of CBD and hemp so that they can make informed decisions.
CBDistillery is proud to provide one of the few CBD oils for dogs and canines approved by the US Hemp Authority. The CBD oils manufactured by the company begin with CBD extract of the highest possible quality derived from hemp grown in the United States. The company also claims that the hemp plants used to create its CBD oil are grown according to Natural Farming Practices regulations, which renders the oil free of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and safe for consumption. Because it is formulated only for canine consumption, you can be certain that it does not include any ingredients that might be harmful to your pet. The principal ingredient, hemp seed oil, makes it easier for dogs to digest their food.
CBD oil for dogs is produced by a CO2 extraction process that also generates a mixture high in cannabinoids to provide your maximum dog comfort. In addition to being made in a facility that doesn't use cruel methods, CBDistillery offers pet owners one of the only full-spectrum CBD oil products for dogs. The organization also knows how important it is to talk to clients, especially when they are new. CBDistillery has written about the possible benefits of their full-spectrum CBD oil for dogs to help fix this problem.
Customers have access to various alternatives, including bundled products that include some of the highest-quality CBD oils intended for human ingestion. Pet owners looking to save costs may become members and receive a 20% discount on their orders. CBDistillery sometimes offers promo codes that new and returning customers can use to get a discount on their orders. Furthermore, the company provides special pricing for current and past members of the military services.
The dog-friendly, full-spectrum CBD products sold by CBDistillery have consistently received ratings of 4.5 stars or higher. Customers continue to purchase the products due to their high quality and long-lasting effect. The great quality of CBD oils is often emphasized in positive feedback from consumers who have purchased them.
Highlight
Organic hemp from Colorado
Processed through a CO2 extraction method
Available in 600mg and 1500mg
Ensures transparency with their lab tests
Pros
Efficient customer service
Informative website
60-day money-back guarantee
Free shipping on orders above $75
Cons
Limited range of flavors
=> Click here to visit the official website “CBDistillery”
#5. Joy Organics - Best CBD Oil For Pain Relief
Joy Smith and her family founded Joy Organics in 2018. She had been researching CBD after experiencing pain and insomnia and was curious whether it may help. Ultimately, her quest for effective goods led her to develop her own. Joy Organics has taken the notion of a family business to a new level, which now employs 39 dedicated individuals, many of whom are the children, in-laws, and other relatives of the company's founders.
Joy Organics has been in the CBD business for a while, and they offer a wide range of products that cover the compound's full and broad spectrums. Reviewers and third-party testers have checked out their products and confirmed that they are 100% natural and safe to use. Joy Organics obtains its hemp from the states of Oregon, Colorado, and Montana since these states are regarded as having rigorous standards and laws pertaining to hemp cultivation. In addition, the method they use to extract the substance is the least harmful to the environment. This method of CO2 extraction gets rid of THC without damaging the plant's other useful chemicals, including cannabinoids, minerals, vitamins, and terpenes.
Products cost between $20 and $100, which is affordable in comparison to other high-quality CBD companies. Further, veterans, educators, first responders, medical professionals, and people from low-income families are eligible for discounts. A small number of items can be bought in packages with discounts. You can start giving your pet just 2 mg at each meal. Even though these supplements might be helpful, no one knows how CBD will react with other drugs, so use them with care. You should not take CBD with other vitamins or supplements unless you've talked to the vet first.
An organization may be judged by its policies and how it treats its consumers. It shouldn't come as a surprise that Joy Organics has some of the most progressive rules in the CBD business. The company ships to all 50 states for free through the United States Postal Service. There are various positive reviews of approval for Joy Organics. Customers often attest to the quality and efficacy of their items and are eager to share their experiences with others. In addition, the vast majority of reviews highlight the excellent support staff.
Highlights
Organic and non-GMO
Third-party lab tested
Cultivated and manufactured in the United States
THC-free products
USDA certified
Pros
Exceptional customer support
Wide range of products
30-day money-back guarantee
Free shipping via USPS
Cons
Limited full-spectrum options
=> Click here to visit the official website “Joy Organics”
Things We Looked For When Making This List Of The Best CBD Oil For Dogs
We have put in the effort to ensure that every firm on our recommended list of CBD oil for dogs provides our audience with an experience that is comprehensive and to their liking. The following are some of the considerations that we gave our attention to:
Brand Research
Dog owners should research the business making CBD oils for dogs, especially if the company makes comparable human products. Therefore, we have compiled an in-depth study of each brand, including its benefits and downsides, unique manufacturing processes, high marks, and awards. Each company that made our recommended list was researched thoroughly to ensure that it has the genuine intention of helping dogs and other pets by using properly processed CBD oils.
Specific for pets
We chose each item on the list after carefully considering the well-being of pets. We prioritized items that did not contain THC because of the potential adverse effects that THC might have on your dog's nervous system. CBD dose varies from dog to dog. Dosing instructions that take into account your dog's exact size and weight are often provided by pet-specific brands in place of a generic prescription for a set amount of medication.
Costs
We know that most pet owners would give up everything for the health and happiness of their animals, but we are also aware that there are some expenses that just cannot be covered. Additionally, we are aware of vendors that purposefully overcharge pet parents who are anxious about their dogs. In order to combat this, we have conducted extensive research and selected a small number of vendors that can deliver the best CBD oil for dogs at reasonable prices. Because we wanted to ensure that property owners got precisely what they paid for, we checked that the prices of every item on our list were reasonable. Dob CBD oil producers that provide subscriptions and other discounts to save you money have been given priority placement on this page. This is just one more way that we can assist you in cutting costs.
Customer Reviews
We know that the opinions of real buyers are the best way to find out as much as possible about how well a certain brand of canine CBD oil works. Reviews talk about the product's quality, how easy it is to use the website, and how friendly the customer service is being very helpful. But we also know that sifting through hundreds of reviews to find relevant comments from past customers can be a tiresome and time-consuming process. We researched pet CBD oil providers so our readers wouldn't have to. We spent time and effort putting together short summaries of user experiences.
Lab Testing
Another significant aspect to take into account is whether or not the brand's findings of tests conducted in independent labs are available online. In this approach, the reliability and effectiveness of the product could become clear to you. Choose a transparent manufacturer sharing the results of third-party lab examinations.
Potency
Before purchasing CBD oil for your dog, it is important to consider the product's potency. We made sure that the products on our list have suitable potency. The potency of the CBD oil will determine the quantity of CBD included in each serving. You need to be sure that the CBD oil you get is potent enough to assist your dog.
Dosage
The dosage required was another important factor we looked at. Taking the right amount of CBD oil is crucial. It is recommended to start with a modest dose and gradually increase it if you experience any unwanted side effects. Consider your dog's weight, the severity of their condition, and the level of assistance they need when determining the appropriate dosage of CBD oil.
Quality
We made sure that all the brands on our list have CBD oil of good quality for the sake of your dog's overall health. A high-quality CBD oil will only contain natural and organic ingredients since these are the only ways to guarantee the product's effectiveness and safety. Additionally, we checked to see that the CBD oil of these brands does not include any genetically modified organisms or gluten.
Buying Guide – Beginner’s Guide to Best CBD Oil for Dogs
The production process for CBD oils might vary greatly from one brand to the next. If you do any type of research online, you will see that every seller will tell you how fantastic their product is, how great their pricing is, and how great their customer service is. If you conduct any kind of research online, you will discover that. And how can you distinguish who is merely blowing smoke about their greatness and who is indeed the greatest? The advertising of certain items may give the impression that they are too good to be true. It is important to avoid this happening when you are giving CBD oils for dogs to your pets. As CBD continues to gain popularity and become more widely distributed throughout the country, more CBD brands will eventually become accessible to consumers. We have developed a few guidelines in order to aid you in navigating the rapidly growing market for canine CBD products.
Carefully review the list of ingredients
Examine the product's label to determine the specific kind of CBD it consists of. CBD oil with a complete or wide range of cannabinoids is often used in products; CBD isolates are also frequently incorporated. Because CBD oil is available in various concentrations, you are free to choose the appropriate quantity for your dog according to its size and overall state of health. Artificial sweeteners, chemical additives, essential oils, and preservatives have no place in CBD oils for dogs. Look for carrier oils that include natural ingredients that are safe for dogs, such as hemp seed oil and medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil.
Quality Assurance
Seek to get the best CBD tincture for pets that are not only organic but also produced using only natural ingredients. There is less of a chance that your dog may come into contact with potentially hazardous things like insecticides. Regulatory organizations such as the National Animal Supplement Council will use independent laboratory testing to validate the superiority of the best CBD oil for dogs. You may verify the certificate of analysis (COA) displayed on the internet if you want to ensure that your dog is receiving pure CBD from its supplement.
Brand Reputation
Products containing CBD that are not only illegal but also unsafe should be avoided. Search for businesses that have been awarded the B Corporation designation and have not been served with warning letters from the FDA. If a product is of high quality, it will also receive excellent ratings on both the company's review site and on other review sites. Consider companies that provide lenient exchange and refund policies as well.
Price
Choose a brand that is available at a price that is affordable for you so that you will be able to provide your dog with it on a consistent basis. If you look at the different brands we've shown above; you'll see that a high-quality CBD oil does not need you to spend the most money.
Customer Reviews
Evaluations provided by customers may be a rich source of information that you can put to good use. You have to go through all of the dazzling five-star evaluations to get to the meatier three- and two-star ratings, which are the only ones that tell you anything. You may discover the essential details at that location. In order to ensure that the brand is worth your time and money, it is necessary to investigate the feedback provided by previous buyers.
FAQs About CBD Oil For Dogs
Q1. Is CBD oil safe for my dog?
Because the total amount of THC in CBD products produced from hemp is less than 0.3 percent, these products do not produce any psychoactive effects at all. In addition to having the appropriate dosage, CBD oil created exclusively for canines will not have any other ingredients that may be harmful to the animal. The usage of CBD is not only entirely risk-free, but it also does not have the potential to lead to addiction. It is not dangerous to most dogs when given adequate doses and with acceptable supplies. If, on the other hand, your dog is on any kind of medicine, you must consult with your veterinarian beforehand.
Q2. Do vets recommend CBD for dogs?
CBD oil may interact with other drugs your dog is on, so it's best to double-check with your vet before giving it to your pet. CBD has several potential health advantages, and many holistic and integrative veterinarians are already acquainted with them and can provide you with detailed information. Keep in mind that although vets may discuss CBD with patients in 49 states (excluding California), they cannot suggest it proactively. You'll have to initiate the conversation with your vet if you want advice on CBD for your pet.
Q3. What are the benefits of CBD oil for dogs?
CBD oil for dogs is very useful for your pets since they, too, have an endocannabinoid system. Cannabinoids are a class of chemicals that are widely distributed throughout cannabis plants. By interacting with the receptors in the body that control pain, anxiety, and nausea, cannabinoids bring relief.
Q4. What's the correct dosing amount for my dog?
If you're wondering how much CBD oil to give your dog, keeping a few factors in mind is important. Because of differences in oil content across bottles, dosage recommendations from different manufacturers will vary.
Further, the optimal dose may change depending on the ailment being treated. The size of your dog and any underlying health problems can play a role. It's also important to note that there is no universally accepted "proper" dosage for canines. Finding the appropriate amount that aids in calming your dog, allowing it to relax, reducing discomfort, etc., is best accomplished by starting low and working up. You should read the company's dosage directions carefully (if they are provided) on the website or package.
Q5. Are there any specific side effects on dogs?
If you decide to give your dog CBD oil, we must inform you of the possible adverse responses that might occur and take precautions to avoid them.
Sleep: Some people feed their pets CBD in the hopes that it would put them to sleep, but it is also used as a therapy for anxiety and insomnia. If you find that your pet is falling asleep at unusual hours, they may be still getting used to the new medicine regimen that they have been given. This adverse impact is expected and should subside as the dog becomes used to the CBD.
The rise in blood pressure: As a potential adverse effect of CBD, your dog might experience a momentary drop in blood pressure. This is unlikely to occur, and even if it does, it won't last very long, especially if your pet can adjust to the CBD.
Dry mouth: CBD may cause some users to have a dry mouth. Because of this, make sure there is a bowl of water accessible for your dog at all times.
Q6. How to give CBD oil to my dog?
You may provide CBD to your dog in a number of different ways, including the ones listed below.
With the included dropper, you can easily provide the oil to your dog by putting a few drops in its mouth.
CBD is easily mixed with liquids and solids, making it a versatile dietary additive. If dried food is used, just add it and stir it before serving. In addition, you can mix a little bit with peanut butter and offer that to your dog.
Some canine residents might benefit from adding it to their water (although they may notice it since the two liquids do not mix well).
Q7. Do I need a prescription from my vet to give my dog CBD oil?
If you want to feed your dog CBD oil, you won't need a prescription from your veterinarian to do so. However, before giving your dog CBD oil or any other supplement, it is best to consult with your veterinarian.
Q8. Can dogs have full-spectrum CBD oil?
As far as we know, full-spectrum CBD oil poses no threat to dogs when used as intended. Remember, though, that a dog's portion size will be significantly smaller than a human's. Always start with the smallest serving size recommended and work up to the full amount if required.
Q9. How do I store CBD oil for dogs?
It's important to store CBD oil somewhere cool and dark. You should keep it out of the reach of both children and animals. The CBD oil meant for canines has a shelf life of about half a year. If it starts to smell funny or looks funny, you should throw it away.
Q10. How long do the effects of CBD oil last on dogs?
Depending on your dog's size and age, the benefits of CBD oil might last anywhere from four to six hours. If given to them in large quantities, the oil may cause diarrhea and vomiting in dogs. In order to avoid waste, it's advisable to begin with a little quantity and gradually increase it.
Q11. How long does it take for CBD oil to start working in dogs?
The benefits of CBD oil can be seen almost immediately after use. However, it might take anywhere from an hour to a couple of hours before the full effects kick in. Additionally, CBD oil's effects might differ from dog to dog, which is why it is essential to keep an eye on your pet's behavior to determine whether or not the oil has the intended effect.
If you still don't feel any better after an hour or two, you may want to consider increasing the dosage to see if that helps. Keep in mind that starting with a low dose is best and gradually raising it throughout the treatment.
Q12. How do I choose CBD oil for my dog?
If you decide to give your dog CBD oil, choose a brand that is reputable, risk-free, and of the highest possible quality. Look for products made from hemp that has been grown in the United States and have received third-party certification indicating they are organic. Be certain that the oil you buy has just a trace amount of THC, and avoid anything that has been artificially colored or preserved. Also, steer clear of oils that have been extracted using solvents.
Q13. Can CBD help my dog focus during training?
Many humans have reported that cannabidiol (CBD) has helped them concentrate; this suggests that it may also benefit a dog's attention during training.
Although there is less data on the effectiveness of cannabidiol (CBD) in improving canine concentration, CBD's calming effects may make the dog more open to training. If a dog is anxious or afraid, it focuses on whatever makes it feel that way, making it difficult to pay attention. They may be anxious and stressed out even if they are driven to please their humans.
To Conclude: Making The Right Choices When Choosing A CBD Oil For Your Dog
Anyone with a pet knows how terrible it is to see their animal suffering. Although conventional medical care provides some comfort, the risks and the expense might make it an undesirable alternative for some people. However, with the help of the products on our best CBD oil for dogs list, pet owners may rest easy. CBD has promising results in treating pain, mobility difficulties, seizures, tension, and anxiety in dogs. However, you should consult your vet before giving your dog CBD oil or flavored treats. The American Veterinary Medical Association has issued guidelines that declare vets cannot legally prescribe CBD oil for your dog. Depending on local regulations, veterinarians may be permitted to suggest cannabidiol (CBD) products.
