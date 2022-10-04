Best CBD Oil For Cats: Pick Top 5 Oils That Naturally Treat Anxiety
Cats have a natural tendency to be a bit aloof. So, unsurprisingly, many cat owners don't give their pets their undivided attention, which is why some owners do not notice when their cat suffers from pain or anxiety.
Owners need to know ways they can adequately give care to their cats. And one such way is CBD oil for cats. CBD oil for cats is essential if you have a kitty at home. As you may know, CBD stands for cannabidiol – a compound found inside the cannabis plant.
Some studies suggest that CBD has many health benefits and can help with various issues. Due to these positive health effects, many pet owners want to know and use the best CBD oil for their cats.
We have curated this list of the best CBD oil for your pet, but first, let's see how we compiled this list.
Best CBD Oils for Cats
HolistaPet - Overall Best CBD Oil for Cats, Editor's Choice
NuLeaf Naturals - Best Producer of Natural Hemp Oil for Cats
CBDistillery - Best Alternative Pet CBD Oil for Cats with Anxiety
Joy Organics - High Potency CBD Oil for Cats
CBDMD - Best CBD Oil for Cats of All Sizes
#1. HolistaPet - Overall Best CBD Oil for Cats, Editor's Choice
HolistaPet is a CBD oil brand that was founded in 2016. It is headquartered in Commerce, California.
The company's mission is to make products that help your pet live a happy and healthy life. They do this by using all-natural ingredients that are 100% safe for your pet and also 100% safe for you to use on your pet if you want to give them a massage or something like that.
The company has been involved in several different industries, but they have always had a passion for animals. So, after being introduced to CBD oil through their pets, they decided it would also be a good fit.
They began researching ways to make this product available to other pet owners interested in using it for their furry friends. They spent many months working on perfecting their formula before releasing it onto the market so everyone could access this fantastic product.
Their CBD oil for cats comes in different flavors so that you can get the best experience for your cat CBD or dog:
Features
Full Spectrum CBD Oil: HolistaPet uses full spectrum CBD oil in its products. It means that other cannabinoids besides just cannabidiol are present in the product. These other cannabinoids are believed to have health benefits for humans and animals. Some of these include:
Cannabinoids - These compounds bind to receptors throughout the body and brain and help control how our bodies react to certain stimuli (like pain). This reason is why some people believe that taking CBD can help treat chronic pain conditions like arthritis or fibromyalgia.
Another cannabinoid found in HolistaPet's products is CBG (Cannabigerol). This compound has been shown to reduce intestinal inflammation, leading to diarrhea or constipation.
Terpenes - Terpenes are found in hemp derived CBD Oil plants and are essential for good health. These terpenes include myrcene, limonene, and pinene, which provide powerful therapeutic effects on their own or when combined with CBD to form an entourage effect that improves the effectiveness of each component by working better together.
Comes With Dropper Bottle: The oil comes in a dropper bottle with 1ml of liquid per drop. The dropper makes it easy to measure your cat's correct amount of drops. You can mix the drops directly into your pet's food or water or administer them directly into their mouth using the included syringe.
0% THC: HolistaPet has been tested by an independent lab and shown to contain less than 0.01% THC, which means it contains no psychoactive properties. It is legal in all 50 states and can be shipped anywhere.
100% Natural Ingredients: HolistaPet CBD Hemp Oil is made with the finest, high-quality hemp oil extracted from the mature stalks and seeds of the hemp plant. The hemp used to create HolistaPet is grown in Europe and North America. It's grown under organic hemp oil conditions and tested for purity every step of the way.
30-Day Money-back Guarantee: The company offers a 30-day guarantee on all its products. If you're unhappy with your purchase, contact customer service within 30 days to receive a full refund.
Pros
Easy to use
Formulated especially for cats
Non-psychoactive
Contains organic superfoods
No additives or preservatives
Grown and manufactured in the US
Cons
Not very cheap compared to others
#2. NuLeaf Naturals - Best Producer of Natural Hemp Oil for Cats
NuLeaf Naturals is a company that was founded in 2014, with headquarters in Denver, Colorado. The company has been making CBD oil for cats since 2016, and they offer a full line of CBD-infused products for cats in addition to their original product.
Its mission is to provide pets with natural CBD oil treatment options that are both safe and effective. They use only organic hemp CBD grown in Colorado and extracted with CO2 technology to ensure the purity and potency of their CBD products.
NuLeaf Naturals offers a variety of CBD oil for cats, including:
✓ Catnip Oil (1oz)
✓ CBD Oil for Cats (2 oz)
✓ Hemp Seed Oil for Cats (4 oz)
✓ Hemp Seed Oil for Dogs (4 oz)
Features
Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil: This oil contains all the cannabinoids and terpenes found in hemp CBD oil plants, including CBD, CBG, CBN, and more. These compounds work together to give NuLeaf Naturals Full Spectrum CBD Oil its medicinal benefits and therapeutic effects on pets suffering from pain or anxiety.
Highly Potent: This product has an extremely high concentration of CBD per milliliter of oil. It means you only need to use one drop daily to get the pain relief you need for your pet.
Made With Organic Hemp: NuLeaf Naturals uses only the highest quality ingredients to make their products. They work with family farmers to source their hemp from non-GMO strains grown without pesticides or herbicides. In addition, the company uses CO2 extraction to ensure the purity and potency of its products.
Advance CO2 Extraction Process: The CO2 extraction process produces many of NuLeaf Naturals' CBD oil products. The process uses carbon dioxide under high pressure and temperature in a closed environment to extract phytochemicals (plant-based chemicals) from a plant.
These compounds are concentrated and isolated during this process, resulting in high purity and potency levels that would not be possible through other extraction methods (such as steam distillation).
Free shipping and 60-day guarantee: The product offers free shipping within the United States, so there's no need to worry about extra fees or taxes when ordering online.
The company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all orders on their website. In addition, if you're unhappy with your product, you can return it for a full refund within 90 days of purchase.
Pros
Combats anxiety
Improves mobility and comfort
Anti-aging effects
60-day guarantee
Powerful CBD content
Cons
It takes a very long time to see the effects
#3. CBDistillery - Best Alternative Pet CBD Oil for Cats with Anxiety
CBDistillery was founded in 2016 by a group of Colorado natives who used CBD for years to help with their ailments. After realizing there weren't many options for quality cannabinoid products, they decided to start making their own—and the rest is history.
CBDistillery is based in the Greater Denver Area, where they have access to some of the best hemp in the world from local farmers. They also work closely with other companies who use hemp, so they can be confident that their products are made from high-quality materials.
Their mission is simple: make the best CBD oil possible. They want you to feel comfortable using their products because they know how important it is to find something that works for you and your pet.
Their products are available online at their website or through third-party retailers such as Amazon.
Features
Third-Party Lab Tested: CBDistillery Hemp Extract for Cats has been third-party lab tested by ProVerde Laboratories, Inc., one of the most trusted names in the industry regarding cannabis testing facilities.
These tests verified that this product contains only trace amounts of THC (less than 0.3%). So, if your cat accidentally eats some of this oil, it won't get high.
Hemp Authority Certified: CBDistillery Hemp Extract for Cats is certified by Hemp Authority, which means that it meets the strictest standards for quality and purity in the industry. In addition, this certification ensures that all the ingredients used in the product are 100% organic and non-GMO.
The company also uses third-party testing to ensure its products meet these high standards before being sold to customers.
Non-GMO Hemp Oil: CBDistillery uses non-GMO hemp and has been tested by third parties to ensure that it is free from pesticides, heavy metals, microbial impurities, and other toxins. It ensures that you get the highest quality product possible.
The company also ensures its products are tested for CBD content, terpenes, and flavonoids. It means that you know what is in your bottle of CBD oil, which is essential when choosing a product for your pet.
Natural Farming Process: CBDistillery uses natural farming to grow its hemp plants without chemicals or pesticides. The company says this helps maintain the purity of its product.
Subscription Program: The CBDistillery has a monthly program called the Premium Club. This subscription will give you 30% off all products for the first month and 10% off every following month until you cancel or renew your membership at any time.
Each month, you'll receive a box containing two bottles of oil (one 5ml bottle of 250mg CBD oil and one 10ml bottle of 500mg CBD oil), along with five samples (two 0mg caps and three 1mg caps).
You can decline your subscription anytime by emailing the CBDistillery support team.
Pros
Have a full line of pet products
Highly affordable
Made in the US
Vegan Friendly
100% organic
Cons
Hard to claim guarantee
#4. Joy Organics - 100% Pure and High Potency CBD Oil for Cats
Joy Organics is a small American family company that was founded in 2018. It manufactures hemp-derived CBD products for humans and pets. It is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, US.
Joy Organics' goal is to help people achieve a better quality of life through their products. They offer various products, including capsules, tinctures, topical creams, lip balm, and pet treats.
The company's founder, Joy Smith, has worked with animal CBD oil for over 30 years and has seen first-hand how CBD can help them with their health issues. However, she saw that there were not many options for pets when it came to CBD, so she decided to start Joy Organics.
All of their products are made from high-quality hemp, which means they are non-GMO, organic, and free of pesticides, herbicides, or other toxins that might harm you or your furry friend.
In addition, they offer three different types of hemp oil: the Hemp Seed Oil, the Hemp Extract Oil, and the Hemp Extract Plus Capsules.
Features
Highly Experienced: Joy Organics is a company that has been in the pet CBD industry for a long time. They are highly experienced and know what they are doing. Joy Organics has been providing high-quality products to its customers for years and has established a reputation for being an excellent company with great products.
Subscription Program: The company offers a subscription program where you pay monthly for the medication and receive 20% off your first purchase.
USDA Certified Organic CBD Oil: All Joy Organics products are certified USDA organic by the leading certification agency in the United States. It means all their products are grown without pesticides or herbicides and never use genetically modified seeds or ingredients.
Third-Party Lab Tested: All Joy Organics products are third-party lab tested. They test for heavy metals like lead and mercury and potency levels of all cannabinoids.
Pros
Carbon Neutral Shipping
Free shipping on orders above $50
Contains 0% THC
Whole flavored
Nice scent
Mixable with chews
Cons
The assistance program is not fully functional
#5. CBDMD - Best CBD Oil for Cats of All Sizes
CBDMD is a CBD oil brand that was founded in 2015. Their headquarters are located in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its mission is to educate its customers on the benefits of CBD oil for cats and how it can help your cat to live a happier, healthier life.
CBDMD is not only focused on providing their customers with high-quality CBD oil for cats, but they also want to educate them about what it can do for their pets.
They believe that CBD oil benefits your feline friends' physical and mental health, so you must understand why this product is suitable for your cat and what the benefits are before deciding whether or not you want to try it out yourself!
Features
Broad Spectrum CBD Formula: CBDMD uses a broad-spectrum formula, which means it contains more than one type of cannabidiol. In addition to the CBD in its products, it also includes other beneficial cannabinoids like CBG, CBN, and others.
Their formula also contains terpenes, naturally occurring compounds in the cannabis plant. Terpenes are believed to have therapeutic properties on their own and, when combined with other cannabinoids, can have synergistic effects on health and wellness.
Third-Party Tested: The company tests its products using third-party labs to ensure purity, quality, and safety for pets using them. In addition, they test their products using High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) to verify the potency of their oils.
Their proprietary blend has been tested by third-party labs and contains virtually zero THC (less than .03%). This level of purity is necessary because their products are intended to be used by pets who may be susceptible to adverse side effects from THC exposure (e.g., dogs).
GMP and Gluten Free: CBDMD is manufactured under current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) regulations. These regulations ensure that products are produced in a safe, controlled environment and follow guidelines for proper labeling, packaging, handling, and storage of their products.
Third-party laboratories test all CBDMD products to ensure they meet these standards before being shipped to market. In addition, all CBDMD products undergo strict testing by third-party laboratories for heavy metals, pesticides, solvents, and microbiological contaminants such as yeast or mold (microbial analysis).
Catnip and Natural Flavors: The drops come in several flavors, including natural and catnip. The catnip flavor contains natural catnip oil as well as natural flavoring. This flavoring makes it more likely that your cat will take their medicine without fussing too much about it.
0% THC Concentration: CBDMD is one of the best CBD oils for cats. It is made from high-quality hemp oil and has no THC. It means that it will not get your pet high. The formula is designed to relieve cats' pain, inflammation, and anxiety.
CBDMD is made from a unique blend of cannabinoids extracted from hemp plants. These plants have been bred to contain only trace amounts of THC; the psychoactive component found in marijuana. Therefore, it ensures that your pet does not experience any psychoactive effects when using this product.
Pros
Free shipping on orders above $60
Vegan friendly
Uses natural cannabinoids; CBG & CBN
60-Day money-back guarantee
Cons
Shows side effects in pregnant or breastfeeding cats
How We Compiled Our List Of Best CBD Oil For Cats
Before we dive into the review, let's take a look at the factors we used to determine which CBD oil is best for your cat:
Cannabis Source
Firstly, we looked at the cannabis’ source. Some products use hemp, and others use marijuana. Hemp typically contains a much lower THC content than medical marijuana and is not psychoactive, which means it does not get you high.
It also means that it doesn't have all the benefits that medical marijuana does, but it does have some health benefits for cats. Medical marijuana is made from the flowers of a tall plant called cannabis sativa.
The active elements in marijuana are called cannabinoids, and there are over 100 types of them found in marijuana plants. The two commonly known cannabinoids are THC (delta 9-tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol). THC causes the "high" feeling, while CBD does not cause this reaction.
THC Content
The next thing we did was check out the THC content of each product. You need to know that there are different types of cannabidiol that you can use. Some types contain THC, and others that don't.
If you have a cat uncomfortable with the THC content, you might consider getting one that doesn't contain it. This way, your cat won't be uncomfortable when taking CBD oil.
Of course, it would be best if the product had no THC, but this may not be possible due to how much research has gone into creating these products.
CBD to THC Ratio
Another thing we looked at was the CBD-to-THC ratio. CBD and THC have similar chemical structures but don't have the same effects on people.
You can use THC to treat chemotherapy-related nausea and vomiting and stimulate appetite in cancer patients who lose weight due to their illness. The more CBD a product has, the less likely it will make your cat high.
For example, if you're interested in using cannabis for your cat's anxiety or arthritis symptoms, you'll want a product with higher levels of CBD than THC.
Suppose your cat is undergoing cancer treatment or experiencing extreme nausea from chemotherapy treatments. In that case, you might want something with a higher THC content so that he can get relief from his symptoms while still functioning normally throughout the day.
Extraction Process
We looked at how the company extracted the hemp to ensure it was done correctly and safely so that they used non-harmful chemicals during the process.
We also looked at whether or not the product was made using CO2 extraction or another method known as distillation, which uses heat to extract cannabinoids from plant material.
The extraction process is essential when determining how effective a product will be for your cat.
Some companies use industrial solvents like CO2 or butane to extract their best CBD oil for cats extracted from plants such as hemp or cannabis sativa. Others use water distillation to get their oils from these plants.
The method used can affect how well the product will work for your pet because it affects the final product's purity and how much THC is present in it.
Ingredients
Lastly, we considered the ingredients that make up this product. The main ingredient in CBD oil is CBD, which is short for cannabidiol.
In addition to CBD, other compounds found in cannabis are known to have health benefits. These include terpenes and flavonoids.
Terpenes are aromatized oils in many plants, fruits, vegetables, and herbs. They give each plant its unique smell and flavor and can also be used as medicine.
Flavonoids are a group of phytochemicals occurring naturally in plants, animals, fungi, and bacteria with antioxidant properties. In addition, some flavonoids have been shown to have anti-inflammatory effects by inhibiting COX-2 enzymes (corticosteroid receptors).
What You Should Know When Buying a Quality CBD Oil for Your Cats- Buying Guide
If you've never used CBD oil for your cat, you may wonder how to choose the best one. Unfortunately, since so many options and brands are on the market, it can be hard to know what to look for in CBD oil for cats.
Here are what you must research when buying CBD oil for your cats:
Lab-Testing Results
When shopping for CBD oil, make sure it has lab results that show that it contains only high-quality ingredients without pesticides or other toxins. You can find these results on the manufacturer's website or third-party sites.
Lab tests will show you exactly how much THC and CBD are in each oil bottle — which is important because these two compounds interact. In addition, there is evidence that high levels of THC may cause adverse reactions in some pets if given too much CBD at once.
Potency
Potency is another critical thing you should consider when buying CBD oil for your cats. First, you want to get as pure and potent a product as possible for your cat's health.
If you buy an oil that's not potent enough, it probably won't be able to do anything for your cat. If you buy an oil that's too strong or too potent, it could cause side effects like nausea and vomiting in your pet.
Organic and All-Natural Ingredients
Another thing to consider when buying CBD oil for pets is its organic and all-natural ingredients. You don't want to give your cat any chemicals or artificial additives because these might be harmful to their health or even kill them in some cases.
Also, if the product contains pesticides or other harmful chemicals, they could contaminate your cat's food supply and cause them to harm over time.
They can also weaken their immune systems over time with long-term use, so this is something you want to avoid at all costs when buying CBD Oil for your cat.
Brand Reputation
When buying any new product, it's always good to do some research on the company behind it. You want to ensure they are reputable and have a good track record in business.
If you didn't find any information about them online or from friends, it would be best to look elsewhere for your pet's medicine.
You want a brand that has been around for a while to be sure they're reputable and consistently deliver high-quality products.
Also, look for brands with lots of positive reviews online and make sure they're licensed by the state or country where they're located (if you're buying from an American site).
Dosage
CBD has many health benefits but has some side effects if you take too much of it at once. Therefore, you must understand how much CBD to give your pet based on weight and other factors, so you do not overdose on it.
In addition, if your pet needs more than one dosage per day, then make sure that each dosage contains the same amount of CBD so that there is no confusion about how much to give them in each dosage.
The dosage for your cat will be subject to the condition you are treating. For example, some pet owners use CBD oil for their cats' anxiety issues, while others use it for joint pain or cancer treatment.
Therefore, the recommended dosage will vary depending on what condition you're treating and how much you want to spend on supplements per month or year.
Price and Affordability
CBD oils can be expensive, especially if you want to purchase them online or from local stores. You will find a range of prices for CBD oils and creams on the market today, so make sure that you check out various products before making a purchase decision.
If you need an affordable option, it is recommended that you look at stores like Walmart and CVS because they usually offer discounts on these products during holidays and other special occasions.
Flavor and Scent
When it comes to flavor and scent, you should look for something appealing to your cat and not harmful to its health. For example, if you have a picky eater at home, you might consider getting an unflavored product.
If your cat is perfectly okay with eating anything without complaining about its flavor or smell, then go ahead and get a flavored product that can also help their health.
Reviews and Customer Support
An essential thing to do when buying any CBD oil is to check out the reviews from other users. You will find that many different brands are available in the market today, and each one of them will have its own set of pros and cons.
The best way to choose which one is right for you and your cats is by reading some customer reviews online.
Browsing through user reviews will give you an idea about how well the product works for other people and whether or not it will work well for your needs.
Customer support is another important thing you should consider when buying CBD oil for cats. It's essential to ensure that if something goes wrong with your order or there are any issues with using it, they will be able to help you quickly and easily.
FAQs: All You Know About The CBD Oil For Cats
Is It Safe to Feed a Cat CBD Oil?
Yes, CBD oil is safe to give to cats. There have been no reports of adverse side effects in cats given this substance. The only known side effect of giving CBD to cats is mild sedation, which can cause them to sleep more than usual.
Some people believe this can help with insomnia in cats because it helps reduce stress and anxiety that often cause feline sleep disorders.
Is CBD Oil Legal in All US States?
Yes, as long as the product does not contain THC. Before purchasing cannabis-related products for your pets, you should check your state's laws.
There are no restrictions on purchasing CBD oil in some states, so you can buy it without a prescription at any local health food store or online.
What are The Benefits of CBD Oil for Cats?
There are many benefits to using CBD oil for cats. Some of the most important benefits include:
Pain relief and inflammation reduction - CBD oil is known to help reduce pain and inflammation in cats, which is why it's commonly used for treating arthritis and other joint conditions.
Epilepsy and Seizures - Many people use CBD oil for cats with epilepsy or seizures because of its anti-seizure properties. It has also effectively reduced anxiety symptoms in cats, which is another common issue that can cause seizures in felines.
Inflammation, Allergies, and Pain Relief - While CBD oil does not provide instant relief from all types of pain like opioids do, it provides some immediate relief from inflammation, allergies, and other physical issues that affect your cat's health.
Can I Administer Too Much CBD Oil to My Cat?
No, you can't give your cat too much CBD oil. There is no known limit to how much CBD a cat can safely consume at one time.
However, if you feel your cat is taking too much of the product, you should reduce their dosage or consult your veterinarian.
As long as you adhere to the recommended dosage and regularly administer the right amount of hemp-based products to your cat, there should be no cause for concern.
What Are the Side Effects Of CBD In Cats?
The side effects of CBD in cats are similar to those in humans and other animals. The main side effect is that it can cause drowsiness, but this will go away once your cat gets used to it. If your cat is sensitive to drowsiness, you can try a lower dosage or give half a dose twice a day.
Will My Cats Get High from CBD Oil?
No, they won't get high from CBD oil. The THC found in hemp plants is too low to cause any psychoactive effect on animals or humans — even if you consume massive amounts of the supplement every day for months.
Conclusion: Which One Is The Best CBD Oil For Cats To Buy
CBD most definitely would not harm your cat. However, they simply relax, which is a great way to prevent anxiety and pain in your pet.
Having said that, getting a decent CBD product for your cat is a good idea. We hope that our list can assist you in your plight. When we talk about the CBD oil for cats, then we believe the benefits of CBD hold true. CBD is not only effective for your cat, but it may also significantly improve your cat’s quality of life.
