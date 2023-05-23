As a cat parent, you know that your feline friend's health is a top priority. Whether it's chronic pain or anxiety, seeing your cat suffer can be heart-wrenching. Luckily, there's a natural remedy that's gaining popularity among pet parents - CBD oil.
Just like us humans, cats have an endocannabinoid system that interacts with CBD oil which can provide relief from issues like chronic pain, inflammation, and separation anxiety. CBD oil can also promote relaxation and calmness in cats, enhance their appetite, and even improve the condition of their coat and skin.
But here's the thing - you can't just give your cat any old CBD oil that you might use yourself. For cats, there are specially-made CBD oils that are formulated with their unique needs in mind, and we’ve scoured the best ones for your furry friend.
So, whether you're planning to give CBD oil to your cat for the first time or looking to switch to a new brand, we've got you covered. In this article, we'll introduce you to the best CBD oils for cats and provide you with all the information you need to make an informed decision. Sit back, relax, and let's explore the world of CBD oil for cats together.
Our Top Picks For The Best CBD Oil For Cats
Holistapet - Overall Best CBD Oil For Cats; Top Selling
NuLeaf Naturals - Recommended CBD Oil For Pet’s Anxiety
CBDistillery - Natural CBD Tincture For Cats; Non-GMO
Joy Organics - Popular Cat CBD Oil To Cure Pain
cbdMD - Best Hemp Oil For Cats With Natural Flavors
#1. Holistapet - Overall Best CBD Oil For Cats; Top Selling
The very first spot on our list goes to Holistapet CBD Oil for Cats. HolistaPet was founded in 2017 with a mission to provide all-natural hemp-derived CBD products for cats, dogs, and horses. HolistaPet uses only the highest quality ingredients and never compromises on safety or efficacy, ensuring that pets receive the care they deserve. Now let’s take a deep dive and understand the factors that made us put CBD oil for cats on the top spot.
What we liked about it
Holistapet CBD oil for cats is our top pick for the best CBD oils for cats due to its exceptional features and benefits. This CBD oil is formulated specifically for pets and contains broad-spectrum CBD and other cannabinoids that are concentrated in a convenient dropper bottle. You can easily drop it directly into your cat's mouth or mix it into their food or water.
One of the best things about Holistapet CBD oil for cats is that it contains 0% THC, making it non-psychoactive and ensuring that your cat won't get "high." It is made with 100% natural ingredients, including organic superfoods, and does not contain any GMOs, gluten, dairy, additives, or preservatives.
Holistapet CBD oil for cats is manufactured in the USA, ensuring the highest quality and safety standards. These qualities make Holistapet CBD oil for cats an excellent choice for pet owners who want to give their cats the best possible care and support for their overall health and well-being.
Dosage Instruction
The general recommendation for Holistapet’s Cat CBD Oil is between 0.25 mg (Regular Dose) to 0.5 mg (Strong Dose) of CBD per every 1 lb of body weight.
Important Specs
Holistapet's CBD oil for cats comes in three delicious flavors - Original, Chicken, and Salmon to cater to your cat's taste preferences.
It is available in a variety of strengths ranging from 150mg to 3000mg, providing pet owners with flexibility in dosing to suit their cat's needs.
Why should you buy from Holistapet?
All products undergo third-party lab testing to ensure quality and potency.
Holistapet offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all of its products.
The CBD used in their products is extracted using the safe and trusted CO2 extraction method.
Their products are 100% cruelty-free and contain no animal by-products.
20 % off on your first purchase
Subscription model available
Free shipping over $50 order value
What customers have to say
Holistapet Cat CBD oil has received high praise from customers who have used it for their feline companions. Many have reported noticeable improvements in their cats' anxiety, mobility, and overall well-being. Customers have also appreciated the variety of flavors and strengths available, as well as the convenient dropper bottle that makes it easy to administer. Holistapet has over 4.2K positive reviews on Trustpilot and we have read almost all of them during our research. The positive feedback from customers reinforces our recommendation of Holistapet Cat CBD oil as one of the best CBD oils for cats on the market.
=> Visit the website “Holistapet”
#2. NuLeaf Naturals - Recommended CBD Oil For Pet’s Anxiety
The second spot on our list goes to NuLeaf Naturals Pet CBD Oil, which can be used for both your cats and dogs. NuLeaf Naturals is a leading hemp company that has been at the forefront of the industry since its inception in 2014. The company was founded by a group of passionate plant medicine enthusiasts who share a vision for promoting holistic wellness through the use of cannabinoid-based products. With a commitment to quality and purity, NuLeaf Naturals offers a range of premium CBD products and oil for cats that are designed to support a healthy body and mind. From high-quality oils to topicals and capsules, NuLeaf Naturals is dedicated to providing customers with the best possible experience and outcomes. Let’s take an in-depth look at their Pet CBD Oil and what makes it best for your cute little Cats.
What we liked about it
Nuleaf Naturals' CBD oil for cats is a highly potent whole-plant extract that contains a full spectrum of naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes. With a potency of 60mg/mL, it's an excellent option for pet owners looking for an effective CBD oil for their cats. The oil can be added to your pet's food, a favorite treat, or fed directly and has 3mg of CBD per drop. The oil is not just limited to cats, you can give it to your dogs, and horses as well. These factors make it an excellent option for pet owners looking for a potent and effective CBD oil for their cats.
Dosage Instruction
NuLeaf Naturals recommends a starting dosage of 2 drops (6mg) per 25 pounds body weight of your furball, to be administered daily or as required.
Important Specs
One bottle of NuLeaf Naturals CBD oil contains 150 servings.
You can choose from three different strength options - 300mg, 900mg, and 1800mg.
Why you should buy from Nuleaf Naturals
Third-party lab tests are available on the website
The product comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee
Free shipping is offered for orders over $74
Customers can save up to 20% with the subscription model
The CBD is extracted using the clean CO2 extraction method
Made with organic hemp sourced from Colorado farms
What customers have to say
Based on the reviews of over 2.7K satisfied customers, we can confidently recommend Nuleaf Naturals pet CBD oil as a top choice for pet owners looking for natural relief for their furry friends. Users have reported positive results, such as an improvement in their pet's arthritis pain, anxiety, and overall disposition. One user mentioned their 17-year-old cat becoming more interactive and sweeter after taking the recommended dose of two drops. Another user spoke about their 70-pound dog's storm anxiety being relieved after taking the product, and how it worked better than a vet-prescribed medication. In addition to the effectiveness of the product, customers have praised Nuleaf Naturals' organic, high-quality CBD oil and the timely delivery of their orders. Overall, the overwhelmingly positive reviews and our thorough research lead us to recommend Nuleaf Naturals pet CBD oil for cats as an excellent choice for pet owners looking for a natural solution for their pets' health issues.
=> Visit the website “NuLeaf Naturals”
#3. CBDistillery - Natural CBD Tincture For Cats; Non-GMO
The third spot for the Best CBD oil for cats goes to CBD Pet Tincture by The CBDistillery, this CBD tincture is suitable for both cats and dogs. CBDistillery is a trusted and respected name in the world of CBD pet products. Their line of high-quality CBD pet products is specially formulated for cats and dogs and is made from non-GMO, industrial U.S. hemp grown through natural farming practices. The CBDistillery's CBD pet products are designed to support the overall health and wellness of your pet, promote digestion, and support hip, joint, and muscular function. With a focus on quality and effectiveness, their CBD pet products provide relief and relaxation for your furry friends. We chose CBDistillery for this list of the best CBD oil for cats because of their commitment to quality and their reputation for producing high-quality CBD pet products that have been well-received by pet owners. Now let’s take an in-depth look at their CBD Pet Tincture.
What we liked about it
CBDistillery Full Spectrum CBD oil for cats Pet Tinctures is a great option for pet owners looking to provide their Cats with the benefits of CBD. Made with cold-pressed hemp seed oil and CO2 hemp extract from the aerial parts of the plant, this tincture is specifically formulated for pets. It contains Hemp seed which aids in your furry friend’s digestion.
What we like about CBDistillery's Full Spectrum CBD Pet Tincture is that it is made with non-GMO, industrial U.S. hemp grown through natural farming practices. This ensures that the product is of high quality and safe for your pets. The tincture can help promote overall health and wellness, aid in digestion, support hip, joint, and muscular function, and provide relief and relaxation for your furry companions. So, if you're looking to share the therapeutic benefits of CBD with your pets, CBDistillery's Full Spectrum CBD Pet Tincture is worth considering.
Dosage Instruction
Shake well before use. For pets under 25 lbs, give 0.5 mL (10mg) per meal, twice per day. For pets between 25-75 lbs, give 0.5 – 1mL (10-20mg) per meal, twice per day. For pets over 75 lbs, give 1 – 2mL (20-40mg) per meal, twice per day.
Important Specs
Two strength options are available: 150mg and 600mg
Each bottle contains 30 servings.
Why should you buy from CBDIstillery?
Third-party lab testing for quality assurance, reports available on the website
60-day money-back guarantee for peace of mind
Free shipping available with a subscription
US Hemp Authority is certified for ensuring quality and satisfaction
Up to 25% savings with email subscriptions
Clean CO2 extraction methods used for all products
Suitable for both cats and dogs
Contains full spectrum CBD
What do customers have to say?
CBDistillery's CBD Tincture for Pets has received over 300 positive reviews on its website, with many cat owners praising its effectiveness. Customers have reported success in relieving their pets' stress and anxiety during stressful events like fireworks. One customer noted that previous attempts with pet CBD products in treat form were unsuccessful due to their pet's refusal to eat them. However, with the CBDistillery's liquid tincture, they were able to easily mix it into their pet's food without any issues.
Customers appreciate the convenience of the tincture and the fact that it works quickly to provide relief. Oil for cats product is also praised for being effective in helping pets with arthritis and joint pain. CBDistillery's commitment to third-party lab testing, US Hemp Authority certification, and clean CO2 extraction method has instilled trust in their customers. Additionally, the 60-day money-back guarantee and free shipping with a subscription offer added value to the overall customer experience.
=> Visit the website “CBDistillery”
#4. Joy Organics - Popular Cat CBD Oil To Cure Pain
The second last spot for Best CBD Oil for Cats on our list goes to Joy Organics CBD Oil for Pets. This multidisciplinary CBD Oil is suitable for Cats, Dogs, and other pets as well. Joy Organics is a premium CBD brand that focuses on innovation, excellence, and exceptional customer service. Co-founder Joy Smith's journey with CBD led to the creation of the brand, as she saw an opportunity to bring comfort and compassion to people in need. As a mother, grandmother, and humanitarian, she was driven by her passion to help as many people as possible. Joy Organics offers a range of high-quality CBD products that are designed to meet the needs of its customers. With a commitment to product quality and customer care, Joy Organics has become a trusted name in the CBD industry. Let’s take an in-depth look at their CBD Oil for cats and what made them pop up on our list.
What we liked about it
Is your senior kitty feeling a bit achy and unable to jump around like they used to? Arthritis and joint pain can put a damper on their feline activities, but don't fret! Joy Organics Organic CBD Tincture for Dogs, Cats, and Pets may be just what your furry friend needs to feel spry and playful again.
This CBD pet oil from Joy Organics is a top pick for owners of arthritic senior cats, and it's no surprise why. The broad-spectrum CBD formula contains 0.0% THC and is lab-tested to ensure the highest quality and purity. Plus, it's made with organic, pesticide-free ingredients and is certified organic through the USDA.
What we love about Joy Organics is their commitment to sustainability. Their organic hemp extract is blended with organic extra virgin olive oil and carbon-neutral shipping is used for their products. And with a shelf life of 18 months, you'll have plenty of time to use this pet CBD oil.
Dosage Instruction
The recommended dosage of this CBD oil for cats is 1 to 2 milligrams of CBD oil for every 10 pounds of their weight.
Important Specs
This CBD oil for cats comes in two strength options: 450 Mg and 900 Mg
It contains the Broad spectrum Hemp extract which has no THC traces
Comes in a 30Ml convenient dropper bottle, 30 servings per bottle
It contains Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil and Organic Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extract
Why you should buy from Joy Organics
All products are third-party lab tested, with full reports available on the website
Comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee
Products are medically reviewed by Dr.Kimberly Langdon
THC and alcohol-free, 100% Natural ingredients, Vegan
What customers have to say
Customers are raving about Joy Organics' CBD oil for cats. Many have found it to be a highly effective way to improve their furry friend's overall health and well-being. One happy customer shared the great oil for cats, with no need to give the whole bottle before it started working. Another customer added that they've been using it on their two older cats and it has helped to improve their health. They were happy to find that their cats had no problem eating it up when added to their food. A customer with a 13-year-old pit named Bailey was thrilled to see a dramatic change in energy levels. Bailey had stopped jumping on beds or in the car, but after daily CBD, she's back to doing it again. With all of these positive reviews, it's clear that Joy Organics' CBD oil for cats is making a real difference in the lives of pets and their owners alike.
=> Visit the website “Joy Organics”
#5. cbdMD Pet - Best Hemp Oil For Cats With Natural Flavors
The final contender on our list of best CBD oil for cats is Pet CBD Oil tincture for cats by cbdMd.cbdMD is a well-established CBD brand that offers a wide range of high-quality CBD products, including tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, and pet products. They are committed to providing customers with innovative, safe, and effective CBD solutions, and they use only the highest-quality, USA-grown hemp in their products. cbdMD prides itself on its rigorous testing standards, which ensure that all of its products are free of THC, contaminants, and other harmful substances. With a focus on transparency and education, cbdMD is dedicated to helping customers achieve a greater sense of wellness and balance in their lives through the power of CBD.
What we liked about it
cbdMD's CBD oil tincture for cats stood out to us for its high-quality ingredients and rigorous testing standards. We appreciate that the formula is crafted with the same Superior Broad Spectrum CBD formula as their products for humans, which includes additional cannabinoids like CBG and CBN and plant terpenes for enhanced wellness benefits. The pet CBD oil is available in natural or catnip flavors and two CBD concentrations and is guaranteed to be GMP, vegan, gluten-free, and THC-free. We also like that cbdMD sources its hemp from farms located in the USA and uses the same labs to create its proprietary blend of CBD extracts, ensuring consistency and quality. The use of wholesome MCT oil as a medium for the CBD oil tincture is also a plus, as it doesn't contain any unwanted chemicals or additives. Overall, cbdMD's CBD oil tincture for cats offers a reliable and trustworthy option for supporting the everyday wellness of our feline companions.
Dosage Instruction
To administer the recommended dosage of cbdMD's CBD oil tincture for cats, use the included dropper to measure out 1 mL or one full dropper. Simply squeeze the contents of the dropper into your cat's mouth or mix it into their food at mealtime.
Important Specs
Comes in two delicious flavors: Catnip and Natural
It has two strength options: 150 Mg and 300 Mg
It comes in a 30 Ml bottle which has a total of 30 servings
Why you should buy from cbdMD
60-day money-back guarantee
25% off with subscribe and save
100% Natural ingredients
Independently lab tested, all reports available on the website
What customers have to say
cbdMD's CBD oil for cats has received glowing reviews from many satisfied customers. One cat owner reported that their 11-year-old cat who had been limping started taking the oil daily and stopped limping altogether. Another owner mentioned that their cat was experiencing anxiety and aggression, but the CBD oil helped calm their pet down and reduce their anxious behavior. And yet another customer reported that their cat's coat became softer and their dandruff decreased after using the oil. These are just a few examples of how cbdMD's CBD oil for cats can provide everyday wellness support and help address a variety of issues. With the added assurance of third-party testing and the use of only high-quality, natural ingredients, you can feel confident in giving your furry friend the benefits of cbdMD's CBD oil for cats.
Understanding CBD Oil for Cats
Before we embark on our quest for the best CBD oil for your feline companion, let's take a moment to unravel the mysteries of CBD oil. What is it? How does it work for cats? And most importantly, is it safe for our beloved furry friends?
What is CBD Oil?
CBD (Cannabidiol) oil is a natural extract derived from the hemp plant, a close relative of the marijuana plant. Unlike marijuana, hemp has very low levels of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the psychoactive component that produces the "high" associated with marijuana use. CBD oil is made by extracting the CBD compound from the hemp plant and then mixing it with a carrier oil such as hemp seed oil or coconut oil. CBD oil has gained popularity in recent years for its potential health benefits, which include pain relief, reducing anxiety and depression, improving sleep, and alleviating symptoms of certain medical conditions. It is also commonly used in skincare products due to its anti-inflammatory properties.
How does CBD oil work for Cats?
Cats are notorious for their cool and collected nature, but even they can suffer from health issues like anxiety and pain.
CBD oil works by interacting with the endocannabinoid system (ECS) in cats. The ECS is a complex network of receptors and enzymes found throughout the body that plays a crucial role in regulating various bodily functions, including mood, appetite, and pain.
When a cat consumes CBD oil, the CBD compound interacts with the receptors in the ECS, which can help to promote balance and harmony within the body. This can lead to a range of potential benefits, such as reduced anxiety and stress, improved joint mobility, and better sleep.
CBD oil can also be used to help manage certain medical conditions in cats, such as seizures, arthritis, and inflammation. And the best part? It's a natural and safe alternative to many prescription medications that can have harsh side effects.
Is CBD oil safe for cats?
Yes, CBD oil is generally safe for Cats when given in the right dosage. Many pet owners have reported positive anecdotal experiences of using CBD oil to manage various conditions in their cats, such as arthritis, seizures, and anxiety. While these reports should not be considered a substitute for scientific research, they do provide valuable insight into how CBD oil may affect cats.
Cats seem to experience increased relaxation, decreased anxiety, and increased comfort after taking CBD oil. Some pet owners have also observed improvements in their cat's mobility, appetite, and overall behaviour.
Factors to Consider When Choosing CBD Oil for Cats
Before investing in CBD oil for your cat, it's important to consider several factors, such as the quality of the oil, extraction method, type of oil, THC content, and dosage instructions. To ensure the safety and effectiveness of the product, we have carefully selected only the best CBD oil brands for cats based on these factors.
Quality of CBD oil: When choosing CBD oil for your cat, it's important to look for high-quality, organic products that are free of harmful chemicals. To ensure the purity and potency of the product, consider purchasing from a reputable company that provides third-party lab test results.
Extraction method: The method used to extract CBD oil can affect its purity and potency. CO2 extraction is widely considered the safest and most effective method for producing high-quality CBD oil.
Type of CBD oil: There are three types of CBD oil to consider: full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate. Full spectrum CBD oil for cats contains all the compounds found in the hemp plant, including trace amounts of THC. Broad-spectrum CBD oil contains all the compounds found in full-spectrum CBD oil, except for THC. CBD isolate contains only pure CBD. Consult with your veterinarian to determine which type may be best for your cat's individual needs.
THC content: While trace amounts of THC are generally considered safe for cats, high levels can be toxic and cause adverse effects. It's important to look for CBD oil with a THC content of 0.3% or less to ensure the safety of your cat.
Dosage instructions: Consult with your veterinarian to determine the appropriate dosage for your cat based on their individual needs and health status. Follow the dosage instructions given on bottles carefully and monitor your cat's response to the CBD oil to ensure effectiveness and safety.
How To Give CBD Oil To Your Cat Effectively
Cats are known for their pickiness when it comes to food, so giving them CBD oil can be a bit tricky. But don’t you worry, for there are some clever ways to make sure your furry friend gets their daily dose of CBD without any fuss?
First off, try mixing CBD oil into your cat's food. This works best with wet food, as the oil can blend in easily without affecting the texture. Just make sure to mix it well to ensure even distribution. And if your cat is a dry food enthusiast, try sprinkling some CBD oil over the kibble and mixing it in.
Another option is to give your cat the CBD oil directly, but this requires a bit more finesse. Use a dropper to administer the oil, placing it on the inside of your cat's cheek. Be gentle and take your time, as cats can be finicky about things going in their mouth.
For the ultimate cat-parent hack, try smearing the CBD oil on your cat's paw. Cats are meticulous about grooming themselves, so they'll lick the oil off their paw without even realizing it. Just be sure to keep an eye on them to make sure they don't accidentally ingest too much.
Whichever method you choose, remember to start with a small dose and gradually increase it as needed. And always consult with your veterinarian before giving your cat any new supplements. With a little creativity and patience, you can give your furry friend the benefits of CBD oil with ease.
FAQs Related To The CBD Oil For Cats
Q1: Is CBD oil safe for cats?
A: Yes, CBD oil can be safe for cats if it is sourced from a reputable brand and given in the correct dosage. It is important to consult with a veterinarian before giving CBD oil to your cat to ensure that it is safe for them to use.
Q2: How much CBD oil should I give my cat?
A: The dosage of CBD oil for cats can vary based on their weight and the desired effect. It is recommended to start with a small dose and gradually increase it until you see the desired results. A general guideline is 1-5mg of CBD oil per 10 pounds of body weight.
Q3: Can CBD oil get my cat high?
A: No, CBD oil does not contain the psychoactive compound THC that is responsible for the "high" feeling. High-quality CBD oil should contain less than 0.3% THC, which is not enough to cause any psychoactive effects.
Q4: Can CBD oil help with my cat's anxiety?
A: Yes, CBD oil has been known to have a calming effect on cats and can help with anxiety. It is important to consult with a veterinarian to determine the appropriate dosage and to rule out any underlying medical conditions that may be causing anxiety.
Q5: Can I give my cat human CBD oil?
A: No, it is not recommended to give human CBD oil to cats as the dosage and concentration may not be suitable for them. It is important to use CBD oil that is specifically formulated for pets and to consult with a veterinarian before giving it to your cat.
Conclusion : Where Can I Get CBD Oil For My Cat?
If you are reading till this point, you're probably feeling pretty clued up on CBD oil for cats. You're now a cat CBD oil expert, which means you can finally chat with your cat about the benefits of CBD oil without feeling like a complete novice. Remember, when it comes to your cat's health and well-being, it's important to choose a high-quality CBD oil that's been third-party lab tested and made with natural ingredients. That's where HolistaPet CBD Oil for Cats comes in. Not only is it packed with all the benefits of CBD, but it's also made with organic, non-GMO, and vegan ingredients. Plus, it's formulated specifically for cats, so you know you're giving them the best possible product. So, go ahead and give your furry friend the gift of CBD oil – they'll thank you for it with a loud purr.
