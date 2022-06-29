CBD is now well-known for multiple health benefits, including immense relaxation and helping manage pain symptoms. Moreover, some CBD products help in sleep as they relax your mind and body, providing you with the ease required for a sound sleep. However, every CBD product has different potency; thus, the time for the effects varies. Most potent hemp derived CBD products show quick results but have minor side effects afterward.
The quickest to show effects is to take CBD via smoke, but it will not last long. Another option is CBD gummies, which take time to kick in. CBD capsules and pills are relatively new products, but they work better than the others. So, here we are sharing the best CBD gel capsules you can use for multiple purposes.
Unlike other products, CBD capsules are more potent and provide your body with a solid dosage of CBD in less time. The capsule will not take more than 30 minutes to break down inside your stomach, dissolving the CBD into your blood.
On the other hand, the dosage on these capsules is fixed. You will not have to worry about getting a different dosage every time you use a CBD product. These capsules come with a strong potency, which lowers down as a capsule passes through your digestive system; it is called the first-pass effect. Another good thing about these capsules is that you will not need water or other liquid to gobble them down.
They are made from a soft gel that is easy to swallow even without water. However, do not bite the capsule, as your tastebuds might not like the raw taste of hemp. One significant complication about these CBD capsules is finding a reputable brand. Hundreds of brands are selling this product, making it hard to choose, so we offer our help to find the best CBD capsules.
Top 3 CBD Capsules & Pills:
After carefully accessing the brands, we managed to find only three brands that fall into our criteria.
Exhale Wellness - Overall Best Full Spectrum CBD Capsules, Editor’s Choice
Cheef Botanicals - Organic & Gluten Free Hemp Extract CBD Pills For Relaxation
CBD Essence - Most Potent CBD Softgels Brand For Sleep & Insomnia
#1. Exhale Wellness - Overall Best Full Spectrum CBD Capsules, Editor’s Choice
Exhale Wellness is a relatively new brand but has already become one of the best by offering quality products. It is based in Los Angeles with a team that knows how to target the cannabis market most efficiently.
Every CBD and THC product is made from natural ingredients to provide the best CBD results to its customers. Their products are the best to help reduce stress levels, anxiety symptoms, and more. All its products are cruelty-free, making them suitable for vegans.
Exhale Wellness has a huge line of CBD and THC products, fulfilling their customer's desires in every way possible. It was the first brand to introduce the HHC products in the market, and many people in the USA even loved them.
The company opts for multiple independent lab tests to ensure its products are safe and contain nothing harmful. They also post the lab reports on their website, so users can take a look and learn more about a product. However, they made a separate section for lab reports which should have been better if they added lab reports individually with each product.
Exhale Wellness offers free shipping on all its products as long as your location does not ban THC. On the other hand, the standard shipping might take around 3 to 5 days. Opt for expedited shipping and pay the shipping charges if you want a quick delivery within 48 hours.
You can order their products without worry as the company offers a 30 day money-back guarantee. There is an additional 15 grace days if you get your delivery late and do not have time to return it within 30 days. However, read the company return policy to see in what condition they will accept the return for a refund.
If you’re looking for the simplest way to use cannabidiol, CBD capsules will be your best bet recommended by The Island Now.
Highlights
Soft and Easy to Swallow: As the name suggests, these capsules are made from gel and are soft and easy to swallow. Moreover, they are not dry like regular tablets, so you can easily swallow them without water. Refrain from chewing or eating them as you do not want the oil inside them to leak into your mouth. The capsule will remain in your stomach for up to 30 minutes, and when it dissolves, you'll feel immense relaxation all over your body. The effect will last for hours based on how your body accepts CBD.
Potent and Consistent Dose: CBD products like CBD oil, vapes, and gummies do not come with fixed potency. Instead, you have to rely on factors like drops and puffs to control the dosage. Even for gummies, you must take more or less than one to get better results. These CBD capsules are potent; you can get up to 100 mg of CBD in one capsule. Each capsule has a fixed dosage; you can check it on the box before purchasing. If you are new, start with a lower dosage and increase it if you do not experience satisfactory results.
Convenient and Discreet: These CBD capsules come in air-tight packaging, making it easy to travel with them. Moreover, you can use them like regular medicine without getting stares from other people you might get while using CBD oil or vapes. If you are conscious about not showing your CBD products to other persons, peel off the label, and no one will know what you carry with you.
Organic and Non-GMO: Exhale Wellness creates its products for everyone; thus, they avoid using stuff that causes complications for vegans. Their CBD capsules are 100% organic and non-GMO, making them suitable for all vegans.
=> Click here to visit the official website of Exhale Wellness
Pros
No animal gelatin
These capsules provide long-lasting relief
You will get a euphoric feeling instantly
Third-party lab-tested products
Cons
Full-spectrum CBD products are not available in all states
#2. Cheef Botanicals - Organic & Gluten Free Hemp Extract CBD Pills For Relaxation
Cheef Botanicals is one brand that has almost perfected its line of CBD products. This brand gets the best harvest every season with a partnership with hemp farms in Colorado. Cheef Botanicals reached the top after thousands of its customers left positive reviews on its products, proving that this brand knows what the customers want.
With more than 2,600 reviews on TrustPilot and a rating of 4.5 stars, it was a must to include in our list. You can find two kinds of CBD capsules on its website. You can take one with water as they are a bit dry to swallow. Secondly, you have soft gels that you put under your tongue for a minute and then swallow, so they quickly dissolve in your body, providing instant relaxation.
One thing that people noticed about Cheef Botanicals CBD products is the robust hemp flavor. Since this company is not a fan of adding strong flavors to their products, you will instantly feel the raw hemp as you eat the CBD capsules.
To ensure that their products are safe for consumers, the company opts for the CO2 extraction method. It is expensive but generates the best results and removes the most toxins allowing the company to extract CBD, THC, and other terpenes easily.
Cheef Botanicals is the only brand that ships CBD capsules across the USA since their capsules have broad-spectrum CBD, which is free from THC. The best part is that they offer free shipping on small or big orders.
There is a 30-day money-back guarantee, and the refund policy is easier to follow when you want to return CBD capsules. Moreover, they will refund you if you are unsatisfied with the product as long as you file a refund form.
Highlights
Full-Body Relaxation:Cheef Botanicals CBD capsules provide full-body relaxation as they hit the peak effects. The company added terpenes that offer additional health benefits and boost the overall results of CBD. You can take these capsules one hour before you go to bed and try to calm your mind after taking them. The CBD will start working within 10 minutes, and the peak results will arrive in 30 to 40 minutes, depending upon your body. The relaxation effect will last for four to eight hours so that you can enjoy a good night's sleep.
Quick Results: The soft gels will bring quicker results as they are fast to dissolve in your stomach. The time you keep them under your tongue, soften the gel, and it only takes around five to ten minutes for the gel to dissolve, releasing the CBD in your body completely. If you are new to using these products, we recommend starting with the lowest potency. Monitor your body's response and increase the potency as you like. Do not overdose, as CBD might start messing with your stomach causing unfavorable reactions.
Subscription Discount Available: Cheef Botanicals offers a free subscription to all its customers, offering them a 25% discount and automatic orders. You can choose when the company should deliver you, every month or two weeks. Moreover, after the subscription, the company will notify you about promotions and upcoming holiday discounts.
Non-Psychoactive CBD Capsules: THC is a psychoactive component since it gets you high, and if you take higher doses of THC, it can also cause addiction. Cheef Botanicals CBD capsules are free from THC; thus, they are non-psychoactive and will not make you high or cause addiction. The company adds natural terpenes to give the same benefits as THC, like helping reduce anxiety symptoms.
=> Click here to visit the official website of Cheef Botanicals
Pros
Offers immense relief
Hemp sourced from Colorado
No artificial colors or flavors
100% 100% satisfaction guaranteed
Full spectrum hemp extractCBD capsules
Cons
Simple packaging
Strong hemp flavor
#3. CBD Essence - Most Potent CBD Softgels Brand For Sleep & Insomnia
If you are among those who love to use CBD daily, this brand is the best for you. CBD Essence started its business in 2014, and its owner had a satisfactory personal experience with CBD, which led to this brand's foundation. You can say that he made something better than regular CBD products in the market. Moreover, he knew that people wanted it more after using it once. Thus, he offered the biggest service in a single bottle you'll ever see.
CBD Essence only offers full-spectrum capsules filled with CBD oil. Every capsule has a fixed potency of 35 mg regardless of opting for 30 capsules or 120. Yes, this brand offers a single serving of 120 capsules. One serving can last up to four months if you use one capsule daily. Since their shelf life is over six months, your CBD capsules will remain okay.
They only use three natural ingredients to create CBD capsules. Since there are fewer ingredients with more potency, they will provide solid and long-lasting results. Unlike other brands, they keep putting more components for multiple health benefits, and only half of them work correctly.
You will find CBD, THC, and a combination of terpenes in their CBD capsules. However, only the basic terpenes are added to boost the results of pills. These are soft gel capsules filled with CBD oil, they will only take a minute to dissolve in your body, and the CBD oil will show its effects almost instantly.
Multiple discounts are available on the website, including the veteran discounts for military personnel. They only take two days to deliver the parcel, and the best part is that they ship to all 50 states despite having THC in their products.
Highlights
Produced in Small Batches:CBD Essence believes in quality over quantity; thus, they produce these capsules in small batches. Their idea is to get the top-quality hemp plants and create the products out of them. Their criteria are pretty strict in choosing the flower; they will not even accept a 9/10 hemp flower for the production. Because of the small batches, their products go out of stock quickly, but the company is quick to refill the stock. It is the best brand for you if you have extra bucks to spare for quality.
Guaranteed Freshness: Most companies get the hemp flower and keep it saved in their stores. CBD Essence uses the flowers within 24 hours to bring the hemp freshness to the capsules. You will feel the difference if you switch from another brand. Fresh hemp gives a sense of relaxation while keeping your mood positive. Hemp contains omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which improve your heart health. As the hemp starts aging, these fatty acids will not stay effective.
CO2 Extraction Method: CBD Essence wants to provide their customers with the best products; they spare no expense to ensure that it happens. The CO2 extraction method is the best for extracting CBD, THC, and other terpenes from the hemp flower. It gets expensive, but this company decided to use this method regardless of how much it costs. Their lab resorts mention all details about the extraction method. You can check those lab reports and see them for yourself. Unlike with CBD oils, you can’t take a 12 mg dose if the capsules you bought only come in 10 mg sizes.
Flexible Return Policies: The company will refund you or offer another capsule bottle if the delivery is damaged. Moreover, you also have 14 days to return the product to get a full refund.
=> Click here to visit the official website of CBD Essence
Pros
Strong reputation
100% organic
Deal directly with the manufacturer
Family-owned
Batches produced in small quantities
Cons
Out of stock a lot of times
Not ideal for newbies
How We Made This List When Looking for The Best CBD Pills & Gel Capsules?
Ever since the government legalized hemp, CBD products have been trending, and many companies are making these products. Since they are available in abundance and every brand advertises its products as the best, it is hard to find a trustworthy brand. Moreover, not every brand opts for natural ingredients. Some add artificial ingredients to increase the potency leading to health hazards.
While choosing the best CBD capsules brands, we set standards like value for money, natural ingredients, CBD made from US-grown hemp and less than 0.3% THC. While most brands filled the other criteria easily, finding CBD capsules with only natural ingredients was hard.
What We Looked For
US Grown Hemp: Hemp from the USA is considered the best and the safest hemp with multiple terpenes that bring added health benefits. USA regulatory authorities will not allow the use of imported hemp due to health issues. We opted for brands that only use US-hemp in their products. Also, we checked their lab reports and ensured that the hemp is sourced from quality farms in the USA like Colorado, Oregon, or New York. We removed any brand using imported hemp on our list regardless of how well the brand marketing was.
Natural Ingredients: While artificial ingredients are cheap and bring quick and potent results, they also cause adverse health issues. Since most people cannot distinguish between natural and synthetic ingredients, they easily fall for the wrong product. We only chose brands that use natural ingredients in their products. Natural ingredients not only bring long-lasting results but also keep you safe. We also checked if the products mention the proprietary blends in their product description. We excluded any brand that did not disclose proper accuracy about its ingredients.
Less Than 0.3% THC: THC is addictive, so USA regulatory authorities only allow 0.3% of THC in any product. A higher concentration of THC leads to overdose, which leads to adverse side effects like anxiety, hallucination, and more. We only chose products with less than 0.3% THC, so you can get a little buzzed but will not lose your senses. We checked each product’s lab report to find those with the lowest THC concentration possible.
Reasonable Prices: CBD products tend to get expensive as their potency increases. Since CBD capsules have high potency, their price can reach the top. So, we chose brands that use some countermeasures to lower their customers' prices.
Factors to Consider When Buying CBD Pills
Here are the essential factors you should consider while purchasing the best CBD capsules. It would help if you looked at the product and the brand selling such a product. So, these factors target both brands and the products they sell.
Certificate of Analysis (COA)
A COA is an indication that the company is providing safe products to its customers and the relevant authorities approve it. You can always find the COA on the company’s website; if not, you can contact customer support, and they’ll provide you with one. If you cannot find the COA on the website and the company is not providing it, consider it a red flag and choose another brand.
A COA contains three panels: cannabinoid analysis, heavy metals analysis, and pesticides analysis. These panels confirm the number of cannabinoids in the products. How many heavy metals like cadmium, lead, arsenic, and mercury are found in the product, and what substances were used while growing and harvesting the hemp plant.
Third-Party Testing
Every company must test its CBD products before providing them to the customer. These tests confirm the potency and the ingredients used in the final product. Test reports from the third-party labs are unbiased and transparent. If the company hides something from its customers, these test resorts will present it to the public.
Multiple Potency
Finding a brand that offers multiple potencies on a single product is better so newbies and old users can enjoy them. Most companies do not follow this practice making it hard for people, so they have to use alternate methods to control the dosage and potency.
Customer Reviews
Every brand will present itself as the best, which is why reading the customer reviews will give a good idea of how legit the brand is. If no reviews are available on the website, you can check what people share about the brand on the TrustPilot platform.
Ratings are another quick way to see how satisfactory the product is. Never choose a CBD product that has less than 4-star ratings.
Understand the Product Type
CBD is available in full and broad-spectrum variants. Full-spectrum CBD is the most popular, and it contains less than 0.3% THC, providing a bit of a high feel to the users. Broad-Spectrum CBD has terpenes instead of THC to provide the same health benefits, but you will not get high.
Before choosing a product, decide what kind of effects you want and the primary purpose of using CBD. If you want relaxation and better sleep, broad-spectrum is an optimal choice, but if you want to get buzzed enough to handle anxiety symptoms, full-spectrum would be better.
FAQs On CBD Oil Capsules
Q1. How long does it take for CBD capsules to work?
It depends on your body and the capsule you use. If you get soft gels, they will not take more than 10 minutes to start working. If you use a capsule with a hard shell, it might take up to 40 minutes to dissolve and allow the CBD to enter your blood.
Choose the type of capsule based on how quickly you want results, as soft gels are perfect for everyday tasks, and hard capsules are good for sleep.
Q2. How many CBD capsules should I take?
The recommended dosage is one capsule when you feel like it, but for the best results and savings, it is better to use one capsule daily. Do not overdose to get fast and solid results, as you will only get headaches and stomach pain. Always consult your doctor before using these products, as CBD might not work for everyone.
Q3. Do CBD capsules make you feel high?
Yes, using the THC-infused CBD capsules can make you high, but you will not get the same feeling as alcohol. Since USA regulatory authorities will not allow the use of higher THC concentrations, you will not get a solid high feeling from CBD.
Q4. What are the side effects of using CBD capsules?
CBD has no adverse side effects, and most of its side effects are associated with overdosing. If you use the CBD product above the recommended dosage, the chances are that you might get dry mouth, diarrhea, reduced appetite, and fatigue. However, these side effects are quick to go away. If you experience them, stop using the product and exercise for some days to remove the CBD traces from your body.
Q5. Can I use CBD capsules while traveling?
Yes, some brands offer CBD capsules packed in the perfect way to stay okay in any condition. TryTheCBD is the best brand of such products. It is based in Colorado, and they encourage people to try its CBD products at reasonable prices. If you like their product, leave them a review, and the next time you make a purchase, the company will offer you a discount.
You can find all sorts of CBD products on this brand, which are perfect for traveling. The company created the packaging in such a way that it will not be affected by the weather. So, no matter where you go, these CBD capsules will remain at their best, always ready to be consumed.
Q6. How do these brands make quality CBD capsules?
Every company sources its hemp from farms in Colorado or Oregon. It means they will get a top-quality hemp base for their products. They test their products in internal labs and send them to third-party labs. These multiple tests ensure the final product's top quality, making it safe for consumers. They have strict rules not to allow artificial ingredients or additives near the final product. You can find THC and THC-free products on their website, especially CBD oil capsules. If you live in a state where THC is banned, you can get a product with pure CBD and natural terpenes. The price will remain the same even if you buy more capsules in one serving unless the company decides to keep the potency the same.
Q7. Do brands offer both THC-infused and THC-free capsules?
Some brands offer THC-infused CBD or pure CBD. Then we have some brands providing both of them, and you can make a choice. While purchasing, you can opt for products with or without THC; however, the prices will not change. It is an excellent option as it brings much convenience for the customer. You would not have to go back and find the different CBD products if you chose the wrong one. Moreover, you can also decide on the same page how much quantity you want, and it also will not change the price since the company will lower the dosage on each capsule.
Q8. How can I get CBD capsules for free?
Some brands have a loyalty program where you can earn points and redeem them to get free CBD products. Create an account on their website and join their loyalty program. It is entirely free and comes with multiple perks and discounts. Make sure you are logged in to the website when you purchase something. Every time you make a purchase, you will earn some points. Some websites are generous enough to show the total points you'll earn on your purchase. Once they reach a specific threshold, you can use those points to get a discount on products.
Q9. How can I earn from CBD products?
Many brands also offer an affiliate program if you want to earn by selling CBD. Create an account and apply for their affiliate program; the company will give you email links for each social media platform.
Provide that link in your video or channel description. When someone visits the website using that link and purchases something, you will earn a 30% commission.
You can also save money by purchasing a bundle. The company offers a 25% discount on two to three items and a flat 30% discount on four things.
Conclusion: Best CBD Pill Capsules for Sale
CBD capsules provide the best value for money. They are potent, generate quick results, and are available at reasonable prices. We shared the best CBD capsules in our article, featuring broad and full-spectrum CBD.
The brands we chose for broad spectrum CBD capsules are trustworthy, always ready to help customers, and only use natural ingredients in their products. If you are unsure about using CBD products, we suggest talking to your physician before using them. CDB will not cause adverse reactions, but to be safe, do not use these products without medical consent.
