Gambling has been around for centuries and will most likely be around for centuries to come. With the invention of bitcoin and online gambling, the industry has really taken off.
Now that iGaming is online, it has created a new level of convenience for players and casinos alike.
Betting on just about anything with virtual currency is on the rise, and we take a look at the best Bitcoin-friendly gambling websites out there right now.
Top 10 Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites
BitStarz- Overall Best Bitcoin Gambling Site, Editor’s Pick
mBit Casino- Popular BTC Gambling & Crypto Slots Casino
Ignition Casino- Reputed Gambling Platform For Live Casino
7Bit Casino- Safe Gambling Site For Play To Earn Crypto Games
Wild.io- Generous Welcome Bonus & Loyalty Rewards
BetBeard- Top Crypto Gambling Site For Poker Rooms
BetUS- Amazing Video Poker Jackpots With Daily Bonuses
Betflip- Popular Gambling Site for US Live Betting
Fortune Jack- Impressive Selection Of Casino Games
GTBets- Best Gambling Games With Instant Withdrawals
#1. BitStarz- Overall Best Bitcoin Gambling Site, Editor’s Pick
BitStarz is a casino that offers Bitcoin as its main currency. The site has been around since 2014 and offers many games, including slots, table games, roulette, blackjack, and video poker. The casino also accepts other cryptocurrencies, such as Litecoin and Dogecoin.
The site has a VIP program for players who want to earn more rewards and bonuses than regular players. Players can also get free spins on specific slots if they deposit enough money into their accounts.
BitStarz also offers a sportsbook where you can bet on sports events like soccer matches or cricket matches.
Pros
Great bonuses
Huge selection of games
Easy-to-understand site
Easy to deposit and withdraw money
Fast payouts
Excellent customer service
No restrictions on withdrawals
100% first deposit bonus up to 1 BTC
Cons
Unavailable in multiple jurisdictions
Bonuses
BitStarz offers players a number of bonuses and promotions.
The major one is the welcome bonus, which consists of two separate parts:
First Deposit Bonus – Get 100% up to 1 BTC when you make your first deposit. The wagering requirement for this bonus is 35x the amount of the bonus.
Reload Bonus – Receive 50% up to 1 BTC when you make a second deposit of at least 0.01 BTC after your first one. The wagering requirement for this bonus is 30x the amount of the bonus
Currencies Available for Deposit
USD, BTC, AUD, EUR, CAD, NOK, RUB, LTC, ETH, BCH, DOGE
Countries Restricted
Israel, China, Spain.
Bitcoin Gambling Site Rating: 10/10
>> Sign up to BitStarz Website Today
#2. mBit Casino- Popular BTC Gambling & Crypto Slots Casino
mBit Casino was founded in 2016 and has since become one of the most popular online casinos for Bitcoin enthusiasts. The company's goal is to provide its customers with an engaging, fun, and fair gambling experience that can be enjoyed anywhere in the world.
mBit Casino's gaming library includes a wide variety of games, including slots, poker, blackjack, and roulette; however, their specialty is sports betting and casino games such as keno and bingo.
In addition to having a great selection of games available on their website, mBit Casino also has a live chat feature that allows players to speak with customer support agents directly through their browser window while they are playing their favorite games.
Pros
It is user-friendly, so you don't have to be an experienced gambler to use it
It has fast deposits and withdrawals.
You can play games from your mobile device or computer
It has a large selection of games
The customer support team is available 24/7
Cons
Features are extremely interested
Bonuses
Up to 1 BTC on first deposit
A deposit bonus of up to 1.5 BTC on first deposit of 2 BTC
Currencies Available for Deposit
BTC, USD, ETH, <C
Countries Restricted
US, UK, Portugal, Slovenia.
Bitcoin Gambling Site Rating: 9.5/10
>> Sign up to mBit Casino Website Today
#3. Ignition Casino- Reputed Gambling Platform For Live Casino
Ignition Casino is a Bitcoin-only casino that offers players a variety of games in a clean and simple interface.
The casino has been around since 2014, making it one of the oldest in the industry. It was created by the same team behind Bovada, which was also founded in 2014.
Ignition Casino offers a very impressive selection of games, including slots, table games, video poker, and specialty games like Keno and Scratch Cards. Players can play for real money or fun using their free balance.
Pros
It offers a wide range of deposit methods
You can play in browser or mobile or tablet device
You can play all kinds of different games
They have an excellent VIP program
The customer support team at this site are available 24/7
Cons
Limited payment options
Bonuses
Bonus deposit of up to 1 BTC
75% reload & 75 free spins up to 1BTC for 1st deposit bonus
100% reload & 100 free spins up to 1.5 btc on 2nd deposit bonus
Daily deal of up to 1 BTc
Currencies Available for Deposit
BTC, ETH, BCH, LTC, Doge
Countries Restricted
UK, US, Portugal, West Indies.
Bitcoin Gambling Site Rating: 9.4/10
>> Sign up to Ignition Casino Website Today
#4. 7Bit Casino- Safe Gambling Site For Play To Earn Crypto Games
7Bit Casino is a new brand in the online casino industry, with a focus on the quality of service and player satisfaction.
The company was founded by two experienced entrepreneurs who were previously involved with another successful company in the gambling industry.
They aim to offer their customers a modern and easy-to-use platform, providing them with everything they need from an online casino.
They want their players to feel safe and secure when playing at their site, so they use some of the most advanced technologies available today.
They also make sure that all transactions are processed securely and quickly, so players can always be confident that their money is safe.
Pros
Crypto deposits and withdrawals
A dedicated customer support team
A welcome bonus that's easy to claim and fast to withdraw
A fun, easy-to-use interface
Cons
Unavailable in many jurisdictions
Bonuses
With this, you can play any of their games, including slots, roulette, blackjack, and video poker. Other than this, there are no other bonuses or promotions on offer at this time.
Currencies Available for Deposit
BTC, USDT, ETh, LTC, & more
Countries Restricted
US, UK, Italy, Spain, France, & more
Bitcoin Gambling Site Rating: 8.9/10
>> Sign up to 7Bit Casino Website Today
#5. Wild.io- Most Generous Welcome Bonus & Loyalty Rewards
Wild.io is a crypto casino that offers a wide range of games, including slots, table games, and video poker. There are also many different types of Bitcoin bonuses available to players who register on the site.
Players can choose from various currencies to make deposits and withdrawals, including BTC, LTC, ETH, and DOGE. The only fiat currency supported by Wild.io is USD.
The website launched in 2022 and has proven to be popular with players thus far due to its excellent customer support service and various games.
Pros
A welcome bonus of 100% up to 1 BTC
Free spins promotions every week
A mobile app available on iOS and Android devices
A live chat feature that can be used 24/7 by registered users
Cons
No complete payment method
Bonuses
The bonuses at Wild.io are quite generous, so you should definitely check them out if you haven't already.
The first bonus is a 100% match bonus up to 1 BTC on your first deposit. The second bonus is a 50% match bonus up to 1 BTC for your subsequent deposits.
These bonuses are available for new and existing players alike, so there is no reason not to take advantage of them if you have never tried out Wild.io!
Currencies Available for Deposit
BTC, USDT, ETh, LTC, & more
Countries Restricted
Afghanistan, Algeria, Somalia, Syria, and more
Bitcoin Gambling Site Rating: 8.8/10
>> Sign up to Wild.io Casino Website Today
#6. BetBeard- Great Crypto Gambling Platform For Live Poker Rooms
BetBeard is a brand that has been around for a while. It was one of the first Bitcoin gambling sites, and it's still going strong.
BetBeard offers a variety of games, including slots, roulette, blackjack, poker, and more. The site also has a sportsbook where you can bet on major sporting events like the Super Bowl or World Cup.
The site offers an excellent mobile app that makes playing your favorite games on the go simple and convenient—and it works well with most modern Android phones, iPhones, and iPads.
Pros
A variety of bitcoin gambling games from different providers, including NetEnt and Microgaming
A few different payment methods, including Bitcoin and Skrill
A fast deposit and withdrawal process that can be completed in just a few minutes
An easy-to-navigate website with all of your favorite games in one place
Cons
Offers a limited range of features
Bonuses
BetBeard offers a 100% deposit bonus up to 1 BTC. The minimum deposit is 0.001 BTC, which is worth about $23 at the current exchange rate.
Currencies Available for Deposit
BTC
Countries Restricted
US, Hong Kong, Philippines, and Spain
Bitcoin Gambling Site Rating: 8.7/10
>> Sign up to BetBeard Casino Website Today
#7. BetUS- Amazing Bitcoin Gambling Site For Video Poker Jackpots
BetUS is one of the longest-running and most reputable bitcoin gambling sites in existence today. They have a great reputation for their security, customer support, and fast payouts—and they're currently offering a 200% match bonus up to $1,000!
BetUS is one of the few online gambling sites that accept players from all 50 states, making it an attractive option for American players who want to gamble online with bitcoin. The site offers all the traditional casino games, sports betting, and poker.
BetUS' poker room is one of its strongest offerings, with a wide range of games and tournaments for players at every skill level.
Pros
A huge selection of games to choose from
A variety of deposit methods, including credit cards and Bitcoin
A welcome bonus that gives you free cash
Daily bonuses are awarded based on your play activity
An exciting affiliate programs
Cons
The site is limited in features
Bonuses
Bet US offers a nice welcome bonus to new players. The first deposit bonus is 100% up to $1,000, and the second one is 50% up to $500. The maximum bonus amount that can be claimed is $2,000.
Currencies Available for Deposit
BTC, USDT, ETh, LTC, & more
Countries Restricted
US, Hong Kong, Philippines, and Spain
Bitcoin Gambling Site Rating: 8.65/10
>> Sign up to BetUSCasino Website Today
#8. Betflip- Popular Gambling Site for US Live Betting Games
Betflip is a sportsbook and casino that accepts Bitcoin as the only cryptocurrency. The platform is licensed by Curacao eGaming, one of the world's most respected online gaming jurisdictions.
Betflip offers sports betting, casino games, and poker tournaments. They have a wide range of games from some of the most popular game providers in the industry, including Betsoft and Microgaming.
The company uses advanced encryption technology to protect players’ funds and personal information at all times.
This bitcoin gambling site has a modern look, with all its features featured on the front page for easy access, making it convenient for new users interested in trying out different games.
Pros
Great customer service
Fast payouts
Lots of games
Live betting options
Good bonuses and promotions
Cons
Bonuses are hard to attain
Bonuses
Betflip offers bonuses and promotions for new players who sign up with the site. These include:
Free €10 bonus on first deposit
Completing the verification process will also unlock some great bonuses for you to claim!
Currencies Available for Deposit
BTC, USDT, ETh, LTC, & more
Countries Restricted
Afghanistan, Algeria, Somalia, Syria, and more
Bitcoin Gambling Site Rating: 8.6/10
>> Sign up to Betflip Casino Website Today
#9. Fortune Jack- Impressive Selection Of Casino Games With Instant Withdrawals
Fortune Jack is one of the best bitcoin gambling sites. The site offers a wide selection of games and a good number of deposit methods for players to choose from.
Fortune Jack has been around for quite some time now and has proven itself to be one of the most reliable bitcoin gambling sites on the internet.
The website offers a wide selection of games, including slots, table games such as blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, video poker games, and even live dealer games.
Players can play their favorite games using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies on the site. The platform offers excellent security features, including SSL encryption technology that protects all data communication between users and the site.
Pros
It offers both games and sports betting
Been around for several years, with an established reputation for fairness and security.
The casino offers a wide variety of games
It has a large number of game providers
The site has a good range of deposit options
Cons
Limited payment options
Bonuses
Fortune Jack offers some excellent bonuses and promotions to new players who register an account on the site:
1st Deposit Bonus: 200% up to $2,000.
2nd Deposit Bonus: 100% up to $1,000 (available only if you make your first deposit with Bitcoin).
3rd Deposit Bonus: 50% up to $400 (available only if you make your first two deposits with Bitcoin)
Currencies Available for Deposit
BTC, LTC, DOGE, ETH, DASH, TRON, ZCASH, USDT, & USDC
Countries Restricted
China, Cuba, Iran, Israel, Latvia, and Turkey.
Bitcoin Gambling Site Rating: 7.5/10
>> Sign up to Fortune Jack Website Today
#10. GTBets- Best Gambling Games With Instant Withdrawals
GTBets is a well-known and highly trusted Bitcoin gambling site. The site has been around since 2011, which makes it one of the oldest Bitcoin gambling sites on the market.
GTBets offers over 100 different games, including video poker, slots, blackjack, and roulette. They have a huge selection of customer support options, such as live chat, email, and phone support.
The site has been known to offer great promotions to its members, including bonuses and free spins. GTBets also offers an affiliate program where you can earn commissions by promoting their brand on your own website or blog.
Pros
They have a fantastic customer service team
You can play for free with their free spins offers
It's easy to withdraw your funds
They have a wide variety of payment options available
They have a high payout rate
Cons
Bonuses are getting too hard to claim
Bonuses
GTBets offers a 100% matching bonus up to $1,000 on your first deposit. This means that if you deposit $100, they’ll match it with another $100 free cash!
They also offer weekly reload bonuses where you earn additional free money every week just by depositing and playing at GTBets.
Currencies Available for Deposit
BTC, LTC, BCH, XRP
Countries Restricted
Australia, CAD, Germany, Russia, Spain, and more
Bitcoin Gambling Site Rating: 8.1/10
>> Sign up to GTBets Casino Website Today
What Makes a Great Bitcoin Gambling Site?
The best bitcoin gambling sites are all about the fast, easy, and convenient way to play. You want to be able to deposit, withdraw and play without any hassles.
Check the most trusted online casinos singapore site for more information related to casinos.
But there's more to it than just that. There are a lot of factors that go into determining what makes a great bitcoin gambling site, including:
Restricted Countries
Not all countries are allowed to play at bitcoin casinos, so make sure you verify that your country is on the list of accepted countries before you start playing. Some casinos will also ask for proof of residence, such as a driver's license or passport.
If you don't have one of these documents, you may be able to find an alternative form of proof — for example, if you're from Canada, you can use a utility bill with your name and address on it.
However, some sites will not accept this as proof at all and will require an official ID card instead.
Reputation
The first thing you'll notice about a reputable Bitcoin gambling site is that it's fair. No matter how much money you have or where you're from, every player should have an equal chance at winning money by playing fair games.
Fairness is one of the most important aspects of any business and is something players look for in their preferred gambling venues.
Bonuses Offered
Bitcoin gambling sites offer many different bonuses to attract more players. These include welcome bonuses and reload bonuses as well as regular promotions that can increase your chances of winning big money.
For example, some casinos offer free spins on slot games while others give away cash prizes or tournaments where everyone can participate and win money.
Variety of Payment Options
Another thing to remember when choosing an online casino is the payment methods available to you.
Most casinos today accept credit cards, PayPal, and other e-wallets but they also support Bitcoin, which makes them very attractive because it's anonymous, fast, and secure at all times.
Bitcoin Gambling vs. Regular Online Gambling
Many people are torn between gambling at a bitcoin-based casino or a regular casino.
Here are a few things that make Bitcoin gambling different and better than regular online gambling:
No personal information needed
Instant payments and withdrawals
No need to provide banking details or credit card numbers
Secure and private. Your privacy is important to us.
Bitcoin is a new currency, but it is not anonymous. Transactions are recorded in a public ledger called 'blockchain'. However, there is no way for anyone to link the transaction with your identity unless you voluntarily disclose it; this makes bitcoin perfect for gambling online!
Withdrawing your winnings is easy and fast (usually within an hour), as long as you have a verified account with the gambling site you use. For example, if you want to withdraw money from your bitcoin wallet to your bank account, there are many options available now.
You don't need to worry about chargebacks or refunds - because once your transaction has been confirmed by miners on the network (which usually takes between 1-3 hours), there's nothing that can stop it from being valid.
Pros of Top Bitcoin Gambling Sites
There are many top Bitcoin gambling sites that offer players a wide range of games and betting opportunities.
Pros of Top Bitcoin Gambling Sites:
A wide variety of games, including live dealer casino games
Easy registration
24/7 customer support
Top-notch security features
Cons of Bitcoin Gambling Sites
The main disadvantage is price volatility. The value of Bitcoin can change quickly, so you may lose more money than you think when you deposit your funds in Bitcoin.
There is no recourse if something goes wrong with your transaction or gambling site.
Bitcoin gambling sites are not regulated
Another disadvantage is that it is not accepted everywhere.
How to Start with Online Bitcoin Gambling Sites For Bonuses?
It is a good feeling to be able to wager your bitcoins and profit from them. You can try to win big in an online casino but remember that you don't have to risk all your bitcoins at once.
Start small, earn some experience, and then you can move on to higher limits and more significant sums of money.
Hopefully, this article has removed any fears or worries about online bitcoin gambling and helped you pay the exciting world of bitcoin gambling a visit.
DISCLAIMER: Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these sites. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino.
If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to https://www.ncpgambling.org/or 1-800-522-4700
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.