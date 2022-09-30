Fall fun is on tap at Belmont Park. The Beachside Fall Fest is back! Now through October 31, guests will enjoy seasonal bites and beverages, special guests, live entertainment, go-kart racing, and activations that you can only find at Belmont Park.
In the weeks leading up to Halloween, Belmont Park will be filled with holiday festivities. Snap a photo by several large sculpture installations, groovy décor, costumed characters, and pumpkins galore. Kids and kids-at-heart can also replenish their candy supply with free trick-or-treating throughout the park all October long and can also enjoy pumpkin diving at the historic Plunge Pool.
Foodies can get in on the fun, too. Festive eats, like cookies, cake pops, cotton candy, and ice cream cones will be available at select food and beverage locations throughout the park. Area restaurants, including Belmonty's, Draft, and Cannonball are offering seasonal specials. Cocktail lovers can also get on the fall fun. A mobile bar cart will traverse the park each weekend and serve up spirits throughout its venues and fall-inspired cocktails will be available at Belmont Park’s boardwalk restaurants. Don’t miss the mango and strawberry paleta margaritas and spiked apple cider slushies at Beach House!
Belmont Park’s retro, beachy festival also has plenty of entertainment. Look for live music and community performances on the weekends, rocking tunes in the midway, and Fall Nights sessions every Friday in the food court. There are also free weekly beach yoga classes hosted by Fit Athletic Club.
And as always, Belmont Park still has the iconic rides and attractions San Diegans have been enjoying for decades. Take a spin on the historic Giant Dipper, the Liberty carousel, Tilt-a-Whirl, and more. The park’s seasonal go-kart track is also open for business.
For more information or to purchase a pass, visit belmontpark.com/fallfest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.