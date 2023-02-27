As a dog owner, you likely have heard about the incredible benefits of CBD oil. Owners who have used CBD oils rave about their pets' miraculous recoveries from joint stiffness, diminished appetite, and excessive body odor to name just a few.
CBD oil is probably the most effective alternative medicine option we have. It has proven highly effective in treating pain, epilepsy, cancer, anxiety, and several other conditions that affect our four-legged friends.
But with the popularity of CBD oil on the rise, brands are popping up left, right, and center. Some good, some not so much. I've seen plenty of evidence about CBD oil for dogs.
However, if you're not one of those well-insured pet owners, how can you give your pet the best CBD oil for dogs?
Best CBD Oil for Dogs
HolistaPet: Overall Best CBD Oil for Dogs, Editor's Choice
Pet Hemp Company: Broad Spectrum CBD Oil for Dogs
NuLeaf Naturals: Full Spectrum CBD Oil For Pets
CBDistillery: Recommended CBD Oil & Tincture For Dogs
Joy Organics: Premium Quality CBD Oils For Canines
#1. HolistaPet - Overall Best CBD Oil for Dogs, Editor's Choice
Holistapet is a company that believes in the power of alternative medicine. They offer a full line of holistic pet care products and services, including CBD oil for dogs.
Holistapet's CBD oil is made from all-natural ingredients, including hemp extract and olive oil. You can use it to treat a wide range of conditions, including anxiety, arthritis pain, skin issues like eczema and acne, digestive issues like diarrhea and nausea, and behavioral problems like separation anxiety.
The company also sells other high-quality pet care products. These products include topical salves that calm inflammation and pain in your dog's joints or muscles; shampoos that help with skin issues such as allergies or flea bites; supplements that promote healthy digestion; and treats that help relieve gastrointestinal issues like constipation or diarrhea.
Holistapet's commitment to holistic health extends beyond their products: they also have an entire section on their website dedicated to educating pet owners about how to take better care of their pets' overall well-being through diet changes (for example), exercise routines (like walking them), grooming schedules (to avoid matted fur), playtime activities (to keep them mentally stimulated), etc.).
Features
Full Spectrum Oil: The main feature of HolistaPet is that it uses full-spectrum CBD oil, which means you can find all the compounds in hemp plants inside it. It includes cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. These compounds work together to provide benefits for both humans and animals alike.
Cannabinoids are compounds known for being psychoactive compounds found in the cannabis plant (THC). They interact with receptors throughout our body, including those that regulate pain perception and inflammation levels.
THC is the most well-known extract from cannabinoids due to its psychoactive properties; however, many other cannabinoids do not produce a high when consumed by humans or animals alike.
Terpenes are organic molecules in plants that give them distinctive smells and flavors — like pine trees or citrus fruits. They also have medicinal properties related to their aroma profiles; some terpenes may enhance the effects of cannabinoids while others can inhibit them.
Organic Ingredients: The company uses only organic ingredients when making CBD oil supplements for dogs, so their products have no harmful pesticides or chemicals.
All of their ingredients come from farms that use sustainable practices when growing hemp plants for manufacturing purposes, so there's no chance of contamination with chemicals like pesticides or herbicides during processing either.
3rd Party Lab Tested: All of their products are tested by an independent lab to ensure they contain the correct amount of CBD per serving. This way, you know what you're getting when you order from them.
Free shipping & 30-day Money-Back Guarantee: You can get free shipping on orders over $100. It means that if you order two bottles of CBD oil, you will not have to pay anything for shipping.
If you purchase your product on their website, they may offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, but the bottles are often sold at a discounted price. If your dog doesn't like it or doesn't respond, you can send it back within one month for a full refund with no questions.
Pros
All-natural
Simple to administer
Non-psychoactive
User-friendly dosage
Target-oriented formula
Cons
Their guarantee is hard to claim
⇒ Visit the Official Website of Holistapet
#2. Pet Hemp Company - Broad Spectrum CBD Oil for Dogs
Pet Hemp Co is a family-owned business based in the heart of Colorado. Josh and Jesse Berger founded the company because of their dog Woody, who has been suffering from seizures for years.
They were looking for a way to alleviate his symptoms without having to resort to expensive prescription medications that often come with harsh side effects.
After using CBD oil on Woody for a few months, the Bergers knew they had to share the benefits of this product with other dog owners who were experiencing similar issues with their pets.
They began selling pet hemp products at local events but soon realized they needed a more significant online presence to reach more people. Their research led them to CBD oil, and they decided to create their line of products using hemp extract from Colorado farms.
Pet Hemp Co offers two products: Pet Hemp Oil and Pet Hemp Capsules. Both products contain the same ingredients, so the difference is that one comes in liquid and pill forms.
The company recommends starting with the capsules because they are easier to administer. In addition, you can use them as a preventive measure against certain diseases if you give them regularly enough (in addition to using them to treat one).
In addition to these products, Pet Hemp Co also offers what they call "CBD treats." Unfortunately, these treats are just regular dog biscuits—they don't have CBD oil! That might seem weird, but there's a reason for this:
Features
Non-GMO: Non-GMO ingredients – The only ingredient in Pet Hemp Co's formula is pure hemp extract extracted from organically grown industrial hemp plants. Which makes its product 100% natural with no additives or fillers added.
Broad Spectrum CBD Oil: Full spectrum extracts contain all of the cannabinoids and terpenes that occur naturally in hemp plants, including CBD-A, CBG, CBN, and more than 400 others.
It means that your pet can experience all of the benefits offered by these compounds without worrying about getting high or experiencing any adverse side effects from THC content found in other brands today.
Made in America: The first thing we noticed about this product was that it was manufactured in the United States. Many other products on the market are made overseas, but this one offers peace of mind knowing that it was created here in the U.S.
We also like how they could keep their prices down by manufacturing everything locally rather than outsourcing production overseas, where labor costs are cheaper.
Effective Dosage: Because Pet Hemp Co contains no THC, there's no recommended dosage for your pet. Some people give their pets small amounts of the tincture daily, while others administer only when needed.
If your dog is down with a severe condition like cancer or arthritis, you may want to ask your vet before giving them the oil to ensure it doesn't interfere with their medication or make them sicker than before.
Pet Hemp Co has a 500 mg bottle of CBD oil that you can use on any dog over five pounds. It means that this product can be used on small dogs and large dogs alike.
Pros
Organic and Gluten-Free
Wide variety of products
Good customer Support
Contains other useful ingredients
Cons
Shipping takes time to deliver
⇒ Visit the Official Website of Pet Hemp Company
#3. NuLeaf Naturals - Full Spectrum CBD Oil For Pets
NuLeaf Naturals is a Colorado-based brand that offers CBD oil for dogs and cats. While the company does not offer any specific products for pets, it does have a variety of tinctures and capsules for human use.
NuLeaf Naturals takes pride in being one of the first to offer CBD products in Colorado, and they recently became one of the top sellers in the state.
NuLeaf Naturals offers several tinctures, including a full spectrum CBD tincture, an isolate tincture, and an unflavored tincture. Tinctures can be taken laryngeally or added to food or drinks.
Each bottle contains 30 servings which are 1 ml each. Tinctures are suitable for people who prefer quick absorption of CBD into the bloodstream rather than waiting for it to metabolize in their digestive system as edibles do.
CBD oil has proved to help with anxiety disorders, chronic pain, inflammation, and autoimmune disorders. It also may help with sleep disorders and seizures in some instances.
NuLeaf Naturals offers two options for vegans: an unflavored hemp oil tincture or an isolate hemp oil capsule that contains 200 mg of hemp extract per capsule.
Features
Offers Full-Spectrum CBD: NuLeaf Naturals uses Full Spectrum CBD oil instead of isolated cannabinoids. It means that the NuLeaf Naturals contains all the beneficial compounds found within the plant, not just one isolated compound like THC or CBD.
Full Spectrum CBD is thought to have more benefits than isolated isolates. It is true because it contains more terpenes (the chemical compounds that give cannabis its unique scent) and more flavonoids than other cannabidiol products, such as isolate or synthetic full-spectrum oils.
Highly Organic: NuLeaf Naturals hemp products are 100% organic. They're grown on family farms in rural Colorado using sustainable farming practices. NuLeaf Naturals only uses CO2-extracted hemp oil free of solvents such as butane or hexane.
NuLeaf Naturals has a wide variety of formulations available for dogs too! Their oils come in different strengths, so you can find one that's perfect for your dog's needs, whether they're recovering from surgery or just need some extra support with their anxiety or pain relief.
No Preservative or Additives: NuLeaf Naturals treats the hemp plants with respect, using a CO2 extraction process that preserves the plant's natural integrity. The hemp is then tested for heavy metals and other contaminants to ensure that it's safe for consumption.
NuLeaf Naturals does not use additives or preservatives in its products, meaning you get what you order.
Includes Other Cannabinoids: NuLeaf Naturals CBD oil is made from the stalks and seeds of hemp plants, which are rich in cannabinoids. The oil contains several types of cannabinoids, including CBD (cannabidiol), CBG (Cannabigerol), and CBN (cannabinol).
Pros
Highly affordable
Made in USDA-certified facilities
Hemp from Colorado
30-day guarantee
Transparent Company
Cons
It might not work fast enough for big dogs
⇒ Visit the Official Website of Nuleaf Naturals
#4. CBDistillery - Recommended CBD Oil & Tincture For Dogs
CBDistillery is a Colorado-based company founded in 2016 by Andy Papillon. CBDistillery quickly gained a reputation for its high-quality products and customer service, which has made it one of the most prominent CBD oil producers in the United States.
In addition to offering its line of CBD products, CBDistillery also sells third-party products from other companies that are certified as organic and lab-tested for purity. So, if you're looking for high-quality CBD oil at an affordable price, look no further than CBDistillery.
The CBDistillery website is easy to navigate. They have various payment options, including credit card payments through their website and PayPal payments through email or text message (if you don't want to give them your credit card information). They also offer free shipping on orders over $50.
Features
Organic and Lab-Tested: The company offers a variety of hemp-based products made from organically grown hemp plants. All its products are lab tested to ensure that they contain less than 0.3% THC, which means your dog won't get high from it.
CBDistillery uses a CO2 extraction method for all its CBD products, which ensures that you get pure CBD crystals with no additives or fillers added.
Peanut butter Flavor: CBDistillery offers a variety of flavors for their CBD oil tinctures, including natural peppermint, vanilla custard, peanut butter, and blueberry grapefruit. The company also has some pet products available for your furry friends.
If your dog has a peanut butter addiction, you might want to try this flavor! It tastes just like peanut butter with no aftertaste of hemp at all.
Multiple Sizes Available: CBDistillery allows you to purchase their products in any quantity you want. If you only need one bottle for your dog, you can order just one bottle from them at a time.
However, if your dog needs more than one bottle per month (or just wants to have an extra on hand), then you can order multiple bottles at once and save money by doing so.
If your dog needs more than one bottle per month or needs a higher dosage strength than what they offer on their site, you can contact them directly to see if they would be willing to facilitate an exception for your situation.
No THC: CBDistillery's CBD Oil for Dogs does not contain any THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), which is responsible for getting users high when they smoke marijuana.
Some other companies add THC to their products, which can cause side effects such as anxiety or paranoia when consumed by dogs or cats (or humans!). CBDistillery takes great pride in creating a product that is safe for everyone involved – including animals.
Pros
Affordable prices
Simple and sleek design
24/7 customer support
Pure and potent
It comes with a dropper
Cons
No products for other pets
⇒ Visit the Official Website of CBDistillery
#5. Joy Organics - Premium Quality CBD Oils For Canines
Joy Smith and her family founded Joy Organics in 2018, quickly becoming one of dogs' most popular CBD oils today. Joy is a lifelong animal lover who wanted to ensure her pets were getting the best care possible, and she started researching CBD as a supplement for her and herself.
She quickly realized that this was an area with a lot of room for improvement, so she decided to start making her products. The company's primary goal is to provide products that promote health and well-being for people and their pets.
They believe CBD can help pets with anxiety, pain, and other ailments caused by illness or aging.
The company offers a range of dog-friendly CBD oils, with different concentrations of CBD per bottle depending on your dog's size. The company also sells special treats designed to enhance the effects of its oils on your pup.
Joy Organics offers three main lines of CBD oil products:
Standard Line – This line includes full-spectrum hemp oil tinctures and capsules that contain 500mg of CBD per bottle.
Full Spectrum CBD Tinctures – These come in three potencies: 500mg, 1000mg, and 2000mg of CBD per bottle.
CBD Isolate Powder – This powder comes in six different concentrations: 250mg, 350mg, 500mg, 700mg, 1000mg, and 1500mg per gram of powder.
Joy Organics' products are available online or through a network of retailers across the United States.
Features
Hemp Grown and Extracted in the USA: Joy Organics uses only US-grown hemp, which means they can be sure that it's free from pesticides and other harmful chemicals. The company grows their hemp on their farm in Colorado, where it's processed into CBD oil.
Broad Spectrum (0% THC): The majority of CBD oils available today contain some amount of THC (the compound that gives you a high). However, Joy Organics' products are THC free! It makes them appropriate for all dogs, including those sensitive to THC or with medical conditions such as seizures.
Joy Organics uses CO2 extraction technology to produce their oil, ensuring that all cannabinoids and terpenes stay intact during the process. The oil is then infused with coconut MCT oil, which helps keep the product's consistency consistent.
Non-GMO Hemp Plants: Joy Organics CBD oil uses non-GMO hemp plants that are grown on family farms in Colorado. All Joy Organics' CBD oils are made in the U.S. and shipped directly to your doorstep.
Joy Organics is committed to producing the best possible hemp-derived products using only non-GMO, pesticide-free plants grown in Colorado. Their products are then extracted in small batches without chemical solvents or additives.
Free Shipping: All orders in the U.S. qualify for free shipping, which saves you money on shipping costs.
Pros
Co2 Extraction
30-day Money-back policy
3rd Party lab tested
Wide variety of products
Made with organic products
No additives or preservatives
Cons
Lower absorption rate than the rest
⇒ Visit the Official Website of Joy Organics
Factors We Considered in Compiling This List Of CBD Oil For Dogs
We've done extensive research to find out what CBD oil is the best for your animal's welfare. As a result, we found several companies that met our criteria and are happy to recommend them.
But first, here are the criteria we used:
Ingredients
An important factor in choosing a CBD oil is finding one that contains only high-quality ingredients. Hemp oils can vary significantly in terms of potency, purity, and effectiveness. Some use artificial additives or chemicals, while others use natural ones like coconut or olive oil as carriers.
Some products have been tested by third parties, while others haven't been tested at all. Therefore, you'll want to look at each product's ingredient list carefully before making your selection so that you know what's in it and whether it's safe for your dog or cat.
Dosage and Potency
The second factor we considered when compiling our list of the best CBD oil for dogs is dosage and potency.
The recommended dosage of CBD oil varies depending on the condition you are trying to treat, but generally, it falls between 0.5 mg and 5 mg per pound of body weight per day (mg/lb.). So, if your dog weighs 40 pounds, give them 20 mg daily (40 lb x 0.5 mg = 20 mg).
We also considered how potent the product is; what percentage of active cannabinoids does it contain? We looked for products with at least 10% CBD content or higher. It allows us to be more confident that we give our dogs enough CBD daily to see results.
Company Transparency
The third factor we considered when compiling our list of best CBD oil for dogs was company transparency. Company transparency is essential because it gives you an idea about how safe the product is and whether or not you should trust them.
You want to choose a company that has been around for several years and has gained a good reputation in the industry.
And one that discloses all their ingredients clearly on their website so that customers know what they are buying and how much they are getting per bottle (in terms of milligrams).
Customer Service & Support
The fourth factor we considered when compiling our list of best CBD oil for dogs was customer service experience.
Customer service experience matters. Suppose you have to make a severe inquiry about your order or need help with anything related to the product.
In that case, it'd be nice to have someone there who can help answer all your questions immediately, especially if you are new to using CBD oil for your dog.
Third-Party Lab Testing
Our last step in choosing the best CBD oil for dogs is to look at third-party lab testing reports. A third-party lab report will tell you exactly how much CBD is in each 1 gm serving of the product and how much THC is present.
This information can help you determine whether or not your dog can take this product safely without any side effects (from either THC or high doses).
Things You Should Know When Purchasing a Top Quality CBD Oil For Dogs
The right CBD oil for dogs can positively impact your dog's health. But what makes a good CBD oil?
You must know what to consider buying the best CBD oil for dogs.
Here are some of the things you should consider when buying CBD oil for your dog:
CBD Concentration
The first thing that you should look at when buying CBD oil for your dog is the concentration of CBD in it.
The higher the CBD concentration in the oil, the more effective it will be in treating your dog's condition. However, if your dog has a smaller body size, then a low-concentration CBD oil may be sufficient.
There are various concentrations available on the market:
Full Spectrum – contains all cannabinoids found in hemp plants (THC included) as well as terpenes and flavonoids
Broad Spectrum – contains only cannabidiol
Broad Spectrum + THC – contains only cannabidiol with trace amounts of THC
Pharmaceutical grade – contains high-quality cannabidiol, which third parties have tested for purity and potency.
Flavors
The second thing you should consider when buying CBD oil for your dog is whether it has any flavors. If your dog has digestive problems, you can get an unflavored one so as not to cause discomfort while he takes his medication.
Flavored oils are also good because they make taking medications easier for dogs who don't like the smell or taste of medicine.
Ingredients
Another essential ingredient to consider when buying CBD oil for your dog is the ingredients. CBD oil for pets is made from hemp, a plant with high amounts of CBD and low amounts of THC.
It's a type of cannabis sativa, but unlike the kind you smoke, it does not have psychoactive effects. It's also different from marijuana because it doesn't contain enough THC to get your dog high.
Many types of CBD oil for dogs are available on the market today, but each has its unique blend of ingredients. Some may contain more or less CBD than others, while others may include other substances such as terpenes or flavonoids that help improve absorption.
Some CBD oil producers also add other ingredients, such as coconut or olive oil, to make their products smell or taste better. However, these added ingredients can harm your dog if he ingests them without being appropriately diluted (such as through ingestion).
It's paramount to note that no matter what type you choose, you should always dilute it before giving it to your dog so that his digestive system won't be upset by any unexpected ingredient combinations or tastes.
Lab-Testing and Certificates of Analysis
As a pet owner, you must always look for a product that has undergone rigorous testing before it hits the shelves. It would include lab tests as well as third-party testing by accredited laboratories.
It is also essential to check whether a Certificate of Analysis (COA) is available online to verify the product's safety and quality before purchasing it.
Reviews
Another powerful thing you should do is check out some reviews of the products that you are considering. There are many places online where people review CBD oils, so it shouldn't be too hard to find some information on what works best.
Look at reviews from people who have bought and used the product before and see if they had any complications or issues with it. If there are many negative comments about a particular product, this might not be a good choice for your pet.
Select The Best Overall
After going through all the factors, select the best overall product. The reviews are also helpful in choosing the best product for your dog. In addition, you must read about what other users say about it and use that information to decide whether you should buy it.
The user reviews will assist you in determining whether or not the product is worth buying and if it will benefit your dog or not. It helps you make an informed decision before making your purchase.
FAQs Related To CBD Oil for Dogs
Q1. Is CBD Oil Safe for Dogs?
Pet CBD oil is derived from the hemp plant and is non-psychoactive (meaning it doesn't get your pup high). No research shows it's harmful, but there are also no long-term studies on the effects of CBD oil on dogs either.
If you're a responsible pet owner who does their research, then you can give your dog CBD Oil. If you're not, it's essential to consult with a vet before giving any medications or supplements to your pet — especially ones based on anecdotal evidence instead of scientific studies.
Q2. What Are the Biggest Benefits Of Using CBD Oil for Your Dog?
The merits of using CBD oil for your dogs are numerous, but the most important is that it has no psychoactive effects on your pet. It means that they will not get high from ingesting it. CBD oil often helps with anxiety and stress issues in dogs.
The most common benefit of using CBD oil for dogs is pain reduction. It means that your furry friend can feel better and be more active. The reduction of pain also helps to reduce their stress levels which makes them happier and calmer.
Another significant benefit is that CBD oil for dogs can help with anxiety, depression, and other mental health conditions.
Q3. How Long Will It Take to See Developments in Your Pet?
It depends on the size of your dog and what condition you're treating. Smaller dogs will see results faster than larger ones, but it's important to remember that every dog is different. Some may need considerable time to adjust to the oil before seeing results.
If you're using CBD oil for arthritis or joint pain, you can expect to see some improvement within a week or two. If, however, you're treating anxiety or behavior problems, it may take longer for your dog to feel better because these issues aren't just physical — they're also mental and emotional.
Q4. Are There Any Side Effects of Using CBD Oil in Dogs?
Many CBD Oil manufacturers claim their products have no side effects on humans and pets alike. But like every other product, it may react differently in your dog due to your dog's body type. But there is factually no known effect of CBD oil on your pet.
CBD is non-psychoactive, meaning you will not get "high" from using this product. It also does not produce any side effects when used in moderation by either humans or animals.
If you notice any side effects while using this product, stop immediately and consult with your vet before continuing treatment with CBD.
However, your dog should not have any adverse reactions from using CBD oils if he takes the recommended dosage in conjunction with his regular medications adequately prescribed by a veterinarian.
Q5. Will CBD Oil Get My Dog High?
The short answer is no. CBD oil for dogs comes from the same source as CBD oil for humans: the hemp plant.
The difference is in how the CBD oil is extracted from the plant and what's added to it. CBD oil is non-psychoactive, meaning it doesn't contain any of the THC that causes a high.
So, if you feed your dog a spoonful of cannabis-infused butter, he won't feel any different than if he was given plain old butter.
However, some hemp and CBD oil can contain trace amounts of THC, so it's always essential to examine the label and know what you're giving your pet.
Q6. What To Look for When Buying CBD Oil For Your Dog?
CBD oil for dogs can be an excellent health supplement. It has many benefits that range from relieving anxiety to easing pain and inflammation. But you must be careful when looking for the best CBD oil for dogs.
Here are some things to look for when buying CBD oil for your dog:
An established brand is the first thing you need to consider when buying CBD oil for your dog. While plenty of companies claim their products are safe and effective, not all have been tested properly or meet the same standards as others.
Another critical factor is dosage strength – if you're planning on giving your dog CBD oil regularly as part of his treatment plan, you'll want to ensure that the product meets his needs and matches up with your vet's dosage instructions.
You can find the best CBD oil for your dog by finding the answer to the following questions:
-What Is in The CBD Oil?
-Does The Oil Contain THC?
-How Much Is in Each Bottle?
-Is There a Refund Policy on The Product?
Q7. Can I Give My Dog Human CBD Oil?
No. You must never give your dog human CBD oil. The dosage is different and could be dangerous for your dog. In addition, some oils are made specifically for dogs. So, if you want to use CBD oil for your dog, make sure it's made specifically for dogs.
Q8. What Quantity of CBD Is Enough for Your Dog?
The recommended dosage is between 1mg and 10mg of CBD per pound of body weight per day. However, you can start with a smaller dosage, such as 1mg, and slowly increase the dosage until you achieve the desired results.
Q9. What Is the Best Way to Give My Dog A CBD Oil Supplement?
There are many ways to administer CBD oil supplements to your dog. One option is to mix the supplement into their food daily (or every other day).
Another option is to administer the supplement directly into your pet's mouth using either an oral syringe or dropper bottle (both sold separately).
When you administer the oil, ensure that you only give your dog a drop at a time, so they do not become overwhelmed by the oil's potency.
It's also essential to not exceed more than 10 mg per kilogram of body weight per day unless instructed otherwise by a veterinarian.
Wrapping Up On The Best CBD Oil For Dogs Recommended By Vet
Ultimately, when you're looking for the best CBD oil for dogs, your needs as a pet owner will likely be at the forefront of your mind.
Do you have a specific condition that you're aiming to treat? Do you want to hide additives and preservatives from your pet's diet? Or are you trying to find an all-natural alternative for your furry friend?
When dealing with CBD oil for canines, there are a mountain of questions to ask; but we've answered them all, making it easier to decide about the best CBD products for dogs and which ones will ultimately suit your needs.
