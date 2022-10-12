Bongs are awesome. A bong is a device used for smoking marijuana and hashish. It is basically a thick chamber to hold smoke created by a burning substance, usually tobacco or weed.
Bongs are undeniably helpful as a way to relax. In addition, it can help with anxiety, depression, and pain. Using a glass bong can take in twice as much smoke as a typical joint. There are several bongs for sale online.
Where can you find the perfect Bong to aid your relaxation process? So, sit tight; here comes your answer.
Look no further if you're looking for a place that can offer the best bongs and cannabis pipes online. We have an extensive list of the five best bongs you can find online.
At A Glance: Best Brands Of Bong In 2022
Grav Medium Gravitron - Overall Best Bong, Top Pick
Snoop Dogg Pounds SFO Dual Use Water Pipe - Affordable Quality Bong For Bong Lovers
8 Inch Martini Glass Bong - Best Designed Glass Bong To Pipe Weed
GRAV Clear Monerah - Modular Bong For Easy Smoking
The HEMPER Beast Bong 12" - Premium Quality Glass Bong For Bong Smokers
#1. Grav Medium Gravitron - Overall Best Bong, Top Pick
The Grav Medium Gravitron is a bong made of premium quality borosilicate glass. This bong is produced in the USA and has a broad base to prevent it from falling over.
In addition, its bell-shaped mouthpiece allows for easy inhalation, while its sturdy rubber grommet helps to prevent spillage.
The Grav Medium Gravitron comes with a 14mm male joint, which can be used with other 14mm accessories such as ash catchers and percolators. In addition, it has an 18.8mm female joint that can be used for smoking herbs or tobacco through a rolling paper or cigarette wrapper.
The Gravitron is a fantastic bong. It's an innovative design, easy to use, and comes in tons of colors. Plus, it's made from blown Glass and hand-blown Glass, which means no two pieces are exactly alike—so every time you use your Gravitron, it'll be like the first time again.
It's not just great looking, either—the Gravitron is also functional. It has a carb hole at the bottom so you can control how much smoke is sucked into your lungs, so if you're looking for something that will make your hits smooth but strong or give you a nice buzz without knocking you out cold? This bong is the one for you.
Features
Portable: This bong is hand-blown in the USA and made from high-grade borosilicate glass—which means it's sturdy enough to survive anything you throw at it.
Its mobile size makes it easy to take with you wherever you go, and because of its broad base, it won't tip over even if you bump into something or someone. So, you don't have to worry about putting this one down.
Easy To Use: The Grav Medium Gravitron is made from high-quality Glass that's durable and resistant to heat, so you don't have to worry about your bong breaking during normal usage (or even if you drop it). It also comes with a removable downstem, so you can pack more bowls than ever, which means more smoking time.
Easy To Clean: The Grav Medium Gravitron also features a removable downstem, so cleaning is super simple. Just take out the downstem, soak it in hot water with some dish soap for a few minutes, then rinse all the residue before reinserting it into the bong.
Free Shipping To US: If you live in the US and need your bong delivered quickly, there's no better option than the Grav Medium Gravitron. It comes with free shipping, which means that even if you live out in the middle of nowhere (and who doesn't love being away from it all?), you'll still get your new bong within days of ordering it online.
Pros
Highly durable
Super thick Glass
Medium sized for easy movement
Simple design
Cons
It might be too portable for users who prefer large bongs
=>Click here to visit the official site of “Grav Medium Gravitron”
#2. Snoop Dogg Pounds SFO Dual Use Water Pipe - Affordable Quality Bong For Bong Lovers
Snoop Dogg is one of the most influential names in hip-hop and cannabis culture. For years, Snoop has been an avid user of bongs. Snoop not only smokes weed—he makes it! His line of marijuana products is wildly popular and considered by many to be the best out there. And now you can smoke from his bong.
The Snoop Dogg Pounds SFO Dual Use Water Pipe is an excellent choice for any smoker. It's made of high-quality borosilicate glass and features a double chamber design that allows you to smoke dry herbs or concentrates. It's also super easy to add water, drop in your herb or concentrate, and light it up.
The Snoop Dogg Pounds SFO Dual Use Water Pipe is a sleek, compact water pipe with a built-in grinder that's perfect for taking on the go. The grinder allows you to grind up your favorite herbs or tobacco before packing them into the bowl at the top of the bong. Then just fill it with cold water and enjoy smoking weed like Snoop.
Features
Highly Medicated: Its water pipe is designed to be a great smoking experience. The thick Glass used to make it will keep the smoke cool and help you get a smooth hit every time.
7.5" Water Pipe: Get your own Snoop Dogg Pounds SFO Dual Use Water Pipe and get ready to get high. Its 7.5-inch water pipe is made from borosilicate glass and features an adjustable down stem. So, you can customize your smoking experience.
It comes with two diffusers: a straight one that allows you to cool your smoke before inhaling it or a bubble diffuser shaped like a leaf that helps you filter out any impurities in the air.
The Snoop Dogg Pounds SFO Dual Use Water Pipe also comes with an ash catcher so that you don't have to worry about cleaning up after every use—just put it in there when you're done. In addition, the base of this water pipe is made from heavy-duty ceramic, so it won't easily break if you drop it on the floor (but we don't recommend doing that).
You can use this water pipe for either dry herb or concentrates—it's designed for both! But if you're using it for concentrates, clean it up thoroughly after every use: If any residue remains in the pipe or bowl, it could cause corrosion over time that will damage your piece.
Nicely Shaped Pyramid Body: The first thing that stands out about this bong is its design. The bowl is shaped to fit perfectly into your hands, making it easy to use and hold while smoking. Plus, it has a nice pyramid body with a flat base that makes it easy to stand up on any surface.
SFO Display Box: Another great feature of this bong is its display box. This box is made from clear plastic so that you can see all its components clearly at a glance.
This design makes it easy for anyone who wants to purchase one of these items for themselves or as a gift for someone else because they will precisely know what they are getting before purchasing them online or in stores across North America!
Pros
It features a colorful design
The brand that produces it is highly experienced
Jointly produced by a highly respected smoker (Snoop Dogg)
Guaranteed quality
It brings a natural chilly effect
Cons
The design may not be perfect for all users
=>Click here to visit the official site of “Snoop Dogg Pounds SFO Dual Use Water Pipe”
#3. 8-Inch Martini Glass Bong - Best Designed Glass Bong To Pipe Weed
This 8-inch martini glass bong is an excellent choice for anyone purchasing their first bong. It has a classic look, and it's easy to use.
In addition, the bong comes with a carb hole that keeps the smoke from getting too hot as you inhale.
The bong bowl is made of durable plastic, so it won't break easily if you accidentally drop it on a hard surface.
The pipe also comes with a handle that makes it easy to hold while smoking. It means you don't have to worry about dropping your bong and breaking it while smoking it.
Features
Exquisite Martini Design: This bong is perfect for anyone who wants to take their smoking experience to the next level. With a height of 8 inches, this bong features a martini glass chamber and an ice catcher to cool down your smoke and make it easier for you to inhale.
It also comes with a rubber grommet on the side of the mouthpiece, so you don't have to worry about getting water in your mouth when taking a hit.
It also features a mouthpiece made of silicone, making it easy to clean and preventing your lips from getting sore when you use it for a long time. The top is removable so that you can clean out all the resin collected inside the stem. You can also add ice cubes if you want to smoke some cool smoke.
Smaller Downstream and Neck Size: This 8 Inch Martini Glass Bong is an exquisite piece of glassware that will make you feel like a true professional. The smaller downstream and neck size is perfect for beginners, but the design is still intricate enough to be an eye-catching addition to any collection.
This bong has a 14mm ground joint and a 14mm bowl. It's made from high-quality borosilicate glass, durable and beautiful.
The straight tube design makes it easy to clean by removing the down stem and using boiling water, while there's also plenty of space in the bowl to pack in plenty of herbs.
Fun Beverage Colors: It comes in various fun colors, so you can choose the one that best matches your personality or go for something different!
Pros
Long-lasting heat
Fun beverage colors
Simple and allows a long drag
It's quite affordable
Best for portable smoking
Cons
It features a relatively small chamber size
=>Click here to visit the official site of “8 Inch Martini Glass Bong”
#4. GRAV Clear Monerah - Modular Bong For Easy Smoking
The GRAV Clear Monerah is a unique water pipe that combines the best of both worlds. It's the perfect place to start your smoking journey and will maintain its appeal as you become more experienced.
If you're new to smoking, this bong is a great choice because it's easy to use and easy to clean. In addition, the design is simple—there are no confusing parts or tricky configurations that might make it difficult for you to get started.
It's also a good choice for experienced smokers because it offers a more refined experience than other water pipes at this price point.
In addition, the Glass is thick and feels sturdy in your hands, so you won't have to worry about breaking it during everyday use (and if something happens, the company's got your back).
Features
Non-traditional Design: The GRAV Clear Monerah is a bong that breaks the mold of what you'd expect from a traditional piece. The Monerah has a non-traditional look that sets it apart from other bongs, but don't let its unique design fool you: this is one challenging piece.
The neck is clear, so you can watch your smoke travel through the water to ensure there aren't any impurities before pulling that first hit.
Sturdy Glass: If you're looking for a sturdy bong with large chambers and high-quality materials, look no further than the GRAV Clear Monerah.
This bong is made from high-quality Glass and features a showerhead perch that helps reduce drag. It has a three-piece design that makes it easy to clean and comes with an ash catcher that prevents ash from entering the main chamber. The mouthpiece is made of silicone and can be removed easily when necessary.
Large Volume: GRAV's Menorah is a chamber bong with a voluminous chamber. It means it's got more space for water and smoke to hang out, so you can get the most out of your burn.
You can also use the extra space to fill with ice cubes or fruit if that's your thing. It makes the Menorah an excellent choice if you want to add some visual drama to your smoking experience (and who doesn't?).
Multiple Chamber: The GRAV Clear Monerah bong is an excellent option for anyone who wants a sturdy and voluminous glass bong.
The Clear Monerah has multiple chambers, allowing you to fill the bong with water without worrying about your smoke getting too hot.
The first chamber is where you fill-up the water, which should be at least 1/3 of the way up the chamber. The water level must be high to cover your bowl when you put them in there.
Once you have filled up that first chamber, then you can fill up the second chamber with more water until it reaches about 2/3 of the way up.
You'll also want to ensure that your bowl sits on top of this layer of water so that it doesn't get too hot while you're still smoking.
Pros
Eight 10mm pinch bowls
A sturdy mouthpiece
Thick glass foot
It beats the $400 mark by one penny
It is pretty easy to use
Cons
The eight bowls are small
=>Click here to visit the official site of “GRAV Clear Monerah”
#5. The HEMPER Beast Bong 12" - Premium Quality Glass Bong For Bong Smokers
The HEMPER Beast Bong 12" is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a bong that can stand up to the rigors of everyday use. This bong has a sturdy design, a unique percolator design, and a double-filtered mouthpiece that keeps your smoke clean. The sturdy design also makes this bong ideal for travel.
This bong comes in three colors: black, red, and blue. It has an impressive 12-inch height, making it one of the tallest bongs on the market today. The thick glass base keeps the water in place, so you don't have to worry about spills or leaks when carrying it around.
It also features a ceramic bowl with an integrated screen for easier cleaning and maintenance of your pipe. In addition, this bowl is wide enough to fit up to .5 grams of tobacco or marijuana at once, so you don't have to refill your bowl with more materials while smoking alone constantly.
The mouthpiece is made from medical-grade silicone rubber with an extra-wide opening so that each hit tastes fresh instead of stale like some other brands' designs might cause them to feel over time.
Features
Straight Neck: The HEMPER Beast Bong 12" has a straight neck that allows for easy cleaning. It also has a scientific glass pipe construction, which makes it sturdy and durable. The HEMPER Beast Bong 12" can be used with oil rigs and bowls. The bowl piece is included with the bong.
Scientific Glass Pipes: The HEMPER Beast Bong 12" features a scientific glass pipe that boasts a large, clear chamber and four ice notches. This bong is made from quality borosilicate glass, which makes it incredibly durable and easy to clean.
Beaker Bong: The HEMPER Beast Bong 12" is a beaker bong with a circ percolator. It has a 12-inch glass beaker base and high-quality 5mm borosilicate glass. It features an ice pinch that helps to cool down the smoke before you inhale it, which gives you a smoother hit.
The HEMPER Beast Bong comes with a matching bowl piece to fit perfectly into the top of the water pipe.
It also features an 18mm male joint, which means it can be connected to other water pipes or accessories with this same size joint. It is beneficial if you want to use your new bong as part of a larger smoking set-up.
Circ Percolator: The circ percolator in this bong adds another level of filtration to the smoke before reaching your lungs, ensuring it is as clean and pure as possible when it gets there.
The circ percolator consists of tiny holes in its stem, which allow bubbles created by your hits to travel through the water inside the pipe like little fish swimming around in an aquarium tank! These bubbles then get caught up in small chambers within each hole, moving around freely until they eventually reach their exit.
Pros
Strong heat
Huge volume chambers
Sturdy Glass
Specifically built pipe for an enjoyable smoking experience
Very popular among bong users
Cons
The design might be too big for some users
=>Click here to visit the official site of “The HEMPER Beast Bong 12"”
How We Made This List of Best Bongs
Bongs are one of the most popular smoking accessories in the world. It is a simple pipe that allows you to smoke correctly and is much more efficient than smoking joints or blunts.
We considered many factors in making our list of the best bongs. The factors include:
Functionality
When it comes to bongs, functionality is the name of the game. Naturally, you want something that will last, but you also want something that looks good and is easy to clean.
Here are the things we factored in regarding the functionality of the best bongs:
The material used in construction (Glass, plastic, acrylic)
The shape of the tube (straight or bent)
The size of the bowl (how much you can fit into it)
How easily can it be cleaned?
Durability
One thing we considered in making our list of best bongs was durability. Bongs are made from Glass, so they're fragile and can easily break if dropped or mishandled.
We looked at how many times our reviewers had dropped their bongs and how much damage had been done.
The more fragile the bong, the less likely it is to last long enough for you to get your money back out of it.
Our top picks are all made from high-quality materials that will last a long time and give you many years of smoking pleasure.
Portability
If you're looking for a bong that's easy to transport, look no further than our list of best bongs. Of course, we made sure to include only those that are lightweight and easy to carry around with you wherever you go.
With this in mind, we also considered the material of each bong before including it on our list. The best bongs should be made from highly durable materials like Glass or silicone.
It will ensure they last longer and can withstand being dropped while remaining intact and functional.
Ease of Use
When it comes to bongs, ease of use is a huge factor. So first, you want to ensure that the bong is easy to clean and maintain. If it's super complicated to clean, that will not be fun.
Second, you'll want your bong to be easy to use in terms of actually smoking out of it. You should be able to get a hit without having to work too hard for it.
Bongs are not meant for people who want an intense experience—they're meant for people who are looking for something smooth and mellow.
So, make sure that the bong you choose fits those two criteria: easy-to-use and easy-to-clean.
Efficiency
Efficiency is vital if you're looking for a bong that will give you the most bang for your buck.
For example, some bongs take up more space than others; some require more water; some have an awkward shape that makes them harder to clean.
But if you can find one, that's easy to use and has a design that works well with your lifestyle and habits. Then you'll be able to enjoy all of the benefits without having any significant drawbacks!
Percolator
The percolator is an essential part of any bong. It filters and cleans the smoke, making it easier on your lungs.
Most bongs have a single or double chamber percolator, but some particular types, like ice bongs, have multiple chambers for more filtration.
The best percolators are clear, so you can see the water as it moves up through the tubes. This clearness helps you track how much water has been used, so you don't accidentally run out.
It's also essential that the percolator doesn't clog easily with resin or other gunk since this will make your clean-up process harder.
Cost
Bongs can be very expensive. So, it's essential to consider the amount of money you're willing to spend on a bong before you shop.
You'll also need to consider whether or not the bong will be worth it in the long run. Some bongs are more expensive, but they might offer more features that make them worth their price tags.
If you are less buoyant in cash and don't want to spend too much on a bong, we recommend buying one from our list of cheap bongs. These bongs all come with cost-effective prices but still deliver quality performance.
Things You Should Consider Before Buying A Quality Bong
A bong is essential to any smoker's collection because it helps filter the smoke and cool it down while making the experience more enjoyable.
However, there are a lot of choices when it comes to choosing the best bong that suits your needs and preferences.
Here are a few things to put at the back of your mind when buying a quality bong:
Material
The material used to make the bong determines its durability, how easy it is to clean and maintain, and how much it will cost. You can find bongs made of materials such as Glass, ceramic, wood, or metal.
Glass Bongs: Glass is very durable and easy to clean but also more expensive than other materials, such as ceramic or metal. Glass bongs come in many designs but are limited in color options.
Ceramic Bongs: Ceramic is less expensive than Glass but durable enough for everyday use. However, it's not as easy to clean because it requires special cleaning agents so as not to damage the finish or discoloration of the surface after many uses.
Some ceramic bongs have intricate designs that may make them harder to clean than other materials, unlike glass or metal ones with simple designs.
Size
The size of your bong will determine how much smoke it can hold at once, which will determine how many hits you can take before having to refill it with more water or ice cubes.
The larger the bong, the more hits you can take before it needs refilling again - but also remember that more giant bongs tend to weigh more than smaller ones, so make sure you're comfortable carrying yours around wherever you go.
Shape
The shape of your bong will affect how it hits and how much it costs. The most common shapes are:
-Straight tubes (the length is straight with no curves).
-Beakers (short cylinders).
-Recyclers (bongs with chambers that allow smoke to travel back up through the water).
Straight tubes are great if you want something simple that will still give you a solid hit every time. Beakers tend to be cheaper because they're easier to make and don't have as many moving parts as recyclers do.
Recyclers usually deliver better hits because they have multiple chambers that cool the smoke before reaching your mouthpiece or joint attachment.
Neck Length
The length of the neck of your bong affects how smooth and clean your smoke will be. If the neck is too short, you may get dirt and residue in your mouth when you inhale. It can also affect how much smoke you take in.
On the other hand, if it is too long, it could cause an airlock where there won't be enough oxygen getting into the chamber to allow for proper combustion. So, an unwritten rule is to ensure that the length of your bong's neck is around an inch longer than your height.
The Percolator, Ice Catcher, and Downstem
The percolator is what gives the smoke its bubbles, which helps cool it down before it reaches your lungs. A tube-shaped percolator has many holes and slits inside its chamber, allowing more surface area for the smoke to interact with water.
The more surface area there is for the smoke to interact with water, the more bubbles will form and cool down your hit before it reaches your lungs.
An ice catcher is another feature to consider in buying a quality bong. It allows you to place ice cubes into the bong so that they melt while smoking, giving you extra cooling power without adding any extra water or ice into your bong every time you take a hit.
It helps save time because you do not have to refill your bong every time you want another hit of marijuana since it will still have ice cubes inside.
The downstem is the bong part that extends from the joint, through the water chamber, and into your mouth.
It is responsible for delivering smoke from your bowl into your lungs. Therefore, your downstem should be made of Glass so as not to contaminate your smoke with plastic or metal parts.
Glass Durability
Glass is the most popular material for bongs. There are several reasons for this, but one of the most important is that Glass is easy to clean and maintain.
Glass can also withstand high temperatures and will not degrade over time, like plastic or metal bongs.
Glass durability depends on the thickness of the Glass used in manufacturing. In general, thicker Glass is more durable than thin Glass.
If you want to ensure that your bong will last for years, then look for an item made from thick Glass with high-quality craftsmanship.
Affordability
It is one crucial factor that you need to consider when you want to purchase your bong.
If you want something that is not too expensive but at the same time will offer you good quality services, then it would be best if you go for something affordable. This way, you don't have to spend much money on it and still get quality services.
Money-Back Guarantee
If your bong breaks before it should, you should be able to return it. It is a big deal because, as we've already discussed, bongs can be pretty fragile, and they break easily.
If you buy a cheap bong, there's no guarantee that you will be able to return it when it breaks.
Some places won't even honor their money-back guarantee if the product isn't returned in its original packaging or if there are signs that you've used it.
FAQs About Bongs
Q1. How Are Bongs Made?
Bongs are made using numerous materials, including Glass, wood, bamboo, and ceramic. The bong's design can vary widely, but the most common design is a tall, cylindrical tube with a bowl on one end and a mouthpiece on the other.
The bowl is where you put your dried herbs, and the mouthpiece is where you inhale. Bongs are typically used for smoking cannabis or tobacco products.
The first thing manufacturers do in making a bong is decide what material they want. They can choose from materials like Glass, wood, or ceramic; each has its benefits and drawbacks.
For example, Glass bongs are more durable than wooden ones but are also more expensive than wooden ones; bamboo bongs tend to be lightweight but aren't as durable as Glass or ceramic ones.
Ceramic bongs are great because they don't break easily, but they aren't very portable like wooden ones can be (which makes them suitable if you want something that doesn't take up much space).
Q2. Are All Bongs the Same?
No, all bongs are not the same. There are different types of bongs, each with its unique use, pros, and cons. What you're looking for in a bong can depend on your personal preferences and what you plan on using it for.
There are two main types of bongs: water pipes and dry pipes. Water pipes are filled with water and allow you to smoke without inhaling smoke directly into your lungs.
Dry pipes don't have any water; instead, they use ice to cool the smoke before it reaches your lungs.
Q3. How Do Bongs Work?
A bong is a type of pipe that uses water to filter the smoke from your bud. It's pretty simple: you fill-up the chamber (the part with the bowl at one end) with water, put your bud in the other end, light it on fire and take a hit!
As you inhale, the marijuana smoke passes through a valve and into the tube that connects to the chamber. The water in this chamber is a filter for any harmful tar or chemicals in your smoke, so you're just getting all the good stuff.
The filtered smoke then travels from this chamber into another tube which leads to your mouthpiece.
Q4. Is A Bong Better Than a Pipe or Joint?
We get asked this question, and the answer is not definitive. A bong is not better than a pipe or joint. There are pros and cons to using these smoking tools, so it just depends on what you're looking for.
If you want to be able to take big hits that'll get you high fast, then you're probably going to want to use a bong. Bongs are also great for anyone who wants to minimize the amount of smoke they inhale—by filtering it through the water.
So, you can make some potent hits without worrying about getting too light headed from coughing.
If you like being able to hold your breath and take long draws from your hit, you'll probably prefer using joints or pipes over bongs.
The fact that there's less smoke per hit means that it takes longer for your lungs to fill up with smoke—which means you can keep taking bigger hits without coughing as much.
The bottom line: if you're trying out smoking for the first time, it's best not to start with a bong.
Q5. How Does a Bong Filter The Smoke?
Bongs are designed to filter the smoke and water out of your bowl. They accomplish this in a few different ways, but the main one is through water filtration. As you inhale, water is pulled down into the bong and through the base of the bowl.
The combination of water and smoke creates bubbles that rise through the tube, creating filtration as it goes.
Q6. How Do I Clean My Bong?
Cleaning a bong can be intimidating, but it doesn't have to be! All you need is some patience and a few simple tools. Here are the steps:
1. Fill the sink with hot water and add dish soap.
2. Place your bong in the water and let it soak for 10 minutes, then take it out and wipe off any excess water with a paper towel or washcloth.
3. You can add alcohol to the hot water mixture if you want to remove any stubborn stains or smells on your bong—make sure to rinse well before smoking again.
Conclusion: How To Use A Bong?
The best bongs are art pieces; in a way, their design journey is equally important to the final form, from simple bongs to sophisticated ones. The best bongs are built for performance and durability, and we've included top-quality Glass in this compilation.
Hopefully, now you have a solid grasp of the basics of choosing the best bong for your needs. Whether you're a beginner or a long-time user, there's bound to be something on our list that appeals to you.
