Best Background Check Services: Our Top Picks for Public Data Check Services
A straightforward method to check up on somebody you miss in your life is by doing a background check. Just entering the name or phone number will help you locate a person you have missed or want to catch up with.
If you have just a few pieces of information about your person, you can get valuable information about where they are and how you can contact them. In addition, it is an excellent opportunity to see what your long-lost friends and family have been up to after all those years.
So, stay with us to learn about the best online background checking services.
TruthFinder – Overall Best Service for Background Check
Intelius – Most Trusted Service for Real Background Reports
Instant Checkmate – Easily Accessible Service to Seek Personal Information
US Search – Most Accurate Background Check Related Services
#1. TruthFinder – Overall Best Service for Background Check
TruthFinder first came about in 2014, and they were founded in San Diego, CA. As the years have passed, they have done thousands of background checks.
They scan millions of public records and social networking data during these background checks, and it all happens in minutes. The most important aspect is that TruthFinder looks at private and confidential data. As a result, you can see much more than you would by using only a public record background checking agency, which consists of professional background screeners.
TruthFinder will then display relevant data located in a variety of reports. In addition, it assists customers in locating social media profiles, police records, contact information, and additional data.
The most significant difference between TruthFinder and other services is that it looks at private and public records. Only a few services provide this, and it makes their services pricier. So, you are paying for things you would not get anywhere else.
It is wise to run your background check with TruthFinder because you will enjoy more essential details than just searching for names alone.
Highlights
Comprehensive Search:TruthFinder searches public records and collects data across the web, allowing you to check for information about the people in your area.
You will notice these checks are extensive, and the site is comprehensive and searches private and public databases.
Other background checks just use public information to get data, and this info ends up being useless and outdated. But, TruthFinder is the opposite and provides current data for searchers.
Cost Effective: TruthFinder has a pricing system that will make it easy for everybody to afford. You will be charged $29 every month, and you will get a 20% savings during the first two months, bringing it to a total of $24 each month.
The phone search is even cheaper, costing just $5, making it affordable for everybody. Moreover, the information quality is not bad at all. Unfortunately, though, it does not have a free trial, and the report downloads cost $2.
Dark Web Scan: TruthFinder’s Dark Web Scan is something you will not see elsewhere. They will search the dark web, and this is a place inexperienced users should not go. This feature will give you the necessary information, making for a great background check.
You can use this scan to see if somebody's identity has been stolen. In addition, TruthFinder is highly attuned to transparency and will tell you if the information is illegal.
You can do background checks to your heart's content and locate information such as residence, driving history, social media info, contacts, family members and associates, contacts, and other data. The site is excellent for finding classmates and old friends. You are free to learn what others have to say about you also.
Customer Service: Due to the customer service reps being around 24/7, you will be sure you are getting a fast answer to your questions. It is a breeze to talk to customer service pros by telephone and email if you require assistance.
Pros
Highly detailed reports
Unlimited searches
Info on how you can use the reports provided
Mobile app available
Friendly customer service
Cons
$2 per download
#2. Intelius – Most Trusted Service for Real Background Reports
Intelius provides a maximum amount of public information and software that assists with background checks, reviews criminal records, and provides a generalized people search.
You may need Intelius if you want a background check on your neighbor that just moved in or an old friend you have missed all these years.
Intelius is renowned for offering extensive background checks for its customers. You only have to input a name, address, and phone number, making it very easy to get the required information.
When you begin a background check with Intelius, you can access the report and see all relevant information on divorces and marriage histories, criminal records, lawsuits, and bankruptcies/liens.
Highlights
Extensive Searches:Intelius is Seattle-based, and it started its business in 2003. The platform allows you to do regular background checks and some reverse searches.
Utilizing such services allows you to remain anonymous and keep your search private. Intelius is a good website, and it is not only due to the services provided but also the vast amount of people using the site.
Most people visit Intelius for personal reasons. However, you must sign up for their long-term memberships if you want access to such services, regardless of your choice.
Quick Pass: If you want information in a hurry, Intelius can help you. Their Fast Pass feature helps you skip the line and locate your report without waiting too long. In addition, you can enjoy unlimited searches and privacy; that way, the people you are looking for will not get alerted.
The fast pass is a good way for Intelius users to get reports in seconds, as it cuts out the time you usually spend sending such requests. They search 20 billion varied records to get you the information you have been looking for with your background check. It could yield data you did not know you could have access to, and the information you find could surprise you.
Direct Support: Unlike other background checking services, you can directly talk to their customer care team. Once you have found the Intelius website, you will see that there are telephone numbers for the customer service team located at the top-right of the screen, and when you scroll down to the bottom, you will see their help center email posted as well.
Recurring Charges: You will need to know that you will be subject to a recurring charge if you do not use this website carefully. It is a stellar site, but we do not all require a continuous subscription for sites like Intelius. The cost is $30 monthly, so make it a point to know what you are getting before you sign up.
As per Intelius, you will get charged $30 if you fail to cancel in that five-day trial. The membership will renew after 30 days unless you have canceled the membership before your next term starts. Call them at 888-245-1655 from 6 am to 7 pm Pacific Monday to Friday, or feel free to cancel using your account dashboard.
Pros
Unique website
Affordable subscriptions
Work and education data offered
Excellent interface and very intuitive
Very detailed background check reports
Cons
They charge cancellation fees
#3. Instant Checkmate – Easily Accessible Service to Seek Personal Information
Instant Checkmate is a website that aggregates data from public records and provides a simple website for all users, even those who do not consider themselves technologically literate. You can discover all the basics about somebody using this website.
They also make it easy to remove yourself from your search database if you do not want to be there. Many other "people search websites" do not openly display this option, but it is located near the bottom of the website. It takes two days for your data to be scrubbed.
We mostly loved this website and recommend it highly to anybody requiring a solid background check service. But, you are going to battle with many pop-ups as you get through the search. So, get ready to click through them to find your background check. But, we mostly found it to be a simple website for all to use.
Highlights
Affordable:Instant Checkmate was founded in San Diego and is much cheaper than other popular background check services. They offer a big caliber of quality in their info and provide a free trial for you.
Using their platform is easy and provides tons of information, such as criminal history records and contact data. In addition, Instant Checkmate can help you find people using names, cities, and states.
Instant Checkmate searches public records, making it easy to find all the data on your own if you look hard enough. The platform casts a wide net and gets you information about your reports, including automobiles, former addresses, marriages, families, and bankruptcies.
Cheap: Instant Checkmate provides unlimited reports, and you can enjoy a five-day trial at just $1. You can sign up for a single month, which will be $35, or you can do three months at the cost of $28.
Protected by Norton: Norton Symantec provides all the site's security. As a result, you can be sure that Instant Checkmate is a secure, safe website, and all your payment/personal data is safe with 256-bit encryption.
And with all info accessible via public records, you do not have to keep everything secured. But, it is comforting to rest easy knowing that all reports are locked behind a paywall. As a result, personal data is not displayed recklessly for all to see.
You can learn if who you are searching for is a registered sex offender. Upon searching, you will see the matches, and you can check out the detailed reports for all people found.
Excellent Customer Care: Customer care is fast and easy, and emails and phones are answered from 10 am to 10 pm, Monday to Friday.
The Better Business Bureau has provided Instant Checkmate an A+ rating, and you are free to see the online help center to view tutorial videos and learn the answers to the most frequently asked queries.
Pros
5-day trial for $1
Public records searched
Get unlimited reports using your subscription
Inform you of what you can use the info for
Android/iOS app provided
Cons
Members only website
#4. US Search – Most Accurate Background Check Related Services
US Search has offered background check services and people finder searches since the 1990s. They are Culver City, CA-based, and their tools will help you locate anybody with just a name, phone number, or address.
The reports are stellar if you want to connect with your old friends and schoolmates, and in our review, you will learn what the platform offers.
They provide a massive array of services for customers. For example, you can perform a reverse telephone number lookup, which helps you affix a name to a phone number.
You can discover the identity of the person who owns that number, where they have lived, and who currently lives with them.
You are free to do a reverse address lookup, property record search, email search, and many others. It is easy to find what you seek using this website.
Highlights
No Membership Needed: You do not need to sign up with a membership when getting your background check services, and it is free to print out your results. Beyond background check services, US Search is a fast-loading site because they have no-frill, 90's era graphics.
The lack of website design will let US Search dump more money into search options and fair prices for their services. It is simple to find people using their phone number, email, address, or even their name. US Search will yield a significant results list, and you will love how easy it is to find who you are looking for.
The website's straightforward approach to business has done well for them, and customers use the site by the thousands. Another significant part of this website is that it runs very well on your mobile site, and no app is necessary for a quality experience.
Cost-Effective: Employmentbackground checks cost $40, and the monthly subscriptions are just $20. The people search costs $2.45, and criminal record searches cost $15. You are going to be auto renewed, so make sure you cancel if you are not going to be using this service often.
Excellent Site Design: US Search's website has an interface you will enjoy, and the design is simple. First, the website will help you know what to enter. You can type in their name, phone number, and address.
Background checks, criminal records, and people searches are available as well. It is simple to do free searches since there are no paywalls, and you are free to scroll through the results until you have located the right man or woman.
In addition, you are free to view family members' names, former addresses, properties, rap sheets, and other data. Beyond telephone numbers, social media handles, and emails, US Search provides all the relevant information you would need to find the person you miss.
Customer Care: US Search protects all customer data and keeps account information safe and secure using 256-bit encryption. So, it is a breeze to talk to customer service using phone or email. They are fast to answer your queries, and their customer feedback offers you a positive outlook.
Pros
No membership cost
Detailed reports
Free report printing
Memberships provide unlimited searches
Cons
No free trials or single search opportunities
How We Made This List of the Best Background Check Services
You might wonder how we created this list of the best background checking services. We have narrowed down the demanding criteria and made it easy for you to see which background check services are the best. You can read the criteria below for more details.
The steps we used to make this list were numerous. Unfortunately, hundreds of background checking websites are out there, so it took us many days to properly create the list.
Here is what we searched for and found:
User Friendly
Have you ever been to a website and been unsure how to navigate it? Did it make you want to throw your computer or mobile phone out? If that sounds like you, then you are in luck. We have located websites that work well on desktop PCs, laptops, and mobile devices.
You will be relieved to know that these sites are straightforward, and anyone can learn how to use them, even if you do not consider yourself much of a tech wizard. These sites load up quickly and are fast at delivering free background check services.
In addition, many of them have the form you will need to fill out on their landing page, making it easy to get started immediately.
Customer Care
Regardless of how smooth the best background check service goes, you will run into road bumps here and there. We have selected websites known for offering prompt and friendly customer service.
The websites offer a variety of communication channels, including email, regular mail, phone numbers, and live chat.
You can find the reps at these sites with few hassles, and they have their telephone lines in operation for regular business hours.
Great Company Reputation
The reputation of a company matters, as it is all we have in today's world. Your reputation matters most, and in the current day and age of reviews on YouTube, Trustpilot, and the Better Business Bureau, you would be doing an excellent job for yourself to keep the stars up if you want to remain in business.
We checked the companies below to see their reputations before trying to find our old classmates. We wanted to see that customers were pleased with the quality of the background check, the price of those checks, and the speed of the reports' delivery.
You will be pleased when you find out that these sites are affixed with solid reputations, and they all deliver on the promise of outstanding background checks with accurate information.
Transparency
The most outstanding background checks are known for being transparent in all they do. These sites are forthcoming about what you are free to use the background check for when you run one. The sites comply with the Fair Credit Reporting Act and hold to those rules.
You will see on the websites that the checks are not to be used for personal reasons. For example, do not expect to use these background checks for just anything, such as rental property agreements or screening for employment.
Beginner’s Guide: Things You Need to Know Before Trying Background Check Services
Want to know what to look for when you are seeking a background check? Then keep reading to learn what you should scope out when choosing a background check site.
Non-Public Information Availability
The initial thing you should check for in a quality background checking service is access to private data, meaning what you do not get when searching public data. For example, credit headers are something you usually do not see.
This is the top part of your credit report and will not offer employment history, employment status, or financial data inappropriate for a non-business background check. Credit headers are ideal for verifying complete information, including job information, current address, and phone numbers.
State Record Access
Some states have free or low-cost background checking services, but you must manually or digitally submit this documentation. Given that such work is tedious at best, paying the cost for these premium background checking services, which already include state records, is more straightforward.
A good background check service will check non-public data, including professional licenses, school, college degrees and certificates, death certificates, public records, and traffic infractions, plus other critical data that may help you locate a person and what they have accomplished.
Social Media Data
Reviewing a person's social media data when screening for jobs and getting to know a person is becoming very typical. It helps you see if there are red flags you should know about that may affect your relationship with a person.
While free searches are just aggregations indexing public data, other background checking services include programs that show off rifles, names, and trends. In addition, some sites provide a deep web scan, which goes far beyond the regular Google name searches and has skip-trace quality information.
FAQs: Everything Related to the Best Background Check Services
Q1. Where do background check sites get this information?
We have shown you where to get your background check data, but you could still be questioning how legit and accurate the websites are.
Maybe you wonder if a search from Google will be enough to find who you are seeking. But, you do not want to rely on a regular Google search for accurate data.
The best you could end up with is old social media information, which is even limited, especially if your data is private. For example, the profiles will not provide DMV, education history, or criminal background check.
If you require accurate or recent data for keeping yourself safe or reconnecting with old friends from a while back, you will need a background check company that is safe and reputable.
The best background checking websites will go over thousands, even millions, of public records to get information over to you. This process is lengthy and would require hours of work. So, a background check website is the best way to go.
Q2. Why do people perform background checks like these?
There are many reasons why a person may run a background check. One example is a mother who moves into a new neighborhood and wants to know who is nearby before allowing the children to play unsupervised. If there is a criminal nearby, it could help keep the whole family safe by knowing.
Another example is an estranged family member hoping to get back into contact with their relatives. They could run the background check, locate a family member they feel comfortable speaking with, and send an email or make a phone call to begin getting back in touch and rebuilding relationships.
Mostly, you use background checks to feel secure and safe. However, it is okay to learn who a person is before you get to know them further, especially if you have a gut feeling something might be wrong.
Q3. What can I use these background checks for?
You can use them for many reasons, such as to learn more about somebody and keep yourself safe.
However, you cannot use these background checks for business decisions. For example, you cannot use these decisions to perform screenings for tenants, make hiring decisions, or give consumer credit.
All such decisions are covered under the FCRA, or the Fair Credit Reporting Act. As per this act, you only get information for such decisions from an accredited Consumer Reporting Agency. The background check services above are not examples of such an agency.
Q4. What shows on a background check?
This answer depends on the background check you have purchased. Varied sources will offer additional info.
However, you can expect the following when you select one of these background checks:
Identifying Data: Such information is the base personal data you are looking for regarding the person you seek. You will see their full name, including last, first, and middle, and you will get their date of birth and age, plus addresses.
Names may overlap from one person to the next; for instance, you will find a Robert Johnson nearly everywhere in the U.S., and you can check on their aliases to see if you have the correct data.
Employment Data: With these fantastic background checks, you are free to see which jobs they had in the past and who their employers were. You are also free to see their technical education, colleges, and schools.
Relatives: The background checks will provide you with a list of relations to your relative. You will notice names, locations, and even the ages of these folks. You may utilize this info to keep the search trail hot and to learn about those connected to the person you seek. Some sites will show relatives for free, while you might have to buy a membership with others.
Associates: Associates of your person are a part of this background check. It may mean somebody they work with, a roommate, or a buddy. They might include relatives, but they share an address in most cases.
Contact Data: If you are checking on somebody you would like to reconnect with or make a connection with, the contact info you find on your background check could be the best way to phone them or email them. Here, you will get their contact data, including phone number, mailing address, and email, making reconnecting easy.
Social Media Profiles: Such onlineprofiles are a goldmine of data for learning about somebody's character. A good background check site will offer social media links and profiles with photographs. Of course, you are free to view other content, including personal sites, blogs, and a Wikipedia page, if they are famous in some way.
Locations and Properties: Background checks could get your location history, which offers a listing of former and recent addresses. Background check providers include location info (a trailer, house, apartment, condo), city census data, and city demographics.
Neighbors: Background checks are a great way to get to know the neighborhood of your sought-after person. If you are running a check for yourself, you are free to learn about nearby neighbors and also the criminal records of these neighbors. In addition, these background checks allow you to learn about others' neighbors and communities.
Criminal Rap Sheet: Background checks will provide data on criminal court records and county criminal court search history for the person you are seeking. They can display personal info, like the individual's name and arrest location/charges. In addition, you will discover the date of the offense, case number and court name, and the charges.
Sex Offender Data: Every background check will offer sex offender data. So, you will find it easy to learn if you have a sex offender living near you or the person you seek.
Assets and Finances: Learning about a person's finances is easy when you use one of the background check sites above. Not every report has this information, so if you must learn about somebody's finances, ensure the service you buy has that data. Assets are properties they currently own, property values, and mortgages. Moreover, assets will include cars they possess and the cars' VIN, model, make, and year.
Q5. Do these sites lock you into a plan?
The best free background check services are usually quite flexible when considering what they offer people looking for data. For example, you could find a site offering a low-cost choice without purchasing a membership or subscription.
Other services may require you to buy the membership, but these subscription costs are nominal. Also, you do not have to continue that membership if you do not want it after trying it out and using it.
For example, if you require many checks, apply for the membership, pay your fee, then cancel after you get your reports. It is perfect for new members because you do not need to pay for what you do not want. Instead, get the service when needed, and cancel once you have run your course.
Memberships are affordable, and it is helpful to have the service available. This way, you can check on new people.
Conclusion: Get Detailed Reports of Different Personalities Through the Best Background Check Services
There is no underestimating the power of a quality background check. The websites we listed have provided help to thousands in keeping their loved ones safe and secure. While the background check may reveal shocking data such as a criminal record, it could keep you out of harm’s way.
Others have found it easy to steer clear of conmen (conwomen, too) and avoid purchasing broken-down items like cars when they found out the seller was a crook.
A background check site provides detailed reports like county criminal records, address searches, people searches, and more. The sites above have all you need when you want a quality background check at a reasonable price.
