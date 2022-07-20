Best Appetite Suppressant: Top OTC Hunger Control Pills For Weight Loss
Wouldn't it be nice if everyone's experience with food was just perfect, and dieting isn't a term everyone knows about or has to worry over? But, sadly, it's not a perfect world, and whatever your body goals might be, you surely must have had to watch your diet at some point in time. Maybe even considered appetite suppressants too.
If we're being honest, a healthy life truly does start with a healthy diet. But, if you're always craving that next snack when you aren't really that hungry, then it's always so difficult to keep to the mantra of constantly watching what you eat, let alone your weight.
It takes so much effort to keep yourself in check that you need some kind of magic to make things work. It doesn't have to take too much work to achieve the weight of your dreams, though.
If you’re tough, you can try following a strict diet regimen, but appetite suppressants do just about the same job in a different way. Appetite suppressants may help you lose weight and maintain your shape.
These products achieve this feat by increasing your metabolism rate and burning body fat at much faster rates. We’ve compiled our top 5 list of the best appetite suppressants that 2022 has to offer, and we think they might help you too.
Our List Of The Best Appetite Suppressant To Suppress Hunger:
PhenQ - Overall Best Appetite Suppressants To Control Appetite; Weight Loss Benefits
Leanbean - Top-Rated Diet Pills For Women; OTC Hunger Suppressant
Trimtone - Popular Over The Counter Hunger Control Pills
Phen24 - Natural Appetite Suppressant To Burn Fat; Best Ingredients To Curb Appetite
PrimeShred - Most Effective Dietary Supplement To Suppress Appetite Naturally
Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:
#1. PhenQ – Overall Best Appetite Suppressants To Control Appetite; Weight Loss Benefits
Tried and tested, PhenQ is designed as a fat-burning and metabolism stimulation mechanism. Just like cutting your appetite is only a single step when following a dieting
regimen, this brand’s appetite suppressant product also approaches weight loss from a whole host of other angles.
The appetite suppressant from this brand uses a well-known process of thermogenesis to achieve positive results. Thermogenesis raises your body temperature, enabling an increased breakdown of fat molecules in your body system. And because this extra unlocked energy is now available, you won’t need to eat as much throughout the day.
Its multi-pronged approach is perfect if your goal is to quickly reach your weight loss goals.
According to the brand, PhenQ works beyond simply burning fats with the following 5-pronged approach as possible means through which you could meet your weight needs:
Converting and burning already stored body fat into energy
Reducing calorie intake by suppressing appetite
Preventing additional production of fat and blocking further gain
Raising body metabolism rate to boost energy levels and prevent fatigue
Reducing depression and improving general mood.
Highlights
Reduces Accumulated Body Fat
The best appetite suppressants not only keep you from gaining extra weight but also do a good job of reducing accumulated fat in your body system. PhenQ excels in this regard, and a lot of users rely on the brand's product for this specific purpose.
The supplement allows you to healthily lose unwanted fat deposits by converting them into energy useful for replacing extra calories from the meals you no longer take.
Backed by Science
Appetite suppressants from the PhenQ brand do have a proprietary trick up their sleeve. α-Lacys Reset® is a unique proprietary ingredient that does a pretty good job of further increasing your metabolism and releasing energy in a way that many other appetite suppressants do not.
Vegan-Friendly
We found the supplements from this brand rich in vegan ingredients and, therefore, very safe to consume. Here's a quick sneak peek at some of them:
Caffeine
Being a popular natural stimulant, it supplies you with high energy boosts that keep your concentration in top gear all through the day.
Capsimax
This active substance is responsible for the heat generation in your body that stimulates fat burning.
Nopal Cactus Fiber
This ingredient is not digestible and simply not meant to be. Its job is to stay in your digestive system long enough to absorb all that excess dietary fat.
L-Carnitine Fumarate
This is another active ingredient. The amino acid burns the fat in your body into energy and keeps you from craving food for long periods at a stretch.
Money-Back Guarantee
As any reputable company should, PhenQ exhibits its belief in transparency and its ability to guarantee satisfactory results to its customers. The company offers a 60-day money-back guarantee on its appetite suppressant product for all purchases.
You have up to 30 days to use the brand’s product and an extra 30 to observe your body’s response to the supplement. You can return the bottles for a refund at any time within this period should you experience unsatisfactory results.
Pros
It contains zero synthetic ingredients
Free shipping is available worldwide
Effective for both genders
Suppresses appetite and cravings
Very good refund policy
Cons
Caffeine-sensitive customers may find its caffeine content may be too high
Available online only
=> Click here to visit the official website “PhenQ”
#2. Leanbean – Top-Rated Diet Pills For Women; OTC Hunger Suppressant
Due to physiological differences, women are more prone to weight challenges and issues than men. Women's bodies undergo much more frequent changes than men. We think it is a great option for you if you're in the female clique.
This supplement is from Ultimate Life Ltd. and is specifically targeted at females in the athletics and modeling industries. However, women can get results that are just as good without necessarily being in any of these fields.
It's designed with the woman's body in mind and contains minimal stimulants, especially caffeine, which tend to cause health problems in women.
The brand’s appetite suppressant contains mild but beneficial ingredients such as turmeric, thermogenic spice, and choline.
Highlights
Organic and Vegan-Friendly Ingredients
Animal products are often the primary culprits in the weight gain process for many people facing the challenge today. So, it only makes sense that there are as few fat-inducing ingredients as possible in the supplements you're taking to combat your weight gain monsters.
Leanbean makes use of primarily plant-based ingredients like glucomannan, turmeric, and green coffee beans as the main components in their appetite supplement products.
Contains Choline
What's so special about Choline? Well, an interesting fact to note is that choline is neither a mineral nor a vitamin. Even the human liver organically synthesizes this compound in our body system as it is required while our bodies convert fats into energy. However, most of the time, the amounts are insufficient and need to be artificially supplemented. Therefore, appetite suppressants that are rich in choline should be your first choice.
Designed for Women
While most appetite supplements in the market are designed to appeal to both genders, LeanBean's product is formulated with women's specific needs in mind. This isn't a random strategy by the company; research has shown that women are more likely to experience weight issues than men will.
Some of the low-stimulant ingredients included in the brand’s products are carefully selected for women. Here’s a look at some of them:
Vitamin B12: Promotes red blood cell formation in the body’s circulatory system.
Vitamin B6: Key ingredients in regulating and balancing hormones and neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin. Reduces body fat accumulation.
Zinc: Contributes to metabolizing fatty acids and
Garcinia Cambogia: It is an active component that helps minimize hunger and decrease fat storage in the body system.
Glucomannan: This is a popular dietary fiber and appetite suppressant ingredient that keeps you fuller for longer.
Green Coffee: An active ingredient that aids weight loss.
Pros
Designed for women
Lower caffeine content
GMP Certified
Organic ingredients
90-days money-back guarantee
Cons
Tailored to persons with primarily active lifestyles
Not appropriate for pregnant women
=> Click here to visit the official website “Leanbean”
#3. Trimtone – Popular Over The Counter Hunger Control Pills
Coming in as the second most favorite appetite suppressant for women on our list is the popular fat burner from the Trimtone brand.
As we already know that there are many more women facing weight challenges than men, this appetite suppressant is another supplement tailored to cater to the specific needs of this niche.
We're impressed with the quality of this product and consider it as one more option for women to consider in their goal to realize their dream body shape.
The main purpose of dieting during weight loss is to use up more calories than you take in. This can be a daunting feat to consistently pull off if you’re already used to eating or snacking frequently.
From prior eating habits, your body is likely designed to frequently demand calories at different times in your day. Trimtone’s appetite suppressant metabolizes your extra fat reservoirs as energy replacements for your body’s calorie needs.
Here's how the brand’s supplement product functions:
Activates Thermogenesis: Like most appetite suppressants, Trimtone’s product boosts your metabolism and burns calories faster by getting your body system into a thermogenic state.
Suppresses Appetite: It contains active ingredients that significantly reduce your cravings for food and snacks for long periods so you can reach your weight goals more easily and at a much quicker pace.
Energy Boosts: Even though you eat less, Trimtone appetite suppressants extract more than enough energy from the extra fat it breaks down to keep you going. You’ll have sufficient stamina and energy for your normal daily routine and even additional exercises or workouts.
Highlights
Supplements Physical Activities
It doesn’t really matter whether you’re actively working or simply going about your normal daily activities. You’re going to burn more calories and shed your weight faster with this brand’s appetite supplements. It’s just like skipping meals, only much safer and healthier instead.
Because you’re taking in lower amounts of calories on the days you take Trimtone pills, your body absorbs lesser nutrients and burns more fat instead.
Simpler Dosage for All Schedules
There's one little feature of appetite suppressant products that consumers may find to be just a teeny weeny annoying. That's the multiple pills and dosages you may have to take throughout the day. You don't have to worry about that anymore if you go with this option.
The Trimtone appetite suppressant is just 1 capsule per day before breakfast, and you never have to worry about any more pills for the day. So many people have tight or busy schedules with work and business and may forget or find it hard to fit multiple pills into their day. So, ease of use is easily one of the things we loved best about this product.
All-Organic Ingredients
The biggest issue with synthetic ingredients that never really goes away is our body's ability to absorb them easily. While they do have their advantages, all-natural ingredient compositions in products have always been our recommended preference. This is why the Trimtone appetite suppressant has an extra good point or two in our books.
The product contains a range of products that are both plant and animal based. Each standard pill from the Trimtone brand will have ingredients such as green tea and coffee, glucomannan, and grains of paradise in it.
Clinically Proven Ingredients
Not only are the brand’s products all organic and natural, but it also contains active ingredients that have been clinically proven to work for weight loss purposes. They also contain zero additives or fillers that you may find in lesser quality alternatives.
Here are some of the ingredients you can expect to find in a Trimtone appetite suppressant:
Green Coffee Extracts: This active ingredient increases metabolic rates and reduces insulin levels in the body. It also aids in the absorption of glucose and body fat reduction.
Green Tea: It is a primary ingredient in inducing thermogenesis. Also considered to contain valuable antioxidant levels that aid in the fat-burning process.
Caffeine: This delivers high energy levels and maintains the brain and body in highly active states.
Grains of Paradise: A key ingredient in all appetite suppressants. This spice is considered helpful in aiding weight loss and reducing body-fat percentage.
Glucomannan: An active dietary fiber and ingredient that also aids in lowering cholesterol and glucose levels.
Pros
Requires only one pill per day
Perfect for persons with busy schedules
100-day money-back guarantee
GMP-certified facility
Cons
Not appropriate for pregnant women or nursing mothers
Not suitable for vegans
=> Click here to visit the official website “Trimtone”
#4. Phen24 - Natural Appetite Suppressant To Burn Fat; Best Ingredients To Curb Appetite
The first thing that jumped out at us right away about the Phen24 appetite suppressant product is the fact that the products come in pairs! But there's, in fact, a cool reason why.
There's not a lot going on for us and our metabolism at night when we're asleep. Interestingly, Phen24 found a way to put this extra time to good use with its two-part dietary supplement product design.
Our bodies slow down and go into a kind of low-level digestion and metabolism state at night when we sleep. Phen24’s products are designed as a kind of metabolism fueling system that just keeps chugging on even while you sleep.
What that delivers is a more time-efficient weight loss system that increases the amount of time you have to lose that extra pound or two.
The product is sold in two different bottles containing day and night pills in each one. This works differently depending on which time of the day or night it is.
The day pills are designed to:
Burn calories and extra body fat
Increase your energy and boost your metabolism
Suppress appetite and provide fullness
While at night, the pills perform similar functions with a couple of subtle differences:
Improve sleep quality
Eliminate night cravings by suppressing appetite through the night.
Burn fats and calories while you sleep.
Highlights
All-day, All-night Active Metabolism
The best way to achieve weight loss is to cut down on multiple meals as much as possible. However, people with high metabolic activities often find themselves needing an extra snack just after dinner or right in the middle of the night.
Phen24's appetite suppressant ensures that this is easily taken care of and keeps you right on track with your weight loss goals.
By keeping the body’s metabolism rate up and active all through the day and night, the body is then able to cut down on even more excess fat. This way, users can achieve faster weight loss and a much-improved immune system.
A nice perk that this brand’s product offers is also that users no longer have to worry about the likelihood of waking up with energy deficits in the morning.
Improved Sleeping Pattern
Most appetite suppressants you will find on the market naturally contain caffeine as active ingredients in their products. But caffeine can also keep you unnecessarily active at night when all your body really needs is rest.
So, the brand's night pills contain only non-stimulant ingredients that let you enjoy your sleep as much as your weight loss progress.
Clean and Natural Ingredients
The Phen24 brand includes only natural and clinically tested ingredients in its appetite suppressant products. Here’s a look at some of the ingredients that make up a Phen24 pill:
Copper: Improves collagen production and absorption of iron in the body system
Zinc: Actively improves metabolism rates and aids in digestion.
Manganese: Maintains energy production and brain activity at optimum levels
Molybdenum: Gets rid of toxins and other harmful materials from the body
D-Biotin: Metabolizes and converts carbohydrates, proteins, and fat into energy.
Vitamin B6: Reduces body fat accumulation and storage by facilitating direct food conversion into energy
Hops Extract: Regulates sleep cycle balance and improves sleep quality.
Cayenne Powder: Improves the thermogenesis process and acts as a natural fat burner
Caffeine: Boosts energy levels and stimulates the body’s metabolic rate.
Pros
Vegan-friendly
Cubs both day and nighttime cravings
Organic and natural ingredients
Manufactured in FDA approved facilities
60-day money-back guarantee
Cons
Not suitable for minors, cancer patients, and nursing mothers
Multiple pill dosage schedules may be inconvenient to manage
=> Click here to visit the official website “Phen24”
#5. PrimeShred – Most Effective Dietary Supplement To Suppress Appetite Naturally
The brand name of this appetite suppressant occupies the last spot on our list, and it leaves very little to the imagination. Tailored specifically for men who desire ripped bodies and chiseled frames and need to keep all unnecessary body fat at bay.
Keep in mind that it takes a lot of work to achieve the desired body type in question, but the Primeshred is always a nice supplement to throw into the mix.
Although we find the majority of users of this product brand to be men, it delivers the same results for anyone who fancies athletic and muscular physiques. The ingredients contained in pills are all-natural and effectively deflate any hint of food or snack cravings while you're up and going about your day.
Like all other top products on our list, it is designed to promote weight loss by removing excess body fat while keeping your appetite in check. The product is vegan-friendly but compromises on very little as it effectively delivers high energy levels while you burn away excess fat and calories from your system.
Highlights
Fully Transparent Formula
Often, you're never quite sure of what ingredients go into making a random appetite suppressant online. And chances are, if you can't verify what those ingredients are, they're likely to be stuff you don't want in your body system.
Primeshred prides itself on the fact that you can easily figure out the stuff that goes into all the products you purchase on their website. There are no secret ingredients, and the brand provides a comprehensive list of ingredients on its website.
Vegan-friendly Product
Not all appetite suppressants are vegan-friendly. Vegans who often much prefer plant-based products will find the Prime Shred supplements perfectly meeting their needs. The company does not include ingredients like dairy, soy, and gluten, which have been proven to have very high-fat content.
Science-backed Active Ingredients
There’s a lot of science behind understanding weight loss and the products that are designed to facilitate it. Reliable brands put in a lot of effort in this area and always include extensively researched ingredients in making up their products.
We found many active ingredients considered very useful for weight loss included in Primeshred’s appetite suppressant supplements.
Effective Body Fat Reduction
Apart from actively facilitating thermogenesis in the user's body system to increase metabolic rates, the product also employs a different method to double its achievable results.
By stimulating the production of fat-burning hormones, more stored fat in your body is released and able to undergo thermogenesis, improving the product's efficiency.
100-day Refund Policy
100 days is a lot of time to test things out and still be able to request a refund should things not go as planned. You can keep this brand’s appetite suppressants for up to 100 days and return all unopened bottles for a full refund within this period of purchase.
Pros
Vegan-friendly product
Natural and scientifically backed ingredients
Highly efficient fat conversion into energy
No prescription required
Non-GMO and gluten-free
Cons
Only suitable for persons above the age of 18 years
=> Click here to visit the official website “PrimeShred”
How We Made The List Of Best OTC Hunger Control Pills:
Appetite suppressants aren't new or recent products and have been around for quite some time. A quick google search will inundate with so many different products and brands available in the market. Most of these products, however, deliver below expectations or have potential health risks that should be avoided.
We understand that finding the best appetite suppressant pills on the internet is a challenge. And in order to make this a much easier and quicker process for you, we’ve narrowed down the best brands on the market.
We followed a rigorous selection process to hand-pick suppressants from reliable and trusted companies with real customer reviews.
And only the ones that aced the following specific criteria finally made our top 5 list:
Verifiable Clinical Trials: There’s no good reason to buy pharmaceutical products from a company without one. We recommend only purchasing appetite suppressants from verified outlets and brands. We consider it just as important that all products are as safe as they are effective.
Ingredients: This was also a very important and crucial aspect we considered. It's often tempting to only focus on the efficiency of appetite suppressants and overlook the ingredients that go into producing them. But like any order medication or supplement, one should know exactly what makes up the product you’re consuming.
Customer Reviews: One way to get a good feel of what to expect from a product is what others have to say about it. We know this and considered reviews from each brand's website and also from third-party sources. Only suppressants that customers stated helped assist them to reach their weight goals by reducing their appetite are included in our review list.
Pricing: A lot of factors go into the final pricing for a product. We looked at the prices of appetite suppressants relative to their quality, brand reputation, product size, and so on. Our focus was on finding the best appetite suppressants that offered outstanding value for money, according to customers.
What You Should Know When Purchasing Best Diet Pills To Control Hunger?
We know how difficult choosing an appetite suppressant that's a perfect fit for yourself out of the plethora of options available on the market can be.
With that many options, finding a perfect fit is difficult, and it's easy to miss the basics and end up with a subpar product these days.
We've, however, prepared some of the factors you should consider before you settle on your next brand. And you'll get to see why these factors are important and how they'll help you stay on track with your weight loss journey.
Ingredients
The best hunger suppressants will contain natural, easy, and safe ingredients to consume. Look out for reputable brands first, then the ingredients that make up their products subsequently.
Here's a look at some of the active ingredients you want to see in a good appetite suppressant:
Glucomannan (Dietary Fiber)
Caffeine
Vitamin B complex
Plant extracts
Brand Reputation
All things being equal, you’re much better off with a reputable top brand than an unknown alternative.
Not only are you more likely to get good results, but top products in the industry are generally much safer as they spend a lot on product research and conduct safety studies.
Luckily, you can find the best brands in the market for appetite suppressants already outlined here in our article. Only products from top reputable brands and positive user reviews make our list. So, you’ll be choosing from the best of the best on the market.
Price
Cheaper-priced products, more often than not, will indicate that a product is likely of lower quality compared to other more expensive alternatives. However, this doesn't mean that you should simply go for the most expensive options on the market.
Some brands can maintain relatively lower production costs, and you can surely take advantage of that when making your final buying decisions.
However, a nice little tip is to also watch out for current discounts available for the top brands on the market. You'll be surprised how much in savings you can rack up this way.
Health and Safety Claims
All brands will tell what they think you'll love about their supplements, but only the reputable ones actually back up their claims with results.
So, we recommend looking at what each brand on your radar has to say about their products. And if it's too good to be true, it probably is.
Watch out for verifiable qualifications such as GMP assurance, certification from health and safety bodies, and third-party laboratory evaluations.
Refund Policies
The good news is there's so much competition today that companies are now willing to go above and beyond to ensure you feel safe buying from them rather than anywhere else.
\One way to evaluate a band's claim about the efficacy of their product is to through the refund policy they back it up with. The longer the money-back period available to you, the customer the better.
Customer Reviews
At the end of the day, the only people you can get the most reliable information from about a product's efficacy are other existing users of the same product.
Responses from previous buyers are just as precious as gold, and you should pay special attention to them. You'll learn a lot about what to expect in terms of performance and safety before finally having to commit your money.
FAQs Regarding Natural Appetite Suppressants:
Q1. Who Should Use an Appetite Suppressant?
Appetite suppressant supplements are designed primarily for people who have weight challenges and are looking for safe and healthy ways to burn out some extra fat and calories quickly. If you have a healthy weight, this is probably not the product for you.
Q2. How Well Do Appetite Suppressants Encourage Weight Loss?
These products mainly facilitate weight loss by preventing you from overeating and speeding up your body’s metabolism.
And since you’re eating less and burning more calories at the same time, you end up keeping out a lot of extra fat and calories. Combining these products with active exercising or workout routines can boost observed results as well.
Q3. Are There Side Effects of Using Appetite Suppressants?
A common side effect of the usage of appetite suppressants is overheating from the thermogenesis process. This is because of your body's extra kick from the much-increased metabolic rate.
Caffeine is also an active ingredient that may affect your sleep patterns if you take these products too close to bedtime.
Any other side effects will mostly arise from the ingredients that make up the specific brand product you’re consuming. We highly recommend paying special attention to your needs, especially if you’re vegan or have pre existing medical conditions.
Q4. Appetite Suppressants or Prescription Diet Pills, which is Better?
Prescription pills can only be purchased on a doctor's recommendation, and there are reasons why. Such products, although very potent, often have potential side effects, and doctors will know which ones are best for you.
In contrast, appetite suppressants are generally safe to consume because they're usually made from natural ingredients. They also carry a much-reduced risk of causing users health issues or potential abuse.
Q5. Who Should Avoid Using Appetite Suppressants?
These products are designed to work best for people who are obese or overweight and trying to bring cut down on unnecessary food cravings.
Appetite suppressants are not recommended for use by persons below the age of 18 due to their tendency to interfere with the body’s growth process at this stage of development.
This applies to pregnant and nursing mothers as well in order to prevent passing the effects of the products on to their child or baby.
Concluding - Best Appetite Control Pills To Lose Weight Fast In 2022:
Globally, people are progressively leaning towards more sedentary lifestyles and less-than-ideal eating choices.
So, the first step to ensuring we maintain a healthy lifestyle is through our food choices. Appetite suppressants have proven very helpful in making this goal a reality, and they may do the same for you too.
If you’re someone who generally experiences a frequent need for food or snacks, you’ll find these supplements really useful towards keeping your excesses in check.
It’s better late than never, so we suggest you consider trying one of these amazing top appetite suppressants for weight loss today and push yourself closer to your weight goals.
