Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a chemical present in small concentrations in marijuana plants. This substance's prominence in the cannabis industry stems from its recreational use and its multiple health benefits.
Before browsing for the best CBD gummies on the market, consider what you intend to gain from taking CBD gummies. Choosing the greatest brands is easier when you know exactly what you want. These CBD gummies are among the best-tasting CBD products available.
CBD gummies are an excellent choice if you want CBD products that taste pleasant and deliver a little bliss. There is a lot of competition when it comes to CBD. Hundreds of new brands are projected to hit the market shortly.
It might not be easy to select the best CBD gummies because many are to pick from. Because the FDA does not regulate these products, most corporations are free to make anything they want. As a result, it is advisable to conduct considerable research on a brand before purchasing it. This article discusses the five best CBD gummies brands on the market and some additional points that CBD gummies purchasers should keep in mind.
Top 5 CBD Brands For Hemp Gummies
Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Gummies On The Market, Editor’s Choice
BudPop: Strongest & Most Potent Hemp Gummies
Hollyweed: Buy Full Spectrum CBD Gummies In Variety of Flavors
Cheef Botanicals: Popular CBD Brand For Hemp Edibles
FAB CBD: Affordable CBD Edibles On The Market
#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Gummies On The Market, Editor’s Choice
Overview
Since its launch in 2013, Exhale Wellness has established itself as a leading brand in the cannabis industry. An experienced team in the hemp industry formed the company's foundation. For them, it's all about helping their customers lead healthier lives by providing them with an alternative to medication.
The company has teamed up with Colorado farmers to supply their organic hemp plants. Colorado hemp is regarded as the best in the country. When it comes to sourcing hemp for their products, Exhale Wellness uses CO2 extraction, which is considered the safest extraction method.
There are no GMOs or harmful contaminants in any of the CBD products that the company sells. Additionally, they are vegan and free of animal gelatin, making them suitable for all ages. Gummies, oil, flowers, and pre-rolls are just a few of the items available from Exhale Wellness. After the manufacturing process, the company sends each one to a third-party lab for quality and purity testing.
Highlights
CBD-infused gummies made by Exhale Wellness are known for their delicious taste and numerous health benefits, such as alleviating pain and anxiety. You can purchase a month's worth of gummies in a bottle containing 30 candies.
There are two strengths: 700 milligrams and 1500 milligrams of pure CBD isolate per gummy. Depending on your tolerance level, you can choose which one is right for you. Furthermore, the gummies come in a variety of mouthwatering flavors.
You can find the complete ingredient and certificate of analysis lists for each CBD product. Among them, you'll find that the THC content is less than 0.3%, making them legal to consume under the 2018 Farm Bill.
Pros
Non-GMO and vegan-friendly
Ingredients that are 100% organic
Third-party labs have evaluated these products
All orders are shipped for free
In the gummies, there are no artificial flavors or colorings
A 30-day refund policy
A top-notch level of customer care
A lot of great deals and bargains
Cons
There are no offline stores that sell the gummies
#2. BudPop: Strongest & Most Potent Hemp Gummies
Overview
BudPop was founded in 2021, making it a relative newcomer to the cannabis industry. As a young company, the company has built a reputation for producing high-quality CBD and Delta 8 products, making it one of the most trusted brands in the industry.
The company is already on its way to becoming the best hemp brand. A team makes them health-conscious professionals with more than two decades of experience in the hemp industry, so this isn't a surprise.
All of BudPop's hemp comes from Nevada farms, where it is grown by the most stringent regulations in the country. To preserve the beneficial cannabinoids and eliminate harmful chemicals, they use the CO2 extraction method to source their hemp.
In addition, all of the ingredients used in producing the products are organically grown. A third-party lab verifies the products' quality and safety after being manufactured by the brand. You can find the results of the tests on the company's website. This is due to its commitment to complete openness with its customers. Fast and free shipping are two perks of ordering from this site. A 30-day money-back guarantee is included as well.
Highlights
BudPop sells four types of broad-spectrum CBD edibles with varying effects on their website. You may alleviate inflammation and pain with CBD and CBG gummies that contain turmeric. People who have trouble sleeping may benefit from CBD and CBN sleep gummies. CBD ashwagandha gummies for those who want to relax and forget their worries.
Full-spectrum CBD gummies are also available. Gummies come in bottles with 30 servings for each option. All with different concentrations of CBD isolate and other ingredients. Pectin is used in gummies instead of animal gelatin, making them suitable for vegans and vegetarians alike. THC content is below the 0.3% legal limit so that you won't get in trouble.
So you can enjoy them during the day without worrying about being high in front of other people because they don't have strong psychoactive properties. You might feel more at ease and focused on your work.
Pros
Many people have confidence in this reputable company
Animal gelatin is not used in the production of this product
Products that a third-party laboratory has evaluated are guaranteed to be safe and effective
First-time customers receive a discount of 20%
All orders are shipped for free
A 30-day refund policy
THC content is less than 0.3%
Cons
There isn't any shipping to other countries
#3. Hollyweed: Buy Full Spectrum CBD Gummies In Variety of Flavors
Overview
Visit Hollyweed CBD if you're looking for high-quality gummies that are both natural and potent. Weed enthusiasts who have worked in the cannabinoid industry for many years are part of the Hollyweed CBD team.
As a firm believer in the medicinal properties of hemp plants, this company has a wide range of hemp-based products on offer. When it comes to Hollyweed CBD's manufacturing, all of its ingredients and extractions are chemical-free and all-natural.
The CO2 extraction method used by Hollyweed CBD results in a more potent and safe cannabinoid substance. Organic vegetables, spirulina, fruit concentrates, and pressed sunflower seed oil are also found in these gummies.
GMOs, synthetic colorings, artificial flavors, or animal gelatin are absent from these gummies. Providing high-potency gummies is another area where Hollyweed CBD excels. You can count on finding gummies with dosages ranging from 10 milligrams to 50 milligrams. Cube-shaped, light, and flexible gummies easily fit into the container. Organic blueberries and cane sugar extract are the flavors in this product, which pleases your taste buds.
Highlights
For Hollyweed CBD, only safe and natural ingredients are used to produce CBD products. On hemp farms in the United States, the hemp plants are grown naturally. This product does not contain any additives, artificial flavors or colors, or other chemicals that could potentially harm your health. Lastly, Hollyweed CBD gummies are vegan and do not contain animal by-products or ingredients.
This company has its products tested by independent laboratories to provide customers with safe and high-quality gummies. As a result, these third-party laboratories ensure that only authentic products are allowed to be sold. In addition, the company's website allows you to look up information on its ingredients and laboratory results.
All customers who receive the wrong product or have any other issues with their orders will be reimbursed. A 30-day money-back guarantee from Hollyweed CBD allows you to return unused products.
Pros
Products that a third-party laboratory has evaluated are guaranteed to be safe and effective
All-natural ingredients are used in the gummies
A company that is trustworthy and transparent
There is less than 0.3% THC in the gummies
A 30-day refund policy
Customer service that goes above and beyond the call of duty
Cons
Only available in a few states
#4. Cheef Botanicals: Popular CBD Brand For Hemp Edibles
Overview
Cheef Botanicals is on a mission to educate the public about the healing properties of cannabinoids found in naturally grown hemp. This company believes that the pharmaceutical industry has messed up the health sector.
Cheef Botanicals' mission is to educate people on the dangers associated with pharmaceutical drugs and the natural alternatives that exist. Since Cheef Botanicals was founded by a group of cannabis enthusiasts who have been involved in the industry for over 25 years. The company's success can be attributed to their tireless research into the substance's medical benefits.
CBD gummies aren't the only thing this company has to offer. All of the gelatin-free gummies on this brand have undergone extensive testing and several rigorous refining processes. If you choose this company, one of the best and most potent gummy brands on the market is at your disposal. The hemp source used in this product comes from Colorado hemp farms that are certified organic.
Gummies do not contain animal products, gluten, preservatives, GMOs, or artificial flavors and colors. Natural fruit and vegetable extracts, organic brown rice syrup, and sugar cane juice give these gummies a sweet flavor.
Highlights
In the eyes of Cheef Botanicals, quality and potency are of paramount importance. Confident in its ingredients, this brand has made this information readily available to the public. The CBD gummies sold by this company have also been subjected to independent laboratory testing. The results are also available to view on their website.
Gummies from Cheef Botanicals have a THC concentration of less than 0.3%. Additionally, the high concentration of CBD isolates in these gummies makes them a highly effective and potent supplement. Chewing on one of these gummies will provide you with a mild high. After purchasing the product, you have thirty days to return it if you don't like it or sent the wrong product to you.
Pros
CBD-infused products are available in a wide variety
Trustworthy name
Various strengths are on hand
A 30-day refund policy
Natural ingredients
Non-GMO and vegan-friendly
A top-notch level of customer care
New customers get a 25% discount
Cons
This product is only available on the internet
#5. FAB CBD: Affordable CBD Edibles On The Market
Overview
FAB CBD is a company that invests a lot of time and effort into the development of its CBD products. This business has served the cannabinoid market for more than two decades with consistently high-quality and effective products.
FAB CBD also aims to create CBD products that appeal to diverse customers. As a result, this company sells gummies free of gelatin, genetically modified organisms, and other potentially harmful ingredients. FAB CBD only uses hemp flowers that have been grown organically, and the product is tested to ensure that it does not contain any harmful substances that could harm the health of consumers.
Gummies made by this company are well-known for their distinctive flavors and high potency. FAB CBD gummies might be excellent at relieving stress and anxiety in the body. We can't overestimate the body-calming and confidence-boosting properties of these gummies.
FAB CBD provides two gummy options to avoid getting tired of one product. One option is the “Nighttime” gummies, which have CBD, melatonin, ashwagandha, L-theanine, and caffeine. Whereas “Anytime” gummies may also help you feel more confident and reduce your anxiety levels.
Highlights
FAB CBD buys its hemp from Colorado hemp farms directly. No GMOs, additives, artificial flavors, or other harmful chemicals are in this product. You'll also find a list of all the ingredients on the bottle.
If you don't like the gummies, this company will gladly refund your money. You have thirty days from the date of purchase to return any unused products and request a refund from the customer service team.
FAB CBD's goal is to ensure that its customer support system is flawless and accessible. There is a team of hard-working individuals ready to handle any complaints you may have at any time of the day or night for this brand.
Pros
Hemp grown in the United States, certified organic
Non-GMO and vegan-friendly
They have an educational blog on their website
A 30-day money-back guarantee
Products that a third-party laboratory has evaluated are guaranteed to be safe and effective
Natural ingredients
This product is THC-free
Exceptional customer support
Cons
Orders of $89 or more qualify for free delivery
Factors We Considered While Choosing These CBD Gummies Brands
Because CBD gummies are ingested, you must stick with reputable companies that produce only safe, high-quality products. To find the best brands, we put ourselves in the customers' shoes and selected many brands based on specific criteria we had established beforehand. Researching several brands, we eliminated those that didn't meet our standards. To help you narrow down your search for CBD products, we've compiled the following checklist:
Ingredients
When we began compiling our list, we knew that one of the most important considerations was that the CBD gummies contain only natural ingredients. All bits of hemp on our list are sourced from American farms and grown under strict guidelines. In addition, only FDA-approved flavors and colors are used in the final product. Some of the gummies even contain ingredients that help alleviate pain and alleviate feelings of anxiety.
Hemp source
Choosing a hemp product from a company that is open about the hemp plant's origins is always a good idea. Ensure that the hemp was grown in America or imported before purchasing it. It is illegal in the United States to grow hemp on private property without a permit or license. Hemp grown outside the United States, such as in India or China, may be of lower quality and not subject to stringent regulatory standards.
Customer feedback
Customer reviews are the best way to ensure that a product is worth purchasing. An organization's ability to consistently deliver high-quality service is best demonstrated by the feedback received from actual customers.
We sifted through countless reviews on the company's website and third-party review sites to ensure that they were all objective. Because the FDA has not yet approved CBD products as a potential treatment for medical conditions, we must rely on first-hand accounts from actual users.
These CBD gummy brands have received numerous positive reviews from customers. Many reviews describe how the gummies made them feel more at ease in their daily routines.
Third-party lab tested
We checked with third-party labs to ensure that the products on our list were safe. These third-party labs examine the product to see if it contains any harmful substances before approving it for use by the general public.
THC content
According to federal regulations, CBD products sold in the United States must be derived from industrial hemp containing less than 0.3% THC. CBD can be reported in both hemp and marijuana. As a result, hemp is a popular choice for CBD brands because it contains less than 0.3% THC and CBD abundance. We ruled out brands with THC concentrations greater than 0.3%.
Factors You Should Consider While Choosing CBD Edibles
Brand reputation
Consider a company's reputation first, as it will tell you if you can rely on them to deliver on their promises. There has been a surge in new CBD companies in the cannabis industry due to the growing popularity of CBD-infused products. Since the CBD market is still unregulated, many scammers can take advantage of unsuspecting customers.
These businesses tend to keep a tight lid on the fact that their products have undergone laboratory testing. They won't tell you what they use in their products. Avoid any company that displays any of these warning signs. They won't hesitate to provide you with quality certificates for their products if the company is well-known. They usually have a link to them on their website.
Potency
When purchasing CBD gummies, you should pay close attention to the amount of potency they contain. There are various strengths of CBD gummies on the market. There is 10 to 100 milligrams in each one. Begin with a low dose and work your way up as tolerated if you're just getting started with CBD products.
People who use CBD products for longer will develop a higher tolerance to the compound, necessitating a higher initial dosage to achieve the desired effects. It's possible that the lower doses won't have any effect.
Lab tested
The efficacy of CBD gummies should only be determined by independent laboratory testing. All brands must adhere to one of the most critical industry criteria. Using the gummies incorrectly might pose a variety of health hazards. Look into the testing records of the company before acquiring any CBD gummies. It is more likely for products to be free of contaminants if they have been tested by an independent third party.
The results of the lab are a priceless asset in promoting the company's openness and good name. If a company's website contains several lab findings, it shows a willingness to offer additional information about its products. An independent lab should do this research.
Customer policies
It's always a good thought to familiarize yourself with the return, refund, and discount policies before purchasing. This information will help you decide whether or not the company is one from which you should make a purchase. If a company does not provide free shipping, your order may cost more.
You can lose your money if the company doesn't have a refund policy and you receive a damaged item that can't be returned. If there are issues with the shipment, some companies will even go so far as to blame the delivery service and refuse to accept responsibility.
Benefits of CBD & Hemp Gummies
Have you been looking hard for a less expensive alternative to prescription-based formulas in your search for treatment? Or is it possible that your constant tossing and turning on the bed is causing your eyebags to explode? However, a few gummy cannabidiol gummies provide a variety of health advantages.
May alleviate the pain
The most common explanation for why CBD is currently generating so much attention on the internet. Its analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties are often used to treat inflammation and pain. After you eat, your ECS or endocannabinoid system will receive the gummy and work with the CB1 & CB2 receptors.
Finally, this treatment method will alleviate the root cause of aches and pains. Cannabidiols potential as a natural painkiller has been studied extensively by many researchers. According to Ventura(County Health Care Agency), CBD positively affects compulsive pain, as demonstrated by their findings.
May help in overcoming stress, anxiety, and depression
Stress, depression, and anxiety can be extremely difficult to deal with, especially if you don't have a strong support system from your family and friends to lean on. According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA), more than 40 million adults are affected by anxiety disorders. More lingering and irreparable mental health issues are encouraged when the situation is not properly handled.
Most experts agree that shared ancestry and traumatic childhood memories are to blame. Depression and anxiety can be triggered even by the present circumstances of your life. Loneliness, exhaustion, or financial stress are all signs that you may be on the verge of a breakup. Gummies, which contain cannabidiol, are a safe and effective treatment for anxiety disorders. Many researchers have come together to support the drug's positive effects on the brain.
Sleeping disturbances
The importance of sleep cannot be overstated. Anxiety and an elevated heart rate are just a couple of the side effects of getting too little sleep each night. Certain factors can get in the way of a good night's sleep, no matter how eager you are to sleep and get some shut-eye. Chronic pain, medication, a diagnosed disorder (e.g., anxiety), or a noisy environment may be to blame for these symptoms.
Fortunately, CBD may help alleviate these symptoms, promote a healthy sleep cycle, and make you feel better than usual. Prescription sleep aids can put you to sleep, but many people report feeling groggy and disoriented when they wake up.
May aid in defeating insomnia
Although sleep disturbances and insomnia are linked, they address different issues. Having trouble falling asleep is a symptom of the latter condition. Aside from feeling exhausted after the proper amount of rest time, insomnia may also be to blame. Temporary or constant, that's how you'd describe it. Because of this, there are many reasons for causing it. Such as when you're under a lot of pressure at work or have an important speech coming up. Acid reflux and trauma can also cause the condition to worsen if it persists for a long time.
CBD gummies can effectively treat insomnia once they reach the endocannabinoid system. Only external causes, such as insomnia and anxiety, may be cured by it.
Frequently Asked Questions On CBD & Hemp Edibles
Do CBD gummies create a 'high'?
If the CBD gummy doesn't contain any THC, it's possible that even a moderate dose won't make you feel high. Only full-spectrum CBD gummies contain THC, and not all CBD gummies do. To ensure that their customers aren't deceived, brands emphasize this point.
CBD gummies with high concentrations of the active ingredient relax and induce sleep. If you have a low tolerance to THC, these products may impair your concentration if even trace amounts of the drug are present. As a result, starting with small doses will help your body adjust to the compound.
How many CBD gummies should a beginner take?
Beginners should stick to one gummy per day at the most. However, some variables can alter this number. If you're just getting started, it's a good idea to cut a gummy in half. Some brands start with lower dosages to make things even simpler for first-timers.
When calculating your intake ratio, keep in mind both your weight and your tolerance to CBD. For example, if you weigh between 130 and 200 pounds, 25 milligrams is the ideal dosage. This is the way to go for those in search of a stronger buzz. If not, stick with the 18-23 milligrams dosage range instead.
Are there any benefits of taking CBD gummies?
CBD gummies indeed have a slew of advantages. Anxiety, inflammation, and pain relief are a few of the benefits. In addition, they have anti-seizure properties as well. Even if you are taking a supplement for medical reasons, it is recommended that you consult with your doctor first.
In some studies, the cannabinoid in CBD gummies has interacted with certain pharmaceuticals. Talk to your doctor instead, as you don't know what the long-term consequences could be. There is, of course, nothing wrong with taking CBD gummies if you have no underlying medical conditions that you are currently treating. They may have a positive impact on your overall health and mental well-being.
What are CBD gummies and how do they work?
It's hard to categorize a CBD gummy as either candy or medicine. Just like a piece of chewy, sweet candy that tastes good, the gummy contains healing CBD.
Gummy vitamins and CBD gummies have a lot in common. The gummy can be taken as often as needed or just once a day, depending on the condition. If you suffer from chronic issues such as pain, insomnia, or another sleep disorder, taking the gummies may be an effective treatment. Hemp-derived CBD's health benefits are still being studied. However, it mimics some of the body's naturally occurring compounds that help alleviate anxiety, improve sleep, etc.
Will CBD show up on a drug test?
In a nutshell, no, as long as you're using products that adhere to FDA guidelines. According to the FDA, to be labeled as CBD, a product must contain less than 0.3% THC. If you aren't using a regulated product, you may show up with THC in your system on a drug test if this is the cut-off for detection. If you're worried about THC showing up in your system, the best option is to buy a product without any THC at all. These are some of the products mentioned above, such as broad-spectrum CBD or CBD isolate, because they do not contain any THC.
What is the ideal time of day to take CBD gummies?
It all depends on why you're using CBD in the first place. After a workout, some people take the CBD gummy to help with muscle recovery because of the anti-inflammatory properties of CBD. Taking it two hours before a stressful event is recommended if you're trying to cope with stress or know you will be in one. However, if you need to stay awake, take the smallest dose possible.
Many CBD gummies with full-spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) are taken at night by people who have trouble sleeping. The products are usually labeled for sleep or recovery, so finding the right one shouldn't be a problem. If you're taking it to sleep, don't use it when you get up in the morning because it could make you sleepy. You can take CBD supplements at any time of day or night, but it is important to know why you are taking them before deciding.
Can I take CBD if I am already on anti-anxiety medication?
To be safe, it's always best to check with your doctor before making any decisions about including CBD in your daily regimen. This is because the liver cytochrome P450 enzymes processe both medications and CBD.
As a result of the CBD's ability to enhance your other medications' potency, you may also experience toxicity issues. For those taking benzodiazepines, respiratory distress can even get a harmful effect. Always consult with your doctor before starting a CBD supplementation regimen.
What is the difference between broad-spectrum, CBD isolate, and full-spectrum CBD?
The purest form of CBD is CBD isolate. It is completely free of all other phytochemicals and oils, and there is no THC in it. THC-free CBD products are sought out by customers who are wary of using CBD products because of the potential for THC exposure.
Broad-spectrum CBD does not contain any THC, but it does contain all of the phytochemicals found in CBD. This would be a good option if you're hesitant to buy CBD products because of the low THC content.
Full-spectrum THC content is less than 0.3% in the CBD oil and phytochemicals in the product. There is a trace amount of THC present, but it's legal under the FDA guidelines.
Can children use CBD?
Parents of children with ADHD, autism, and epilepsy are increasingly turning to CBD as a safe, non-invasive treatment option. There hasn't been much research to see if they help ADHD patients focus better.
It has been proven that this causes them to become exhausted. Only in treating epileptic children has there been extensive, substantiated research into whether this treatment might reduce or eliminate a child's need for seizures.
Wrapping Up On Buying CBD Gummies
Our CBD gummies reviews will help you narrow down your options. It won't take long if you follow this advice to make an informed decision. You'll be able to find the perfect gummy from one of the brands on our list. You should look into Exhale Wellness, BudPop, and FAB CBD.
However, before making a decision, consider the most important factors. Investigate the origins of the hemp, the components it contains, and the concentration and dosage your body responds to. Before anything else, look over the results of any independent lab tests. Last but not least, read customer reviews to learn about the best CBD gummies on the market and only purchase from authorized retailers.
