If you're new to smoking or just looking for a new product, we wanted to make it easy for you to decide which bong you want to try. In this article, we review 5 different bongs from Dope Boo.
We give you an honest opinion so you can have realistic expectations for what you can expect when ordering from this company.
We tried to give some variety in the bong sizes and styles, so no matter what you're looking for, there is something for you on this list. We hope you enjoy reading this as much as we enjoyed writing it!
Top 5 Varieties Of Best Bongs For Sale
1. Boo Glass 11” Freezable Beaker Bong - Overall Best Bong Online; Top Pick
2. Boo Glass 8 Inch Bong with Matrix Barrel Perc - Multiple Percolators to Filter Smoke
3. Boo Glass Specialty Series 19" Glycerin Coil Bong- Offers Best Features For Smoking
4. 12.5 Inches Twister Beaker Glass Bong Pipe - Handmade Thick Glass Beaker/Bong
5. Boo Blowout 10” Gradient Water Pipe - Upright Traditional Water Pipe
#1. Boo Glass 11” Freezable Beaker Bong - Overall Best Bong Online; Top Pick
This handy freezable bong from Boo Glass is every smoker’s dream. At 11", it is a comfortable size to use by yourself or pass among friends. In addition, the inner coil can be frozen, allowing for a smooth, cooling hit that doesn't leave your throat sore or burning.
Many customers have loved this product for its ease of use, practicality, and beautiful design. Boo Glass prides itself on having high-quality products that allow herb lovers to have the best experience possible.
Highlights
This freezable beaker bong has many key features, and we wanted to take a moment to point those out, so you know what to expect if you choose to buy it.
Freezable Coil – Perhaps the best feature of this beaker bong is the inner coil that can be removed and frozen. It's recommended to freeze it at least one 1 hour before use to get the full effects, but you can keep this coil in the freezer for days or weeks. It's not recommended to leave it in the freezer for an extended time, but you are more than welcome to leave it in between uses. So, why would one want a coil able to be frozen? Great question; we'd love to tell you. Since the coil can be kept cold, it will cause your inhale to be calmer and not leave your throat burning and feeling raw. These coils provide a cooling, enjoyable hit for all users.
Easy To Disassemble and Clean – Each piece of this bong is locked into place with a keck clip making it highly durable and easy to take apart. These clips make it relatively easy to clean and maintain. Many people found that this bong did need to be cleaned a bit more often than other bongs, but being so easy to disassemble made this less of an issue.
Durability – This bong is made of Glass that is thicker than a typical bong, making it more durable. The joints are reinforced with frosted glass friction to minimize the chance of it breaking during use. It is made of clear glass to allow you to see the full effects while using it and see the details of the colored Glass, which can be purchased in black or blue accents.
Pros
The freezable inner coil provides a cooling hit every time you use it
Easy to take apart for cleaning and maintenance
Durable Glass that won't break easily like other bongs
Convenient size to use on your own or pass around with friends
Gorgeous aesthetics that will make all your friends wish they were you
A company that prides itself on creating high-quality products
Cons
This bong is not travel-sized and, therefore, not convenient to bring with you.
Some people noted that this bong needs to be cleaned more often than other bongs.
You do have to wait 1 hour while the coil freezes to get the full effects of this bong.
=> Click here to visit the official website “Boo Glass 11” Freezable Beaker Bong ”
#2. Boo Glass 8 Inch Bong With Matrix Barrel Perc - Multiple Percolators To Filter Smoke
Boo Glass has done it again with this 8-inch bong with a matrix barrel percolator. This bong features a bent neck scientific glass, water pipe, showerhead, and matrix barrel perc with many slits to give you the best airflow and filtration.
Boo Glass ensures that your personal and private information is kept private throughout your experience with them. They always ship in discreet packaging to ensure your nosy neighbors won't be snooping on your packages and offer free shipping on all orders.
It's not hard to see why thousands of people keep coming back to Boo Glass repeatedly for their products.
Highlights
To help make your decision as easy as possible, we’ve listed out the key features of this product to help you get a quick overview of what you’ll get when ordering this bong.
Durable Materials – This company prides itself on using the highest quality glass available to ensure your products will not get broken unless misused. Boo Glass understands how frustrating it can be when your bong breaks with the slightest movement. Unfortunately, it can be frustrating, and often companies refuse to replace your products. Boo Glass makes its bongs out of only the highest-quality Glass to ensure you get the most durable, long-lasting bong available. This bong has a thick, sturdy base that allows maximum stability during use.
Matric Barrel Percolator – Any smoker knows that one of the worst experiences while indulging in some beautiful herb is a backsplash of water directly into your mouth. This is why the matrix percolator is so well-loved in the community. This percolator helps percent splashback, and its hand filtration system gives you the cleanest hit possible. In addition, since it is a matrix percolator, it is located directly in the middle of the bong, providing gorgeous visual aesthetics that will have your friends entranced in more ways than one.
Several Slits in the Matrix Barrel – This company of herb lovers knows that matrix barrel bongs are known for poor airflow. Because the upper holes have less resistance behind them, the lower holes tend not to pull in as much air. Boo Glass understood this problem and fixed it by adding multiple slits in the matrix barrel. This allowed for more airflow and maximum filtration while in use, providing you with the highest amount of flavor and best quality pull you can find.
Pros
Matrix Barrel located in the center of the bong for aesthetically-pleasing visuals while using
High-quality glass makes for a durable bong that won't break with use
Extra slits in the matrix barrel for maximum airflow, filtration, and flavor
Discreet packaging to protect your privacy
Free shipping on orders over $50
Cons
Some people noted that figuring out how to use it can be tricky.
=> Click here to visit the official website “Boo Glass 8 Inch Bong With Matrix Barrel Perc”
#3. Boo Glass Specialty Series 19" Glycerin Coil Bong- Offers Best Features For Smoking
The Boo Glass Specialty Series 19" Glycerin Coil Bong has many features that make it an excellent choice for any smoker who wants to enjoy their herb in style and comfort. It has an extra-thick base for stability, a bent neck for comfort while smoking, and a wide mouthpiece that reduces drag when you take a hit.
The Boo Glass Specialty Series 19" Glycerin Coil Bong comes in blue or black colors. Each color has its unique design on the outside of the bowl piece, so you can choose whichever one you like best. If blue isn't your thing, but black is, perhaps you could get both colors and switch them out depending on what mood strikes.
Highlights
Made with Durable and Safe Materials: The Boo Glass Specialty Series 19" Glycerin Coil Bong is a beautifully hand-crafted piece of glass art. This bong features a thick, heavy-duty body with a single coil and ice catcher.
The coil design is made with clear borosilicate tubing that has been polished to perfection. The base of this bong is made with an extra large shower head percolator for maximum airflow and diffusion.
The Boo Glass Specialty Series 19" Glycerin Coil Bong comes in one color: clear. The stem and mouthpiece are both made from high-quality heat-proof silicone.
The Boo Glass Specialty Series 19" Glycerin Coil Bong has been designed for dry herbs and concentrates, making it one of the most versatile pieces on our list.
Freezable Glycerin Coil: The design of this bong is simple. Another feature that you will notice is the removable glycerin coil. That's right; this bong comes with a Freezable Glycerin Coil.
The glycerin coil is a separate piece you can add to your bong. Once the coil has been added, you can fill it with water and ice cubes to make it cold enough to freeze your smoke.
This coil will make your hits smoother than ever before. The cold smoke will also save your lungs from dealing with hot smoke, which can be harsh.
Sprinkler & Inline Percolator: The bong features two sections, namely, an inline and a sprinkler percolator. Both will help calm and filter your smoke before you inhale it. The inline percolator has a coil that moves up and down as you pull from the bong, creating bubbles in your water chamber for even more filtration.
The sprinkler percolator features several holes that allow air to flow through them when you pull from the pipe. This unique feature gives your smoke a smoother texture before it reaches your mouthpiece, so you can enjoy every hit without coughing or hacking!
Reinforced with Dewar’s Joint: This bong has a deep bowl for more smoking enjoyment. The downstem and bowl are made from high-quality quartz and are connected to the bong by a Dewar's joint. This simple feature allows you to pull in cool air without worrying about getting stale or contaminated.
Pros
The glass is thick and sturdy, made from high-quality borosilicate glass
The glycerin coil prevents smoke from escaping, giving you a smooth hit every time
The removable downstem is made from clear glass
Deep bowl makes it easy to pack large amounts of dry herbs or tobacco
Cons
It doesn’t come with all the accessories needed
=> Click here to visit the official website “Boo Glass Specialty Series 19" Glycerin Coil Bong”
#4. 12.5 Inches Twister Beaker Glass Bong Pipe - Handmade Thick Glass Beaker/Bong
This giant, durable bong is perfect for a chill Friday evening at home on the couch or for passing around with friends at a party. The tall, twisted pipe makes for a beautiful, aesthetically pleasing bong.
Your friends will all be jealous and ask you where you bought it. Made of durable, thick Glass, you can expect this bong to last a long time and continue to be a crowd-pleaser. The Ice Pinch is the shining feature of this bong, as it gives you a frosty, smooth hit that won't burn your throat.
Simply put the glycerin coil into the freezer for at least one hour before using it for maximum cooling effects. No more adding ice cubes to your bong, only for them to melt and throw off your ratio of water. This bong does the cooling for you.
Highlights
With so many great bongs to choose from, we wanted to give you a quick snapshot of this particular bong’s most outstanding features to help you make a fast decision.
Durable Materials – Boo Glass is known for having the best materials for its bongs. They source their Glass from highly skilled American glass blowers that can provide you with the best quality bongs. You don’t have to worry about their bongs breaking like other cheap versions, and this bong has a sturdy glass base that keeps it well-balanced and stable while using it. In addition, this bong is known for being low maintenance as far as cleaning goes and does not have to be disassembled often for sanitization.
Gorgeous Aesthetics – The holographic rainbow design of the twisting pipe will have your friends staring at the gorgeous Glass as you puff away. You can also expect a comfortable feel while using this bong as the mouth is wide and feels heavy and solid in your hands.
Brand With Amazing Customer Service –Boo Glass is well known for its customer service around the country and even the world. Their customer service representatives are available from 11 am-6 pm via phone, live chat, and email to help you with anything you need while browsing through their online headshop. This company also goes above and beyond to protect your privacy and security throughout your experience with them.
Freezable Core – The core of this bong can be removed and put in the freezer to provide you with a tremendous cooling effect with every pull. This core can be left in the freezer for months in between uses, so it's always ready to go when you are.
Pros
High-quality glass made in America by skilled glass blowers
Entrancing aesthetics to enjoy while you puff
Customer service representatives available via live chat, phone, and email
Freezable Core for powerful chilling pulls every time
Low-maintenance bong that does not require frequent cleaning
Cons
Due to its size, this bong is not very portable and is not ideal for travel.
=> Click here to visit the official website “12.5 Inches Twister Beaker Glass Bong Pipe”
#5. Boo Blowout 10” Gradient Water Pipe - Upright Traditional Water Pipe
If you're looking for a traditional bong to use alone or with a group of friends, this will likely be your first pick. At 10 inches tall, it's the perfect size to use on your own or to pass around the living room on a Friday night.
Boo Glass is known for its high-quality products and durable bongs. You won't have to worry about your product breaking if you bump it the wrong way.
Their American glass blowers are the best in their field and go above and beyond to ensure you get an excellent, durable bong to use for years and years.
While their 10-inch gradient water pipe bong is a more traditional style, they are available in various colors, including blue, rainbow purple, copper, silver, and black. These stunning pieces of artwork are sure to impress your friends.
Highlights
There are several excellent products on our list for you to peruse, which is why we've included an easy-to-find section pointing out the best features of each one. Have a look.
American-made Glass – This company knows that the quality of a bong lies with the material it is made of. This is why all of their bongs are made by American glass blowers who are experts in their field and produce the best work. These bongs are sturdy and hold up better than other cheap alternatives. Their Glass is always smooth and comfortable to use and lasts much longer than lower-quality brands.
Variety of Colors to Choose From – With several different color options, there's something on this website for you. Even though it is a traditional bong style, these semi-transparent colors are sure to impress a crowd while allowing you to watch the fun bubbles and maintain a decent water level while using them.
Customer-Oriented Brand – This brand knows that its success as a company is dependent on its satisfaction as a customer. This is why they go above and beyond to keep their customers happy with dozens of perks. For example, they offer free shipping on orders over $50, discreet packaging to protect your privacy, secure checkout to protect your personal and financial information, and customer service representatives available to help you via live chat, phone, and email.
Easy to Maintain and Clean – This product is straightforward to take apart and clean, so you can always ensure that your bong stays clean and ready to use. One of the best things about this product is that very little maintenance is required! Another perk is the Glass is specifically designed to keep residue on the easy-to-wipe outer surface, so you don't have to worry about it clouding over time.
Pros
American-made Glass of the highest quality
Variety of colors to choose from
Free shipping on orders over $50
Secure checkout to protect your information
Discreet packaging to maintain your privacy
Easy to take apart for cleaning
Cons
Many of the colors are currently out of stock on the website
Due to its size, this particular bong is not very travel-friendly
=> Click here to visit the official website “Boo Blowout 10” Gradient Water Pipe”
How We Made This List Of The Best Bongs On The Market
We wanted to ensure that we were giving you several varieties of best bongs to choose from so you could decide which one is right for you.
Therefore, we compiled an extremely long list of bongs sizes, shapes, and styles and then began to compare them to our strict guidelines.
To see how we vetted these bongs, look at our criteria below:
Glass Bongs Only
In this review, we only covered glass bongs. Glass is the most commonly used material for bongs, and we only chose to review this material. That being said, these bongs were all made by professional glass blowers in the United States.
This guarantees that these bongs are made of high-quality Glass only and are durable. You shouldn't expect these to break easily like other, cheaper bongs.
Customer Service
Boo Glass offers impressive customer service, and we would never recommend anything other than the best.
They have free shipping on orders over $50, discreet shipping to protect your privacy, secure checkout to ensure that your financial and personal information is protected, and customer service representatives ready to help you via phone, live chat, and email.
Customer Reviews
Our article wouldn't be worth reading if we didn't consider what previous customers had to say. So, we decided to hear from the experts who had already tried out these products.
Of course, no product is going to have 100% positive reviews because everyone is different, and everyone has different opinions.
However, if the reviews were overwhelmingly negative, the products did not make it onto our list.
Buyer’s Guide: Factors To Consider Before Trying Bongs For The First Time
We tried to give you a list of several different styles and sizes, but we understand that sometimes you like to shop for yourself.
So, don't worry; we went ahead and made you a guide to help you know what to look for while you're shopping. Take a look.
The Size You Want
When it comes to bongs, there are primarily three different sizes to choose from: small, medium, and large. So which size is the best? Well, that depends on what you're looking for. We'll detail each one below and allow you to choose which is best for you.
Small Bongs – Small bongs are the most portable bongs and are the ideal choice for someone that wants to take a bong with them on the go. Whether you want something to bring in the car with you or if you frequently travel for your job, the smaller the bong, the more discreet and easy to hide it is.
Because these bongs are smaller, it does make the hit more intense and harsher on your throat. This is because smaller bongs do not have as much space for the smoke to cool down before you inhale, causing the smoke to be quite hot when it hits your throat and lungs. You can try putting ice in your small bongs to help cool down the smoke, but keep an eye on your water level as the ice melts.
Medium Bongs – Medium-sized bongs are typically between 10-14" tall, making them bigger than mini bongs and not as bulky as large bongs. These are the best for daily use if you don't need to travel much. Also, due to their larger size, they don't have as harsh of a hit and can be more comfortable to use.
Large Bongs – Typically, more experienced smokers will use large bongs, but this does not mean that beginners cannot use them. Because of their size, they provide more airflow and a smoother, better-tasting hit. These bongs are best used at home and are great for passing around with friends.
The Style You Prefer
There are dozens of different styles of bongs to choose from, and finding the one that works for you can be tricky. So, we'll outline some different styles here and provide you with the advantages and disadvantages of each one.
Straight Tube Bongs – These are the most traditional and basic bongs. They consist of, you guessed it, a straight tube coming off the bowl and are very easy to use. These are probably the easiest to find and the most widely available.
Zig-Zaz Bong (Zong) – This kind of bong has a zig-zag-shaped tube that prevents water from splashing back into your mouth when you inhale. Aside from looking cool, this design has an efficient purpose.
Beaker Bong – Beaker bongs look precisely what you think they look like, a beaker. They have a broad, sturdy base that offers stability, and the vast chamber allows more smoke to be filtered and inhaled.
There are dozens more bong styles and designs, but we tried to cover some of the main ones here. Feel free to continue looking to find the perfect design for you.
The Material It Is Made Of
Bongs can be made of different materials, each with different benefits and downsides. So, let's talk about them.
Glass – This is probably the most popular option, as Glass provides the cleanest and tastiest hit. Unfortunately, glass bongs can be made very cheaply, leading them to break easily and need to be replaced often.
Acrylic – This is the cheapest option and is a durable bong, meaning you won't have to worry about them breaking. Unfortunately, the taste is not nearly as pure, and these are much less diverse and do not allow you to buy accessories to add to them.
Ceramics is probably the most durable option on this list and has been used for centuries by various cultures. In addition, ceramic bongs do offer an excellent taste, unlike acrylic bongs.
Silicone—Silicone bongs are durable and have minimal risk of breaking. However, the taste of a silicone bong will not be as pure as other options. The best thing about silicone bongs is how easy they are to clean and maintain.
FAQs Related To Bongs
Still, have questions? No worries, we have answers. We compiled a list of bong FAQs to help answer any other questions you may have. Take a look.
What is a percolator?
A percolator is a device on a bong that helps to filter the smoke before you inhale it. This can also help prevent the backsplash of water into your mouth while hitting your bong.
Some say these devices can restrict airflow, but that depends on the bong. Knowing this is a common problem, many companies have added more holes or slits to help improve airflow, so you may never find this a problem.
What is the average cost of a bong?
It heavily depends on how high quality the bong you're looking for. You can expect to pay around $50 for the low-end and upwards of $200 for the more expensive ones.
But, again, this heavily depends on the material the bong is made of and the craftsmanship that goes into making it.
Cheap, mass-produced bongs may be less expensive, but you may need to prepare yourself to have a lower-quality experience, and you may need to replace them sooner.
Which bong should I buy?
This will depend on what you're looking for in a bong. Many different sizes, designs, and features of a bong can affect your decision.
For example, if you want a bong to whip out at a party and pass around with your friends, this will be a much different bong than if you want one to take with you when you travel.
For a more detailed answer, see our buyer's guide above for helpful tips to guide you in choosing.
Why do some people prefer bongs over other smoking methods?
There are many benefits to using a bong versus other methods.
Some of these reasons are the quality of taste, fuller hit, faster high, health concerns, versatility, less mess, lower maintenance, can share with friends more easily, easier to clean, won’t have to replace as often, and they can make your supply last longer.
Many people prefer bongs over other methods, and it’s not hard to see why.
Are bongs healthier than other smoking methods?
This is a pretty standard debate among smokers, and not everyone agrees. Smoking of any kind is not a healthy activity. It has been proven that smoking a bong is one of the healthiest ways to meet your needs.
Since you mostly inhale water vapor, it tends to have a much less long-term effect on your lung health. Again, smoking is not a healthy activity, no matter which medium you choose.
What is an ice catch?
An ice catch is a device in a bong used to hold ice or might consist of a removable chamber filled with liquid that can be frozen and then inserted back into your bong. Ice catches are designed to help cool down your bong while you use it.
This helps to keep the smoke you inhale at a lower temperature, making for a smoother, less-harsh drag. While you can add ice cubes with your bong water, this will affect the water levels as the ice begins to melt.
If the water level gets too high, it can splash into your mouth when inhaled, and no one wants that. Ice catches are designed to prevent this problem by not adding anything into your liquid and instead giving the ice a separate chamber to stay in.
How do I clean my bong?
One of the easiest ways to clean your bong is by mixing water, bong cleaning solution, and vinegar and pouring it into your bong. Swish it around to ensure it gets on all dirty surfaces, then let it sit for a few minutes. Then all you have to do is dump the mixture out.
Make sure you remove any removable pieces before cleaning and clean those individually. If you have a glass bong, it is essential to note that you should not use hot or boiling water to clean it. Using water that is too hot or cools too quickly can cause your bong to crack or break.
How long do bongs last?
This depends on how well you treat it. Bongs can last 5-10 years if you treat them right, or they can break within the first five minutes if you misuse them.
Especially if you're using a glass bong, there are countless ways to break it, and they can be pretty demanding.
If you are careless with your bong and take it to parties, leave it out around children or pets, or use it in a way that can damage the Glass, you can expect your bong to break pretty quickly.
How do you use a bong?
Using a bong can take a bit of practice if you're not used to it. But don't worry, we're going to help you out.
First, fill your bong and pack it. How tightly you pack is up to you and can take some getting used to. Once satisfied with how full and tightly packed it is, go ahead and light your bong.
Second, place your mouth on the mouthpiece and inhale until the bong is full of smoke.
Third, pull the bowl or slide. Pretty much every bong will have one of these, and when you pull it, you break the vacuum in the bong allowing airflow to enter.
Fourth, inhale to take your first hit. If you’re new at this, you should start with a small inhale and not attempt to breathe in all of the smoke trapped in the bong. If you're not an experienced smoker, you're likely to cough… a lot. Take your time to recover and enjoy your first inhale. Clear the bong of all smoke and
Fifth, repeat steps 1-3 as needed. If you're a newbie, you may not need to repeat this; it may be all you need. That's okay! Even more, experienced stoners can only need 2-3 hits to be satisfied, so don't be disappointed if one is all you need.
Wrap Up: Top 5 Recommendations Of Glass Bongs
Well, there you have it. We told you we would give you our top 5 recommendations for glass bongs.
At the beginning of this article, we told you how we made this list and the criteria we used to determine which products made it onto our list.
Then we gave you our top 5 recommendations for glass bongs, told you about the products, highlighted them, and gave you their pros and cons.
We know that some people prefer to shop for themselves, which is why we made a buyer's guide to help you discover which bong is best for you.
Then we went ahead and answered any FAQs you might have about bongs. Now, you should be well-equipped to handle bong shopping and know what to look for.
Happy puffing!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.