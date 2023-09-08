Amanita muscaria mushroom gummies are a popular choice for those seeking the benefits of psychedelic gummies in a convenient and tasty form.
These gummies are made with high-quality Amanita Mushrooms containing natural muscarine, ibotenic acid, and muscimol compounds. It is a legal and safe option besides Psilocybin Gummies.
As it’s legal psychedelic gummies, a lot of brands are launching these without proper lab testing to get the product fast in the market, so we have reviewed over 15 brands to figure out the 5 best Amanita muscaria mushroom gummies, and these brands are also top-notch in the cannabis industry. Now they are entering the psychedelic space.
And, If you want to explore the benefits of psilocybin in a convenient and delicious form, consider buying Amanita Muscaria Mushroom gummies.
Most Popular Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies:
Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies
Cheef Botanicals: Top Rated Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies
Cbdfx: High Quality Amanita Gummy Cubes
Best Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies Reviewed
#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies
A cutting-edge brand focused on holistic well-being. Their Amanita muscaria mushroom gummies, made from the Amanita Muscaria mushroom, offer relaxation, stress reduction, and mental clarity. Committed to quality and transparency, Exhale Wellness fosters a supportive community while naturally empowering individuals to achieve optimal health.
What Makes Exhale Wellness Different?
Premium ingredients
Rigorous quality control
Transparency
Wide variety of products
Customer service
Vegan and gluten-free
Money-back guarantee
Loyalty program
Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies
Exhale’s Amanita gummies come in two varieties. The first Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies are natural, plant-based gummies; there are 5 Amanita Gummy Cubes per pack, each infused with 5mg Muscimol and 500mg Amanita Muscaria Fruiting Body Extract—no artificial colors or flavors, 100% Federally Legal, and made in the USA.
Size: 25 mg
Quantity: Individual, 2-Pack, and 3-Pack
Pricing:
Individual- $34.95
2-Pack- $64.66
3-Pack- $89.12
Note: These prices apply to one-time purchases only. If you sign up for Exhale, you can save up to 25%.
Ingredients
The Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies produced by Exhale contains a handful of natural ingredients, thoughtfully measured for consistent dosing. They pride themselves on using a cruelty-free, plant-based recipe that caters to almost any dietary preference.
Each Amanita Gummy comprises the following elements:
500mg of Amanita muscaria mushroom fruiting body extract
5 5mg of Muscimol
Pectin
Corn Syrup
Sugar
MCT Oil
Natural Flavors and Colors
Sunflower Lecithin
Sodium Citrate
Citric Acid
Usage
For newcomers to Amanita muscaria mushroom gummies, start with half a gummy and wait 3 hours before deciding to take more.
Experienced users can consume one whole gummy per session.
Dose carefully and responsibly to control the effects experienced.
Overindulgence may lead to mild side effects such as nausea, gas, salivation, sweating, and lethargy.
Following the dosing guidelines helps avoid unwanted side effects.
Dried Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies
Experience the power of 1 ounce (28g) of meticulously dehydrated Amanita muscaria mushroom gummies, thoughtfully cultivated in the USA, to maintain their natural potency. With no artificial coloring, flavours, or additives, these mushrooms offer a pure and unadulterated experience. Embrace the rich heritage and potential therapeutic benefits of Amanita muscaria mushroom gummies, all within the boundaries of federal legality.
Size: 28 g, 114 g, 227 g, and 454 g
Quantity: Individual, 2-Pack, 3-Pack
Pricing:
Quantity
Individual
2-Pack
3-Pack
28g
$79.95
$147.91
$203.87
114g
$255.84
-
-
227g
$479.70
-
-
454g
$895.44
-
-
Note: These prices apply to one-time purchases only. If you sign up for Exhale, you can save up to 25%.
Usage
Directly consume the dried mushroom caps or make tea by boiling them.
The recommended dosage for Start with approximately 2g (about 1/3 of a small cap) and increase gradually if needed. Wait 3 hours between doses.
The recommended dosage for tea is about half of a small cap per cup. Wait 3 hours to assess the effects.
Gummy dosage for beginners: Start with half a gummy and observe the effects for 3 hours before taking more.
Gummy dosage for experienced users: One full gummy per session is recommended.
Pros
Amanita Muscaria mushroom gummies boost mood and alleviate anxiety and depression.
These mushrooms have been used in shamanic ceremonies to induce visionary and creative states.
They also improve focus and productivity and facilitate spiritual experiences.
Ingest in a safe and comfortable environment.
Cons
Have potential therapeutic benefits
= > Click here to visit the official website of Exhale Wellness
#2. Cheef Botanicals: Top Rated Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies
Cheef Botanicals Amanita muscaria mushroom Gummies: Premium CBD-infused gummies crafted with organic ingredients combine CBD and Amanita mushrooms' potential benefits. Lab-tested for quality and safety, available in various flavors and potencies. Elevate your wellness naturally with Cheef Botanicals Amanita muscaria mushroom Gummies.
What Makes Cheef Botanicals Different?
Wide variety of products
100% natural and organic
Third-party lab tests
Award-winning customer service
Free shipping ( for orders over $50)
Refund policy
Loyalty program
Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies
Discover the Amanita Gummy Cubes—five delicious, vegan-friendly gummies per pack, each containing 500 mg of Amanita muscaria Fruiting Body Extract and 5mg of Muscimol. Made in the USA, 100% federally legal, and free from artificial ingredients.
Dose: 5 mg Muscimol/cube, 25 mg/Package
Ingredients
Amanita muscaria extract: This is the main active ingredient in gummies. It contains muscarine, ibotenic acid, and muscimol, which are psychoactive alkaloids that have various effects on the body and mind.
Gummy base: This is the base of the gummies, made from sugar, gelatin, and flavorings.
L-Theanine: This amino acid has been shown to have calming and relaxing effects.
Ashwagandha: This adaptogenic herb has been shown to help reduce stress and anxiety.
Ginger: This is a spice that has been shown to have anti-inflammatory and digestive benefits.
The gummies also contain trace amounts of other ingredients, such as citric acid, malic acid, and potassium sorbate.
Pricing
Quantity
Pricing
Individual
$34.45
2-Pack
$64.66
3-Pack
$89.12
Note: These prices apply to one-time purchases only. If you sign up for Exhale, you can save up to 25%.
Usage:
Amanita Gummy Cubes have a discreet and easy-to-use form.
Before taking the other half, beginners should start with half a gummy cube and observe their bodies and minds' reactions.
Regular enthusiasts are advised to consume one gummy cube per day.
Pros:
High-quality Amanita Muscaria Gummy Cubes.
The gummies contain potent, naturally-derived muscimol and Amanita muscaria fruiting body extract, with no artificial or animal-derived ingredients.
The brand is committed to mind-body wellness and offers friendly customer service support.
Cons:
Unintended and temporary side effects can arise
= > Click here to visit the official website of Cheef Botanicals
#3. Cbdfx: High Quality Amanita Gummy Cubes
CBDFx is a leading CBD brand known for its high-quality products, transparency, and excellent customer service. They offer a diverse range of CBD products sourced from organic hemp and provide third-party lab test results to ensure safety and potency. Customers trust CBDFx for their commitment to quality and reliable CBD options.
What makes Cbdfx different?
Wide range of CBD strengths
Third-party lab testing
30-day Money-back guarantee:
Free shipping (for orders above $50)
Rewards Program
Customer service
Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies
Introducing our 50mg broad-spectrum CBD per serving, infused with an adaptogenic and nootropic mushroom blend (50mg total mushrooms) for enhanced health and wellness. Enjoy the delicious natural cherry flavor: organic, vegan, non-GMO, and ND-THC for a safe, satisfying experience.
Quantity: 1500 mg
Pricing: $54.99
Usage
CBD Mushroom Gummies are edible supplements with CBD (25mg per gummy, 50mg per serving) and health-boosting mushrooms.
To get a total dose, consume two gummies.
Absorption time varies (30 minutes to two hours) based on height, weight, metabolism, and CBD tolerance.
The calming effects of CBD can last for six to eight hours, depending on personal bioavailability.
Pros:
Easy to consume with pre-dosed servings.
Discreet and can be consumed in public without drawing attention.
Longer-lasting effects compared to vaping.
Non-psychoactive; no "high" impact.
Potential therapeutic benefits for anxiety, sleep, and pain relief
Legal and widely available in many countries.
Cons:
Slower onset of effects due to digestion
= > Click here to visit the official website of CBDFx
#4. Galaxy Treats: Best For Improving Sleep Quality
Galaxy Treats Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies: A whimsical fusion of flavours and colors inspired by galaxies and mysticism. Delight in premium-quality, fruit-flavored gummies designed to spark wonder and joy. Indulge in the enchanting experience as each treat transports you to a cosmic world of delightful imagination.
What makes Galaxy Treats different?
Sustainability
Transparency
Affordability
Variety
Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies
Embark on a moon-bound trip with Mango Moon Shrooms Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies! These sweet treats pack 350mg of Amanita Muscaria extract for an unparalleled psychedelic experience.
Flavours
Strawberry Moon Shrooms Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies
Blueberry Moon Shrooms Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies
Cheery berry Moon Shrooms Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies
Watermelon Moon Shrooms Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies
Mango Moon Shrooms Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies
Pricing
Quantity
Pricing
Individual
$19.99
Total Quantity: 3 Gummies Per Jar
Product Contents: 350mg Amanita Extract Per Gummy / 1050mg Per Jar
Ingredients
Sugar
Tapioca
Syrup
Water
Gelatin
Citric Acid
Sodium Citrate
Natural Colors and flavours
Muscimol, Muscarine
Ibotenic Acid
Mushroom extracts
Usage:
Each gummy contains 350mg of amanita extract, offering a mildly psychedelic experience described as "chill" and "relaxing.”
Taking the gummies leads to a chilled-out, anesthetic feeling, promoting relaxation and better sleep.
Smaller doses result in relaxation and improved sleep quality without auditory or visual hallucinations.
Effects typically start within 30 to 90 minutes, creating a dream-like state or an out-of-body experience.
The body feels relaxed; some users may experience giddiness or euphoria.
The mushroom extracts may induce tranquillity and potentially vivid dreams, appealing to artists and creative individuals seeking inspiration.
Pros:
High-quality products
Third-party tested
Wide variety of products
Good customer service
Cons:
Relatively new brand
Are Amanita Mushrooms Similar To Magic Mushrooms Or Different?
Similarities:
Fungal Nature: Both Amanita and Magic mushrooms are fungi, specifically basidiomycetes, growing in similar damp and dark environments.
Psychoactive Properties: Both mushrooms have psychoactive properties and have been used historically for their mind-altering effects.
Cultural Significance: They are both known to hold cultural and religious significance in various societies due to their psychoactive properties.
Varieties: Both types of mushrooms come in various species, each with different physical characteristics and potency levels.
Illegal in Some Jurisdictions: Magic mushrooms are banned in many countries due to their psychoactive properties, but Amanita mushrooms are still legal in some countries.
Mycelium Growth: Both types of mushrooms grow from a network of fungal material known as mycelium.
Differences:
Psychoactive Compounds: Amanita mushrooms, such as Amanita Muscaria, contain the psychoactive compounds ibotenic acid and muscimol, whereas Magic mushrooms contain the psychoactive compound psilocybin.
Toxicity: Many Magic mushroom species have slight side effects, while Amanita mushrooms are generally safe and easy to consume..
Effects: The psychoactive effects of the two differ. Amanitas cause more unpredictable results, such as nausea, twitching, drowsiness, and hallucinations. Magic mushrooms typically cause hallucinations, changes in perception, and psychological introspective experiences.
Identification: Magic mushrooms usually have dark spores and a characteristic "ring" or "veil" on the stalk. Amanita mushrooms are often characterized by their bright red cap with white spots and a white gill and stem.
Usage: Amanita mushrooms are more commonly used recreationally and in micro-dosing for mental health treatment. Magic mushroom usage is less common due to its higher risk of toxicity.
Edibility: While both have psychoactive species, Amanita mushrooms have more species considered safe for consumption. Many Magic Mushroom species are considered dangerous due to their high toxicity.
Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies: Benefits
Traditional use in spiritual rituals and healing practices
Psychoactive effects lead to altered states of consciousness
Potential pain relief properties
Mood enhancement, and reduced anxiety
Believed to have nootropic effects on cognition
Suggested neuroprotective properties
Possible anti-inflammatory effects
Used in spiritual and shamanic ceremonies
Effects of Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies vs. Psilocybin Gummies
Aspect
Amanita Effects
Psilocybin Effects
Mind
Joyful feeling
Altered perception
Self-reflection
Emotional sensitivity
Boosts creativity
Deep thinking
Spiritual experience
Feeling connected
Mystical connection
Unity with nature
Body
Relaxation
Calmness
Muscle relaxation
Anxiety relief
Better sleep
Headache relief
Safety
Non-toxic
Low risk of dependency
Low abuse potential
Rare long-term effects
Medical Use
Pain relief
Helps with depression
Reduces anxiety
Eases end-of-life anxiety
Fights infections
Aids in addiction treatment
Are Amanita Mushroom Muscaria Mushroom Gummies Legal?
The legality of Amanita mushroom gummies depends on the jurisdiction. In the United States, Amanita mushrooms are legal in most states except for Louisiana.
Here is a summary of the legal status of Amanita mushrooms in some countries:
United States: Legal in most states, except Louisiana
Canada: Legal in most provinces, except Quebec
United Kingdom: Legal to possess but illegal to sell or grow
Australia: Illegal to keep, sell, or grow
Thailand: Legal to use, store, transport, and sell
Where Can I Buy Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies?
Brand
Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies Quality
Key Features
Reputation
Availability
Exhale
High
Cruelty-free, a plant-based recipe that accommodates various dietary preferences
Positive reviews
Available
Cheef Botanicals
High
Vegan, 500mg Amanita Extract, 5mg Muscimol USA-made, 100% legal, no artificial ingredients
Positive customer feedback
Available
Cbdfx
Average
Amanita muscaria mushroom gummies are known to be offered by Cbdfx
Well-established brand
Available
Galaxy Treats
Good
Taking the Amanita muscaria mushroom gummies leads to a chilled-out, anaesthetic feeling, promoting relaxation and better sleep.
Positive feedback
Available
How Do I Use Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies Safely?
Start with a low dose: The recommended starting dose is half a gummy. You can take another half if you don't feel any effects after an hour.
Be in a safe and comfortable environment: Don't take amanita mushroom gummies if you have to drive, operate machinery, or be around other people who may not be supportive of your experience.
Be aware of the potential side effects: Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, and confusion. If you experience adverse side effects, stop taking the gummies and seek medical attention.
Don't mix it with other drugs or alcohol: This can increase the risk of adverse effects.
Buy from a reputable source: Several companies sell amanita mushroom gummies, but not all are created equal. Make sure to buy from a company with a good reputation and test its products for safety.
Store the gummies properly: Amanita mushroom gummies should be stored in a cool, dark place. Do not store them in the refrigerator, as this can increase the risk of mould growth.
Dispose of the gummies properly: If you have any leftover gummies, do not flush them down the toilet. Instead, dispose of them in the trash.
FAQs About Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies
Q1: What are Amanita Mushroom Gummies?
A: Amanita Mushroom Gummies are edible products infused with the psychoactive properties of Amanita muscaria mushrooms, known for their hallucinogenic effects.
Q2: Are Amanita Mushroom Gummies legal to purchase?
The legal status of Amanita muscaria mushrooms varies by country and region. Check local laws before making a purchase.
Q3: What makes Exhale's Amanita Mushroom Gummies stand out?
Exhale's Amanita Mushroom Gummies are known for their premium ingredients, precise dosing, and rigorous quality control, ensuring a consistent and enjoyable experience.
Q4: Are Cheef Botanicals' Amanita Mushroom Gummies vegan-friendly?
Yes, Cheef Botanicals takes pride in offering vegan-friendly Amanita Mushroom Gummies, ensuring they suit a wide range of consumers.
Q5: What dosage should I take for a pleasant experience?
It's essential to follow the recommended dosage guidelines provided by the brand. Start with a low dose and gradually increase it as needed, constantly exercising caution.
Q6: How long does it take for Amanita Mushroom Gummies to take effect?
A: The onset time can vary, but generally, you can expect effects to kick in within 30 minutes to an hour after consumption.
Q7: Can Amanita Mushroom Gummies be used for medicinal purposes?
A: While the traditional use of Amanita muscaria mushrooms has been associated with certain medicinal practices, it is essential to consult a healthcare professional before using them for medicinal purposes.
Q8: Do these brands ship Amanita Mushroom Gummies internationally?
A: Shipping policies may differ among brands. Check the individual websites or contact their customer support to inquire about international shipping options.
Read more: best Psilocybin gummies
Final Words About Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies
In conclusion, the Amanita Mushroom gummies offer a fascinating and unique way to experience the potential benefits of Amanita mushrooms in an easily consumable form. With brands like Exhale, Cheef Botanicals, Cbdfx, and Galaxy Treats leading the way, consumers can confidently explore these products, assured of their quality and safety. These reputable brands are committed to providing premium ingredients and rigorous testing, ensuring users a positive and enjoyable experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.