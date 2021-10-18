Sponsored content provided by Rad Revenue
Genuinely speaking, it is a fact that a readily available pill can ease your pain and even make it disappear. But, are there other ways to address these issues and make that constant pain vanish? Can you somehow rely on treatment with natural remedies?
People often worry about painkillers, as they can cause side effects such as muscle spasms and respiratory depression. But now, people agree cannabidiol is a treatment everyone needs to try, and we wholeheartedly support that. There is no doubt that you can utilize CBD for stress and anxiety, pain relief, insomnia, or other common conditions.
Among the most popular CBD edibles on the hemp market are the CBD gummies for pain that are both fruity and enjoyable. For that reason, these gummies have become the most discreet way you can take pleasure and relieve that pain you have been stuck with for years.
If you are wondering how that happens, we can say CBD works to restore the body’s internal homeostatic balance. In simple words, you may feel a sense of calm and relief from pain and inflammation instantly. So, why not give it a try?
Continue reading to learn about the best brands as well as the things you need to look out for while making a choice.
Our Best Picks for CBD Gummies for Pain
BudPop: Overall Best CBD Gummies for Pain
Fab CBD: High Quality, CBD Isolate-Infused Cannabis Gummies
Cheef Botanicals: Highly Potent Hemp CBD Gummies
Medterra: Premium CBD for Inflammation
CBDistillery: Good Quality CBD Gummies
#1. BudPop: Overall Best CBD Gummies for Pain
One of the most popular companies in the hemp industry that provides people with natural anti-depressants and safe alternatives to pharmaceuticals is BudPop.
Their products are manufactured by experienced professionals willing to help you get rid of stress and chronic pain. Among all of them, the CBD gummies are pretty new to their market, but they have already shown positive results.
If you are a new customer, you will get 20% off on your first order. In addition, every order comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and free shipping.
Features
With almost 30 years of hemp extraction experience, this company’s health experts have done thorough research before introducing their products to the customers. In essence, CBD gummies are the perfect supplement to ease your pain, as they contain the same active ingredient as all CBD products. However, beyond this apparent reason, a few more ingredients may help you relieve pain and feel better.
The CBD + CBG & Turmeric Gummies, in particular, contain 25mg of CBD, 10mg of CBG, and 100mg of turmeric per gummy to help relieve pain and assist in muscle recovery. Since every batch of these gummies is lab tested for quality, you can feel comfortable using them daily. In addition, the CBD in the gummies is not psychoactive and may significantly reduce inflammatory and neuropathic pain.
Pros
100% safe extraction process
Contains less than 0.3% THC
Third-party lab-tested products
30-day money-back guarantee
U.S.-grown hemp
User-friendly website
Free shipping on all orders
Cons
Only available online
Customer Experience
Customers have described BudPop as a trustworthy brand. The newest addition on their menu — the CBD gummies — especially the CBD + CBG & Turmeric Gummies, have shown positive benefits, such as anti-inflammatory properties, pain relief, and overall health support.
⇒ Visit the Official Website of BudPop
#2. Fab CBD: High Quality, CBD Isolate-Infused Cannabis Gummies
This company is a bit older than others, which means it grabbed customers’ attention earlier. Building a solid brand is not that easy, and Fab CBD has exceeded itself by producing safe, potent, and organic products.
Healing can be difficult, especially if you struggle from a chronic injury, and Fab CBD’s gummies are here to help you relieve your pain. While they deal effectively with severe, chronic, or muscle pain, they also return the ability to exercise and live a healthy lifestyle.
Additionally, some users have reported great levity and more fun while staying healthy. With buying more of their products, you have free shipping on all orders above $99, and the company offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you do not get substantial results.
Features
As a company, Fab CBD sticks to the law and takes regulations seriously. Their hemp is organically grown in Colorado, and it does not contain pesticides, solvents, contaminants, or heavy metals.
Each gummy has 25mg of CBD isolate. Furthermore, this company stands out from others because taking these gummies may help reduce stress and plays an integral part in concentration improvement, limiting inflammation, pain relief, and pain management. In addition, the gummies contain natural sugar cane, with few acids added in the process, and natural colors, pectin, and organic flavors.
Pros
Third-party lab tested
May help relieve stress, inflammation, and pain
Organic, gluten-free, and non-GMO products
Vegan options available
THC-free gummies
Cons
International shipping is lengthy
Customer Experience
Most customers who have tried these CBD gummies from Fab CBD have commended them for their remarkable properties of calming and relaxing the nerves and any inflammation in the body. The users have been surprised by the taste and delivery speed of the products. Speaking of pain, some older adults praise these types of gummies for curing them of their constant aches and pains.
⇒ Visit the Official Website of Fab CBD
#3.Cheef Botanicals: Highly Potent Hemp CBD Gummies
Cheef Botanicals is a brand that respects one of the most important things that needs to be considered in the hemp market — transparency. They have details on the website about all CBD products and ingredients that are used.
With 25 years of experience and collaboration with farmers from Colorado, the CBD experts at Cheef Botanicals have been producing high-quality, broad-spectrum CBD products, including CBD gummies. The gummies have become quite popular among customers, with their positive effect on pain relief. Fortunately, this company provides free shipping on all orders, and if you find the product not suitable, you are allowed to return their product within 30 days of purchase.
Features
What makes this company stand out from others is that there is no inclusion of animal-derived skin and bones, making their products vegan-friendly. Additionally, Cheef Botanicals assures you their gummies do not contain any mixture of poisonous or polluting substances. They come in rich flavors and tastes created by using natural fruits and vegetables.
Although the brand states these gummies do not cure any diseases, the reviews have shown they can help with concentration improvement and increased focus. Additionally, the gummies may help to preclude your chronic pain as well. In addition, the CBD gummies and the other Cheef Botanicals products are checked and verified by an independent laboratory and are safe to use.
Pros
Organic, gluten-free, and non-GMO
THC-free
Package bundles available
Broad-spectrum CBD used
25 mg of CBD per gummy
30-day money-back guarantee
Free shipping on all orders
Cons
International shipping is not available
Customer Experience
From scrolling through the reviews, there is no doubt this company cares for its customers. First, customers have been satisfied with the outstanding quality, fast shipping, and fantastic deals. Second, the effect the gummies have had on them is indescribable, and some users claim they even forgot about their chronic pain after months of using these chews. Finally, with the affordable price, they encourage everyone to try them.
⇒ Visit the Official Website of Cheef Botanicals
#4.Medterra: Premium CBD for Inflammation
One of the companies that works with quality and has a vision is Medterra. Although the company is small, it offers a wide range of products, from CBD gummies to topicals and oils.
Medterra makes its CBD products with locally-grown hemp and broad-spectrum CBD. In addition to cannabidiol, their products contain other ingredients like zinc or vitamin C that may help with pain relief and provide antioxidative and anti-inflammatory properties.
Furthermore, Medterra provides free shipping on all orders over $75 and a 30-day return policy.
Features
When it comes to the purpose, the company offers multiple types of CBD gummies, a few of which include Sleep Tight, Stay Alert, and Immune Boost. In addition, the most suitable for pain relief seems to be the Immune Boost gummies, since they contain well-combined ingredients like passionflower, vitamin C, and lemon balm. However, the most crucial part is the 25mg of CBD per gummy.
Organic hemp sourced from U.S. farms is used, while health experts ensure it grows as a quality product. All in all, the company is transparent about their third-party lab test results, which are available on their site.
Pros
Third-party lab tested for quality assurance
U.S. Hemp Authority-certified
Vegan-friendly
Locally-sourced hemp
Wide range of gummies for different purposes
Cons
Shipping charges are not included in refunds
Customer Experience
The users of the gummies highly recommend them. They have been satisfied with both the refund policy and the positive effect the gummies have had on them. People struggling with muscle pain have started to feel it less and even forgot about it after one month of taking these gummies.
⇒ Visit the Official Website of Medterra
#5.CBDistillery: Good Quality Hemp CBD Gummies
Slowly, this company has become one of the leading manufacturers of CBD products in the hemp industry. If you are wondering how this happened, the answer is obvious. The customers and their satisfaction as well as the informational blog section, the positive reviews, and the affordable prices make this brand stand out from others.
CBDistillery works on people’s education about CBD. While providing informational blogs and having respect for the concept of inclusion, transparency, and honesty, they want you to know what you are buying.
Unfortunately, free shipping is only available on products over $75, but the company has a great deal for you. You can use the product for 60 days, and if you do not find it beneficial, there is a money-back guarantee.
Features
As previously mentioned, CBDistillery produces different products, but CBD gummies stand out because of their deliciousness and healing effects. The gummies contain 30mg of CBD per gummy, along with sugar, syrups, acids, natural flavors, and coconut oil.
The CBD gummies, which are sourced from hemp grown on open farms in Colorado, come in two variations. There are the Anytime gummies that can help with stress and concentration issues, and there are Sleep gummies with melatonin.
Pros
Different formulas available
Easy to navigate website
CO2 extraction used
Third-party lab tested and verified
100% natural, organic, and non-GMO hemp used
60-day money-back guarantee
Cons
International shipping is not available
Free shipping only on orders over $75
Smaller variety of flavors and options
Customer Experience
Overall, the users have described the CBD gummies as effective, delicious, and calming. However, some customers believe the company needs to add more gummies per bottle to help them relieve their pain more effectively.
⇒ Visit the Official Website of CBDistillery
#6. CBDfx
CBDfx is a company that offers various formulas in its product lineup. The experts provide unique benefits, such as immune support, sleep aid, or digestive health boost. Selling one of the best full-spectrum and vegan gummies, CBDfx assures you of laboratory reports available on their site.
The turmeric in the gummies combined with CBD can help you treat inflammation, arthritis, and depression. On the other hand, another compound found in them, spirulina, is a rich source of protein that can help you with better overall health. The company also offers you a 60-day money-back guarantee.
#7. Charlotte’s Web
Charlotte’s Web is a reputable brand whose manufacturers try to find CBD solutions for every health issue the customer has. That is why they offer you three types of CBD gummies to choose from, depending on the intention.
The best CBD gummies for pain that Charlotte’s Web offers are the Recovery ones. They are manufactured explicitly with ginger and turmeric to help you with anti-bacterial, immune-boosting, and anti-inflammatory problems. In addition, they contain 10mg of CBD and are gluten-free. Charlotte’s Web also offers you free shipping and handling on orders over $74 within the U.S.
#8. Premium Jane
Painstakingly, Premium Jane has built a reputation for quality control, transparency, and customer service. And, the great thing is that they never compromise on that.
If you are tired of the painkillers and their short-lasting effect, Premium Jane offers you gummies that are known for fast action and long-lasting impact. In addition, 25mg of CBD, and organic flavors and acids are added to the gummies to make your experience even better.
With third-party lab reports available and free shipping on all orders, you should give them a try. However, if you are not satisfied with the product, there is a 30-day money-back guarantee.
#9. Joy Organics
The story behind this brand is quite interesting. The company was developed because the founders witnessed the pain-relieving effects of CBD themselves. So, you can use them as a natural alternative for your painkillers.
Their CBD gummies are made only with CBD, and they are vegan-friendly and gluten-free. Joy Organics has lab reports that provide information about the manufacturing process if you have doubts about other ingredients. The reports state there are no heavy metals or residual solvents detected. The company also offers discounts to get your attention, such as the 20% off on your first order, and additional free shipping.
#10. cbdMD
cbdMD is a brand famous for its transparency and certificates of analysis that are provided on the site. Their CBD gummies are vegan, gluten-free, and deliciously made with broad-spectrum CBD extracts.
With their three strength options, you can choose whether you want a small dosage or more a significant one if you are a heavyweight user. The company offers you gummies with an excellent taste like tropical or fruit flavors, which makes them an even better alternative to the unflavored and pharmaceutical painkillers. Finally, there is free shipping on orders over $59.99 and a 60-day return policy with a full refund.
#11. Palm Organix
The team behind Palm Organix takes regulations seriously. As a result, you can trust them, since they stick to the law. The manufacturing and extraction process uses traditional methods to give you delicious and all-natural CBD gummies.
The gummies contain 10mg of CBD each and 0% THC. Since the company cares about its customers, lab reports are available on the site, and they are uploaded to prove the products are free from harmful ingredients.
Furthermore, if you are not satisfied enough with their pain relief effect, you can contact the company, as they offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. Additionally, there is a free shipping option on all orders.
#12. Green Roads
If you are looking forward to new ways of relieving your pain, Greed Roads and their CBD gummies may help you manage problems such as inflammation, chronic pain, high blood pressure, nausea, and more.
Their GMO-free CBD gummies are made naturally without additives and have undergone many tests to ensure their safety. Each bear has 10 mg of CBD, which is more than enough for fast effectiveness. There is free shipping on every subscription order and an additional 30% off on your first order.
#13. PureKana
This Arizona-based brand offers a broad range of goods that may help you with your overall health. Starting with their user-friendly site, you can see the company wants everything to be easy to understand.
Their main idea with the gummies is to bring relaxation after a long day at work and reduce your pain. However, they made these gummies tasty, sweet, and convenient to use. Speaking of usage, they are a much better option than the painkillers themselves. Finally, the brand offers free shipping on all orders, and certificates and reports are available on the site to help you understand their work.
#14. JustCBD
If you are struggling with different types of pain during the day, this company offers you sugar-free CBD gummies, which are 100% organic and contain no GMOs.
What is impressive is that lab reports and certificates of analysis are available on their site. Therefore, you will not have any safety concerns after looking at all of them. Finally, there is free shipping on all orders. And, what is also exciting is that JustCBD ships to Europe, including the U.K., Ireland, and Scotland. With the fast delivery, you will have the gummies within a few days.
#15. Five CBD
Five CBD is a company that wants to deliver quality to its customers’ doors. To make things clear, this brand passes the quality of their organic CBD over to you in the form of CBD gummies that relieve pain.
Their CBD gummies contain all-natural ingredients, and they are vegan, too. These gummies are a delicious way to take your daily dose of CBD to help you avoid unwanted pain with powerful compound use. The company also offers you free shipping on all orders and a 30-day return policy.
#16. CBD American Shaman
CBD American Shaman is one of the rarest companies that uses nanotechnology to make their products more bioavailable, faster, and more efficiently absorbed by the body. Beyond that, their CBD gummies and other products are lab tested and made with organic, non-GMO hemp grown in the U.S. Their products are infused with CBD oil, which is why they may help provide relief from mild discomfort, positive mental support, and help with improving mood. Additionally, the company has many discounts, including 20% off when you subscribe on its site.
#17. Tommy Chong’s CBD
Although some companies’ products are not legit and may cause serious health issues, Tommy Chong’s CBD is not one of them. This brand’s gummies have proven to work, and they are safe to be used.
In the manufacturing process, experts use full-spectrum CBD designed to ensure your body is functioning appropriately. Their gummies are also tested for safety and side effects to ensure they contain no harmful toxins. With the excellent customer reviews and their effectiveness with pain relief, these gummies have everything you are looking for and are ready to be your alternative to painkillers.
#18. NuLeaf Naturals
This company is one of the first to appear in the CBD industry. Their gummies are created through a unique extraction process that helps strip the hemp plant from harmful materials.
NuLeaf Naturals offers you 100% organic, additive-free CBD gummies that contain full-spectrum CBD. The gummies are lab tested and safe for public consumption. Furthermore, there are thousands of positive reviews on their products, since all of them are pesticide-free and fertilizer-free. In addition, there is free shipping within the U.S. as well as live support from Monday to Sunday and a satisfaction guarantee.
#19. Verma Farms
If you are one of those who look out for the nutrition facts in every product you use, this company has you covered with their unique and specialized product labels. With their Hawaiian-based gummies, you can choose between Peachy Pau Hana, Maui Melon, or Blueberry Wave. All of them are natural and sugar-free with 0% THC.
The gummies can provide relief from persistent pain, inflammation, depression, and numerous different conditions. Additionally, they offer you international shipping in a limited number of countries.
#20. Royal CBD
Do you want to live that perfect life without thinking about your everyday pain struggles? Well, Royal CBD has a unique pain relief formula that is safe.
Their CBD gummies are 100% non-habit-forming and natural without psychoactive properties. Additionally, they may support your body’s natural response to regulate discomfort, joint health, mobility, and flexibility. The company states your satisfaction is 100% guaranteed, and they offer you a 30-day refund policy if you are not happy.
#21. Penguin CBD
Coming with cute and colorful packages, these company’s gummies are all you can imagine. Additionally, the sweet CBD bears may help you relieve your pain, and you can have the perfect package coming to your front door.
Furthermore, Penguin tests their products to assure the gummies contain 10mg of CBD and are THC-free. The gummies have been widely reported to help individuals with their chronic and muscle pain, and if you are not satisfied with the product, the company offers you a 30-day return guarantee and a full refund.
#22. R+R Medicinals
R+R Medicinals is one of the companies that sell products at affordable prices and additionally offers you quality. Their good range of CBD products contains high-quality hemp that is made from top-tier hemp flowers.
There are mainly two types of CBD gummies, but when it comes to pain relief, the full-spectrum CBD gummies are the ones we recommend. They are vegan, potent, and non-GMO. Additionally, the lab reports that were made in the manufacturing process are freely available on the website. However, if your expectations are not met, you are welcome to return them for a full refund within 30 days of your purchase.
#23. Cornbread Hemp
We can all agree that Cornbread Hemp definitely has the most interesting story about the way they got started. While being a journalist, one of the founders discovered that people are not satisfied with the pharmaceutical medicines for pain and that they want something natural.
So, the founders started believing in the healing powers of cannabis and discovered the CBD gummies to help people relieve their pain naturally. With less than 0.3% of THC, these gummies are made with full-spectrum CBD and without artificial flavors. Although international shipping is not available, the company offers free shipping on all orders within the U.S.
#24. Pure Relief
Pure Relief is a company that offers you CBD gummies as part of your day time and night time routine. With two options, you can choose a solution for your pain issues, whether it happens during the day or while you are sleeping. The Nighttime gummies can additionally help you promote better sleep quality.
However, speaking of the ingredients, Pure Relief uses natural flavors, and their gummies are also vegan with 30mg of CBD per gummy. The company has different discount and affiliate programs which makes it even more dedicated to their customers.
#25. Just Live
Any athletes here? Well, if there are, we can luckily say that you can consume CBD freely, as there is a whole CBD company founded by athletes.
Their wide range of products include CBD gummies that come in different forms, and depending on the ingredients, they may help you heal faster. Since we are talking about pain, their vitamin C CBD gummies can help you with your inflammatory problems as well as chronic and muscle pain. Luckily, the company offers you free shipping on all orders above $75.
Factors We Considered While Choosing the Brands
Not every company that appears on the hemp market knows how to demonstrate quality. Given this, there are still crooked dealers that have a job to steal your money, which is why we made this list of the top trustworthy CBD brands. However, if you choose to do it yourself, we give you the factors we kept in mind while selecting them.
Third-Party Lab Reports
Simply put, if the CBD brand does not provide you with lab reports, you should avoid it. However, it is not enough to rely on the claims the brand makes, and you must have trustworthy information from their official website.
Cost and Policies
To be realistic, if you want to ensure the CBD gummies you choose are natural and made with hemp that comes from a well-reputed source, you may need to pay more. The lab tests that are proven, as well as the manufacturing processes, ensure they can be costly.
Additionally, knowing the brand has return policies and assurance of getting a refund in case of dissatisfaction needs to be considered, too, as that makes the company faithful and reliable.
Ingredients and Hemp Source
One of the primary factors that can prove the safety of the gummies for pain is the ingredients. They should be labeled on the bottles where you can easily see what you are consuming. We assure you the brands we have mentioned use natural ingredients, such as cannabinoids, flavonoids, fatty acids, and a wide variety of herbs. The hemp farms are considered safe, since the experts produce hemp that is free of toxic chemicals, heavy metals, and pesticides.
Customer Reviews and Reputation
Not all brands deliver what they promise, which is why we looked for the customers’ reviews to see that these brands are selling quality goods. A good reputation is the main attribute of a brand. To achieve such targets, most of the brands on this list offer attractive deals and live customer service from which you can benefit.
Things to Consider While Using CBD Gummies for Pain
Dosage and Potency
The gummies are convenient and easy to handle because you do not have to measure the dosage. With 25mg of CBD per gummy, you will have the pain relief effect in the shortest period. However, it is good to start with a minimal dosage and gradually increase it until you determine the effective dose for your needs.
Ingredients
While exploring the labels on the gummies, we suggest you try to track these ingredients down.
CBD
Most of the companies give you an option to choose between broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD gummies. If you consider THC as safe, you can freely use the full-spectrum. However, the broad-spectrum CBD gummies contain only CBD and other cannabinoids.
Pectin
With pectin on the label, you can be sure the gummies’ texture was naturally made, and, thus, vegan-friendly, since pectin occurs in the cell walls of fruits.
THC
With or without THC, you will feel pain relief faster than expected. However, if you are willing to experience that “high” feeling, a small amount of THC, like 0.3% or less, can be ideal.
Citric and Malic Acid
These acids are naturally found in citric fruits, and a high concentration of them, as in the gummies, can help you digest the gummies quickly and adequately without any bloating.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q1. Can I Use the Gummies If I Am Taking Medications?
If you use some medications, we highly recommend consulting your doctor or healthcare provider to avoid side effects.
Q2. When Should I Take the CBD Gummies for Pain?
To answer this shortly, we can say you can take one immediately every time you feel pain. So, if you think the pain will strike you, it will be great to take a gummy to ease the pain before it gets a foothold.
Q3. What Are the Side Effects of CBD Gummies?
Although CBD gummies have many positive characteristics, including minimizing depression, anxiety, or stress, in some ways, there are risks you need to consider, too. The most common side effects are drowsiness, dry mouth, dizziness, and lightheadedness.
Conclusion
To sum up everything, we can all agree CBD gummies are one of the best alternatives to pain medications. Although you need to be patient to feel the effectiveness, the outcome will be long-lasting.
For those who report chronic, consistent pain, these gummies may give you a whole new experience — a lifestyle with joy, simple pleasures, and without any worries about your stress and pain levels.
Finally, with an improved pain management system, and by using natural compounds, these tiny, chewy bears will give you better overall health without the need to carry painkillers everywhere you go.
